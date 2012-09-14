PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Jennifer Rose Pagano Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Jennifer Rose Pagano of Cape May, New Jersey is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of jewelry design, music, photography and hotel management. - September 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Jane Seymour to Appear at Ocean Galleries Over Labor Day Weekend - New Collection of Art is One of the Largest Curated to Date for the Multi-Talented Actress and Artist Over Labor Day weekend, Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue) is thrilled to celebrate one of the many artistic sides of Jane Seymour when she brings her “California Colorist” art exhibit to Stone Harbor, NJ. In addition to viewing and purchasing art from the collection, guests will have an opportunity to meet Ms. Seymour at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1. - August 19, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Innovative Art of Stephen Harlan Marks First Show of Its Kind at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ This summer, Ocean Galleries hosts their first digital art exhibit by groundbreaking artist Stephen Harlan, whose gorgeous art is captivating. The “Stephen Harlan – Water’s Edge” exhibit is at Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ/609.368.7777) Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21, 2019. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Stephen Harlan at receptions taking place 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 21. - July 09, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

WOMB, Inc. Celebrates Thirty Years of Empowering Women and Their Families at the Agape Fest Holy Convocation in Princeton, NJ Bishop Dr. Barbara E. Austin Lucas will be honored at the Bishop's Banquet by Women Organizing, Mobilizing and Building, Inc. and Agape Tabernacle International Fellowship for her visionary leadership in the Church, Community and Academy. Ticket proceeds aid the Queen Mothers' School building project in Ejisu (Ghana, West Africa) which is spearheaded by the reigning Queen Mother of Ejisu, Nana Yaa Asantewaa, II. - June 09, 2019 - Women Organizing, Mobilizing & Building, Inc.

June Art Exhibits at Ocean Galleries Raise Money for Cape May County Animal Shelter - Mackenzie Thorpe and Dr. Seuss Donated Artwork to be Auctioned Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ is hosting an auction fundraiser for the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. A silent auction of a Dr. Seuss print will begin on Friday, June 14 and will close on Sunday, June 23. 2019. A live auction of a Mackenzie Thorpe print will be held on Sunday, June 23. Both exhibits, “The Cat Behind the Hat! – The Art of Dr. Seuss” and “Mackenzie Thorpe – 30 Years of Love,” will be on display Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 23. - June 07, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Legendary British Artist, Mackenzie Thorpe, Makes First Time Appearance at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ Ocean Galleries welcomes Mackenzie Thorpe for his first exhibition in New Jersey. The “Mackenzie Thorpe - 30 Years of Love” art exhibit, which includes an outstanding collection of pastels, sculptures, and limited edition prints by the renowned artist, will be in Stone Harbor throughout the weekend of June 21-23, 2019. Mackenzie Thorpe will appear at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 23. - May 29, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

