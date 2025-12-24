Georgia: Athens News
White Fox Ventures (AWAW) Accelerates Turnaround Strategy, Strengthening Foundation for Shareholder Value
White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTC: AWAW) reported meaningful third-quarter progress following a comprehensive corporate reset under new CEO Mark Jones. The Company has exited its prior operating model and implemented a disciplined turnaround strategy focused on asset value, governance, and execution. Management believes these initiatives are gaining traction, supported by increased valuation and the launch of a new investor-focused website to enhance transparency and shareholder engagement. - December 24, 2025 - White Fox Ventures, Inc
New Book "Love is My Religion: The Art of Loving Completely–Mind, Body, and Spirit" Calls Readers Back to What Matters Most
Chosen with intention and hope, Jan. 8 is the date author and motivational speaker Kevin J. Houston releases what he calls his most transformative work yet: "Love is My Religion: The Art of Loving Completely–Mind, Body, and Spirit," published through K & K Houston Publishing, a... - December 08, 2025 - K & K Houston Services, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Unveils Joan of Arc Statues to Benefit Veterans
Bulldog Steel Fabrication unveiled two 20-foot steel Joan of Arc statues to benefit Iron Horse Charities, supporting U.S. veterans and families. Depicting Joan in armor with sword raised, each statue bears her crest and historic signature. The statues were painted with a striking scheme by the MCHS Visual Arts class. - September 16, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Commerce, Georgia
Local owners of Commerce Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 400 Westwood Road Commerce, GA 30529. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 108 units totaling 15,881 rentable square feet. It offers to provide safe and... - August 22, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
High Meadows School Opens Meadow Hall, Its First New Academic Building in Nearly Three Decades
On Thursday evening, July 31, more than 200 members of the High Meadows School community gathered to celebrate a major milestone in the school’s 50-year history: the grand opening of Meadow Hall, the school’s first new academic building in nearly three decades. Meadow Hall is a 50th... - August 03, 2025 - High Meadows School & Camp
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Monroe, Georgia
Local owners of Self Storage Monroe proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1110 North Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia 30656. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 647 units totaling 89,525 rentable square feet. It offers safe and... - July 27, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo)’s Newly Released "School Drives Me" is a Heartwarming and Relatable Story That Celebrates the Joys and Challenges of School Life
“School Drives Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo) is an engaging and insightful tale that captures the daily experiences of a spirited young girl who loves school but struggles with morning routines—offering encouragement for both children and parents. - July 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Darrell Bacon’s Newly Released "Howl and Listen" is a Gripping True Story of Loss, Defiance, and a Supernatural Confrontation Sparked by One Man’s Cry for Justice
“Howl and Listen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darrell Bacon is a raw and powerful account of a man pushed to the edge, whose desperate plea to God leads to an unforgettable—and unintended—encounter with evil. - July 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Clayton, Georgia
Local owners of Clayton Self Storage- Annex proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 287 U.S. 441 Clayton, GA 30525. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 110 units totaling 11,650 rentable square feet. It offers to provide safe and... - May 08, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Loganville, Georgia
Local owners of Self Storage Loganville proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 2390 Claude Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 613 units totaling 86,534 rentable square feet. It offers to... - May 08, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Front Runners Atlanta Announces 35th Annual Pride Run ATL
Front Runners Atlanta (FRATL) today announced the official schedule and event details for the 2025 Pride Run ATL race. Recognized as the first LGBTQIA+ run in Atlanta history, this yearly event celebrates people and organizations making a difference in the community while raising funds for non-profit programs that provide HIV prevention and care services. The 2025 race will be held on Sunday, June 1 at 8:00 AM in Piedmont Park. - February 26, 2025 - Pride Run ATL
Author Darien Ogburn’s New Book, “I Once Killed a Man, but Don't Tell your Mother,” is a Poignant Memoir of Short Stories That Explore the Author’s Past and Future Legacy
Recent release “I Once Killed a Man, but Don't Tell your Mother: A Collection of Stories and Family Secrets” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darien Ogburn is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents the author’s life, from humble beginnings to the current day, and the myriad of experiences that shaped him and his goals. - February 11, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
How to Know Your Medspa Uses Real Botox®: 5 Essential Tips for Consumers
The cosmetic injectables market has been flooded with counterfeit or diluted Botox® products which pose serious health risks to medspa clients receiving treatments. dermani MEDSPA® shares five essential tips to help consumers identify the real, FDA-approved Botox® from Allergan. - January 29, 2025 - dermani MEDSPA®
Terry Denton-Shelnutt’s Newly Released "Aunt T’s Adventures: Goofball and Mrs. Beariness" is a Delightful and Heartwarming Tale of Faith and Humor
“Aunt T’s Adventures: Goofball and Mrs. Beariness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry Denton-Shelnutt is an adventurous and faith-filled children’s story blending humor, suspense, and life lessons about trust in God and overcoming challenges. - January 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in... - January 23, 2025 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Robert D. Heslep’s New Book, "Prosaic/Poetic Takes," is a Compelling Series of Poems That Invites Readers to Delve Into the Depths of the Human Experience
Recent release “Prosaic/Poetic Takes” from Page Publishing author Robert D. Heslep is a powerful collection of poems that grapples with themes of society, war, and morality. Blending together humor, skepticism, and empathy, Heslep’s series challenges readers to look inward, challenging their convictions and perceptions of the world around them. - November 19, 2024 - Page Publishing
New Management for New Self-Storage Facility in Hoschton, Georgia
The city of Hoschton is set to experience professional self-storage management with the opening of Premier Storage at Friendship Road. This new state-of-the-art facility, located at 1631 Friendship Road, Hoschton, GA 30548, features 441 units spanning 75,755 rentable square feet. It offers a... - November 15, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance
Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No... - October 04, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality... - October 04, 2024 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
PeachWiz, Inc. Acquires AIS Security, LLC to Strengthen POE Solutions with Installation Contracting Services
Expanding Service Offerings with Comprehensive Low-Voltage Installation and Contracting Capabilities - September 18, 2024 - PeachWiz, Inc.
