AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

Diversity in Equestrian Sport: ACREF Adds Tom Bass Seminar to the DOTAE 2019 Program An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Day of the African Equestrian Returns to North Carolina on October 19th 2nd Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE) will honor equestrians of African ancestry active in national and international level pursuits on Saturday, October 19th. The gala will take place at Harambee Farm – located in the Green Creek Township of Polk County, North Carolina, USA. - July 02, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Thirteen Proves Lucky Number for Winners of the 2018 Best Indie Book Award™ Independent authors in twelve genres have won this year's prestigious award, and one garnered a BIBA STAR for scene setting. The thirteen award winners received a trophy for their writing efforts and the winning books are now on display at the organization’s official website. - April 09, 2019 - Best Indie Book Award

Poniatowski Speaks Compliance CEO Jared Poniatowski of New Age Marketing Inc. speaks on Compliance in Atlanta, GA for the South East Regional Leaders meeting. - January 31, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Calloway Computers is Now Blue Ridge Technology, Inc. Zack Calloway, President of Calloway Computers, announced that the company has officially changed its name to Blue Ridge Technology Inc., as of January 1, 2019. Mr. Calloway explained that the new name would reflect the evolving focus and standards of the company. Blue Ridge Technology will be adding... - January 04, 2019 - Blue Ridge Technology, Inc.

UC Santa Cruz Student Aitanna Parker Selected as 2018 ACREF / Ethel L. Payne Scholarship Awardee UC Santa Cruz Technology and Information Management student, Aitanna R. Parker has been selected as the 2018 ACREF / Ethel L. Payne Scholarship Awardee. The award will facilitate her travel to Nairobi, (Kenya) for the 2018 Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention (Dec. 19th through 21st). The scholarship honors the legacy of the "First Lady of the Black Press," Ethel L. Payne (1911 - 1991). - December 11, 2018 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

America's Got Talent Finalist Katrina "Kat" Williams to Headline Day of the African Equestrian Gala on Saturday, September 22 in North Carolina Singer, songwriter Katrina “Kat” Williams and her trio will entertain guests at the Day of the African Equestrian soirée on Saturday Evening, September 22nd at Harambee Farm in the Green Creek Township of North Carolina’s Polk County. The evening will benefit Africa focused charities. - September 21, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

Movement Mortgage Welcomes Loan Officer Marie Fox in Asheville, N.C. Movement Mortgage, a top 10 national retail mortgage lender, has hired industry veteran Marie Fox in its Asheville, N.C. market. - September 04, 2018 - Movement Mortgage

Day of the African Equestrian: Celebration Extended to a Second Day - Singer/ Songwriter Drea D’nur to Headline Benefit Concert in Tryon, NC on Sept. 17 The celebration of African participation in the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games has been extended to a second day. A day of targeted activities has been added for Monday, September 17th in the Town of Tryon (North Carolina) - culminating with an evening of musical entertainment at the Rogers Park Amphitheater. Scheduled performers include Drea d'Nur, The Lemira Percussion Ensemble and Katrina "Kat" Williams. Beneficiaries include: Africare and the Focus on Africa Program at Merrill College. - August 29, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC Presents Unijams Music Fest Music has no Barriers - August 03, 2018 - Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC

Day of the African Equestrian: Tickets to Gala Reception Honoring African Delegation to 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in North Carolina Now on Sale Soiree celebrating African athletes at FEI World Equestrian Games and fêting the continent's contributions to equestrianism will be held at Harambee Farm - Polk County, NC. Tickets available online via Brown Paper Tickets. - July 24, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

Unity Health on Main Announces Its Grand Opening on May 24, 2018: Community-Led Health Center Serves Medically Underserved Area of Greenville County, SC Unity Health on Main, a community led health center that serves the Medically Underserved Area (MUA) of Greenville County (SC), is excited to announce it is open for business and accepting new patients at 505 N Main Street Suite C in Greenville, SC. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony... - May 21, 2018 - Unity Health on Main

Campio Completes 195,000 SF Sale-Leaseback in Asheville, NC Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 195,000 SF sale-leaseback project located at 3055 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville NC 28803 on behalf of their client, Amcor Flexibles Americas. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation. About Campio Campio is a corporate real estate advisory... - May 15, 2018 - Campio

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Less Than One Month Before ACA Deadline: What do North Carolinians Need to Know? North Carolinians only have one month to enroll or re-enroll in quality, affordable health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. The fifth open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) ends December 15. During this open enrollment period, uninsured North Carolinians are able to select plans that fit their needs and budgets on the Marketplace. - November 17, 2017 - NC Get Covered

Asheville NC Climate Company Sponsors Climate Education for Professionals The Business World Prepares for a Future Adapting to Climate Change - November 01, 2017 - CASE Consultants International

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Jorgenson Consulting Begins Recruitment for Randolph County Economic Development Corporation Randolph County begins national search for President. - June 27, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Southeast Regional Conference for the Association for Experiential Education; April 21-23, 2017; YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly; Black Mountain, NC. Conference for educators of all sorts: teachers, trainers, facilitators, students, therapists/counselors, and leaders; Focus on using guided experience to improve learning for learners; Diverse community of speakers and attendees; Fun, welcoming, creative, innovative environment. - April 13, 2017 - Association for Experiential Education, Southeast Region

Actor Bill Pullman to Deliver Commencement Address at Warren Wilson College Bill Pullman will underscore the importance of community in a speech at his sons' alma mater in Asheville, North Carolina. He plans to look closely at the idea of “changing the world.” With so many different changemakers trying to engage in different ways, Pullman said it is harder to know what a new and “changed” world looks like. - February 17, 2017 - Warren Wilson College

TEAM Lighting Launches New Interactive Website with The Luminaire Selector; More Than Just a Line Card, The Luminaire Selector Offers Fixture Images and More TEAM Lighting, a manufacturers’ representative for architectural, commercial, industrial, multi-family, outdoor, and emergency lighting, is bringing state of the art resources to their specifiers by offering a new interactive website that includes The Luminaire Selector, a one of a kind on line catalogue featuring products from the manufacturers they represent. - January 25, 2017 - Luminaire Marketing

Riley Welch LaPorte & Associates Forensic Laboratories Welcomes Ms. Marie Durina Riley Welch LaPorte & Associates Forensic Laboratories is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Marie Durina as a Forensic Document Examiner with their firm. Ms. Durina is a highly qualified, ABFDE certified forensic document examiner with many years of experience. Ms. Durina will be based in North Carolina and serve that geographic area. - October 06, 2016 - Riley Welch LaPorte & Associates Forensic Laboratories

Homes for Heroes® Affiliate Real Estate Specialist Gives Back to More Than 250 Local Heroes Homes for Heroes honors Rowena Patton of Asheville, NC for serving over 253 local heroes, providing over $366,000 in Hero Rewards® savings and earning the prestigious 250 Heroes Served Club award. - August 04, 2016 - Homes for Heroes

Congressman Mark Meadows Volunteers to Build a Habitat Home in Hendersonville Congressman Mark Meadows is an advocate for affordable housing. After meeting with Henderson County Habitat in 2013 where they originally gave him the idea, Congressman Meadows introduced bipartisan legislation called The Protecting Habitat Homeownership Act. “For years, I’ve followed the... - May 17, 2016 - Henderson County Habitat for Humanity

New H2PRO™ Bone & Joint Health Powdered Formula Assists the Immune System and Provides Bone & Joint Benefits PRO-Hydro Beverages Inc., developers of a line of powdered “probiotics + vitamins” that mix with food and beverages for daily immune support, today unveiled H2PRO™ Bone & Joint Health. The new H2PRO™ Bone & Joint Health formula was developed with the immune benefits of... - March 16, 2016 - Pro-Hydro Beveragesm Inc.

Asheville Homes For Heroes® Real Estate Agent Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Rowena Patton for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes

LGBT Youth Housing and Community Complex Fundraiser-Joy Center Asheville Presents "Night of Joy" Social at Edna's of Asheville, October 17th 2015 Local church has plans to open LGBT Youth Housing and Community Complex in Asheville. - August 20, 2015 - Joy Center Asheville a ministry of Jesus People Church of Asheville

Cashiers/Sapphire Fusion Yoga and Fitness Coach Raises Funds and Awareness for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease Research Year round resident of the Cashiers/Sapphire area and Fusion Yoga and Fitness Coach, Tamera Nielsen, facilitates a one-month fund raiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research this August 1-31 at various locations in the Cashiers/Sapphire area. - July 13, 2015 - Feel Well Yoga

Xplorer Maps Announces the Release of “Great Smoky Mountains National Park” Map In collaboration with the Great Smoky Mountains Assocation (GSMA), Xplorer Maps and wildlife artist Chris Robitaille have created this incredibly unique artistic creation highlighting the fauna, flora, unique geology, iconic landscapes and historic structures of the Great Smoky Mountains. - May 28, 2015 - Xplorer Maps

5 Tips for Handling Post-Holiday Blues Naturally After the holiday, people often feel like the blues settle in with the cold winter weather. Dr. Frank King offers helpful tips to naturally restore and continue good cheer, all year. - January 08, 2015 - King Bio

Frith Files Patent Topfitpros.com assembles digital multi-media into custom tailored workout videos. Designs accommodate age, goals, fitness, personal impairments and strengths, size and layout of space, equipment available, length of workout and breaks, etc. Workouts vary and evolve in response to interactivity. Most exercises have 10 levels of difficulty, and can be progressed, skipped or deleted at the touch of a button. Users can discard changes made during the workout. The system learns from user behavior. - December 30, 2014 - TopFitPros

Eagle Soars Consulting Gets an Updated Look and Mission for Serving Business Owners In announcing company changes, Eagle Soars Consulting will focus on helping businesses create optimal brand experiences that are based on each company’s core values. - August 14, 2014 - Eagle Soars Consulting

DoNation - Bringing Donors and Charities Together - Launches IndieGoGo Campaign DoNation - a website which brings donors and charities together - launches IndieGoGo campaign to deliver one-click charitable giving to any mobile device. - February 18, 2014 - DoNation

Free Introductory Certified Chair Yoga Class for Local Residents at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Franklin, NC December 2nd from 12-12:30 p.m. Tamera Nielsen, year round resident of Franklin and the only Certified Chair Yoga Teacher in Macon and Jackson counties is offering a free introductory chair yoga class for local residents at the Unitarian Church Monday, December 2nd from 12-12:30. - November 25, 2013 - Feel Well Yoga

Herrmann International and Purdue Pharma Share Tips for Improving Sales by Getting Inside the Customer’s Head In a joint webinar now available for on-demand viewing, leaders from Herrmann International and Purdue Pharma provide tips for using thinking preference data and tools to improve sales and customer relationships. - November 16, 2013 - Herrmann International

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Honors Entrepreneurship Educators & Alumni Entrepreneurs at 11th Annual Conference NACCE names 2013 Entrepreneurial President and honors two other outstanding entrepreneurship educators, along with three community college alumni who have achieved entrepreneurial success. - October 15, 2013 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

L&H Dynamic Business Solutions LLC to Deliver HVAC Smart Chip in North Carolina The owners of L & H Dynamic Business Solutions LLC, an HVAC Business Consulting Company, formed a partnership with AirConergy LLC to be the Exclusive North Carolina Distributor of the HVAC Smart Chip. The HVAC Smart Chip is designed for easy retrofit to residential and commercial HVAC systems, saving... - October 11, 2013 - L & H Dynamic Business Solutions LLC

Poker Face: Masquerade Ball at the Ritz-Carlton Raises Money for Local Charities October 25 Presented by Lodestone Real Estate, event will feature casino-themed games and silent auction with proceeds going to three Charlotte-based non-profits. - September 17, 2013 - Lodestone Real Estate

Alliance Bank & Trust Hires New Retail Leader Alliance Bank & Trust, a North Carolina community bank with branches in Gastonia, Shelby, and Kings Mountain, announced the hiring of Sally D. Dunn to their retail banking team as Senior Vice President and Retail Banking Manager. - September 05, 2013 - Alliance Bank & Trust

Miami: A Survivor's Tale by Frank Abrams is Available for Sale, Pre-Publication Through The Black Mountain Press "Flailing the air with the sharp wit of coconut machete words, Frank Abrams cuts the head square off Miami, nestles it under his arm, and boldly walks through the headless city, talking to himself. Everywhere people stare, eyes dumbed down, as plaintiff cries, barking dogs, gunshots and real estate developers drown together in a sunburned stew of history gone awry," Pete Gallagher, award winning writer. Author Frank Abrams, former Miami resident, is a federal panel attorney in Asheville, NC. - June 25, 2013 - Frank Abrams

Mountain Sleep Recognized as One of Nation's Best Sleep Facilities Mountain Sleep has earned "Honorable Mention" as one of the Best Facilities in the 2013 National Sleep Achievement Awards, presented by Advance Magazine. Entries were submitted for months from a national field of nominees, and then judged by a panel of fellow sleep medicine professionals. "We... - June 17, 2013 - Mountain Sleep

Top Selling Mystery Now Available in Audio Book Format As the Twig is Bent, the original best-selling Matt Davis Mystery, has been released in audio book format, and is now available from Audible.com and the iTunes Book Store. - May 16, 2013 - Author Joe Perrone Jr. d/b/a Escarpment Press