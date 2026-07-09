Pennsylvania: Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton News
Validation Management Solutions Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner
Validation Management Solutions (VMS) has appointed Remoun Amin as Partner, marking an important milestone in the company's growth. With more than two decades of life sciences experience, Amin strengthens VMS's ability to deliver expert CQV, calibration, and temperature mapping services while advancing its vision to help clients build assurance that scales with them. - July 09, 2026 - Validation Managment Solutions
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
O∆K Names Elizabeth Kameen 2026 National Leader of the Year for Communications
Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award
Netizen has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students. - April 17, 2026 - Netizen Corporation
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Netizen Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Nation's Most Successful Businesses for a Third Time
Netizen was named for a third time to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Established in 2013 and currently led by partners Michael Hawkins as CEO and Akhil Handa as COO, Netizen is an award-winning technology firm that develops and leverages cutting-edge solutions to create a more secure, integrated, and automated digital environment for government, defense, & commercial clients worldwide. - September 20, 2025 - Netizen Corporation
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
Polymath Partners Welcomes Steven Weidler as Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director of CFO Services
New Chief Financial Officer & Managing Partners of CFO Services Brings Decades of Executive Healthcare and Financial Leadership to Drive Strategic Growth for Clients - August 27, 2025 - Polymath Partners
Local Business Leader Selected to Swim Hudson River in Honor of Navy SEALs and First Responders
Monroe County resident and local business leader James Barchiesi will take on the Hudson River in a challenging endurance event on August 16 as part of the prestigious 2025 Navy SEAL Foundation SEAL Swim NYC. Barchiesi, Chairman and Founder of Polymath Partners, will join a select group of athletes, veterans, and community leaders to honor fallen Navy SEALs, veterans, and first responders. - July 31, 2025 - Polymath Partners
Frantz Fortune’s Newly Released "Calling from the Cross" is a Heartfelt Bilingual Prayer Guide Designed for Spiritual Reflection and Renewal
“Calling from the Cross” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frantz Fortune is a thoughtful resource that encourages believers to deepen their prayer life and remain spiritually vigilant through meaningful devotionals and prayers presented in both English and French. - June 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Vance R. Farrell’s New Book, "Finding Oasis," Centers Around a Small Town Whose Secrets Come to Light When the Government Tests a New Drug on the Townsfolk
Fulton Books author Vance R. Farrell, who resides in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has completed his most recent book, “Finding Oasis”: a thrilling novel that follows the residents of a small town called Oasis, where the government has begun testing an experimental drug that causes dark... - June 05, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Salem Hadeed’s New Book, "Emotional Polyglot," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Reflects Upon and Expresses the Author’s Emotional Journey Through Life
Recent release “Emotional Polyglot” from Newman Springs Publishing author Salem Hadeed is a poignant and thought-provoking series of poems that invites readers to embark on a journey through the author’s soul to witness the emotions and events she has experienced throughout her life that have come to define her. - June 05, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Breaking the Bank: New White Paper Proposes Tax Credit Model to Transform Small Business Transitions
As the U.S. faces a tidal wave of small business ownership transitions, a new white paper from Polymath Partners offers a bold solution to a growing economic challenge. “Breaking the Bank: How Innovative Tax Credits Can End SBA Dependency and Ignite the Small Business Economy” proposes a novel, revenue-neutral policy aimed at empowering sellers, expanding access to capital for buyers, and reducing reliance on SBA-guaranteed loans. - May 29, 2025 - Polymath Partners
PARIS Technologies and Briteway Analytics Join Forces to Deliver Smarter FP&A Solutions
PARIS Technologies International, a leader in collaborative FP&A and performance management software, has announced a new partnership with Briteway Analytics, a seasoned data consulting firm with over 25 years of experience in financial modeling and analytics. Briteway Analytics, led by CPA... - May 28, 2025 - PARIS Technologies, Inc.
