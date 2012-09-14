PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Self Storage in Savannah, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

EduCare Announces New Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook The 1st Edition of the Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook is now available. This book is designed to educate women about treatments for recurrent and metastatic breast cancer, while also addressing the emotions that come with this diagnosis. - October 24, 2019 - EduCare

Bublish Announces Publication of Its First Book on the Blockchain Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish

Sausser Summers, PC Awards Intellectual Property Scholarship to Chicago-Kent College of Law Student Sausser Summers, PC, one of the leading trademark filing law firms in the United States, is pleased to announce that Bridget Murphy of Chicago-Kent College of Law has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship as she pursues a career in Intellectual Property Law. College students submitted applications... - October 10, 2019 - Sausser Summers PC - Online Trademark Attorneys

Interview Coaching Improves Communication Skills Charleston Career Coach, Margie Curry believes that interview coaching improves communication skills. This skilled career coach, life coach, and interview coach has seen the value of interview coaching for many of her clients during the past 14 years. "Good communication is an important Life Skill," says Ms. Curry. This coach recommends interview coaching for improving personal and professional relationships, negotiations, preparing for interviews, board meetings, and public speaking. - September 13, 2019 - Jumpstart Interview Coaching

Charleston Life Coach Uses Music to Tear Down Walls, and to Start a Conversation Margie Curry, Charleston Life Coach & Career Coach, uses “Music” to tear down walls and to start a conversation. She is the founder of Music is Healing Charleston, for veterans support groups, churches, military bases, small groups, men’s groups, and women’s groups. "We listen to Christian Music," says Ms. Curry, and then discuss the message in a song. - September 13, 2019 - Jumpstart Interview Coaching

BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

Showing Appreciation LLC Finally Offers a Way to Thank Everyday People That Go Above and Beyond What is Expected Showing Appreciation LLC was created to make an easy way for people to go to one place and select items that can be easily purchased and given to deserving individuals. The company made and gathered a very select assortment of high end very specialized gifts that often can’t be found anywhere but at Showing Appreciaiton LLC. "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives." -John F. Kennedy - June 24, 2019 - Showing Appreciation LLC

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

We are Guarding Earth Through Sport (We are GETS) Defending our planet is not a sport for viewership, it's about active involvement. - May 31, 2019 - We are GETS

Midcoast Properties, Inc. Sells 2 Property Portfolio in South Carolina Riverchase Self Storage located in Lexington, South Carolina and Summit Self Storage, located in North Augusta, South Carolina were sold to a national buyer in May. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast, led this effort on the... - May 30, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

BDG-CPAs Sponsors Inspirational Event at The Joe BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs

ROK Technologies Teams Up with AWS & GovLoop for a Live Training on How to Modernize Your GIS in the Cloud Government agencies are tasked with modernizing their GIS while simultaneously struggling to support outdated hardware and siloed systems. This one-hour conversation will highlight how to effectively transform by utilizing services like AWS AppStream 2.0 to stream GIS software directly from the cloud. - April 16, 2019 - ROK Technologies

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Midcoast Properties, Inc. Announces Sale of Plantation Self Storage in South Carolina Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Plantation Self Storage located in South Carolina. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast, represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - March 27, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

SCORE Charleston SC Launches New Women’s Entrepreneur Program, MOVE FORWARD SCORE Charleston SC, a business mentoring and education nonprofit, is addressing common issues challenging female entrepreneurs by launching a new program, MOVE FORWARD, to provide education and training to build success skills. The program will accept a limited number of entrepreneurs for two half-day workshops followed later in the year by a grant program. The MOVE FORWARD program is sponsored by SCORE and the SunTrust Foundation. - March 14, 2019 - SCORE Charleston SC

SCORE Charleston SC Announces the 2019 INVEST in VETS Grant Program Details SCORE Charleston SC, a nonprofit small business volunteer mentoring organization, has revised its annual military grant program, INVEST in VETS, to a biannual award for area veterans starting or running a small business. New in 2019 is sponsorship for the program from the SunTrust Foundation. - March 13, 2019 - SCORE Charleston SC

Midcoast Properties, Inc. Sells Storage Place in Commerce, GA Storage Place in Commerce, GA was sold in early February to a limited liability company. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - February 21, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

VIP Marketing & Advertising Named as a Leading Branding Agency in the United States for 2018 Clutch Co. announced the Leading Branding Agencies in the US for 2018. "Clutch's research team identified over 400 companies as leading branding agencies in the United States, based on the quality of their client feedback, service offerings, portfolio of past and current clientele, and market presence."... - December 06, 2018 - Hawthorne Pharmacy

AAA Storage City in Ridgeland, SC - Sold AAA Storage City in Ridgeland, SC, was sold in late November to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - December 05, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Direct Auto & Life Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" on December 5 Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance

Drop The Mike Productions Expanding Its Reach, Reputation with Multiple 2018 Awards Awards reflect a high level of excellence in DJ services for weddings and corporate events. - November 21, 2018 - Drop The Mike Productions

Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. - Storage World in Stockbridge, GA Storage World in Stockbridge, GA, was sold in November. The facility will be rebranded as a Storage Xxtra facility. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast, represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - November 07, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Ladies Choice Fitness Center Partners with Ultimatum, Inc. to Support Cajun Navy Relief Ladies Choice Fitness Center is hosting a Fall Festival Fundraiser on October 27th to support Cajun Navy Relief. They are also collecting donations online through Ultimatum from people who are not able to attend the fundraiser in person. - October 26, 2018 - Ultimatum Inc.

SCORE Charleston SC Receives SunTrust Foundation’s 2018 Lighting the Way Award and $75,000 Grant Recognized for its contributions to the small business community in the Charleston region, SCORE Charleston SC was awarded a 2018 Lighting the Way Award and $75,000 grant by the SunTrust Foundation. The SunTrust Foundation’s Lighting the Way Awards recognizes select nonprofit organizations that... - October 20, 2018 - SCORE Charleston SC

Donna L. McNabb-Riley Recognized as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Donna L. McNabb-Riley of Goose Creek, South Carolina has been recognized as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of data system analysis, logistics and e-commerce. These women are up... - September 28, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Kathleen Pratt Joins Pratt & Company Team at RE/MAX Pro Realty Pratt & Company at RE/MAX Pro Realty has announced Kathleen Pratt is the latest addition to their growing real estate franchise. Pratt is a licensed Realtor® and marketing specialist for Pratt & Company at RE/MAX Pro Realty in Charleston, SC. Pratt & Company has been selling and developing... - September 07, 2018 - Pratt & Company @ RE/MAX Pro Realty

CCSD School Board New Candidate Forum The Quality Education Project (QEP) and Flip the Board are hosting a New Candidate Forum for all new candidates running for Charleston County School Board in November. - August 23, 2018 - Quality Education Project

Martha L. Fulmer Recognized on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Martha L. Fulmer of Goose Creek, South Carolina has been recognized on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of insurance. Times Square is... - June 30, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Sold - Storage Express, Columbia, SC Storage Express in Columbia, South Carolina, was sold in late May. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - June 06, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

NYC Bridal, Beauty & Fashion Expert Opens Luxury Boutique in Charleston, SC MODELBRIDE is Now Open in Historic Downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Styling Brides from Engagement to Honeymoon. - May 19, 2018 - MODELBRIDE

Teleios Research Surveys What Young Christians Think About Society Teleios conducted a survey regarding the benefits of Christian society on an Instagram account frequented by Christian adolescents and millennials. There were 565 responses. The majority of responders were: female (78%), <34 years (67%), primarily from the United States (60%) and evangelical (88%). Approximately... - May 16, 2018 - Teleios Research

Absolute Pitch Releases the Secrets to Dramatically Improve Business Performance What if every member of your organization worked together in perfect harmony? Absolute Pitch distills the secrets of creating a world-class improvement system in the form of a surprising and engaging story. Robert Blaha and Bruce Thompson uncover the secrets of improving and harmonizing systems and teams... - April 12, 2018 - Absolute Pitch Book

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Bringing the Spirit of New Orleans to a City Near You A lot of exciting details regarding the 4th Annual Jazz Crawl for Charity and associated Kickstarter are being worked out. This is the first release. - April 02, 2018 - JAZZ Crawl for Charity

Andre Xcellence Releases New EP Through Capitol Records/Priority Records Genre blending recording artist Andre Xcellence turns up on new EP I’m Coming. The 5-track release will be distributed exclusively through Xcellent Music in partnership with Capitol/Priority Records. Inspired by Southern California’s sun and fun atmosphere Andre Xcellence plans to redefine... - March 15, 2018 - Andre Xcellence

Accelerated Fence Franchise Growth Continues as Superior Fence & Rail Opens 3rd Franchise Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now serving the Palm Beach County area. - February 21, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

South Carolina Firm Seeks NFL’s Big Game Impact The NFL has come under much scrutiny regarding player safety in the last several years. During this period, Turf Nation has quietly become the dominate brand in the synthetic turf industry. There are many large competitors within the synthetic turf industry, Turf Nation is far from the largest by volume,... - February 02, 2018 - Turf Nation

Building the Next Generation of Fence Contractors Through Fence Franchise Concept Superior Fence & Rail is redefining the legacy fence business with new fence franchise concept. - January 29, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Morrison Elected to GASSA Board of Directors Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., has been elected to the Georgia Self Storage Board of Directors. He also serves on the Board of the Self Storage Association of South Carolina. Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast... - January 10, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Avancen Completes Development of Pain Data Query System (PDQS) to Assist Meeting 2018 Joint Commission Pain Standards PO-PCA device and Pain Data Query System (PDQS) delivers meaningful data across facility’s operational platforms. Device data uploads into Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and provides real-time pain management and drug usage information to physicians, clinicians, pharmacists, nurses, and hospital leadership for better decision making and patient outcomes. - December 08, 2017 - Avancen MOD Corporation

Maggie L. Ward Honored as a VIP Member for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Maggie L. Ward of Charleston, South Carolina has been recognized as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2017 and honored with early admission for 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of publishing. About Maggie... - November 23, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Self Storage in Metro Atlanta, GA, Sold Max Value Self Storage, located in Metro Atlanta, GA, was sold in early November to an out of state buyer. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., led this effort on the firm's behalf. - November 16, 2017 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Self Storage in Cherryville, NC, Sold Alcom Mini Storage, located in Cherryville, NC, was sold in late October to an out of state buyer. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., led this effort on the firm's behalf. - November 08, 2017 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Dysautonomia Advocacy Foundation Launches Virtual Art Gallery to Help Establish Autonomic Disorders Clinic at Medical University of South Carolina Dysautonomia Advocacy Foundation launched today a virtual art gallery aimed at raising funds to establish a permanent Research Chair of Autonomic Disorders at the Medical University of South Carolina. Artists’ Eye on Dysautonomia features works from Charleston-area artists, as well as others from... - October 24, 2017 - Dysautonomia Advocacy Foundation

Sandra S. Watson, Ph.D. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sandra S. Watson, Ph.D. of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Sandra S. Watson, Ph.D. Dr. Watson retired after 43... - October 24, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Liquidax Capital Appoints Microsoft’s IoT and AI Business Development Director, Matt Vasey to Its Strategic Advisory Board Microsoft's Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business Development Director Appointed to the Liquidax Strategic Advisory Board. - October 20, 2017 - Liquidax Capital, LLC