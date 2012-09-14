|
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
SMB Networks announced its commitment to NCSAM by signing up as a Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. NCSAM is a collaborative effort among many sectors of society. This year’s NCSAM theme of "Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT." encourages everyone to #BeCyberSmart through cybersecurity best practices. SMB Networks specializes in Healthcare IT Support. Founded in 2006, the company serves dozens of medical practices across Connecticut. - October 02, 2019 - SMB Networks LLC
Bay Equity Home Loans announces its expansion into the Northeast market with the acquisition of assets of Village Mortgage in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
“We are pleased the people of Village Mortgage have chosen to join Bay Equity,” said Bay Equity Chief Executive Officer Brett McGovern. - September 17, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans
ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Kathy Colello has introduced “Make My Photo Book,” a photo album creation service that does what you’ve been meaning to do forever - go through the images on your devices, select the best, and assemble them into books. - June 17, 2019 - Make My Photo Book
Journey Found, Inc. is staging its 4th Annual 5K Run/Walk (Super Hero theme) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM. The 5K race will be held at Nevers Park, Chief Ryan Way, South Windsor, CT. They hope to bring awareness of the intellectual and developmental disabilities community, by spreading the positive... - May 01, 2019 - Journey Found, Inc.
Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Five ESOP Companies Receive 2019 Top Workplace Honors - April 05, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
"BLIP" is a New York hate crime story. White teens beat a young black law student into a coma then try to find him to finish him off. His friend, a retired NYPD Jewish detective, hunts the bad guys. New York blows up in a paroxysm of racial hate and vengeance. The cop falls in love with the kid’s sister. Hopeless! Unless . . . - November 28, 2018 - Idrian N. Resnick Publishing
On November 3, 2018 Rock singer Janet Gardner closed out her 2018 tour with a packed house of screaming fans, in Spring City, PA. Janet led the house to fans singing along, as she ventured into the crowd to join them. The evening consisted of the Hits and teased the audience with 3 brand new tracks that are set to appear on her up and coming 2nd solo album set to be released in 2019. - November 06, 2018 - Janet Gardner
For two years, she labored with the torment of Lyme disease. She went from a professional businesswoman to days in bed when even a shower left her exhausted. Now Erika Schlick is more than a businesswoman again. She's also a Certified Health Coach, a credible survivor of Lyme and autoimmune disease, and author of a Paleo cookbook that celebrates the reality of "getting your life back." - September 19, 2018 - The Trail To Health
Author Heather D. Nelson was able to pen her book "Just Stop" in a matter of a few short weeks: “The concept had been rattling around in my mind for quite a long time. Once I decided to put the words on paper, it fell together so much faster than I anticipated.” - August 25, 2018 - Author, Heather D. Nelson
The Leszczynski family is doing something innovative with a new small manufacturing company in Waterbury. They held an Open House yesterday featuring facility tours and the Super Duper Weenie truck. - August 06, 2018 - K4 Machining
While more than 2,000 consumers have registered complaints with the Oklahoma AG Office, most of which are still waiting to receive their files back, Nelson decided to take matters into her own hands. “At the end of the day, I had to let go of the anger against Tate Publishing and just get on with the business of writing.”
This latest book, "Hail Mary for Peanut" shares all the raw ups and downs of the personal journey, while infusing each chapter with wit, wisdom, and genuine concern for others. - July 20, 2018 - Author, Heather D. Nelson
Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been honored as a Woman of Distinction for the first quarter of 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 50 years in the field of healthcare. - July 10, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The inaugural Speaking of NEC: Unplugged event, a one-day regional conference focused on identifying practical solutions for reducing the devastating effects of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) on premature infants and their families took place on June 11, 2018 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Cromwell,... - June 20, 2018 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.
“American Garden” is the third solo album from former Mambo Sons guitarist Tom Guerra, following the success of “All of the Above” (2014) and “Trampling Out the Vintage” (2016). Available exclusively on Casa Del Soul Records. - June 05, 2018 - Casa Del Soul Productions Worldwide
Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well preserved... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip
Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been commended as a Prominent Business Leader and VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of healthcare.
About Marcia L. Goodman,... - May 03, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Whether you are a venture investor, growth company, industry professional, or business operating in Connecticut, you will not want to miss this day of discussion and presentation regarding some of the most important issues facing venture capital growth in Connecticut. - April 20, 2018 - Gillon Tax Advisors LLC
Announcing that Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration (APHI) is now an authorized Allscripts ADP Integrator and member of Allscripts Developer Program. This new relationship between PilotFish and Allscripts provides innovative, integrated healthcare IT solutions to the Allscripts connected healthcare... - April 05, 2018 - Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration
On January 1, 2018 Colony Video joined Sonalysts Inc. Partners Brian and Michael Fagan, responsible for building Colony Video into one of the region's leading suppliers of video marketing content; joined the Film and Broadcast team operating under the Sonalysts Media umbrella.
Colony Video, which prides... - April 04, 2018 - Sonalysts Media
XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia.
PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
X12, the longstanding standards body that develops and maintains EDI and related standards, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration (APHI) to license and redistribute artifacts of the X12 standard as a component of PilotFish’s... - February 24, 2018 - Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration
Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been chosen as the Biography of the Month for April 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of healthcare.
About Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D.
Dr. - February 23, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
America’s Seed Fund Powered by NSF Provides Funding for R&D; Helps small businesses move innovations out of the lab and into the market - December 22, 2017 - TheBeamer, LLC
Black Belt Jim Hughes, with the blessing of his legendary teacher, Royce Gracie announces the promotion of Dr. Alan Fein to Brown Belt in Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. - November 27, 2017 - Jim Hughes & Gracie Brazilian Jiu JItsu Self Defense
The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of their 16th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2018. - November 15, 2017 - Web Marketing Association
Pcdata, a global leader in Pick- and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, announced the hire of Ralf Ulmer, as Director Business Development Baking.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Ralf as part of the Pcdata team," says Ruud Hendrix, Global... - October 30, 2017 - Pcdata USA
The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund (Morgan’s Fund) recently received a $4,000.00 grant from The Petit Family Foundation in support of the inaugural “Speaking of NEC: Unplugged” event, a one-day regional conference focused on identifying practical solutions for reducing the devastating effects... - October 16, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.
Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been honored as a Prominent Business Leader and a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of healthcare.
About Marcia L. Goodman,... - September 28, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund (Morgan’s Fund) is pleased to announce that it has received an award from Graphic Design USA (GDUSA). The "Speaking of NEC" brochure, created as a companion piece to the audio podcast series of the same name, has been recognized as part of GDUSA’s 2017... - September 27, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.
The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund announces plans for the inaugural Speaking of NEC: Unplugged event, a one-day regional conference focused on identifying practical solutions for reducing the devastating effects of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) on premature infants and their families, to be held in Greater Hartford, Connecticut during the spring of 2018. - September 14, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.
Morgan's Fund adds three new surveys to the Natural History Registry for Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC Registry). The surveys encompass the neonatal (newborn) period, feeding, and Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) diagnosis and treatment. - September 07, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.
Only nominee in Massachusetts, Shirakaba Guest House, came in 4th in USA Today's 2017 10Best Eco-Friendly Hotels Contest. - August 17, 2017 - Shirakaba Guest House
Touchstone Advisors LLC of Hartford, CT has named Jeffrey Rich, CFA and Steven Pappas, M&A MI as Partners in the firm. Prior to their promotion, Jeff and Steve were M&A Advisors at Touchstone and will continue to work directly with clients providing Merger and Acquisition and Exit Planning advisory... - July 28, 2017 - Touchstone Advisors
Country Music’s hot, new, sister duo, Presley & Taylor, have joined the dynamic roster of Buddy Lee Attractions-Nashville, earlier this week July 5, 2017. Joining Buddy Lee Attractions has paved the way for country music fans across the country to experience the live energy and neo-traditional sound that has made Presley & Taylor the highlight of fairs and festivals in the northeast. - July 07, 2017 - Presley & Taylor
Appalachian Trail Adventures (ATA), provider of personalized all-inclusive vacations, is excited to have reached its 10-year anniversary as a leading provider of outdoor fitness vacations. Appalachian Trail Adventures is proud to celebrate a decade of fine tuning it’s all-inclusive personalized Vermont vacation. ATA remains committed to offering unsurpassed vacations at an affordable price. - May 08, 2017 - Appalachian Trail Adventures
"I consider this book something of a spiritual travelogue as I entered my 70’s and contemplated various reunions from the hills of western Pennsylvania to the mountains of Switzerland and Bulgaria. There I met long-lost cousins, Georgetown classmates, and dear artist friends from Blagoevgrad on a private pilgrimage to the Rila Monastery. The lesson I was learning is how important it is to keep friendships alive and not let the past slip away." - Richard Harteis - April 28, 2017 - The William Meredith Foundation
Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 50 years in the field of healthcare.
About Marcia L. Goodman,... - April 18, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Anita Iskenderian of New York, New York has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Anita Iskenderian
Ms. Iskenderian has 25 years experience in the healthcare field. - March 31, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
JettLingo gives K-12 students an easy and exciting way to learn to code through visual programming and robotics. - March 09, 2017 - RoboKind
System Solutions has released software for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 For Operations (Dynamics AX) EMV Chip and Pin Integration. This software enables retailers with Microsoft Dynamics 365 For Operations (Dynamics AX) to process EMV transactions using Verifone VX805 and Ingenico ISC250, including House... - March 08, 2017 - System Solutions LLC
Adatasol Custom Database Solutions announced the launch of Runsala law practice management software. Runsala is a comprehensive case management software application that allows law offices to improve organization, efficiency, and profitability. In addition, Runsala allows Connecticut law firms to integrate... - March 06, 2017 - Adatasol, Inc.
Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been honored as a Woman of Excellence for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D., PH.D.
Dr. Goodman has over... - February 28, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
A new book, entitled "Perceiving Purpose" by author Sanjay Gupta, offers a model for how to examine the truth of what we see by understanding how dogs perceive the world. - January 23, 2017 - Intellectual Press