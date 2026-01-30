Michigan: Jackson News
Bridget Williams Frazier Named a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Bridget Williams Frazier of Taylor, Michigan, has been named a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her significant dedication and achievements in the field of coaching. Frazier will be featured in... - January 30, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Chuck Tobias Named a Professional of the Year for Residential Real Estate 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Chuck Tobias of Jackson, Michigan, has been selected as a Professional of the Year in Residential Real Estate for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, in recognition of his outstanding professionalism and achievements in the real estate industry. About Chuck Tobias Chuck Tobias is an... - December 03, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
Lowry Solutions Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Trust
Lowry Solutions, a global leader in enterprise mobility and IoT solutions, proudly announces its successful completion of the SOC 2® Type 1 audit, conducted by Prescient Assurance LLC. This certification affirms Lowry’s commitment to the highest standards of data security, system integrity, and operational transparency. - July 31, 2025 - Lowry Solutions
Author Kathy Andersen’s New Book, "Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: Dog Days of Summer," Follows a Young Girl Who Helps Her Best Friend Feel Confident After Getting Glasses
Recent release “Besties Alouette and Nora Lou: Dog Days of Summer” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kathy Andersen is a charming tale that centers around best friends Alouette and Nora, who continue their fabulous summer adventures together. This time around, Nora has to get glasses, so Alouette does everything she can to ensure her best friend feels confident with her new look. - July 22, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Lowell Swartz’s New Book, "Poverty to Prosperity," is a Riveting Memoir That Follows the Author from His Humble Beginnings to Becoming an Officer in the US Navy
Fulton Books author Lowell Swartz, a veteran of the US Navy, has completed his most recent book, “Poverty to Prosperity: The Path Forged by a Poor Boy to Become an Officer in the US Navy”: a stirring autobiographical account that documents the author’s life journey to achieving... - July 21, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Catherine Chandler’s New Book, "Reclaiming the Stolen," is a Powerful Guide Designed to Help Readers Reclaim God’s Glory Through Physical and Spiritual Healing
Recent release “Reclaiming the Stolen” from Covenant Books author Catherine Chandler is a poignant and thought-provoking read that utilizes Scripture to explore the ways in which one can return to God’s glory and claim their salvation. With each turn of the page, Chandler reveals God’s plan to help restore his creation through each of his followers. - July 16, 2025 - Covenant Books
Interlink Commerce Revolutionizes ASN Creation with New Intuitive Drag-and-Drop Interface
This enhancement simplifies the complex process of building ASNs by allowing users to visually and intuitively structure their shipments. The main benefits highlighted are a significant reduction in errors, a faster workflow, and the ability to effortlessly meet the diverse and complex requirements of trading partners, ultimately saving time and preventing costly chargebacks. - July 15, 2025 - Interlink Commerce, Inc.
Author Karen Kay Pickering’s New Book, "Beauty For Ashes," is a Powerful, Faith-Based Book That Encourages Recentering One’s Life Around Christ and His Teachings
Recent release “Beauty For Ashes” from Covenant Books author Karen Kay Pickering is a stirring and thought-provoking account that serves as a call to action for readers from all walks of life to turn towards God. With each turn of the page, Pickering reveals how one can exchange their struggles, or ashes, in life for beauty through the Lord. - April 21, 2025 - Covenant Books
R. Haeck’s Newly Released "A Bunny Named Sam" is a Heartwarming Children's Story That Teaches the Importance of Friendship, Trust, and Finding a Supportive Community
“A Bunny Named Sam” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Haeck is a delightful and uplifting children’s book that follows Sam, a bunny searching for acceptance and friendship, while learning to trust and believe in a loving, godly support system. - March 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
DeVere Orin Kelley’s Newly Released “The Act of HUMAN KINDNESS” is an Inspiring Celebration of Generosity and Compassion
“The Act of HUMAN KINDNESS: Generosity, Compassion, and Goodwill! (Kindness Comes in All Colors!)” from Christian Faith Publishing author DeVere Orin Kelley is an uplifting exploration of the many facets of kindness and goodwill that enrich our world. The book emphasizes how acts of kindness, whether large or small, positively impact individuals and communities across the globe. - March 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Dorothy M. Dye’s New Book, "God Uses People," is a Powerful Collection of Anecdotes from the Author’s Life Revealing How God Helps His Followers Through Others
Recent release “God Uses People” from Covenant Books author Dorothy M. Dye is a heartfelt collection of stories that the author has experienced throughout her life that shows how God is always there to help his flock in times of need, though often working through others, such as a friendly stranger or close friend. - January 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author M.E. Austin’s New Book, “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel,” is a Fascinating Novel Exploring Themes of Self-Discovery, Resilience, and the Unpredictability of Life
Recent release “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel” from Page Publishing author M.E. Austin is a captivating story that centers around Amy, a woman learning to navigate her life’s journey despite the burning unanswered questions in her head. As she faces the world and her fears, Amy will have to find not only her inner strength but the right answers if she hopes to move forward. - January 24, 2025 - Page Publishing
Senator Debbie Stabenow Joins Liberty Partners Group as Senior Policy Advisor
Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will be joining the Liberty Partners team as a Senior Policy Advisor, effective immediately. Senator Stabenow has dedicated fifty... - January 15, 2025 - Liberty Partners
Vision of Justice: Transforming Lives with Free Cataract Surgeries for Michigan's Uninsured
A newly established nonprofit aims to transform lives by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. Vision of Justice, a non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) status, was launched by Attorney Jason Waechter in response to the urgent need in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. - October 31, 2024 - Vision of Justice
Author Tomas M. DeLaCruz’s New Book, “Evelyn: Book 1,” Follows the Trials and Tribulations of Evelyn, a Goddess in Her Own Way, Who Travels and Meets New People
Recent release “Evelyn: Book 1” from Page Publishing author Tomas M. DeLaCruz is a fascinating novel that follows the life of a special woman named Evelyn, who is born in Indiana and travels to many different places. - October 14, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s New Book, "Grandma Doesn’t Remember," is a Touching Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Must Come to Terms with Her Grandma’s Dementia
Recent release “Grandma Doesn’t Remember” from Covenant Books author Sue Barnard Ruthruff is a compelling children’s tale that delves into the experience of a child who must learn to cope after her grandmother is diagnosed with dementia. Through a tender narrative, Ruthruff illuminates the emotional journey of accepting a changed relationship and making each moment with a loved one count. - September 24, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Chantae Fowler’s New Book, “Whatever Happened to the Ice Cream Lady?” Shares Ice Cream Recipes and Heartfelt Stories from Throughout the Author’s Life and Career
Recent release “Whatever Happened to the Ice Cream Lady? The Ice Cream Recipes and Inspiration Behind Ice Cream Place” from Page Publishing author Chantae Fowler is a delightful collection of ice cream recipes used in the author’s shop, Ice Cream Place, that are shared alongside personal stories and inspirations behind each flavor. - August 15, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Sam Galanis’s New Book, "Rational Thoughts: Common Sense Improvements to Life in America," Offers Compelling Solutions to Problems Facing Contemporary Americans
Recent release “Rational Thoughts: Common Sense Improvements to Life in America” from Page Publishing author Sam Galanis is a thought-provoking examination of modern American existence. Through insightful discussions on politics, finance, and societal responsibilities, Galanis empowers readers to embrace critical thinking and actively participate in shaping a more informed and progressive society. - August 14, 2024 - Page Publishing
Cherri Clements’s Newly Released "Let’s Go Ridin" is an Engaging and Heartwarming Adventure for Young Readers
“Let’s Go Ridin” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cherri Clements is an enchanting nonfiction tale that celebrates the special bond between a grandmother and her granddaughter through delightful adventures. - August 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lilly Lindsay’s Newly Released "Lilly’s Rags to Riches" is a Heartwarming Journey of Resilience and Kindness
“Lilly’s Rags to Riches” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lilly Lindsay is a collection of captivating short stories that chronicle Lilly's inspiring journey from adversity to abundance. Through tales of compassion, resilience, and unwavering kindness, Lilly's experiences serve as a testament to the transformative power of love and generosity. - May 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Student-Athletes Compete for Paid NIL Deal with Small Wins Candy Company Owned by Basketball Superstar Jayson Tatum
Small Wins, the famed candy company owned by renowned basketball superstar Jayson Tatum, which has taken an innovative approach to the world of candy, is now pioneering the world of NIL. The same day that Small Wins launched its product into retail stores across the country, it announced an... - May 16, 2024 - Name Image Likeness U, LLC
Author Alice Gage’s New Book, "A Car for Grandma," is a Heartwarming Children’s Book About Family Members Working Together to Help Their Grandma
Recent release “A Car for Grandma” from Page Publishing author Alice Gage is an impactful and delightfully illustrated children’s story that teaches an important lesson about helping others. - May 14, 2024 - Page Publishing
Causelink FMEA from Sologic Offers a Proactive Failure Modes and Effects Analysis Software Tool
Causelink FMEA is a new product designed to help organizations proactively identify and manage operational risks. FMEA (Failure Modes and Effects Analysis) is a systematic approach to identifying potential risks so problems can be prevented or mitigated before they occur. Causelink FMEA software makes each step of the FMEA process more efficient and effective. - May 07, 2024 - Sologic
Malinda Lugbill’s Newly Released "Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup" is an Expressive Collection of Thoughtful Poetry
“Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup: Poems, prayers, and reflections from a woman in her twenties.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malinda Lugbill is an enjoyable anthology that will inspire and entertain as readers explore life through the lens of a young woman navigating faith, life, and loss. - February 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Laura Young’s New Book, "Trial And (Mostly) Error: How to Grow Through What You Go Through," is a Candid Compilation of Personal Essays
Recent release “Trial And (Mostly) Error: How to Grow Through What You Go Through” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laura Young is a raw and revealing work by a self-proclaimed black sheep with a rebellious heart. - January 26, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author William Bisbing’s New Book, "For Those Who Fought for It," Details the Courageous and Valiant Military Experience of Marine William Bisbing
Recent release “For Those Who Fought for It” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Bisbing relates the pressures of trying to do one’s combat job under trying and precarious circumstances. - January 24, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Lan H. Reilly’s Newly Released "Abe the Caterpillar" is a Sweet Story of a Little Caterpillar’s Search for a Purpose in Life
“Abe the Caterpillar” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lan H. Reilly is a charming analogy that will aid young minds in understanding the nature of life and death in terms of accepting Christ and being transformed in faith. - December 13, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Open Source Behavior Analysis (OSBA) Launches Project to Create Open Source Supervision Curriculum for Behavior Analysts
Open Source Behavior Analysis (OSBA) has launched an open-source supervision curriculum for behavior analysts. The free curriculum will enhance the supervisory skills of behavior analysts worldwide, improving service quality. Collaborating with Good Behavior Beginnings and Hoom House, OSBA encourages global contributions to the curriculum's development. They will soon hold elections for project oversight roles. More information and contribution opportunities are available at www.osbagroup.com. - May 19, 2023 - Hoom House
Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience Raises the Bar for Patient-Centered Care with AwareNow Health Streams
In partnership with Awareness Ties, Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience is pioneering a new level in patient-centered care. With AwareNow Health Streams, the Institute for Neuroscience at Memorial Healthcare is closing the gap between the patient and the provider while setting a new standard in care. - February 20, 2023 - Awareness Ties
International Fluids Consortium Expands Its OEM Membership
The International Fluids Consortium (IFC) has added another key OEM to its collaborative effort. Aurobay (formerly Volvo Cars), Honda, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Renault, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota are recently joined by General Motors in this not-for-profit... - October 13, 2022 - International Fluids Consortium
Black Male Leadership Conference Honors Detroit’s Local Leaders
Michigan Democratic Black Caucus Chair Keith Williams to Keynote Event - August 24, 2022 - Man Power Mentoring, Inc.
Cameron Marie Needham of Needham Solutions, LLC Wins Mason’s Alignable Main Street Mentors Search for 2021
Today, Alignable’s network is honoring Cameron Marie Needham of Needham Solutions LLC as Mason’s 2021 Main Street Mentor Of The Year. - September 18, 2021 - Needham Solutions LLC
Traci Lynn Hammond Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Traci Lynn Hammond of Jackson, Michigan has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial analysis. About Traci Lynn Hammond Traci Lynn Hammond is an accounting analyst at Consumers... - July 21, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
E & S Graphics, Inc. Honored as a 2021 Michigan Celebrates Awardee
E & S Graphics, Inc. is recognized as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan Small Business Development Center Best Small Business award. E & S Graphics, Inc. will be honored at the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses gala event on Tuesday, July 20. - April 08, 2021 - E & S Graphics, Inc.
iGrad and Grand Valley State University Provide Financial Literacy Education to TRIO Students
Grand Valley State University and iGrad partner to provide college students with interactive financial literacy education. - February 15, 2021 - iGrad
ECM Global Opens Calibration Office in Wixom, Michigan: Expanding Calibration and Services Division in Midwest
East Coast Metrology, LLC. (ECM – Global Measurement Solutions) announces the opening of a new training, service, calibration and retrofit facility in Wixom, MI. - June 23, 2020 - ECM - Global Measurement Solutions
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
Dr. Robert H. Burke Announces the Newly F.D.A. Approved UltraSmooth Cellulite Treatment is Now Available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery
UltraSmooth cellulite treatment is now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This newly F.D.A. approved, noninvasive innovative treatment is unique in using both photonic and kinetic energy to reduce the appearance of unsightly cellulite. - October 30, 2018 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery
Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips
Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree
HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs
HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Dr. Robert Burke Announces UltraSlim Cold Light Body Contouring is Now Available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery
Ultra Slim cold light body contouring now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This is the only FDA approved system for immediate reduction of fat without prescription medication, diet, or exercise. In FDA preapproval trials all patients benefited. - April 24, 2017 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery
CrossBraining STEM/PBL Kits Delivered to Jackson Public Schools
Jackson County’s Hurst Foundation has committed $25,000 toward putting 10 CrossBraining STEM/PBL Kits into the Jackson Public Schools District. - April 15, 2017 - CrossBraining, LLC
Minority, Female Veteran-Owned Enterprise, Vets In 3D Celebrates 1 Year Launch and WOSB Certification
Vets In 3D, a 3D Printing company founded by former Army Veterinary Corps officer Dr. Turnera Croom, celebrates certification as a Woman Owned Small Business by SBA and the first year anniversary of it's Veteran's Day launch. - November 13, 2016 - Steadfast International, LLC
UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices
UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.
Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect
The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You
SunFrog.com Leaps Into the Top Echelon of Websites Worldwide
Latest data from Alexa.com places SunFrog into the elusive Top 1000 most visited websites in the U.S. and top 5000 websites in the world. - June 28, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com