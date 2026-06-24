New Jersey: Atlantic-Cape May News
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Listening to Spravato™ Publishes a New Standard for Music‑Assisted Support in Esketamine Treatment
Listening to Spravato™, a guide to music‑assisted support for esketamine treatment, is now available in print and digital formats. Written by jazz musician and technologist Justin Page, the book introduces a practical, safety‑forward framework for using music to enhance patient stability, emotional grounding, and therapeutic outcomes during Spravato® sessions. - March 12, 2026 - Justin Page
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Invest Atlantic City Fight Night Brand Poised to Disrupt the Combat Sports Industry
The official announcement of Invest Atlantic City Fight Night, a combat sports brand looking to disrupt the industry status quo through a fighters first, growth based, entrepreneurial model. Taking pressure of combatants so they can focus on their craft rather than the demand to sell tickets. - February 28, 2026 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Gary Oppenheimer to Deliver Keynote at New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, will keynote the New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference, March 1 to 3 at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. He will address the intersection of food waste reduction, environmental sustainability, and public health, highlighting how community-based solutions increase fresh food access and reduce waste. nationwide. - February 26, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Designer Draperies Celebrates 30 Years of Craftsmanship and Connection
Debbie Hall launched Designer Draperies from her New Jersey home with a sewing machine and a dream. Thirty years later, that one-woman venture has grown into a trusted family business serving Burlington County, Mercer County, and beyond with award-winning custom window treatments. As the company marks its 30th anniversary, Debbie reflects on how the industry has transformed, from basic blinds and corded shades to the sophisticated, motorized, and smart-home-ready designs her team creates today. - October 30, 2025 - Designer Draperies
POPPED! A Pop Culture Expo Kicks Off Atlantic City's Strategic New Era of Entertainment
The era of Atlantic City relying solely on summer crowds and gaming is over. POPPED! The Pop Culture Expo is the official kick-off event for a strategic mission led by Black Ink Events and the Invest Atlantic City coalition. Their goal is ambitious: to create new opportunities in Technology,... - October 24, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
New E.B. Hughes Film "State of Confusion" Starring Peter Greene, Begins Production in Late 2026
New Jersey based film production company, EBFilms, LLC, has announced plans to shoot E.B. Hughes' 6th feature film in late 2026, tentatively titled "State of Confusion," starring veteran actor Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction, The Mask, City of Lies). - October 23, 2025 - EBFilms, LLC
Atlantic City Hosts Knockout Business Event at ACX1 Studios
Ready to fight for your brand, your pitch, and your presence? Join them for Fight Night for Founders — a high-energy business training experience happening October 25 at the iconic ACX1 Studios on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Explore the fan expo, enjoy the amateur bouts and strap in for the event. There will be something for everyone. - August 20, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Anne Marie Ginnane’s Newly Released “The Songs in My Heart: Selective Remembrances” is a Heartfelt Continuation of Spiritual Reflection and Personal Healing
“The Songs in My Heart: Selective Remembrances” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anne Marie Ginnane is a moving sequel chronicling the author’s ongoing journey of healing after cancer, drawing strength from cherished memories, spiritual insight, and personal growth. - July 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
MiglioreLaw Sees Drastic Increase in PFAS-Contaminated Water Cases on Long Island
MiglioreLaw is now accepting cases from Long Island residents diagnosed with Kidney, Testicular, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis due to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. As local PFAS levels rise and awareness grows, the firm urges affected individuals to seek accountability. - June 24, 2025 - Rudolph FX Migliore PC
Ocean City 2050 to Present “A Better Idea” for Wonderland Pier at June 21 Public Meeting
With the future of Wonderland Pier at a crossroads, the local citizens group Ocean City 2050 will unveil a bold alternative vision for the site at a public meeting on Saturday, June 21st at 10:00 AM at the Ocean City Free Public Library. The proposal, titled A Better Idea, offers a fully... - June 17, 2025 - OceanCity2050
"Wave 2: The Sequel": The Tsunami on LBI Was Just the Beginning
"Wave" was the 2005 hit from Plexus Publishing, Inc., that sold through its first printing in less than six weeks and went on to win the New Jersey Notable Book Award before being picked up in paperback and eBook by Macmillan Publishing. Now, twenty years later, the long-awaited sequel makes its debut. - June 03, 2025 - Plexus Publishing, Inc.
Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students; $10,000 Presented to Two Seniors by Brian J. McIntyre
Since 2000, Brian McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, has given 96 scholarships to graduating seniors of Collingswood High School, in New Jersey. - May 28, 2025 - WorkStrategy, Inc.
