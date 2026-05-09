Thailand News
Asia’s Youth Basketball Scene Shaken - Over 80 Teams from 10 Nations Surge to Join IYBC 2026
The International Youth Basketball Championships 2026 (IYBC 2026) is experiencing an unprecedented surge in interest, with over 60 teams from across the globe registering shortly after applications opened. Currently, the roster comprises 44 boys’ teams and 16 girls’ teams representing... - May 09, 2026 - Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players
Geoprise Founder’s Recent Book Dents Rampant AI Hype
Interest in artificial intelligence fell sharply after book was published two months ago. - January 22, 2026 - Geoprise Technologies Corporation
Niran Farm Launches Full Countryside Escape Near Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, Thailand
Niran Farm in Phuket offers a nature centered farm stay with rustic rooms, Mediterranean lakeside dining, equestrian lessons, trail rides and flexible event spaces. Set near Bang Tao, the retreat blends rural charm with comfort and privacy. Guests enjoy farm inspired activities, peaceful scenery and easy access to Phuket’s beaches, plus options for weddings, celebrations and retreats. - December 08, 2025 - Niran Farm
"Why Thailand" Guidebook Explores Authentic Thai Culture & Life
The Capstone Work in Ajarn David’s Acclaimed Thai Way Series - November 02, 2025 - Ysaan Books
Intira Villas Responds to 20% Spike in Demand for Long-Term Villa Rentals in Phuket
Intira Villas, a leading provider of premium villa accommodations in Phuket, has reported a 20% surge in demand for long-term private pool villa rentals, reflecting a growing trend among global travelers seeking extended stays in the Rawai area. The rise is aligned with insights from platforms like... - August 15, 2025 - Intira Villas
Intira Villas: Luxury Villas for Sale in Phuket Offer Affordable Island Living Amid Rising Global Costs
Phuket’s luxury real estate market is seeing increased international interest as buyers discover the island’s premium living options at a fraction of Western prices. - June 26, 2025 - Intira Villas
Intira Villas Introduces Quinta Lane: Phuket’s New Business Retreat Villas
Intira Villas has officially launched Quinta Lane Villas in Rawai, a private collection of luxury villas designed for corporate retreats, executive travel, and high-end work-leisure stays. As Phuket gains momentum as a business destination, these villas offer a rare combination of comfort,... - June 13, 2025 - Intira Villas
SabaiSoft Releases “vThai 2.0” – A New Web App for Thai Language and Cultural Learning
Browser-based app introduces simplified phonetics and real-world context for Thai learners, expats, and travelers. - May 21, 2025 - SabaiSoft
Prehistoric "Transformer Scorpion" Discovered - CT Scan Provided by Advanced Amber
A team of scientists in France and Myanmar have discovered a new species of prehistoric scorpion and published it as a holotype. - May 09, 2025 - Advanced Amber
Bond Rees Expands Global Footprint with New Bangkok Office
Bond Rees is a premier private investigations agency specialising in discreet, thorough, and effective investigative services for corporate and private clients. - April 27, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd. Launches Community Initiative to Distribute Shirts and Enhance Tenant Well-Being
Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd., Launches Initiative to Distribute Shirts to Tenants and Enhance Quality of Life Across Its Properties. - March 15, 2025 - Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd.
Factum Global Asia Expands with Three Senior Executive Consultants, Enhancing Expertise in Key Sectors
Factum Global Asia expands its Asia-Pacific presence with three senior Executive Consultants: Christopher Chew (Vietnam) in healthcare, Chris Choy (Malaysia) in ESG and Industry 4.0, and Harshit H. Jain (India) in financial services and blockchain. Their expertise enhances Factum Global’s ability to drive sustainable growth and market expansion. - March 04, 2025 - Factum Global
AI Seer's Facticity.AI, the Multimedia and Multilingual Fact-Checker, Wins ASEAN Digital Awards for Digital Content. Fact-checking Any Paragraph is Now Available Too.
AI Seer's Founder shows the multicultural judges how Facticity.AI can be used to fill the fact-checking vacuum left behind by Meta by running video links through it. Consumers are all fact-checkers now (or can still choose to be) with Facticity.AI if they want to fact-check the information they see or hear. Plan to speak truths more credibly and powerfully with Facticity.AI's reference curator, evaluator, and footnoter, now working in 100+ languages. - January 29, 2025 - AI Seer
2024 Thailand Tourism Report by Tourism.co.th Now Available
Tourism.co.th has released its exhaustive 2024 Thailand Tourism Report, detailing the significant growth, evolving trends, and future potential of the tourism sector, with an emphasis on its economic and international implications. - April 21, 2024 - Tourism.co.th
Thailand Announces New IYBC 2024 Dates
FIBA’s approved international youth basketball tournament promises young athletes from around the globe a more competitive and challenging competition. - April 14, 2024 - Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players
Tourism.co.th Unveils Thailand.org, Ushering in a New Chapter for Thailand's Tourism
Tourism.co.th has officially launched Thailand.org, a new initiative aimed at promoting sustainable and authentic tourism in Thailand. This platform focuses on supporting local communities and eco-friendly practices, enhancing the cultural experience for tourists. - April 10, 2024 - Tourism.co.th
Equator Pure Nature Wins "Outstanding Intellectual Property Award" in Thailand
Manufacturer of Pipper Standard-branded natural products recognized for patented technology. - August 24, 2023 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Equator Pure Nature Signs Partnership with Leading Indonesian Distributor
PT Visi Ragam Trigatra will represent Pipper Standard products in ASEAN’s biggest market - August 21, 2023 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Neurology 2024 Gathering in Bangkok, Thailand
The Neuro and Brain Disorders International Summit will go hybrid next May 2024. - June 29, 2023 - Scientex Conferences
Thailand Ready to Place Youth Basketball on the International Map
Launching the first-ever International Youth Basketball Championship to offer competitive and exciting experiences to players around the globe. - February 10, 2023 - Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players
New York Round Midnight Orchestra at Woobar Kicks-Off Return of Samui Summer Jazz Festival
W Koh Samui’s Woobar, the island’s preferred lounge destination, sets the stage for international jazz headliners New York Round Midnight Orchestra performing on 7 June to kick-off the return of "Samui Summer Jazz Festival." - May 26, 2022 - W Koh Samui
Culinary Remix/Match with Hoama’s Deepanker "DK" Khosla and W Koh Samui Executive Chef, Manoj Kottarathil
W Koh Samui is set to shake-up the island’s dining scene with a two-day collaboration from 3-4 June 2022 between Deepanker "DK" Khosla, owner and chef of Hoama Bangkok, and W Koh Samui Executive Chef, Manoj Kottarathil. - May 26, 2022 - W Koh Samui
Siam Real Estate Has Partnered with Bitkub to Accept Cryptocurrencies as Exchange for Thailand Real Estate
One of Thailand's leading Real Estate Brokers, Siam Real Estate, is now accepting cryptocurrencies for houses, villas, condos, land and rentals. - November 17, 2021 - Siam Real Estate
Siam Canadian Opens Newest Office in Ecuador
Thailand headquartered global seafood and meat supplier Siam Canadian announced that they have opened their newest office in Guayaquil, Ecuador. - October 25, 2021 - Siam Canadian
Jirapha Krataithong Appointed General Manager at W Koh Samui
Jirapha brings with her more than a decade of leadership experience to W Koh Samui, including eight years at W Bangkok, where she was most recently Hotel Manager. - September 15, 2021 - W Koh Samui
SEA Taiwan AI College to Share Iconic Manufacturers’ Upgrade Experiences and Cultivate Southeast Asian AI Talent
To tackle the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a shrinking labor force and much greater changes in market demand, the manufacturing industry really has to step up and transform by adopting more standardized, automated and intelligent solutions. Artificial intelligence, AI is... - June 29, 2021 - SEA Taiwan AI College
LED Expo Thailand + SMARTECH ASEAN Online Networking & Knowledge Week
Join them at the E-Conference & knowledge exchange platform: LED Expo Thailand + SMARTECH ASEAN Online Networking & Knowledge Week - June 13, 2021 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
EPI Award the First TIA-942 Facilities Certification in Thailand to National Telecom Public Company Limited
National Telecom Setting a New Quality Standard for Thailand’s Data Centre Industry - May 18, 2021 - EPI
RateTiger Becomes the First Hotel Technology Platform to Integrate Agoda Promotions API
Facilitates new pricing strategies for hotels to expand occupancy. - March 12, 2021 - eRevMax Inc.
LED Expo Thailand + SMARTECH ASEAN 2021 – The Platform for Energy Efficiency & Digitalization
Join 200+ international exhibiting companies/brands @ LED Expo Thailand + SMARTECH ASEAN’ 21. Focusing Sustainability, Digitalization, & IoT industry. - March 07, 2021 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
OKKAMI Driving Immediate ROI with Touchless Technology
OKKAMI has been featured by APAC CIOoutlook and recognized as being in the TOP 10 for Travel and Hospitality Solution Providers for 2020. - February 09, 2021 - OKKAMI
Successful Conclusion for LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 Virtual Edition
The virtual edition of LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 concluded successfully from 18th to 20th November 2020 in the cyber-sphere. - December 10, 2020 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
OKKAMI Wins Rising Star Award for Hospitality & Guest Engagement from FinancesOnline
The FinancesOnline Award has been awarded to OKKAMI for based on customer reviews and feedback specific on Hotel Management Software Industry. - November 25, 2020 - OKKAMI
Discover Innovative learning Journey Virtually at LED Expo Thailand + LIGHT ASEAN 2020
LED Expo Thailand + LIGHT ASEAN 2020, ASEAN’s largest virtual show on LED technology and lighting solutions has launched its 2020 edition today for its three-day show from 18th to 20th November 2020. The Virtual Exhibition is on-going live presently. MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and IMPACT... - November 20, 2020 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
LED Expo Thailand + LIGHT ASEAN 2020 Online Sourcing Show is 'Round the Corner, Visitor Registrations on
ASEAN’s largest exhibition on LED technology and lighting solutions has gone virtual for its 2020th edition. The show will be live from 18th to 20th November 2020 to cater to the requirements of connecting potential target buyers with better segmentation of exciting highlights. - November 08, 2020 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
OKKAMI Wins Most Innovative Guest Engagement Solutions for Hospitality
The OKKAMI digital guest engagement platform was selected as the Most Innovative Guest Engagement Solution for the Hospitality Industry. - November 08, 2020 - OKKAMI
Schneider Xiamen 0.96MW DG Solar PV Project on Membrane Roof Successfully Started Commercial Operation with SYMBIOR Solar
SYMBIOR Solar as the investor of the project is responsible for operation and maintenance in the whole project life. SYMBIOR Solar will ensure the generation of solar PV system and continually supply green renewable energy to Schneider (Xiamen) over the next 25 years. - October 14, 2020 - Symbior Solar
WebNIC Launches New Thai Language for Its Website
WebNIC official website now comes in Thai language to better serve and convene Thai audience. - October 01, 2020 - Web Commerce Communications (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (dba WebNIC)
ST Telemedia Global Data Centre (Thailand) Awarded the First TIA-942 Rated 3 Design Certification in Thailand by EPI
STT GDC Thailand sets a new quality standard for Thailand’s Data Centre Industry. - September 09, 2020 - EPI
LED Expo Thailand Goes Fully Virtual, Online Show to be Held from 18-20 November This Year
Considering the current pandemic situation and travel restrictions, the physical edition of the show has been postponed till September 2021. - September 09, 2020 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
OKKAMI Partners with Anantara Hotel Group to Develop Anantara’s Digital Host App
OKKAMI has developed the guest engagement App for Anantara Hotels which includes many features including bookable in- and off-property experiences. Additionally, food & beverage menus can now be viewed digitally from the comfort of guests’ own mobile devices. - August 19, 2020 - OKKAMI
OKKAMI Provides Various Solutions for Anantara’s “Stay with Peace of Mind” Initiative
Prior to arriving at the hotel, guests can request express check-in service by filling out a copy of the registration card. - August 06, 2020 - OKKAMI
AvaniSHIELD Health and Safety Standards Combine with OKKAMI’s Guest Engagement Solution
As Avani prepares to welcome back their guests, they have introduced a new health and safety standard at all their properties. The new series of initiatives that adds additional layers of protection for guests and staff is called AvaniSHIELD. As part of this program, OKKAMI will be directly... - July 26, 2020 - OKKAMI
Kedora Asia Go on Aggressive Agent Recruitment Drive with Free Agent Listings on DDProperty
Kedora Asia Co., Ltd. (88property.com) has launched a new agent recruitment drive today with the emphasis on growing the company’s agent strength and grooming future leaders to take on bigger roles within the company. Founder and Director Satakamon Primkamon said, "The only way our... - July 25, 2020 - Kedora Asia Co., Limited
OKKAMI On-Boards Maitria Residence Rama 9 & Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi
To meet the "new normal," OKKAMI will be implementing a QR code system whereby all food & beverage menus would be digitally displayed inside mobile devices. - July 05, 2020 - OKKAMI
Customer Feedback Supports OKKAMI as a Solution to Help Hotels Open Following COVID-19
OKKAMI is helping hotels and guests with contactless engagement, whilst still ensuring the hotel can deliver a high level of service. - July 03, 2020 - OKKAMI
OKKAMI and VDA Group Partner to Provide Digital Guest Services
In-room control management solutions for room automation and interactive TV systems for the hospitality industry are a highlight of the partnership. - June 27, 2020 - OKKAMI
LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN Exhibitors Look Forward to New Dates in October
Due to the unfortunate circumstances that had arisen due to COVID-19 pandemic, the show had to be postponed from June to October and the organisers are gearing up for the same. - May 02, 2020 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
Teflon Thailand: Where There's Crisis There's Opportunity by Siam Real Estate
Amazing Thailand: Opportunity in Thailand Property Market - April 19, 2020 - Siam Real Estate
Siam Real Estate Virtual Viewings Covering Bangkok and Phuket Available Now
Siam Real Estate Thailand is now carrying out virtual property viewings. - April 14, 2020 - Siam Real Estate