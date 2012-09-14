PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Advanced Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Announces the Launch of STUDENT TELE-HELP 24/7(sm) STUDENT TELE-HELP 24/7 is a virtual access mental health service that has been developed to support college and university students as they develop the coping skills needed to navigate through life’s challenges. STUDENT TELE-HELP 24/7 gives students another option to obtain counseling, therapy and provider services for mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, grief, guilt, PTSD due to sexual assault, substance abuse, suicidal ideation, etc. No insurance needed or accepted. - May 01, 2019 - Advanced Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

CyberCrunch Recycling Becomes One of Handful of Companies to Achieve Delaware Recycling Permit CyberCrunch becomes one of only a handful of companies authorized to provide on-site hard drive shredding in the State of Delaware. - March 26, 2019 - CyberCrunch

Barbara S. Haardt Showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Barbara S. Haardt of Frankford, Delaware has been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for almost 33 years in the field of financial... - February 05, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Medal Awards Rack Now Offers Custom-Fit Trophy Shelves to Showcase Accolades in Delaware Medal Awards Rack is a family owned business that provides high quality and intricately crafted award racks. - January 22, 2019 - Medal Award Racks

Dr. Hua Ma Explains Why the Universe Has Three Large Spatial Dimensions Dr. Hua Ma from Air Force University of Engineering, People’s Republic of China is a Professor of Physics and also a doctoral supervisor in Physical Electronics explains why the universe has three large spatial dimensions. He contributed a lot to the scientific community. Have ever wondered that... - October 10, 2018 - Dr. Hua Ma

GoLookUp Now Providing Advanced Sex Offender Search Service As there are nearly 800,000 registered sex offenders in America today, it is important to know their whereabouts, especially when there are children living in their area. GoLookUp's advanced Sex Offender search allows users to find out the exact location of sexual offenders in their area and find their criminal records and the crimes they committed. - April 16, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Delaware Resident is Semifinalist on the World’s Largest Speech Championship Stage Biagio V. Schettini rose above a pool of 30,000 Toastmasters participants. - August 08, 2017 - Advocates for Progress

The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

Metro Merchant Services Receives National Recognition as American Small Business Champion by SCORE and Local Recognition for Two More Awards Local business Metro Merchant Services has been chosen as the winner of two prestigious awards - the SCORE American Small Business Champion and the Superstars in Business Award by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. Metro Merchant Services founder and president, Mark Landis, also received the David J Freschman Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce. - July 18, 2017 - Metro Merchant Services

Candace F. (Candy) Abbott Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Candace F. (Candy) Abbott of Georgetown, Delaware has been recognized as a Professional Of The Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of publishing. About Candace F. (Candy) Abbott Mrs. Abbott has more than 20 years’... - April 25, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

EpiPen® Insurance Cover Launched Via EpiPenIns Following the recent uproar about Mylan, licensed manufacturer of EpiPen® products, a consortium of Lloyd's names and reinsurance professionals have decided to offer a cost effective option to replace a used EpiPen®. Via the website EpiPenIns, a replacement service (or financial compensation)... - September 23, 2016 - EpiPenIns

ExeBTC Offers Multiple Investment Packages for Global Investors For years, ExeBTC has been a leader in the finance world, building a reputation as a knowledgeable and reliable alternative for those looking for risk management and advisory services. However, the quickly-growing company is currently expanding its services to a new online web platform, ExeBTC.com, which... - August 18, 2016 - ExeBTC LLC.

ExeBTC Extend Their Investment Limited Package ExeBTC (www.ExeBTC.com) is already a leader in the online Bitcoin investment market. With their expert financial advisors and streamlined website, they can provide top quality service to clients all over the world. ExeBTC currently offers three different investment packages to provide investors with... - July 07, 2016 - ExeBTC LLC.

Carolyn A. Cohee Honored as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who VIP Member Carolyn A. Cohee of Milford, Delaware, has been recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Government. - June 23, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Ocean View Beach Club Designed by Convergence Communities to Unveil New Coastal Villas Near Bethany Beach Mid April 2016 Recently Ocean View Beach Club, A Convergence Communities design, celebrated its Grand Opening with the completion of its single family home0 model court featuring never-before-seen designs from K. Hovnanian® Homes. The excitement continues the weekend of April 15-17, 2016 when the community will debut its brand new, unique to Ocean View Beach Club, coastal villas. The weekend will provide an inaugural look at three fully-furnished models of the six “townhome-like” offerings from K. Hovnanian®. - April 06, 2016 - Convergence Communities

