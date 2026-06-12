Delaware: Dover News
Arundel Tree Service Continues to Grow and Service the Area with Pride - Since 1999, 30 Years of Reliable Professional Tree Care
Arundel Tree Service continues to grow and service the Anne Arundel County Maryland Area with pride - Since 1999, 30 years of reliability. - June 12, 2026 - Arundel Tree Service
5 Stars Locksmith Expands Automotive Locksmith Services Throughout Newark and New Castle County
5 Stars Locksmith announced the continued expansion of its automotive locksmith services throughout Newark and New Castle County, helping local drivers gain access to faster mobile assistance for vehicle lockouts, car key replacement, key fob programming, and other automotive locksmith needs. As... - June 08, 2026 - 5 Stars Locksmith
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee
Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors. - May 27, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Quoris Launches, Ringing in the Next Chapter of ROI International
In response to the rhythm of healthcare transformation, Quoris sets a new standard for healthcare consulting with legacy expertise and modern insights. - November 17, 2025 - Quoris
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Promotes Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager
www.mdavisinc.com M. Davis & Sons, Inc., a leading industrial contractor and fabricator headquartered in Delaware, is proud to announce the promotion of Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Gerhart has built a strong reputation... - November 06, 2025 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
VirtuAssist Helps Businesses Streamline Operations Through Affordable Virtual Staffing Solutions
VirtuAssist, a U.S.-based virtual assistant agency helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale through affordable remote staffing solutions, has launched a new initiative to make high-quality administrative and customer service support more accessible to companies nationwide. Founded by... - October 18, 2025 - VirtuAssist Corp
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
AltQuick.com Announces Continued Support for Bitcoin Testnet 3 Trading Amid Testnet 4 Launch
AltQuick.com, a Bitcoin-based altcoin exchange in Dover, DE, will continue supporting Bitcoin Testnet 3 trading as long as it’s safe, despite Testnet 4’s launch. As the only exchange offering Testnet markets, it allows trading from older Testnet versions to the latest. The platform’s no-KYC swap tool and free crypto faucet aid developers in testing across both networks, ensuring flexibility and innovation. - September 07, 2025 - AltQuick.com
Marie Flore Cynthia Doizan’s Newly Released "Blessed: An Intimate Encounter with Jesus" is a Heartfelt Spiritual Testimony of Divine Transformation and Deep Faith
“Blessed: An Intimate Encounter with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Flore Cynthia Doizan is a stirring account of one woman’s profound, personal experience with Christ, offering hope and encouragement to those seeking a deeper relationship with God. - July 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tim and Ronetta Cartwright’s Newly Released "God Bod: Watch Your Wait" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Growth and Disciplined Faith
“God Bod: Watch Your Wait” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Tim and Ronetta Cartwright is an empowering devotional that challenges readers to evaluate their spiritual health and embrace intentional growth through biblical principles and practical application. - July 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Leandrew Baillum’s New Book, “From EastFalls To Hollywood. The Worldwide Swap and Trade-The Gift Challenge,” Explores a New Gaming Experience Designed to Connect People
Fulton Books author Leandrew Baillum, a determined father with a passion for board and social networking games who has a solid educational foundation in game design and software engineering, has completed his most recent book, “From EastFalls To Hollywood. The Worldwide Swap and Trade-The... - June 23, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Dr. Sylvester Anderson’s New Book, “The Making of a Revolution Leader: A Reflection,” is a Poignant Account of the Moments That Have Impacted the Author’s Life
Recent release “The Making of a Revolution Leader: A Reflection” from Page Publishing author Dr. Sylvester Anderson is a stirring memoir that follows the author through the trials and triumphs of his life, documenting the defining experiences of his past. From loss and grief to joy and finding love, Dr. Anderson’s story is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life. - June 17, 2025 - Page Publishing
Peter Licari’s New Book, “BUBBA! Don’t Laugh at My Flowers.” a Riveting Collection of Stories That Recounts Memorable Moments from the Author’s Childhood
Fulton Books author Peter Licari, who has had multiple sclerosis for over thirty two years, has completed his most recent book, “BUBBA! Don’t Laugh at My Flowers.”: a captivating memoir compiled from journal entries that share moments from the author’s childhood, shared... - June 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
HROES Welcomes Gretta Frierson as Vice President of Nursing Strategy
Announcement of VP of Nursing Strategy - June 03, 2025 - Human Resources, Operational Excellence and Systems, Inc.