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds Table Laser CNC Cutting Machine
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added an all-new Mitsubishi Electric GX-F Series two-dimensional fiber laser processing machine to their manufacturing line that can cut all ferrous and non-ferrous metals. - June 17, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Jason Owen’s Newly Released "Fighting for Life" Embarks on a Gripping Journey of Redemption and Sacrifice
“Fighting for Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Owen delves into the gripping narrative of Dr. Clarence Tuff, who grapples with the consequences of his past decisions and embarks on a perilous journey of redemption and sacrifice. As he confronts life-threatening situations and battles inner demons, Dr. Tuff learns the true meaning of fighting for life. - June 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Randy Lewis’s Newly Released "The Book of Capes: Bible Stories: Book 1" is a Comprehensive Examination of Key Biblical Stories
“The Book of Capes: Bible Stories: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Lewis “Capes” serves as a valuable resource for readers seeking a deep and thorough understanding of the Bible. - April 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Author Linda Lininger’s New Book, "The Language of Flowers for the Modern Bride," Explores How Brides Can Define Their Wedding Day and Tell Their Love Story with Flowers
Recent release “The Language of Flowers for the Modern Bride: Telling your love story with flowers...” from Covenant Books author Linda Lininger is an insightful guide to understanding what all kinds of flowers symbolize, and how brides can incorporate their special meaning into their wedding day by including them in their bouquets. - December 22, 2023 - Covenant Books
Jon D. Marsh’s Newly Released "Forty-Seven Minutes" is an Engaging Novella That Will Surprise and Delight the Imagination
“Forty-Seven Minutes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jon D. Marsh is a delightful adventure filled with unexpected turns within a seemingly sleepy Southern town that houses more than its fair share of surprises. - December 07, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
3SET Presents Atlanta Firefly: A Fusion of Art and Technology in an Enchanting Evening Event
Atlanta, Thursday, December 14, 2023: 3SET proudly presents Atlanta Firefly, the seventh installment in its Atlanta-based, tech-centric artist showcase series. This edition introduces a house band, further amplifying the event's unique magic. - December 05, 2023 - Payken
Infamous Whiskey Announces Purchase of Building for Distillery and Company Headquarters
Historic building in Greensboro, GA will be operations base for Infamous Whiskey - October 23, 2023 - Broadstreet Infamous
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Atlanta Celebrates Photography Marks 25th Anniversary with a Celebration of Hip-Hop Artistry and Signature ACP Festival Events
Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP) is marking 25 years of cultivating opportunities for lens-based artists throughout the Southeast, starting with its September 23 ACP Auction Gala, followed by refined ACP Festival programming including the ACP + MINT Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition and a Rich Frishman Artist Talk in partnership with the CDC. - September 21, 2023 - Atlanta Celebrates Photography
K. Charm Design to Host First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch
handcrafted ceramics to be sold at First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch. - June 28, 2023 - K. Charm Design
New Payroll Service Quote Tool
Corporate Payroll Services, one of the largest independent payroll providers in the U.S. with over 7,000 business customers, has released a new online tool for anyone to get an instant quote for their payroll services. - June 13, 2023 - Corporate Payroll Services
Sunshine Smiles Dentistry in Roswell, GA, Adds Another Dentist to Their Dental Practice
Sunshine Smiles Dentistry, Dentist Roswell Georgia, adds Dr. Sharon Lee to their dental practice. Dr. Sharon has grown up and lived in New York up until recently. She is excited to finally live in and learn about the Atlanta community to provide compassionate dental care locally. She completed her... - May 02, 2023 - Sunshine Smiles Dentistry
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Atlanta CARES to Host STEMfest Youth Conference at Georgia Tech
Educating Youth on Careers in the STEM Fields and Encouraging Minority Participation. Atlanta CARES is excited to continue its Ten Year Stem Campaign and to celebrate the campaign, the Ninth Annual StemFest Youth Conference. The Atlanta CARES STEMfest Youth Conference will be held at Georgia Tech... - April 27, 2023 - Atlanta CARES Mentoring Movement
Smyrna Pawn Announced Gold Buying Services
Smyrna Pawn announced they have gold buying and precious metal buying services for people living in Cobb County, GA. With this service, people can have a trustworthy, secure place to sell their precious metals. - March 12, 2023 - Smyrna Pawn
Obinna Ubani-Ebere’s New Book, "Self-Serving Public Leadership and Governance," Examines How Corruption and Failed Leadership Have Kept African Nations from Advancement
Fulton Books author Obinna Ubani-Ebere, an anti-corruption consultant, certified internal control auditor, and the principal founder of Flashpoint Risk Management LLC, has completed his most recent book, “Self-Serving Public Leadership and Governance: The Paralysis of African... - March 02, 2023 - Fulton Books
Author W.M. Brown’s New Book, "Whose Daughter Am I?" Follows an Adopted Girl Who Faces Difficult Challenges While Growing Up and Questions Who Her Birth Parents Are
Recent release “Whose Daughter Am I?” from Covenant Books author W.M. Brown, is a captivating faith-based tale that centers around a girl named Alexis who is given up for adoption at a young age. After facing abuse and being forced to overcome difficult personal struggles, Alexis sets out to discover who her birth parents are and understand the circumstances that led to them giving her up. - February 27, 2023 - Covenant Books
Author Richard P. Holland’s New Book, “Mistakes I have made on my Journey of Faith,” is a Series of Slip-Ups on the Author's Path to God, and How He Learned from Them
Recent release “Mistakes I have made on my Journey of Faith,” from Covenant Books author Richard P. Holland, is a heartfelt account of moments within the author's path towards God in which he struggled and fell victim to common traps meant to sway God's followers. Using each mistake as a learning opportunity, Holland shares these mistakes with his readers to help them on their own religious journey. - December 13, 2022 - Covenant Books
Microtel Inn & Suites, Athens Completes Major & Historic Renovation
Innovation Hospitality is pleased to announce that effective October 1, 2020, the company completed a major renovation at the Microtel Inn & Suites located at 1050 Ultimate Drive, Athens, Georgia. Innovation Hospitality was founded in 2019 by Sunita Patel & Brandon Snuffer, is based out of... - September 14, 2022 - Microtel Inn & Suites, Athens, Georgia
Retirement Plan Advisors Expands Participant Advice Solutions
Retirement Plan Advisors' partnership with Stadion Money Management and EPIC Retirement Plan Services brings professional asset management and participant personalization to more working Americans. - August 30, 2022 - Retirement Plan Advisors
Meridian Diagnostics Helps Healthcare Practices Make Better Decisions
Meridian Diagnostics is a clinical diagnostic reference laboratory based in Colorado and offers services to clinics, laboratories, employers and healthcare practices nationwide. Their aim is to assist healthcare providers with making informed decisions for their patients. Meridian realizes you have many options for laboratory services, but their 18-24 hour turn-around-time on all results from UTI, toxicology, blood, and various respiratory pathogens makes them the lab of choice for providers. - July 26, 2022 - Meridian Diagnostics
Homeinc Announces Expansion Into Georgia
A company that has helped many Florida homeowners sell their properties more quickly and profitably has announced its plans to expand its service area to Georgia, with an official effective date of June 25th. The company, Homeinc, purchases homes as-is, eliminating the need for sellers to make... - July 22, 2022 - Homeinc
Georgia Leader Honored for Selfless Care for Women, Builder of Model Rehabilitation Program
Honoring their founder, the Sisters of Providence present Georgia rehab leader, the Rev. Sharon Thompson of New Beginnings ministries, the 2022 Mother Joseph Award. - July 07, 2022 - Sisters of Providence
Zack Kalet Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Zack Kalet has been named an account administrator within the Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) of RT Specialty. He is responsible for assisting the account service and business development activities of the company’s executive leadership team. “Zack’s... - June 21, 2022 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
Bulldog Steel Fabrication In-Person Spring Job Fair Set for March 5th
Bulldog Steel Fabrication will host an in-person Job Fair Saturday, March 5th from 11am to 2pm at their main facility located at 1580 Greensboro Hwy., Madison GA. “This job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers in Morgan County and surrounding areas to seek out a new job or even a new... - February 14, 2022 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
IBEX IT Business Experts Acquires Syzygal Limited
IBEX expands its training portfolio with Syzygal’s best practices curriculum offerings. - January 20, 2022 - IBEX IT Business Experts
Hello Donor & LeanStream Announce Partnership for Education Fundraising
Hello Donor and LeanStream announced a technology and marketing affiliation enabling schools and school districts to leverage the best of both digital fundraising platforms. - December 02, 2021 - Hello Donor