Worldjunction Stands in Solidarity with the People of Belgium Following Attacks Worldjunction, a social networking, entertainment and discovery site, today stands in solidarity with the people of Belgium following a devastating terror attack in that nation’s capital from groups that want to put fear in the world. The recent terrorist attack in Brussels on March 22 took lives... - March 24, 2016 - Worldjunction LLC

Eagle Studios Presents Their Latest Reproduction and It's Just in Time for Christmas Recent printing of an antique book restoration in the public domain. The book's title is: "The Night Before Christmas or a Visit of St. Nicholas". - November 08, 2014 - Eagle Studios

Carolyn A. Cohee Selected as One of Only 50 Round Table Members by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Publication Carolyn A. Cohee, of Milford, Delaware, has been recognized as a Round Table Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Government. - February 20, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

New NEMA 17 Frame High Speed Brushless Motor/Encoders from Servo2Go.com ElectroCraft RapidPower high-speed brushless servo motors feature ball-bearing construction, dynamically balanced rotors, and low audible and magnetic noise. They are compatible with all three-phase brushless DC motor amplifiers and have optional 500 or 1000cpr encoders. - March 19, 2013 - Servo2Go.com Ltd.

BLDC Drives & Motors Shipped in 1 week The BD5 is a brushless DC Motor Drive System that is based on advanced control technology featuring excellent performance and ease of use. Three performance matched 42mm brushless DC motors are available: Maximum speed is 4500 rpm. Max continuous torque is 0.225 N-m (32 ounce-inches). Complete Systems ship < 1 week. - December 31, 2012 - Servo2Go.com Ltd.

Galil’s New RIO-47142 Pocket PLC with Two Ethernet Ports Galil Motion Control, an industry leader in motion control technology, is announcing the latest product in their RIO Pocket PLC Series. The new RIO-47142 includes an internal switch with two Ethernet ports for daisy-chaining multiple RIO units. This allows management of an unlimited number of inputs... - November 12, 2012 - Servo2Go.com Ltd.

Life House Funding Increases Revenue for 3 Straight Quarters with a Record Number of New Applicants Life House Funding hits record revenue numbers and develops a technology that is revolutionizing the personal loan and small business loan market. - January 22, 2012 - Life House Financial Services

Vector180, Installs New WiFi System at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Vector180, an established provider of high-speed WiFi solutions, today announced the installation of its “Managed WiFi System” in the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Del. - November 03, 2011 - Vector180 LLC

Preventing Online Credit Card Fraud with Bank Identification Numbers Dedicated to providing revolutionary antifraud services, BinDB.com offers BIN database to its customers in order to help them identify suspicious credit and debit cards and deny online payment transactions if they find anything doubtful about them. - October 14, 2011 - BinDB.com

PR.com Expands Press Release Distribution Within Financial Markets Through Benzinga Press release distribution newswire, PR.com, announces exciting distribution addition to financial news provider, Benzinga, further expanding PR.com's reach into financial markets. - August 01, 2011 - PR.com

Iconic Tsunami is Proud to Bring Consumers the FACEMATE™ Monitor Accessory Iconic Tsunami proudly announces their innovative monitor accessory: FACEMATE™. FACEMATE™ provides consumers with a monitor accessory with practical functionality, while having aesthetically pleasing value for personal customization. Consumers can now turn their monitor into their personal billboard. - July 13, 2010 - Iconic Tsunami, LLC

Canal Partner Research Shows Insurance Industry Online Ad Spending Surged in 2009 to $591 Million Insurers increased spending by 47% year-over-year while all other industries kept spending flat or pulled back. - April 30, 2010 - Canal Partner LLC

NightEase® - Giving Women the Sleep They Deserve Comfort Therapy introduces NightEase sleepwear for night sweats. - September 29, 2009 - Comfort Therapy LLC

Survive The Recession – Be E.I. The following press release informs individuals how-to survive the worst recession since the great depression. - March 01, 2009 - E.I. Enterprise LLC

Ohana Companies Enhances Senior Management Team, Naming Veteran Business Growth Strategist Alex Giacco as President Veteran business strategist Alex Giacco has recently joined the revolutionary promotional marketing firm Ohana Companies, as the company’s President. - January 29, 2009 - Ohana Companies

Many State Unclaimed Property Laws Miss the Mark; Delaware Earns an "F" in New State-by-State Ranking Released Today by the Council on State Taxation (COST) The unclaimed property laws in many states are woefully lacking in fairness and effectiveness according to a new study released today by the Council On State Taxation (COST). "States that have unclaimed property laws that unite owners with their property in a manner that is least burdensome to owners,... - January 13, 2009 - Council On State Taxation

OnePacs, LLC, Introduces a Free Web-Enabled State-of-the-Art PACS OnePacs, LLC, a leading provider of diagnostic radiology information technology solutions, announced a revolution in Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) pricing at the 2008 annual meeting of the Radiologic Society of North America (RSNA) in Chicago, with the introduction of a fully functional,... - December 16, 2008 - OnePacs, LLC

WhiteSmoke Unveils WhiteSmoke 2009: World-Leading Software for English Writing Improved usability, new style checking features, and updates to the grammar checker give users a complete writing solution. - September 23, 2008 - WhiteSmoke

Lulu Publishing's Landmark Author Morgan Manley Has Released Her New Book, "I Was Born to Love You" Lulu Publishing is proud to announce author Morgan Manley’s inaugural work, I was Born to Love You, for sale at retail booksellers and online at www.lulu.com. This exciting new true story begs the reader to search within for the fortitude to endure any hardship. For a lifetime Morgan Manley has... - July 15, 2008 - I Was Born To Love You - by Morgan Manley

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

WhiteSmoke Launches Facebook Application to Improve Users’ Writing Skills WhiteSmoke announces the immediate availability of its new Facebook application—a message composer powered by WhiteSmoke’s award-winning English grammar and spelling correction technologies. The new Facebook application brings the full power of the WhiteSmoke writing engine to users of the... - January 25, 2008 - WhiteSmoke

WhiteSmoke Releases Its New 2008 Version Today WhiteSmoke announces the official release of WhiteSmoke 2008, the latest version of their award-winning writing and grammar software. Focused research and development efforts resulted in significant upgrades improving this revolutionary online text enhancement tool, which now takes the user’s experience to a whole new dimension. The optimized features for better usability now dynamically pop-up when needed in a cleaner state-of-the-art interface. - October 26, 2007 - WhiteSmoke

New Basel ii, MiFID, FSAP, ESOX and Compliance Training Courses for the Board of Directors - from Compliance LLC Compliance LLC today announced that it has launched three new web sites and three new training courses for the Boards of Directors. - September 19, 2007 - Compliance LLC

StylusDecor.com One Year Anniversary is Coming Soon StylusDecor.com will be celebrating their One Year Anniversary on August 7, 2007. - July 31, 2007 - Stylus Decor

New Research Reveals Top-Ten Most Common Grammar Errors WhiteSmoke Grammar Software’s Research Analyzes One-Million Sentences a Month - April 16, 2007 - WhiteSmoke

Explore & Relive 300 Years of History in Just One Square Mile Spring/Summer 2007 - Attention-grabbing tales, Spirits of the Green wandering in period clothing, significant American history, fun-filled family events years-round, beautiful city surrounded by rich, green farmland, easy to traverse, coastal beaches less than 30 minutes away, tax-free shopping, first-rate travel destination for everyone– The First Heritage Park at Dover, Delaware. - January 24, 2007 - First State Heritage Park

Idea Guru Delivers Free Business Growth Tips Micheal Hudson, Ph.D., "The Big Idea Guru", gives away his ideas formulated from 20+ years of experience via “Daily B.I.G. Idea”, a daily email with a fresh take on how to streamline processes, be more productive, and market more effectively. - January 10, 2007 - Big Idea Guru. LLC

Dover Group Raises Dough for Our Men and Women Overseas Dover Delaware Group Holds Fundraiser to Support Operation Helmet at Pizzeria Uno Chicago Bar and Grill - December 01, 2006 - Operation Helmet

Appledoodle Delights Vegans. Bella's Cookies Releases New Vegan Cookie. Bella’s Cookies, an all natural & organic cookie company from coastal Delaware, releases a new vegan cookie – an apple snickerdoodle called the “Appledoodle.” - October 18, 2006 - Bella's Cookies

Bella's @ Beebe 1st Hospital in 1st State to Carry Organic/Vegan Snacks Bella’s Cookies of Delaware, places their organic & vegan products into the Beebe Medical Center. Beebe becomes first hospital on Delmarva to offer organic & vegan snacks. - September 18, 2006 - Bella's Cookies

The Vegans Are Coming Bella’s Cookies, Delaware’s 1st all natural and organic cookie company releases it’s second vegan breakfast cookie. “Fruit Melody” is an dried organic apricot, apple, raisin, granola, oaty-applesauce cookie. - August 17, 2006 - Bella's Cookies