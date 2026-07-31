South Carolina: Charleston News
Dr. Susan DiSario Joins Carolina Eyecare Physicians in Bluffton, SC
Renowned local Optometrist Dr. Susan DiSario has joined Carolina Eyecare Physicians’ Bluffton, South Carolina office at 10 William Pope Drive. A native of Ohio, Dr. DiSario earned her Doctor of Optometry from The Ohio State University College of Optometry and has been caring for patients in... - July 31, 2026 - Carolina Eyecare Physicians
A Journey Across an Ocean Becomes a Journey Within in Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s Powerful Debut Novel
Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s debut novel, “Three White Horses,” is a moving story of love, resilience, and self-discovery. What begins as a romance between a young woman from South Carolina and an Irish traveler evolves into a powerful journey of courage after an unexpected cancer diagnosis changes everything. Inspired by the author’s own experience, this emotionally compelling novel reminds readers that true strength comes from within. - July 30, 2026 - Bublish
Physicians Footcare Welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson
Physicians Footcare welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson to its Charleston team. A board‑certified foot and ankle surgeon with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Wilkinson brings extensive expertise in reconstructive surgery, clinical leadership, and patient‑centered care. He will see patients in the West Ashley office starting in August 2026. - July 23, 2026 - Physicians Footcare
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Paragon Hotel Company Announces $3 Million Renovation at Holiday Inn Anderson-an IHG Hotel
Comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, public spaces, and hotel exterior highlights Paragon Hotel Company's continued investment in Anderson. - July 13, 2026 - Paragon Hotel Company
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
Quoizel Promotes Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales; Mass Merchant, Blending Strategic Vision with Deep Retail Expertise
Quoizel has promoted Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant. A lighting industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, Shatzel has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives since joining Quoizel in 2023. In her new role, she will lead the company's Mass Merchant sales channel and oversee key retail partnerships. - June 03, 2026 - Quoizel
Murdaugh Murders Podcast Creators Expand Audio Network with New Travel Podcast "Wherever It Leads..." Featuring CEO / Podcast Journalist Mandy Matney
LUNASHARK® has spun off Wherever It Leads… from its Premium membership platform into a standalone public podcast feed on March 18th with three episodes (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and new episodes every two weeks. - April 20, 2026 - LUNASHARK®
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
New Memoir “Journey Through the Valley” Invites Readers to Redefine Success, Faith, and What It Means to Truly Live
“Journey Through the Valley” by David Brenner is a deeply personal memoir about faith, burnout, and redefining success. Drawing from his experience as a C-level executive of a company valued at over $1B, Brenner explores how true transformation happens not through achievement, but through surrender. This powerful literary debut invites readers to slow down, reflect, and rediscover purpose beyond productivity. - March 24, 2026 - Bublish
From Trauma to Truth: Aiyahla Lo’Qtus Explores Feminine Power, Healing, and Global Awakening in “Freedom”
“Freedom: From Trauma to Conscious Power” by Aiyahla Lo’Qtus is a deeply personal memoir and spiritual guide for women—and all beings—ready for liberation. Connecting personal healing with global transformation, the book explores trauma, abuse, and social conditioning as gateways to conscious power. In a time of crumbling systems and rising truth, “Freedom” offers a compassionate path toward wholeness, balance, and embodied awakening. - March 19, 2026 - Bublish
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
Local Independent Comic Publisher Launches Community-Driven Anthology in South Carolina
Simple But Complex, LLC has launched the Street Comics Initiative, a community‑driven effort to support emerging and underrepresented creators in Columbia. Its first project, the Twisted History Anthology, invites writers and artists to create an 8–16 page comic that reimagines real historical events with a supernatural twist. Sign‑ups are open now, with submissions beginning January 19, 2026. - January 15, 2026 - Simple But Comlpex, LLC
