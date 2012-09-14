PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Richard J. Wagner Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Richard J. Wagner of South Bend, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of engineering. About Richard J. Wagner Richard Wagner is the V.P. of Automotive Operations... - June 18, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Announcing the AutoCam360TM MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System for Product Photography, 360° Spins and Product Videos Kessler, the industry leader in motion control, announced the launch of the new AutoCam360™️ MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System. The AutoCam360™️ MINI TT is an affordable and complete solution for automating product photography, 360° spins and video for e-commerce and commercial use. AutoCam360™️ is designed, manufactured, assembled and supported in the USA. - April 12, 2019 - AutoCam360

The House Of Miners Announced New Mining Colocation and Ethereum Dedicated Server Terms The House Of Miners (HoM) - https://www.houseofminers.com - has expanded its Mining Colocation capacity in Europe and announced new service terms, add-on services and lower rates on GPU, ASIC Mining Colocation, and Ethereum Dedicated Servers. - March 19, 2018 - Host Color LLC

Hockey Bike, LLC's New ShiftBike X3 is an Innovative Off-Ice Training Solution ShiftBike X3 is a patent pending hockey training product created to help players increase speed, strength, stamina, core coordination, and stickhandling skills. - December 11, 2017 - Hockey Bike, LLC

Homes for Heroes Honors Affiliate Real Estate and Lending Specialists Who Gave Back More Than $1.94 Million to Over 1,400 Heroes Homes for Heroes, Inc. is proud to recognize eight of their affiliate real estate and lending specialists who have reached significant milestones and who will be inducted into the prestigious Homes for Heroes “Heroes Served Club” in recognition of their achievements. These eight individuals... - November 01, 2017 - Homes for Heroes

Group of University of Notre Dame Students Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Revolutionize Audio Industry with “Mini-O: The Powerful, Pocket-Sized Speaker" Consumer electronics and tech company founded by a group of undergraduate students from the University of Notre Dame, Flato Inc., has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for its new product Mini-O. Mini-O is a powerful and portable Bluetooth speaker made with innovative and unprecedented technology that has never been seen before in the U.S. - October 17, 2017 - Flato Inc.

ITAMCO to Develop Blockchain-Based Secure Messaging App for U.S. Military ITAMCO, developer of the advanced privacy app Crypto-Chat, has been awarded a Phase 1 grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop a secure, non-hackable messaging and transaction platform for the U.S. military. In Phase 1 of this project, which runs approximately 10 months,... - May 25, 2017 - ITAMCO

Host Color Announced Dedicated Servers in Singapore and Four Other Asian POPs HostColor.com, a provider of Cloud Computing and Infrastructure Hosting launched Dedicated Servers in five Asian markets - Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, Bangkok, as well as India-based services through local partner with infrastructure in Pune & Mumbai. - November 05, 2016 - Host Color LLC

Matt Kavanagh - Notre Dame All American - Joins Greywolf Execution Partners Matt Kavanagh was one of the captains of the team that anchored the Notre Dame offense to the National Championship game in 2014 and the Final Four in 2015. In his new capacity, Kavanagh will focus on business development and sales working with endowment officers, hedge fund and institutional asset managers throughout North America. - September 15, 2016 - Greywolf Execution Partners

Homes for Heroes® Affiliate Real Estate Specialists The McKinnies Team Give Back to Over 100 Local Heroes Homes for Heroes honors The McKinnies Team of South Bend, IN for serving 126 local heroes, providing over $131,000 in Hero Rewards® savings and earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club award. - August 04, 2016 - Homes for Heroes

New on Amazon.com - Ground Breaking Book: "Flower Power - Redefining the Paradigm of Patient Care," Author, Susan C. Dewey RRT Health Care systems and facilities are failing across the nation. Their leadership are disconnected from the reality that patient care comes first and patient satisfaction is a byproduct of doing it right. Today is the day our leaders in health care need to listen and understand the key to finding success, or they will continue to fail. - November 17, 2015 - Susan C. Dewey

HostColor.com Announced Fully Managed Website Hosting Service HostColor.com, a provider of Managed Hosting, Colocation and Cloud computing services has launched new small business Managed Web Hosting service, named Fully Managed Shared Account (FMSA). It is available as a separate managed solution or as an add-on to the company's website hosting plans. - July 07, 2015 - Host Color LLC

Working Person’s Store Keeps Growing WPS Adds to Their Warehouse for Even Faster Service. - February 11, 2015 - Working Person's Store

DUECO Inc. Names Jerry Kienast Midwest Region Service Manager Kienast to Lead Service Operations for the Waukesha, WI and Bourbon, IN Service Regions - January 28, 2015 - Dueco, Inc.

Working Person’s Store Introduces a New Way to Shop Black Friday WPS is Having a Spectacular 7 Sale - November 19, 2014 - Working Person's Store

Working Person’s Store Gives and Gets Rewards in 2013 Online Rewards Program Boosts Sales. - July 15, 2014 - Working Person's Store

Contect Partners with Accelerated Rehabilitation to Advance the Development of Its Mobile App for Concussion Detection Accelerated’s Concussion Management Practice expected to add 800 athletes to the mTBI research study led by Contect and the University of Notre Dame. - February 24, 2014 - Contect, Inc.

Annmarie F. Welch Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Annmarie F. Welch of Michiana Shores, Indiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of retail apparel. About Annmarie F. Welch Ms. Welch has over 40 years experience in the field of retail apparel. - January 14, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Working to Save Lives with the Working Person’s Store A fundraising contest for the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation. - November 08, 2013 - Working Person's Store

WorkingPerson.com Wins IMA Best in Class Award Two years in a row WPS is Best in Class. - October 25, 2013 - Working Person's Store

Earn Working Person’s Store Rewards with Purchases, Product Reviews, and More Link to WPS’s Facebook page and sign up for other programs to earn points - October 02, 2013 - Working Person's Store

Coachmen to Launch Brookstone 50th Anniversary Edition What do you do when you’ve reached your 50th year of doing business? You take a moment to celebrate, reflect on what has been learned over those 50 years and you re-focus on your future and do something special. Coachmen RV, a division of Forest River, Inc. has done just this with its “All... - June 05, 2013 - Coachmen RV

Working Person’s Store Partners with Troop ID to Deliver Online Deals and Discounts to Military Families Veteran, Active Duty, Retiree, and Military Spouse Patrons of the Working Person’s Store are now Eligible for an Appreciation Discount through Troop ID. - May 23, 2013 - Working Person's Store

A Great Year is Coming Up to Reach Out to the Hispanic Market! Here is the Media Kit 2013 for El Puente Newspaper (Indiana-Michigan). Latinos in the Midwest! Hispanics in the US have proven the influence they have on the shaping of this country after the November election. Reach out to the growing Hispanic Market in the US! 2013 Media Kit information for El Puente Newspaper (Indiana-Michigan) - Help support their efforts to bring a reliable source of information to our community. Free publication. - November 15, 2012 - El Puente Newspaper

Class A & C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach Continues as Top Retailing Brand of Motorhomes in Canada & United States Leading Class A and Class C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach has been recognized as 2011’s top retailing brand of motorhomes in North America. The company’s Class C and Gas Powered Class A motorhomes captured the #1 market position and accounted for nearly 24% of all sales. - March 19, 2012 - Thor Motor Coach Motorhomes

Most Successful Blackjack Player in 2011 An overview of the achievements of the number one blackjack player of 2011: Don Johnson. Read about the amount of money Don won and how casinos reacted to his big wins. - January 27, 2012 - Ace Ten

Bourbon, Indiana Woman Markets New Fragrance to Continue Building Clean Water Wells with Fragrance Sales Revenue Kimberly Brown Lemler of Bourbon, Indiana, has helped to build six clean water wells in five villages throughout India, to date. Lemler hopes to build more wells with profits from the sale of her flagship unisex fragrance, “Cali Blue.” - December 05, 2011 - AromaEarth

How Card Counting and Technology Affected Blackjack by Ace Ten Analysts of number one blackjack site Ace Ten have examined the history of blackjack and came to the conclusion that both technology as well as card counting had a big impact on the way the game is played. A summary of the full report follows below. In the early 50’s of last century, most casinos... - December 05, 2011 - Ace Ten

