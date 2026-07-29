North Carolina: Asheville News
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
Blue Shark Vodka Announces Limited Edition Bottle for U.S. 250th Celebration and Coinciding Sweepstakes
In celebration of the nation’s sesquicentennial, Blue Shark Vodka has a new, limited-edition bottle along with an exciting sweepstakes opportunity for fans. Blue Shark Vodka President Niki Bloomquist worked with in-house label artist Elif Siebenpfeiffer to create an underwater bottle... - February 18, 2026 - Daytoon, Inc.
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
Sat-Lite Technologies Expands Executive Team
Texas-based manufacturer of satellite communications antennas enhances customer and industry engagement through the expansion and development of its sales and market growth team with key hires and promotions. - January 14, 2026 - Sat-Lite Technologies, LLC
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Author Keith Brew’s New Book, “Do We Sleep Forevermore When the Music Ends?” is a Fascinating Exploration of Death, Human Longevity, and What Lies Beyond
Recent release “Do We Sleep Forevermore When the Music Ends?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Keith Brew explores the evolution of death, the limits of human lifespan, and the mystery of what awaits after death. Weaving together scientific insight with philosophical reflection, the author challenges readers to reflect on what life and death truly mean to them. - July 28, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
HOA Loan Services Launches AI-Powered Portal to Simplify HOA Loan Applications
In an era where digital transformation is key, property management professionals have a new reason to breathe easier thanks to the launch of a powerful new online tool that streamlines the HOA loan application process. The portal, developed by HOA Loan Services, leverages AI and automates what was... - June 25, 2025 - HOA Loan Services
Power of Positivity Launches First-Ever Apparel Line — The Embody Collection Apparel Designed to Invite Your Best Experience, from the Inside Out
Power of Positivity unveils the Embody Collection — empowering apparel designed to inspire confidence, authenticity, and growth. Celebrate your journey and express your inner strength with style. Shop now and join 60M+ in uplifting the world. - June 11, 2025 - Power of Positivity
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
VOYAGE to Open at Camp North End, Bringing Style, Adventure & Community Under One Roof
A deeply personal mission becomes a public space of belonging for women in Charlotte. This June, a new kind of retail experience is taking flight in Charlotte’s historic Camp North End. Founded by global traveler Ophelia Allman, VOYAGE is more than a boutique — it’s a bold... - May 06, 2025 - Voyage
Local and International Organizations Unite to Form Better Together Coalition to Rebuild Homes and Restore Hearts in the Swannanoa Valley
Hope and restoration are coming to Swannanoa Valley after the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Local and international organizations deliver transformational results to restore homes and support businesses as they unite to demonstrate that this coalition - like our community - are Better Together. - April 17, 2025 - Valley Hope Church
Author Steven Erick’s New Book, "Fixing the Republican Party," Offers a Blueprint for Restoring the American Political Party to Its Core Values and Political Relevance
Recent release “Fixing the Republication Party: Applying the Lessons Learned from Our Mistakes” from Page Publishing author Steven Erick is a fascinating deep dive into the problems facing the America’s political parties, and what the author believes must be done in order to return the GOP and Democratic Parties to their lost significance and restore America’s political landscape to a strong two-party system as intended. - April 04, 2025 - Page Publishing
NWSA Member Companies Mobilize Hundreds of Firefighters to Support Wildfire Response in North and South Carolina
More than 400 firefighters and personnel from member companies from the National Wildfire Suppression Association (NWSA) have been deployed to North and South Carolina to support efforts to contain the Black Cove and Table Rock Complex wildfires. These crews, many from the Pacific Northwest, are... - April 03, 2025 - National Wildfire Suppression Association
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
The Coalition for Physician Well-Being Announces Name Change to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being
The Coalition for Physician Well-Being has announced its official transition to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being, reinforcing its commitment to supporting both physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) in professional and personal well-being. This change reflects the organization’s dedication to fostering wholeness, community, and fulfillment in medicine through education, collaboration, and systemic initiatives that promote lasting well-being in healthcare. - February 11, 2025 - The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being
Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina
When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood. - January 09, 2025 - Delta Power Equipment Corporation
