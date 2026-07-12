Arizona: Tucson News
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
Award-Winning Author Terrence Damon Spencer Earns Dual Honors at the 2026 American Legacy Book Awards
Award-winning author Terrence Damon Spencer earned dual honors at the 2026 American Legacy Book Awards. "The REP" won Best Horror: Psychological, while "Premises" took Best Horror: Paranormal/Supernatural. Based in Green Valley, AZ, Spencer continues to captivate readers with his dark, immersive storytelling. - May 06, 2026 - Dreams to Paper Publishing
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Deetur LIVE Launches Mobile Speed Trap Cameras for HOA Communities
Deetur LIVE has announced the launch of its new mobile speed trap camera service, designed to help HOA communities reduce speeding and improve neighborhood safety through a flexible, technology-driven solution. - April 14, 2026 - Deetur LIVE
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016. - March 23, 2026 - Purple Lotus Productions
Valley Attorney Gabriel Vadasz Announces Launch of Bid for Arizona House Seat in LD4
Valley attorney Gabriel Vadasz has announced his candidacy for the Arizona House in Legislative District 4, running to restore conservative values, reduce the cost of living, and limit government overreach. Focused on affordability, fiscal discipline, and personal liberty, Vadasz is committed to putting families and small businesses first and says it’s time to Make Arizona Great Again. - January 20, 2026 - Gabriel Vadasz for Arizona House
California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting
CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth. - January 13, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Aria Dental Implant Center Launches New Educational Website to Empower Patients Considering Dental Implants
Aria Dental Implant Center launches an educational website helping patients make informed decisions about dental implants and All-on-4® care. - December 30, 2025 - Aria Dental Implant Center
Brand Message Launch: Healing Relationships from the Inside Out
Dr. Dar Hawks Unveils a Transformational New Message for Women and Couples Seeking Deep, Lasting Relationship Healing - November 21, 2025 - Dr. Dar Hawks
Maya Axt Interiors Launches Design Service for New Builds in Tucson
Maya Axt Interiors has launched a new interior design service for new builds in Tucson, giving homeowners a creative partner from the start of construction. The firm guides clients through layout, finishes, and furnishings to create custom homes that flow beautifully, express individuality, and eliminate the stress of endless decisions. - November 18, 2025 - Maya Axt Interiors
TrainSMART Announces 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8-10, 2025
TrainSMART will host a 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8–10, 2025, at Expansive Midtown. This interactive, IBCT-accredited program helps professionals design and deliver engaging, results-driven training. Ideal for HR, L&D, and subject matter experts seeking to boost facilitation confidence and skill. - November 17, 2025 - TrainSMART, INC.
North Mountain Brewing Co. Chef Jackie Earns Prestigious Les Disciples Escoffier USA
North Mountain Brewery Executive Chef Jackie Abrile-Carlile will be inducted into Les Disciples Escoffier. This is a prestigious honor, and NMT Brewery is proud of Chef Jackie's major accomplishment. - October 27, 2025 - North Mountain Brewing Company
Purple Lotus Productions Announces the Final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025
Purple Lotus Productions announces the final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services, with local businesses, for your holiday shopping list. Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures add learning and fun to this family friendly event. - October 27, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
MSP Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application Platform for XRP, DOGE, and ETH Holders
MSP Miner, a technology company focused on sustainable blockchain infrastructure, has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining platform. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, MSP Miner operates global data centers powered by renewable energy sources. The platform... - October 26, 2025 - MSPMiner
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Unified Commercial Property Management Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions
Unified Commercial Property Management has acquired three existing property management companies across the Phoenix metropolitan area. - October 09, 2025 - Unified Commercial Property Management
Rising Hollywood Actor and Singer Songwriter James Gault Expands IMDb Profile With New Videos and Images
Rising Hollywood actor James Gault is expanding his presence on IMDb, showcasing his latest credits and career highlights. Fans can explore his curated IMDb images featuring behind-the-scenes stills, and view his talent in action through the IMDb video gallery; More media and updates are available on IMDb. - September 23, 2025 - James Gault, Actor
Secure Investment Management Ranks #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — A 78% Leap in National Ranking
Secure Investment Management ranked #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, #4 in Arizona, and #14 in Financial Services, with a 2,477% three-year growth rate. This marks SIM’s second consecutive year on the list and the second company Founder & CEO Josh Mellberg has led to this achievement. - August 13, 2025 - Secure Investment Management
Author Ed Bankson’s New Book, "Beta," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Follows Beta Mortenson, Who Must Work to Save the Universe from Being Redefined by a God Particle
Recent release “Beta” from Page Publishing author Ed Bankson is a gripping tale that follows the Proctor family, who are called upon to save humanity from a Higgs boson that threatens the universe. But without Gamma, a member of their family who is trapped in another dimension, Beta must be guided by Gamma across planes of existence in order to save mankind from destruction. - August 13, 2025 - Page Publishing
Cavan Companies Expands Build-to-Rent Footprint in Casa Grande as Leasing Opens at Three New Communities
Bungalows on Cottonwood and Florence Now Leasing; Bungalows on Henness Pre-Leasing as Casa Grande Booms with Jobs and Population Growth - August 07, 2025 - Cavan Companies LLC
Cheryl Anderson’s Newly Released "Mamaw’s Treasury of Cheritales" is a Heartwarming and Whimsical Collection of Stories Designed to Delight Readers of All Ages
“Mamaw’s Treasury of Cheritales” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Anderson is a charming compilation of imaginative tales filled with humor, life lessons, and childlike wonder that captures the joy of storytelling across generations. - July 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Leira and Lee’s Newly Released "The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings Through the Lens of Psychology" is a Fascinating Dual Focus Study
“The Transformative Power of Symbolism and Religious Teachings through the Lens of Psychology: From the Perspective of Devout Catholics” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cristina Leira and Frankie Lee is a groundbreaking study examining the psychological impact of religious symbols and teachings on individuals, focusing on devout Catholics while acknowledging their universal significance across spiritual practices. - July 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tom Puma’s New Book, “THE ENDLESS QUEST: A Journey Under the Earth,” is a Gripping Tale of Two Young Boys Who Travel Down Below the Earth, as Told by an Old Sea Captain
Fulton Books author Tom Puma, a retired electrician and real estate agent who has been writing since 1980, has completed his most recent book, “THE ENDLESS QUEST: A Journey Under the Earth”: a compelling novel that follows Charles and John, two young boys who embark on a quest into the... - July 18, 2025 - Fulton Books
Dr. Vern Curtis’s Newly Released “Forgiveness: The Vehicle For The Road To Your Faith, Your Health, Your Future, Your Salvation” is a Compelling Spiritual Guide
“Forgiveness: The Vehicle For The Road To Your Faith, Your Health, Your Future, Your Salvation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Vern Curtis is an inspiring message of hope, healing, and spiritual growth that reveals how forgiveness is essential to personal well-being and divine connection. - July 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Corey L. Berry’s New Book, "Adventures from Halo," is a Charming Tale of a Rescue Dog Named Pierce Who Brings Love and Joy to His New Human Family
Recent release “Adventures from Halo” from Page Publishing author Corey L. Berry is a captivating story that centers around Pierce, a rescue dog whose life is forever changed after he is adopted and presented as a special gift. Upon entering his new home, Pierce brightens up the place with his antics and his endless love of his family. - July 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
AURI ELEVATE Launches Advanced Biostimulator Training Led by Rechelle Trejo, NP, and Jordan White, RN
Auri Aesthetics announces its next AURI ELEVATE training: Biostimulator Mastery—Sculptra® & Hyperdilute Radiesse®, a full-day clinical training for licensed medical professionals led by Rechelle Trejo, NP, and Jordan White, RN. - July 02, 2025 - Auri Aesthetics
Elena Canez Arvayo’s New Book, "Johnny Kicks the Ball," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Slowly Gains Confidence as He Practices Soccer Each Day with His Team
Fulton Books author Elena Canez Arvayo, a loving mother who is educated in child development, child well-being, and strengthening families, has completed her first book, “Johnny Kicks the Ball”: a charming tale that follows a young boy who is nervous about playing soccer for the first... - June 19, 2025 - Fulton Books
RituStudio Announces Artist Representation and New Works by Ritu Raj
Phoenix-based contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj announces a new body of work available through RituStudio and Artsy. Known for his bold geometric compositions and innovative thread painting technique, Ritu offers collectors globally a rare opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind, hand-painted abstract artworks that merge emotion, form, and precision. - June 18, 2025 - RituStudio
The Hope Foundation Awards Over 100 Free Therapy Sessions to Arizona Families, Thanks to Local Businesses
The Hope Foundation, a local Arizona nonprofit dedicated to making mental health services accessible to youth, young adults, and parents facing financial hardship, is proud to announce the successful completion of its most recent giving cycle. Thanks to a generous sponsorship from 5 Guys Roofing,... - June 12, 2025 - The Hope Foundation
Author Bart Mahrer’s New Book, "It's a Silver Lining!" is a Memoir of Lessons Gleaned from Reflecting on Past Mistakes and Triumphs That Have Defined the Author’s Life
Recent release “It's a Silver Lining!” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bart Mahrer is a poignant account that follows the author as he reflects on nearly four decades of personal and professional trials and triumphs, revealing how life’s challenges can often contain hidden blessings. With heartfelt honesty and wisdom, Mahrer shows how every setback can be a chance for growth. - June 10, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Liz Rodrigue Wooten’s Newly Released "Book of Philippians" is a Heartfelt and Insightful Bible Study Designed to Guide Readers in Their Christian Walk
“Book of Philippians” from Christian Faith Publishing author Liz Rodrigue Wooten is a personal Bible study that offers practical wisdom from the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippians. Drawing from her deep passion for teaching God’s Word, Liz presents key lessons from Philippians that encourage spiritual growth and a Christ-centered life. - June 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Mindful Connections Therapy Announces New Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy Services in Tucson, AZ
Mindful Connections Therapy, a leading provider of mental health services in Tucson Arizona, is proud to announce the launch of its new Ketamine Assisted Therapy services. This innovative treatment option offers a promising path to healing for individuals struggling with depression, trauma, and anxiety, providing a unique approach to mental wellness. - May 24, 2025 - Mindful Connections Therapy
Steven A. Jackson’s Newly Released Book "Crocodiles in Cars" is a Delightful and Educational Safari Adventure
“Crocodiles in Cars” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven A. Jackson takes young readers on an exciting and educational journey through the African wilderness. - May 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Visionary Entrepreneur to Sell Hundreds of Acres at St. David Springs Land Auction Online-Only Auction; Closes May 29, 2025
Rodger Ford, a trailblazing entrepreneur, is offering a rare opportunity to purchase prime Arizona land at an online-only auction from May 1 through May 29, 2025. In partnership with Arizona brokers Alain Hartmann, John Payne, and Stewart Larsen, Ford will auction 14 "Lifestyle Farm Blocks," ranging in size from approximately 11± to 105± acres. These parcels allow buyers to embrace a rural lifestyle while still being close to the Tucson metropolitan area. - May 04, 2025 - United Country Real Estate
Author Barry Brooksby’s New Book, "Live Rich, Die Rich," Revolutionizes Wealth-Building Strategies, Challenging Conventional Retirement Planning Wisdom
Recent release “Live Rich, Die Rich: How to Use High Cash Value Life Insurance and the Infinite Banking Concept as a Tax-Free Strategy to Supercharge Your Wealth” from Page Publishing author Barry Brooksby demystifies powerful financial tools used by banks and corporations for decades, making them accessible to individuals at any stage of their financial journey. - May 02, 2025 - Page Publishing
David and Kathleen Belcher’s Newly Released “The CATALYST: Truths to Propel the Church Forward” is a Powerful Call to Spiritual Growth and Biblical Truth
“The CATALYST: Truths to Propel the Church Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing authors David and Kathleen Belcher is an insightful and scripture-based exploration of how believers can strengthen their faith, navigate spiritual warfare, and fulfill their divine purpose in the last days. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Linda Oparnica’s Newly Released "Little Sparrow" is a Heartwarming Tale of Compassion, Friendship, and Second Chances
“Little Sparrow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Oparnica is a touching true story that highlights the power of kindness, the beauty of unlikely friendships, and the courage to embrace new beginnings. - March 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Leroy Mitchell’s Newly Released "Midnight Seekers" is a Profound Exploration of Purpose, Destiny, and Spiritual Revelation
“Midnight Seekers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leroy Mitchell is an inspiring and thought-provoking work that delves into the universal search for meaning, guiding readers on a journey of self-discovery and divine purpose. - March 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Bruce Reffler’s New Book, "America: Through the Eyes of God," Offers a Groundbreaking Perspective on America’s Current Moral Crisis and Path to Redemption
Recent release “America: Through the Eyes of God” from Covenant Books author Bruce Reffler delivers a compelling examination of the nation’s moral state from a divine viewpoint. With bold assertions and spiritual insights, Reffler argues that America’s current path away from moral values is leading to darkness and presents a call for redemption and divine intervention. - February 26, 2025 - Covenant Books
PathogenDx Launches Its Rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, Bacterial and Fungal Assays—Delivering Value in Turn-Around Time, Cost and Throughput to Testing Labs
PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety, announced the launch of its new rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, Bacterial and Fungal assays to replace Detectx–Combined,Detectx-Bacterial and Detectx-Fungal tests. - February 20, 2025 - PathogenDx, Inc.
NuvOx Announces MHRA Approval to Commence Phase IIb Stroke Trial
NuvOx Therapeutics, Inc. (“NuvOx”) announced that The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom in collaboration with the Research Ethics Committee has accepted the amended request for a clinical trial authorisation (CTA). This acceptance will... - February 14, 2025 - NuvOx Therapeutics
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
New Book to Help High-Achievers Thrive in Retirement
Professionals, executives, and others can create challenging, fulfilling second acts. - February 05, 2025 - Bublish
John Rowan Ranked Among Arizona's Top Real Estate Listing Agents for 2024
John Rowan, founder of Quick Cash Phoenix Homes, has been ranked #66 in listing sales for 2024 by Arizona MLS services and is already in the top 20 for 2025. With over 25 years of real estate experience, John specializes in fast cash sales and traditional listings, offering homeowners seamless solutions to sell their properties quickly and for top value. His expertise and dedication have solidified his position as one of Arizona's leading real estate professionals. - January 29, 2025 - Quick Cash Phoenix Homes
Robert Horne’s Newly Released “A Sinner Looks at Scripture: A Collection of Homilies” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Scripture Through the Lens of a Lay Preacher
“A Sinner Looks at Scripture: A Collection of Homilies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Horne is an insightful collection of reflections and analyses on various scriptural texts, designed to inspire deeper contemplation and discussion among readers. - January 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jacob Walton’s Newly Released “The Legend of Umbrage: The Last Skinshifter: Book 1” is an Epic Medieval Fantasy Filled with Magic, Mystery, and Adventure
“The Legend of Umbrage: The Last Skinshifter: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacob Walton is an enthralling fantasy novel that introduces readers to a world of shape-shifting warriors, magical creatures, and a compelling quest for self-discovery. - January 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing