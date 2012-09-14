PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City
The Right Use of Power Institute, a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Boulder, Colorado, is pleased to announce October 28, 2019, as the First Annual National BePowerPositive Day. We live in a time increasingly marked by misuses and abuses of personal, professional, status, and institutional power large... - October 28, 2019 - Right Use of Power Institute
4 Cities Chosen to Share Journey of Losing Husband/Father, Son/Brother to Suicide - October 15, 2019 - Carey Conley
Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom
Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest,
Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
8z Real Estate was pleased to be the main sponsor for Venus De Miles 2019, a fundraiser and unique organized bike ride benefiting the nonprofit Greenhouse Scholars. Venus de Miles is a major fundraiser for Greenhouse Scholars, an organization that supports low-income, high-achieving students with scholarships,... - August 23, 2019 - 8z Real Estate
Join the free Aug. 16 webinar on the innovative DATA360 solution Launch created for a Fortune 50 client in collaboration with Snowflake. - July 30, 2019 - Launch Consulting Group
Colorado's largest GI group and the Region's Digestive Health leader is continuing to expand, with the addition of the highly recruited Dr. McCabe joining the practice on Monday, July 15th. - July 14, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology
An Indoor Cycling Fundraiser to Benefit Ovarian Cancer Research. - July 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO.
For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged
Huck Adventures, an outdoor app startup on a mission to connect outdoor enthusiasts in a way never done before, announced it is currently raising $1 million in seed funding.
Huck is in the build stage and is currently coding the app with its latest version being tested internally on Testflight. The... - April 12, 2019 - Huck Adventures
8z Real Estate is pleased to be named in two national rankings released in March, the Real Trends 500, and RISMedia’s Power Broker report. Both ranked brokerages by their 2018 production. - April 09, 2019 - 8z Real Estate
Industry-leading employee recognition and rewards platform aimed at increasing engagement at work and improving employee retention announces seed round of $1.5 million from FirstMark Capital and Bloomberg Beta. - April 05, 2019 - Bonusly
Announcing Halp, a conversational ticketing solution for IT teams allowing them to assign, prioritize, and answer requests from Slack in a message-based interface. They are taking conversational ticketing experience to a whole new level. - April 04, 2019 - Halp
OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE
Leap is now a SIP provider of choice on the Wildix platform, providing a direct line to the best technology in VoIP communications. - March 07, 2019 - Leap Communications
"Send a Healing 'AH' sound to the planet with your voice! Attend or plan a World Sound Healing Day event,” says Jonathan Goldman, founder. Visit www.worldsoundhealingday.org for details. Tune in to a special live radio show February 14, 11 am ET (US). The show features a global sound healing, award-winning music and sound meditation from Jonathan and Andi Goldman to enhance brain coherence and amplify the effects of the toning event. Healing Sounds Radio www.healthyllfe.net. - January 30, 2019 - Joan Vann PR
HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is pleased to open its new Infusion Center. The new center offers 21 adult patient rooms - 11 infusion bays, five private rooms and five dedicated apheresis (the removal of blood including red blood cells, plasma and stem cells for treatment... - January 24, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Expanding its services and capacity to meet the growing demand for U.S.-based manufacturing, Operose Manufacturing closed on its acquisition of 3-D CNC on December 28th, 2018. Operose Manufacturing, which provides CNC machined parts with multi-axis programming and machining technologies as well as fully... - January 08, 2019 - Operose Manufacturing
DSR Corporation (DSR) today announces its partnership with Nordic Semiconductor, to bring the power of Zigbee to more developers around the world. DSR’s ZBOSS 3.0 Zigbee 3.0 software stack is now a part of the Nordic Semiconductor offering for the multiprotocol nRF52840 SoC. The licensed by Nordic... - January 02, 2019 - DSR Corporation
Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand its Operations with Brand New Location in Louisville, CO. - December 27, 2018 - The MAX Challenge of Louisville
Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the SODASORB® business from a fully owned subsidiary of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.
