Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Ad Victoriam Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program Ad Victoriam Solutions (AdVic), today, announced its partnership with MuleSoft to provide consulting services for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, enabling organizations to connect apps, data and devices more rapidly and efficiently. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can unlock new revenue channels, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. - April 09, 2019 - Ad Victoriam Solutions

2019 Youth Achievement Luncheon Presented by 100 Black Men of North Metro, Inc. The luncheon is the North Metro Chapter’s flagship fundraising event of the year. It serves as the culmination ceremony for the class of 2019 and is a great way to honor and showcase their mentees and their accomplishments in the “Men of Tomorrow” mentoring program. - April 04, 2019 - 100 Black Men of North Metro, Inc.

Yoli Opulence Announces the Grand Opening of Their First Wig Boutique in Buckhead (Atlanta, GA) Yoli Opulence, one of the leading beauty brands specializing in premium hair extensions, lace wigs and mink lashes in the United States, Canada & Europe, announced today the grand opening of their first wig boutique in Buckhead (Atlanta), GA. - March 02, 2019 - Yoli Opulence

Just Released: "Princess of Shadow and Dream," a Dark and Enchanting Fantasy by Ellie Raine Announcing Ellie Raine's latest book: "Princess of Shadow and Dream." A necromancer Prince. A dream-walker Princess. When nightmares bring death, can she save his soul? - November 23, 2018 - ScyntheFy Press, LLC

United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power

ATL Beltline Neighborhood Grows in Secret Outside investors enhance Chosewood Park neighborhood by growing community. Revitalizing a Neighborhood. - August 28, 2018 - Beltwood Property Management

Run's Done Rolls Out Custom Logo Program for Running Retailers, Running Clubs, Event and Race Directors Run’s Done™ (www.runsdone.com), the creator of a towel car seat cover designed for runners and active lifestyle enthusiasts, launches a custom logo program for race directors, event directors, running clubs, and running retailers. “We’ve had great success selling our patent-pending... - July 24, 2018 - Run's Done

Author Ellie Raine's Latest Book "Pearl of Emerald" Launching at ATL Comic Con - a Scythe and Sword Epic Fantasy with a Unique Spin on the Grim Reaper Twin reapers were chosen by the gods as protectors of their world and blessed with sacred magic. But will it be enough? "Pearl of Emerald" is Ellie Raine's third book in the NecroSeam Chronicles, an original "scythe and sorcery" fantasy adventure set in an alternate world like no other. This is a totally different take on dark fantasy, where "Reapers of Death" are honorable knights sworn to protect souls and kill demons. Be the first to own a signed copy for a special price at ATL Comic Con. - July 04, 2018 - ScyntheFy Press, LLC

SelfStorageInvesting.com Has Just Announced the Addition of an Atlanta Self Storage Academy™ in 2018. The Industry’s Premier Educational Event Will be Held May 3-5, 2018 The Organizer of The Self Storage Academy™ is Scott Meyers, investor, author, and owner of SelfStorageInvesting.com, along with his team of key industry professionals. The three-day event teaches real estate investors and entrepreneurs how to find, evaluate, finance, purchase, develop and manage... - April 24, 2018 - Self Storage Investing

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Celebrity Hair Stylist/Makeup Artist "The Renowned' Charles Gregory Launches Cosmetic Line Charles Gregory Cosmetics in Atlanta Georgia Charles Gregory launches his long anticipated full line of cosmetics in his Atlanta Blow Dry & Beauty Bar in Midtown Atlanta. His new makeup line includes every thing from sheer liquid foundations to fabulous shimmers and glitters of all colors for holiday glamour. - November 26, 2017 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar

Fall Into the New Music Ventures We Here Now Music Group Has Made We Here Now Music Group has been up to some great things. - September 24, 2017 - We Here Now Music Group, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Completes Building Expansion, Paint Booth and Adds New Machines Bulldog Steel Fabrication has completed construction of their 15,000 square foot welding facility expansion, eco friendly Side Down Draft Paint Booth, and expanded their Fabrication capabilities by adding three new machines to their production line. - August 21, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Zyleck Launches Lymousine, a New Ride Scheduling Platform That Brings Driver Utilization Optimization to the Ride Sharing and Last Mile Package Delivery Business Models Zyleck Technologies, Inc. (Zyleck), an Atlanta, Georgia-based Transport Network Company (TNC), announced today the Beta launch of Lymousine, its ride scheduling and last mile package delivery platform that is underpinned by a Doctoral thesis and patent pending technology. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Lymousine platform enables as much as a 30% improvement in driver utilization rates to make ride sharing and last mile package delivery more efficient, cost effective, and predictive. - July 10, 2017 - Zyleck

RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Continues Growth with Addition of Ken Altshuler Veteran REALTOR® Ken Altshuler has joined RE/MAX Metro Atlanta, Inc., one of the region’s leading RE/MAX franchises. “The depth and breadth of Ken’s experience make him a great fit for our team,” says Mark Jones, Managing Broker of RE/MAX Metro Atlanta. “He’s... - June 27, 2017 - RE/MAX Metro Atlanta, Inc.

