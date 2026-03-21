Florida: Pensacola News
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Rosario S. Cassata, a Philanthropist and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, Contributes LifeVac Airway Clearance Devices to YMCAs in Florida
Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices every YMCA location within the State of Florida. - January 27, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
More Homeowners Are Pulling Listings Off the Market — Heartland Buys Steps in with Fast Cash Offers for Sellers Who Need Certainty
New housing data from the National Realtors Association shows that the share of home sellers pulling their listings off the market has risen going into 2026. As homeowners face slower demand, higher carrying costs, and prolonged days on market, many have turned to an alternative solution: selling directly to Heartland Buys as a cash buyer. - January 08, 2026 - Heartland Buys
Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium TCG collectibles,... - January 02, 2026 - Legacy Collection LLC
Existing-Home Sales Expected to Rise 14% in 2026 — Despite December Slowdown, Heartland Buys Continues Delivering Fast Cash Offers Before the Holidays
While many traditional buyers step back during the holiday months, Heartland Buys, a leading Gulf Coast cash home buyer, continues providing homeowners with fast, reliable cash offers to help them sell their house quickly — even before the holidays. - December 03, 2025 - Heartland Buys
TIUA Launches National Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to Empower Returning Citizens and Strengthen Families Through Faith and Education
TIUA launches a national Christ-centered Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to restore families, empower returning citizens, and strengthen communities through faith, education, chaplaincy training, and leadership development. This movement provides pathways for healing, economic stability, and spiritual transformation for individuals and families impacted by incarceration. - November 23, 2025 - Trinity International University of Ambassadors / TIUA School of Business
Heartland Buys Reaffirms Commitment to Ethical Home Buying in Mobile, Pensacola, and Northwest Florida
Heartland Buys, a Mobile, Alabama-based real estate investment firm, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing transparent and ethical cash home buying services across the Gulf Coast region. The company serves homeowners in Mobile, Pensacola, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, and surrounding communities with a straightforward approach that eliminates the stress of traditional real estate transactions. - October 02, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Heartland Buys Launches Enhanced Website to Simplify Home Selling for Mobile, AL, Baldwin, AL, Escambia, FL, Santa Rosa, FL
Heartland Buys launches enhanced website to streamline home selling process for Pensacola, Mobile, and Baldwin County residents. The real estate investment firm offers fast cash purchases for properties in any condition, with no fees, flexible closing dates, and local market expertise serving the Gulf Coast region. - September 10, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
AcCELLerated Biologics to Distribute RegenaLase™ Laser System from IPG Medical Corporation Across the United States
AcCELLerated Biologics, LLC, a leading distributor of regenerative medicine technologies, today announced an exclusive agreement with IPG Medical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of IPG Photonics Corporation, to distribute the RegenaLase™ Laser System throughout the United States. This... - August 20, 2025 - AcCELLerated Biologics
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
The Future of HOA Management is Here: Perfect HOA Unveils Intelligent, AI Integrated HOA Management Software Solution
New tech startup Perfect HOA launches beta testing program for its all-in-one cloud-based HOA management software. Streamlining communications, finances, violations, and more, the platform seeks beta testers (HOA boards/property managers) to use it free in exchange for feedback. Perfect HOA aims to simplify HOA management and automate tasks. - July 10, 2025 - Perfect HOA Inc
Author Carol Foster III’s New Book, “Justice Rx.,” is a Thrilling Novel That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Discover the Conspiracy Behind Her Father’s Death
Recent release “Justice Rx.” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carol Foster III is a compelling and thought-provoking tale that follows Danielle Davis, a woman who, while searching for clues related to her father’s mysterious death, discovers his demise may be linked to a cover-up for a tech company’s experiences thirty-five years prior. - July 02, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Dean Baltzell’s New Book, "Cowboy Claus," is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Find His Family and Learn How to Truly Love Himself
Fulton Books author Dean Baltzell, who served in the US Air Force and spent over twenty years in the restaurant business in management and as district supervisor, has completed his most recent book, “Cowboy Claus”: a compelling novel that centers around a young man’s journey... - June 23, 2025 - Fulton Books
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
Jesse Bauer’s Newly Released "Isaiah Price: The Sling of Fate" is a Thrilling Faith-Based Adventure Blending History, Intrigue, and Mystery
“Isaiah Price: The Sling of Fate” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jesse Bauer is an action-packed novel that follows a Christian professor and his team as they race against time to uncover the truth behind an ancient artifact and prevent global catastrophe. - May 15, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