The... - December 17, 2018 - Molecular Products
Restorative Botanicals, LLC is proud to announce and welcome Jeffrey Cole as Director of Program Development. Mr. Cole resigned his position at Ft. Lupton based PureHemp Technology LLC, where since 2016, he was the team leader for the Pure Kind Botanicals brand of hemp extracts as well as the private... - November 26, 2018 - Restorative Botanicals, LLC
Retired Swedish Medical Center physician, Irv Arenberg, MD, to hold book signing at debut of new van Gogh biopic. - November 20, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center partners with Englewood Schools to provide needed supplies to homeless and at-risk students. - November 17, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Front Rangers Cycling Club today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Christopher as Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Christopher’s caliber and experience step up to lead Front Rangers Cycling Club,” said James Levy President of the... - November 13, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Cheryl Tucker, RN, Connie Bohn, RN, Asalia Carrazco, RN, recognized for providing extraordinary nursing care. - November 10, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. This is the fifth consecutive "A" for the hospital and TMCA is the only hospital in Aurora to receive an "A" grade. The designation... - November 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Industry leader unveils limited time, introductory pricing on ultimate Jeep® accessory. - November 05, 2018 - Bestop
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora.
“The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Colorado-based company, Molecular Products Group, is pleased to announce the opening of its new global headquarters in Louisville Colorado.
Open House
Molecular Products Group, a world leader in the design and manufacture of life critical devices for the treatment of breathable gases, will hold an... - October 30, 2018 - Molecular Products
Keynote at Oliver Wyman Health Redefined Event to Explore How Data-Driven Consumer Insights Drive Better Customer Experience While Improving the Bottom Line. - October 29, 2018 - NextHealth Technologies
Beginning October 22, 2018, patients can visit a new OrthoONE location and physician. Catherine Logan, MD, MBA, MSPT will begin seeing patients at OrthoONE at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Centennial Medical Plaza, a campus of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA), this month. Dr. Logan is an orthopaedic... - October 22, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Presbyterian/St. Luke’s... - October 11, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
The International Association of Home Staging Professionals® (IAHSP®) is hosting the largest Home Staging Industry Conference in Charlotte, NC Oct 18-20. Staging professionals from around the world are expected to be part of the 400 attendees as well as over 30 industry companies that provide... - October 11, 2018 - International Association of Home Staging Professional®
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, part of HealthONE, has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Sarah... - October 08, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Multi-million dollar lab stakes Rose's place at the forefront of advanced cardiovascular care. - October 08, 2018 - Rose Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that, under the direction of Dr. Michael Firstenberg, they have started an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, or ECMO, program. The program, which launched in late summer, is the product of a multidisciplinary team effort... - October 01, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Rose Medical Center Orthopedic & Spine Center reaccredited by The Joint Commission and has earned three Gold Seals of Approval®: Advanced Certification in Spine Surgery and Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. - September 28, 2018 - Rose Medical Center
Gina Lantz, owner and proprietor of Gina Lantz Photography, LLC was recently awarded eight bronze awards in the Portrait Masters Image Competition at the Portrait Masters 2018 Conference that was recently held September 5-7th in Phoenix, Arizona. - September 25, 2018 - Gina Lantz Photography
The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted Three-Year Accreditation with Commendation to the cancer program at Rose Medical Center. - September 22, 2018 - Rose Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE has announced the appointment of Ryan Simpson as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital effective October 1, 2018. - September 12, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
The International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP) is hosting the 2018 IAHSP Conference & Expo Oct 18-20 in Charlotte, NC. Keynote Speakers for this event are Drew & Jonathan Scott - HGTV's "Property Brothers." Top industry professionals will be speaking and sharing business strategies and success tips with attendees from around the world. - September 02, 2018 - International Association of Home Staging Professional®
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that as of August 1, Omid Jazaeri, M.D., RPVI, FACS a board-certified general and vascular surgeon, is seeing patients and performing vascular surgical procedures at TMCA. Dr. Jazaeri’s practice, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery... - August 13, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Thirty-Seven Rose Medical Center physicians named "Top Docs" by 5280 Magazine. - August 11, 2018 - Rose Medical Center
Mr. Garratt Hasenstab, President of The Mountain Life Companies and Founder of Resource Blockchain has earned the globally recognized Certified Smart Contract Developer™ credential from the Blockchain Council. - July 28, 2018 - The Mountain Life Companies
Looks range from accessories that accent with a whisper to sizzling scene stealers. - June 28, 2018 - Nina Nguyen Designs
Tokyo Joe’s introduces its latest creation, the Banh Mi Bowl just in time for summer. This decadent bowl includes white chicken tossed in homemade Joe’s BBQ sauce, pickled veggies, avocados, chopped greens, cilantro, jalapenos, a sous vide (soft poached) egg, black lava sea salt and drizzled... - June 27, 2018 - Tokyo Joes