|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
The 1st Edition of the Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook is now available. This book is designed to educate women about treatments for recurrent and metastatic breast cancer, while also addressing the emotions that come with this diagnosis. - October 24, 2019 - EduCare
Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish
Sausser Summers, PC, one of the leading trademark filing law firms in the United States, is pleased to announce that Bridget Murphy of Chicago-Kent College of Law has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship as she pursues a career in Intellectual Property Law.
College students submitted applications... - October 10, 2019 - Sausser Summers PC - Online Trademark Attorneys
Charleston Career Coach, Margie Curry believes that interview coaching improves communication skills. This skilled career coach, life coach, and interview coach has seen the value of interview coaching for many of her clients during the past 14 years. "Good communication is an important Life Skill," says Ms. Curry. This coach recommends interview coaching for improving personal and professional relationships, negotiations, preparing for interviews, board meetings, and public speaking. - September 13, 2019 - Jumpstart Interview Coaching
Margie Curry, Charleston Life Coach & Career Coach, uses “Music” to tear down walls and to start a conversation. She is the founder of Music is Healing Charleston, for veterans support groups, churches, military bases, small groups, men’s groups, and women’s groups. "We listen to Christian Music," says Ms. Curry, and then discuss the message in a song. - September 13, 2019 - Jumpstart Interview Coaching
BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
Showing Appreciation LLC was created to make an easy way for people to go to one place and select items that can be easily purchased and given to deserving individuals. The company made and gathered a very select assortment of high end very specialized gifts that often can’t be found anywhere but at Showing Appreciaiton LLC. "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives." -John F. Kennedy - June 24, 2019 - Showing Appreciation LLC
MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
Defending our planet is not a sport for viewership, it's about active involvement. - May 31, 2019 - We are GETS
Riverchase Self Storage located in Lexington, South Carolina and Summit Self Storage, located in North Augusta, South Carolina were sold to a national buyer in May.
Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast, led this effort on the... - May 30, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs
Government agencies are tasked with modernizing their GIS while simultaneously struggling to support outdated hardware and siloed systems. This one-hour conversation will highlight how to effectively transform by utilizing services like AWS AppStream 2.0 to stream GIS software directly from the cloud. - April 16, 2019 - ROK Technologies
The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Plantation Self Storage located in South Carolina. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast, represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - March 27, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
SCORE Charleston SC, a business mentoring and education nonprofit, is addressing common issues challenging female entrepreneurs by launching a new program, MOVE FORWARD, to provide education and training to build success skills. The program will accept a limited number of entrepreneurs for two half-day workshops followed later in the year by a grant program. The MOVE FORWARD program is sponsored by SCORE and the SunTrust Foundation. - March 14, 2019 - SCORE Charleston SC
SCORE Charleston SC, a nonprofit small business volunteer mentoring organization, has revised its annual military grant program, INVEST in VETS, to a biannual award for area veterans starting or running a small business. New in 2019 is sponsorship for the program from the SunTrust Foundation. - March 13, 2019 - SCORE Charleston SC
Storage Place in Commerce, GA was sold in early February to a limited liability company. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - February 21, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
Clutch Co. announced the Leading Branding Agencies in the US for 2018.
"Clutch's research team identified over 400 companies as leading branding agencies in the United States, based on the quality of their client feedback, service offerings, portfolio of past and current clientele, and market presence."... - December 06, 2018 - Hawthorne Pharmacy
AAA Storage City in Ridgeland, SC, was sold in late November to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - December 05, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance
Awards reflect a high level of excellence in DJ services for weddings and corporate events. - November 21, 2018 - Drop The Mike Productions
Storage World in Stockbridge, GA, was sold in November. The facility will be rebranded as a Storage Xxtra facility. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast, represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - November 07, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
Ladies Choice Fitness Center is hosting a Fall Festival Fundraiser on October 27th to support Cajun Navy Relief. They are also collecting donations online through Ultimatum from people who are not able to attend the fundraiser in person. - October 26, 2018 - Ultimatum Inc.
Recognized for its contributions to the small business community in the Charleston region, SCORE Charleston SC was awarded a 2018 Lighting the Way Award and $75,000 grant by the SunTrust Foundation.
The SunTrust Foundation’s Lighting the Way Awards recognizes select nonprofit organizations that... - October 20, 2018 - SCORE Charleston SC
Donna L. McNabb-Riley of Goose Creek, South Carolina has been recognized as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of data system analysis, logistics and e-commerce. These women are up... - September 28, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Pratt & Company at RE/MAX Pro Realty has announced Kathleen Pratt is the latest addition to their growing real estate franchise. Pratt is a licensed Realtor® and marketing specialist for Pratt & Company at RE/MAX Pro Realty in Charleston, SC.
Pratt & Company has been selling and developing... - September 07, 2018 - Pratt & Company @ RE/MAX Pro Realty
The Quality Education Project (QEP) and Flip the Board are hosting a New Candidate Forum for all new candidates running for Charleston County School Board in November. - August 23, 2018 - Quality Education Project
Martha L. Fulmer of Goose Creek, South Carolina has been recognized on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of insurance. Times Square is... - June 30, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Storage Express in Columbia, South Carolina, was sold in late May. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - June 06, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
MODELBRIDE is Now Open in Historic Downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Styling Brides from Engagement to Honeymoon. - May 19, 2018 - MODELBRIDE
Teleios conducted a survey regarding the benefits of Christian society on an Instagram account frequented by Christian adolescents and millennials. There were 565 responses. The majority of responders were: female (78%), <34 years (67%), primarily from the United States (60%) and evangelical (88%).
Approximately... - May 16, 2018 - Teleios Research
What if every member of your organization worked together in perfect harmony? Absolute Pitch distills the secrets of creating a world-class improvement system in the form of a surprising and engaging story. Robert Blaha and Bruce Thompson uncover the secrets of improving and harmonizing systems and teams... - April 12, 2018 - Absolute Pitch Book
The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
A lot of exciting details regarding the 4th Annual Jazz Crawl for Charity and associated Kickstarter are being worked out. This is the first release. - April 02, 2018 - JAZZ Crawl for Charity
Genre blending recording artist Andre Xcellence turns up on new EP I’m Coming. The 5-track release will be distributed exclusively through Xcellent Music in partnership with Capitol/Priority Records.
Inspired by Southern California’s sun and fun atmosphere Andre Xcellence plans to redefine... - March 15, 2018 - Andre Xcellence
Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now serving the Palm Beach County area. - February 21, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail
The NFL has come under much scrutiny regarding player safety in the last several years. During this period, Turf Nation has quietly become the dominate brand in the synthetic turf industry. There are many large competitors within the synthetic turf industry, Turf Nation is far from the largest by volume,... - February 02, 2018 - Turf Nation
Superior Fence & Rail is redefining the legacy fence business with new fence franchise concept. - January 29, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail
Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., has been elected to the Georgia Self Storage Board of Directors. He also serves on the Board of the Self Storage Association of South Carolina.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast... - January 10, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
PO-PCA device and Pain Data Query System (PDQS) delivers meaningful data across facility’s operational platforms. Device data uploads into Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and provides real-time pain management and drug usage information to physicians, clinicians, pharmacists, nurses, and hospital leadership for better decision making and patient outcomes. - December 08, 2017 - Avancen MOD Corporation
Maggie L. Ward of Charleston, South Carolina has been recognized as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2017 and honored with early admission for 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of publishing.
About Maggie... - November 23, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Max Value Self Storage, located in Metro Atlanta, GA, was sold in early November to an out of state buyer. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., led this effort on the firm's behalf. - November 16, 2017 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
Alcom Mini Storage, located in Cherryville, NC, was sold in late October to an out of state buyer. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., led this effort on the firm's behalf. - November 08, 2017 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
Dysautonomia Advocacy Foundation launched today a virtual art gallery aimed at raising funds to establish a permanent Research Chair of Autonomic Disorders at the Medical University of South Carolina. Artists’ Eye on Dysautonomia features works from Charleston-area artists, as well as others from... - October 24, 2017 - Dysautonomia Advocacy Foundation
Sandra S. Watson, Ph.D. of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Sandra S. Watson, Ph.D.
Dr. Watson retired after 43... - October 24, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Microsoft's Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business Development Director Appointed to the Liquidax Strategic Advisory Board. - October 20, 2017 - Liquidax Capital, LLC
Lawhorne Storage, located in Sylvester, GA, was sold in late September to an out of state buyer. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., led this effort on the firm's behalf. - October 04, 2017 - Midcoast Properties, Inc