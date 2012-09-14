|
On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Murders of Conveyance, by Jeanne Burrows-Johnson won First Place for Fiction Adventure-Drama, in the New Mexico/Arizona Book Awards. - November 18, 2019 - Jeanne Burrows-Johnson
4 Cities Chosen to Share Journey of Losing Husband/Father, Son/Brother to Suicide - October 15, 2019 - Carey Conley
Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco
locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal
MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife’s market launch. - August 31, 2019 - MyLife Mobile, LLC
An Arizona-based book from The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is one of only a handful of titles from Independent Publishers to appear on the September 2019, cover of “Publishers Weekly” magazine. - August 29, 2019 - The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group LLC
Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.
Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD
store.cdbaby.com/cd/shawnmichaelperry5
Shawn Michael Perry & Only The Brave
Now in 2019, Shawn is primed to finish his new EP with Wanted a Good American, Brother in Arms, Dirt Dust n Gasoline and Pipe of Peace. Shawn just completed, in the studio, Pipe of Peace thanks to Grammy winner Frank Deville... - August 13, 2019 - Only The Brave Recordings & Entertainment
In 2014, the owners of Beysan Inc. began developing a garbanzo-based pasta that mimics the taste and texture of wheat pasta. Garbanzo flour has an ideal glycemic profile, is high in protein and fiber, and contains all essential amino acids. The newly developed process overcame the challenges encountered... - August 07, 2019 - Beysan
The Nelson family knows all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Their son was the recipient of the SDWR diabetic alert dog, Endy in 2018. Endy is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Nelsons and helping their son manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 25, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of three Phoenix-area industrial properties, totaling over 74,000 sq. ft. - July 15, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate facilitated the sale of nearly 20,400 sq. ft. of Mesa office space. - June 17, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a biotechnology company based in Tucson, AZ, has licensed two patent applications from Stanford University to support the development for detection of pancreatic cancer. - April 16, 2019 - MicroVascular Therapeutics LLC
Funds Will Support Siblings of Children Coping with Serious Illness - April 10, 2019 - Beads of Courage, Inc.
Steve Berghoff and Mark Haslip of Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate received the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute. - April 09, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Elevation Solar, a premier solar and smart energy company, will relocate its headquarters to Chandler, Ariz. - April 02, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
For the first time in 42 years, Southern Utah University will not be increasing its tuition or student fees. On Friday, March 29, the Utah Board of Regents approved Southern Utah University’s tuition proposal, making SUU the only school in the Utah System for Higher Education that isn’t raising... - March 29, 2019 - Southern Utah University
CoValence®, a leading provider of custom cosmetic and OTC products and services, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary.
For 30 years, CoValence has had the pleasure to partner with some of the most prominent and trusted brands in the industry. They are extremely proud of their shared accomplishments... - March 18, 2019 - CoValence Laboratories
Scott Nielson, formerly of BioHorizons, will lead Menlo Group’s investment real estate efforts. - March 04, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Retinal Consultants of Arizona & the Retinal Research Institute – one of the nation’s leading retina & vitreous clinical research and patient treatment facilities – is proud to announce that Dr. Pravin U. Dugel has conducted the first stem cell therapy treatment for patients... - February 11, 2019 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona
Denise Meridith, a Phoenix business executive and writer, has written a humorous book about the joys and challenges of living and doing business in Arizona: "The Year a Roof Rat Ate My Dishwasher: An Arizona Survival Guide for Entrepreneurs." Fun for current and future residents and visitors the 48th state. - January 23, 2019 - Denise Meridith
Paul is a singer/songwriter with a new album out titled Old Man In a Modern World. The music styles are country rock, blues and light rock written in a classic style. - January 21, 2019 - Paul Arow Music
Star of Emmy-winning documentary “The Full Nelson,” Adiba Nelson, has joined forces with Jenée V. Giles, a former writer/story editor for Tyler Perry Studios, to develop and write the pilot for an animated series that spotlights children with disabilities as the protagonists. “ClaraBelle... - December 11, 2018 - Adiba Nelson
Menlo Group advisors represented both the tenant and the landlord in the leasing of 25,000 SF of the Glendale medical office complex. - November 13, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Denise Meridith is a former bureaucrat and current entrepreneur, author and public speaker. She has published over 1000 articles for newspapers and magazines. Her latest book, "The Year a Roof Rat Ate My Dishwasher: An Arizona Survival Guide for Entrepreneurs," is a humorous self-help tome for business people who live in, or are thinking of moving to, the fifth largest state in the U.S. - November 06, 2018 - Denise Meridith
Menlo Group has spent the past decade servicing the commercial real estate needs of business owners across Phoenix. - November 05, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Cre8tive Technology and Design announces Cre8tive FSA in strategic partnership with industry leading Field Service management provider – AgileField. - October 12, 2018 - AgileField
Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of two office buildings. - October 11, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has successfully negotiated the lease of a 40,000 sq. ft. space in Chandler. - October 02, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Brennan Rovelli and Maggie Kuta join the staff at Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate. - September 26, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Charitable Organization Promoting Awareness and Raising Funds Throughout September. - September 21, 2018 - Beads of Courage, Inc.
