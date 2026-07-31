Colorado: Boulder-Longmont News
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
Ravi Kaiut Reveals How "The Kaiut Yoga Method" Helps Readers Reclaim Mobility, Reduce Chronic Pain, and Move Better at Any Age
The Kaiut Yoga Method: Restore Joint Function. Reduce Chronic Pain. Move Better at Every Age, by Ravi Kaiut, introduces a science-informed approach to mobility, chronic pain, and healthy aging. Shortly after its launch, the book reached #1 New Release in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Chronic pain and appeared in several Amazon Hot New Releases categories. - March 16, 2026 - Ravi Kaiut
Now Open: 2026 Sharon Prize Grants for Women & Non-Binary Artists Across Colorado
The Sharon Prize is now accepting 2026 applications from Colorado women and non-binary artists. The fifth-year grant offers $5,000, plus $1,000 in PR consulting, and new for 2026, collaborative projects across disciplines may receive up to $10,000. Open to visual arts, music, film, dance, and literature, projects exploring social justice, the environment, public lands, immigration, mental health, or other themes where art sparks conversation and inspires positive change are encouraged. - February 19, 2026 - Sharon Prize
Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado
Story Renovations Launches AI Design Studio, a Free Tool Empowering Homeowners to Formulate Their Vision Before Hiring a Designer
Story Renovations, a leader in custom home renovations, today announced the public launch of the Story AI Design Studio. This powerful, free-to-use tool is designed to help creative homeowners ideate, optioneer, and crystallize their design inspirations and vision at the very beginning of a renovation or custom home project. - February 03, 2026 - Story Renovations
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
TPAPT Announces 2025 National Conference: AI and the Future of Tutoring
Independent tutors and test prep professionals gather to navigate the industry’s most disruptive year in a decade. The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT) today announced its 2025 Winter Virtual Conference, AI and the Future of Tutoring, to be held online from December 11 and 12, 2025. - November 04, 2025 - TPAPT
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Denver Interior Designer Dennison Highlights “Flex Spaces” and the Evolution of Modern Homes
Is flexibility the new luxury? Denver designer Christine Dennison thinks so. Her firm, Dennison Interior Design, is redefining high-end living with adaptable “flex spaces” that merge elegance and everyday practicality. - October 22, 2025 - Dennison Interior Design
Allison Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Allison Care Center in Lakewood, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Arcticsource1's Collagen Partner Seagarden is Now "Friend of the Sea" Certified
ArcticSource1 has since 2015 represented Seagarden, a Norwegian supplier of responsible and sustainable high quality marine collagen. Seagarden now holds both MSC Chain of Custody certification and Friend of the Sea certification for their collagen based on regional caught cod skin. - October 19, 2025 - ArcticSource1
Will Energy Bills Become the New Eggs? The Just Power Podcast Shines a Spotlight on Energy Affordability and Equity.
Nearly half of U.S. families struggled to pay energy bills last year. The Just Power Podcast, hosted by Carolyn Parrs, tackles this hidden crisis by exploring how to ensure clean, affordable, and equitable energy for all. Featuring voices from policymakers, Tribal leaders, and community champions, the show asks: Will clean energy be a privilege for some—or a right for all? - August 17, 2025 - Mind Over Markets
Vivage-Beecan Hosts 16th Annual Lake Loop to Support Resident Holiday Celebrations
Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau–themed event brings together residents, staff, volunteers, and sponsors for a fun run/walk-n-roll, live music, games, and community connection, raising funds for resident holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities. - August 15, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Lake Loop 2025: Vivage-Beecan Celebrates Community, Connection, and Compassion at 16th Annual Fundraiser
Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th Annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau-themed event will feature a fun run/walk-n-roll, music, games, and sponsor booths, bringing together over 400 residents, staff, and community supporters to celebrate connection and raise funds for holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities. - August 15, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Dr. Lisa’s New Book, “The Noises in MY House,” is a Charming Tale That Encourages Exploration of Unknown Sounds Through Odd, Hilarious, and Unusual Noises