Author Mary Ann Lee Kozel’s New Book, "Little Birdy's Christmas Wish," Follows a Little Bird Who Sings in Order to Remind Others of the True Meaning of Christmas
Recent release “Little Birdy's Christmas Wish” from Covenant Books author Mary Ann Lee Kozel is a charming tale that centers around Little Birdy, who loves Christmastime but is saddened by the way others get swept up in the materialistic aspect of the season. In order to rectify this, Little Birdy and her friends begin to sing to remind others what Christmas is truly about. - May 22, 2025 - Covenant Books
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
Author Derek Closta’s New Book, "A Soul's Odyssey Through the Universe," is a Thrilling Tale That Follows a Soul’s Journey to Explore New Worlds in the Afterlife
Recent release “A Soul's Odyssey Through the Universe” from Page Publishing author Derek Closta is a compelling and thought-provoking novel that follows a man named Joseph who, after dying, discovers souls are not bound to Earth but are free to roam across the universe. Thus begins Joseph’s journey to discover new worlds inaccessible to mankind in life. - May 13, 2025 - Page Publishing
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Author Silas C. Wolfe’s New Book, "Inspired Beauty: How the Aesthetics of White Features Influenced the World," Shows How Aryan Beauty Standards Have Impacted Society
Recent release “Inspired Beauty: How the Aesthetics of White Features Influenced the World” from Covenant Books author Silas C. Wolfe is a fascinating exploration of the ways in which Euro-centric beauty standards have created a lasting impact on the world, influencing cultures and society for centuries for better or worse. - March 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Lisa R. Frazier’s Newly Released "A Boy with a Magic Hat" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story Promoting Kindness, Understanding, and Inclusion
“A Boy With A Magic Hat” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa R. Frazier is an inspiring story that introduces young readers to the importance of embracing differences and creating a supportive, inclusive community for all. - February 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC Announces Legal Victory for Roger Bendelac
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC is pleased to announce a significant legal victory for its principal, Roger Bendelac. On January 24, 2025, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued its findings of fact and law in Civil Action No. 22-10889-RGS. The court's findings, in... - January 29, 2025 - Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC
Gary Shackelford’s Newly Released "The Revelation of Jesus Christ" is a Profound Exploration of Divine Revelation and the Mystery of Godliness
“The Revelation of Jesus Christ: What Did God Beget That Became Begotten? Part of the Mystery of Godliness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Shackelford is a deep spiritual journey aimed at uncovering the divine truth about God’s intentions for humanity and the revelation of Jesus Christ as the Almighty Savior. - January 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
Author Kimyatta N. Chaney’s New Book, “What Animal Is That? Indigo Lila's Whimsical World: Tales of a Tiny Trailblazer,” Follows a Young Girl with a Love of Animals
Recent release “What Animal Is That? Indigo Lila's Whimsical World: Tales of a Tiny Trailblazer” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kimyatta N. Chaney is a charming story of an inquisitive girl who asks her Meemom questions about all sorts of animals every day. From colorful birds to lions and monkeys, Indigo discovers an entire safari of animals in her own backyard waiting for her to explore. - January 16, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Holland Raulston Jr.’s New Book, “The Street Bible: A Book of Quotes, Sayings, and Toasts,” is an Inspiring Collection That Draws from the Black Experience in America
Fulton Books author Holland Raulston Jr., the owner and operator of his own takeout restaurant located in Wilmington, Delaware, has completed his most recent book, “The Street Bible: A Book of Quotes, Sayings, and Toasts”: a collection of thought-provoking reflections drawn from the... - January 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
Zephaniah Gibson’s New Book, "Fruitarians vs Veggies," is a Captivating Tale That Centers Around the Epic Showdown Between the Invading Fruitarians and Earth’s Veggies