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Joseph Belfield’s Newly Released “GOD, Are You There?” is a Powerful Testimony of Faith and Resilience
“GOD, Are You There?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Belfield is an inspiring memoir that explores the redemptive power of faith amid life’s hardships, sharing a deeply personal journey through abuse, addiction, and spiritual awakening. - January 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Dr. Diana Sorrentino’s New Book, "Transgender Families," is a Powerful Guide Designed to Help Readers Better Understand the Experiences of Their Transgender Loved Ones
Fulton Books author Dr. Diana Sorrentino, a nationally recognized subject matter expert on gender diversity and being transgender, has completed her most recent book, “Transgender Families”: an enlightening read designed to help provide the tools and information required for family... - December 11, 2024 - Fulton Books
The Enterprise World’s Recent Issues Feature the Most Talented Business Minds
Learn about the motivational experiences of business titans influencing the direction of the industry. These trailblazers are empowering others and bringing about change, from Amir Tabch's creative leadership to Chris Winton's strategic HR insights. - December 06, 2024 - The Enterprise World
RESCUE-II Trial Demonstrates the Feasibility of On-The-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis
RESCUE-II Trial Demonstrates the Feasibility of On-The-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis without Post-Procedure Infusion in Treating Acute Pulmonary Embolism - October 28, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Netizen Joint Venture Company Awarded $12B Defense Logistics Agency Jets IT Services Contract
Netizen Corporation, an ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and CMMI Level 3 certified Service Disabled Veteran Owed Small Business (SDVOSB) providing cybersecurity and related solutions for government, defense, and commercial markets was awarded the 10-year, $11.9B total value Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6... - October 09, 2024 - Netizen Corporation
Author Darryl Johnson’s New Book, “My Family: Who Is Really Who?” is a Thrilling Tale That Explores Justice, Mystery, and Unexpected Twists in the Appalachian Mountains
Recent release “My Family: Who Is Really Who?” from Page Publishing author Darryl Johnson follows the journey of Darius Starr, a successful criminal defense attorney who, after eighteen years of practice, decides to retire and leave behind the high-stakes legal world of New York City, only for this new chapter of his life to take an unforeseen turn. - September 27, 2024 - Page Publishing
Camille Serino Rebimbas’s Newly Released “Cherished: The Amazing True Conversion Story of Tara Serino (As Told by Her Sister)” is a Tribute to Faith and Family
“Cherished: The Amazing True Conversion Story of Tara Serino (As Told by Her Sister)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Camille Serino Rebimbas is a poignant and powerful memoir that chronicles the harrowing yet uplifting journey of a family coping with unimaginable loss through faith and perseverance. - September 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
KDrama Tours Launches to Offer Immersive Korean Drama Travel Experiences Amidst Global Hallyu Wave
KDrama Tours proudly announces its official launch as the premier tour company exclusively offering immersive experiences for fans of Korean dramas, capitalizing on the global phenomenon known as the "Hallyu Wave." With the rapid growth in international viewership of K-Dramas, KDrama... - August 21, 2024 - KDrama Tours
Warren County Farmers’ Fair Featuring the Hot Air Balloon Festival Celebrating 86 Years
Family Tradition at the Warren County Farmers’ Fair featuring the Hot Air Balloon Festival will run from July 27 - August 3, in Warren County, New Jersey. - June 30, 2024 - Warren County Hot Air Balloon Festivals
GUIDE Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Q.S.C. Enterprises to Empower Employees at McDonald's
GUIDE, the pioneering developer of The GUIDE App, a resilience and wellness app delivering industry-leading results in mental, emotional, and physical well-being, is thrilled to announce a significant new partnership with Q.S.C. Enterprises, a McDonald's franchise group in Northeast Pennsylvania. - May 02, 2024 - GUIDE
Manufacturers Resource Center Automation & Manufacturing Technology Show Talk with Technology Experts. See Solutions in Action.
MRC specializes in providing Automation and Manufacturing Technology (AMT) services that help you stay ahead in today’s competitive manufacturing landscape. - April 04, 2024 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Lehigh Valley Business Announces 2024 Women of Influence; MRC Director of Workforce Initiatives, Karen Buck, Named for Prestigious Award
Women of Influence Awards honor high-achieving women for their career accomplishments. The honorees are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement and a commitment to mentoring. To be eligible for the awards, the winners must live or work in the Greater Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania. - April 03, 2024 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Law Firm Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC Unveils Striking New Logo Sign for Philadelphia Office
Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC proudly presents their new logo sign at their Philadelphia law office, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to the vibrant community they serve. - March 25, 2024 - Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC
Ninja Transfers Announces Same Day Shipping with Low Cost Next Day Delivery
Ninja Transfers recently announced significant changes to its shipping methods in their ongoing effort to provide the best service and options for their customers. - March 13, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
National Shunt Service’s Shuntware YMS Shakes Up the Yard Management Game
National Shunt Service (NSSL), a family-owned, industry leading Total Yard Management provider, has released major software updates to their innovative YMS tool, Shuntware, developed in 2007. - September 26, 2023 - National Shunt Service
Allentown R&B Pop Artist Key Notez Achieves 33 Million Streams and More
5Eleven Entertainment celebrates Key Notez, crossing an important music industry milestone. - September 20, 2023 - 5Eleven Entertainment LLC
Pennsylvania Online Gambling Revenue Soar Again
In a groundbreaking year for Pennsylvania's gambling sector, the state has seen unprecedented growth in online gambling revenue. - August 09, 2023 - Two Spots Ltd.