Online Hydroponics Store Continues to Grow and Expand Publishing Content Online hydroponics store expands website content featuring hydroponic system, LED grow light and grow tent comparison, review and pricing information to create safe and valued content for hydroponic brands. - June 11, 2017 - Sync Internet Marketing

Timeless Consumer Engagement Specialist (CES) Wins Top Award, Jason Carey Selected National “Brand Ambassador of the Year” at EX Awards 2017 Over the past decade, Timeless Brands USA (an Atlanta-based marketing firm) has quietly grown into one of the nation’s most complete experiential marketing agencies. Now, they are making noise as Jason Carey (Master Certified Consumer Engagement Specialist) takes home high honors as national “Brand... - May 08, 2017 - Ryan Hill - Timeless Brands USA

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Nominated for MAW - 2017 Manufacturer of the Year Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, has been nominated for the 2017 Manufacturer of the year award in the Morgan County Georgia – Small Business Category by Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC). In the region that GPTC represents,... - April 20, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Staying Safe and Building Trust in the Sharing Economy is as Easy as Taking a Selfie Criminal activities resulting from recent Airbnb account hacks demonstrate the critical need for improved identity verification and trust in the peer-to-peer and sharing market. - April 14, 2017 - Trust Stamp

Run's Done Introduces Solutions-Oriented Products Made for Runners by Runners Run's Done, headquartered in Georgia, has launched a new product line, website & wholesale network. The new product line includes reusable and disposable seat covers designed to protect vehicle seats from post-workout sweat. - March 22, 2017 - Run's Done

Insight Global Ranked as One of the Largest Global Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts Insight Global, a leading staffing services company, has been ranked as the #25 Largest Global Staffing Firm by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The company’s ranking has improved six spots from the 2015 list as it continues to experience record growth within the staffing industry. In 2016, Insight... - September 02, 2016 - Insight Global

International Film Festival Brings Industry to Milledgeville For the third year in a row, the Milledgeville Film Festival will bring filmmakers, industry professionals, students and celebrities from across the globe to celebrate the illustrious art of cinema. This year’s festival took in a record-breaking 350 submissions from more than 30 different countries;... - March 30, 2016 - Milledgeville Film Festival

Author and Inspirational Speaker Alexis Nicole White Releases Memoir, "The Covered" Emotional Abuse is alive and well. Contrary to popular belief, emotional abuse is not just something that happens from parent to child, or occur in teenage love affairs. Adult women face emotional distress in their friendships, daily, says Alexis Nicole White. - February 29, 2016 - Alexis Nicole White Media

Private Bank of Buckhead Renewed as SBA "Preferred Lender" The U.S. Small Business Administration has renewed Private Bank of Buckhead’s Preferred Lender Participant status, which streamlines and expedites processes for the bank’s clients. - August 31, 2015 - Private Bank of Buckhead

Dr Carhee's 3 Phases of Healing - Help Attorneys Win Larger Settlements Dr. Carhee (chiropractor) Documents and Supports Personal Injury Attorneys and Their Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injuries Using the Science of the 3 Phases of Healing, Documenting Value Driver - Decision Points, and a Medical Team Approach. - August 18, 2015 - Pain 2 Wellness Center

American Home Products Announces Relocation and Consolidation to Gainesville-Hall County, Georgia New Corporate Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility to Create 210 New Jobs. American Home Products, LLC (AHP), the holding company for The Louver Shop and Danmer Custom Window Coverings, announced it will consolidate its East Coast and portions of its West Coast operations to a new location in Gainesville-Hall... - August 11, 2015 - American Home Products dba The Louver Shop

Taylor Elected President of PIA of Georgia New President and Board of Directors elected at 2015 PIA of Georgia Annual Meeting and Convention, July 22, 2016. - August 04, 2015 - Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia

Adcap Network Systems, Inc. Named to Managed Service Provider 500 List by CRN Adcap Network Systems, Inc., Passionate, Professional, Proven, today announced it has earned recognition on The Channel Company’s 2015 CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list as one of the MSP Elite 150. This annual list distinguishes the top technology providers and consultants in North America... - March 03, 2015 - Adcap

Tiece Presents "It's Either Me Or Her," Written by National Bestseller Authors, Tiece and Tonii "It's Either Me Or Her," is an African American Urban Fiction Novel that is filled with unbelievable twists and unexpected events. - February 09, 2015 - Tiece Presents

I Will Survive, Inc. Continues to Grow Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Saturday, April 18, 2015 11:00am – 3:00pm I Will Survive, Inc. 5879-D New Peachtree Rd. Doraville, GA, 30340 - February 01, 2015 - I Will Survive, Inc.

Jesse Copelan Announces Campaign for Georgia State House District 120 Jesse Copelan, retired attorney and Senior State Court Judge of Putnam County, announces that he will run for election to the Georgia House of Representatives for the 120th District, previously held by Representative Mickey Channell. Copelan was born and raised in Greene County and graduated from Greensboro... - December 09, 2014 - Copelan for State House

Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC Announces That Danny Dukes Completes Business Valuation Course Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC announced that the founder, Danny Dukes, completed a course offered by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) the week of September 12. - October 02, 2014 - Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC

Connecting Georgians to Coverage On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Connecting Georgians to Coverage will hold a free information event on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) at Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton, GA. Individuals and small business owners can receive information and assistance with applying for health insurance... - November 29, 2013 - Connecting Georgians to Coverage

Cleaver-Brooks Expands Two Plants in North America Cleaver-Brooks will be expanding its manufacturing capacity and making equipment and process upgrades to it Lincoln plant to meet current and future demand for its products this fall. - November 07, 2013 - Cleaver-Brooks

New RE/MAX Office to Open in Blairsville, Georgia, USA Service, Knowledge, & Experience Will be the Showcase of RE/MAX Town and Country Blairsville - October 19, 2013 - RE/MAX Town and Country

A One Stop Guide for Iguana Care Now Available Iguanacareof.com launches a new proven system to enable pet owners learn the secrets of raising a happy healthy iguana. - July 26, 2013 - iguanacareof.com

The Missing Bathroom Accessory Has Been Found. It's...Just A Cover. Award Winning Beautiful Toilet Paper Covers That Undeniably Complete the Beauty of Any Bathroom. When it’s time to change the toilet paper roll simply lift the cover. The unsightly toilet paper roll is always accessible but no longer visible. The cover fits over any standard size toilet paper holder and roll, and is easy to install. Lightweight, weighing less than 11 ounces. - July 09, 2013 - Just A Cover, Inc.

Plastic Surgeon Discusses the Costs of Liposuction to Set Patient Expectations Dr. Joseph Bauer from The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery discusses the costs associated with liposuction procedures and how prospective patients can search for a qualified plastic surgeon. - July 09, 2013 - Swan Center for Plastic Surgery

Jon Jones Running for Atlanta City Council… Literally Jon Jones, candidate for Atlanta City Council, will be participating in this year’s annual AJC Peachtree Road Race. - March 31, 2013 - The Committee to Elect Jon Jones

Sage School Doubles in Size and Moves Onto Larger Campus Suwanee-based school for children with dyslexia is seeing raising enrollments. - February 27, 2013 - Sage School

Atlanta Beverage Startup Launches in Kroger Blue Donkey Iced Coffee, an Atlanta business known for its all natural iced coffee drink, has just launched its products in more than 38 Kroger stores across Georgia & South Carolina. On Jan. 16, Kroger started carrying Blue Donkey Original and Light, sold in 8 ounce bottles. Blue Donkey Iced Coffee is available in the Kroger natural & organic dairy section. - January 22, 2013 - Blue Donkey Coffee, Inc.

iGolfalot.com Launches Redesigned Discount Golf Equipment Site iGolfalot.com redesigns discount golf equipment site with new coupon code features. - August 27, 2012 - iGolfalot.com

Sage School Expands to Include Kindergarten Private School Focusing on Language Learning Differences Expands to Include K-8. - July 12, 2012 - Sage School

Montlick & Associates Founder, David Montlick, Receives Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army David R. Montlick, CEO and Founder of the well-regarded Georgia Personal Injury Law Firm Montlick & Associates, has been awarded the 2012 Southeast Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army. In addition to receiving the award, Mr. Montlick was the keynote speaker at the Atlanta... - June 29, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law

Daring New Approach to College Student Tours: Third Wave Digital Delivers for YHC On Friday May 11, 2012 Third Wave Digital announced the launch of the new virtual student tour for Young Harris College. - May 26, 2012 - Third Wave Digital