First Cyber Guardians Graduate from RX5 Envision Center in Atlantic City
Building an initiative that evolves a city is no easy task. Invest Atlantic City is a massive undertaking but mission partners RX5 Envision Center kicks it off with their first cohort of Cyber Guardians. - May 13, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Director E.B. Hughes Set to Direct Atlantic City Film in Fall of 2025
NJ based film production company, EBFilms, has announced production will begin on a new feature film- tentatively titled "A Long Way From Nowhere," in fall of 2025. Written and Directed by E.B. Hughes, and starring Deborah Twiss ("A Cry From Within," Gravity, Taboo: Family Secrets). Currently casting other lead roles, Twiss and Hughes will be co-producing as well. - May 13, 2025 - EBFilms, LLC
Author Salvatore J. Vitale’s New Book, "Project Franklin," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Unearth His Identity and the Dark Truth of His Past
Recent release “Project Franklin” from Newman Springs Publishing author Salvatore J. Vitale is a captivating tale that centers around a man who has no knowledge of who he is or how he ended up at a bar. With no recollection of who he is, the man sets out to discover his identity, only to discover a sinister past that will lead him down a path of lies and deceit. - April 11, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
Daybright Financial Earns 2024 Best Places to Work Certification
The company achieved the sixth highest ranking of all the hundreds of companies certified during the year. Daybright Financial, formerly known as U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Best Place to Work for 2024. This... - April 02, 2025 - Best Places To Work LLC
Dispensary Announces Their Dank Poetry Contest Themed “Elevation of Self”
Dank Poet Dispensary announces its “Elevation of Self” Poetry Contest, a celebration of creative expression, community inclusion and the written word. Poets of all backgrounds are invited to submit their original work for a chance to perform at Fern:20, an exclusive literary and cultural event hosted at Dank Poet Dispensary on April 11, 2025. - March 18, 2025 - Dank Poet Dispensary
Friends of OCNJ History & Culture Unveils 2025 Initiatives to Celebrate Ocean City’s Unique Architectural Legacy
New Documentary, Tours, and Educational Programs Aim to Rally Community Support as Historic Homes and Neighborhoods Face Continued Development Pressures - March 04, 2025 - Friends of OCNJ History & Culture
A New Advocacy Organization for the Future of Ocean City Launches: Ocean City 2050
Resident-led group aims to ensure Ocean City remains vibrant, family-friendly, and well-governed for generations to come. - March 03, 2025 - OceanCity2050
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Cit-e-Net LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging existing legacy systems with new functionality for enhanced public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Mobizent LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities, Federal and State Departments now have an automated all-electronic, feasible, and full-service solution to the daunting previously manual processes of issuing summons for all departments and entities tasked with issuing and serving summonses and in full conformity with the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Ninja Transfers Launches 30 Foot Gang Sheet & Confirms That “Size Matters”
Ninja Transfers, a leading innovator in the DTF (direct-to-film) industry, proudly announces an exciting advancement in product offerings: the introduction of 30-foot gang sheets. This development marks Ninja Transfers as the first in the market to provide such an expansive option, setting a new... - August 20, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Christ Church’s Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2024
A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. - July 02, 2024 - Christ Church USA
Anne Marie Ginnane’s Newly Released “The Songs In My Heart: Seasonal Remembrances” is a Poignant Tribute to Life’s Journey and Spiritual Resilience
“The Songs In My Heart: Seasonal Remembrances” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anne Marie Ginnane is a touching exploration of life's tapestry through the lens of personal recollections and seasonal motifs. Through poetic prose and evocative imagery, Ginnane invites readers on a journey of remembrance, gratitude, and spiritual contemplation. - July 01, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students - $10,000 Presented to Two Seniors by Brian J. Mcintyre
Since 2000, Brian McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, has given 94 scholarships to graduating seniors of Collingswood High School, in New Jersey. - June 03, 2024 - WorkStrategy, Inc.
Author A.J. Freda’s New Book, “The Purple Rose,” is a Heart-Pounding Novel That Follows a Nurse Who Joins the Fight for the War Effort in the Philippines During WWII
Recent release “The Purple Rose” from Newman Springs Publishing author A.J. Freda is a captivating historical fiction that centers around Rosie Favor, a nurse in the prewar days of World War II. Sent to the Philippines just as the war breaks out, Rosie discovers her true calling and takes on the risk of a lifetime to help her American and Filipino cause, becoming the ‘Mata Hari’ of WWII.” - May 03, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel has turned up the heat. Ninja Patches has been added to Ninja Transfers' arsenal of heat-applied decoration options. Ninja Patches offers the highest quality custom patches in a variety of styles. With such a multitude of... - May 02, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Jolly Cannabis Set to Showcase Innovative Product Line at CHAMPS Atlantic City Trade Show
Jolly Cannabis, a leading nationwide cannabis company renowned for its commitment to clean, all-natural CBD and THC products, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CHAMPS Trade Show in Atlantic City. The event is scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 9, 2024, at the Atlantic... - April 24, 2024 - Jolly Cannabis
Spencer Savings Bank Celebrates Grand Opening in Edison
