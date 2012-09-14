PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City

Right Use of Power Institute Announces First Annual National BePowerPositive Day The Right Use of Power Institute, a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Boulder, Colorado, is pleased to announce October 28, 2019, as the First Annual National BePowerPositive Day. We live in a time increasingly marked by misuses and abuses of personal, professional, status, and institutional power large... - October 28, 2019 - Right Use of Power Institute

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Names Hallie Woods Chief Operating Officer HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

8z Real Estate Sponsors Venus de Miles 2019 8z Real Estate was pleased to be the main sponsor for Venus De Miles 2019, a fundraiser and unique organized bike ride benefiting the nonprofit Greenhouse Scholars. Venus de Miles is a major fundraiser for Greenhouse Scholars, an organization that supports low-income, high-achieving students with scholarships,... - August 23, 2019 - 8z Real Estate

Launch Consulting Named Snowflake’s "Rookie Solution Partner of the Year" Join the free Aug. 16 webinar on the innovative DATA360 solution Launch created for a Fortune 50 client in collaboration with Snowflake. - July 30, 2019 - Launch Consulting Group

Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Welcomes Michael McCabe, MD to RMG Lakewood Group Colorado's largest GI group and the Region's Digestive Health leader is continuing to expand, with the addition of the highly recruited Dr. McCabe joining the practice on Monday, July 15th. - July 14, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology

Be the Difference Foundation Announces Wheel to Survive Colorado Event An Indoor Cycling Fundraiser to Benefit Ovarian Cancer Research. - July 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

For[a]ging, a New Dining Experience in Dairy Block Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO. For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged

Huck Adventures is Raising $1 Million in Seed Funding to Connect Outdoor Adventure Enthusiasts Throughout the Country Huck Adventures, an outdoor app startup on a mission to connect outdoor enthusiasts in a way never done before, announced it is currently raising $1 million in seed funding. Huck is in the build stage and is currently coding the app with its latest version being tested internally on Testflight. The... - April 12, 2019 - Huck Adventures

8z Recognized Among Top Brokerages in the U.S. 8z Real Estate is pleased to be named in two national rankings released in March, the Real Trends 500, and RISMedia’s Power Broker report. Both ranked brokerages by their 2018 production. - April 09, 2019 - 8z Real Estate

Bonusly Secures $1.5M Seed Round Industry-leading employee recognition and rewards platform aimed at increasing engagement at work and improving employee retention announces seed round of $1.5 million from FirstMark Capital and Bloomberg Beta. - April 05, 2019 - Bonusly

Halp Raises $2.6M to Transform IT Support with Conversational Ticketing Announcing Halp, a conversational ticketing solution for IT teams allowing them to assign, prioritize, and answer requests from Slack in a message-based interface. They are taking conversational ticketing experience to a whole new level. - April 04, 2019 - Halp

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

Leap Communications is Proud to Announce Certification on the Wildix Platform Leap is now a SIP provider of choice on the Wildix platform, providing a direct line to the best technology in VoIP communications. - March 07, 2019 - Leap Communications

Shifting Consciousness on Earth with Sound - World Sound Healing Day February 14 "Send a Healing 'AH' sound to the planet with your voice! Attend or plan a World Sound Healing Day event,” says Jonathan Goldman, founder. Visit www.worldsoundhealingday.org for details. Tune in to a special live radio show February 14, 11 am ET (US). The show features a global sound healing, award-winning music and sound meditation from Jonathan and Andi Goldman to enhance brain coherence and amplify the effects of the toning event. Healing Sounds Radio www.healthyllfe.net. - January 30, 2019 - Joan Vann PR

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Opens New Infusion Center HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is pleased to open its new Infusion Center. The new center offers 21 adult patient rooms - 11 infusion bays, five private rooms and five dedicated apheresis (the removal of blood including red blood cells, plasma and stem cells for treatment... - January 24, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Operose Manufacturing to Acquire 3-D CNC and Expand U.S.-Based Manufacturing Services Expanding its services and capacity to meet the growing demand for U.S.-based manufacturing, Operose Manufacturing closed on its acquisition of 3-D CNC on December 28th, 2018. Operose Manufacturing, which provides CNC machined parts with multi-axis programming and machining technologies as well as fully... - January 08, 2019 - Operose Manufacturing

DSR Corporation's ZBOSS Stack Positions Nordic Semiconductor Multi-Procol SOC for Product Success DSR Corporation (DSR) today announces its partnership with Nordic Semiconductor, to bring the power of Zigbee to more developers around the world. DSR’s ZBOSS 3.0 Zigbee 3.0 software stack is now a part of the Nordic Semiconductor offering for the multiprotocol nRF52840 SoC. The licensed by Nordic... - January 02, 2019 - DSR Corporation

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Louisville, CO Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand its Operations with Brand New Location in Louisville, CO. - December 27, 2018 - The MAX Challenge of Louisville

Molecular Products Group Announces Acquisition of the Henkel SODASORB® Business Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the SODASORB® business from a fully owned subsidiary of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. The... - December 17, 2018 - Molecular Products

Jeffery Cole Joins Restorative Botanicals, LLC Restorative Botanicals, LLC is proud to announce and welcome Jeffrey Cole as Director of Program Development. Mr. Cole resigned his position at Ft. Lupton based PureHemp Technology LLC, where since 2016, he was the team leader for the Pure Kind Botanicals brand of hemp extracts as well as the private... - November 26, 2018 - Restorative Botanicals, LLC

Retired Swedish Medical Center Physician to Hold Book Signing at Debut of New van Gogh Biopic Retired Swedish Medical Center physician, Irv Arenberg, MD, to hold book signing at debut of new van Gogh biopic. - November 20, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Collects Hygiene Items for Englewood Families Swedish Medical Center partners with Englewood Schools to provide needed supplies to homeless and at-risk students. - November 17, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Front Rangers Cycling Club Names Scott Christopher Executive Director Front Rangers Cycling Club today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Christopher as Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Christopher’s caliber and experience step up to lead Front Rangers Cycling Club,” said James Levy President of the... - November 13, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Honors Nurses with Third Quarter DAISY Awards Cheryl Tucker, RN, Connie Bohn, RN, Asalia Carrazco, RN, recognized for providing extraordinary nursing care. - November 10, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Another "A" for Patient Safety in Fall 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. This is the fifth consecutive "A" for the hospital and TMCA is the only hospital in Aurora to receive an "A" grade. The designation... - November 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Hanna Now Seeing Patients at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora. “The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Molecular Products Group Announces a New Global Headquarters Colorado-based company, Molecular Products Group, is pleased to announce the opening of its new global headquarters in Louisville Colorado. Open House Molecular Products Group, a world leader in the design and manufacture of life critical devices for the treatment of breathable gases, will hold an... - October 30, 2018 - Molecular Products

Professional Sports Offers Lessons for Healthcare in Creating Raving Fans Keynote at Oliver Wyman Health Redefined Event to Explore How Data-Driven Consumer Insights Drive Better Customer Experience While Improving the Bottom Line. - October 29, 2018 - NextHealth Technologies

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Catherine Logan Seeing Patients at New OrthoONE Location at HCA/HealthONE's Centennial Medical Plaza Beginning October 22, 2018, patients can visit a new OrthoONE location and physician. Catherine Logan, MD, MBA, MSPT will begin seeing patients at OrthoONE at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Centennial Medical Plaza, a campus of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA), this month. Dr. Logan is an orthopaedic... - October 22, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives the 2018 Women’s Choice Award® as One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Presbyterian/St. Luke’s... - October 11, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

IAHSP® Hosts the Home Staging Industry Event of the Year with the Scott Brothers as Keynote Speakers The International Association of Home Staging Professionals® (IAHSP®) is hosting the largest Home Staging Industry Conference in Charlotte, NC Oct 18-20. Staging professionals from around the world are expected to be part of the 400 attendees as well as over 30 industry companies that provide... - October 11, 2018 - International Association of Home Staging Professional®

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives the 2018 Women’s Choice Award® as One of America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, part of HealthONE, has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Sarah... - October 08, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

New Cardiac Cath Lab at Rose Medical Center Sets Standard for Heart Care Multi-million dollar lab stakes Rose's place at the forefront of advanced cardiovascular care. - October 08, 2018 - Rose Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Announces ECMO Program HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that, under the direction of Dr. Michael Firstenberg, they have started an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, or ECMO, program. The program, which launched in late summer, is the product of a multidisciplinary team effort... - October 01, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Rose Medical Center Reaccredited with Advanced Certification for Spine Surgery and Total Hip, Total Knee Replacement from The Joint Commission Rose Medical Center Orthopedic & Spine Center reaccredited by The Joint Commission and has earned three Gold Seals of Approval®: Advanced Certification in Spine Surgery and Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. - September 28, 2018 - Rose Medical Center

Local Photographer Wins an Astonishing Eight Bronze Awards in the 2018 Portrait Masters Image Competition Gina Lantz, owner and proprietor of Gina Lantz Photography, LLC was recently awarded eight bronze awards in the Portrait Masters Image Competition at the Portrait Masters 2018 Conference that was recently held September 5-7th in Phoenix, Arizona. - September 25, 2018 - Gina Lantz Photography

Rose Medical Center's Cancer Program Re-Accredited by the Commission on Cancer The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted Three-Year Accreditation with Commendation to the cancer program at Rose Medical Center. - September 22, 2018 - Rose Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE Names Ryan Simpson President and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital HCA Healthcare/HealthONE has announced the appointment of Ryan Simpson as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital effective October 1, 2018. - September 12, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

IAHSP Hosts the 2018 Home Staging Conference & EXPO Oct 18-20 Featuring the Scott Brothers - Jonathan & Drew - HGTV's "Property Brothers," as Keynote Speakers The International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP) is hosting the 2018 IAHSP Conference & Expo Oct 18-20 in Charlotte, NC. Keynote Speakers for this event are Drew & Jonathan Scott - HGTV's "Property Brothers." Top industry professionals will be speaking and sharing business strategies and success tips with attendees from around the world. - September 02, 2018 - International Association of Home Staging Professional®

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Welcomes Vascular Surgeon Omid Jazaeri, M.D. HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that as of August 1, Omid Jazaeri, M.D., RPVI, FACS a board-certified general and vascular surgeon, is seeing patients and performing vascular surgical procedures at TMCA. Dr. Jazaeri’s practice, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery... - August 13, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Garratt Hasenstab Receives Certified Smart Contract Developer™ Credential Mr. Garratt Hasenstab, President of The Mountain Life Companies and Founder of Resource Blockchain has earned the globally recognized Certified Smart Contract Developer™ credential from the Blockchain Council. - July 28, 2018 - The Mountain Life Companies

Designer Nina Nguyen Embraces Flirty, Fun and Feminine Style for Summer 2018 Looks range from accessories that accent with a whisper to sizzling scene stealers. - June 28, 2018 - Nina Nguyen Designs