AI Seer's Founder shows the multicultural judges how Facticity.AI can be used to fill the fact-checking vacuum left behind by Meta by running video links through it. Consumers are all fact-checkers now (or can still choose to be) with Facticity.AI if they want to fact-check the information they see or hear. Plan to speak truths more credibly and powerfully with Facticity.AI's reference curator, evaluator, and footnoter, now working in 100+ languages. - January 29, 2025 - AI Seer