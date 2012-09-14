PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Murders of Conveyance Wins 2019 Mexico/Arizona Book Award On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Murders of Conveyance, by Jeanne Burrows-Johnson won First Place for Fiction Adventure-Drama, in the New Mexico/Arizona Book Awards. - November 18, 2019 - Jeanne Burrows-Johnson

IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal

MyLife Mobile, LLC Announces Engagement of Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife’s market launch. - August 31, 2019 - MyLife Mobile, LLC

Arizona Publisher Has New Book Featured on Major Magazine Cover An Arizona-based book from The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is one of only a handful of titles from Independent Publishers to appear on the September 2019, cover of “Publishers Weekly” magazine. - August 29, 2019 - The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group LLC

Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

International Radio Single Release Pipe of Peace store.cdbaby.com/cd/shawnmichaelperry5 Shawn Michael Perry & Only The Brave Now in 2019, Shawn is primed to finish his new EP with Wanted a Good American, Brother in Arms, Dirt Dust n Gasoline and Pipe of Peace. Shawn just completed, in the studio, Pipe of Peace thanks to Grammy winner Frank Deville... - August 13, 2019 - Only The Brave Recordings & Entertainment

Beysan Develops Novel, Patent Pending Extrusion Process for Gluten Free Pasta In 2014, the owners of Beysan Inc. began developing a garbanzo-based pasta that mimics the taste and texture of wheat pasta. Garbanzo flour has an ideal glycemic profile, is high in protein and fiber, and contains all essential amino acids. The newly developed process overcame the challenges encountered... - August 07, 2019 - Beysan

Family from Prescott, AZ is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Nelson family knows all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Their son was the recipient of the SDWR diabetic alert dog, Endy in 2018. Endy is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Nelsons and helping their son manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 25, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Menlo Group Sells Three Industrial Properties Worth $6M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of three Phoenix-area industrial properties, totaling over 74,000 sq. ft. - July 15, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Mesa Office Building Sells to Two Owners for $3.57M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate facilitated the sale of nearly 20,400 sq. ft. of Mesa office space. - June 17, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Microvascular Therapeutics Licenses Patents from Stanford University Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a biotechnology company based in Tucson, AZ, has licensed two patent applications from Stanford University to support the development for detection of pancreatic cancer. - April 16, 2019 - MicroVascular Therapeutics LLC

Beads of Courage Announces Scarcelli Family Foundation Grant on National Siblings Day Funds Will Support Siblings of Children Coping with Serious Illness - April 10, 2019 - Beads of Courage, Inc.

Two Menlo Group Advisors Earn CCIM Designation Steve Berghoff and Mark Haslip of Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate received the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute. - April 09, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Menlo Group Negotiates Lease for Elevation Solar Elevation Solar, a premier solar and smart energy company, will relocate its headquarters to Chandler, Ariz. - April 02, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

No Tuition or Fee Increases for Southern Utah University For the first time in 42 years, Southern Utah University will not be increasing its tuition or student fees. On Friday, March 29, the Utah Board of Regents approved Southern Utah University’s tuition proposal, making SUU the only school in the Utah System for Higher Education that isn’t raising... - March 29, 2019 - Southern Utah University

CoValence Laboratories Milestone: 30 Years of Formulating and Manufacturing Professional Skincare Products CoValence®, a leading provider of custom cosmetic and OTC products and services, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary. For 30 years, CoValence has had the pleasure to partner with some of the most prominent and trusted brands in the industry. They are extremely proud of their shared accomplishments... - March 18, 2019 - CoValence Laboratories

Dental Sales Director Joins Menlo Group Scott Nielson, formerly of BioHorizons, will lead Menlo Group’s investment real estate efforts. - March 04, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

First Patients in Arizona Receive Experimental Stem Cell Treatment for Eye Disease Retinal Consultants of Arizona & the Retinal Research Institute – one of the nation’s leading retina & vitreous clinical research and patient treatment facilities – is proud to announce that Dr. Pravin U. Dugel has conducted the first stem cell therapy treatment for patients... - February 11, 2019 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona

This Year a Phoenician is Anticipating the Year of a Rat Instead of the Pig Denise Meridith, a Phoenix business executive and writer, has written a humorous book about the joys and challenges of living and doing business in Arizona: "The Year a Roof Rat Ate My Dishwasher: An Arizona Survival Guide for Entrepreneurs." Fun for current and future residents and visitors the 48th state. - January 23, 2019 - Denise Meridith

Paul Arow New Album Release Old Man In A Modern World Paul is a singer/songwriter with a new album out titled Old Man In a Modern World. The music styles are country rock, blues and light rock written in a classic style. - January 21, 2019 - Paul Arow Music

Star of Emmy Winning Documentary Joins Forces with Tyler Perry Studios Alum to Create Inclusive Animated Series Star of Emmy-winning documentary “The Full Nelson,” Adiba Nelson, has joined forces with Jenée V. Giles, a former writer/story editor for Tyler Perry Studios, to develop and write the pilot for an animated series that spotlights children with disabilities as the protagonists. “ClaraBelle... - December 11, 2018 - Adiba Nelson

Menlo Group Announces Lease of Arrowhead Professional Medical Plaza Menlo Group advisors represented both the tenant and the landlord in the leasing of 25,000 SF of the Glendale medical office complex. - November 13, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Self-Help and a Few Laughs for Entrepreneurs Denise Meridith is a former bureaucrat and current entrepreneur, author and public speaker. She has published over 1000 articles for newspapers and magazines. Her latest book, "The Year a Roof Rat Ate My Dishwasher: An Arizona Survival Guide for Entrepreneurs," is a humorous self-help tome for business people who live in, or are thinking of moving to, the fifth largest state in the U.S. - November 06, 2018 - Denise Meridith

Menlo Group CRE Celebrates 10 Years in Business Menlo Group has spent the past decade servicing the commercial real estate needs of business owners across Phoenix. - November 05, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

AgileField Enters Into Partnership with Cre8tive Technology and Design Cre8tive Technology and Design announces Cre8tive FSA in strategic partnership with industry leading Field Service management provider – AgileField. - October 12, 2018 - AgileField

Menlo Group Negotiates Sale of Tempe Office Space for $4.1M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of two office buildings. - October 11, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Menlo Group Arranges Lease for Offerpad Headquarters Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has successfully negotiated the lease of a 40,000 sq. ft. space in Chandler. - October 02, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Menlo Group Gains Two New Team Members Brennan Rovelli and Maggie Kuta join the staff at Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate. - September 26, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Beads of Courage Commemorates Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Charitable Organization Promoting Awareness and Raising Funds Throughout September. - September 21, 2018 - Beads of Courage, Inc.

AgileField Joins Premier Sage Partner Collaboration, 90 Minds AgileField, an industry leading provider of field service management solutions for the mid-market, has been accepted as an affiliate member of the 90 Minds Consulting Group. - September 20, 2018 - AgileField

Patricia F. Raskob, EA, CFP, ATA Honored as a VIP Member for Three Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Patricia F. Raskob, EA, CFP, ATA of Tucson, Arizona has been honored as a VIP Member for three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and early admission for 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition due to her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the field... - September 12, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Menlo Group Welcomes Experienced Investment Broker Jared Williams will serve as Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate’s Director of Capital Markets. - September 10, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Jail Achieves National Accreditation in Arizona Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has successfully met Accreditation requirements through the National Institute for Jail Operations. - August 24, 2018 - National Institute for Jail Operations

Menlo Group Founder Recognized on Phoenix Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 List Tanner Milne, founder and president of Menlo Group, was recognized for his successful business and contributions to the community. - August 09, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.

Markus Bucher Joins Career Opportunities International Announcing the appointment of Markus Bucher as C.O.I.'s Executive Search Business Partner based out of Dallas, Texas. - June 19, 2018 - Career Opportunities International LLC

New Addiction Memoir Honored as Finalist in 2018 International Book Awards LWS Literary Services announces that "Mind on Fire: A Case of Successful Addiction Recovery," written by Philip Muls, was chosen as a Finalist in the Addiction and Recovery category of the 2018 International Book Awards. Muls’ memoir chronicles his journey from high-functioning alcoholic and corporate executive to recovered addict. Muls wrote his story in order to offer hope, support, and guidance to those struggling with addiction. - June 12, 2018 - LWS Literary Services

Proteor to Acquire Ability Dynamics LLC Proteor (880 employees, 87 million EUR turnover), leader of the French custom-made O&P market, continues its growth with the acquisition of Ability Dynamics, the US developer and manufacturer of the RUSH Foot glass composite prosthetic feet. - June 06, 2018 - Ability Dynamics

Travel Photographer Offers Arizona Images as Stock Photos High quality photos of iconic Arizona attractions and destinations now may be used by news media, web designers, and individuals for websites, publications, and marketing at very economical prices. - June 01, 2018 - Tyger Gilbert

Skynetwest and Navopache Electric Cooperative Partner for Electrical Grid Inspections with UAS The vast expanse of the United States electrical grid stretches several million miles. A complex network of power generation plants and substations are interspersed between overhead transmission lines. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) like the Falcon 8+ operated by Skynetwest LLC provide a safe and efficient method to survey and inspect the condition of the aging power grid. - May 30, 2018 - Skynetwest

Morris Hall, AZ & NM Estate Planning Firm, Marks Milestone Arizona and New Mexico law firm Morris Hall PLLC was honored at the annual Spring Summit hosted by the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys in Las Vegas, NV this past weekend. The conference marked the 25th Anniversary of the Academy, a national organization dedicated to promoting excellence... - May 01, 2018 - Morris Hall PLLC

Zenventory Unveils QuickBooks Integration Sync Your Way to More Features, More Flexibility, and Auto Onboarding. - April 16, 2018 - Ubiquia.com

America’s #1 Beauty Industry Trade Show Announces Celebrity Host and Star-Studded Line-Up Aesthetic Everything presents the second annual Beauty Expo, hosted by celebrity Gretchen Christine Rossi. - April 10, 2018 - Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo

Distinguished Dermatology Practice Has New Ownership After Three Decades: Heading Into the Future with Ambitions to Set the Bar Higher for Dermatology Pima Dermatology, a distinguished leader in Dermatology for over thirty years, announces a new and exciting partnership. After thirty years of dedication to dermatology in Southern Arizona, Gerald N. Goldberg, MD, Founder of Pima Dermatology in Tucson, Arizona, has transferred ownership of his successful... - April 07, 2018 - Pima Dermatology

Harkins Theatres Announces Unprecedented $150 Million Circuit-Wide Theatre Enhancement Initiative Upgrades include Ultimate Loungers™, In-Lobby Bars, Reserved Seating, Large Format Screens – CINÉ1™, enhanced technology and upscale décor. - March 26, 2018 - Harkins Theatres

Lyons Roofing Celebrates 25 Years Serving Arizona Home and Building Owners Since 1993 In celebration of their 25th year serving Arizona property owners with re-roofing services, Lyons Roofing commits to giving back to the Arizona community. - March 13, 2018 - Lyons Roofing