“The Cat Behind the Hat!” Art Exhibit Debuts at Ocean Galleries Over Father’s Day Weekend - Opens Friday, June 14 in Stone Harbor for a Limited Engagement Ocean Galleries is excited to debut a new collection of artwork by the beloved Dr. Seuss over Father’s Day weekend. “The Cat Behind the Hat!” exhibit, a series of print and bronze limited edition art, will be in the Stone Harbor gallery from June 14 through June 16, 2019. Guests are invited to join Art of Dr. Seuss collection representative, Jeff Schuffman, during receptions 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, and 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 16. - May 16, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Ocean Galleries to Host Fundraiser in Conjunction with Samir Sammoun Exhibit - Special Guest, Bernie Parent, to Serve as Auctioneer for Ed Snider Youth Hockey In conjunction with the Memorial Day exhibition with Samir Sammoun, Ocean Galleries is hosting an Exhibit Preview Party with two time Stanley Cup winner Bernie Parent to raise money for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. Sammoun donated a 24” x 30” original oil painting, “Tuscany Vineyard,” which Ocean Galleries has custom framed (estimated value $15,000). Bernie Parent will be the guest auctioneer for the Live Auction of the donated painting, which beings at 6:45 PM on Saturday, May 26. - May 13, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Ocean Galleries Announces 2019 Summer Art Exhibitions - Stone Harbor, NJ Gallery to Host Seven Extraordinary Exhibits with Guest Artists Ocean Galleries has lined up seven amazing art exhibitions this summer featuring the artwork of and appearances by Samir Sammoun, Mackenzie Thorpe, Stephen Harlan, Josef Kote, and the multi-talented Jane Seymour, as well as two special exhibitions with the artwork collections from The Art of Dr. Seuss and the iconic Peter Max. Guests will have the opportunity to view and acquire artwork, and to meet the artists and/or curators (Dr. Seuss and Peter Max exhibits) in intimate gallery receptions. - May 08, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Master Impressionist, Samir Sammoun, to Exhibit at Ocean Galleries Memorial Day Weekend Ocean Galleries welcomes renowned Canadian-Lebanese Impressionist, Samir Sammoun, to Stone Harbor, NJ over Memorial Day weekend for his first ever exhibition in the gallery. The new exhibit, “Master Impressionist,” features more than 70 original oil paintings including many seascapes, landscapes, and cityscapes. “Samir Sammoun – Master Impressionist” is open throughout Memorial Day weekend, with the artist making gallery appearances 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. - May 01, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Epic Comic Con Beams William Shatner to Atlantic City Science fiction fans across the country are excited today to learn the legendary William Shatner will be appearing at the first-ever Epic Comic Con at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, slated for June 21 – 23, 2019. Shatner is best known for his iconic role as Captain James Tiberius Kirk of the... - March 16, 2019 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Bollywood Star Unites with Grammy Winner for a Colossal Collaboration; Sonu Nigam Releases English Single with Grammy-Winning Producer/ Engineer, Jason Goldstein Sonu Nigam Teams with Grammy Winner for English Release. - October 18, 2018 - EEG Talent

Autumn de Forest to Lend Her Artistic Talents in Support of Local Charity During Visit to Stone Harbor, NJ In conjunction with her Labor Day weekend exhibit at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ, artistic prodigy Autumn de Forest will make a special stop at St. Lucy Day School for Children with Visual Impairments (Philadelphia, PA) for a painting session with students who have attended summer camp at Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children (Avalon, NJ). Together with the children, Autumn will be painting an oversized canvas which will be auctioned to raise funds for the Diller Home. - August 22, 2018 - Ocean Galleries

Artistic Prodigy Autumn de Forest to Exhibit in Stone Harbor, NJ Over Labor Day Weekend Ocean Galleries welcomes 16-year-old artist Autumn de Forest back to Stone Harbor over Labor Day weekend. Painting professionally since she was five, Autumn’s works are collected around the world, and she has been confirmed as a “profound artistic prodigy” by a leading U.S. child prodigy researcher. “Autumn de Forest – The Power of She” runs Friday, August 31 to Monday, September 3. Autumn will sign purchased artwork 6-10 PM on Friday, August 31, Saturday, September 1, and Sunday, September 2. - August 09, 2018 - Ocean Galleries

Ocean Galleries Hosts British Impressionist, Kerry Hallam in Stone Harbor, NJ August 3-6, 2018 Ocean Galleries welcomes renowned British Impressionist, Kerry Hallam, for his first ever exhibition in Stone Harbor, featuring many coastal themed paintings as well as his signature nautical chart paintings. The “Along the Coast” exhibit runs Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 through Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Hallam will be at gallery receptions from 7-10 PM on Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4, and 1-4 PM on Sunday, Aug. 5. The exhibition is open daily 10 AM–10 PM with all artwork available for acquisition. - July 17, 2018 - Ocean Galleries

The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection – 20th Anniversary Celebration Comes to Stone Harbor, NJ - Exhibit Opens July 20, 2018 at Ocean Galleries for a Limited Engagement Ocean Galleries welcomes a rare and compelling selection of artwork from 20 years of The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection. Visitors can acquire works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss. Perhaps the wackiest elements of the collection are Dr. Seuss’s three-dimensional “Unorthodox Taxidermy” sculptures. The exhibit runs July 20 to July 29, with curatorial receptions 7-10 PM Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21; and 1-4 PM Sunday, July 22. - June 26, 2018 - Ocean Galleries