Spencer Savings Bank is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest financial center in Edison, NJ. The bank made a $5,000 donation to the Edison YMCA to help build strong kids, strong families, and strong communities. - April 10, 2024 - Spencer Savings Bank
Ninja Transfers Announces Same Day Shipping with Low Cost Next Day Delivery
Ninja Transfers recently announced significant changes to its shipping methods in their ongoing effort to provide the best service and options for their customers. - March 13, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Prime Marketing New Jersey Champions Philippine Delegates for 2024 Queen of the World Pageant
Prime Marketing, a renowned marketing and PR agency in the USA, proudly announces its support for the Philippine representatives at the 2024 Queen of the World Pageant. As the executive producer of the inaugural Queen of the World Philippines Legacy Competition in October 2023, Prime Marketing is... - December 15, 2023 - Prime Digital Marketing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Exclusive Fundraiser to Support Democratic Leadership: LeRoy J. Jones Jr. Event Sponsored by Mohammed Naeem, CEO of Sunrise Group of Companies
On Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, an exclusive fundraising event will take place in Staten Island, New York. This private gathering, by invitation only, is sponsored by Mr. Mohammed Naeem, Founder and CEO of Sunrise Group of Companies, and is designed to rally support for LeRoy J. Jones Jr., a dedicated champion of Democratic values and a prominent figure in New Jersey politics. - October 06, 2023 - Sunrise Clinical Services
CLM Advisors Continues Support of Bike MS: City to Shore Ride; September 30 & October 1, 2023
Leading New Jersey-based fiscal advisory and accounting firm sponsors race for 3 consecutive years. - August 17, 2023 - CLM Advisors
Home Sale Assured Introduces Key Strategic Bridge Funding Partner
Creator of the Put-Option Real Estate Contract adds key liquidity opportunity to its product offering through The Mark Maimon Team. - June 13, 2023 - West Hill House
Christ Church’s Signature Annual Gathering, Prayerfest 2023, Welcomes Thousands
A daylong prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. - June 08, 2023 - Christ Church USA
Dr. Mark Huh is Selected as NJ Top Dentist for 2023
Rapha Dental LLC today is delighted to announce the selection of Dr. Mark Huh as New Jersey's top dentist for 2023, following review and approval from NJ top dentists. Dr. Huh, the owner dentist of Rapha Dental, ranks as the leading general dentist for 2023 in New Jersey. - June 05, 2023 - Rapha Dental
LowTides Ocean Products Unites with Fellow New Jersey Brand Jetty on Their Newest Beach Chair Collection
Sustainable Beach Chair Company LowTides, Releases Three New Beach Chairs With Designs From The East Coast Surf Brand, Jetty. - May 05, 2023 - LowTides Ocean Products
Jolly Cannabis to Exhibit at Champs Atlantic City, Booth 4056
Jolly Cannabis, a leading provider of premium cannabis products, will be exhibiting at the Champs Atlantic City trade show from May 9-11, 2023, at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Jolly Cannabis will be showcasing their extensive line of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, edibles, and more, at booth 4056. The event provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to connect with industry leaders, explore the latest products and trends, and expand business opportunities. - April 27, 2023 - Jolly Cannabis
New Jersey Heroes to Host Combine for Major League Cornhole Tryouts at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City
The New Jersey Heroes, the newest professional sports team in Major League Cornhole, are excited to announce their upcoming tryouts for the 2023 season. The "combine" will be held at the Showboat Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on April 22 and 23. The tryouts are open to anyone who wants to... - April 04, 2023 - NJ Heroes Cornhole
Pala Casino Hosts $15,000 Selfie Photo Contest
Win up to $5,000 in cash—contest is active now. - February 22, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Kenard Tuzeneu’s Newly Released "The Cloud People" is an Imaginative Young Adult Fiction That Will Have Readers Racing to See Just What Was in the Clouds
“The Cloud People,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenard Tuzeneu, is an engaging fiction that pairs a mystery going back generations with lessons on life, loyalty, and friendship as a group of affable characters try to discovery what Billy saw on a fateful flight. - February 13, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
IMCI Technologies Releases New Internet of Things (IoT) Solution
IMCI Technologies today announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) solution for Food Service, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Educational and even Industrial markets. The new solution technology brings about a cloud-based, mobile-enabled platform to automate and solve awareness, quality, reporting,... - February 06, 2023 - IMCI Technologies
Pala Casino Presents Upcoming Historic Final NASCAR Cup Series Race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-Mile Oval
The Pala Casino 400 on Feb. 26, 2023, will cap a memorable "event for the ages" RFK’s Chris Buescher to drive Pala Casino-themed car at historic race. - January 30, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Pala Casino Spa Resort Secures Naming Rights to Historic Final NASCAR Cup Series Race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-Mile Oval
The Pala Casino 400, on Feb. 26, 2023, will cap a memorable "event for the ages." RFK’s Chris Buescher to drive Pala Casino-themed car at historic race. - November 06, 2022 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Inaugural Family-Friendly Sweetwater 5K with Big Cash Prizes for First, Second and Third Place Overall Winners
Families from the tri-state area are encouraged to kick off Fall and race at Sweetwater Riverdeck and Marina, 2780 7th Ave., Sweetwater, NJ on Sunday, October 15 at 9:00AM. All proceeds of the Sweetwater 5K support Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) and The Hammonton Rotary. HKRS programs ensure... - October 13, 2022 - Healthy Kids Running Series