Fulton Books author Zephaniah Gibson, a truck driver turned aspiring medical professional who has always been a storyteller at heart, has completed his most recent book, “Fruitarians vs Veggies”: an imaginative tale that takes readers on a cosmic journey of culinary rivalry as the... - January 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
CargoGuard Unveils Pre-Beta Phase of Innovative Tracking Application to Combat Double Broker Fraud and Cargo Theft
CargoGuard is an innovative startup transforming logistics security with its advanced tracking application. Designed to combat double broker fraud, cargo theft, and location spoofing, the platform offers real-time tracking, driver and registration verification, image location validation, and secure document submission. With seamless API integration and an intuitive interface, CargoGuard empowers brokers, carriers, and shippers to safeguard assets and enhance supply chain transparency. - December 28, 2024 - CargoGuard
Author, Speaker and Leadership Coach Dan Jahn Releases Groundbreaking Book: "Leading with Impact: Mastering the Eight Traits of Iconic Leaders”
Renowned leadership coach and author Dan Jahn has launched his latest book, "Leading with Impact: Mastering the Eight Traits of Iconic Leaders." Designed for both aspiring and seasoned leaders, the book serves as a guide to cultivating the essential qualities that drive effective and transformative leadership. - November 06, 2024 - Dan Jahn: Life + Leadership + Legacy Coach
Author Mary Lynn Miller’s New Book, "From Grief to Gratitude: One Soul's Journey," is a Heartfelt Exploration of Navigating Loss and Finding Meaning Through Grief
Recent release “From Grief to Gratitude: One Soul's Journey” from Covenant Books author Mary Lynn Miller delves into the profound impact of losing a loved one to guide readers through the emotional turmoil of grief. By embracing the journey of loss, Miller demonstrates how it’s possible to find new meaning and be grateful for the past while moving forward with renewed purpose. - October 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
Prepare Your Tastebuds to Party with Barbie Ice Cream Pints by The Frozen Farmer
Shark Tank-backed brand The Frozen Farmer launches Barbie ice cream pints in partnership with Mattel Inc. during the Barbie brand’s 65th Anniversary year. - September 12, 2024 - The Frozen Farmer
Darlene Wade’s New Book, “Oh, The Blessings You Will See When You Open Your Eyes!” is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Boy Who Learns to See the Everyday Blessings from God
Fulton Books author Darlene Wade, who attended the College of Saint Elizabeth so she could become a director of faith formation and youth ministry to help children form a personal relationship with God, has completed her most recent book, “Oh, The Blessings You Will See When You Open Your... - September 05, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Daniel Joseph Petrucci’s New Book, "From Lo-Debar to the King's Table," Reveals the Author’s Heartfelt Transformation from Loneliness to Divine Connection
Recent release “From Lo-Debar to the King's Table: A Journey from an Orphan Spirit to Sonship” from Covenant Books author Daniel Joseph Petrucci shares an inspiring journey from spiritual isolation to discovering profound sonship through faith. This deeply personal account illustrates how unwavering trust in God can transform adversity into a powerful testament of divine love and hope. - September 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
Christina Cultural Arts Center's 2024 Arts Season Begins
Christina Cultural Arts Center's 2024 arts classes have begun, under the leadership of new Executive Director, Shysheika Edwards. - September 03, 2024 - Christina Cultural Arts Center
Christina Cultural Arts Center Announces New Executive Director
Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. (CCAC) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Shysheika Edwards as the new Executive Director, following her role as Interim Executive Director since May 2024. - September 03, 2024 - Christina Cultural Arts Center
Empowered Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with SureStep to Enhance Risk and Compliance Solutions
Empowered Systems, a B2B software leader in risk and compliance, has partnered with SureStep, a GRC and ESG advisory firm, to offer integrated solutions. This collaboration combines Empowered Systems' technology with SureStep's consulting expertise, providing businesses with comprehensive risk management and enhanced compliance capabilities. The partnership aims to help companies navigate regulatory challenges and achieve compliance goals more effectively. - August 15, 2024 - Empowered Systems
Paul J. Carter’s New Book, "Daddy Where Are You Now," is a Touching Children's Book That Navigates the Emotions and Challenges of Living with Divorced Parents
Fulton Books author Paul J. Carter, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University and has more than twenty-five years of experience working in the banking industry, has completed his most recent book, “Daddy Where Are You Now”: a charming tale... - August 15, 2024 - Fulton Books
Halstead Media Group Wins Prestigious Netty Awards for for Best Landscaping Marketing Agency and Best Landscape Website Design Agency
Halstead Media Group has been recognized for its outstanding work in digital marketing at the Netty Awards, one of the most esteemed accolades in the digital age. Halstead’s exceptional work has earned them the prestigious awards for Best Landscaping Marketing Agency and Best Landscape... - August 06, 2024 - Halstead Media Group
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. Achieves ISO 13485 QMS Certification
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. manufactures unique wellness devices while using a quality management system recently certified by American Systems Registrar (ASR). - July 01, 2024 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Middletown
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Middletown. The center is preparing to open on May 17 weekend. Owner Sridevi Nekkalapu has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin... - May 20, 2024 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Author Rosemarie Schultz-Delong’s New Book, "There's an App for That," Follows a Woman with an Abusive Husband Who Unknowingly Finds a Unique Way to Fix Her Life
Recent release “There's an App for That” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rosemarie Schultz-Delong is a compelling novel that centers around Eve, a woman who has been manipulated and abused by her husband for years. Desperate for a way out, she discovers a new app on her phone offering her freedom so long as she shares personal details of her abuse. - May 17, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Lewes, Delaware Artist Creates a White House Kintsugi Pottery Gift for the Japanese Prime Minister
Ceramic artist Morty Bachar of Lakeside Pottery Studio was honored to attend the April 10, 2024, White House welcome ceremony hosted by President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden. Bachar had the privilege of creating ceramic art, gifted to the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, and his wife Yuko. - April 14, 2024 - Lakeside Pottery Studio
EY Announces Strategic Partnership with Empowered Systems to Revolutionize Risk, Compliance, and Governance Solutions
EY partners with Empowered Systems to integrate the EmpoweredNEXT platform, enhancing GRC solutions with no-code/low-code technology. This collaboration offers flexible, scalable GRC management, meeting evolving business and regulatory needs. It emphasizes EY's commitment to innovation and operational excellence, aiming to future-proof organizations against complex challenges. - April 10, 2024 - Empowered Systems
Emma Cooper’s Newly Released "The Process of a Prophetic Word" is an Encouraging Message of Being Purposeful in God’s Name
“The Process of a Prophetic Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emma Cooper is an enlightening approach to reclaiming one’s role in God’s plan and understanding the realities of cooperation in our assignments. - March 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Melissa LeGates’s Newly Released “Defeating Suicide: How One Iraqi Vet Healed Herself Thru Love, Therapy and the Bible” is a Potent Message of Comfort and Compassion
“Defeating Suicide: How One Iraqi Vet Healed Herself Thru Love, Therapy and the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa LeGates is a thoughtful resource for anyone seeking to find a deeper understanding of the mental health challenges that all too often lead to the loss of a loved one. - February 06, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Gary Shackelford’s Newly Released “LINE UPON LINE” is a Thoughtful Discussion of Often Misunderstood Scripture
“LINE UPON LINE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Shackelford is a helpful resource for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of God’s word through careful study of scripture. - December 21, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing