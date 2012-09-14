PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

SDWR Delivers Diabetic Alert Dog to Lucky Boy in Torrington, CT Logan, a 13-year-old boy in Torrington, CT, received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people of all ages that struggle with living with invisible disabilities... - November 05, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Career Ready Training for New College Graduates Millennial Den offers a proprietary online training program that provides laser-focused career training, to successfully transition new and recent college grads from student to career-ready employee. - January 31, 2019 - Millennial Den

Crenshaw Associates Receives Capital Investment WHG Partners has taken a majority equity stake in Crenshaw Associates. - January 30, 2019 - Crenshaw Associates

API Renewable Energy PLC to Launch Ethiopia’s First Commercial Biodiesel Plant Renewable Energy Industry Transforming East Africa API Renewable Energy plans to launch Ethiopia’s first commercial-scale biodiesel refinery with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Adama Industrial Zone in the first week of December 2018. The goals of API are to rehabilitate degraded lands, create large-scale employment, generate wealth in East Africa and improve the region's environment. - November 29, 2018 - African Power Initiative

:06 to Super Stardom [ yellow tail ] Wine to Feature Fans in Big Game TV Commercial [ yellow tail ] is making the dream of stardom a reality for someone, starting with a starring role in the wine brand’s new TV commercial, which will debut during the Big Game on Sunday, February 3, 2019. [ yellow tail ] will feature not just one, but two entirely fan-produced videos in their... - November 09, 2018 - Deutsch Family

TranscriptionWing Offers Clean-Up Editing Service for Sonix Machine Transcript Customers New York-based general transcription service TranscriptionWing™ is now one of the approved vendors offering transcription clean-up solutions to customers of Sonix, a fully-automated transcription service. TranscriptionWing was vetted as "Gold Level" by Sonix for “high quality, excellent... - September 12, 2018 - TranscriptionWing

New Connecticut Manufacturer Looks to Engage Millennials The Leszczynski family is doing something innovative with a new small manufacturing company in Waterbury. They held an Open House yesterday featuring facility tours and the Super Duper Weenie truck. - August 06, 2018 - K4 Machining

Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well preserved... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip

Phlatbed Receives Investment from Connecticut Innovations Moving Application Also Expands with Launches in New England and NYC Metropolitan Area - May 12, 2018 - Phlatbed

Envoy America Receives Dementia Society of America’s Distinctive Dementia SMART Award Dementia Society of America® announces its first Dementia SMART® Award recipient for 2018, Envoy America. Fast-growing, Phoenix-based, Envoy America has a mission to help seniors stay independent, healthy and socially active – all without getting behind the wheel of a car. - May 01, 2018 - Dementia Society of America

Connecticut Venture Summit, May 8, 2018 in Darien, CT Whether you are a venture investor, growth company, industry professional, or business operating in Connecticut, you will not want to miss this day of discussion and presentation regarding some of the most important issues facing venture capital growth in Connecticut. - April 20, 2018 - Gillon Tax Advisors LLC

Level Up Village is a Winner for The EdTech Digest Awards Program 2018 A pioneering provider of Global STEAM (STEM + arts) enrichment courses, Level Up Village (LUV), was selected as one of the winners for the EdTech Digest Awards Program in the 21st Century Skills category. The program recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming... - April 05, 2018 - Level Up Village

Relief Team United Hosts Fundraiser for Companions for Heroes April 27th at Kingsland Park in Sleepy Hollow, NY Infield Media & Promotions has partnered with Companions for Heroes and The Relief United Team to present and promote a Fundraising Event called “Project Hero.” This event will be held on April 27th, 2018 at the Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow, NY. The event will be held from 5:30 to 10:00 PM. The Relief United Team has pledged 100% of the donations and profits will go directly to Companions For Heroes. - April 05, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Southlake Travel Cruise the Mediterranean Like Royalty with The Royal Chef, Darren McGrady While Visiting Monte Carlo, Portofino and St. Tropez This July As an all-inclusive cruise, Regent Seven Seas offers 2-for-1 fares, free roundtrip Business Class airfare, free unlimited shore excursions, free unlimited beverages including fine wines, free unlimited shore excursions, free specialty restaurants, free 1-night pre-cruise hotel package, free transfers from airport to ship and free WiFi. - March 29, 2018 - Southlake Travel

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

FCP Euro Partners with 034Motorsport for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Seasons FCP Euro and 034Motorsport team up to campaign a pair of VW GTI TCR's for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. - February 01, 2018 - FCP Euro

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

Yellow Tail Wine Teams Up with "Sandwich King" Jeff Mauro for Food Truck Road Trip to Football's Biggest Game Yellow Tail, America’s No. 1 imported wine, takes food, fun and celebration to 32 stops in nine cities as food truck tailgate tour heads to Minneapolis. - January 12, 2018 - Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Charting a New Course; Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club Completes $30 Million Enhancement A historic cornerstone of Boca Raton, Florida, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club completes $30M enhancement project. - November 08, 2017 - Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club

Westport Attorney Joseph Maya Recognized by Peers in "Best Lawyers in America" Westport Attorney Joseph Maya of Maya Murphy, P.C. has been recognized by his peers this year to be included in the 24th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers has long been considered the “most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction” in America because of the meticulous... - November 03, 2017 - MayaLaw

Alphastar to Deploy 5G Wireless Network Using C Band Alphastar, a satellite company,owns several FCC grandfathered licensees for use of mmWave spectrums and plans to deploy a 5G wireless network using the C Band. The FCC is in the process of approving C Band and others for wireless uses. Intelsat with Intel recommended to the FCC that satellite companies should commercially lease their spectrums to wireless providers to speed up the adoption of 5G. Alphastar is seeking a lease/JV to deploy 5G network to gain the advantages of early movers. - October 10, 2017 - Alphastar International LLC

Live Interview with Best Selling Author James Altucher Top iTunes business podcaster, Jeremy Ryan Slate of the Create Your Own Life Podcast is having his first live debut with New York Times bestselling author, James Altucher. For the first time in the two years, Slate will be hosting a live studio audience for the recording of his show at Standup New York... - September 27, 2017 - Create Your Own Life Podcast

TranscriptionWing™ Launches New Login and Upload Interface for a Better, Seamless Experience General transcribing service provider TranscriptionWing has just launched a new and improved login and upload page for its website, www.transcriptionwing.com, where new and existing clients can now seamlessly request affordable transcriptions. TranscriptionWing was established as a service to fill the... - September 26, 2017 - TranscriptionWing

Stamford Fencing Center Earns "Best Fencing Clubs" Honor Stamford Fencing Center (SFC) has made the NFCR’s Honor Roll for “Best Fencing Clubs.” National Fencing Club Rankings today ranked Stamford Fencing Center No. 1 Connecticut Youth Men's Saber, No. 2 Connecticut Senior Men's Epee fencing club in 2016-2017. In the United States, SFC ranked No. 6 in Youth Men's Saber and 21 Senior Men's Epee for 2016-2017. An annual list of “Best Fencing Clubs,” is an exclusive ranking of the nation's top performing fencing clubs. - September 12, 2017 - Stamford Fencing Center

SunTegra® Partners with Murphy Brothers Contracting for First Solar Roof Installation in Stamford, CT SunTegra, an advanced Solar Roof manufacturer, has partnered with Murphy Brothers Contracting, a high-end custom home builder serving Westchester and Connecticut, to install the first-ever solar roof in Stamford, Connecticut. The solar roof system installed on a waterfront home in Stamford, CT consisted... - August 01, 2017 - SunTegra

Lori Bigelow Honored as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month-June Lori Bigelow, of Wilton, Connecticut, has recently been honored as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2017 Biography of the Month-June for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Tea Manufacturing. - May 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Douglas Hofmann Color and Texture at Martin Lawrence Gallery SOHO "Color and Texture: An Artist's View" is a unique exploration of original paintings and prints by Douglas Hofmann. - April 18, 2017 - Martin Lawrence Galleries

Small Businesses Make a Big Impact Fairfield County Small Businesses Come Together to Learn, Grow & Give Back. - April 14, 2017 - SPEAC (Water Yourself LLC)

John M. Lalli, C.O.O. Recognized as a Prominent Business Leader and a Top Executive for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John M. Lalli of Pound Ridge, New York has been recognized as a Prominent Business Leader and Top Executive for 2016 and 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements with over 35 years of technology and business experience in the field... - February 11, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

First Corporate Sedans Achieves Above TLC Average Safety Rating After compiling Driver Scores from thousands of TLC drivers driving in NYC, Nexar found that FCS drivers have a higher Driver Score (92.3) than the average TLC driver (78.9). - February 08, 2017 - First Corporate Sedans Inc.

The Pi Group Continues Expansion in Consumer Goods Industry Recruitment Three distinct talent advisory practices ensure holistic experience for clients - January 26, 2017 - The Pi Group

Jd&co Design Studio Announces New Website Launch The completely redesigned website offers visitors richer insight into the Company's design services. - January 12, 2017 - Jd&co Design Studio

VERVE Launches a Rebranding Effort After seven years of operating as Verve Professional Services, Inc. the privately-held consultancy has decided to make a brand change for the better. - January 04, 2017 - VERVE

FCP Euro’s Second Annual Platinum Vendor Award Announcement FCP Euro has expanded its awards program to recognize the top three vendors who, over the course of 2016, have provided FCP Euro’s team members with the best customer service, best marketing support, and the best training support. FCP Euro is proud to honor the team at Interamerican Motor Corporation... - December 13, 2016 - FCP Euro

"The Yellow Star" by Aaron Seth, Speaks to a Young Audience. He Writes About Life During the Holocaust. What is Life Worth, When Nothing is Left? "The Yellow Star" depicts a story of two young boys, no more than twelve of different religious backgrounds learning to appreciate what is left of their life during the Nazi regime in Germany. Illustrator, Illana Barran is also author and illustrator of "The Survival Of The Gingerbread Girl - A Lullaby." - November 29, 2016 - Illana Barran

Zarvic Brothers Offers Diversified Exposure to Private Equity with Innovative Vero Fund Zarvic Brothers LLC announces the launch of Zarvic's Vero Fund. Building off Zarvic's annualized 36% return from the past few years, Zarvic has launched the new Vero Fund fund based on the same strategy. - November 23, 2016 - ZarVic Brothers LLC

John M. Lalli, C.O.O. Honored as a Prominent Business Leader and a Top Executive by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John M. Lalli of Pound Ridge, New York has been recognized as a Prominent Business Leader and Top Executive for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success with over 35 years of technology and business experience in the field... - October 21, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Glam Roll-Ups is Rolling Into Beauty Accessory Market Glam Roll-Ups pioneers new category in beauty accessory market. - August 27, 2016 - Glam Roll-Ups

Brand View Launches Global Advisory Board Brand View has enlisted the support of four renowned experts in retail, ecommerce and customer engagement to establish a Global Advisory Board. The Board members will contribute their insights to the business on global in-store and online shopping trends and developments, big data analytics and their... - August 10, 2016 - Brand View

TerrifiCon Delivers Star-Studded Comic Con to Mohegan Sun on August 19-21 Comic Con action returns to Mohegan Sun this August when TerrifiCon brings stars from today’s hottest comic book-based TV shows and movies! Plus, top artists and writers from Marvel and DC Comics for three days of family fun. - July 13, 2016 - Mitch Hallock

Great Story Happening in NYC This Week: First Woman to Travel to All Countries to Speak at NYU First Documented Woman to Travel to All 196 Countries in a Guinness Record Attempt to Speak at NYU This Week. - February 09, 2016 - Expedition 196

Speaking of NEC Podcast Featuring Dr. Sergio Golombek Recently Launches Produced by The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, and funded by The Petit Family Foundation, Speaking of NEC is a series of one-on-one conversations with relevant NEC experts—neonatologists, clinicians and researchers—that highlights current prevention, diagnosis, and treatment strategies for NEC, and the search for a cure. - January 01, 2016 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.

Soxxy Partners with Bridgeport Rescue Mission to Give Away Thousands of Socks to Homeless in Fairfield County, Connecticut #SoxxySouls Giving Event at the Bridgeport Rescue Mission on December 21 – Socks are the #1 Requested Items at Shelters - December 21, 2015 - Soxxy

Ziptip Appoints Douglas F. Studley as President Ziptip, Inc., (ziptip.net) a mobile payments solution, has appointed Douglas F. Studley as President. Mr. Studley will report to Lois Hamblet, CEO and Chairwoman of the Board. Mr. Studley's career spans over forty years of senior level experience within the healthcare, financial services and engineering... - September 11, 2015 - Ziptip, Inc.