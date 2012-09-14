PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Dr. Robert H. Burke Announces the Newly F.D.A. Approved UltraSmooth Cellulite Treatment is Now Available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery UltraSmooth cellulite treatment is now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This newly F.D.A. approved, noninvasive innovative treatment is unique in using both photonic and kinetic energy to reduce the appearance of unsightly cellulite. - October 30, 2018 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Dr. Robert Burke Announces UltraSlim Cold Light Body Contouring is Now Available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery Ultra Slim cold light body contouring now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This is the only FDA approved system for immediate reduction of fat without prescription medication, diet, or exercise. In FDA preapproval trials all patients benefited. - April 24, 2017 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

CrossBraining STEM/PBL Kits Delivered to Jackson Public Schools Jackson County’s Hurst Foundation has committed $25,000 toward putting 10 CrossBraining STEM/PBL Kits into the Jackson Public Schools District. - April 15, 2017 - CrossBraining, LLC

Minority, Female Veteran-Owned Enterprise, Vets In 3D Celebrates 1 Year Launch and WOSB Certification Vets In 3D, a 3D Printing company founded by former Army Veterinary Corps officer Dr. Turnera Croom, celebrates certification as a Woman Owned Small Business by SBA and the first year anniversary of it's Veteran's Day launch. - November 13, 2016 - Steadfast International, LLC

UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international shipping. UFOMiners... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.

Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You

SunFrog.com Leaps Into the Top Echelon of Websites Worldwide Latest data from Alexa.com places SunFrog into the elusive Top 1000 most visited websites in the U.S. and top 5000 websites in the world. - June 28, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com

SunFrog Announces Licensing of Major Brands Including Star Wars, Marvel and Disney SunFrog Shirts is proud to release hundreds of new designs of popular licensed apparel including Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar. "Our licensed apparel collection is really rounding out well, and I am pleased with how many we have added just within the past few months. These newest partnerships... - April 04, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com

Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery Announces the Introduction of Threadlifting for the Face and Body Using PDO Threads Dr. Robert H. Burke, a cosmetic surgeon in Ann Arbor Michigan, is proud to now offer the latest innovation in Aesthetic Skin Care using Miracu and Nova PDO threads for nonsurgical face and body rejuvination. - March 15, 2016 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

SunFrog and OmniPeace Combine Fashion and Philanthropy to Help Build Schools in Africa SunFrog Shirts announces a new alliance with the popular charitable website, OmniPeace. SunFrog, a leader and innovator in the T-shirt industry, was chosen by the charity organization for their expertise in printing and marketing for the now in-demand shirt designs. SunFrog will carry, and expand, the... - March 14, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com

Dr. Robert H.Burke, Director of the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery Now Offering New Kybella Treatment for "Double Chins" Dr. Robert H.Burke and the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery are excited to offer Kybella, the first and only FDA-approved injectable to improve the appearance of submental fat or "double chin." - August 20, 2015 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery Announces Micro-Needling Therapy Availability Microneedling is a Fractional Collagen Induction Therapy System which creates microscopic perforations in the skin creating your own collagen to be created. Its 9 pin single use needle can be programmed to specific depths depending on each person’s concerns. As a result, the skin shifts its natural repair mechanism into high gear and starts producing collagen and elastin to repair these micro-perforations. The self-repairing property of the skin is a 100% natural form of skin renewal... - September 03, 2014 - Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery

Michigan Antique Festival Shabby Chic & Industrial Design Market Newly added area highlighting Shabby Chic and Industrial Design at the Michigan Antique Festival in Midland, MI. Adding to the over 1000 quality dealers at the festival, the new area will showcase some of the Midwest's highest quality dealers in Shabby Chic and Industrial items. - August 02, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Training Mask LLC Looking to Promote Better Health and Stimulate Weight Loss with Resistance Breathing Device The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask

Michigan’s Largest Antique & Collectible Festival Will be Hosting the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall on June 2-3 Michigan Antique Festival is proud to announce the addition of the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall to the June 2nd – 3rd Festival at the Midland County Fairgrounds. - May 11, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Michigan Antique Festival Adds MSU & CMU Interior Design Competition Using Items Found at the Festival The Michigan Antique & Collectible Festivals have added MSU & CMU Interior Design Students to compete in a unique contest to earn $3000.00 in scholarships. Students will hunt through the festival and gather items from over 1000 antique dealers to use in decorating rooms. Guests to the festival will vote for the best design. - May 10, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Hudson Relocates to Fairfield Plaza Hudson Business Services LLC has announced the relocation of its office from downtown Coldwater to 488 Marshall Street in the Fairfield Plaza. "We are very excited," stated owner Charlene F. Hudson, M.B.A. “Our new location expands our client training center as well as provides a much... - July 28, 2011 - Hudson Business Services LLC

Free in Concert, Laura Story and John Waller Free in concert, Laura Story and John Waller, June 25, 2011 at 7 PM, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb, MI 48044. Presented by The Alms Project. - May 28, 2011 - The Alms Project Inc.

