PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

Barnstone Studios to Gift Painting to Charter Arts Oct. 4 During First Friday Event at School Gallery “Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

Progress Capital Secures $16 Million for Lehigh Student Housing Portfolio Brad Domenico arranged $16,000,000 in financing for a valued client to acquire a 44 unit, 219 bed, multi-site Student Housing Portfolio adjacent to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Student Housing is known to be recession resilient and offers a degree of stability that is seldom present in other... - August 17, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Allentown, PA Allentown, PA boy receives a very special delivery of his own service dog from SDWR. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

New Employee-Centric Home Care Agency Opens in Montgomery County Bright Path Partners LLC, health care industry leader, is now offering non-medical home care services through its newest division, Loyal Staff Home Care located in Montgomery County, PA. - July 10, 2019 - Bright Path Partners LLC

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Retail Partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Kirk Cameron Speaks at Plumstead Christian School’s Ninth Annual Founders Forum & Second Annual Multi-School Assembly Each year Plumstead Christian School invites a nationally known Christian whose faith informs the way he or she lives. The 2019 Founders Forum keynote speaker, Kirk Cameron, is an actor, director, and producer best known for his early work on TV sitcom Growing Pains, the Left Behind movies, and Fireproof. Most recently Cameron has produced documentaries entitled Monumental and Connect, and he speaks on marriage and parenting in churches across the nation with his Living Room Reset. - May 28, 2019 - Plumstead Christian School

SoftNice Launches Its First Cloud-Based Product Into E-Procurement & Supply Chain Management After two decades of consulting in software application development, digital transformation and workforce management solutions, SoftNice launches its first cloud-based product into E-Procurement & Supply Chain Management helping to boost productivity and performance, slash turnaround times and increase savings. - May 26, 2019 - SoftNice, Inc.

The Lehigh Valley Tea Party Endorses Rebecca Warren for PA Superior Court The Executive Board and voting membership of The Lehigh Valley Tea Party announces that it has endorsed Rebecca Warren for PA Superior Court. The group’s Chairman, Tom Carroll states, “Rebecca Warren is an honorable and trustworthy individual who is loyal to our Constitutional values of... - May 03, 2019 - Lehigh Valley Tea Party

"A Celebration of Joy: Myron Barnstone’s Hidden Art" Will Have Several "Firsts" at Usagi Gallery in Brooklyn, April 12 - 17 "A Celebration of Joy: Myron Barnstone’s Hidden Art," opening 6-10 pm on Friday, April 12 at Usagi New York, is the first exhibit of Barnstone’s work in the northeast. Guests at the reception will experience a number of other firsts - a silent auction to benefit the Barnstone Art Education program, immersion in a simulated Barnstone classroom environment, and the first public viewing of a collection of Barnstone’s photos, taken over several decades. The exhibit runs through April 17. - April 10, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

"A Celebration of Joy: Myron Barnstone’s Hidden Art" Makes NY Debut at Usagi Gallery in Brooklyn, April 12 - 17 Works of the late Myron Barnstone, a master painter before becoming an internationally respected fine arts teacher for 35 years, are revealed for the first time in New York. The thousands of Barnstone Studios alumni, many of whom went on to distinguished careers in art-related fields, had never even seen their mentor's own work. - March 20, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Sitters4Critters Pet Care Announces New Pet Store and Partnership with pawTree Sitters4Critters is excited to announce its partnership with pawTree, an all-natural pet nutrition pet store. They are breaking this news in excitement for better animal care products proudly made in the USA. Now, even picky eaters will love these food supplement add-ons. - November 17, 2018 - Sitters4Critters

reStart Events to Host 2 Huge Hiring & Networking Events Around DC This Month: reStart, the most successful hiring & networking events for Cleared Professionals, is pleased to announce the lineup of companies participating in the special afternoon / evening events this month: An Active Security Clearance is Required. Monday, October 29th BWI Hilton Register: www.restartevents.com/october-29th-bwi-md/ Companies... - October 10, 2018 - reStartEvents.com, Inc.

Pennsylvania Workers' Comp Law Firm, Cardamone Law, Opens Allentown, PA Office Cardamone Law, LLC, a well known Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Law Firm for injured workers, opens office in Allentown to better serve Lehigh Valley clients. - July 31, 2018 - Cardamone Law, LLC

Gallows Hill Spirits Earns Medals in All Categories Entered The Lehigh Valley’s Newest Distillery Scores in International Spirits Competition - May 09, 2018 - Gallows Hill Spirits Co.

