Connecticut: Stamford-Norwalk News
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Optivate Solutions Launches MonitorEasy, a Website Monitoring Platform for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of MonitorEasy, a continuous website monitoring platform built for nonprofits. MonitorEasy monitors uptime, SEO health, SSL certificates, and Core Web Vitals, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of what traditional tools cost. - June 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Onward Group Holdings, LLC Expands Into a Diversified, Multi-Brand Talent Platform
Platform spans specialized brands providing deep domain expertise to leading organizations across sectors. - June 04, 2026 - Onward Group Holdings
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
47th Annual Minute Man Race Presented by Saatva Raises $55,000 in Support of Community Grants
Women’s League of Westport Awards $60,000 to Local Nonprofits Following Signature Spring Event - May 27, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
Evolver Fitness Welcomes New Trainer Justin Wright to Its Coaching Team in Norwalk, Connecticut
As Evolver Fitness continues to expand its impact in Fairfield County, the addition of Justin Wright reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of personal training in the region. - February 15, 2026 - Evolver Fitness
Optivate Solutions Launches Optavue, a Website Intelligence Tool Built for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of Optavue, a website intelligence tool designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. Optavue provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of website accessibility, security, and technical health, helping nonprofit leaders quickly identify risks, prioritize improvements, and make informed decisions without the cost or complexity of a full audit. - January 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club. - December 18, 2025 - StoneGate Estates at Cameron Court
Wonderlosity Appoints Michael Kroll as Director of Visual Store Design
Wonderlosity, the creative force behind immersive retail experiences like The Cloak and Wand, Alice's Little Haunted Bookshop, Alice in the Village and Arisu Anime is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Kroll as its new Director of Visual Store Design. - November 14, 2025 - Wonderlosity
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
2025 Heida Hermanns International Music Competition Launch Event Held at Prestigious Connecticut Law Firm in Partnership with MoCACT
On October 23, 2025, Conlon Amendola and MoCA/CT hosted a vibrant event in Southport, CT, celebrating the 49th Heida Hermanns International Music Competition. Attorneys, art collectors, and VIPs enjoyed gourmet catering while supporting the prestigious piano competition for ages 18-30. Sponsors emphasized funding needs for young musicians, especially inner-city youth, highlighting the event’s role in fostering creativity and cultural growth through community support. - October 26, 2025 - Conlon Amendola, PLLC.
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service Named Best Nanny and Babysitting Service by Greenwich Magazine for 2025
Wee Care Nanny & Sitting Service, based in Stamford, CT, has been voted Best Nanny and Babysitting Service in the 2025 Best of the Gold Coast Connecticut Awards. Proudly serving Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Westport, and families across Fairfield County, Westchester, and NYC since 2001. The agency places exceptional nannies, newborn care specialists, housekeepers, and elder companions with a personalized, high caliber approach. - October 18, 2025 - Wee Care Nanny Agency
Danbury City Council Candidate Candace V. Fay Launches “Furever Danbury” – A Campaign for the Fur Vote
Cute campaign for dog lovers this political season. - October 17, 2025 - Candace V. Fay - Attorney & Counselor at Law, PC
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Design by the Jonathans Launches New Design-Build Service for Custom Homes in Connecticut
Design by the Jonathans, a Connecticut interior design firm, has launched a new design-build service for custom homes. Unlike traditional approaches, the firm begins with interiors, shaping plans around lifestyle, functionality, and aesthetics to reduce costly revisions. The service includes space planning, interior design direction, and builder collaboration for homes feel intentional inside and out. - September 18, 2025 - Design by the Jonathans
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
Optivate Strengthens Nonprofits Analytics Solutions by Acquiring Freeman Consulting Group
Optivate Solutions, a leading provider of innovative solutions for nonprofits, is proud to announce the acquisition of Freeman Consulting Group, a marketing analytics agency. This strategic acquisition includes Freeman Consulting Group’s innovative trademark, Analytics That Matter, and its... - April 10, 2025 - Optivate Solutions Inc
William Pitt Sotheby's Facilitates $4M Sale of Prime Stamford Medical Office Building
William Pitt Sotheby's a leading real estate firm in Connecticut, has successfully brokered the sale of the medical office building located at 1290 Summer Street in Stamford for $4 million. This strategic transaction managed by Realtor Patricia Rattray underscores the firm's expertise in navigating complex real estate residential and commercial deals. - February 20, 2025 - Patricia Rattray at William Pitt Sotheby's
CyberSecOp Announces Partnership with Risk-Strategies to Revolutionize Cybersecurity and Cyber Insurance Protection
CyberSecOp, a leading Managed Security Services Provider, announced a partnership with Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm to deliver enhanced cybersecurity solutions with access to cost-effective insurance options. Under... - February 17, 2025 - CyberSecOp, LLC
Introducing CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic: a Holistic Approach to Mental Health Care
CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic, founded by Ms. Adeleye Ogunlade, provides expert care for mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, ADHD, and trauma, along with weight loss support. Offering personalized, evidence-based treatments including psychotherapy and lifestyle coaching, the clinic fosters lasting wellness. Complimentary consultations available. - February 17, 2025 - CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic
Zone 4 Flooring Disrupts the Market with High-Quality SPC Flooring at a Very Affordable Prices
Zone 4 Flooring, a leading provider of innovative flooring solutions, is reshaping the industry by making high-quality Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) flooring more accessible and affordable. The company has introduced a new pricing model that offers SPC flooring at 40% to 70% lower than standard... - January 30, 2025 - Zone 4 Flooring
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
The Rotary Club of Stamford Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary, Funds High School Food Pantry
The 100th anniversary of the Stamford Rotary Club helped to fund a student food pantry along with celebrating the organization's founding. - November 19, 2024 - The Stamford Rotary
Correction Notice of Press Release: Conair Announcing New LED Light Therapy Mask
Conair LLC announces this statement serves to formally announce that the press release titled “Conair Unveils New LED Light Therapy Mask: the Ultimate Solution for Youthful, Radiant Skin,” originally issued on October 18, 2024, is hereby replaced in its entirety by this revised press release titled "Correction notice of press release announcing new LED Light Therapy Mask,” issued on October 25, 2024. - October 25, 2024 - Conair
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
Conair Unveils New LED Light Therapy Mask: the Ultimate Solution for Youthful, Radiant Skin
Conair is proud to introduce its latest innovation in skincare technology, the Conair LED Light Therapy Mask. This advanced device combines red, amber, and infrared light therapy to deliver powerful, anti-aging results that reduce fine lines, and improve skin tone - all in the comfort of your own home. - October 18, 2024 - Conair
Leadership Expert Kisha Wynter Equips Women to Unlock Their Full Potential for Unmatched Professional Growth
Kisha Wynter’s new book, “Your Power Unleashed: How Savvy Women Use Courage to Get Promoted, Get Paid, and Find Fulfillment,” equips women to excel in corporate environments. Drawing from her DIVA Method®, Wynter offers practical strategies to overcome imposter syndrome, navigate office politics, and build influential networks. Designed for women of all backgrounds seeking career success, the book provides a roadmap to achieving promotions, higher pay, and professional fulfillment. - October 16, 2024 - Bublish
Winbrook's 60th Anniversary Ushers in Bold Rebrand
Winbrook Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence and Unveils Bold Rebrand for the Future Marking a milestone in the industry, Winbrook announces a fresh new look and continued commitment to their clients’ success. - September 23, 2024 - Winbrook
Peter Thalheim’s New Book, “The Case for the National Slavery Memorial and Aid to our HBCUs,” is Calling Action Towards America to Confront Its Difficult Past
Fulton Books author Peter Thalheim, who holds a bachelor’s degree in European history and a law degree and currently serves as chair of the education committee of the NAACP’s Stamford branch, has completed his most recent book, “The Case for the National Slavery Memorial and Aid... - September 13, 2024 - Fulton Books
Discover the Magic of NYC Through the Eyes of a French Bulldog in a New Children’s Book, "Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure"
Allison Gladstone announces the release of her debut children’s book, Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure. Inspired by her beloved French Bulldog, Zeus, the book tells the story of a curious Frenchie navigating the floors of a bustling NYC apartment building, meeting quirky characters along the way. The tale emphasizes themes of courage, exploration, and the importance of home. Filled with vibrant illustrations, this story aims to bring families together and is now available on Amazon - September 10, 2024 - Allison Gladstone
Onqix Revolutionizes Trading: Commission-Free, Subsecond Algorithmic Trading for All
Onqix today announced the launch of its groundbreaking trading platform, designed to democratize access to sophisticated algorithmic trading tools and help more people build financial security. Just as innovative companies revolutionized money management and private equity, Onqix is democratizing access to advanced trading strategies - completely commission-free. - August 28, 2024 - Onqix
Lola Snacks Introduces Revolutionary Gut Health Product on WeFunder Platform with $100K Already Raised
We are thrilled to announce Lola Snacks' launch on WeFunder with $100K already raised. We're on a mission to redefine gut health. Join us in empowering wellness and sustainability. - April 04, 2024 - Lola Snacks
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Just Closed Naples Downtown 5th Ave., Olde Naples, FL Medical Office - Mike Rivera
Just Closed: Mike Rivera, from Saggio Realty's commercial brokerage division in Naples, FL, has recently completed and closed a sale for a medical office building at the prestigious 5th Ave. shopping District in Olde Naples, Florida for $1.6 million. - December 29, 2023 - Mike Rivera, Saggio Realty
Laura J. Frank Featured as a VIP in the Winter Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Laura J. Frank of Stamford, Connecticut, will be featured in the winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of broadcasting. About Laura J. Frank Laura J. Frank is retired,... - December 27, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
mLogica Supports AWS Mainframe Modernization Service to Provide Technology for Assembler and Easytrieve Modernization
Announced during AWS Re:Invent 2023, the availability of mLogica Assembler and Easytrieve modernization technology with AWS Mainframe Modernization service provides organizations with mainframe environments a path to accelerate to the benefits of AWS. - November 27, 2023 - mLogica LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
AMCI Now with Safe Torque Off (STO)
Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), E2 products now with Safe Torque Off (STO)! Our space saving motion solutions are now available with built-in safety functionality. - August 21, 2023 - AMCI
Upright Education and Goodwin University Partner to Provide Online Technology Bootcamps for Adult Learners and Career-Switchers
Adult career-switchers in the greater Hartford metropolitan region and across the state will have access to high-quality online technology bootcamps through Upright Education. Historically, Upright has successfully transitioned 92% of graduates into new technology careers. - July 05, 2023 - Upright Education
Dave Amoss Named Top Value Add Salesman for May
Liberty and Freedom Moving & Storage is proud to announce that Dave Amoss has been named the Top Value Add Salesman for May by UniGroup. This recognition is a testament to Amoss' dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers. According to Dan McCartney, Director of... - June 14, 2023 - Liberty Moving & Storage