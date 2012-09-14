PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Linda Alpay Joins Counsellors Title Agency Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more. - November 13, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Tinton Falls, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in desirable Tinton Falls, New Jersey. - November 11, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Ocean, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, with offices located in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Ocean, NJ. - October 30, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom home with 2 Full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms located in Red Bank, New Jersey. - October 23, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Eileen Nicosia Joins Counsellors Title Agency Eileen Nicosia joins Counsellors Title as part of the agency's extensive sales expansion into major New Jersey real estate markets including Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen counties. - October 09, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Home in Nutley, NJ 07110 Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Nutley, New Jersey 07110. - September 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Townhome in Sayreville, NJ. Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Sayreville, NJ 08872. - September 21, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Parlin, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Marc Brennan has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Parlin, NJ. - September 20, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Lincroft, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in desirable Lincroft, NJ. - September 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Colts Neck, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Lisa Loew Mason has just listed a magnificent 7 bedroom home with 7 full baths and 3 half baths in beautiful Colts Neck, NJ. Their company has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, New Jersey. - September 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate in Rumson and Allenhurst is proud to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Red Bank, NJ 07701. - August 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Atlantic Highlands, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate with offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Ginger Paraboschi has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716. - August 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Progress Capital Secures $16 Million for Lehigh Student Housing Portfolio Brad Domenico arranged $16,000,000 in financing for a valued client to acquire a 44 unit, 219 bed, multi-site Student Housing Portfolio adjacent to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Student Housing is known to be recession resilient and offers a degree of stability that is seldom present in other... - August 17, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

New Listing in Lincroft, NJ by Preferred Properties Real Estate Preferred Properties Real Estate, which has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable community of Lincroft, NJ. - August 16, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium located in Shady Oaks in Red Bank, NJ. - August 16, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce that Another Licensed Sales Associate has Joined Their Company Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Kevin Homer is now a Sales Representative with the company. - August 10, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Introduce a New Listing in Whiting, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Suellen Breon has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Country Walk in Whiting, NJ. - August 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce That a New Agent Has Joined the Company Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Linda Smith has just joined the team as a new Sales Representative to their real estate company. - August 01, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Middletown, NJ 07748 Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Lisa Loew Mason has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in the desirable community of Middletown, NJ. - July 25, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Commercial Listing in Freehold, NJ! Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Allenhurst and Rumson, NJ, is proud to announce that James Mirandi has just listed a side by side Victorian Duplex in in desirable Freehold, NJ. - July 21, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Freehold, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson NJ is pleased to announce that Carole. L. Doranhas just listed a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium located in Freehold, New Jersey. - July 19, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce Another Licensed Sales Associate to the Company Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg is now a Sales Representative with the company. - July 14, 2019 - Preferred Properties

RxBioLabs Starts Production of CimexiShield as a Topical Bed Bug Repellent RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Home in Red Bank, NJ 07701 Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Mary L. Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 4 bath home located in the desirable community of Red Bank, NJ. - July 04, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Network Exchange Provides New Jersey Businesses with Wide-Ranging, Growth-Building Professional Resources New Networking Organization Offers Expert Educational Tools & Professional Meeting Opportunities to Members Statewide. - July 01, 2019 - Network Exchange

New to the Market; A Just Listed Home in Middletown, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable community of Middletown, NJ 07748. - June 30, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Lincroft, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in desirable Lincroft, NJ 07738. - May 26, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in the desirable Red Bank, New Jersey 07701. - May 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Introduce Two New Listings in Oakhurst, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that George Coffenberg has just listed two 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonials to be built in beautiful Oakhurst, NJ. - May 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Announces a New Listing in Holmdel, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in desirable Holndel, NJ. - May 12, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Announces a New Listing in Brick, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Rachel Abitbul has just listed a commercial/residential property in Brick, NJ. - May 12, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Announces a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Suellen Breon has just listed a commercial unit near Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. - May 09, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Announces a New Listing in Jackson, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the desirable J section in Aberdeen, NJ 07747. - May 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.

Preferred Properties Real Estate Announces a New Listing in Lincroft, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in desirable Lincroft, NJ. - April 26, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Yorktel Hires Esteemed Telehealth Pioneer Dr. Sudhir R. Ahuja as Senior Vice President of Product Management, Healthcare Visionary Entrepreneur, Scientist, and Forerunner in the Field of Video-Based Technology for Healthcare Will Spearhead the Evolution of the Univago HE Telehealth Platform. - April 25, 2019 - Yorktel

Preferred Properties Real Estate Announces a New Listing in Colts Neck, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in desirable Colts Neck, NJ 07722. - April 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Announces a New Listing in Neptune City, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2 Bath Condominium located in desirable Neptune City, NJ. - April 13, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Rumson, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Monica Boscarino and Carole Doran have just listed a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the desirable section of Locust in Rumson, NJ 07760. - April 10, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Announces a New Commercial Listing in Colts Neck, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, with offices in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Marc Brennan has just listed a Commercial property on 1.5 acres of land, including a 1,512 square foot building in desirable Colts Neck, NJ. - April 09, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Oakhurst, NJ 07755 Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is happy to announce that Nicole Chando has just listed a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in desirable Oakhurst, NJ 07755. - April 02, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Commercial Listing in Belmar, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is happy to announce that Kathleen A. Hayek has just listed a commercial/mixed-use property in the desirable community of Belmar, NJ 07719. - March 30, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Brick, NJ 08724 Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Kathleen A. Hayek has just listed a commercial property located in desirable Brick, NJ. - March 29, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Lincroft, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable community of Lincroft, New Jersey, 07738. - March 21, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Daniel Shea Joins Counsellors Title Agency Daniel Shea, licensed title producer, joins Counsellors Title Agency in its expansion into Monmouth, Morris Ocean and Union counties. - February 27, 2019 - Counsellors Title