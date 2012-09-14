PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

SMB Networks Joins Far-Reaching Initiative to Promote the Awareness of Online Safety and Privacy for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month SMB Networks announced its commitment to NCSAM by signing up as a Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. NCSAM is a collaborative effort among many sectors of society. This year’s NCSAM theme of "Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT." encourages everyone to #BeCyberSmart through cybersecurity best practices. SMB Networks specializes in Healthcare IT Support. Founded in 2006, the company serves dozens of medical practices across Connecticut. - October 02, 2019 - SMB Networks LLC

Bay Equity Home Loans Announces Northeast Expansion Bay Equity Home Loans announces its expansion into the Northeast market with the acquisition of assets of Village Mortgage in Connecticut and Massachusetts. “We are pleased the people of Village Mortgage have chosen to join Bay Equity,” said Bay Equity Chief Executive Officer Brett McGovern. - September 17, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

ESOP Governance Discussion ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Make My Photo Book Offers Help to Busy People Seeking to Showcase Their Memories Kathy Colello has introduced “Make My Photo Book,” a photo album creation service that does what you’ve been meaning to do forever - go through the images on your devices, select the best, and assemble them into books. - June 17, 2019 - Make My Photo Book

4th Annual 5K Run/Walk for Disabilities to be Held May 19, 2019 Journey Found, Inc. is staging its 4th Annual 5K Run/Walk (Super Hero theme) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM. The 5K race will be held at Nevers Park, Chief Ryan Way, South Windsor, CT. They hope to bring awareness of the intellectual and developmental disabilities community, by spreading the positive... - May 01, 2019 - Journey Found, Inc.

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partner Testifies Before Two Connecticut Legislative Committees Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Recognizes 2019 Top Workplace ESOP Companies Five ESOP Companies Receive 2019 Top Workplace Honors - April 05, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

82 Year Old Writer to Publish "BLIP," a NYC Hate Crime Novel Idrian Resnick’s Book Features Race, Hate Crimes, Cops, and Even Love "BLIP" is a New York hate crime story. White teens beat a young black law student into a coma then try to find him to finish him off. His friend, a retired NYPD Jewish detective, hunts the bad guys. New York blows up in a paroxysm of racial hate and vengeance. The cop falls in love with the kid’s sister. Hopeless! Unless . . . - November 28, 2018 - Idrian N. Resnick Publishing

Janet Gardner Brings Her "Scream It Louder Tour" to an End with Promise of New Music and More On November 3, 2018 Rock singer Janet Gardner closed out her 2018 tour with a packed house of screaming fans, in Spring City, PA. Janet led the house to fans singing along, as she ventured into the crowd to join them. The evening consisted of the Hits and teased the audience with 3 brand new tracks that are set to appear on her up and coming 2nd solo album set to be released in 2019. - November 06, 2018 - Janet Gardner

Her Paleo Keeps Lyme in Remission - The Trail to Health, Erika Schlick's New Paleo Cookbook, "The Wandering Palate" For two years, she labored with the torment of Lyme disease. She went from a professional businesswoman to days in bed when even a shower left her exhausted. Now Erika Schlick is more than a businesswoman again. She's also a Certified Health Coach, a credible survivor of Lyme and autoimmune disease, and author of a Paleo cookbook that celebrates the reality of "getting your life back." - September 19, 2018 - The Trail To Health

Connecticut Author Publishes 2nd Time in 2 Months with Release of Latest Book, "Just Stop: 10 Things Everyone Should Stop Saying" Author Heather D. Nelson was able to pen her book "Just Stop" in a matter of a few short weeks: “The concept had been rattling around in my mind for quite a long time. Once I decided to put the words on paper, it fell together so much faster than I anticipated.” - August 25, 2018 - Author, Heather D. Nelson

New Connecticut Manufacturer Looks to Engage Millennials The Leszczynski family is doing something innovative with a new small manufacturing company in Waterbury. They held an Open House yesterday featuring facility tours and the Super Duper Weenie truck. - August 06, 2018 - K4 Machining

Former Tate Publishing Author, Heather D. Nelson, Reclaims Creative Property with Release of New Book, "Hail Mary for Peanut" While more than 2,000 consumers have registered complaints with the Oklahoma AG Office, most of which are still waiting to receive their files back, Nelson decided to take matters into her own hands. “At the end of the day, I had to let go of the anger against Tate Publishing and just get on with the business of writing.” This latest book, "Hail Mary for Peanut" shares all the raw ups and downs of the personal journey, while infusing each chapter with wit, wisdom, and genuine concern for others. - July 20, 2018 - Author, Heather D. Nelson

Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. Honored as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been honored as a Woman of Distinction for the first quarter of 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 50 years in the field of healthcare. - July 10, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Speakers Inspire Audience at Regional Conference on Necrotizing Enterocolitis The inaugural Speaking of NEC: Unplugged event, a one-day regional conference focused on identifying practical solutions for reducing the devastating effects of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) on premature infants and their families took place on June 11, 2018 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Cromwell,... - June 20, 2018 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.

Sowing the Seeds of Rock and Roll - Tom Guerra's "American Garden" “American Garden” is the third solo album from former Mambo Sons guitarist Tom Guerra, following the success of “All of the Above” (2014) and “Trampling Out the Vintage” (2016). Available exclusively on Casa Del Soul Records. - June 05, 2018 - Casa Del Soul Productions Worldwide

Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well preserved... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Commends Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. as a Prominent Business Leader and a VIP Member Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been commended as a Prominent Business Leader and VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of healthcare. About Marcia L. Goodman,... - May 03, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Connecticut Venture Summit, May 8, 2018 in Darien, CT Whether you are a venture investor, growth company, industry professional, or business operating in Connecticut, you will not want to miss this day of discussion and presentation regarding some of the most important issues facing venture capital growth in Connecticut. - April 20, 2018 - Gillon Tax Advisors LLC

PilotFish Joins Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) to Deliver Rapid Interoperability to Allscripts Clients Announcing that Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration (APHI) is now an authorized Allscripts ADP Integrator and member of Allscripts Developer Program. This new relationship between PilotFish and Allscripts provides innovative, integrated healthcare IT solutions to the Allscripts connected healthcare... - April 05, 2018 - Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration

Sonalysts Media Acquires Colony Video On January 1, 2018 Colony Video joined Sonalysts Inc. Partners Brian and Michael Fagan, responsible for building Colony Video into one of the region's leading suppliers of video marketing content; joined the Film and Broadcast team operating under the Sonalysts Media umbrella. Colony Video, which prides... - April 04, 2018 - Sonalysts Media

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

X12 Announces Partnership with PilotFish to Benefit X12 EDI Users Across Healthcare X12, the longstanding standards body that develops and maintains EDI and related standards, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration (APHI) to license and redistribute artifacts of the X12 standard as a component of PilotFish’s... - February 24, 2018 - Applied PilotFish Healthcare Integration

Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. Chosen as the Biography of the Month by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been chosen as the Biography of the Month for April 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of healthcare. About Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. Dr. - February 23, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

TheBeamer LLC Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation America’s Seed Fund Powered by NSF Provides Funding for R&D; Helps small businesses move innovations out of the lab and into the market - December 22, 2017 - TheBeamer, LLC

Dr. Alan Fein, Age 75, Promoted to Brown Belt in Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu West Hartford, CT Black Belt Jim Hughes, with the blessing of his legendary teacher, Royce Gracie announces the promotion of Dr. Alan Fein to Brown Belt in Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. - November 27, 2017 - Jim Hughes & Gracie Brazilian Jiu JItsu Self Defense

Best Online Video Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of their 16th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2018. - November 15, 2017 - Web Marketing Association

Pcdata Hires New Baking Business Development Director Pcdata, a global leader in Pick- and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, announced the hire of Ralf Ulmer, as Director Business Development Baking. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Ralf as part of the Pcdata team," says Ruud Hendrix, Global... - October 30, 2017 - Pcdata USA

The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund Receives Petit Family Foundation Grant in Support of Regional Conference on Necrotizing Enterocolitis The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund (Morgan’s Fund) recently received a $4,000.00 grant from The Petit Family Foundation in support of the inaugural “Speaking of NEC: Unplugged” event, a one-day regional conference focused on identifying practical solutions for reducing the devastating effects... - October 16, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.

Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. Honored as a Prominent Business Leader and a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been honored as a Prominent Business Leader and a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of healthcare. About Marcia L. Goodman,... - September 28, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund Wins Health + Wellness Design Award The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund (Morgan’s Fund) is pleased to announce that it has received an award from Graphic Design USA (GDUSA). The "Speaking of NEC" brochure, created as a companion piece to the audio podcast series of the same name, has been recognized as part of GDUSA’s 2017... - September 27, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.

The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund Announces Plans for First Regional Conference on Necrotizing Enterocolitis The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund announces plans for the inaugural Speaking of NEC: Unplugged event, a one-day regional conference focused on identifying practical solutions for reducing the devastating effects of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) on premature infants and their families, to be held in Greater Hartford, Connecticut during the spring of 2018. - September 14, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.

The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund Provides Update on Natural History Registry for Necrotizing Enterocolitis Morgan's Fund adds three new surveys to the Natural History Registry for Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC Registry). The surveys encompass the neonatal (newborn) period, feeding, and Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) diagnosis and treatment. - September 07, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.

American-Japanese Guest House Voted in as One of the Top 10 Eco-Friendly Hotels for 2017 Only nominee in Massachusetts, Shirakaba Guest House, came in 4th in USA Today's 2017 10Best Eco-Friendly Hotels Contest. - August 17, 2017 - Shirakaba Guest House

Touchstone Advisors LLC Announces New Partners Touchstone Advisors LLC of Hartford, CT has named Jeffrey Rich, CFA and Steven Pappas, M&A MI as Partners in the firm. Prior to their promotion, Jeff and Steve were M&A Advisors at Touchstone and will continue to work directly with clients providing Merger and Acquisition and Exit Planning advisory... - July 28, 2017 - Touchstone Advisors

Country Music's Sister Duo, Presley & Taylor, Join Buddy Lee Attraction's Roster Country Music’s hot, new, sister duo, Presley & Taylor, have joined the dynamic roster of Buddy Lee Attractions-Nashville, earlier this week July 5, 2017. Joining Buddy Lee Attractions has paved the way for country music fans across the country to experience the live energy and neo-traditional sound that has made Presley & Taylor the highlight of fairs and festivals in the northeast. - July 07, 2017 - Presley & Taylor

Appalachian Trail Adventures Vermont’s Premier Hiking Spa Celebrates Their 10-Year Anniversary Appalachian Trail Adventures (ATA), provider of personalized all-inclusive vacations, is excited to have reached its 10-year anniversary as a leading provider of outdoor fitness vacations. Appalachian Trail Adventures is proud to celebrate a decade of fine tuning it’s all-inclusive personalized Vermont vacation. ATA remains committed to offering unsurpassed vacations at an affordable price. - May 08, 2017 - Appalachian Trail Adventures

William Meredith Foundation President, Richard Harteis Recounts World Travel and a Spiritual Mission in His Latest Memoir, "Reunion" "I consider this book something of a spiritual travelogue as I entered my 70’s and contemplated various reunions from the hills of western Pennsylvania to the mountains of Switzerland and Bulgaria. There I met long-lost cousins, Georgetown classmates, and dear artist friends from Blagoevgrad on a private pilgrimage to the Rila Monastery. The lesson I was learning is how important it is to keep friendships alive and not let the past slip away." - Richard Harteis - April 28, 2017 - The William Meredith Foundation

Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 50 years in the field of healthcare. About Marcia L. Goodman,... - April 18, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Anita Iskenderian Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Anita Iskenderian of New York, New York has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Anita Iskenderian Ms. Iskenderian has 25 years experience in the healthcare field. - March 31, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

RoboKind Announces JettLingo, Part of Its New Robots4STEM Initiative JettLingo gives K-12 students an easy and exciting way to learn to code through visual programming and robotics. - March 09, 2017 - RoboKind

Microsoft Dynamics EMV Chip and Pin Integration Released for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations (Dynamics AX) System Solutions has released software for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 For Operations (Dynamics AX) EMV Chip and Pin Integration. This software enables retailers with Microsoft Dynamics 365 For Operations (Dynamics AX) to process EMV transactions using Verifone VX805 and Ingenico ISC250, including House... - March 08, 2017 - System Solutions LLC

Adatasol Launches Runsala Law Practice Management Software Adatasol Custom Database Solutions announced the launch of Runsala law practice management software. Runsala is a comprehensive case management software application that allows law offices to improve organization, efficiency, and profitability. In addition, Runsala allows Connecticut law firms to integrate... - March 06, 2017 - Adatasol, Inc.

Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. Honored as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been honored as a Woman of Excellence for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D., PH.D. Dr. Goodman has over... - February 28, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide