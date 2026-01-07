Indiana: South Bend News
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
OrthoAlliance Names Dr. Paul Eichenseer as First Chief Physician Officer
OrthoAlliance, a leading orthopedic management organization, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Eichenseer as its first Chief Physician Officer (CPO). This milestone appointment reflects OrthoAlliance’s commitment to strengthening its physician-led leadership model and advancing... - July 08, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Author Jimmy Faulkner’s New Book, "The Other Side," is a Charming Tale of a Lost Wolf Who Must Face His Fears and Cross a River in Order to Reunite with His Family
Recent release “The Other Side” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Faulkner is a captivating story that centers around Tyson, a young wolf who has become separated from his family. In order to return to them, Tyson must swim across a river but must push past his fears of being swept away or risk never seeing them again. - June 25, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Daniel Lott’s New Book, "Lamentations," is a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Discovery of the Difficult Conflicts and Secrets of His Family’s Past
Recent release “Lamentations” from Page Publishing author Daniel Lott is a stirring and thought-provoking account that follows the author as he reflects upon his family life as a child, revealing the underlying conflict he never understood in his younger years that eventually made more sense as family secrets were revealed to him by others. - April 29, 2025 - Page Publishing
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Jacobe Munsell and Bobbi Sutherland’s New Book, "Early Morning Dreams From Late Night Rises," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Exploring the Three Stages of Life
Fulton Books authors Jacobe Munsell and Bobbi Sutherland have completed their most recent book, “Early Morning Dreams From Late Night Rises”: a compelling and thought-provoking series of poetry and ruminations that take readers through the three stages of life, exploring the trials and... - February 18, 2025 - Fulton Books
Authors Harold Smith and Jennifer Smith’s New Book, "Battle Boy," Follows a Young Boy Who Turns Into a Superhero in Order to Save the Day Alongside His Grandpa
Recent release “Battle Boy” from Page Publishing authors Harold Smith and Jennifer Smith is a charming story that follows Brantley, a young boy who has the ability to turn into a superhero named Battle Boy. When he sets out to save others one day, his grandpa accompanies him to make sure he stays safe and helps out in any way he can as Battle Boy’s sidekick. - February 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
Annabelle Mayes’s Newly Released "Hosea, In the Highest" is an Insightful Guide to Embracing Faith and Living a Christ-Centered Life
“Hosea, In the Highest” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annabelle Mayes is an inspiring collection of reflections and guidance on accepting Jesus, cultivating love, and living a life aligned with God’s will. - February 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Explore the Portage School of Leaders: South Bend’s Premier High School for Future Leaders
Looking for a high school near you that emphasizes innovation, leadership, and real-world learning? The Portage School of Leaders, part of the Career Academy Network of Public Schools (CANOPS), is recognized as one of the best high schools in South Bend, offering a forward-thinking approach to... - February 02, 2025 - Career Academy Network of Public Schools
How to Know Your Medspa Uses Real Botox®: 5 Essential Tips for Consumers
The cosmetic injectables market has been flooded with counterfeit or diluted Botox® products which pose serious health risks to medspa clients receiving treatments. dermani MEDSPA® shares five essential tips to help consumers identify the real, FDA-approved Botox® from Allergan. - January 29, 2025 - dermani MEDSPA®
Career Academy High School Joins Indiana’s Educational Elite with a Remarkable 98.48% Graduation Rate
Career Academy High School reached an exceptional milestone in 2024 with an impressive capped graduation rate of 98.48%. This achievement highlights the school’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence and positions it among the top-performing schools in Indiana. Renowned as one of the best high schools in South Bend, Career Academy High School consistently excels, establishing itself as a leader in education statewide and preparing students for success in college and careers. - January 16, 2025 - Career Academy Network of Public Schools
Career Academy Junior Shares Inspiring Journey to Meeting the President at the White House
Career Academy, South Bend’s premier high school for future leaders, shares inspiring journey to meeting the President at the White House with remarkable story of determination, leadership, and community support culminated in an extraordinary opportunity for Rima, a 17-year-old junior at Career Academy High School, part of the Career Academy Network of Public Schools (CANOPS). Her journey, which began in second grade at Success Academy. - January 16, 2025 - Career Academy Network of Public Schools
Cheryl Bowyer’s New Book, “The Deceitful Sister-In-Law,” is a Compelling Tale of One Woman’s Quest to Find Love After Heartache, Only to Discover More Hurt in the Process
Fulton Books author Cheryl Bowyer, a Christian mother of three boys who enjoys spending time with her sons in the great outdoors and traveling, has completed her most recent book, “The Deceitful Sister-In-Law”: a gripping tale that follows one woman’s journey of rebuilding her... - October 24, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Duane O. Ricks’s New Book, "The Ugly Magic Pants," Follows a Young Man Who Must Adhere to the Rules of His New Magical Pants in Order to Improve His Life