New Book Encourages Young Travelers to Plan Their Disney Vacation "Kid Tips for Walt Disney World" is interactive from beginning to end. It includes tips from kids that will help you plan your vacation, as well as removable components to employ on the trip. This is truly a learning and sharing opportunity that only a teacher-author could arrange. Young travelers between the ages of 7 and 15 years of age wrote and shared their experiences with the author. - October 01, 2010 - Vacation Field Guides

Northern Border Stays Secure While Saving Energy with LumaSmart LED Wallpacks Transit company saves energy by switching to energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly LED lighting products. - August 17, 2010 - LumaSmart Technology International, Inc.

Smashwords Publishes Local Author's Book About the Vietnam War To commemorate the fortieth anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, author John Podlaski offers the electronic version of his novel, "Cherries," at a 50% discount to the reading public. - May 10, 2010 - John Podlaski

WBE Certified Promotional Products Company Announces New Website Advance Advertising Products has launched a new and improved website to educate business owners about promotional product marketing. The site features a glossary of terms and educational product videos to view. - March 11, 2009 - Advance Advertising Products

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Nordic Walking Clinics Coming to Weight Watchers North America's leading Nordic Walking Instructor, Pete Edwards, will be hosting Nordic Walking Clinics at Weight Watchers. Edwards has hosted hundreds of Nordic Walking Clinics - demonstrating, instructing and providing real Nordic Walking Poles for participants to try. Nordic Walking, also known as Ski Walking, is the effect use of walking with special poles. Goal - walk more effectively and burn more calories. - April 14, 2008 - American Nordic Walking System SkiWalking.com

Orbitform Group Introduces Spiralform Newly developed Sprialform cartridge is interchangeable with orbital forming machines - February 14, 2008 - Orbitform Group

A “Heartfelt” Approach to Fighting AIDS A critically acclaimed leader in body painting and fine-art photography is joining the national effort against AIDS. Lennox Studios has created an image specifically designed to raise money for Aids research. Partnering with the AIDS Research Alliance in Hollywood, California, Lennox Studios is offering... - February 14, 2008 - Lennox Studios

Midbrook, Inc. Announces Partnership with Italian Leader in Solvent Cleaning Midbrook, the minority owned provider of aqueous cleaning systems, is now the exclusive North American distributor and service agent for Firbimatic’s hermetically sealed solvent cleaning systems. Through this distributorship, Midbrook Inc. now provides a choice when water based systems do not provide the level of cleanliness necessary for parts cleaning. - December 29, 2007 - Midbrook Cleaning Systems

Midbrook, Inc. Will Build 12 New Washers for a Domestic Automobile Manufacturer with Plants in Mexico Midbrook, Inc., of Jackson, Michigan, announced that it has been awarded a contract to build 12 new washers for a domestic based automotive company. These cleaning systems will be used as part of a new 6-speed transmission program. The equipment will be installed in a transmission plant located in Mexico. - December 29, 2007 - Midbrook Cleaning Systems

New Internet Solution Enables Pharmaceutical Manufacturers to Improve Access, Adherence and Brand Loyalty A new Internet service called OPTIMIZERx (www.optimizerx.com) will now allow pharmaceutical manufacturers to help patients better afford and comply with their prescribed brand medications. The pharmaceutical industry has come under increased pressure for the high cost of prescription medications, and major efforts are being made to steer patients towards the use of generic prescription medications. - November 18, 2007 - OptimizeRx

Buying TV Ads in the Super Bowl Driven by Emotion Not Facts; Definitely Not for Guerrilla Media Buyers, says Ad Exec Ron Geskey Understanding the ROI implications of buying into the Super Bowl or other expensive sponsorships is relevant to all advertisers, large and small. Advertisers can make media decisions with their emotions or their brains. An important tenant of a great new book, “David vs. Goliath: Guerrilla Media Buying for Small Business…” is to “Buy Smart” if you want to get up to 200% more bang for the buck. - November 01, 2007 - 2020:Marketing Communications LLC

Horror Novella Rattlesnake Knob Number One on Top Ten List The horror novella Rattlesnake Knob by Everett Swift has made it to number one on the best seller list in the horror section at Mobipocket.com. Mobipocket is an ebook retailer that focuses on the PDA and moble reader format. Rattlesnake Knob is a horror novella set in the small town of Horse... - November 25, 2006 - Everett Swift

Electronic Artist Rob Astor Creates Stunning Beauty on Christmas Album Rob Astor’s Shine a Little Light Christmas Collection Packed with Holiday Rarities - November 17, 2006 - Rob Astor

Electronic Artist Rob Astor Weaves a Neo-Classical Fantasy on His New Double CD Xenophobia Rob Astor’s Newest Collection is Light-Years Beyond His Previous Music - November 17, 2006 - Rob Astor

BOSSdev Inc. Signs Partnership Deal with PowerPressed BOSSdev Inc© (see www.bossdev.com ) is pleased to announce that they have signed a partnership agreement with PowerPressed© (www.powerpressed.com) to become a distributor and reseller of the industry-leading PowerPressed© for PowerPoint® product. PowerPressed© for Microsoft... - June 22, 2006 - Bossdev, Inc.

Marstropolis CD Mastermind Flexes Fiction Muscle, Offering Fans Unique Reading and Listening Experience Electronic Musician Rob Astor also Writes Fiction. - April 10, 2006 - Rob Astor