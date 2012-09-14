PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Absolute Storage Investment Makes Purchase in Pensacola FL Storage Stop in Pensacola FL - Purchased by Absolute Storage Investment Absolute Storage Investment purchased Storage Stop in Pensacola for an undisclosed price. The transaction closed on February 7. The newly named Pensacola Storage is a property that consists of 77,000 square feet of self-storage... - March 07, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Award Winning Superhero Short "Dark Specter 2" to be Featured at Multiple Film Festivals Dark Specter 2 peaks the interest of film festivals with its unique take on the superhero genre. - February 11, 2019 - Dark Specter

Superior Fence & Rail Expands to Panhandle with Pensacola Fence Company Franchise Fence supply and fence installation contractor to open eighth fence franchise location, service to Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and surrounding counties. - January 25, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Pegasus Aerospace Develops "ShockWave Tactical UAS" for Government, Law Enforcement, S.W.A.T. & Private Security Applications Because Lives Matter, and a lack of TRUE Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems exist in the UAS marketplace today, Pegasus Aerospace has developed a Tactical UAS for use by Government, Law Enforcement, School Resource Officers and Private Security Firms, to enable them to safely and accurately achieve their... - December 28, 2018 - Pegasus Aerospace

GoLookUp Has Launched a New City-Base Public Records Search Service To provide a more accurate and advanced service, GoLookUp has launched a city-based Public Records search service. Now users can find census data as well as background information about each person in the US based on their residence. - December 04, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

Datum Software™ Announces Re-Brand and New Website Launch for Datum Government Solutions™ Datum Software, a global leader in enterprise architecture, SOA, Application Optimizations, along with Project and Program management, announces today it’s re-brand and new website launch of the Government Solutions branch. This shift in Datum’s strategic initiative comes from a need to... - July 10, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

Pensacola, FL Music Teacher, Joshua Kaye, is Confirmed as a GRAMMY Music Educator Award Quarterfinalist for 2019 Pensacola's own, Joshua Kaye, was nominated for the GRAMMY Music Educator Award 2019 by the PTA at Hellen Caro Elementary School and has been certified as a Quarterfinalist. - June 11, 2018 - Ron Kaye's Music Instruction

A New Elephant Hero is Born! Presented by World Castle Publishing Adorable, sweet, and just lovable! Meet Thunder, A baby elephant, that is touching the hearts of viewers throughout the internet with a series of 30-second animation shorts. Thunder the elephant and his animal friends are sure to make a mark as they teach our children about the dangers these majestic creatures face every day. - April 16, 2018 - World Castle Publishing, LLC

Accelerated Fence Franchise Growth Continues as Superior Fence & Rail Opens 3rd Franchise Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now serving the Palm Beach County area. - February 21, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

World Castle Publishing Releases the YA Novel Call of the Phoenix An 800-Year-Old Medallion Holds the Secret – the Legends Are Real. If you love heart racing adventures filled with mystical creatures, magic older than time itself, and heroes that defy conventions, Sera’s story will keep you entertained until the very last page. The Call of the Phoenix is the first book in the Destined Guardian Series. - February 11, 2018 - World Castle Publishing, LLC

Accelerated Fence Franchise Growth Continues as Superior Fence & Rail Opens 11th Location Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens second fence franchise location, now serving the Sarasota and Manatee county areas. - February 02, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail Recognized for Veteran Leadership Florida-based fencing franchise recognized by Jacksonville Business Journal as Top Veteran Owned Business in 2017 - February 02, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Building the Next Generation of Fence Contractors Through Fence Franchise Concept Superior Fence & Rail is redefining the legacy fence business with new fence franchise concept. - January 29, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Group Benefit Services, Inc. Earns Inc. 5000 Designation Inc. 5000 has ranked Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) in the top 50% on their list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies.” - August 30, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Appoints Michael “Mike” Calhoon as New Regional Marketing Director Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) has appointed Michael “Mike” Calhoon as its newest Regional Marketing Director (RMD) to accommodate the increased demand for GBS programs. Mike Calhoon joins GBS with nearly 33 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, having worked primarily... - August 23, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Adroit Surgical Demonstrates Vie Scope™ Life Saving Airway Management Device at 1st Annual Ark-La-Miss Emergency and Critical Care Transport Conference Adroit Surgical™ is demonstrating the two latest advancements in airway management at the 1st Annual Ark-La-Miss Emergency and Critical Care Transport Conference taking place in West Monroe, La on July 19th and 20th, 2017. The Vie Scope™ and the Voir Bougie™ and Tactical Bougie™ will be available for all to try and compare to any other Laryngoscope. - July 17, 2017 - Adroit Surgical

Hook & Trigger Magazine Re-Launches Hook and Trigger Magazine Set for Publication September 2017; Popular Outdoors Magazine Focused on Florida Panhandle Returns - June 15, 2017 - Hook & Trigger

GBS Becomes Only TPA Designated AM Best’s “Expert Service Provider" 12 Consecutive Times Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces that AM Best Company has branded GBS as a client recommended, “Expert Service Provider” for the 12th consecutive year. GBS is the only Third Party Administrator (TPA) to achieve this designation 12 consecutive times. President and CEO of GBS James M. - February 20, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Announces the Launch of a Highly Advanced Cloud-Based Web Portal Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces the release of their next generation highly advanced cloud-based web portal for PC and mobile devices. - February 07, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Loretta M. Menendian Honored as a VIP Member for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Loretta M. Menendian of Fort Walton Beach, Florida has been honored as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2016 and 2017, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of art. About Loretta M. Menendian Ms. Menendian has been... - January 20, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international shipping. UFOMiners... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.

GBS Partners with Teladoc for Telehealth Services Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces their partnership with Teladoc, Inc. - October 10, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Loretta M. Menendian Recognized as a VIP for 2016 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Loretta M. Menendian of Fort Walton Beach, Florida has been recognized as a VIP for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of art. About Loretta M. Menendian Ms. Menendian is an Art Teacher at Northwest... - September 27, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Pensacola Businesswoman Audra Carter Decides to Run for County Commissioner Pensacola Businesswoman Audra Carter, who vowed to make a difference, is slated to run for County Commissioner for District One as one of her ways to help make a difference. "I can help improve the quality of life for all residents in my district and beyond. To do so, we must change the status quo or business as usual," says Ms. Carter. - June 11, 2016 - AC Advertising and Media Group

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Bere’ Jewelers Into Its Network Pensacola, Florida-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - March 28, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International

Vernon E. Martin Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mr. Vernon E. Martin of Pensacola, Florida has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Executives by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. About Vernon E. Martin Mr. Martin has over 30 years of experience in the fields... - July 24, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Vernon E. Martin Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mr. Vernon E. Martin of Pensacola, Florida has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. About Vernon E. Martin Mr. Martin has over 30 years of experience in the fields of consulting and training. - May 09, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Pro Clean Restoration and Cleaning Receives Angie's List Super Service Award Pro Clean Restoration and Cleaning has received the Angie's List Super Service Award for providing outstanding carpet cleaning, water and smoke damage restoration, ceramic tile and floor cleaning/polishing/waxing services to Pensacola, FL area residents. - April 27, 2015 - Pro Clean Restoration and Cleaning

Getting Money Smart Survey Shows Most Don't Consult Over Finances A new survey taken by an influential financial website has found that most consumers haven't consulted with a financial adviser over their personal money matters. - September 10, 2014 - Getting Money Smart

Direct Sales Women's Empowerment Company Launches with Crowdfunding Ginga Baby is the first philanthropic business for women who care. It’s free to join, free to use and offers referral commissions on exclusive product lines. - May 01, 2014 - 24ravens

Vernon E. Martin Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mr. Vernon E. Martin of Pensacola, Florida has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. About Vernon E. Martin Mr. Martin has over 30 years of experience in the fields of consulting and training. - April 10, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Dr. Rollan Roberts II Announces Partnership with INscribe Digital Dr. Rollan Roberts II and INscribe Digital have partnered together to distribute all of Dr. Roberts’ books digitally through Apple iBooks, Amazon, Nook, Google Play, Books-a-Million, 3M and other leading retailers. The 90 Day Race is available for pre-order beginning February 3, 2014. - January 29, 2014 - 24ravens

Vernon E. Martin Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mr. Vernon E. Martin has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. About Vernon E. Martin Mr. Martin has over 30 years of experience in the fields of consulting and training. He is the Owner... - November 22, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ozone Pizza Pub BoardRoom Host Pensacola's First Catch Me If You Can 5K Benefit for PensaKelly Gordon Pensacola's first Catch Me If You Can Age-Graded 5K (Pursuit) Benefit Run presented by Elegant Group Inc announces the exclusive "PensaKelly" Benefit Run kickoff at Ozone Pizza Pub Boardroom on July 10, 2013 Wednesday from 7 - 10 PM. Free beer and pizza is provided for all currently paid Catch Me If You Can participants and sponsors at the Kickoff at Ozone. Others will register at the door for the Catch Me If You Can 5K Benefit for "PensaKelly" Gordon as a $25 participant or $50 - $500 sponsors. - June 21, 2013 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

Karen E. Kile Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Karen E. Kile of Mary Esther, Florida has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit social services. About Karen E. Kile Ms. Kile has over 27 years experience in the social services field and... - May 21, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Best Cities to Invest in Real Estate The best cities to invest in real estate selected by Money Journal in 2013 have an over supply of foreclosures and other discount priced homes. - February 19, 2013 - Money Journal

US Economy Likely to Improve in 2013 A new survey by Money Journal.com shows that the U.S. economy is likely to improve in 2013, despite headwinds facing the nation. - January 22, 2013 - Money Journal

Study Reveals Best US Cities to Find Work A new study conducted by Money Journal reveals the best 10 US cities to find work for the unemployed. Some of these big towns just might surprise you. - December 19, 2012 - Money Journal

Money Journal Launched to Offer Help Money Journal has been launched to offer help to consumers to save money on everything and reduce and eliminate debt. - November 27, 2012 - Money Journal

On Veteran’s Day, Dunrobin Releases Unique Children’s Book on US Navy Blue Angels Being a Blue Angel takes children behind the scenes with the US Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. “Being a Blue Angel” shows kids all the jobs the Blue Angels do, from the pilots to the maintenance crew, and more. And uses the real Blue Angels to inspire children towards science and math education, team sports, positive life choices and their dreams. This is the first book for children to ever take this approach. - November 05, 2012 - Dunrobin Publishing

Big Tuna "Floating" to the App Store On its flagship project, Big Tuna Apps LLC announced today their Float Plan app is now available for the iPhone. Inshore, offshore, or near shore, the Float Plan app is an easy add-on to your safety gear. The Float Plan app takes a traditional, extremely useful concept, into quick and easy steps. By providing the pedigree info of your boating adventure to your loved ones, the Float Plan app will give them more peace of mind and also help rescuers. - April 17, 2012 - Big Tuna Apps LLC

Balloon Companies Combine to Form Bigger, Better Conglomerate Recent Merger Delivers Unmatched Quality & Service. - October 11, 2011 - Balloons Everywhere