Fulton Books author Dr. Lisa, an award-winning psychology scholar and a longtime creator of children’s literature, has completed her most recent book, “The Noises in MY House”: From a birthday party in the bathroom to a shark in the garage, this is an adorable story that follows a... - August 14, 2025 - Fulton Books
@ArAIstotle Joins Virtuals Genesis Launch with $FACY as the Truth Layer of Web3 to Rewire the Perverse Incentives of the Attention Economy of Web2
@ArAIstotle, the AI-powered truth verification agent developed by AI Seer (AI Seer Pte. Ltd.), will launch $FACY on the 8th of August as part of Virtuals’ Genesis platform, marking a major step toward decentralized, incentivized fact-checking in Web3. The team brings together expertise from the Gates Foundation, Princeton University, National University of Singapore, and Messari, combining deep AI research with crypto native strategy. - August 01, 2025 - AI Seer
Authors Patrick Diorio and Arianna Sidway’s New Book, “The Integrated Self: Your Guide to Authentic Personal and Spiritual Growth,” Explores Balancing One’s Ego and Soul
Recent release “The Integrated Self: Your Guide to Authentic Personal and Spiritual Growth” from Covenant Books authors Patrick Diorio and Arianna Sidway is a fascinating and compelling guide that aims to help readers discover their true authentic self by finding balance and acceptance between both their ego and soul. - June 23, 2025 - Covenant Books
Spirit Bear Ranch Offers a Rare Window Into Land, Legacy, and Living in Southern Colorado
At over 420 acres, Spirit Bear Ranch's representatives believe this just might be the most significant property in Southern Colorado history. Just outside Durango, this estate blends refined mountain architecture with active land stewardship, offering a rare opportunity to live at the intersection of legacy, landscape, and luxury. - May 21, 2025 - Blackmore Group
Colorado Springsteen Celebrates 50 Years of "Born to Run" at Boulder Theater
“Born to Run,” released 6.25.1975 is one of the most iconic albums in rock history. Colorado Springsteen, the premier Bruce tribute band, will perform the album in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The breadth and difficulty of these songs poses a challenge for any group and tackling the entire album is indeed an achievement. Fans of Springsteen know that the music on this particular record signals his transition from New Jersey’s best kept secret to national touring powerhouse. - April 28, 2025 - Colorado Springsteen
Author Joenel Dicen Coros’s New Book, "As You Step Into Teaching," Explores Different Perspectives to Help Guide Educators Towards Purpose-Driven Teaching
Recent release “As You Step Into Teaching: 9 Perspectives for a Purpose-Driven Teaching” from Covenant Books author Joenel Dicen Coros is a compelling and thought-provoking guide based upon years of the author’s own professional experiences that aims to help educators who are seeking to improve their performance in the classroom by rethinking their approach to teaching. - April 21, 2025 - Covenant Books
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Merito Recognized as AMS Workday Partner of the Year at Tricentis Partner Awards 2025
Merito has been named AMS Workday Partner of the Year at the 2025 Tricentis Partner Awards, recognizing its leadership in delivering scalable automation that helps Workday customers streamline testing and accelerate upgrades. The Merito Automation Accelerator has driven innovation and impact in enterprise testing, underscoring Merito’s commitment to quality, speed, and customer success in digital transformation. - March 27, 2025 - Merito Solutions
Merito Joins Forces with Checkmarx to Deliver Industry-Leading Application Security Platform
Merito customers will benefit from developer-friendly, code-to-cloud application security with Checkmarx One. - March 06, 2025 - Merito Solutions
View Homes Appoints Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer
View Homes, a leading private homebuilder in Texas, Colorado, and the Southwest, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). - February 11, 2025 - View Homes
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
SchoolBlocks Launches SchoolFeed: a Game-Changer for Safe, Engaging School Communities
SchoolBlocks, a trusted EdTech platform serving over 3,000 schools nationwide, proudly introduces SchoolFeed, a revolutionary school-safe social networking platform. Designed to tackle the growing challenges of traditional social media in educational settings, SchoolFeed offers schools the tools... - January 09, 2025 - SchoolFeed
Boulder Creek Neighborhoods Announces New Ranch-Style Homes at Dillon Pointe in Broomfield
Boulder Creek Neighborhoods is thrilled to announce it will offer its ranch-style homes at the new master-planned community, Dillon Pointe in Broomfield. - December 02, 2024 - Boulder Creek Neighborhoods
Author Janette A. Smith’s New Book, "Covid-19 and Me," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Must Adapt to the Challenges of Living Through the Covid-19 Pandemic
Recent release “Covid-19 and Me” from Page Publishing author Janette A. Smith is a poignant story that explores the struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic through the eyes of a child, providing practical solutions and preventive methods to stay safe while offering reassurance and guidance to young readers facing unprecedented changes. - November 12, 2024 - Page Publishing
Mountain Valor Foundation Welcomes Rod Tolbert as Chief Development Officer
Mountain Valor Foundation welcomes Rod Tolbert as Chief Development Officer. With extensive experience from the American Red Cross, Tolbert will lead fundraising, donor relations, and program expansion focused on PTSD recovery and wellness for veterans and first responders. President Zack Kelemen highlights Tolbert's expertise as key to growing the foundation's impact. Tolbert looks forward to securing resources to continue Mountain Valor’s transformative work. - November 11, 2024 - Mountain Valor Foundation
Ecology Center to Host Special Screening of “Between the Sun and the Sidewalk” to Support Berkeley Soda Tax
On November 5, it's Berkeley Vs Big Soda…again. In 2014, Berkeley championed the first successful US campaign to tax sugary drink companies and support health equity. In the following years it spread to Oakland, San Francisco, Albany, and jumped states to Philidelpia, PA and Boulder CO. In... - September 17, 2024 - Ecology Center
"The Mindset of a Champion" hosted by Todd Herman is Streaming Now on KNEKT Television Network
Cizzle Brands presents a discussion with Nathan Mackinnon, Todd Herman, Andy O'Brien and John Celenza about the mindsets that have helped them succeed in business, sports and life. Streaming now on KNEKT tv. - September 07, 2024 - KNEKT®tv
Oracle Acquisitions Takes on Northeastern Regional Meeting
Oracle Acquisitions, a Denver-based marketing firm, traveled over 1,700 miles to attend the Northeastern Regional Conference in Philadelphia. Regional leaders from all across the area meet to collaborate, address key issues affecting the industry. This event will bring together CEOs, small business... - July 29, 2024 - Oracle Acquisitions
Merito Solutions Acquires Bienabee Technologies
Merito Solutions Acquires Bienabee Technologies to Strengthen DevSecOps Solutions and Expand Market Reach - July 15, 2024 - Merito Solutions
Navigating the Unique Challenges of Mountain and Rural Real Estate in the Denver Foothills
A quick guide for potential buyers interested in mountain and rural real estate in the Denver Foothills. Lets touch on key challenges such as securing water rights, managing septic systems, and ensuring property access, with practical solutions and expert advice. Note current market trends and a success story to inspire you! - July 04, 2024 - Jen Langhals, Realtor, LPT Realty
Revitalize Your Home with Summer 2024's Top Renovation Projects by Jen Langhals
Jen Langhals highlights the top five renovations to boost home value and enjoyment. Key projects include outdoor spaces, energy efficiency, and kitchen and bathroom upgrades, each offering significant returns on investment and enhanced living quality. - June 30, 2024 - Jen Langhals, Realtor, LPT Realty
Author Kero Tomison’s New Book, "Easter," is a Chilling and Gripping Novel About a Misunderstood Teenager with an Explosive Temper
Recent release “Easter” from Page Publishing author Kero Tomison introduces Alec Winslow, a teen who is often considered confrontations but is misunderstood and good at heart. - June 11, 2024 - Page Publishing
D. I. Sidebottom’s Newly Released “A Ransom in Vain? 1 Timothy 2:1-7 Galatians 2:21” is a Thought-Provoking Biblical Analysis
“A Ransom in Vain? 1 Timothy 2:1-7 Galatians 2:21” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. I. Sidebottom offers an insightful examination of Scripture, challenging readers to critically assess popular teachings in light of biblical truth. - May 31, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
CMTpages' "Color the Friendship Bracelets" Coloring Books Capture the Unbreakable Bond of Taylor's Swift's Fan Community with a "Shared Coloring Experience" for Swifties
"Color the Friendship Bracelets" coloring books capture the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the unbreakable bond of the Swiftie community. Created by mother-daughter Swifties, these coloring books feature intricate designs inspired by iconic friendship bracelets. Celebrating beloved song titles, lyrics, concert chants, and perfect for all ages, these books offer a unique way for the community to have a Shared Coloring Experience that brings the emotions of trading bracelets home. - May 22, 2024 - CMTpages
Author Rex J. Fleming’s New Book, "Our Cold Climate Transition: Implications for Society’s Energy Systems," Explores Truths About the Climate Change
Recent release “Our Cold Climate Transition: Implications for Society’s Energy Systems” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rex J. Fleming is a compelling look at the Earth's climate from its beginning to now, the actual impact that CO2 has on it, and the impending cooling period that the author believes the planet is transitioning into based on his thorough research and professional expertise. - May 10, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Curtis Phillips and Marc Barnes’s Newly Released "Marriage and Family: God’s Plan A" is an Enlightening Guide to Building Strong Foundations
“Marriage and Family: God’s Plan A” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Curtis Phillips and Marc Barnes offers readers a comprehensive exploration of the timeless wisdom and divine design behind the institution of marriage. Drawing from biblical principles, the book provides practical insights and guidance for couples seeking to strengthen their relationships and families. - May 03, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Flow Research Finds Worldwide Flowmeter Market Continuing to Climb
A new study from Flow Research, Volume X: The World Market for Flowmeters, 9th Edition (www.flowvolumex.com), finds that the worldwide flowmeter market is strong and trending upward as the economy continues to grow and rising oil prices drive exploration and production. Other forces, such as continued population growth and economic expansion, are also fueling growth. Coriolis and magnetic flowmeters are the revenue leaders in the flowmeter market. - April 18, 2024 - Flow Research, Inc.
Author Holly Crawford’s New Book, "Harley Hare and the Pie-Eating Contest," Follows a Greedy and Mischievous Rabbit Who Learns the Importance of Patience
Recent release “Harley Hare and the Pie-Eating Contest” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Holly Crawford is an adorable story that centers around Harley Hare, an impatient rabbit who steals pies all over town because he simply can’t wait for the big pie eating contest. Despite nearly ruining the town’s big celebration, Harley learns his lesson, and everyone manages to have fun. - April 18, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author T.A. Greenup’s New Book, "A Tale As Old As Time," is a Fascinating Story That Finds the Son of Macbeth Battling the Seven Deadly Sins for the Fate of the World
Recent release “A Tale As Old As Time” from Page Publishing author T.A. Greenup is an epic tale that centers around Skye, the bastard son of the tyrant Macbeth, who must embark on an unforgettable journey to save the world from the seven deadly sins, making the ultimate sacrifice to save humanity from its darkest hours. - April 12, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author L.A. Dunn’s New Book, "The Adventures of Remy the Pomeralien," Follows a Friendly Alien Who Visits Different Places to Learn All There is to Know About Earth
Recent release “The Adventures of Remy the Pomeralien” from Newman Springs Publishing author L.A. Dunn is an adorable story that centers around Remy, a Pomeralien from the planet of Pearth who loses control of his ship and finds himself on Earth. Eager to explore new places, Remy sets off on a global excursion in order to experience the many different countries around the world. - April 03, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Space Lab® Selected by NASA to Develop EcoMine™ − A Bioregenerative Mineral Mining Facility for the Moon
Space Lab® has announced that the company has been selected to develop EcoMine™, a closed-loop bioregenerative mining facility for the moon, through the NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Ignite program. NASA’s plans to establish a sustained Lunar presence for scientific... - January 25, 2024 - Space Lab Technologies, LLC
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Home Title Freezing Document to Protect Homeowners from Title Fraud
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing home title protection services, today announced the launch of a new property title protection document designed to protect property owners from title identity theft and fraud. The new document, called the Notice of Title Freeze, is a copyrighted legal document placed in the public records. - January 18, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Meta Burger Brings New Plant Based Proteins to the Colorado Market
Meta Burger, Colorado’s leading plant based restaurant chain, is adding plant based proteins from Fable Food Co, Umaro Foods, and Unreal Deli. - December 11, 2023 - Meta Burger
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Named Colorado Parent Magazine’s Family Favorite Hospital for Seventh Year in a Row
The recognition acknowledges the votes and insights of readers and patients. - November 03, 2023 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division