Connecticut: Hartford News
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
H-Earrings Launches Elegant OTC Hearing Cuffs Designed to Make Hearing Support Feel Beautiful, Modern, and Wearable
A new kind of hearing aid combines hearing technology with jewelry-inspired design, giving adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss a more stylish way to reconnect with conversations, music, and everyday moments. - June 19, 2026 - H Earrings
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
Green Earth Roofing Solutions Expands Service Offerings to Include Support for Abandoned and Orphaned Solar Systems
Green Earth Roofing Solutions expands offering its service menu to solar systems in Massachusetts and Connecticut where the original installation company may have orphaned or abandoned the commercial or residential system. - April 06, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
Woman-Owned Green Earth Roofing Solutions to Help Businesses Across Connecticut Preserve Eligibility for Federal Solar Investment Tax Credits
Green Earth Roofing Solutions, a woman-owned commercial solar solutions provider, continues to offer full-service Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) capabilities as part of its comprehensive menu—alongside roofing and electrical services—to help businesses across... - April 04, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Craig Margelony Expands Access to Business Capital Through CamCap and Launches the Fail Forward Foundation
Craig Margelony is an entrepreneur, business funding specialist, and founder of CamCap LLC and the Fail Forward Foundation. He is known for helping business owners access capital and rebuild through disciplined growth and strategic funding solutions. - March 18, 2026 - Fail Forward Foundation
Limitless Acquisitions Volunteers at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, Serving and Supporting Guests
Limitless Acquisitions volunteered at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, where team members assisted both in the kitchen and on the dining floor. Volunteers helped plate meals, run food to guests, and serve beverages such as tea, coffee, and water. Acting in roles similar to restaurant servers, the team worked together to support the staff and ensure guests had a welcoming and positive dining experience while giving back to the community. - March 14, 2026 - Limitless Acquisitions, Inc
LockSourcePro Launches Commercial Locksmith and Security Vendor Directory
LockSourcePro has launched a commercial security vendor directory connecting property managers and contractors with qualified commercial locksmiths and access control professionals. The platform focuses exclusively on commercial environments and helps organizations find trusted security vendors quickly and efficiently. - March 02, 2026 - LockSourcePro
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Nicole Araujo of Trend 2000 Real Estate is Launching a First-Time Homebuyer Education Program
Nicole Araujo of Trend 2000 Real Estate is launching a First-Time Homebuyer Education Program to support individuals preparing to purchase their first home. Offered monthly through in-person and virtual sessions, the program provides practical guidance on the homebuying process, financing considerations, and navigating Hartford County’s highly competitive housing market, as identified by Zillow and other national housing analysts. - February 02, 2026 - Realtor Nicole Araujo of Trend 2000 Real Estate
California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting
CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth. - January 13, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club. - December 18, 2025 - StoneGate Estates at Cameron Court
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
2025 Heida Hermanns International Music Competition Launch Event Held at Prestigious Connecticut Law Firm in Partnership with MoCACT
On October 23, 2025, Conlon Amendola and MoCA/CT hosted a vibrant event in Southport, CT, celebrating the 49th Heida Hermanns International Music Competition. Attorneys, art collectors, and VIPs enjoyed gourmet catering while supporting the prestigious piano competition for ages 18-30. Sponsors emphasized funding needs for young musicians, especially inner-city youth, highlighting the event’s role in fostering creativity and cultural growth through community support. - October 26, 2025 - Conlon Amendola, PLLC.
Danbury City Council Candidate Candace V. Fay Launches “Furever Danbury” – A Campaign for the Fur Vote
Cute campaign for dog lovers this political season. - October 17, 2025 - Candace V. Fay - Attorney & Counselor at Law, PC
Veracity Solutions Expands Footprint with New Office Opening in Hartford
Veracity Solutions has a new address. - October 14, 2025 - Veracity Solutions
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman. - September 11, 2025 - The Daguerreian Society
Author Adrian D. Nelson's New Audiobook, "Church Boy Love: Book 3," is a Gripping Coming of Age Tale That Follows a Young Man Who Must Grapple with Fame and Loss
Recent audiobook release “Church Boy Love: Book 3” from Audiobook Network author Adrian D. Nelson is a compelling novel inspired by the author’s own experiences that follows Street, a Christian teenager growing up in a volatile and violent era in Jamaica during the 80s, whose faith and survival are tested throughout a series of devastating life-changing events. - August 14, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Stix Bones & The BONE Squad Bring “Olimpik Soul” to Connecticut Jazz Festivals
G&G Talent is Happy to announce: Celebrated drummer‑producer Stix Bones returns to the live stage in Connecticut with his acclaimed ensemble, The BONE Squad (Brothers Of Noble Excellence), at the Hamden Jazz Festival on Friday, July 18, followed by the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz on Saturday, July 19. These performances mark a vibrant showcase of the band’s innovative fusion of jazz, soul, hip-hop, and funk. - July 07, 2025 - G&G Talent
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® Launches to Help Seniors Live Smarter with Tech, Humor, and Heart
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is a new blog and YouTube series hosted by Garrison Leykam that helps seniors discover age-friendly technology, lifestyle products, and tools to live smarter, safer, and more connected. - June 30, 2025 - Garrison Leykam LLC
MiglioreLaw Sees Drastic Increase in PFAS-Contaminated Water Cases on Long Island
MiglioreLaw is now accepting cases from Long Island residents diagnosed with Kidney, Testicular, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis due to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. As local PFAS levels rise and awareness grows, the firm urges affected individuals to seek accountability. - June 24, 2025 - Rudolph FX Migliore PC
3rd Annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge Set for June 17, 2025, in Hartford, CT
On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, twenty-four passionate golfers will take on a marathon challenge—playing 100 holes of golf in a single day—to raise critical funds and awareness in the fight against ALS. The third annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge will take place at Keney Park Golf Course in... - June 09, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Brandon Shaw’s New Book, "The Adventures of Princess Bella," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Princess Who Helps Her Friend Gain the Confidence to Face Her Bullies
Fulton Books author Brandon Shaw, a loving husband and father, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of Princess Bella”: a heartfelt story of a princess who does everything she can to help her friend feel better after she is bullied for being different. “Confident... - April 29, 2025 - Fulton Books
Mary Alice Moore Leonhardt is Being Featured in the Top 100 Lawyers as the 2025 Connecticut Attorney of the Year
Mary Alice Moore Leonhardt is the 2025 Attorney of the Year in the State of Connecticut for her exemplary work in the field of Health Care Law. - March 25, 2025 - Top 100 Lawyers
Cinnamon Rose Primitives Now Offering Deanne Fitzpatrick’s Exquisite Primitive Rug Hooking Kits
Cinnamon Rose Primitives, a beloved destination for high-quality handcrafted collectibles, is thrilled to announce the addition of Deanne Fitzpatrick’s primitive rug hooking kits to its carefully curated selection. Known for her artistry and mastery of traditional rug hooking, Deanne Fitzpatrick has become a leading name in the world of fiber arts, inspiring crafters with her beautiful designs and rich storytelling through textiles. - March 11, 2025 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
LeChaun S. Milton Honored as a VIP for Winter 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
LeChaun S. Milton of Hartford, Connecticut has been named a VIP for Winter 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in home health care. She will be featured in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. - March 04, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Circle’s USDC Grants Program Supports Web3 Enabler in Bringing Programmable Wallets to Salesfoce
Web3 Enabler joins Circle’s USDC Grants Program to develop open-source Programmable Wallets and enhance its Blockchain Payments app. Leveraging Circle’s innovative tools, this collaboration simplifies blockchain adoption for payments and treasury operations, bridging traditional finance with Web3. “The USDC Grant highlights our commitment to making blockchain accessible for businesses,” said CEO Alex Hochberger. - December 19, 2024 - Web3 Enabler
LeChaun S. Milton Named Professional of the Year in Home Health for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
LeChaun S. Milton of Hartford, Connecticut has been named Professional of the Year in Home Health for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in home health care. About LeChaun S. Milton LeChaun S. Milton is a certified nursing assistant (CNA)... - November 27, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
From Garage to Worldwide: All Kids Golf Clubs Has Been Leading Junior Golf for 30 Years
In this time of big box retailers dominating the retail landscape, All Kids Golf Clubs is a small business, yet is pushing the junior golf industry forward. When it comes to youth golf, AllKidsGolfClubs.com is known as The Home of Junior Golf, with one clear mission, to help fuel the success for children of all ages and skill levels. - September 28, 2024 - All Kids Golf Clubs
Author Pamela Murphy’s New Book, "Hello, My Name Is Harper," is a Meaningful Children’s Story That Follows a Young Bunny Who is Nervous About Starting at a New School
Recent release “Hello, My Name Is Harper” from Page Publishing author Pamela Murphy is a gorgeously illustrated tale that introduces readers of all ages to Harper, a young bunny who feels very nervous leading up to the first day at a new school. - September 24, 2024 - Page Publishing
Winbrook's 60th Anniversary Ushers in Bold Rebrand
Winbrook Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence and Unveils Bold Rebrand for the Future Marking a milestone in the industry, Winbrook announces a fresh new look and continued commitment to their clients’ success. - September 23, 2024 - Winbrook
New Family Feature Film Starring Jeremy London
New Feature film Starring Jeremy London uses local middle school kids for cast. - August 23, 2024 - Burden Media
Team USA Takes First Place in the International Math Olympiad
Weeks before the Paris Olympic torch was lit, the US took first place in Bath, England at the 2024 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). The six members of the team include Jordan Lefkowitz, 17 (CT); Krishna Pothapragada, 18 (IL); Jessica Wan, 18 (FL); Alexander Wang, 16 (NJ); Qiao Zhang, 16 (CA); and Linus Tang, 18 (CA). Jessica Wan's inclusion marks a significant milestone. She is the first young woman to join the USA IMO team since 2007. - August 07, 2024 - Mathematical Association of America
Assessfy Appoints Dr. Garrison Leykam as Senior VP, Education Innovation
Assessfy has named Dr. Garrison Leykam as Senior Vice President of Education Innovation for North America. Dr. Leykam, a top thought leader in Generative AI and certified career coach, will lead initiatives to enhance student assessments and career development using Assessfy's AI-powered tools. - July 24, 2024 - Garrison Leykam LLC
Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon
Unbound Spirits Brands of Algoma, WI, announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks. - July 19, 2024 - Unbound Spirits
Karol M. LeBrun Chosen as a VIP for the Summer Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Karol M. LeBrun of Holland, Massachusetts, has been chosen as a VIP for the summer 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of catering. About Karol M. LeBrun With over 25 years... - July 03, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Accurex Measurement Unveils All New LYNX2: Elevating Automated Visual Inspection for Large Assembly Manufacturing
Accurex Measurement, a leading precision measurement and inspection solutions provider, proudly announces the launch of the LYNX2 visual inspection system. LYNX2, named after its advanced capabilities and feline-like precision, is designed to transform the landscape of automated machine vision... - May 30, 2024 - Accurex Measure
Web3 Enabler Joins Circle Alliance Program to Enhance Blockchain Payment Solutions
Web3 Enabler, the leading provider of Salesforce native blockchain payment solutions, announces its acceptance into the prestigious Circle Alliance Program. This partnership will enable Web3 Enabler to leverage Circle’s robust infrastructure, enhancing its Blockchain Payments platform and delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers. Alex Hochberger, CEO, and Alex Smart, Chairman and General Counsel, highlighted the strategic benefits and collaborative opportunities this membership offers. - May 30, 2024 - Web3 Enabler
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
R. Michael Payton’s Newly Released "Humano-Soar" is an Exciting Juvenile Fiction That Will Delight the Imagination
“Humano-Soar” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Michael Payton is a thrilling adventure filled with unexpected twists as a young boy’s journey to visit a beloved uncle takes a surprising and incredible turn. - January 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Winbrook, Inc. Acquires BrandMark Creative, Inc.
Winbrook, Inc., a leading player in the New England print and promotional product industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Brandmark Creative, Inc., a thriving Massachusetts-based company known for providing customers with print, direct mail, promotional products, and incentive programs. - January 12, 2024 - Winbrook
History in a Heartbeat Releases "A History of the United States for Newcomers" by Charles Serocold - a New Book to Help Newcomers Integrate Into the USA
With immigration numbers on the rise, and with millions of foreign-born residents living in the country, the US urgently needs to find ways to integrate them into its society. - November 06, 2023 - History in a Heartbeat
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Empowered Latina Entrepreneurs Launch "Breaking The Glass Ceiling" Anthology Book
"Breaking The Glass Ceiling" is an anthology that challenges the status quo, transforms narratives, and transcends barriers within business, entrepreneurship, and the corporate world. Explore a world where walls are meant to be shattered and dreams know no limits in "Breaking The Glass Ceiling," an anthology by Yudy Veras Bueno and 20 other female trailblazers, including its publisher, She Rises Latina. - October 02, 2023 - Lorilet Monegro