Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

New Study Confirms TwitchView® Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Comparable to Gold Standard Mechanomyography Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company

Special Delivery for a Very Lucky Mayville Resident A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism,... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Honors Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation Advocates at 2019 Crystal Vision Awards Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) hosted its annual Crystal Vision Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Noah’s Event Venue in Madison, Wisconsin. Since 2007, LEBW has honored advocates of donation who have shown commitment and dedication to raising awareness and educating communities on... - May 14, 2019 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin

Wisconsin Cover Band The Playlist Celebrates 15th Anniversary & Announces Summer Line Up The Playlist is an award-winning six-member Wisconsin cover band, who recently celebrated 15 years of music making with a special performance in Brookfield, have several dates set for the summer months, including repeat venues due to their authentically live music (without sequencing or pre-recorded vocals). - April 30, 2019 - The Playlist

$10,000 SDWR Autism Service Dog Grant Awarded to 8-Year-Old Boy in Deer Park, WI Nolan, an 8-year old boy living in Deer Park, Wisconsin, has received a very generous $10,000 Grant towards his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR. - April 17, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Empowering Women in Industry Launches Empowering Women Podcast The Empowering Women Podcast will be hosting a launch party on Thursday April 4th at 5:00 pm CDT. If you’re in the Madison area and would like to attend, get your tickets and join the fun: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/launch-party-empowering-women-in-industry-podcast-tickets-57803865919 - April 03, 2019 - Empowering Women in Industry

Mary J. Ardissone Honored as a VIP for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Mary J. Ardissone of Fitchburg, Wisconsin has been honored as a VIP for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of healthcare and creative writing. These important women exemplify tenacity. They... - February 01, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Loggerhead Wins Four Golden Image Awards Loggerhead Wins Four Golden Images. - December 14, 2018 - Loggerhead Deco

Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Honors Those Who Gave the Gift of Sight Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin held its annual Legacy of Sight ceremony, which honored families and their loved ones, who gave the gift of sight through eye donation. The event, held at the Overture Center in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, began with a welcome from Stacey Troha, Interim Executive Director at Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin. “Know that your loved one’s gift has brought peace of mind, reduced anxiety and stress. No more will a recipient wonder if they counted money correctly, reached... - November 13, 2018 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin

Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center

Cari A. Mews Honored as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Cari A. Mews of Loyal, Wisconsin has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of drug screening. Each month women are featured to represent their professions... - September 01, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Jim Kryshak Jewelers is a Proud Member of the Exclusive, Nationwide Network of Preferred Jewelers International™ Wausau, Wisconsin-based Jewelry Retailer stands out from the rest by offering its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” with the Preferred Free Lifetime Nationwide Warranty - July 25, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International

Frederick Leafgren Named a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Top 10 Member Frederick Leafgren, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, has recently been recognized as a Top 10 Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Consulting. - July 24, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

New VC Fund Powers Up a Fresh Generation of Wisconsin Startups Rock River Fund announced its first close June 15. - July 23, 2018 - Badger Fund

Sudbrink Performance Academy Announces Their Latest Musical Theatrical Production: School of Rock Kids are really rocking live onstage in local production of School of Rock. - July 16, 2018 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

Wisconsin Researcher Pegs Alcohol Industry in Opioid Crisis Book New book to be released at three overseas addiction conferences looks at the root cause of the opioid crisis and offers solutions, not "Band-Aid approaches." - July 03, 2018 - Alcohologist.com

Pediatrician Accreditation Pilot to Improve HPV Vaccination Rates Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Badger Fund Plants Another Seed to Grow Wisconsin’s Startup Ecosystem The Badger Fund is committing capital to another start up. - May 02, 2018 - Badger Fund

K2.Inc is Now Bruviti K2.Inc has undergone a brand name change with a new logo and new identity. - April 13, 2018 - Bruviti

Midwest Biotech Supply Launches Offerings to Support Biotech Companies Focused on Improving the Human Condition Midwest Biotech Supply (MBS), a division of Wallo Brands, today announced its launch and offerings of research services and products such as custom protein expression and purification and production of essential biotechnology reagents. MBS is launching with the commitment to improve the world through... - April 03, 2018 - Wallo Brands LLC

Capitol Lakes Recognizes Long Term Care Administrator’s Week Kristi Vater honored as premier Nursing Home Administrator. Ms. Vater manages a top-rated facility which is a preferred provider of UW Health. She is the daughter of Gary & Kathy Vater or Plymouth, WI. - March 14, 2018 - Capitol Lakes, Inc.

Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Honors Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation Advocates at 2018 Crystal Vision Awards Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) hosted its annual Crystal Vision Awards ceremony on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Best Western Premier in downtown Madison, Wisconsin. LEBW was honored to have Governor Jim Doyle as Keynote speaker and Master of Ceremonies, Ms. Amy Carlson, NBC15 News. Since 2007, LEBW... - March 13, 2018 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin

Associated Physicians' New, Cutting Edge, 3.7 Second Mammography. Scheduling Now. Associated Physicians is excited to announce the arrival of the, long-anticipated, 3D Mammography unit. - March 03, 2018 - Associated Physicians, LLP

Madison Artisan Food Company Quince and Apple Acquires Milwaukee-based Treat Bake Shop Treat Bake Shop Founder Sarah Marx Feldner and Quince and Apple Co-Founders and Owners Matt and Clare Stoner Fehsenfeld announced today that their businesses are joining forces. Quince and Apple has purchased Treat Bake Shop and production of Treat’s spiced and candied nuts will move to Quince and Apple’s Madison kitchen in mid-March. - February 27, 2018 - Quince and Apple

Three HUB International Advisers Selected as Employee Benefit Adviser’s 2018 Rising Stars Employee Benefit Adviser Editorial Committee Selects 20 Advisers for 2018 Rising Stars in Advising. - February 07, 2018 - HUB International - West Region

Local Community Leaders and Stakeholders Celebrate Groundbreaking of the New Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Facility Stakeholders holders and city officials broke ground at the new Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) facility at 5003 Tradewinds Parkway, in Madison Wisconsin, on Thursday, January 25. Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin, Executive Director, Darice Langham, kicked off the ceremony by describing the impact LEBW... - January 30, 2018 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

Local Community Leaders Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Lakefront Condominium Project McFarland – Local officials will join investment and development partners on Friday, September 15 at 4:30 pm to celebrate the groundbreaking of Waubesa Shores – the newest luxury lakefront condominium community in McFarland, WI. The ceremony will be held at 4506 Larson Beach Road, McFarland,... - September 08, 2017 - eXp Realty, LLC

Badger Truck Center Celebrates Being Region’s Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Overall Commercial Sales at Summerfest Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, celebrated being the Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Commercial Truck Sales at the world’s largest music festival. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout southeastern Wisconsin. For... - July 06, 2017 - Badger Truck Center

Top Gun Advisors Completes 210,000 SF Sale-Leaseback in Madison, WI Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 210,000 SF sale-leaseback project located at 4101 Lien Road Madison, WI on behalf of our client, Amcor Flexibles Americas. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation. - July 06, 2017 - Campio

Wisconsin Healthcare Leaders Oppose Chiropractor Bill A broad coalition of child health advocates oppose Wisconsin's proposed AB 260, which would mandate schools and colleges accept physical exams completed by chiropractors. These 19 physician organizations, other health care providers, health systems, academic centers and other parties say clearance to play should be determined by screening in the primary care office. - June 12, 2017 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Loggerhead Expands Into the North Loggerhead Deco has relocated manufacturing to Wisconsin. - April 19, 2017 - Loggerhead Deco

RoboKind Announces JettLingo, Part of Its New Robots4STEM Initiative JettLingo gives K-12 students an easy and exciting way to learn to code through visual programming and robotics. - March 09, 2017 - RoboKind

Badger Truck Equipment Expands, Restructures Paint Department Company adds two new painters, improves commercial paint booth and partners with new paint vendor. - February 23, 2017 - Badger Truck Equipment

Tammy L. Freund Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tammy L. Freund of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 10 years in the field of funeral services for beloved pets. About Tammy L. Freund Ms. - October 08, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Badger Truck Equipment Moves Forward Badger Truck Equipment Expands in a New Direction - October 06, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

New Glarus Motors Welcomes Allen Cash as General Manager New Glarus Motors, LLC (NGM), a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, is excited to announce that Allen Cash has recently joined the organization as General Manager. Matt Dierksmeier, Vice President of New Glarus Motors stated, “We... - September 08, 2016 - New Glarus Motors, LLC

New Glarus Motors Awarded 2016 Spectrum Award of Excellence in Customer Satisfaction New Glarus Motors, LLC., a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, is proud to announce that we are a recipient of the 2016 Spectrum Award of Excellence in Customer Satisfaction from City Beat News. Receiving this award emphasizes their... - August 03, 2016 - New Glarus Motors, LLC

Badger Truck Center Recognized for Company Culture The Good Jobs™, an employment branding solution, announced it has certified Badger Truck Center as a “Good Jobs Company” in recognition of all seven key attributes: Fun, Extreme Perks, Corporate Responsibility, Flextime, Inclusion, Green DNA and Career Development. Badger Truck Center... - June 22, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

RC Incorporated Acquires Heinrich Company RC Incorporated, a family owned company that consists of multiple business units focused primarily in the manufacturing industry, completed the acquisition of Heinrich Company. The business will continue under the current name of Heinrich Company ("Heinrich" or the "Company") and... - May 19, 2016 - RC Incorporated

First Retail Native Seed Website Available Now PrairieSeedSource.com is dedicated to helping property owners restore, manage and improve their natural lands using the best quality seed available. Prairie Seed Source provides seed that is both cost-effective and carefully selected to assist land owners in restoring health and beauty to their land. - March 30, 2016 - Prairie Seed Source

New Glarus Motors Welcomes Heather Schipper as Office Administrator New Glarus Motors, LLC (NGM) a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, is once again growing. Heather Schipper has recently been hired as Office Administrator, a newly created position. Matt Dierksmeier, Vice President of New Glarus Motors... - March 29, 2016 - New Glarus Motors, LLC