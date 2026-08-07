Recent Headlines
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Demand Spring Welcomes Lucian Lui as Senior CMO Advisor
Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce that Lucian Lui has joined the organization as Senior CMO Advisor. Lucian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, driving growth across startups, midsize companies, and global organizations including Microsoft, Iron... - August 06, 2026 - Demand Spring
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
New SumatoSoft Research: Workflow Redesign - Not Technology - is What Moves Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production
Survey of 72 leaders across 30+ industries finds data quality is the top readiness gap and human oversight is near-universal. - August 03, 2026 - SumatoSoft
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Tampa Web Technologies Releases TWT AEO Ultimate, a Free WordPress Plugin That Prepares Sites to Be Cited by AI Search Engines
TWT AEO Ultimate, now live on WordPress.org, gives WordPress sites a complete Answer Engine Optimization layer — connected structured data, llms.txt, author E-E-A-T signals, and controls for more than 20 AI crawlers — at no cost, as search shifts from ranked links to AI-generated answers. - July 23, 2026 - Tampa Web Technologies
Demand Spring Welcomes Shannyn Lee as Chief Growth Officer
Shannyn Lee has joined Demand Spring as the first ever Chief Growth Officer - July 23, 2026 - Demand Spring
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
Lithuania-Based Ecency Positions Open-Source Social Platform Within Europe's Digital Sovereignty Movement
As the European Commission adopts its Tech Sovereignty Package, Ecency, a Hive-based social platform operating since 2016, offers an EU-incorporated, EU-hosted, open-source alternative to US-controlled social networks. The platform gives creators content ownership, a self-custody wallet, and an ad-free feed, with its open-source Vision frontend available for self-hosting. - July 13, 2026 - Ecency
Innovix Code Launches Free App Feasibility Audit to Help U.S. Small Businesses Avoid Costly Mobile App Mistakes
Innovix Code is a mobile app and web development company founded in 2020, with offices in Austin, Texas and New York. The company builds custom mobile apps, web platforms, and digital products for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, with a focus on native iOS and Android development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle product delivery. Innovix Code has completed more than 700 client projects and maintains a 4.9-star average client rating. - July 12, 2026 - Innovix Code
Louisiana River Adventures Named No. 2 River Tubing Destination in the United States by USA TODAY 10 Best
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways. - July 07, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
Boom•Clap Expands Affordable Access for Independent Creatives and Grassroots Organizations
New initiative aims to improve contextual discovery access for independent artists, artisans, animal shelters, and small environmental groups - July 07, 2026 - CanCanCan
BadRep Emails Launches to Help Marketers Track and Search Their Competitors' Email Campaigns
BadRep Emails is a new competitive-intelligence platform that captures the emails brands send their subscribers and turns them into a searchable archive. Email and lifecycle marketers can study rivals' welcome flows, promotions, and messaging in one place instead of managing burner inboxes and manual screenshots. - July 03, 2026 - BadRep Emails
LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 42% of Top Organic Brands Don't Appear in AI Search Results for the Same Queries
Q2 2026 report reveals that organic rankings and AI visibility are now diverging, creating a risk for market leaders and a rare opening for challengers. - July 02, 2026 - LQ Digital
Fortified CEO Ben DeBow: The End of Tech Abundance — AI is Powerful, Not Efficient, and the Bill Has Come Due - a Luminary Societies Salon
DeBow's thesis is that AI made building easy but did not make accounting easy. "AI is powerful, but it isn't efficient — it spends more to reach a result that could have cost far less," he said. Business users now create apps and agents faster than technology teams can support or govern them, producing a structural accountability gap — systems built fast and accounted for late. - June 24, 2026 - The Luminary Societies
Falcon Web Flows Launches Done-for-You AI Agents for Lead Capture, CRM, Follow-Ups, and Everyday Business Automation
No more do-it-yourself websites, no more juggling apps. Falcon Web Flows builds your branded lead-capturing website, connects it to your CRM, and deploys AI agents that handle all your daily business tasks so you can stay focused on customers and growth. - June 24, 2026 - QG Publishing LLC D.B.A Falcon Web Flows
Rubies Unleashed Launches Community Hub and Full Creator Analytics for Independent Developers
Rubies Unleashed, an open publishing platform for indie games and apps, has launched wishlists, reviews, source-attributed analytics, a live community hub, and automated email - all free for independent creators. - June 22, 2026 - Rubies Unleashed
Marketing Gabriel Launches Artificial Intelligence Services for Companies in Portugal
Marketing Gabriel has announced the launch of a new portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services and consulting, focused on the practical implementation of AI solutions for companies and businesses across the Iberian market. - June 19, 2026 - Marketing Gabriel
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Softaculous Launches “Code with AI” – Bringing Agentic AI Development Directly to Hosting Control Panels
New feature enables developers, agencies, and hosting customers to build, debug, and manage applications using AI directly within their hosting environment. - June 12, 2026 - Softaculous Ltd.
