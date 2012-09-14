|
The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.
“Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios
Brad Domenico arranged $16,000,000 in financing for a valued client to acquire a 44 unit, 219 bed, multi-site Student Housing Portfolio adjacent to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA.
Student Housing is known to be recession resilient and offers a degree of stability that is seldom present in other... - August 17, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors
Allentown, PA boy receives a very special delivery of his own service dog from SDWR. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Bright Path Partners LLC, health care industry leader, is now offering non-medical home care services through its newest division, Loyal Staff Home Care located in Montgomery County, PA. - July 10, 2019 - Bright Path Partners LLC
Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
Each year Plumstead Christian School invites a nationally known Christian whose faith informs the way he or she lives. The 2019 Founders Forum keynote speaker, Kirk Cameron, is an actor, director, and producer best known for his early work on TV sitcom Growing Pains, the Left Behind movies, and Fireproof. Most recently Cameron has produced documentaries entitled Monumental and Connect, and he speaks on marriage and parenting in churches across the nation with his Living Room Reset. - May 28, 2019 - Plumstead Christian School
After two decades of consulting in software application development, digital transformation and workforce management solutions, SoftNice launches its first cloud-based product into E-Procurement & Supply Chain Management helping to boost productivity and performance, slash turnaround times and increase savings. - May 26, 2019 - SoftNice, Inc.
Leoco Financial LLC was founded in 2012 by Sam Puleo as a boutique energy consulting firm. The company currently manages 500+ utility accounts and over $5 million in annual energy expenditure. - May 07, 2019 - Puleo Energy
The Executive Board and voting membership of The Lehigh Valley Tea Party announces that it has endorsed Rebecca Warren for PA Superior Court.
The group’s Chairman, Tom Carroll states, “Rebecca Warren is an honorable and trustworthy individual who is loyal to our Constitutional values of... - May 03, 2019 - Lehigh Valley Tea Party
"A Celebration of Joy: Myron Barnstone’s Hidden Art," opening 6-10 pm on Friday, April 12 at Usagi New York, is the first exhibit of Barnstone’s work in the northeast. Guests at the reception will experience a number of other firsts - a silent auction to benefit the Barnstone Art Education program, immersion in a simulated Barnstone classroom environment, and the first public viewing of a collection of Barnstone’s photos, taken over several decades. The exhibit runs through April 17. - April 10, 2019 - Barnstone Studios
Works of the late Myron Barnstone, a master painter before becoming an internationally respected fine arts teacher for 35 years, are revealed for the first time in New York. The thousands of Barnstone Studios alumni, many of whom went on to distinguished careers in art-related fields, had never even seen their mentor's own work. - March 20, 2019 - Barnstone Studios
Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership.
The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Sitters4Critters is excited to announce its partnership with pawTree, an all-natural pet nutrition pet store. They are breaking this news in excitement for better animal care products proudly made in the USA. Now, even picky eaters will love these food supplement add-ons. - November 17, 2018 - Sitters4Critters
reStart, the most successful hiring & networking events for Cleared Professionals, is pleased to announce the lineup of companies participating in the special afternoon / evening events this month:
An Active Security Clearance is Required.
Monday, October 29th
BWI Hilton
Register: www.restartevents.com/october-29th-bwi-md/
Companies... - October 10, 2018 - reStartEvents.com, Inc.
Cardamone Law, LLC, a well known Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Law Firm for injured workers, opens office in Allentown to better serve Lehigh Valley clients. - July 31, 2018 - Cardamone Law, LLC
The Lehigh Valley’s Newest Distillery Scores in International Spirits Competition - May 09, 2018 - Gallows Hill Spirits Co.
The leading provider of Procurement solutions bolsters its service offering with a new Technology Advisory Practice. - April 24, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company
Being with Family and Enjoying What You do is More Important Than How Much You Make - September 20, 2017 - The Mosaic Dragonfly
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
MYOKEM, the dietary supplement brand built on helping customers defy limitations, has announced that it will now offer its products for purchase direct from its website to meet the increased customer demand. The complete line of MYOKEM supplements have already been added to the website for sale, with... - July 25, 2017 - MYOKEM
Care.IT has opened a new drop-in medical clinic inside the Weis Markets store in Schnecksville. The clinic has onsite staff for visits and combines that in-person care with telemedicine capabilities to provide a full range of medical services to people around the region. Dr. Fran Fascing is the chief operator on site at the clinic, which is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days a week, closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. - April 12, 2017 - Care.IT
CAI, Inc., a leading provider of application management services, has announced that Thomas Gibson has joined the company as Division Manager for their Commercial Business in the Northcentral. In this role, Tom will be responsible for CAI’s Northcentral Commercial sales organization, regional marketing... - September 09, 2016 - ComputerAid, Inc
In a recent merger, Lehigh Valley Insurance Agency expanded to Luzerne Co. Customers of Hazleton Insurance can expect to work with the same insurance team under the new name, John Yurconic Agency. - August 01, 2016 - John Yurconic Agency
My IV MD is an exciting new concept: A Philadelphia medical practice entirely focused on the benefits of IV therapy, offering concierge service available to treat you in the comfort of your home, office, hotel or at their wellness center. - July 22, 2016 - My IV MD
There are numerous organizations in the Lehigh Valley doing good for the community. Allentown Rescue Mission works to provide emergency shelter, food, youth and family services, education and job training programs. Habitat for Humanity has been devoted to building "simple, decent, and affordable"... - June 14, 2016 - Comfort Suites Allentown
Dr. Thomas E. Young, Owner and Medical Director of Young Medical Spa® with two locations in Center Valley and Lansdale, PA, is excited to announce another first as the only medical spa in Pennsylvania to offer the Y LIFT® procedure. - October 06, 2015 - Young Medical Spa®
I-See Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Jodie Girsh has been selected to participate in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. After a rigorous application process, Jodie Girsh was among a few select business owners chosen to be part of this elite program. - September 02, 2015 - I-SEE, a division of Girsh Alarm Co, Inc
Young Medical Spa® is excited to be the first to bring this new treatment to the region. - August 25, 2015 - Young Medical Spa®
Eastern Building Products has extended their highly customized product line with the new LP ProStruct® Floors with SmartFinish®, a product that utilizes LP wood technology and is backed by a 10-year warranty. - August 11, 2015 - Eastern Building Products
PA Workers Comp Lawyer for Injured Workers, Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law, Named to Best Attorneys of America by Rue Ratings. - August 06, 2015 - Cardamone Law, LLC
Jewell Computing Solutions, LLC today announced the company was selected as an inductee into the Datto Hall of Fame at the 2015 Datto Partner Conference, which took place in New Orleans last month. The Datto Hall of Fame recognizes five Datto partners each year and is given to partners based on their... - July 14, 2015 - Stuart Selbst Consulting LLC
Even if you never had vision problems, you cannot escape presbyopia; an age-related process that affects more than a billion people worldwide. Until this month, refractive surgeons had very little to offer their presbyopic patients.
Today Clarity Refractive Services is pleased to announce a new procedure... - May 13, 2015 - Omni Eye Services
Hotel Directory for Churches, the nation’s largest promoter of church friendly hotels, announced the addition of a new member hotel, Comfort Suites Allentown. The hotel will feature customized packages and rates for local churches and other worship centers. - December 09, 2014 - HDC
John D. Murray III of Allentown, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the energy field.
About John D. Murray III
Mr. Murray III has over 32 years experience in the energy field. He is currently... - November 04, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Designz23 expanding into search engine marketing and Google Adwords Management. - September 15, 2014 - Designz23
Company Awarded Contract for Sanvi IFMA its Integrated Fee Management Application; Brainybrawn, Inc. (Pink Sheets: BRNW) announced that its subsidiary Sanvi Infotech Pvt. Ltd (India) has recently received an order to customize an integrated fee management application (Sanvi IFMA) for a prestigious school just outside of Delhi, India. - September 10, 2014 - Brainybrawn Inc.
Harbortouch has been ranked #4 on Lehigh Valley Business’s recently announced list of “Top 100 Private Companies”. This is the second year in a row that Harbortouch has been ranked in the list’s top 10. Harbortouch was ranked #9 in 2013.
Lehigh Valley Business is “Eastern... - September 03, 2014 - Harbortouch
Web Designer Kim Murphy takes Designz23 to new heights with new services. - August 23, 2014 - Designz23
Designz23, led by Web Designer Kim Murphy, announces a host of new services to benefit their clients, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), TV Commercials, Blogging, Local Google Ads and Spanish Website Translation. - July 24, 2014 - Designz23
Young Medical Spa® in Eastern Pennsylvania has achieved Diamond Provider Status by Zeltiq, the manufacturer of the CoolSculpting® technology identifying them as one of the largest providers in the Country. - July 17, 2014 - Young Medical Spa®
Haydenfilms Institute is proud to announce its fiscal sponsorship program through a film showcase on Wednesday, May 21 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. The showcase will feature Doylestown, Pa. filmmaker and musician, Stephen Dijoseph, and his multi-award winning short film A SynapTic Adventure: Tourettes and Beyond,... - May 19, 2014 - Synaptic Productions
Friends in Adoption (FIA), a licensed, non-profit adoption agency, recently received the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s All Children - All Families Seal of Recognition as a 2014 Leader in Supporting and Serving LGBT Families. Since its inception in 1982, FIA was one of the pioneer agencies in welcoming all families to adoption and from its early years has promoted adoption by qualified adoptive parents regardless of their sexual orientation. - February 06, 2014 - Friends in Adoption
Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO, of Easton, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beverage distribution.
About Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO
Mrs. Racz has 33 years experience in the... - January 31, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Thermal Instrument Company invests for the new future of the company into new technology & personnel for a stronger presence in the flow measurement industry. - December 15, 2013 - Thermal Instrument Company
Mendelssohn Levy Publishing announces the release of "The Home Court Advantage" by N.M. Silber on Tuesday, November 19th. - November 18, 2013 - Mendelssohn Levy Publishing
Young Medical Spa® has earned Diamond level provider status from Allergan, maker of BOTOX® Cosmetic, in recognition of the extensive skill and experience of the physicians and nurse practitioners and the highly trained medical staff with Allergan products BOTOX®, Juvéderm® and Latisse®. - November 06, 2013 - Young Medical Spa®