AgileField, an industry leading provider of field service management solutions for the mid-market, has been accepted as an affiliate member of the 90 Minds Consulting Group. - September 20, 2018 - AgileField
Monahans meteorite provided first direct water samples ever found in a meteorite. - September 13, 2018 - Aerolite Meteorites, LLC
Patricia F. Raskob, EA, CFP, ATA of Tucson, Arizona has been honored as a VIP Member for three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and early admission for 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition due to her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the field... - September 12, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Jared Williams will serve as Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate’s Director of Capital Markets. - September 10, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has successfully met Accreditation requirements through the National Institute for Jail Operations. - August 24, 2018 - National Institute for Jail Operations
Tanner Milne, founder and president of Menlo Group, was recognized for his successful business and contributions to the community. - August 09, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.
Announcing the appointment of Markus Bucher as C.O.I.'s Executive Search Business Partner based out of Dallas, Texas. - June 19, 2018 - Career Opportunities International LLC
LWS Literary Services announces that "Mind on Fire: A Case of Successful Addiction Recovery," written by Philip Muls, was chosen as a Finalist in the Addiction and Recovery category of the 2018 International Book Awards. Muls’ memoir chronicles his journey from high-functioning alcoholic and corporate executive to recovered addict. Muls wrote his story in order to offer hope, support, and guidance to those struggling with addiction. - June 12, 2018 - LWS Literary Services
Proteor (880 employees, 87 million EUR turnover), leader of the French custom-made O&P market, continues its growth with the acquisition of Ability Dynamics, the US developer and manufacturer of the RUSH Foot glass composite prosthetic feet. - June 06, 2018 - Ability Dynamics
High quality photos of iconic Arizona attractions and destinations now may be used by news media, web designers, and individuals for websites, publications, and marketing at very economical prices. - June 01, 2018 - Tyger Gilbert
The vast expanse of the United States electrical grid stretches several million miles. A complex network of power generation plants and substations are interspersed between overhead transmission lines. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) like the Falcon 8+ operated by Skynetwest LLC provide a safe and efficient method to survey and inspect the condition of the aging power grid. - May 30, 2018 - Skynetwest
Arizona and New Mexico law firm Morris Hall PLLC was honored at the annual Spring Summit hosted by the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys in Las Vegas, NV this past weekend. The conference marked the 25th Anniversary of the Academy, a national organization dedicated to promoting excellence... - May 01, 2018 - Morris Hall PLLC
Sync Your Way to More Features, More Flexibility, and Auto Onboarding. - April 16, 2018 - Ubiquia.com
Aesthetic Everything presents the second annual Beauty Expo, hosted by celebrity Gretchen Christine Rossi. - April 10, 2018 - Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo
Pima Dermatology, a distinguished leader in Dermatology for over thirty years, announces a new and exciting partnership. After thirty years of dedication to dermatology in Southern Arizona, Gerald N. Goldberg, MD, Founder of Pima Dermatology in Tucson, Arizona, has transferred ownership of his successful... - April 07, 2018 - Pima Dermatology
Upgrades include Ultimate Loungers™, In-Lobby Bars, Reserved Seating,
Large Format Screens – CINÉ1™, enhanced technology and upscale décor. - March 26, 2018 - Harkins Theatres
In celebration of their 25th year serving Arizona property owners with re-roofing services, Lyons Roofing commits to giving back to the Arizona community. - March 13, 2018 - Lyons Roofing
Geezer Rabbit is the alter ego of author/illustrator John Messing who relates Geezer's and young friends' adventures in the Sonoran Desert at night. - March 09, 2018 - John Messing