ALL4 Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform Aiming to Maximize Profits on Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP)
As the cryptocurrency market gains new momentum in 2025, ALL4 Mining has launched its cloud mining platform, which is designed to help investors maximize their returns on Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP) and other mainstream cryptocurrencies. With a potential of up to $30,000 in daily... - May 12, 2025 - ALL4 Mining
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Lora Chesser’s Newly Released "Breaking Through the Barriers of Life" is a Motivating and Heartfelt Exploration of Resilience and Self-Discovery
“Breaking Through the Barriers of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lora Chesser is an empowering collection of reflections, poetry, and spiritual insights that encourage readers to embrace faith, self-love, and perseverance in the face of life’s challenges. - February 19, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
UKnightedXP Hosts Panel at PENSACON 2025 on How Gaming is Redefining Disaster Management
UKnightedXP Hosts Panel at Pensacon: Redefining Gaming’s Impact on Disaster Response & Recovery UKnightedXP will be at Pensacon 2025 to facilitate a world-leading panel on how gaming and gaming culture are shaping the future of disaster management and recovery as part of its ongoing... - February 13, 2025 - UKnightedXP
American Heritage Financial Welcomes Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as New President
American Heritage Financial (AHF) is excited to announce the appointment of Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as its new President, effective January 1, 2025. Capt. Shashaty will take on the role formerly held by founder Craig Jernigan, who will retain his duties as CEO. Jernigan established AHF in 2013... - February 06, 2025 - American Heritage Financial
Sons of the Flag Appoints Combat Veteran Johnnie Yellock II as New Chief Executive Officer
Sons of the Flag (SOTF), as leading non-profit organizations supporting burn survivors and advancing burn treatment, announced the appointment of Johnnie Yellock II as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective, January 6, 2025. Yellock will work alongside outgoing CEO Sherry Whidby throughout... - January 14, 2025 - Sons of the Flag
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
PolicyBind Welcomes Eric Quinn as New President, Strengthening Leadership Team Alongside Founder and CEO Bill Somerville
PolicyBind, a leading marketing technology company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation for insurance products, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Quinn as its new President. Eric brings over two decades of leadership experience in operations, strategy, financial management, and business development, positioning him as a key driver in PolicyBind’s next phase of growth. - October 22, 2024 - PolicyBind
Frank G Wilkes PhD.’s New Book, “Prominent Founding Fathers: ‘Foundingest’ Fathers of Them,” Presents a Comprehensive Exploration of America’s Beginnings
Fulton Books author Frank G Wilkes PhD., who holds a BA in biology from the University of Louisville and an MSPH and PhD in environmental science and engineering from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, has completed his most recent book, “Prominent Founding Fathers:... - August 28, 2024 - Fulton Books
BeHealthy Counseling, LLC Honored with BBB Torch Award for Ethics 2024
Local Mental Health practice wins award for ethics. - August 05, 2024 - BeHealthy Counseling, LLC
The Living Art Museum Debuts at The 52 World in Pensacola, FL
An ambitious new project across the street from Navy Federal is The Living Art Museum at The 52 World, an outdoor museum featuring a diverse collection of inspiring museum-quality art throughout the new 52-acre community. The Living Art Museum will offer the first in a series of monthly art tours, free to the public, beginning in August 2024. - July 31, 2024 - The 52 World
Velocity Redefines Luxury Restorations With Classic Chevy C10 Street Series
Velocity unveils the Chevy C10 Street Series, combining vintage style with modern performance. Featuring a high-performance drivetrain and a luxury red interior, each build is powered by a 460-hp 6.2L LT1 V8. Priced from $319,900, with bespoke options and a 16-week turnaround. - July 19, 2024 - Velocity Restorations
Joe Wesson’s Newly Released "Our Words: Inspired by the Holy Spirit" is a Profound Reflection of Faith and Inspiration
“Our Words: Inspired by the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joe Wesson is a collection of heartfelt poems and verses infused with divine inspiration. Drawing upon his own spiritual journey and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Wesson shares a series of reflections that speak to the soul and illuminate the profound truths of faith. - July 18, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Margaret Krivchenia’s Newly Released “The Quest for The Cat’s Eye Ruby: A Four Cousins Mystery” is an Enthralling Adventure for Young Readers
“The Quest for The Cat’s Eye Ruby: A Four Cousins Mystery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Krivchenia is a captivating tale following four cousins on a vacation adventure turned mystery-solving escapade in the scenic Chimney Rock State Park. As they encounter new friends and face danger, their faith and friendship are put to the test in a race against time to save a family and thwart the plans of a villainous pursuer. - June 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Sally Ellen Scanlon’s Newly Released "The Dog with No Tail" is a Charming Tale of Self-Acceptance and Loving the Things That Make Us Unique
