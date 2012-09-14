|
The women behind one of Ellen's holiday show segments co-founded a non-profit which supports families impacted by cancer. - December 13, 2019 - Join The Flock
Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
Ad Victoriam Solutions (AdVic), today, announced its partnership with MuleSoft to provide consulting services for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, enabling organizations to connect apps, data and devices more rapidly and efficiently. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can unlock new revenue channels, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. - April 09, 2019 - Ad Victoriam Solutions
The luncheon is the North Metro Chapter’s flagship fundraising event of the year. It serves as the culmination ceremony for the class of 2019 and is a great way to honor and showcase their mentees and their accomplishments in the “Men of Tomorrow” mentoring program. - April 04, 2019 - 100 Black Men of North Metro, Inc.
Yoli Opulence, one of the leading beauty brands specializing in premium hair extensions, lace wigs and mink lashes in the United States, Canada & Europe, announced today the grand opening of their first wig boutique in Buckhead (Atlanta), GA. - March 02, 2019 - Yoli Opulence
Announcing Ellie Raine's latest book: "Princess of Shadow and Dream." A necromancer Prince. A dream-walker Princess. When nightmares bring death, can she save his soul? - November 23, 2018 - ScyntheFy Press, LLC
United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power
Innovative Streaming Service Out-Delivers SoundCloud and YouTube. - August 30, 2018 - MyMy Music
Outside investors enhance Chosewood Park neighborhood by growing community. Revitalizing a Neighborhood. - August 28, 2018 - Beltwood Property Management
Run’s Done™ (www.runsdone.com), the creator of a towel car seat cover designed for runners and active lifestyle enthusiasts, launches a custom logo program for race directors, event directors, running clubs, and running retailers.
“We’ve had great success selling our patent-pending... - July 24, 2018 - Run's Done
Twin reapers were chosen by the gods as protectors of their world and blessed with sacred magic. But will it be enough? "Pearl of Emerald" is Ellie Raine's third book in the NecroSeam Chronicles, an original "scythe and sorcery" fantasy adventure set in an alternate world like no other. This is a totally different take on dark fantasy, where "Reapers of Death" are honorable knights sworn to protect souls and kill demons. Be the first to own a signed copy for a special price at ATL Comic Con. - July 04, 2018 - ScyntheFy Press, LLC
The Organizer of The Self Storage Academy™ is Scott Meyers, investor, author, and owner of SelfStorageInvesting.com, along with his team of key industry professionals. The three-day event teaches real estate investors and entrepreneurs how to find, evaluate, finance, purchase, develop and manage... - April 24, 2018 - Self Storage Investing
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Charles Gregory launches his long anticipated full line of cosmetics in his Atlanta Blow Dry & Beauty Bar in Midtown Atlanta. His new makeup line includes every thing from sheer liquid foundations to fabulous shimmers and glitters of all colors for holiday glamour. - November 26, 2017 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar
We Here Now Music Group has been up to some great things. - September 24, 2017 - We Here Now Music Group, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication has completed construction of their 15,000 square foot welding facility expansion, eco friendly Side Down Draft Paint Booth, and expanded their Fabrication capabilities by adding three new machines to their production line. - August 21, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Zyleck Technologies, Inc. (Zyleck), an Atlanta, Georgia-based Transport Network Company (TNC), announced today the Beta launch of Lymousine, its ride scheduling and last mile package delivery platform that is underpinned by a Doctoral thesis and patent pending technology. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Lymousine platform enables as much as a 30% improvement in driver utilization rates to make ride sharing and last mile package delivery more efficient, cost effective, and predictive. - July 10, 2017 - Zyleck
Veteran REALTOR® Ken Altshuler has joined RE/MAX Metro Atlanta, Inc., one of the region’s leading RE/MAX franchises.
“The depth and breadth of Ken’s experience make him a great fit for our team,” says Mark Jones, Managing Broker of RE/MAX Metro Atlanta. “He’s... - June 27, 2017 - RE/MAX Metro Atlanta, Inc.
Online hydroponics store expands website content featuring hydroponic system, LED grow light and grow tent comparison, review and pricing information to create safe and valued content for hydroponic brands. - June 11, 2017 - Sync Internet Marketing
Over the past decade, Timeless Brands USA (an Atlanta-based marketing firm) has quietly grown into one of the nation’s most complete experiential marketing agencies. Now, they are making noise as Jason Carey (Master Certified Consumer Engagement Specialist) takes home high honors as national “Brand... - May 08, 2017 - Ryan Hill - Timeless Brands USA
Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, has been nominated for the 2017 Manufacturer of the year award in the Morgan County Georgia – Small Business Category by Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC).
In the region that GPTC represents,... - April 20, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Criminal activities resulting from recent Airbnb account hacks demonstrate the critical need for improved identity verification and trust in the peer-to-peer and sharing market. - April 14, 2017 - Trust Stamp
Run's Done, headquartered in Georgia, has launched a new product line, website & wholesale network. The new product line includes reusable and disposable seat covers designed to protect vehicle seats from post-workout sweat. - March 22, 2017 - Run's Done
Insight Global, a leading staffing services company, has been ranked as the #25 Largest Global Staffing Firm by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The company’s ranking has improved six spots from the 2015 list as it continues to experience record growth within the staffing industry.
In 2016, Insight... - September 02, 2016 - Insight Global
For the third year in a row, the Milledgeville Film Festival will bring filmmakers, industry professionals, students and celebrities from across the globe to celebrate the illustrious art of cinema.
This year’s festival took in a record-breaking 350 submissions from more than 30 different countries;... - March 30, 2016 - Milledgeville Film Festival
Emotional Abuse is alive and well. Contrary to popular belief, emotional abuse is not just something that happens from parent to child, or occur in teenage love affairs. Adult women face emotional distress in their friendships, daily, says Alexis Nicole White. - February 29, 2016 - Alexis Nicole White Media
The U.S. Small Business Administration has renewed Private Bank of Buckhead’s Preferred Lender Participant status, which streamlines and expedites processes for the bank’s clients. - August 31, 2015 - Private Bank of Buckhead
Dr. Carhee (chiropractor) Documents and Supports Personal Injury Attorneys and Their Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injuries Using the Science of the 3 Phases of Healing, Documenting Value Driver - Decision Points, and a Medical Team Approach. - August 18, 2015 - Pain 2 Wellness Center
New Corporate Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility to Create 210 New Jobs.
American Home Products, LLC (AHP), the holding company for The Louver Shop and Danmer Custom Window Coverings, announced it will consolidate its East Coast and portions of its West Coast operations to a new location in Gainesville-Hall... - August 11, 2015 - American Home Products dba The Louver Shop
New President and Board of Directors elected at 2015 PIA of Georgia Annual Meeting and Convention, July 22, 2016. - August 04, 2015 - Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia
Adcap Network Systems, Inc., Passionate, Professional, Proven, today announced it has earned recognition on The Channel Company’s 2015 CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list as one of the MSP Elite 150. This annual list distinguishes the top technology providers and consultants in North America... - March 03, 2015 - Adcap
"It's Either Me Or Her," is an African American Urban Fiction Novel that is filled with unbelievable twists and unexpected events. - February 09, 2015 - Tiece Presents
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Saturday, April 18, 2015
11:00am – 3:00pm
I Will Survive, Inc.
5879-D New Peachtree Rd.
Doraville, GA, 30340 - February 01, 2015 - I Will Survive, Inc.
Jesse Copelan, retired attorney and Senior State Court Judge of Putnam County, announces that he will run for election to the Georgia House of Representatives for the 120th District, previously held by Representative Mickey Channell.
Copelan was born and raised in Greene County and graduated from Greensboro... - December 09, 2014 - Copelan for State House
SAI Global Compliance Moderates Technology Panel. - December 02, 2014 - SAI Global Compliance
Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC announced that the founder, Danny Dukes, completed a course offered by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) the week of September 12. - October 02, 2014 - Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC
On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Connecting Georgians to Coverage will hold a free information event on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) at Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton, GA.
Individuals and small business owners can receive information and assistance with applying for health insurance... - November 29, 2013 - Connecting Georgians to Coverage
Cleaver-Brooks will be expanding its manufacturing capacity and making equipment and process upgrades to it Lincoln plant to meet current and future demand for its products this fall. - November 07, 2013 - Cleaver-Brooks
Service, Knowledge, & Experience Will be the Showcase of RE/MAX Town and Country Blairsville - October 19, 2013 - RE/MAX Town and Country
Iguanacareof.com launches a new proven system to enable pet owners learn the secrets of raising a happy healthy iguana. - July 26, 2013 - iguanacareof.com
When it’s time to change the toilet paper roll simply lift the cover. The unsightly toilet paper roll is always accessible but no longer visible. The cover fits over any standard size toilet paper holder and roll, and is easy to install. Lightweight, weighing less than 11 ounces. - July 09, 2013 - Just A Cover, Inc.
Dr. Joseph Bauer from The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery discusses the costs associated with liposuction procedures and how prospective patients can search for a qualified plastic surgeon. - July 09, 2013 - Swan Center for Plastic Surgery
Jon Jones, candidate for Atlanta City Council, will be participating in this year’s annual AJC Peachtree Road Race. - March 31, 2013 - The Committee to Elect Jon Jones
Suwanee-based school for children with dyslexia is seeing raising enrollments. - February 27, 2013 - Sage School
Blue Donkey Iced Coffee, an Atlanta business known for its all natural iced coffee drink, has just launched its products in more than 38 Kroger stores across Georgia & South Carolina. On Jan. 16, Kroger started carrying Blue Donkey Original and Light, sold in 8 ounce bottles. Blue Donkey Iced Coffee is available in the Kroger natural & organic dairy section. - January 22, 2013 - Blue Donkey Coffee, Inc.
iGolfalot.com redesigns discount golf equipment site with new coupon code features. - August 27, 2012 - iGolfalot.com
Private School Focusing on Language Learning Differences Expands to Include K-8. - July 12, 2012 - Sage School
David R. Montlick, CEO and Founder of the well-regarded Georgia Personal Injury Law Firm Montlick & Associates, has been awarded the 2012 Southeast Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army. In addition to receiving the award, Mr. Montlick was the keynote speaker at the Atlanta... - June 29, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
On Friday May 11, 2012 Third Wave Digital announced the launch of the new virtual student tour for Young Harris College. - May 26, 2012 - Third Wave Digital
Poets twist the tail of the Chinese dragon to demand the immediate and unconditional release of imprisoned poet and democracy activist, Zhu Yufu. - February 05, 2012 - The Camel Saloon