Picasso, Chagall, Dalí, and Miró Artwork in Stone Harbor, NJ for Fourth of July Week - Rare Museum-Quality Art Collection of Modern Masters Debuts at Ocean Galleries This Fourth of July, Ocean Galleries presents “Modern Masters,” an exhibition of original art by the Masters of the twentieth century: Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí, and Joan Miró. The collection features museum-quality art from each of these titans, with an array of media, subjects, and time periods. “Modern Masters” runs Friday, June 29 through Sunday, July 8. Ocean Galleries will host curatorial receptions 7-10 PM on Friday, June 29, Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1. - June 19, 2018 - Ocean Galleries

"The Soulstealer War: Splintering Realm" at Book Expo and Book Con "The Soulstealer War: The Splintering Realm" continues author W.L. Hoffman's fantasy and sci-fi novels, chronicling the adventures of his reluctant wizard - Kenneth McNary - across the magical Realm of Weir. Hoffman is excited to once again appear at Book Expo and Book Con in New York City, and to interact with fans at Booth 1343 throughout the 4-day event. - May 30, 2018 - Hoffman Creations, Inc.

Ocean Galleries Announces 2018 Summer Art Exhibitions - Lineup Includes Five World-Class Exhibitions in Stone Harbor, NJ Ocean Galleries has an exciting lineup of five extraordinary art exhibitions for the 2018 summer season, featuring the artwork of and appearances by Josef Kote, Kerry Hallam, and Autumn de Forest, as well as two special exhibitions with the artwork of the Modern Masters (Picasso, Chagall, Dalí,... - May 22, 2018 - Ocean Galleries

Josef Kote in Stone Harbor Over Memorial Day Weekend - Exhibit at Ocean Galleries to Feature All New Art Ocean Galleries kicks off Memorial Day weekend with Josef Kote, who returns to Stone Harbor, NJ for the second consecutive year, bringing a new collection of dramatic paintings, including many site-specific, nautical pieces. Guests can meet Kote at receptions from 7-10 PM on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27, 2018. “Josef Kote – Harmony in White,” opens Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28, with all artwork available for acquisition. Exhibit hours are 10-10 Friday to Sunday, 10-5 Monday. - May 08, 2018 - Ocean Galleries

Magic, Metaphysics and Mayhem - Announcing Book Two of "The Soulstealer War" Fantasy and Sci-Fi Series "The Splintering Realm," the next epic fantasy and Sci-Fi installment in "The Soulstealer War" novels has finally been released. Author W.L. Hoffman continues the adventures of his reluctant wizard - Kenneth McNary - across the magical Realm of Weir. When asked about his favorite... - April 13, 2018 - Hoffman Creations, Inc.

Phlebotomy Career Training Incorporates Echocardiogram Training Into Their Electrocardiogram and Telemetry Online Class Due to popular demand, Phlebotomy Career Training has now added instruction in echocardiogram as part of the Electrocardiogram Cardiac Monitor Technician course curriculum. - March 29, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

South Jersey-Based Production Company Nominated for Best Documentary at Prestigious National Film Festival A short film from Millville, NJ-based video production company Glasstown Productions has been nominated for the “Best Documentary” category at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, FL. - March 21, 2018 - Glasstown Productions

SNJ Today’s Megan Wolf Awarded ONA Fellowship Megan Wolf, Chief Content Officer for SNJ Today, was recently chosen as an inaugural Journalism Mentorship Collaborative Fellow by the Online News Association (ONA), the world’s largest association of digital journalists. She was picked as one of the 16 fellows from an applicant pool of 60. Other... - March 13, 2018 - SNJ Today

Kevin Pustizzi to Lead Clearbridge Branding Agency ClearBridge Media Consulting, which recently became Clearbridge Branding Agency, announced that Kevin Pustizzi has been appointed President of the newly-formed company. ClearBridge Media Consulting recently formed an alliance with Wingspan Advertising, a 15-year old advertising agency in Washington... - February 27, 2018 - Clearbridge Branding Agency

SNJ Today Appoints New President Ken Pustizzi, Sr., CEO and founder of SNJ Today, announced that Ken Pustizzi, Jr. has been appointed president of the southern New Jersey-based media company. - February 27, 2018 - SNJ Today