Cali Blue, the Unisex Beach Fragrance on a Charitable Mission, Offers Promotional Retail Price for Holiday Shopping Unisex ocean breeze fragrance, Cali Blue, is offering a special promotional retail price of $25.00 plus free shipping for this holiday shopping season, with 10% of sale proceeds going to build clean water wells. - November 22, 2011 - AromaEarth

Mediative Ranks #1 in Canada for Search Mediative, one of North America’s largest integrated advertising and digital marketing companies, is pleased to announce that the business has been selected as the top company in Canada in two Performance Solution categories by TopSEOs. - August 08, 2011 - topseos.com

Bullseye Media Ranked #1 eCommerce SEO Company in the UK UK’s leading SEO agency receives SEO award for its proven track record as an outstanding player in the industry of internet marketing. - August 08, 2011 - topseos.com

Micrositez Ltd. Ranks #1 in Best Link Building Companies in United Kingdom for July 2011 topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best Link Building companies in United Kingdom for July 2011. Micrositez Ltd. has made it to #1 ranking based upon an in-depth review of the internet marketing service provider. - July 18, 2011 - topseos.com

Micrositez Ltd. Ranks #1 in Best Link Building Companies in United Kingdom for June 2011 topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best Link Building companies in United Kingdom for June 2011. Micrositez Ltd. has made it to #1 ranking based upon an in-depth review of the internet marketing service provider. - June 10, 2011 - topseos.com

Click Consult Ranks #1 in Web Development Companies in United Kingdom by topseos.co.uk for June 2011 topseos.co.uk, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best web development companies in United Kingdom for June 2011. - June 09, 2011 - topseos.com

topseos.com Ranks Best Reputation Management Companies for June 2011 The Top 10 Reputation Management Companies for June 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - June 02, 2011 - topseos.com

topseos.com Ranks Top 10 Web Design Companies for June 2011 The Top 10 Web Design Companies for June 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - June 02, 2011 - topseos.com

Micrositez Ltd. Ranks #1 in Best Link Building Companies in United Kingdom for May 2011 topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best Link Building companies in United Kingdom for May 2011. Micrositez Ltd. has made it to #1 ranking based upon an in-depth review of the internet marketing service provider. - May 12, 2011 - topseos.com

Click Consult Ranks #1 in Web Development Companies in United Kingdom by topseos.co.uk for May 2011 topseos.co.uk, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best web development companies in United Kingdom for May 2011. - May 12, 2011 - topseos.com

topseos.com Ranks Best Reputation Management Companies for May 2011 The Top 10 Reputation Management Companies for May 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - May 03, 2011 - topseos.com

topseos.com Ranks Top 10 Web Design Companies for May 2011 The Top 10 Web Design Companies for May 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - May 03, 2011 - topseos.com

Micrositez Ltd. Ranks #1 in Best Link Building Companies in the United Kingdom for April 2011 topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best Link Building companies in the United Kingdom for April 2011. Micrositez Ltd. has made it to #1 ranking based upon an in-depth review of the internet marketing service provider. - April 12, 2011 - topseos.com

topseos.com Ranks Best Reputation Management Companies for April 2011 The Top 10 Reputation Management Companies for April 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - April 06, 2011 - topseos.com

topseos.com Ranks Top 10 Web Design Companies for April 2011 The Top 10 Web Design Companies for April 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - April 06, 2011 - topseos.com

Micrositez Ltd. Ranks #1 in Best Link Building Companies in United Kingdom for March 2011 topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best Link Building companies in United Kingdom for March 2011. Micrositez Ltd. has made it to #1 ranking based upon an in-depth review of the internet marketing service provider. - March 11, 2011 - topseos.com

Click Consult Ranks #1 in Web Development Companies in United Kingdom by topseos.co.uk for March 2011 topseos.co.uk, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best web development companies in United Kingdom for March 2011. - March 09, 2011 - topseos.com

Intrapromote LLC Ranks #1 in Best Social Media Marketing Companies for March 2011 topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best Social Media Marketing companies worldwide for March 2011. - March 08, 2011 - topseos.com

topseos.com Ranks Best Reputation Management Companies for March 2011 The Top 10 Reputation Management Companies for March 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - March 02, 2011 - topseos.com

topseos.com Ranks Top 10 Web Design Companies for March 2011 The Top 10 Web Design Companies for March 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - March 02, 2011 - topseos.com