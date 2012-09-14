PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rockford's Ryan Rutherford Wins Kickboxing Bout in Thailand No Joke Instructor, Ryan Rutherford competed at the "Max Muay Thai" event on Sunday, December 17 and claimed victory. The "Max Muay Thai" franchise is described as "The number 1 rated Muay Thai show in Thailand" according to the company's website. Each event is streamed... - December 20, 2019 - No Joke Mixed Martial Arts

LED Expo Thailand: ASEAN’s Most Promising Show on LED Technology Being one of region’s emerging economies with huge business potential, Thailand is an obvious choice for hosting a show like the LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN. - December 13, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019 Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Limitless Opportunities for Exhibitors at UFI-Approved "LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020" ASEAN’s largest exhibition on LED technology and lighting solutions is inviting exhibitors to participate in the highly acclaimed show and explore numerous possibilities in this industry. - November 27, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

MSys Technologies Bags the Prestigious "Red Herring Top 100 Asia Winner" Award MSys Technologies, a cutting-edge digital services powerhouse with a focus on distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations, is honored with "2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Winner." The award hallmarks MSys Technologies’ relentless strive to offer niche product engineering services... - November 06, 2019 - MSys Technologies

HoboTraveler.com Refuses Advertisers, Free Rooms, Free Tours, Because of Unethical Influence on Travel Writers Andy Lee Graham, CEO of the Hobo Traveler travel lifestyle social network, has decided to stop accepting any form of advertisements. The site will be monetized by patrons, donations, premium fees, and products manufactured under the HoboTraveler.com brand. - August 26, 2019 - HoboTraveler.com

CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018 CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

Vero Announces Wholly Owned Offer in Vietnam with Digital Focus Vero today announced the launch of a wholly owned offering in Vietnam. The Vero office in Vietnam includes a team of digital-focused account managers, planners, creatives, and media and influencer relations specialists who share a goal of building impactful stories and delivering integrated campaigns... - June 26, 2019 - Vero

oomnis Expands and Renames Its Workspace Management Solutions to Debut at Infocomm SEA oomnis keeps adding new features to its original facilities management solution for a first showcase at Infocomm SEA in Thailand. - June 14, 2019 - oomnis ltd.

Be a Part of Eye-Opening Seminars & Educative Sessions at LED Expo Thailand The upcoming show LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN will feature a slew of seminars and sessions encompassing a wide range of topics around LED technology and applications. - May 23, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Trail Tales: SpiceRoads Cycling’s New Singletrack Mountain Bike Tours SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in guided cycling holidays in emerging destinations, has just added 5 new singletrack adventure tours to the company’s mountain biking segment. It was announced today. The new lineup of tours features world renowned mountain biking destinations like Northern Thailand,... - May 04, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

SpiceRoads Cycling Launches New Women Only and Solo Only Trips SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in cycling holidays throughout Asia, has just launched two new travel experiences on its tours: Women Only and Solo Only trips. These departures will further expand the choices for women and solo adventure travelers, and respond to the needs of an increasing number of travelers... - March 22, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2019 Comes Packed with Fresh Show Highlights The 7th edition of the prominent exhibition will feature three show highlights and four specific highlight zones for effective visibility of exhibitors. - March 16, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Marriott International Announce Le Meridien Phuket as Winner of Global Award for Best "Associate Health and Well-Being Care" Oceanfront resort on Phuket named winner of Marriott International's "Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence" for 2019 from company's 6,700 hotels and resorts worldwide. - March 11, 2019 - Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

SKYHIGH.VIP Has Recently Entered the Asia Pacific Market SKYHIGH.VIP will inject USD$10 million into its expansion plans targeted at the Asia Pacific Market. - February 28, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

Pre-registration for Visitors Begins at LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2019 The 7th edition of the much anticipated Show will open the door of opportunities for various stakeholders in the area of LED lighting. - February 17, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

One Development Partners with Electroneum to Provide Mobile-Based Cryptocurrency Solution to Mobile Virtual Network Operators Electroneum Ltd, a U.K. based cryptocurrency made for mobile, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with One Development Co., Ltd., a mobile virtual network aggregator (MVNA) and enabler (MVNE), based in Thailand - to introduce and make it easy for its clients and end-users to trade and earn digital currency. - December 22, 2018 - One Development Co., Ltd.