New Audiobook Release: Historical Fiction Novel Captures the Secrets and Shadows of Small-Town America
Discover the secrets of small-town Wyoming in Dershie McDevitt’s “A Horse Brought Us Here.” When Homecoming Queen BJ Bonniface tragically dies, rumors swirl as her best friend and boyfriend question the truth behind her death. Set in the 1950s, this gripping historical fiction explores friendship, grief, and resilience. Now available as an audiobook on Audible and major platforms, this critically acclaimed novel captivates readers and listeners alike with its emotional depth and timeless themes. - December 17, 2024 - Bublish
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
TriMkt Hits the Links for a Cause and Donates to Hurricane Relief
Members of TriMkt's team eagerly participated in a charity golf tournament held in Tega Cay, South Carolina, with the goal of supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on the Western North Carolina region, the TriMkt team came together to support relief efforts by donating $1,000 to the American Red Cross. - October 23, 2024 - TriMkt
Houston-Based Business Supports 9,000 Power Restoration Workers After Helene and Pivots to Meet Milton
Houston-Based Emergency Response Company Mobilizes to Support 9,000 Power Restoration Workers Across the Carolinas and Florida in Back-to-Back Hurricanes - October 10, 2024 - Lodging Solutions
Grief Coach U Addresses Urgent Need for Grief Coaching After Hurricane Helene
Grief Coach University addresses the urgent need for grief coaches following Hurricane Helene. As communities recover, the emotional toll is immense. Dr. Leelo Bush, PhD, a multi-hurricane survivor, offers insight and a free "Grief Recovery Action Plan: First Steps" to support victims. From October 1-8, 2024, GCU offers a 50% tuition reduction to support disaster relief personnel. - October 01, 2024 - Grief Coach U
Finding a New Wedding Venue When Natural Disaster Strikes
Engaged couples impacted by Hurricane Helene may be in search of a replacement wedding venue if their wedding venue has suffered storm damage. Chateau Amelia has a historic mini mansion and events barn available at short notice for a variety of 2024 dates. - October 01, 2024 - Chateau Amelia
WPT Global Expands Worldwide Reach: Now Available in Over 60 Countries
WPT Global is thrilled to announce its significant expansion, now offering its innovative online gaming platform in over 60 countries worldwide. This milestone reinforces WPT Global's commitment to providing an unparalleled poker experience to players across the globe. As part of its ongoing... - September 30, 2024 - WPT Global
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
Relax The Back Celebrates 40 Years of Promoting Healthier Lifestyles
Relax The Back Greenville celebrates 40 years of providing the best solutions for its clients. August finds month long offers with a special celebration extravaganza the weekend of August 15-18. With celebrity guests, local talent, all day drawings for prizes, and register to win grand prize. - August 10, 2024 - Relax The Back Greenville
SKYLARANNA Announces Exciting Jazz Fest on July 20 Featuring Top North Carolina Jazz Bands
SKYLARANNA Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Jazz Fest on July 20, featuring five of the top jazz bands in North Carolina. This wonderful event will showcase the musical talents of the Michael Jefry Stevens Group, Reggie Headen and the Nighttime Noon, The Will Boyd... - May 22, 2024 - SKYLARANNA Resort & Spa
Day of Rock 2 Festival: Asheville's Premier All-Rock Music Event is Set to Rock the Grey Eagle on August 17 and 18
Day of Rock 2 Festival Featuring 28 rock bands over 2 consecutive days is coming to the Grey Eagle in August. - May 16, 2024 - Day of Rock Festivals
Author Trunnis Goggins, II’s New Book, “The 4 P's of You,” Uses Stories and Examples from the Author’s Life to Help Readers Plan for Their Futures and Purpose
Recent release “The 4 P's of You” from Covenant Books author Trunnis Goggins, II is an eye-opening series of stories from the author’s professional and personal experiences aimed at helping readers gain insight into their lives, their relationships with others, and how to know what their true purpose is and how to attain it. - May 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Author Susan Shumaker’s New Book, "You Own Me," Follows a Twenty-Four-Year-Old American Woman Running from a Traumatic Past and Starting Over in England
Recent release “You Own Me” from Covenant Books author Susan Shumaker introduces Katie Nelson, who leaves America to start over in small-town England with shocking secrets and a new name. - February 02, 2024 - Covenant Books
Earth & Sky Dwellings, a $20 Million Enchanted Investment Property in Asheville, NC, Goes on the Market
Earth & Sky Dwellings, a one-of-a-kind short term rental property located just outside Asheville, North Carolina, is now for sale. This enchanting estate, featuring 7 completed units and 13 under construction, is now available for purchase at a listing price of $20 million. - January 23, 2024 - Savvy STR Agents
The "Not so Dirty Dozen" Beach Cleanup Series Adds More Dates Through March 2024
Forget the Dirty Dozen, a coastal North Carolina distillery is hosting the "Not So Dirty Dozen," a series of 12 beach sweeps in 12 months along the coastline to promote coastal stewardship. Blue Shark Vodka kicked off the "Not So Dirty Dozen" Beach Clean-up series Nov. 12 at... - December 09, 2023 - Daytoon, Inc.
Dog Spelled Backwards: A Film About Shelter Dogs and the Man They Saved to Debut at Slamdance 2024
Good boy. Jump into the back of Tim’s Subaru and take a ride to the shelter. You’ll fall in love with the dedicated shelter professionals, the loving underdogs they care for every day and the man they saved. For Tim, musician turned dog trainer-filmmaker, it’s a calling to work with the dogs who occupy the American shelter system and get them into forever homes. Through hard work, laughs, and difficult conversations, “Dog Spelled Backwards” reveals the depths of the souls of dog and human. - December 06, 2023 - Training with Tim
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
New Beginning Sanctuary NC Receives Exclusive Certification
New Beginning Sanctuary NC becomes first recovery residences in metro Charlotte area to receive Level II Certification from NARR/NCARR. - September 29, 2023 - New Beginning Sanctuary
Fanatics 101 Reaches Two Decade Milestone Business Anniversary
Twenty years ago, Keddrain “KD” Bowen opened his first business, KD Urban Wear, at the Mall of Johnson City—from the trunk of his car with only $300, a degree in Sports Management from Tusculum University and a dream. He now operates two sportswear retail stores doing business as... - July 27, 2023 - Fanatics 101
"Player vs. Environment," by May Berchon, Continues to Garner Fans as It Barrels Through the Literary Community and Festival Circuit
May Berchon discusses her debut novel, "Player vs. Environment," and what she's working on next within the book's canon. - July 25, 2023 - May Berchon
Truma Partners with OEM to Showcase Truma Aventa on All-Electric Coast
Together, Truma and Coast will travel from Nashville, TN, to Wilmington, NC, and back with stops along the way in Asheville and Raleigh, NC. Throughout the road trip, Truma and Coast will host consumer meetups to demonstrate how Coast and Truma redefine the concept of comfort on the road. From luxurious sleeping quarters to the quiet cool comfort of the Aventa, travelers can witness how the journey can be enjoyed as much as the destination. - July 12, 2023 - Truma North America
Charles Calloway and Associates Launches Financial Empowerment Program, Revolutionizing Women's Financial Literacy
Charles Calloway and Associates, a leading financial advisory firm, is proud to unveil its innovative financial empowerment program exclusively designed for women. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of women's financial literacy, aiming to revolutionize how women approach and engage with their finances. - July 07, 2023 - Charles Calloway
Erase PTSD Now Hosts Its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament
Erase PTSD Now is proud to host its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament, on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Lake Worth Beach Golf Club in Lake Worth, FL. Funds raised will serve those suffering from PTSD by raising funds to eliminate financial barriers for groundbreaking SGB treatment shown to lessen... - May 01, 2023 - Erase PTSD Now
Duke Endowment Grant Spurs Expansion of Mental Health Services, via the Clubhouse Model, in North and South Carolina, USA
Clubhouse International is proud to be the recipient of a grant awarded by the The Duke Endowment towards its plan to promote awareness, education and support for mental health services by expanding the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation in North Carolina and South Carolina, USA. The project is a pilot beginning this year in South Carolina for expansion across the U.S. - March 20, 2023 - Clubhouse International
Parker Pawn Announced Updated Inventory of Pre-Owned Electronics
Parker Pawn has three locations in the Fayetteville, NC area. They have updated their inventory of pre-owned electronics. They have an Apple Macbook Air and other lap tops for sale. - January 11, 2023 - Parker Pawn
Mako Medical Donates $25,000 to Help Families for Christmas
Mako Medical and CEO Chad Price team up with Erica Delong at G105 Radio to help families in need for Christmas. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Author J. Kenneth Berger’s New Book, "Blessings," Centers Around the Lives of the Author and His Wife and Their Countless Gifts from the Lord in Return for Their Faith
Recent release “Blessings,” from Covenant Books author J. Kenneth Berger, is a captivating faith-based read that reveals the wonderful life and miracles granted to the author and his family throughout his life. A true testament to God's unending love for His most faithful children, Berger shares all that God has gifted him in the hopes of encouraging readers to believe in the Lord as he always has. - December 23, 2022 - Covenant Books
Bizarre Experiences During Our Historical Lockdown of 2020 - a Human Story
A lot of things happened during the pandemic lockdown and we were all watching every second of it like an unbelievable reality show. Some people lost it; others took risks and changed their whole life trajectory. One artist, Christine Greyson, did the latter and started podcasting stories from an old, dilapidated homestead in the wilderness. - November 09, 2022 - ArtistVerse
Modern Southern Murder Mystery Infuses Quirky Characters with Plenty of Humor and Romance
Callahan Banks is one busy lady. A solitary and ferociously independent biologist, she is loving life now that she’s returned to her sleepy Southern home on Timicau Island. A mom-to-be with conflicting feelings about her baby’s father, she gets drawn into a murder investigation involving the island’s many colorful characters as both suspects and sleuths. In “Perils of a Pregnant Sleuth,” Dershie McDevitt presents a page-turning puzzle packed with nature lore for cozy mystery fans. - November 02, 2022 - Bublish
Parker Pawn Announces Fall Sip & Shop Event
At the Owen Dr. Parker Pawn and Jewelry location, there will be a fall Sip and Shop event on September 29, 2022. They have a luxury collection that the store will make available to all attendees. - September 28, 2022 - Parker Pawn
Rhonda Shear Brings Business & Heart to The Highlands
TV Star Rhonda Shear Moves to The Highlands. - July 01, 2022 - Shear Enterprises, LLC