North Carolina: Asheville News

Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent

Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent

Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics

Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.

Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.

Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC

Blue Shark Vodka Announces Limited Edition Bottle for U.S. 250th Celebration and Coinciding Sweepstakes

In celebration of the nation’s sesquicentennial, Blue Shark Vodka has a new, limited-edition bottle along with an exciting sweepstakes opportunity for fans. Blue Shark Vodka President Niki Bloomquist worked with in-house label artist Elif Siebenpfeiffer to create an underwater bottle... - February 18, 2026 - Daytoon, Inc.

New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction

New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction

Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation

Sat-Lite Technologies Expands Executive Team

Sat-Lite Technologies Expands Executive Team

Texas-based manufacturer of satellite communications antennas enhances customer and industry engagement through the expansion and development of its sales and market growth team with key hires and promotions. - January 14, 2026 - Sat-Lite Technologies, LLC

CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders

CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders

CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain

Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts

Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts

The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)

Author Keith Brew’s New Book, “Do We Sleep Forevermore When the Music Ends?” is a Fascinating Exploration of Death, Human Longevity, and What Lies Beyond

Author Keith Brew’s New Book, “Do We Sleep Forevermore When the Music Ends?” is a Fascinating Exploration of Death, Human Longevity, and What Lies Beyond

Recent release “Do We Sleep Forevermore When the Music Ends?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Keith Brew explores the evolution of death, the limits of human lifespan, and the mystery of what awaits after death. Weaving together scientific insight with philosophical reflection, the author challenges readers to reflect on what life and death truly mean to them. - July 28, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing

HOA Loan Services Launches AI-Powered Portal to Simplify HOA Loan Applications

In an era where digital transformation is key, property management professionals have a new reason to breathe easier thanks to the launch of a powerful new online tool that streamlines the HOA loan application process. The portal, developed by HOA Loan Services, leverages AI and automates what was... - June 25, 2025 - HOA Loan Services

Power of Positivity Launches First-Ever Apparel Line — The Embody Collection Apparel Designed to Invite Your Best Experience, from the Inside Out

Power of Positivity Launches First-Ever Apparel Line — The Embody Collection Apparel Designed to Invite Your Best Experience, from the Inside Out

Power of Positivity unveils the Embody Collection — empowering apparel designed to inspire confidence, authenticity, and growth. Celebrate your journey and express your inner strength with style. Shop now and join 60M+ in uplifting the world. - June 11, 2025 - Power of Positivity

Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin

Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin

BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining

VOYAGE to Open at Camp North End, Bringing Style, Adventure & Community Under One Roof

VOYAGE to Open at Camp North End, Bringing Style, Adventure & Community Under One Roof

A deeply personal mission becomes a public space of belonging for women in Charlotte. This June, a new kind of retail experience is taking flight in Charlotte’s historic Camp North End. Founded by global traveler Ophelia Allman, VOYAGE is more than a boutique — it’s a bold... - May 06, 2025 - Voyage

Local and International Organizations Unite to Form Better Together Coalition to Rebuild Homes and Restore Hearts in the Swannanoa Valley

Local and International Organizations Unite to Form Better Together Coalition to Rebuild Homes and Restore Hearts in the Swannanoa Valley

Hope and restoration are coming to Swannanoa Valley after the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Local and international organizations deliver transformational results to restore homes and support businesses as they unite to demonstrate that this coalition - like our community - are Better Together. - April 17, 2025 - Valley Hope Church

Author Steven Erick’s New Book, "Fixing the Republican Party," Offers a Blueprint for Restoring the American Political Party to Its Core Values and Political Relevance

Author Steven Erick’s New Book, "Fixing the Republican Party," Offers a Blueprint for Restoring the American Political Party to Its Core Values and Political Relevance

Recent release “Fixing the Republication Party: Applying the Lessons Learned from Our Mistakes” from Page Publishing author Steven Erick is a fascinating deep dive into the problems facing the America’s political parties, and what the author believes must be done in order to return the GOP and Democratic Parties to their lost significance and restore America’s political landscape to a strong two-party system as intended. - April 04, 2025 - Page Publishing

NWSA Member Companies Mobilize Hundreds of Firefighters to Support Wildfire Response in North and South Carolina

More than 400 firefighters and personnel from member companies from the National Wildfire Suppression Association (NWSA) have been deployed to North and South Carolina to support efforts to contain the Black Cove and Table Rock Complex wildfires. These crews, many from the Pacific Northwest, are... - April 03, 2025 - National Wildfire Suppression Association

Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy

Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy

Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco

The Coalition for Physician Well-Being Announces Name Change to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being

The Coalition for Physician Well-Being Announces Name Change to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being

The Coalition for Physician Well-Being has announced its official transition to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being, reinforcing its commitment to supporting both physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) in professional and personal well-being. This change reflects the organization’s dedication to fostering wholeness, community, and fulfillment in medicine through education, collaboration, and systemic initiatives that promote lasting well-being in healthcare. - February 11, 2025 - The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being

Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina

Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina

When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood. - January 09, 2025 - Delta Power Equipment Corporation

New Audiobook Release: Historical Fiction Novel Captures the Secrets and Shadows of Small-Town America

New Audiobook Release: Historical Fiction Novel Captures the Secrets and Shadows of Small-Town America

Discover the secrets of small-town Wyoming in Dershie McDevitt’s “A Horse Brought Us Here.” When Homecoming Queen BJ Bonniface tragically dies, rumors swirl as her best friend and boyfriend question the truth behind her death. Set in the 1950s, this gripping historical fiction explores friendship, grief, and resilience. Now available as an audiobook on Audible and major platforms, this critically acclaimed novel captivates readers and listeners alike with its emotional depth and timeless themes. - December 17, 2024 - Bublish

SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes

SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes

SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka

TriMkt Hits the Links for a Cause and Donates to Hurricane Relief

TriMkt Hits the Links for a Cause and Donates to Hurricane Relief

Members of TriMkt's team eagerly participated in a charity golf tournament held in Tega Cay, South Carolina, with the goal of supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on the Western North Carolina region, the TriMkt team came together to support relief efforts by donating $1,000 to the American Red Cross. - October 23, 2024 - TriMkt

Houston-Based Business Supports 9,000 Power Restoration Workers After Helene and Pivots to Meet Milton

Houston-Based Emergency Response Company Mobilizes to Support 9,000 Power Restoration Workers Across the Carolinas and Florida in Back-to-Back Hurricanes - October 10, 2024 - Lodging Solutions

Grief Coach U Addresses Urgent Need for Grief Coaching After Hurricane Helene

Grief Coach U Addresses Urgent Need for Grief Coaching After Hurricane Helene

Grief Coach University addresses the urgent need for grief coaches following Hurricane Helene. As communities recover, the emotional toll is immense. Dr. Leelo Bush, PhD, a multi-hurricane survivor, offers insight and a free "Grief Recovery Action Plan: First Steps" to support victims. From October 1-8, 2024, GCU offers a 50% tuition reduction to support disaster relief personnel. - October 01, 2024 - Grief Coach U

Finding a New Wedding Venue When Natural Disaster Strikes

Finding a New Wedding Venue When Natural Disaster Strikes

Engaged couples impacted by Hurricane Helene may be in search of a replacement wedding venue if their wedding venue has suffered storm damage. Chateau Amelia has a historic mini mansion and events barn available at short notice for a variety of 2024 dates. - October 01, 2024 - Chateau Amelia

WPT Global Expands Worldwide Reach: Now Available in Over 60 Countries

WPT Global Expands Worldwide Reach: Now Available in Over 60 Countries

WPT Global is thrilled to announce its significant expansion, now offering its innovative online gaming platform in over 60 countries worldwide. This milestone reinforces WPT Global's commitment to providing an unparalleled poker experience to players across the globe. As part of its ongoing... - September 30, 2024 - WPT Global

Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment

Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical

Relax The Back Celebrates 40 Years of Promoting Healthier Lifestyles

Relax The Back Celebrates 40 Years of Promoting Healthier Lifestyles

Relax The Back Greenville celebrates 40 years of providing the best solutions for its clients. August finds month long offers with a special celebration extravaganza the weekend of August 15-18. With celebrity guests, local talent, all day drawings for prizes, and register to win grand prize. - August 10, 2024 - Relax The Back Greenville

SKYLARANNA Announces Exciting Jazz Fest on July 20 Featuring Top North Carolina Jazz Bands

SKYLARANNA Announces Exciting Jazz Fest on July 20 Featuring Top North Carolina Jazz Bands

SKYLARANNA Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Jazz Fest on July 20, featuring five of the top jazz bands in North Carolina. This wonderful event will showcase the musical talents of the Michael Jefry Stevens Group, Reggie Headen and the Nighttime Noon, The Will Boyd... - May 22, 2024 - SKYLARANNA Resort & Spa

Day of Rock 2 Festival: Asheville's Premier All-Rock Music Event is Set to Rock the Grey Eagle on August 17 and 18

Day of Rock 2 Festival: Asheville's Premier All-Rock Music Event is Set to Rock the Grey Eagle on August 17 and 18

Day of Rock 2 Festival Featuring 28 rock bands over 2 consecutive days is coming to the Grey Eagle in August. - May 16, 2024 - Day of Rock Festivals

Author Trunnis Goggins, II’s New Book, “The 4 P's of You,” Uses Stories and Examples from the Author’s Life to Help Readers Plan for Their Futures and Purpose

Author Trunnis Goggins, II’s New Book, “The 4 P's of You,” Uses Stories and Examples from the Author’s Life to Help Readers Plan for Their Futures and Purpose

Recent release “The 4 P's of You” from Covenant Books author Trunnis Goggins, II is an eye-opening series of stories from the author’s professional and personal experiences aimed at helping readers gain insight into their lives, their relationships with others, and how to know what their true purpose is and how to attain it. - May 08, 2024 - Covenant Books

Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina

Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones

Author Susan Shumaker’s New Book, "You Own Me," Follows a Twenty-Four-Year-Old American Woman Running from a Traumatic Past and Starting Over in England

Author Susan Shumaker’s New Book, "You Own Me," Follows a Twenty-Four-Year-Old American Woman Running from a Traumatic Past and Starting Over in England

Recent release “You Own Me” from Covenant Books author Susan Shumaker introduces Katie Nelson, who leaves America to start over in small-town England with shocking secrets and a new name. - February 02, 2024 - Covenant Books

Earth & Sky Dwellings, a $20 Million Enchanted Investment Property in Asheville, NC, Goes on the Market

Earth & Sky Dwellings, a $20 Million Enchanted Investment Property in Asheville, NC, Goes on the Market

Earth & Sky Dwellings, a one-of-a-kind short term rental property located just outside Asheville, North Carolina, is now for sale. This enchanting estate, featuring 7 completed units and 13 under construction, is now available for purchase at a listing price of $20 million. - January 23, 2024 - Savvy STR Agents

The "Not so Dirty Dozen" Beach Cleanup Series Adds More Dates Through March 2024

Forget the Dirty Dozen, a coastal North Carolina distillery is hosting the "Not So Dirty Dozen," a series of 12 beach sweeps in 12 months along the coastline to promote coastal stewardship. Blue Shark Vodka kicked off the "Not So Dirty Dozen" Beach Clean-up series Nov. 12 at... - December 09, 2023 - Daytoon, Inc.

Dog Spelled Backwards: A Film About Shelter Dogs and the Man They Saved to Debut at Slamdance 2024

Dog Spelled Backwards: A Film About Shelter Dogs and the Man They Saved to Debut at Slamdance 2024

Good boy. Jump into the back of Tim’s Subaru and take a ride to the shelter. You’ll fall in love with the dedicated shelter professionals, the loving underdogs they care for every day and the man they saved. For Tim, musician turned dog trainer-filmmaker, it’s a calling to work with the dogs who occupy the American shelter system and get them into forever homes. Through hard work, laughs, and difficult conversations, “Dog Spelled Backwards” reveals the depths of the souls of dog and human. - December 06, 2023 - Training with Tim

Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch

In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa

New Beginning Sanctuary NC Receives Exclusive Certification

New Beginning Sanctuary NC Receives Exclusive Certification

New Beginning Sanctuary NC becomes first recovery residences in metro Charlotte area to receive Level II Certification from NARR/NCARR. - September 29, 2023 - New Beginning Sanctuary

Fanatics 101 Reaches Two Decade Milestone Business Anniversary

Fanatics 101 Reaches Two Decade Milestone Business Anniversary

Twenty years ago, Keddrain “KD” Bowen opened his first business, KD Urban Wear, at the Mall of Johnson City—from the trunk of his car with only $300, a degree in Sports Management from Tusculum University and a dream. He now operates two sportswear retail stores doing business as... - July 27, 2023 - Fanatics 101

"Player vs. Environment," by May Berchon, Continues to Garner Fans as It Barrels Through the Literary Community and Festival Circuit

"Player vs. Environment," by May Berchon, Continues to Garner Fans as It Barrels Through the Literary Community and Festival Circuit

May Berchon discusses her debut novel, "Player vs. Environment," and what she's working on next within the book's canon. - July 25, 2023 - May Berchon

Truma Partners with OEM to Showcase Truma Aventa on All-Electric Coast

Truma Partners with OEM to Showcase Truma Aventa on All-Electric Coast

Together, Truma and Coast will travel from Nashville, TN, to Wilmington, NC, and back with stops along the way in Asheville and Raleigh, NC. Throughout the road trip, Truma and Coast will host consumer meetups to demonstrate how Coast and Truma redefine the concept of comfort on the road. From luxurious sleeping quarters to the quiet cool comfort of the Aventa, travelers can witness how the journey can be enjoyed as much as the destination. - July 12, 2023 - Truma North America

Charles Calloway and Associates Launches Financial Empowerment Program, Revolutionizing Women's Financial Literacy

Charles Calloway and Associates Launches Financial Empowerment Program, Revolutionizing Women's Financial Literacy

Charles Calloway and Associates, a leading financial advisory firm, is proud to unveil its innovative financial empowerment program exclusively designed for women. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of women's financial literacy, aiming to revolutionize how women approach and engage with their finances. - July 07, 2023 - Charles Calloway

Erase PTSD Now Hosts Its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament

Erase PTSD Now Hosts Its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament

Erase PTSD Now is proud to host its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament, on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Lake Worth Beach Golf Club in Lake Worth, FL. Funds raised will serve those suffering from PTSD by raising funds to eliminate financial barriers for groundbreaking SGB treatment shown to lessen... - May 01, 2023 - Erase PTSD Now

Duke Endowment Grant Spurs Expansion of Mental Health Services, via the Clubhouse Model, in North and South Carolina, USA

Duke Endowment Grant Spurs Expansion of Mental Health Services, via the Clubhouse Model, in North and South Carolina, USA

Clubhouse International is proud to be the recipient of a grant awarded by the The Duke Endowment towards its plan to promote awareness, education and support for mental health services by expanding the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation in North Carolina and South Carolina, USA. The project is a pilot beginning this year in South Carolina for expansion across the U.S. - March 20, 2023 - Clubhouse International

Parker Pawn Announced Updated Inventory of Pre-Owned Electronics

Parker Pawn Announced Updated Inventory of Pre-Owned Electronics

Parker Pawn has three locations in the Fayetteville, NC area. They have updated their inventory of pre-owned electronics. They have an Apple Macbook Air and other lap tops for sale. - January 11, 2023 - Parker Pawn

Mako Medical Donates $25,000 to Help Families for Christmas

Mako Medical Donates $25,000 to Help Families for Christmas

Mako Medical and CEO Chad Price team up with Erica Delong at G105 Radio to help families in need for Christmas. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories

Author J. Kenneth Berger’s New Book, "Blessings," Centers Around the Lives of the Author and His Wife and Their Countless Gifts from the Lord in Return for Their Faith

Author J. Kenneth Berger’s New Book, "Blessings," Centers Around the Lives of the Author and His Wife and Their Countless Gifts from the Lord in Return for Their Faith

Recent release “Blessings,” from Covenant Books author J. Kenneth Berger, is a captivating faith-based read that reveals the wonderful life and miracles granted to the author and his family throughout his life. A true testament to God's unending love for His most faithful children, Berger shares all that God has gifted him in the hopes of encouraging readers to believe in the Lord as he always has. - December 23, 2022 - Covenant Books

Bizarre Experiences During Our Historical Lockdown of 2020 - a Human Story

Bizarre Experiences During Our Historical Lockdown of 2020 - a Human Story

A lot of things happened during the pandemic lockdown and we were all watching every second of it like an unbelievable reality show. Some people lost it; others took risks and changed their whole life trajectory. One artist, Christine Greyson, did the latter and started podcasting stories from an old, dilapidated homestead in the wilderness. - November 09, 2022 - ArtistVerse

Modern Southern Murder Mystery Infuses Quirky Characters with Plenty of Humor and Romance

Modern Southern Murder Mystery Infuses Quirky Characters with Plenty of Humor and Romance

Callahan Banks is one busy lady. A solitary and ferociously independent biologist, she is loving life now that she’s returned to her sleepy Southern home on Timicau Island. A mom-to-be with conflicting feelings about her baby’s father, she gets drawn into a murder investigation involving the island’s many colorful characters as both suspects and sleuths. In “Perils of a Pregnant Sleuth,” Dershie McDevitt presents a page-turning puzzle packed with nature lore for cozy mystery fans. - November 02, 2022 - Bublish

Parker Pawn Announces Fall Sip & Shop Event

Parker Pawn Announces Fall Sip & Shop Event

At the Owen Dr. Parker Pawn and Jewelry location, there will be a fall Sip and Shop event on September 29, 2022. They have a luxury collection that the store will make available to all attendees. - September 28, 2022 - Parker Pawn

Rhonda Shear Brings Business & Heart to The Highlands

Rhonda Shear Brings Business & Heart to The Highlands

TV Star Rhonda Shear Moves to The Highlands. - July 01, 2022 - Shear Enterprises, LLC

Press Releases 1 - 50 of 175