“The Dog with No Tail” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sally Ellen Scanlon is a delightful journey filled with important lessons about embracing one's uniqueness and trusting in the blessings of God. - May 16, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
David Allport’s Newly Released "American Proverbs" is an Insightful Exploration of Timeless Wisdom Rooted in Biblical Truths
“American Proverbs” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Allport is a captivating collection that sheds light on the truth and meaning behind familiar American sayings. With humor and wisdom, Allport uses the lens of the Bible to reveal the profound insights contained within these proverbs, making this book an engaging read that encourages readers to reflect on life-changing truths and share them with loved ones. - March 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Boeshield T-9® Partners with American Magic as Official Supplier
Boeshield T-9®, developed and licensed by global aerospace leader The Boeing Company, is proud to announce that it is an official supplier of the New York Yacht Club American Magic, the US Challenger for the 37th America’s Cup. The US-based brand addresses the critical need for... - February 29, 2024 - Boeshield T-9®
Pensacola Non-Profit Announces New Initiative to Combat Opioid Overdoses and Provide Comprehensive Support
Offentsive Corp announced its new initiative to curb opioid addiction on Wednesday. The non-profit has opened the door to recovery and is offering on-site assistance from local Registered Nurses to assist individuals ready to make the life change. - January 26, 2024 - Offentsive Corp
NinjaTrix Leaps Toward Future Growth with New Kid’s Fitness Franchise Opportunity
NinjaTrix, the innovative kid's fitness studio that blends gymnastics, parkour, martial arts, and life skills into an action-packed adventure, is now offering franchise opportunities. This exciting evolution from a successful licensee program to a full-fledged franchise signifies NinjaTrix's... - January 24, 2024 - NinjaTrix
Non Profit Takes Bold Stance Against Fentanyl
Offentsive Corp., a pioneering non-profit organization, has taken a courageous and unwavering stance against the devastating impact of fentanyl within our communities. - January 10, 2024 - Offentsive Corp
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Comedy for a Cause: Fundraiser Show to Benefit Offentsive Corp's Fight Against Fentanyl Crisis in Northwest Florida
Northwest Florida gears up for a night of laughter and philanthropy as Offentsive Corp, a not for profit committed to raising awareness about the perils of Fentanyl, hosts a comedy fundraiser on January 5, 2024. The event aims to shed light on the critical issues surrounding Fentanyl and raise funds to support educational initiatives in the region. - December 21, 2023 - Offentsive Corp
Announcing the Ales for ALS™ Roadtrip Across America
Over the coming months, Ales for ALS™ will be traveling across the country in an RV to connect with brewers and beer drinkers – all in support of ALS research. - December 04, 2023 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
AJ's Feeds the Community this Thanksgiving
AJ’s is opening their doors at two locations this Thanksgiving to offer a Free Thanksgiving meal. Both locations will be serving a donation only Thanksgiving Day Feast. Service begins at 11:00 and goes until 4:00 at AJ’s on the Bayou, and runs from 12:00 to 5:00 at AJ’s Grayton. - November 21, 2023 - AJ's Seafood & Oyster Bar
Comedian Patrick Sisk Takes His Act Beyond Home Turf, Headlining in Mobile
Comedian Patrick Sisk performs in Mobile, AL, on October 15 at the Alabama Music Box. Celebrated by Orlando Weekly and a finalist in Florida's Funniest Comedian, he's known for a unique style influenced by comedy legends. The show starts at 7 PM, with tickets available online now. Patrick has high-profile endorsements and a rapidly growing fan-base, evidenced by a 332% increase in 2023 merchandise sales. The press is invited but asked not to disclose specific jokes from the performance. - October 07, 2023 - Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Navarre Family Watersports Adventure Complex Adds a Three-Level Ropes Course and Zip Line
Navarre Family Watersports, a family owned business that currently operates a pontoon rental, Waverunner rental, and a floating waterpark adventure business in Navarre, is adding an additional attraction. This new attraction will bring more family fun to Navarre. - September 13, 2023 - Navarre Family Watersports
Nashville Food & Wine Launches New Website, Preps for Upcoming Culinary Magazine
HNH Media Holdings launches new digital and print destination for Nashville food lovers. - August 16, 2023 - HNH Media Holdings
Beach Bum Outdoors' Grand Opening in Gulf Shores, AL; Makes a Splash with Local Influencers Reeling in Crowds
Get ready to reel in your next catch with Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC, the newest addition to the Gulf Shores outdoor scene. With a grand opening that took place the weekend of April 28, 2023, the store drew a massive turnout, with overflow parking full, and cars lining the road; they had an estimated... - June 14, 2023 - Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. - February 06, 2023 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
University Lending Group Announces Pamela Bousquet as Executive Vice-President and National Production Manager
University Lending Group (ULG), a division of University Bank, NMLS #715685, based in Michigan, is doing business as a retail mortgage lender throughout the U.S. University Lending Group continues to offer superior service on its mortgage retail services by focusing on providing specialized... - January 19, 2023 - University Lending Group