Recent release “The Ugly Magic Pants” from Page Publishing author Duane O. Ricks is a thrilling tale that follows Ben, whose life takes an extraordinary turn when he discovers a peculiar pair of pants imbued with magical powers. With newfound prosperity at his fingertips, Ben navigates the complexities of his fortune while grappling with the responsibilities that come with it. - September 10, 2024 - Page Publishing
Forza Logistics Group Expands Its Team with Industry Veterans
Forza Logistics Group has recently expanded their executive team with the addition of four seasoned professionals, bringing over 40 years of combined industry experience to their company. This strategic move reinforces their commitment to excellence, innovation, and reliability in logistics. - July 26, 2024 - Forza Logistics Group Inc
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" by Merrill Ann Clark and Merry Bell Clark
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" is the true story of three generations of tenacious Midwestern women, one in Illinois and two in Michigan. Merry is the third generation, and her mother Merrill, fought for organic agriculture and Michigan's environment from 1967 - 2009. Merrill developed... - June 12, 2024 - Merry Bell Clark
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Author Nealie Miller’s New Book, "A Fresh Start," Follows the Story of a Family Who Ends Up with Nothing, Only to be Blessed with the Chance for a New Start Through God
Recent release “A Fresh Start” from Covenant Books author Nealie Miller is a compelling, true story of how the author and his family wound up losing everything in life, only to find themselves blessed by the Lord with everything they needed to create a fresh, new start for themselves and craft a new life. - January 03, 2024 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. - August 01, 2023 - CEDIA
Mike Melvin’s New Book, "Inspirations from My Mother," is a Faith-Based Memoir That Centers Around the Author's Pursuit of His Dreams That His Mother Helped to Cultivate
Fulton Books author Mike Melvin, a proud grandfather who holds a doctor of business administration in supply chain management and logistics from Liberty University and was previously a teacher of physics, math, and chemistry in Cameroon, has completed his most recent book, “Inspirations from... - January 20, 2023 - Fulton Books
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Institute for Crisis Management Releases 2021 Annual Crisis Report
The 31st annual report examines the year’s crisis news, analysis and trends, and identifies industries at highest risk. - August 12, 2022 - Institute For Crisis Management
KMC Controls® Releases New, Adaptable Airflow Measurement System
KMC Controls® has debuted their new KMC Conquest™ Airflow Measurement System (AFMS), a more adaptable and accurate way to measure buildings’ air intake than traditional technologies. In contrast to traditional technologies for measuring airflow, KMC Controls’ new AFMS can be installed on nearly any type of ventilation system and is not impacted by the weather, low air velocities, temperature, ductwork bends, turbulent airflow, or any other traditional pitfalls. - August 11, 2022 - KMC Controls
Blue Gate Musicals to Film in Shipshewanna, Indiana
Blue Gate Musicals to film "The Confession Musical" live with best-selling comedian/actress Chonda Pierce and iconic actor/singer Joh Schneider on August 29 and 30. - July 28, 2022 - Blue Gate Musicals, LLC
KMC Controls Invests in Its Manufacturing Future
KMC Controls®, a leader in the building automation and controls industry, has invested in its production process with a new Ersa Versaflow 335 selective soldering machine (SSM), which uses less solder and improves the reliability of solder joints used on circuit boards while cutting down on the time it takes to complete them compared to the widely used wave solder process. - July 14, 2022 - KMC Controls
KMC Controls Names Kehler New CEO
KMC Controls®, an industry leader in building automation and controls, is pleased to announce that Mitch Kehler will serve as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Kehler takes over from Richard Newberry, who in addition to serving as KMC’s CEO, was formerly the... - June 01, 2022 - KMC Controls
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Mid-America College of Funeral Services to Host Reunion College to Unveil New State-of-the-Art Preparation Room
New Lab Grand Opening Mid-America College of Funeral Services, a Pierce Mortuary College, will host a reunion for all graduates of the college and its two predecessors, Kentucky School of Mortuary Science and Indiana College of Mortuary Science. In addition, the college will unveil an all-new,... - March 11, 2022 - Mid America College of Funeral Service
HPP Advisors Becomes an Authorized Reseller of MAXPRO/Maximator High Pressure Processing Solutions
HPP Advisors announced today that, effective immediately, they have become the Exclusive Reseller for MAXPRO/Maximator High Pressure for the High-Pressure Processing Industry (HPP) in North America. HPP Advisors will be offering valves, fittings and stainless-steel tubing as well as the MAXPRO... - December 21, 2021 - HPP Advisors
Introducing TruPay Partnership with myHRcounsel(TM)
Introducing a new partnership between TruPay and myHRcounsel. - October 13, 2021 - myHRcounsel
Valpo Car Show & Swap Meet Returns with Big Name Sponsor
Halliar Enterprises of Valparaiso is pleased to announce the return of the Valpo Car Show and Swap Meet at the Porter County Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy cars and trucks from the Region plus pick through hundreds of swap meet vendors for hidden treasures. This year the show is... - May 18, 2021 - Halliar Enterprises
Truck Accessories Group Announces SnugTop, Ford Licensed Accessories Agreement
Truck Accessories Group (TAG) is pleased to announce an agreement with Ford Licensed Accessories to offer Ford truck consumers, SnugTop recreational and commercial truck caps, at Ford dealerships. Specifically, consumers purchasing the 2021+ Ford Ranger will be able to add the SnugTop CH... - April 28, 2021 - LEER
Breakthrough Audio Technology Company, Resonado, Announces Licensing Partnership with Leading Audio Manufacturer, Zylux
Initial Integration of Proprietary Flat Core Speaker Technology Throughout Soundbar Vertical - June 25, 2020 - Resonado
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Richard J. Wagner Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Richard J. Wagner of South Bend, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of engineering. About Richard J. Wagner Richard Wagner is the V.P. of Automotive... - June 18, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Announcing the AutoCam360TM MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System for Product Photography, 360° Spins and Product Videos
Kessler, the industry leader in motion control, announced the launch of the new AutoCam360™️ MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System. The AutoCam360™️ MINI TT is an affordable and complete solution for automating product photography, 360° spins and video for e-commerce and commercial use. AutoCam360™️ is designed, manufactured, assembled and supported in the USA. - April 12, 2019 - AutoCam360
The House Of Miners Announced New Mining Colocation and Ethereum Dedicated Server Terms
The House Of Miners (HoM) - https://www.houseofminers.com - has expanded its Mining Colocation capacity in Europe and announced new service terms, add-on services and lower rates on GPU, ASIC Mining Colocation, and Ethereum Dedicated Servers. - March 19, 2018 - Host Color LLC
Hockey Bike, LLC's New ShiftBike X3 is an Innovative Off-Ice Training Solution
ShiftBike X3 is a patent pending hockey training product created to help players increase speed, strength, stamina, core coordination, and stickhandling skills. - December 11, 2017 - Hockey Bike, LLC
Homes for Heroes Honors Affiliate Real Estate and Lending Specialists Who Gave Back More Than $1.94 Million to Over 1,400 Heroes
Homes for Heroes, Inc. is proud to recognize eight of their affiliate real estate and lending specialists who have reached significant milestones and who will be inducted into the prestigious Homes for Heroes “Heroes Served Club” in recognition of their achievements. These eight... - November 01, 2017 - Homes for Heroes
Group of University of Notre Dame Students Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Revolutionize Audio Industry with “Mini-O: The Powerful, Pocket-Sized Speaker"
Consumer electronics and tech company founded by a group of undergraduate students from the University of Notre Dame, Flato Inc., has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for its new product Mini-O. Mini-O is a powerful and portable Bluetooth speaker made with innovative and unprecedented technology that has never been seen before in the U.S. - October 17, 2017 - Flato Inc.
ITAMCO to Develop Blockchain-Based Secure Messaging App for U.S. Military
ITAMCO, developer of the advanced privacy app Crypto-Chat, has been awarded a Phase 1 grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop a secure, non-hackable messaging and transaction platform for the U.S. military. In Phase 1 of this project, which runs approximately 10... - May 25, 2017 - ITAMCO
Host Color Announced Dedicated Servers in Singapore and Four Other Asian POPs
HostColor.com, a provider of Cloud Computing and Infrastructure Hosting launched Dedicated Servers in five Asian markets - Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, Bangkok, as well as India-based services through local partner with infrastructure in Pune & Mumbai. - November 05, 2016 - Host Color LLC
Matt Kavanagh - Notre Dame All American - Joins Greywolf Execution Partners
Matt Kavanagh was one of the captains of the team that anchored the Notre Dame offense to the National Championship game in 2014 and the Final Four in 2015. In his new capacity, Kavanagh will focus on business development and sales working with endowment officers, hedge fund and institutional asset managers throughout North America. - September 15, 2016 - Greywolf Execution Partners
Homes for Heroes® Affiliate Real Estate Specialists The McKinnies Team Give Back to Over 100 Local Heroes
Homes for Heroes honors The McKinnies Team of South Bend, IN for serving 126 local heroes, providing over $131,000 in Hero Rewards® savings and earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club award. - August 04, 2016 - Homes for Heroes
Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Fernbaugh’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry to Its Nationwide Network
Plymouth, Indiana-based jeweler now offers “Experiences That Last A Lifetime™” - December 01, 2015 - Preferred Jewelers International
New on Amazon.com - Ground Breaking Book: "Flower Power - Redefining the Paradigm of Patient Care," Author, Susan C. Dewey RRT
Health Care systems and facilities are failing across the nation. Their leadership are disconnected from the reality that patient care comes first and patient satisfaction is a byproduct of doing it right. Today is the day our leaders in health care need to listen and understand the key to finding success, or they will continue to fail. - November 17, 2015 - Susan C. Dewey