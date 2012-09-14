|
Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company
A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism,... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Secretary recognizes the significant impact Fairbanks Morse workforce has on the US Navy. - May 17, 2019 - Fairbanks Morse
Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) hosted its annual Crystal Vision Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Noah’s Event Venue in Madison, Wisconsin. Since 2007, LEBW has honored advocates of donation who have shown commitment and dedication to raising awareness and educating communities on... - May 14, 2019 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin
The Playlist is an award-winning six-member Wisconsin cover band, who recently celebrated 15 years of music making with a special performance in Brookfield, have several dates set for the summer months, including repeat venues due to their authentically live music (without sequencing or pre-recorded vocals). - April 30, 2019 - The Playlist
Nolan, an 8-year old boy living in Deer Park, Wisconsin, has received a very generous $10,000 Grant towards his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR. - April 17, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC
The Empowering Women Podcast will be hosting a launch party on Thursday April 4th at 5:00 pm CDT. If you’re in the Madison area and would like to attend, get your tickets and join the fun: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/launch-party-empowering-women-in-industry-podcast-tickets-57803865919 - April 03, 2019 - Empowering Women in Industry
Mary J. Ardissone of Fitchburg, Wisconsin has been honored as a VIP for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of healthcare and creative writing. These important women exemplify tenacity. They... - February 01, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Loggerhead Wins Four Golden Images. - December 14, 2018 - Loggerhead Deco
Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin held its annual Legacy of Sight ceremony, which honored families and their loved ones, who gave the gift of sight through eye donation. The event, held at the Overture Center in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, began with a welcome from Stacey Troha, Interim Executive Director at Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin. “Know that your loved one’s gift has brought peace of mind, reduced anxiety and stress. No more will a recipient wonder if they counted money correctly, reached... - November 13, 2018 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin
Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
Cari A. Mews of Loyal, Wisconsin has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of drug screening. Each month women are featured to represent their professions... - September 01, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Wausau, Wisconsin-based Jewelry Retailer stands out from the rest by offering its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” with the Preferred Free Lifetime Nationwide Warranty - July 25, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Frederick Leafgren, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, has recently been recognized as a Top 10 Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Consulting. - July 24, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who
Rock River Fund announced its first close June 15. - July 23, 2018 - Badger Fund
Kids are really rocking live onstage in local production of School of Rock. - July 16, 2018 - Sudbrink Performance Academy
New book to be released at three overseas addiction conferences looks at the root cause of the opioid crisis and offers solutions, not "Band-Aid approaches." - July 03, 2018 - Alcohologist.com
Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
The Badger Fund is committing capital to another start up. - May 02, 2018 - Badger Fund
K2.Inc has undergone a brand name change with a new logo and new identity. - April 13, 2018 - Bruviti
Midwest Biotech Supply (MBS), a division of Wallo Brands, today announced its launch and offerings of research services and products such as custom protein expression and purification and production of essential biotechnology reagents. MBS is launching with the commitment to improve the world through... - April 03, 2018 - Wallo Brands LLC
Kristi Vater honored as premier Nursing Home Administrator. Ms. Vater manages a top-rated facility which is a preferred provider of UW Health. She is the daughter of Gary & Kathy Vater or Plymouth, WI. - March 14, 2018 - Capitol Lakes, Inc.
Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) hosted its annual Crystal Vision Awards ceremony on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Best Western Premier in downtown Madison, Wisconsin. LEBW was honored to have Governor Jim Doyle as Keynote speaker and Master of Ceremonies, Ms. Amy Carlson, NBC15 News.
Since 2007, LEBW... - March 13, 2018 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin
Associated Physicians is excited to announce the arrival of the, long-anticipated, 3D Mammography unit. - March 03, 2018 - Associated Physicians, LLP
Treat Bake Shop Founder Sarah Marx Feldner and Quince and Apple Co-Founders and Owners Matt and Clare Stoner Fehsenfeld announced today that their businesses are joining forces. Quince and Apple has purchased Treat Bake Shop and production of Treat’s spiced and candied nuts will move to Quince and Apple’s Madison kitchen in mid-March. - February 27, 2018 - Quince and Apple
Employee Benefit Adviser Editorial Committee Selects 20 Advisers for 2018 Rising Stars in Advising. - February 07, 2018 - HUB International - West Region
Stakeholders holders and city officials broke ground at the new Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) facility at 5003 Tradewinds Parkway, in Madison Wisconsin, on Thursday, January 25.
Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin, Executive Director, Darice Langham, kicked off the ceremony by describing the impact LEBW... - January 30, 2018 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin
New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr
Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 13 years running. - October 26, 2017 - Badger Truck Center
McFarland – Local officials will join investment and development partners on Friday, September 15 at 4:30 pm to celebrate the groundbreaking of Waubesa Shores – the newest luxury lakefront condominium community in McFarland, WI. The ceremony will be held at 4506 Larson Beach Road, McFarland,... - September 08, 2017 - eXp Realty, LLC
Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, celebrated being the Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Commercial Truck Sales at the world’s largest music festival. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout southeastern Wisconsin. For... - July 06, 2017 - Badger Truck Center
Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 210,000 SF sale-leaseback project located at 4101 Lien Road Madison, WI on behalf of our client, Amcor Flexibles Americas. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation. - July 06, 2017 - Campio
A broad coalition of child health advocates oppose Wisconsin's proposed AB 260, which would mandate schools and colleges accept physical exams completed by chiropractors. These 19 physician organizations, other health care providers, health systems, academic centers and other parties say clearance to play should be determined by screening in the primary care office. - June 12, 2017 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Loggerhead Deco has relocated manufacturing to Wisconsin. - April 19, 2017 - Loggerhead Deco
JettLingo gives K-12 students an easy and exciting way to learn to code through visual programming and robotics. - March 09, 2017 - RoboKind
Company adds two new painters, improves commercial paint booth and partners with new paint vendor. - February 23, 2017 - Badger Truck Equipment
Northwestern Mutual presents Soar Women's Empowerment 2nd Annual Summit in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - December 29, 2016 - Aart & Kingsley LLC
Tammy L. Freund of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 10 years in the field of funeral services for beloved pets.
About Tammy L. Freund
Ms. - October 08, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Badger Truck Equipment Expands in a New Direction - October 06, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
New Glarus Motors, LLC (NGM), a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, is excited to announce that Allen Cash has recently joined the organization as General Manager.
Matt Dierksmeier, Vice President of New Glarus Motors stated, “We... - September 08, 2016 - New Glarus Motors, LLC
New Glarus Motors, LLC., a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, is proud to announce that we are a recipient of the 2016 Spectrum Award of Excellence in Customer Satisfaction from City Beat News. Receiving this award emphasizes their... - August 03, 2016 - New Glarus Motors, LLC
The Good Jobs™, an employment branding solution, announced it has certified Badger Truck Center as a “Good Jobs Company” in recognition of all seven key attributes: Fun, Extreme Perks, Corporate Responsibility, Flextime, Inclusion, Green DNA and Career Development. Badger Truck Center... - June 22, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
RC Incorporated, a family owned company that consists of multiple business units focused primarily in the manufacturing industry, completed the acquisition of Heinrich Company. The business will continue under the current name of Heinrich Company ("Heinrich" or the "Company") and... - May 19, 2016 - RC Incorporated
PrairieSeedSource.com is dedicated to helping property owners restore, manage and improve their natural lands using the best quality seed available. Prairie Seed Source provides seed that is both cost-effective and carefully selected to assist land owners in restoring health and beauty to their land. - March 30, 2016 - Prairie Seed Source
New Glarus Motors, LLC (NGM) a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, is once again growing. Heather Schipper has recently been hired as Office Administrator, a newly created position.
Matt Dierksmeier, Vice President of New Glarus Motors... - March 29, 2016 - New Glarus Motors, LLC
New Glarus Motors, LLC, a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership, located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, has partnered with the New Glarus Police Department (NGPD) to support keeping the community safe.
The NGPD took delivery on a 2015 Dodge Charger in October. Sergeant Jeff... - November 19, 2015 - Badger Truck Center