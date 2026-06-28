Wisconsin: Madison News
“The Cracking of 007”
New Literary Essay Reveals the Cracks Beneath James Bond’s Iconic Cool. “The Cracking of 007” reframes Ian Fleming’s legendary spy as a wounded figure shaped by grief, violence, and the fading dream of empire. - June 28, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
SuiteDynamics Launches Dynamic Job Shop, a Manufacturing Suite Built for the Realities of Custom Production
New solution gives make-to-order and high mix, low volume manufacturers unified quoting, scheduling, fabrication, and quality workflows inside their existing ERP. - June 04, 2026 - SuiteDynamics
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson Recognized as a VIP and an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson of Sussex, Wisconsin, is recognized as a VIP in the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. As an Honored Member, she will be highlighted in a full page article in the Spring 2026 issue, detailing her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - February 27, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Texas Independents Send Early Signal: Policy Alignment Alone is Not Enough
New statewide U.S. Senate primary research finds collaborative versus combative tone and alignment with President Trump shape independent support in both Democratic and Republican contests. - February 19, 2026 - BallotReady
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
GiantLands Fifth Age Launches with Indigenous Futurism Titles Honoring Native American Heritage Month
Two Decades of Transmedia Worldbuilding Realized in Science Fantasy RPG Adventure and Novel - December 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors. - November 03, 2025 - TRICOR Insurance
Arrow Sewing Furniture Introduces Four New Cabinets Designed for Today’s Sewists
Arrow Sewing Furniture has introduced four new cabinets designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for home sewists: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey. Each features smart storage, ergonomic design, and flexible configurations to support creativity in any space. All models are available November 1, 2025, through Arrow’s authorized retailers and at ArrowSewing.com. - November 01, 2025 - Arrow Sewing
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
Nancian D. Hall Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Nancian D. Hall of Junction City, Wisconsin has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. About Nancian D. Hall Nancian D. Hall is the... - September 27, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Sara E. Rugg Honored as a Top Professional for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sara E. Rugg of Shorewood, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law/legal services. Rugg will be... - August 27, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Nancian D. Hall Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Nancian D. Hall, of Junction City, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Hall is featured in the... - August 12, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
STAY Cohosting Partners Launches to Revolutionize Vacation Rental Management for Property Owners
In an increasingly competitive and complex vacation rental landscape, many property owners find themselves overwhelmed by the demands of managing listings, communicating with guests, coordinating cleaning, and optimizing pricing. STAY Cohosting Partners aims to fill this gap by providing a professional, hands-on approach that allows owners to enjoy the financial benefits of their investment without the daily operational stress. - July 02, 2025 - STAY Cohosting Partners
Travel Industry Pros Launch Bold New Podcast: The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride
Travel pros Tahryn Nicastro and Karen Walz launch "The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride," a bold new podcast pulling back the curtain on the realities of running a travel business. Blending real talk, industry insights, and marketing strategy, it’s made for travel advisors by two women who live it. New episodes drop weekly on major podcast platforms. - July 01, 2025 - The Tahryn & Karen Show
Wonderfilled Launches New Era of Transmedia Storytelling with Prism-Led Mythic Universe
Professor Prism launches the Prism Era July 1 with a 32-track dance album, four new RPG books, a mythic opera, and a live game event at EGGcon 2. Blending music, mythology, and immersive storytelling, this transmedia campaign signals a bold new creative vision from the founder of Wonderfilled, Inc. - June 30, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Amy Xiong’s Newly Released "Finding Hope in the Shadows" is a Moving Memoir of Faith, Cultural Identity, and Resilience in the Face of Life’s Darkest Moments
“Finding Hope in the Shadows” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Xiong is an inspiring personal narrative that explores the journey from spiritual turmoil to healing, offering readers a powerful testimony of redemption and hope. - June 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Elevate CRS Expands Coverage Analysis Services to Support Research Sites Amid Growing Industry Pressures
As clinical research sites face mounting challenges—including tighter regulations, staffing shortages, shortened timelines, and reduced NIH funding — Elevate Clinical Research Solutions (Elevate CRS) is stepping up. The company has expanded its coverage analysis services to help... - May 21, 2025 - Elevate Medical Solutions