LED Expo Thailand Expands Its Panorama in the Year 2019 ASEAN’S largest show on LED technology & lighting solutions will transform the notion about how LED & light is perceived with LED Expo Thailand 2019 + Light ASEAN. - December 21, 2018 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

LED World Thailand Invites Exhibitors to Participate in Its 2019 Edition The 7th edition of the show will provide a myriad of possibilities for both new and existing players in the LED industry, and will offer them a platform to increase their market visibility. - December 08, 2018 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

LED Expo Thailand – a Promising Destination for LED Industry Thailand, the South East Asian nation that has charted one of the most successful developmental stories in recent times, is no doubt a preferred place for an exhibition with a global outlook. - December 07, 2018 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Pipper Standard Awarded Multiple Patents in China for Natural Cleaning Technology Pipper Standard brand of natural household cleaning products awarded multiple Chinese patents, following similar patents awarded in Europe, the United States, and other countries in Asia. - November 29, 2018 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

A Feast of Turkish Delights at Nimitr Celebrated Turkish Chef Tolgar Mireli is back at luxury boutique hotel 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok with preparations for an exciting culinary journey that will bring the delights of Turkish cuisine and culture to the city on the occasion to celebrate in commemoration of Turkish National... - October 19, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Appoint New General Manager Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort has announced the recent appointment of Mr. Samit Ganguly as General Manager, overseeing all aspects of day-to-day operations at the 201-rooms and suites resort located along Phuket’s prestigious west-coast at Kamala Cove. - September 28, 2018 - Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort

Exciting Pop-Up Dinner to Celebrate Indonesian, Thai Flavours at Nimitr Luxury boutique hotel 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok is raising the culinary stakes with an exclusive Indonesian-Thai pop-up collaboration that goes beyond borders. - September 22, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts

Siam Canadian Group Launches Meat Division, Aiming to Enter Into New Market Siam Canadian, a major Asian based global frozen seafood supplier has now upped its interest in the frozen meat business and officially established a new entity, Siam Canadian – Meat Division. Justyna as General Manager of the division is tasked with driving the growth of the meat business. - September 12, 2018 - Siam Canadian

SpiceRoads Cycling Launches Tours in 3 East African Countries SpiceRoads Cycling, one of the world’s leaders in cycle tours in emerging destinations, has just launched 3 new countries in their lineup of adventure cycling destinations: Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda. The launch covers 2 new adventure cycling tours, Cycling Kilimanjaro to the Indian Ocean, a... - August 10, 2018 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

BASIC TEEORY to Headline Sunday Brunch with Italthai’s Réserve St. Martin Languedoc-Rousillon French Wine Concept on 22 July 2018 In an endeavour to promote young Thai fashion designers, Bangkok Trading Post located in 137 Pillars Suites & Residences will partner with a different designer each month to help them promote their creative genius, and to make the already lavish Sunday brunch even more exciting. Headlining the first... - July 13, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts

Thailand's M&A Activities Shows Positive Growth and is Expected to Peak in 2020, Says Report by Solidiance Solidiance’s latest report provides an in-depth look at M&A activities in Thailand in the past few years and its future outlook. The report also highlights the most significant business deals and the sectors anticipated to drive more deals in the future. - June 24, 2018 - YCP Solidiance

Chic24x7 Offers Thai Silver Jewelry with Exotic Gems Thailand jewelry provider, Chic24x7 offers a large collection of silver gemstone jewelry. Retail and wholesale orders are accepted and volume orders, can be manufactured as per design and gemstone specifications provided by the client. - June 22, 2018 - Chic24x7

SpiceRoads Cycling Rolls Out E-Bikes in Vietnam and Sri Lanka SpiceRoads Cycling has introduced electric bicycles, e-bikes, into their fleets in Vietnam and Sri Lanka, two of Asia’s most popular destinations for adventure tourism. It was announced today. - June 22, 2018 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Hilton Phuket Supports Free English Lessons for Students in Kamala, Phuket Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa grants THB 100,000 to sponsor English lessons, in partnership with the "Phuket Has Been Good To Us" foundation for local students at two schools in Kamala, Phuket. - June 06, 2018 - Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa

Celebrate the End of the Month with a Lavish Brunch at Bangkok Trading Post on Sukhumvit Soi 39 If it’s the last Sunday of the month, then it is time to get your closest friends and family together and head to 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok on Sukhumvit Soi 39 to celebrate the end of the month with an almighty feast. The hotel, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, is... - May 19, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok to Host Sabre D’Or Gala Dinner on 31 May 2018 The luxurious 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok, located on Sukhumvit Soi 39 in the heart of the Thai capital, will host a Sabre D’Or Gala Dinner on 31 May 2018. - May 17, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts

Grow Globally by Visiting PCB Expo Thailand 2018 Which Unites the PCB Community at a Single Platform 3rd edition of PCB Expo Thailand is scheduled from 10-12 May, 2018 in Bangkok offering opportunities to exhibitors and visitors alike under its highlights namely SMT Showcase Area & INEX PCB Design Workshop. - May 04, 2018 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Fah Mai Holdings Inc. Appoint New Global Ambassador Fah Mai Holdings Inc. have announced the appointment of their first Global Ambassador, a role that will help increase brand awareness and act as another point of contact between the company an its investors. - April 30, 2018 - Fah Mai Holdings Inc.

Big Plans for 137 Pillars Polo Puissance Cup in Pattaya, Thailand The annual 137 Pillars Polo Puissance Cup was held alongside the James Ashton Trophy on 16 and 17 March for an exhilarating and fun weekend of the highest quality horse polo, food, drinks and entertainment. The 137 Pillars Polo Puissance Cup and James Ashton Trophy takes place each year at Polo Escape... - March 31, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts

Why be Unhappy? Releasing Hypnosis Now Offering Affordable Online Treatments to International Clients Releasing Hypnosis, a holistic healing firm based in Thailand, is now offering affordable online therapy and healing sessions; for as many as 1 in 5 adults are suffering from a mental illness, with many not seeking treatments. Wayne, the firm’s director, studied healing and spirituality in India and includes past life clearing as an integral part of his mind, body and spirit healing approach. - March 09, 2018 - Releasing Hypnosis

"P80" Longan Natural Extract from Thailand Poised for Entering Overseas Nutraceutical Markets Thailand’s newest health-improving innovation, P80 Natural Essence™, a 100% natural extract from longan fruit with medicinal properties, is all set to enter overseas nutraceutical markets. P80, which contains a rare combination of five natural polyphenolic antioxidants –tannic acid,... - February 21, 2018 - Natural Bev Co., Ltd.

New Greek Luxury Wellness Destination Created at Daios Cove Greece has an exciting new addition to its luxury wellness tourism offering with the imminent opening of the new GOCO Spa Daios Cove and forthcoming creation of GOCO Retreat Daios Cove. Nestled in a private and secluded bay overlooking the Aegean Sea on the northeastern shore of the popular Greek tourist... - February 02, 2018 - GOCO Hospitality

Symbior Solar Expands Into Commercial and Industrial Rooftops in Thailand and Commissions First Two PV Projects with Assyce Asia Symbior Solar (Symbior), a regional solar PV developer with a focus on frontier solar markets in Asia, together with Assyce Asia (Assyce), a regional solar EPC and O&M provider, announces the commissioning of two commercial solar PV rooftop projects with Robinson Department Store in December 2017 with total capacity of 1.4MW in Kamphaeng Phet and Mahachai, Thailand. - January 24, 2018 - Symbior Solar

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition with Close of 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 13-day long exhibition in the 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 with 1.36 million visitors. - December 31, 2017 - CougarShield International

LUCARIS Opens Up a New World of Luxury Supplying Four of the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Bangkok with Its World-Acclaimed Brand of Pristine Crystal Glasses LUCARIS opens up a new world of luxury supplying four of the best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok with its world-acclaimed brand of pristine crystal glasses, in the THE TASTE WITH STYLE campaign. In this coming year, LUCARIS is going to take 2018 on a journey to specially nominated bars and restaurants that have chosen LUCARIS crystal glasses in Shanghai, China, and Delhi, India. - December 25, 2017 - LUCARIS

CougarShield™ Participates in The 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 CougarShield™ exhibited in Thailand at the 34th Thailand Motor Expo 2017, located at the IMPACT Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani on November 29 (Wednesday). - December 25, 2017 - CougarShield International

The First North Korean Rotarian Canadian Rotary club welcomes its first Honorary Member from the DPRK (North Korea). - December 18, 2017 - Rotary China

GOCO Spas Win Big at World Spa Awards GOCO Spa Venice and GOCO Spa Ajman take home top prizes. Following a record number of votes over 16 weeks by leading spa and wellness tourism professionals, as well as hundreds of thousands of spa consumers from around the world, two GOCO Spas – GOCO Spa Venice at JW Marriott Venice Resort &... - December 13, 2017 - GOCO Hospitality

New RVsitebuilder Version 6.4 Released by RVglobalsoft RVglobalsoft has released the latest version of its popular website builder add-on for web hosts called RVsitebuilder. - November 30, 2017 - RVglobalsoft

Go Bangkok Tours Launches Half Day Biking and Cooking Go Bangkok Tours, Bangkok's leading bicycle adventure operators, has announced that it will launch a mini version of the already huge popular Full Day Bike and Cooking Class Tour. - November 27, 2017 - Go Bangkok Tours

SpiceRoads Cycling Launches Adventure Biking Tours in Jordan and Israel SpiceRoads Cycling, one of the world’s leading bicycle adventure tour operators, has announced that Jordan and Israel will be the latest additions to a range of itineraries now covering 32 destinations. "Following the huge success of our 'Jewels of Persia' tour launched in Iran last year,... - November 24, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd