New Jersey: Monmouth-Ocean News
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Davis Heating & Cooling Celebrates 25 Years of Trusted Service Across Hunterdon County and Central New Jersey
Davis Heating & Cooling, a trusted HVAC provider serving Hunterdon County and surrounding areas, is helping homeowners make smarter heating and cooling decisions through an educational, no-shortcuts approach. With over 25 years of experience, more than 600 installations annually, and multiple industry awards—including the Centurion, Signature, and Partner of the Year— the company combines expert knowledge with high-quality service. - May 07, 2026 - Davis Heating & Cooling LLC
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
Dan Risin Promoted to Junior Director at Garden State Consultants
Garden State Consultants announced the promotion of Dan Risin from Corporate Trainer to Junior Director. Recognized for his leadership, dedication, and impact on talent development, Dan has played a key role in mentoring teams and driving performance. His promotion reflects the company’s commitment to internal growth. As Junior Director, Dan will support strategic initiatives and continued organizational success. - January 31, 2026 - Garden State Consultants
JK Design is Now JK Communications
JK Design rebrands as JK Communications, expanding its vision and capabilities to help brands create belief and inspire action. - January 29, 2026 - JK Communications Agency
Local Realtor Publishes Resource for Neptune Township Homeowners Considering a Sale
Homeowners in Neptune Township considering selling their property now have access to a new informational resource outlining pricing strategy, preparation, and local market considerations. The resource is designed to help sellers better understand current Neptune Township real estate conditions before listing. - December 22, 2025 - Michael Mizrahi Realtor
Ohh My Brand Co-Founders Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi Release New Ebook on Personal Branding
Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi launch “Become Someone from No One,” an eBook guiding students, professionals, and entrepreneurs on building personal brands, improving visibility, and communicating value through structured self-positioning. - November 05, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
Car Concierge Plus Celebrates 13 Years of Helping Car Buyers Nationwide Save Time, Money, and Stress
Since 2012, Car Concierge Plus has helped thousands of clients save millions of dollars while avoiding the typical headaches of the car-buying process. By serving as an independent advocate for the buyer — not the dealer — the company streamlines negotiations, ensures transparency, and delivers the best pricing (in writing) without the pressure or confusion of traditional dealership visits. - October 17, 2025 - Car Concierge Plus
Author Kathleen Hyland’s New Book, "The Virginian Farmhouse," Follows a Couple Who Move to a Historic Farmhouse, Only to Discover a Ghostly Presence Already Living There
Recent release “The Virginian Farmhouse” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathleen Hyland is a riveting tale that follows Liam and Katie O’Brien, who pack up their lives to move into an eighteenth-century farmhouse in Virginia. However, unbeknownst to them, various specters already call the farmhouse home, and soon Liam and Katie find themselves dealing with ghostly roommates. - August 06, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
James Arnold Pitman’s Newly Released “Justice or Injustice? You Decide: An Autobiography” is a Riveting Life Story of Redemption, Resilience, and Faith
“Justice or Injustice? You Decide: An Autobiography” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Arnold Pitman is a gripping memoir that chronicles a journey from a troubled youth to a life transformed by faith, offering readers a thought-provoking reflection on justice, redemption, and purpose. - July 30, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ocean City 2050 to Present “A Better Idea” for Wonderland Pier at June 21 Public Meeting
With the future of Wonderland Pier at a crossroads, the local citizens group Ocean City 2050 will unveil a bold alternative vision for the site at a public meeting on Saturday, June 21st at 10:00 AM at the Ocean City Free Public Library. The proposal, titled A Better Idea, offers a fully... - June 17, 2025 - OceanCity2050
Author Monique C. Haywood’s New Book, "My Poetic Journey to Recovery," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Documenting the Trials & Triumphs That Make Up the Author’s Life
Recent release “My Poetic Journey to Recovery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Monique C. Haywood is a poignant and compelling series of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the many obstacles the author has fought to overcome, as well as the life lessons that each of her experiences has taught her along the way. - April 29, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Inaugural User Group Meeting for HealthTech Innovators Hosted by GD
HealthTech Innovation Leaders come together in GD’s newest User Group. - April 25, 2025 - GD (General Devices)
NJ Ciphers Announce Official Tryouts at Monmouth Regional High School on May 4
The NJ Ciphers are offering athletes a unique opportunity to earn a spot on New Jersey’s newest professional indoor football team during open tryouts. - April 17, 2025 - Sleeping Bear Productions
Always Responsive Home Care Expands to Ocean County, NJ, with New Toms River Office Now Open
Always Responsive Home Care is now open in Toms River, NJ, led by Steven Caruso. Offering live-in care, 24-hour support, and personalized home care, the Ocean County team helps seniors stay safe and happy at home. Steven’s passion and kind heart are already making a difference in the community. Learn more at www.arhomecare.com. - April 08, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
From Fighting Fires to Serving Seniors: FDNY Retirees Frank Mazza RN BSN and Gianni Mirra RN BSN Bring Trust and Care to Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ
Retired FDNY firefighters and RNs Frank Mazza and Gianni Mirra are the new owners of Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ. Known for their compassion, trustworthiness, and dedication, they provide exceptional 24-hour and live-in senior care with a family-first approach. - April 08, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Breaking Barriers in Home Care: New Jersey Nurse-Turned-Entrepreneur Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity
Always Responsive Home Care, founded by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski in Monroe Township, NJ, is expanding nationally through a premium franchise opportunity. Built from the ground up by Sajkowski — who wasn’t born into wealth but was driven by hard work and purpose — the agency has earned a reputation for private pay, concierge-level in-home care, exceptional caregiver culture, and RN-led clinical oversight. - April 07, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Daybright Financial Earns 2024 Best Places to Work Certification
The company achieved the sixth highest ranking of all the hundreds of companies certified during the year. Daybright Financial, formerly known as U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Best Place to Work for 2024. This... - April 02, 2025 - Best Places To Work LLC
Rifah Manasra Recognized as One of NJ's top 50 Real Estate Attorneys
New Jersey - Manasra & Manasra LLC is proud to announce that founding attorney Rifah Manasra has been named one of the Top 50 Real Estate Attorneys in New Jersey by Legal Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights her exceptional expertise, dedication, and contributions to the real estate... - March 24, 2025 - Manasra & Manasra LLC
Dispensary Announces Their Dank Poetry Contest Themed “Elevation of Self”
Dank Poet Dispensary announces its “Elevation of Self” Poetry Contest, a celebration of creative expression, community inclusion and the written word. Poets of all backgrounds are invited to submit their original work for a chance to perform at Fern:20, an exclusive literary and cultural event hosted at Dank Poet Dispensary on April 11, 2025. - March 18, 2025 - Dank Poet Dispensary
FIT Franchise Brands Hosts First-Ever Growth Summit at Corporate Headquarters
FIT Franchise Brands hosted its first Growth Summit, uniting MAX Fitness and Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping franchisees for networking, workshops, and awards. The event featured expert-led sessions, sponsor showcases, and a group workout, fostering collaboration and growth. - March 08, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
A New Advocacy Organization for the Future of Ocean City Launches: Ocean City 2050
Resident-led group aims to ensure Ocean City remains vibrant, family-friendly, and well-governed for generations to come. - March 03, 2025 - OceanCity2050
Author Christopher B. Soltis's New Audiobook, "Return to Spirit," is a Powerful Memoir Detailing the Author’s Personal Account of His Spontaneous Kundalini Awakening
Recent audiobook release “Return to Spirit” from Audiobook Network author Christopher B. Soltis is a stirring account that follows the author’s spontaneous Kundalini Awakening, offering listeners a candid exploration of spirituality through the lens of the evolution and expansion of consciousness in the modern age. - January 20, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Counsellors Title Agency Celebrates 28 Years of Trusted Service in New Jersey
Counsellors Title Agency, based in Toms River, NJ, is celebrating its 28th year of helping to make the dream of home ownership a reality. - December 04, 2024 - Counsellors Title Agency, Inc.
HealthPub Publishes Comprehensive FODMAP Statistics Report
Research highlights that up to 86% of IBS sufferers experience significant symptom relief by following a low-FODMAP diet, emphasizing its effectiveness in managing bloating, abdominal pain, and irregular bowel movements. - November 23, 2024 - Healthpub
Launch of Book Series for Adults and Children: Embracing Life’s Journey
Author, historian, and storyteller John Schneider is thrilled to announce the release of his transformative book, "Embracing Life’s Journey," alongside its companion children's book, Embracing Life’s Journey for Kids. This groundbreaking approach bridges generations by offering profound life lessons tailored to both adults and young readers. - November 21, 2024 - CreateAVision Media
Donald Osusky’s New Book, "Conjure," is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Series That Explores the Mysteries of Life and the Human Condition Through Poetry
Fulton Books author Donald Osusky, who has been writing poems since the age of fifteen, has completed his most recent book, “Conjure”: a mesmerizing collection of poems that delve into the intricacies of life and the human condition to evoke deep reflection and emotion. Throughout the... - October 08, 2024 - Fulton Books
Discover the Magic of NYC Through the Eyes of a French Bulldog in a New Children’s Book, "Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure"
Allison Gladstone announces the release of her debut children’s book, Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure. Inspired by her beloved French Bulldog, Zeus, the book tells the story of a curious Frenchie navigating the floors of a bustling NYC apartment building, meeting quirky characters along the way. The tale emphasizes themes of courage, exploration, and the importance of home. Filled with vibrant illustrations, this story aims to bring families together and is now available on Amazon - September 10, 2024 - Allison Gladstone
Onique Sampson’s Newly Released "Ellie and Farley" is a Charming Tale of Friendship and Adventure
“Ellie and Farley” from Christian Faith Publishing author Onique Sampson is a delightful children's book that explores themes of friendship, perseverance, and the joy of helping others through the adventures of an elephant and a dragon. - August 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Yogesh S. Shah’s New Book, “Is There God?” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Religion, Science, and Existence That Aims to Challenge Conventional Beliefs
Recent release “Is There God?” from Page Publishing author Yogesh S. Shah navigates scientific understanding and spiritual phenomena to unravel the complexities of human belief systems and the search for meaning in a vast universe. Shah's insightful reflections will challenge readers to reconsider the roles of religion, spirituality, and scientific inquiry in their understanding of existence. - August 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
Ninja Transfers Launches 30 Foot Gang Sheet & Confirms That “Size Matters”
Ninja Transfers, a leading innovator in the DTF (direct-to-film) industry, proudly announces an exciting advancement in product offerings: the introduction of 30-foot gang sheets. This development marks Ninja Transfers as the first in the market to provide such an expansive option, setting a new... - August 20, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Understanding Fastener Substitutions in FM-Approved RoofNav Assemblies
Ace Screws LLC's response to an article titled "The lightning round: A quick look at multiple issues currently facing the industry" in the June 2024 issue of Professional Roofing magazine. - July 16, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Atlantic Health Strategies Welcomes Melissa Scopa as Director of Quality Assurance
Atlantic Health Strategies is pleased to announce Melissa Scopa as the new Director of Quality Assurance, effective July 15, 2024. Melissa brings over a decade of experience in quality assurance and compliance in the behavioral health sector. Her expertise in regulatory and payer requirements will enhance their commitment to exceeding standards and delivering exceptional value. Visit Atlantic Health Strategies for more information. - July 15, 2024 - Atlantic Health Strategies
Christ Church’s Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2024
A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. - July 02, 2024 - Christ Church USA
Wayne Bullock’s Newly Released “GOOD SUCCESS: 5 Keys to Achieving the Kind of Success that Prospers You and Pleases God” is an Inspiring Guide
“GOOD SUCCESS: 5 Keys to Achieving the Kind of Success that Prospers You and Pleases God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wayne Bullock is an insightful exploration of achieving true success through faith, personal development, and alignment with God's will. - July 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
GD to Host Learn and Connect: Improving Specialty Team Communication
GD will be hosting a virtual Learn and Connect event focusing on improving specialty team communications on August 7 at 1:00 p.m. EST. - June 15, 2024 - GD (General Devices)
Founded by Team of Local, Young Entrepreneurs, Mammoth Spray Foam Solutions Seeks to Disrupt The Insulation Service Industry in Southeastern PA & NJ
Mammoth Spray Foam Solutions, a pioneering contractor specializing in spray foam insulation, is pleased to announce its commitment to advancing the insulation industry through innovative, environmentally friendly solutions. Serving both residential and commercial customers in Southeastern... - June 08, 2024 - Mammoth Spray Foam Solutions
Rosemarie Page Yerka’s Newly Released “The Joys of Being and Becoming: The Secret of Joy Revealed” is an Inspirational Journey of Self-Discovery
“The Joys of Being and Becoming: The Secret of Joy Revealed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosemarie Page Yerka is a captivating memoir that explores the transformative journey from self-discovery to joy. Through heartfelt reflections and personal anecdotes, Yerka shares the secrets to finding true joy and fulfillment. - May 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Expands Product Line - Elevating Performance and Reliability for Large-Scale Projects
Essential Roofing Supply is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, Larger and Longer Commercial Roofing Fasteners, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of larger, low-slope commercial roofing projects. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
From Floor to Table - A Lesson in Sustainability
What once served as part of the floor to the Overpeck Boat Club and later to the VFW Ford-Nelson-O’Sullivan Post 277 for 109 years, has been saved and repurposed as a conference table that sits on display in its new home, on the third floor of the Village of Ridgefield Park’s Municipal... - April 22, 2024 - Village of Ridgefield Park
Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager
Spencer Savings Bank is proud to welcome Matthew Anderson as Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager to our Small Business Finance division. Our Small Business Finance division, recently formed, has been performing exceptionally well. We are excited to partner with Matthew in supporting our small business community throughout New Jersey. - April 18, 2024 - Spencer Savings Bank
Spencer Savings Bank Celebrates Grand Opening in Edison
Spencer Savings Bank is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest financial center in Edison, NJ. The bank made a $5,000 donation to the Edison YMCA to help build strong kids, strong families, and strong communities. - April 10, 2024 - Spencer Savings Bank
Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Kashif Pervez as VP, Business Development Officer
Spencer Savings Bank is excited to announce Kashif Pervez, has joined the team as a Vice President, Business Development Officer. Kashif’s focus will be on identifying and cultivating long-term profitable business relationships in Edison, NJ and the surrounding markets. - March 30, 2024 - Spencer Savings Bank
International Best-Selling Author Theo Tilton Strikes Gold Again with His Latest Book: "Quantum Mind Shifting"
Dive into the transformative world of "Quantum Mind Shifting" with international best-selling author Theo Tilton as he unveils his latest book. Discover the power of harnessing words to leap in consciousness and manifest like a pro. Join the journey of self-discovery and empowerment as Tilton shares his proven methods for living an extraordinary life. Available now on Amazon Kindle, this groundbreaking book promises to revolutionize your mindset and unlock your full potential. - March 18, 2024 - Theo Tilton Coaching
Ninja Transfers Announces Same Day Shipping with Low Cost Next Day Delivery
Ninja Transfers recently announced significant changes to its shipping methods in their ongoing effort to provide the best service and options for their customers. - March 13, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10K to Support STEM Education
Spencer Savings Bank donated $10,000 to the Research & Development Council of New Jersey in support of their Governor’s STEM Scholars program. The generous contribution aimed to assist students in pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. - March 06, 2024 - Spencer Savings Bank
7C Agency Partnering with Notre Dame High School in Support of the Special Olympics
The 7C Agency team donated $1,000 to Notre Dame High School's Special Olympics Polar Plunge Fundraiser. - February 15, 2024 - 7C Agency, Inc.
Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager Phyllis Valentino
Spencer Savings Bank has appointed Phyllis Valentino as Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager. She assumes the role within the Bank’s Small Business Finance division, which was recently launched this past year and is experiencing great success. - February 09, 2024 - Spencer Savings Bank
Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager
Spencer Savings Bank has appointed Jesse Oliver as Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager. He assumes the role within the Bank’s Small Business Finance division, which was recently launched this past year and is experiencing great success. - January 18, 2024 - Spencer Savings Bank