Elevate Marketing Partners Officially Launches to Transform Healthcare Marketing
The Elevate family is expanding. Elevate Marketing Partners, a healthcare-focused marketing agency, has officially launched, offering expert marketing solutions tailored to healthcare vendors and organizations. With a commitment to delivering customized strategies that drive results, Elevate... - May 21, 2025 - Elevate Medical Solutions
Author Joseph Hind’s new book “Not Crushed: Songs of a Broken Heart” is a faith-based series of poems that explores the salvation Christ offers in the midst of suffering
Recent release “Not Crushed: Songs of a Broken Heart” from Covenant Books author Joseph Hind is a poignant collection of poetry that reflects upon the authors’ own journey in finding hope and triumph over darkness through Christ. Drawing from his own personal experiences, Hind shares his writings in the hope of inspiring others who may be struggling to seek out the Lord to guide them. - May 19, 2025 - Covenant Books
Elevate Medical Solutions Offers Free Coding Webinars with CEUs for Medical Coding Professionals Nationwide
Elevate Medical Solutions, a nationally respected provider of medical coding and revenue cycle management services, proudly offers free coding webinars with CEUs to support medical coding professionals across the United States. These AHIMA- and AAPC-approved educational sessions are designed to help coders stay current with evolving standards, sharpen their expertise, and earn continuing education credits at no cost. - May 16, 2025 - Elevate Medical Solutions
Ellen Hauser’s New Book, "Sad Sadie and the Special Mirror," Follows a Girl Who is Able to See Her True Self by Looking in a Special Mirror Her Animal Friends Created
Fulton Books author Ellen Hauser, who has degrees in piano performance and political science and enjoys reading, traveling, swimming, and doing yoga, has completed her most recent book, “Sad Sadie and the Special Mirror”: a charming story of a young girl who, after feeling bad about... - May 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
Applications Now Open for the 2025 Innov8League Global Innovation Competition
Innov8League, a leading global platform for breakthrough ideas and future-focused solutions, is now accepting applications for its 2025 innovation competition. The event brings together bold thinkers and expert judges from around the world in a fully virtual showcase of innovation, impact, and... - May 11, 2025 - Innov8League
Author LA Fridlington’s New Book, "Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Child Who is Inspired to Become a Nurse When They Get Older
Recent release “Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse” from Covenant Books author LA Fridlington is a captivating tale that centers around Teddy, a young child who decides they would like to be a nurse. While away at summer camp, Teddy gets to watch how the camp nurse cares for everyone, confirming their dreams of working as a nurse to help others. - April 30, 2025 - Covenant Books
Rita Williams Atkinson’s New Book, "Of the Struggle," is a Thrilling Tale Set in the Late 1800s That Follows a Woman’s Journey from Ireland to Build a New Life in America
Fulton Books author Rita Williams Atkinson, a mother who developed a passion for writing in the sixth grade, has completed her most recent book, “Of the Struggle”: a compelling novel set in the nineteenth century that follows a young woman’s adventures as she rises above her... - April 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
Joanne Raczkiewicz’s Newly Released “Journey to a Place Called Done: Broken Vessel to Wholeness” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith, Perseverance, and Spiritual Healing
“Journey to a Place Called Done: Broken Vessel to Wholeness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne Raczkiewicz is a heartfelt and faith-driven collection of personal testimonies, poetry, short stories, and reflections that encourage readers to trust in God’s plan and find strength in His guidance. - March 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Scotty Capistrant’s New Book, "Fall of a Giant," Allows Readers to Ponder What Could be Out There in a World with so Much Yet to be Discovered
Recent release “Fall of a Giant” from Page Publishing author Scotty Capistrant invites readers on a journey with a large man named Miph as deceit and discovery unfold one of the world’s biggest mysteries. - January 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Gerald Ervin Meyer’s New Book, "Reminiscing: An Autobiography of Classic Adventures," is a Fascinating Memoir Chronicling a Lifetime of Faith, Challenges, and Miracles
Fulton Books author Gerald Ervin Meyer has completed his most recent book “Reminiscing: An Autobiography of Classic Adventures”: a poignant true account of the author’s life, documenting his extraordinary journey to offer a candid reflection of struggles, triumphs, and the lessons... - January 21, 2025 - Fulton Books
ION Mining Announces New Mining Solution
Recently, ION Mining announced the official launch of its innovative mining solution, which aims to provide users with efficient, environmentally friendly and sustainable blockchain mining services. As a leader in the industry, ION Mining has been committed to promoting the development of the digital currency ecosystem through technological innovation. - January 21, 2025 - ION Mining
Author Jennifer Starker’s New Book "Trevor the Christmas Tree" is a Charming Story of a Christmas Tree Who Goes on a Thrilling Adventure After the Holiday Season is Over
Recent release “Trevor the Christmas Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jennifer Starker is an adorable story that centers around Trevor, a beautiful evergreen tree that gets picked one winter to be a Christmas tree. But after the holiday season ends, Trevor ends up on a surprising journey alongside all the other discarded Christmas trees to find their new home. - January 14, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Sheryl Rupprecht’s Newly Released “Oh, the Stories I Could Tell” is a Colorful Journey Through Imaginative Animal Adventures
“Oh, the Stories I Could Tell” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheryl Rupprecht is a playful and vividly illustrated exploration of animal tales that invites young readers and their loved ones to share in bedtime adventures. - January 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
AGENCY NEXT Launches WIN in 2025: Digital Upgrade Program for Loan Officers and Mortgage Brokers
AGENCY NEXT, a leader in digital marketing solutions for service-based businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its WIN in 2025: Digital Upgrade Program, a revolutionary three-month marketing system designed specifically for independent loan officers and branch managers. - December 09, 2024 - AGENCY NEXT
AB Show 2024 Draws Major Brands, 2,000 Industry Professionals to New Orleans
From November 19-22, 2,000 industry professionals, decision-makers and thought leaders gathered to explore the latest trends, products and solutions shaping the future of the athletics, fitness and recreation industries. The show featured comprehensive educational sessions, hands-on demonstrations... - December 05, 2024 - AB Show
Jim Harrigan’s Newly Released "Harrigan’s Heritage: A True Life Adventure" is a Heartwarming Family Memoir
“Harrigan’s Heritage: A True Life Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Harrigan is a captivating memoir that explores the joys, challenges, and rich experiences of family life, highlighting the author's personal journey and the diverse heritage of his family. - November 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Echo Lake Foods Hires Kathy Brodhagen as CEO
Echo Lake Foods, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, WI, hired Kathy Brodhagen as its new CEO effective September 21, 2024. Ms. Brodhagen brings over 30 years of food industry experience to the company having grown up in her family’s egg products business prior to expanding her... - November 01, 2024 - Echo Lake Foods
Daniel Burrus Releases Groundbreaking AI Strategy Report for Business Leaders
Global technology futurist and leading authority on disruptive innovation, Daniel Burrus, has unveiled his latest AI Strategy Report, designed to help businesses harness the transformative power of Generative AI. - October 02, 2024 - Burrus Research, Inc.
Lake Drive Books Publishes a Mother and Daughter Story of Trauma Recovery and Intergenerational Healing in New Book
In You Are Not Your Trauma: Uproot Unhealthy Patterns, Heal the Family Tree, mental health and addiction recovery expert Caroline Beidler, MSW, helps readers understand the link between intergenerational trauma and recovery and identify unhealthy patterns that keep them stuck and live more freely without trauma—or family trauma—holding them back. - September 25, 2024 - Lake Drive Books
Daniel Burrus Recognized as One of RETHINK Retail’s Top AI Leaders in Retail for 2024
Daniel Burrus of Burrus Research, Inc. has been named one of the 2024 Top AI Leaders in Retail by RETHINK Retail as part of its newly launched AiR (AI in Retail) program. The list highlights 150 leaders across 10 categories driving AI innovation, including Retailers & Brands, Technology, Investors, Ethicists, and more. - August 29, 2024 - Burrus Research, Inc.
Carbon World Health Announces Grand Opening of Sun Prairie Location
Carbon World Health is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This exciting event will feature tours of the state-of-the-art facility to inaugurate the new site. - August 23, 2024 - Carbon World Health
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Purpletv Says "Pass the Torch, Joe, Before the Darkness of Trump Blows the Light Out."
Starting today, PurpleTV Channel 16.1 in Milwaukee will air an editorial recommending that President Biden step aside and pass the torch. "We love Joe, but it is time to go," said Matthew Davidge, CEO of PurpleTV. "I donated back in 2020 and 2024. I celebrated when he won. I believe... - July 18, 2024 - PurpleTV
Congratulations ATS
Associated Training Services (ATS) was recently honored by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) for being a Platinum Training Provider. - July 12, 2024 - Associated Training Services
Tahoe Network Infrastructure Fiber Expansion in Midwest
Tahoe Network Infrastructure, the parent company of E-Vergent, is excited to announce the expansion for the recent E-Rate win in Marion, Wisconsin, where E-Vergent will build fiber infrastructure for a local school, which exemplifies the tangible impact of this expansion. Through initiatives like... - June 03, 2024 - Tahoe Network Infrastructure
RoddyMedical Selected for Mayo Clinic & ASU MedTech Accelerator Program
Company Meets with Top Experts and Brings Home Audience Choice Award - May 23, 2024 - RoddyMedical Inc.