Tromeo's Halloween Cemetery Scare! Will Keenan Premieres Haunted Event at St.Babs on the Jersey Cape feat. Zombie Crawl, Zombie Prom, & Buried Alive Experience 9/29-10/31 Former Hollywood actor, producer and digital entertainment executive Will Keenan is premiering “Tromeo’s Halloween Cemetery Scare!” at his St. Babs church in Cape May County September 29th through October 31st. The St.Babs Halloween attraction is advertised as family-friendly and inspired... - September 12, 2017 - St. Babs

Stone Harbor, NJ Gallery to Host Expressionism Art Exhibit Featuring "Hessam" Over Labor Day Weekend Ocean Galleries welcomes Hessam Abrishami Labor Day weekend with a new collection of all original expressionistic paintings, drawings, and other art. “Hessam Abrishami – Colors of Romance” will be at Ocean Galleries September 1-6, 2017 with Hessam making gallery appearances 7:00 to 10:00 PM on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3. Formally trained in Italy and influenced by modern Masters, Hessam’s dynamic compositions, powerful expressions, and bold, vibrant colors captivate viewers. - August 21, 2017 - Ocean Galleries

Romero Britto Spreads Message of Hope and Happiness with Stone Harbor, NJ Art Exhibition Brazilian pop artist sensation, Romero Britto, is coming to southern New Jersey for the first time this August. “Romero Britto – Brilliant World of Color” will be at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ Friday, August 4 through Tuesday, August 8, with the acclaimed artist making gallery appearances 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, August 5 and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 6. - July 25, 2017 - Ocean Galleries

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

Ocean Galleries Welcomes Internationally-Acclaimed Artist Aldo Luongo Ocean Galleries hosts Aldo Luongo July 21-26 with his “Reflections of Summer” exhibit, an amazing new collection of impressionistic-style paintings inspired by an innate love of summer and the seashore. Meet the internationally acclaimed Aldo Loungo from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, July 22 and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 23, 2017. “Reflections of Summer” opens Friday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 26 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily, with all artwork available for acquisition. - June 29, 2017 - Ocean Galleries

Peter Max Returns to Ocean Galleries Fourth of July Weekend with His Newest Collection of Cosmic Art When Peter Max returns to Ocean Galleries over the Fourth of July weekend, he will be celebrating two occasions that are deeply meaningful to him: America’s independence and the fiftieth anniversary of the “Summer of Love.” The “Peter Max – Summer of Love 50th Anniversary” exhibit is at Ocean Galleries Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5, 2017 and will include a new collection of signature artwork with paintings ranging from cosmic works, to classic imagery from his five-decade career. - June 20, 2017 - Ocean Galleries

KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor sales. “I... - June 01, 2017 - KGM

The Art of Dr. Seuss Exhibition Arrives in Stone Harbor Father's Day Weekend A compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss will be on display at Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor/609.368.7777) from Friday, June 16 through Monday, June 19, 2017. The exhibition features exclusive collection of estate authorized artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss. - June 01, 2017 - Ocean Galleries

Cornerstone Bank, Moorestown, New Jersey Announces Termination of Regulatory Order Announcement of Lifting of Regulatory Order - May 12, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp

Cornerstone Financial Corporation Announces 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split CFIC is announcing a reverse stock split. - May 10, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp

Drift Away Memorial Day Weekend at Josef Kote Exhibition in Stone Harbor Josef Kote brings a new collection of artwork to Ocean Galleries, including numerous new seashore-themed paintings created specifically for the Stone Harbor, NJ exhibition. “Josef Kote – Drifting Away” opens Fri, May 26 to Mon, May 29, 2017. Meet the artist 7-10 PM on Sat, May 27, Sun, May 28. - May 09, 2017 - Ocean Galleries

Ocean Galleries Announces 2017 Summer Art Exhibitions Ocean Galleries is thrilled to host six extraordinary art exhibitions for the 2017 summer season, featuring the artwork of and appearances by Josef Kote, Peter Max, Aldo Luongo, Romero Britto, and Hessam Abrishami, as well as a special Dr. Seuss Father’s Day weekend exhibition, “If I Ran... - May 04, 2017 - Ocean Galleries