Former FEA President and Veteran 1031 Exchange Expert Steve Chacon Joins Banker Exchange as President
Banker Exchange, a leading Qualified Intermediary specializing in Section 1031 exchanges, recently announced the appointment of Steve Chacon as President. Chacon brings more than 20 years of exclusive experience in 1031 exchanges, along with a national reputation for technical expertise, educational leadership, and industry advocacy. - January 07, 2026 - Banker Exchange
Redefining the Future of Influence: “The Negotiation Code” Blends EQ and AI for a New Era of Negotiation
A #1 Amazon Bestseller in Business Conflict Resolution and Mediation, “The Negotiation Code” blends emotional intelligence and AI to revolutionize how we lead, influence, and communicate. With ten proven strategies and practical tools, this book presents a bold new framework for meaningful connection and strategic clarity in negotiations. A must-read for professionals navigating business, leadership, or personal growth in the age of AI. Available now on Amazon and major retailers. - December 16, 2025 - Bublish
EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
ZestYears Announces the Golden Grandparent Award to Recognize Outstanding Baby and Children’s Products
This winter, the much-anticipated launch of ZestYears a modern lifestyle magazine site and community designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, will serve as the new voice of longevity media. As part of its nationwide debut, ZestYears is now opening applications for the Golden Grandparent... - November 04, 2025 - ZestYears
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Maryland and South Carolina
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Maryland and South Carolina. - October 29, 2025 - 24hourEDU
Practical, Holistic, Empowered Aging: Kathleen Cesarin’s “Living and Aging Well” Helps Readers Plan and Thrive Through Change
“Living and Aging Well” by nurse and wellness practitioner Kathleen Cesarin is a full-color, hands-on toolkit that reframes aging as a journey of purpose and empowered choice. With practical checklists, worksheets, and mindset tools, it equips older adults, families, and professionals to plan ahead, prevent crisis decisions, and embrace holistic well-being. Both practical and inspiring, it’s a roadmap to truly living—and aging—well. - October 14, 2025 - Bublish
Radial Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Second South Carolina Clinic in Downtown Conway
More than 60 community members and business leaders join for ribbon cutting ceremony with the Conway Chamber of Commerce. - October 11, 2025 - Radial
Fripp Island Art Guild Debuts with Art Show Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness
Fripp Island Art Guild (FIAG) launches to unite local artists and art lovers. Join our first event: Pledge the Pink Art Show, Fri Oct. 17, 2025, 1–7 PM, 101 Ocean Point Dr., Fripp Island. Expect 34 artists, demos, and pink lemonade; proceeds support breast cancer services via Pledge the Pink. Sponsors include FrippIslandStay, USCB, Sparklight, RedCap, and more. - October 10, 2025 - Fripp Island Art Guild
Author Willie Williams’s New Book, “Why I Ain't a Que No More: You are What I Say You Are, Boy,” Tells a Harrowing True Story of Identity, Betrayal, and Resilience
Recent release “Why I Ain't a Que No More: You are What I Say You Are, Boy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Willie Williams explores the author’s struggles with identity and betrayal after a devastating cover-up forced his entire world to change and upended his promising career in the military. - August 13, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
What Does It Take to Become a Business Leader and Peacemaker? Avi Shaked’s Gripping New Memoir, “The Greater the Risk,” Reveals the Answer
From construction sites to boardrooms to peace talks, “The Greater the Risk” by Avi Shaked tells the riveting true story of an Israeli entrepreneur who built 888.com, launched a $1B peace plan, and dared to believe in change. A #1 Amazon bestseller, this memoir reveals how one man turned adversity into opportunity—and business success into a mission for peace. - July 22, 2025 - Bublish
Quoizel Promotes Rising Star Celine Diz to Product Manager, Blending Creative Vision with Strategic Discipline
Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Celine Diz to the role of Product Manager. With a rare blend of creative ingenuity and analytical precision, Celine brings a unique right- and left-brain approach to product development that positions... - June 27, 2025 - Quoizel
A Novel Launches a Thrilling Literary Trilogy That Dares to Ask—Can Compassion Rewind a Community?
“Mt. Forgotten: A Novel” by Kevin Casanova Abrams launches The Farangotta Trilogy with a multi-generational tale of a sacred mountain town under siege by capitalism. Featuring a fierce heroine, indigenous resilience, and mythic alpacas, the novel explores themes of cultural preservation, environmental reckoning, and compassion’s quiet power. A gorgeously written debut praised for its emotional depth and cinematic pace. - June 25, 2025 - Bublish
Diamond Care Transportation Expands Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Across South Carolina and Beyond
Diamond Care Transportation announces a major service expansion across South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, bringing enhanced wheelchair-accessible transportation options to meet the growing needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. - June 18, 2025 - Diamond Care Transportation
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
New Book Unmasks the Dark Side of Power in Kentucky
“While No One’s Watching” by National Security Whistleblower and Veteran Investigator Darlene F. Price Exposes Chilling True Stories of Corruption and Cover-Ups - May 30, 2025 - Bublish
Author Tammy Croft Morris and Illustrator Jackie Blake Collins’s New Book, "The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo," Follows the Adventures of a Fancy Flamingo
Recent release “The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo” from Covenant Books author Tammy Croft Morris and illustrator Jackie Blake Collins is a charming tale that centers around Fancy, a flamingo with a flair for the fabulous. After moving with her grandfather to their new home in South Carolina, Fancy sets about making new friends and embarking on new adventures. - May 22, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Rebecca Belschner’s New Book, “Stress Almost Killed Me, Literally: And It Could Kill You Too,” Explores the Lasting Ramifications That Chronic Stress Can Cause
Recent release “Stress Almost Killed Me, Literally: And It Could Kill You Too” from Covenant Books author Rebecca Belschner is an eye-opening read that explores the lasting negative impact that stress can have on one’s body and psyche. From chronic illness to emotional burnout, Belschner outlines how stress can harm oneself, and the ways to manage stress in a healthier way. - May 16, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Dr. Jeannelle Perkins-Muhammad's New Audiobook, "Into-Me-See," is a Powerful New Guide Designed for Black Couples Seeking to Cultivate a True Connection
Recent audiobook release “Into-Me-See: Mastering Black Intimacy for the Relationship You've Always Wanted” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Jeannelle Perkins-Muhammad provides a transformative guide to achieving genuine intimacy in Black relationships, offering practical strategies and real-life stories to help couples foster deeper, more meaningful connections. - May 08, 2025 - Audiobook Network
VOYAGE to Open at Camp North End, Bringing Style, Adventure & Community Under One Roof
A deeply personal mission becomes a public space of belonging for women in Charlotte. This June, a new kind of retail experience is taking flight in Charlotte’s historic Camp North End. Founded by global traveler Ophelia Allman, VOYAGE is more than a boutique — it’s a bold... - May 06, 2025 - Voyage
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
A Voyage Into the Unknown Becomes a Spiritual Journey in “Aristar,” the Thrilling Sequel to “Eternigy”
“Aristar,” the second book in Zane Kaylani’s Eternigy series, takes readers on a cosmic voyage where a mysterious nebula and a powerful remnant of Earth’s sun hold life-changing secrets. A group of explorers must confront the cost of their journey as they seek out the enigmatic Aristar. Will they unlock its power or be consumed by the nebula’s forces? “Aristar” is now available on Amazon and all major retailers. - April 09, 2025 - Bublish
Jim Osteen’s Newly Released "Where Are We Going Today, Lord?" is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Divine Guidance
“Where Are We Going Today, Lord?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Osteen is a powerful memoir and spiritual guide that reflects on God’s presence in everyday life, drawing from personal experiences and biblical wisdom. - March 12, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Blue Evergarden Releases Poignant New Poetry Collection, “Diaries of a Borderline,” in Spring 2025
Blue Evergarden’s “Diaries of a Borderline” debuts worldwide in spring 2025, offering a raw poetic journey through trauma, mental health, and healing. Divided into five parts, the collection explores self-reclamation, resilience, and self-love, weaving vivid imagery with emotional depth. With powerful lines like, “She learned broken and falling apart were two different things,” Evergarden invites readers to reflect, heal, and embrace transformation. Available on Amazon and major retailers. - March 06, 2025 - Bublish
The Hack Ninja Launches Affordable Cybersecurity Master Class: Early Access Available Now
The Hack Ninja is excited to announce the launch of its Cybersecurity Education Program set to debut on March 23, 2025. Founded by cybersecurity expert Galaxia Martin, The Hack Ninja was created to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that struggle with cybersecurity challenges. This... - February 28, 2025 - The Hack Ninja, LLC
June Lynne Walter’s Newly Released “It’s Just a Dog: True Stories from Good Shepherd Farm” is an Array of True Tales Honoring the Unconditional Love of God’s Creatures
“It’s Just a Dog: True Stories from Good Shepherd Farm” from Christian Faith Publishing author June Lynne Walter is an inspiring collection of real-life encounters with animals that reveal God’s presence, love, and lessons of faith. - February 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
New Book to Help High-Achievers Thrive in Retirement
Professionals, executives, and others can create challenging, fulfilling second acts. - February 05, 2025 - Bublish
Dr. Jim Leggett’s New Book, "Proverbs: Wisdom for Everyday Living," Breaks Down the Endless Wisdom Presented in the Book of Proverbs
Recent release “Proverbs: Wisdom for Everyday Living” from Covenant Books author Dr. Jim Leggett inspires readers to honor God and treat others with respect and kindness. - January 27, 2025 - Covenant Books
Jeff Clark’s Newly Released "Where Is God in This World?" is a Heartfelt Guide to Embracing Christ-Centered Living
“Where Is God in This World?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Clark is an inspiring exploration of how to connect with God, live a Christ-centered life, and navigate a world fraught with challenges through faith. - January 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Skip Johnson’s New Book, "A Life in Short Stories," is a Fascinating Memoir Presented as a Series of Short Vignettes That Provide Insight Into the Author’s Life
Fulton Books author Skip Johnson, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as an independent writer who previously worked as a newspaper journalist, has completed his most recent book, “A Life in Short Stories”: a compelling autobiographical account woven together through a... - January 17, 2025 - Fulton Books
Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina
When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood. - January 09, 2025 - Delta Power Equipment Corporation
Dr. Ameca Carter Thomas’s Newly Released “Today Is A Wonderful Day” Inspires a Positive Mindset in Young Readers
“Today Is A Wonderful Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ameca Carter Thomas is a heartwarming children’s book that celebrates positivity, growth mindset, and the beauty of everyday moments. Through engaging illustrations and uplifting messages, the book aims to instill a love for reading while teaching valuable life lessons about kindness, appreciation, and the power of positive thinking. - December 30, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
New Audiobook Release: Historical Fiction Novel Captures the Secrets and Shadows of Small-Town America
Discover the secrets of small-town Wyoming in Dershie McDevitt’s “A Horse Brought Us Here.” When Homecoming Queen BJ Bonniface tragically dies, rumors swirl as her best friend and boyfriend question the truth behind her death. Set in the 1950s, this gripping historical fiction explores friendship, grief, and resilience. Now available as an audiobook on Audible and major platforms, this critically acclaimed novel captivates readers and listeners alike with its emotional depth and timeless themes. - December 17, 2024 - Bublish
Norah Lally’s Debut Novel, "Back to Bainbridge," Explores Resilience, Family Trauma, and the Power of Intergenerational Bonds
“Back to Bainbridge” by Norah Lally is a heartfelt coming-of-age novel about 14-year-old Vicki, who, after her family’s eviction, moves into her grandmother’s Bronx apartment. As Vicki navigates new friendships, family tensions, and her search for her estranged father, she uncovers hidden family truths and builds resilience through the support of neighbors who become like family. Set in vibrant NYC, this story celebrates intergenerational bonds, healing, and the power of love and acceptance. - December 10, 2024 - Bublish