UTRS Expands Civil/Environmental Engineering and Surveying Capabilities Into Northern New Jersey Through Acquisition
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS), a leading provider of engineering services and information technology, today announced the acquisition of Finelli Consulting Engineers (FCE) in Washington Township, (Warren County) New Jersey. FCE will complement the RKR Hess division of UTRS that... - June 02, 2023 - UTRS
MRC Advanced Manufacturing Technology Show
Talk with technology experts. See solutions in action. Learn AMT strategies to improve safety, quality, delivery, cost, and operational culture. - April 17, 2023 - Manufacturers Resource Center
The Tri-County Fair Announces Its 9th Year, June 15-18, 2023 in Rockaway, NJ
Four Days of Summer Fun at the Tri-County Fair. Fireworks, rides, games and more, June 15-18, on 107-acre campus of Christ Church Campus. The 9th Annual Tri-County Fair is returning on Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 with all-new rides, carnival games, free family entertainment, great... - April 05, 2023 - Christ Church USA
Lehigh Valley Business Announces 2023 Women of Influence; MRC Vice President Diane Lewis Among 2023 Women of Influence
Women of Influence Awards honor high-achieving women for their career accomplishments. The honorees are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement and a commitment to mentoring. To be eligible for the awards, the winners must live or work in the Greater Lehigh Valley region. - March 22, 2023 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Author Wesley Dunn’s New Book, "Death of a Proud Eagle," is a Riveting Tale of Three Men Willing to Risk Their Lives and Break the Law to Achieve Their Version of Justice
Recent release “Death of a Proud Eagle,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wesley Dunn, follows three Native American Vietnam veterans who aim to bring about awareness of the harsh living conditions endured by their fellow Native Americans across the country. In order to accomplish this goal, they devise a plan to do the unthinkable: take the President of the United States hostage. - March 09, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Stacy Price, PhD’s New Book, "Author Ella: A Fairytale for Today," Follows a Young Girl Who Becomes a Writer When She Grows Up But May Have to Choose to Give Up Her Dream
Fulton Books author Stacy Price, PhD, a proud mother of five children who has been an educator for over twenty years, has completed her most recent book, “Author Ella: A Fairytale for Today”: a charming tale of a young girl who loves to write, and dreams of doing so for the rest of her... - February 28, 2023 - Fulton Books
Author Robert Murray's New Audiobook, "The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2," Follows the New King as He Searches for Excalibur and Works to Unite His People
Recent audiobook release “The Lion of Camelot: Camelot Chronicles Volume 2,” from Audiobook Network author Robert Murray, is a spellbinding tale that follows the new King of Camelot Elias, grandson of Arthur, who must deliver his promises of peace during his reign while overcoming ruling from his grandfather's shadow. - February 24, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Education Opportunities for Students with Incarcerated Parents: The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship
Getting a good education is the same as laying the groundwork for a successful professional life. People with extensive familiarity with the duties and responsibilities are more likely to be hired. With that being said, Dr. John Manzella announces a scholarship program for students who had or have... - February 09, 2023 - Dr. John Manzella Scholarship
Jessica Ellis’s New Book, "The Coping Kids," is an Engaging Work That Follows Six Children Who Are Given the Tools to Process Their Emotions and Must Put Them to Use
Fulton Books author Jessica Ellis, a licensed professional counselor in Pennsylvania who has dedicated her life to helping others, has completed her most recent book, “The Coping Kids”: a collection of stories that follows six children as they learn to navigate their big emotions and... - December 30, 2022 - Fulton Books
Please Join McCloskey Partners, LLC in Welcoming Kimberly Wiseman to the Team
McCloskey Partners, LLC is excited to announce that Kimberly Wiseman joined the McCloskey Partners team on October 3, 2022 as a Human Resources Business Partner Consultant. Kim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Jacksonville State University. Kim has 12 years of Human Resources... - October 14, 2022 - McCloskey Partners, LLC
International Ballet Stars to Perform in Hershey, PA
A gala performance of internationally renowned ballet stars from the world’s leading ballet companies, A Night of Stars comes to historic Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA, on Sat. Oct. 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Visit hersheytheatre.com for tickets. - September 27, 2022 - Pennsylvania Ballet Academy