Source One Launches Procurement Technology Advisory Offering The leading provider of Procurement solutions bolsters its service offering with a new Technology Advisory Practice. - April 24, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Retired Military Veteran Gives Up $82,000 Job to Restore and Create Home Furniture in Pennsylvania Being with Family and Enjoying What You do is More Important Than How Much You Make - September 20, 2017 - The Mosaic Dragonfly

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

MYOKEM Announces New Products Available for Purchase Direct from Its Website MYOKEM, the dietary supplement brand built on helping customers defy limitations, has announced that it will now offer its products for purchase direct from its website to meet the increased customer demand. The complete line of MYOKEM supplements have already been added to the website for sale, with... - July 25, 2017 - MYOKEM

Care.IT Opens State-of-the-Art Medical Clinic Inside Weis Markets Store, Schnecksville Care.IT has opened a new drop-in medical clinic inside the Weis Markets store in Schnecksville. The clinic has onsite staff for visits and combines that in-person care with telemedicine capabilities to provide a full range of medical services to people around the region. Dr. Fran Fascing is the chief operator on site at the clinic, which is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days a week, closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. - April 12, 2017 - Care.IT

ComputerAid, Inc. Brings on Senior Sales and Operations Leader to Accelerate Its Growth CAI, Inc., a leading provider of application management services, has announced that Thomas Gibson has joined the company as Division Manager for their Commercial Business in the Northcentral. In this role, Tom will be responsible for CAI’s Northcentral Commercial sales organization, regional marketing... - September 09, 2016 - ComputerAid, Inc

Lehigh Valley Insurance Agency Expands to Luzerne Co. In a recent merger, Lehigh Valley Insurance Agency expanded to Luzerne Co. Customers of Hazleton Insurance can expect to work with the same insurance team under the new name, John Yurconic Agency. - August 01, 2016 - John Yurconic Agency

My IV MD, Philadelphia's First IV Practice, Offers IV Therapy Available at Their Wellness Center or in the Comfort of Your Home, Office or Hotel My IV MD is an exciting new concept: A Philadelphia medical practice entirely focused on the benefits of IV therapy, offering concierge service available to treat you in the comfort of your home, office, hotel or at their wellness center. - July 22, 2016 - My IV MD

Hotels of Lehigh Valley Are Raising the Bar in Supporting the Local Charities and Nonprofits There are numerous organizations in the Lehigh Valley doing good for the community. Allentown Rescue Mission works to provide emergency shelter, food, youth and family services, education and job training programs. Habitat for Humanity has been devoted to building "simple, decent, and affordable"... - June 14, 2016 - Comfort Suites Allentown

Y LIFT® Procedure Now Available in Pennsylvania at Young Medical Spa® Dr. Thomas E. Young, Owner and Medical Director of Young Medical Spa® with two locations in Center Valley and Lansdale, PA, is excited to announce another first as the only medical spa in Pennsylvania to offer the Y LIFT® procedure. - October 06, 2015 - Young Medical Spa®

Jodie Girsh, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary of I-See Accepted to Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program I-See Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Jodie Girsh has been selected to participate in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. After a rigorous application process, Jodie Girsh was among a few select business owners chosen to be part of this elite program. - September 02, 2015 - I-SEE, a division of Girsh Alarm Co, Inc

Eastern Building Products Now Offering LP ProStruct®Floor with SmartFinish® Eastern Building Products has extended their highly customized product line with the new LP ProStruct® Floors with SmartFinish®, a product that utilizes LP wood technology and is backed by a 10-year warranty. - August 11, 2015 - Eastern Building Products

PA Workers' Compensation Attorney Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law Named to Best Attorneys of America PA Workers Comp Lawyer for Injured Workers, Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law, Named to Best Attorneys of America by Rue Ratings. - August 06, 2015 - Cardamone Law, LLC

Jewell Computing Solutions Selected for Datto Hall of Fame During the 2015 Datto Partner Conference Jewell Computing Solutions, LLC today announced the company was selected as an inductee into the Datto Hall of Fame at the 2015 Datto Partner Conference, which took place in New Orleans last month. The Datto Hall of Fame recognizes five Datto partners each year and is given to partners based on their... - July 14, 2015 - Stuart Selbst Consulting LLC

New Jersey’s First Reading Glasses Alternative! New FDA Approved KAMRA Inlay to Correct Presbyopia Even if you never had vision problems, you cannot escape presbyopia; an age-related process that affects more than a billion people worldwide. Until this month, refractive surgeons had very little to offer their presbyopic patients. Today Clarity Refractive Services is pleased to announce a new procedure... - May 13, 2015 - Omni Eye Services

Hotel Directory for Churches Announces New Hotel in Allentown PA Hotel Directory for Churches, the nation’s largest promoter of church friendly hotels, announced the addition of a new member hotel, Comfort Suites Allentown. The hotel will feature customized packages and rates for local churches and other worship centers. - December 09, 2014 - HDC

John D. Murray III Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John D. Murray III of Allentown, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the energy field. About John D. Murray III Mr. Murray III has over 32 years experience in the energy field. He is currently... - November 04, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Popular PA Web Design Company Expands Marketing Services Designz23 expanding into search engine marketing and Google Adwords Management. - September 15, 2014 - Designz23

Brainybrawn Expands Product Range in the Education Market Company Awarded Contract for Sanvi IFMA its Integrated Fee Management Application; Brainybrawn, Inc. (Pink Sheets: BRNW) announced that its subsidiary Sanvi Infotech Pvt. Ltd (India) has recently received an order to customize an integrated fee management application (Sanvi IFMA) for a prestigious school just outside of Delhi, India. - September 10, 2014 - Brainybrawn Inc.

Harbortouch Ranks #4 on Lehigh Valley Business’s List of Top 100 Private Companies Harbortouch has been ranked #4 on Lehigh Valley Business’s recently announced list of “Top 100 Private Companies”. This is the second year in a row that Harbortouch has been ranked in the list’s top 10. Harbortouch was ranked #9 in 2013. Lehigh Valley Business is “Eastern... - September 03, 2014 - Harbortouch

Experienced PA Web Design Company Offers Exciting New Services Web Designer Kim Murphy takes Designz23 to new heights with new services. - August 23, 2014 - Designz23

Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO, of Easton, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beverage distribution. About Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO Mrs. Racz has 33 years experience in the... - August 15, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Designz23 Announces New Services Including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), TV Commercials, Blogging, Local Google Ads and Spanish Website Translation Designz23, led by Web Designer Kim Murphy, announces a host of new services to benefit their clients, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), TV Commercials, Blogging, Local Google Ads and Spanish Website Translation. - July 24, 2014 - Designz23

Young Medical Spa® Awarded Diamond Provider Status from Zeltiq the Manufacturer of CoolSculpting® Technology Young Medical Spa® in Eastern Pennsylvania has achieved Diamond Provider Status by Zeltiq, the manufacturer of the CoolSculpting® technology identifying them as one of the largest providers in the Country. - July 17, 2014 - Young Medical Spa®

In Celebration of National Tourette’s Month Haydenfilms Institute Presents a Film Showcase by Local Award Winning Filmmaker Stephen Dijoseph Haydenfilms Institute is proud to announce its fiscal sponsorship program through a film showcase on Wednesday, May 21 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. The showcase will feature Doylestown, Pa. filmmaker and musician, Stephen Dijoseph, and his multi-award winning short film A SynapTic Adventure: Tourettes and Beyond,... - May 19, 2014 - Synaptic Productions

Friends in Adoption Receives HRC’s All Children All Families Seal of Recognition Friends in Adoption (FIA), a licensed, non-profit adoption agency, recently received the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s All Children - All Families Seal of Recognition as a 2014 Leader in Supporting and Serving LGBT Families. Since its inception in 1982, FIA was one of the pioneer agencies in welcoming all families to adoption and from its early years has promoted adoption by qualified adoptive parents regardless of their sexual orientation. - February 06, 2014 - Friends in Adoption

Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO, of Easton, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beverage distribution. About Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO Mrs. Racz has 33 years experience in the... - January 31, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bringing 30+ Years of Flow Measurement Expertise to Thermal Instrument Company Trevose, PA - Jerry Boisvert Joins Thermal Instrument Co as Sales/Mktg Director Thermal Instrument Company invests for the new future of the company into new technology & personnel for a stronger presence in the flow measurement industry. - December 15, 2013 - Thermal Instrument Company

Publisher Announces Release of Second Book in Popular Series Mendelssohn Levy Publishing announces the release of "The Home Court Advantage" by N.M. Silber on Tuesday, November 19th. - November 18, 2013 - Mendelssohn Levy Publishing