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
April Pad Debuts Automated SEO & Marketing Platform
April Pad Online is excited to announce the rollout of its innovative automated SEO and digital marketing platform, designed specifically for small businesses and bloggers. - June 11, 2026 - April Pad SEO Services
April Pad Online Adds 100 Directories to its SEO Platform
In an effort to promote its SEO for Business Growth program, April Pad Online has expanded its free directory listings on its SEO platform. The project will allow small businesses to improve their backlink profiles and increase their traffic. - June 11, 2026 - April Pad SEO Services
BankBound Launches Three New Solutions to Help Community Banks Compete in the AI Search Era
A turnkey blogging platform, a premium Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, and a managed website consent-compliance service give community banks new tools to build online authority, get found in AI-generated answers, and keep pace with a fast-changing privacy landscape. - June 05, 2026 - BankBound
Global Affairs Lab: Canada's Urgent Submarine Needs Favor Proven South Korean Platform, Signaling a Growth Catalyst for Korea's Shipbuilding Industry
According to Global Affairs Lab, South Korea's KSS-III submarine is the most practical and low-risk replacement for Canada's aging fleet. Hanwha Ocean's proposal could strengthen Canada's undersea defense while deepening strategic ties between the two countries. - June 03, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Jason Suli Digital Marketing Launches AI-Driven SEO Service for Brisbane Businesses
Jason Suli Digital Marketing has announced the launch of a new AI-Driven SEO service designed to help Brisbane businesses improve visibility in both traditional search results and emerging AI-powered search experiences. The new service responds to growing changes in how consumers discover local... - June 01, 2026 - Jason Suli Digital Marketing
ItaliaSec to Mark a Decade by Redefining What Cyber Resilience Looks Like
Italy’s Top Security Leaders to Meet in Milan on May 26 – 27 to Confront AI, OT, Regulatory Risk - May 31, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Golden State Cyber Summit Debuts in San Diego with a Focus on AI and Resilience
California's Senior Security Leaders Convene for an Invitation-Only, CPE-Certified Forum Built for Peer-Driven Dialogue - May 31, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Over One Million Cubic Yards of Certified Dirt Volume and Prime Interstate Frontage Head to Auction in West Monroe, Louisiana
The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST. - May 28, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
NousViz Win Affiliate Intelligence of the Year Award at AffPapa Awards 2026
NousViz is the winner of the Affiliate Intelligence of the Year award at the AffPapa Awards 2026. The new platform also made it's debut at the AffPapa Conference where they showcased their new data viz tool. - May 27, 2026 - StatsDrone
New Data Reveals Why Traditional Small Business Lead Generation is Failing—and How AI is Changing the Rules
Traditional lead generation is failing because customers now use AI overviews, Google Maps, and reviews to find local businesses instead of simply visiting websites. To stay competitive and capture these lost leads, small businesses must abandon single-channel marketing and adopt a coordinated, multi-channel strategy. - May 26, 2026 - Business Solutions Marketing Group
Troy Web Consulting Launches Dedicated R&D Lab to Deliver "Innovation Without the Risk"
Troy Web Consulting, committed to practical and proven innovation, today announced the public launch of The R&D Lab. The R&D Lab serves as a dedicated, in-house space for exploiting emerging technologies, running real experiments, and validating what works before it is recommended to their clients. The launch established The R&D Lab as proof of Troy Web Consultings’ brand promise: “Leading Edge. Lasting Impact.” - May 25, 2026 - Troy Web Consulting
Global Affairs Lab Says U.S. – South Korea Digital Friction Could Weaken Strategic Alliance
Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, has released a policy analysis on the growing regulatory divergence between the United States and South Korea over digital platform governance, warning that unmanaged friction could undermine broader geopolitical and economic cooperation. - May 23, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Slicky Media Introduces Specialized Digital Growth and Visibility Solutions for Healthcare Clinics
Slicky Media has launched a new digital marketing and online visibility framework designed specifically to help healthcare clinics improve their local outreach, connect with new clients, and streamline their digital appointment inquiries. - May 23, 2026 - Slicky Media
DMS APEX Launches as a Quarterly Roundtable Series Rooted in Real-World Performance Marketing
DMS today announced the launch of DMS APEX, a quarterly roundtable series designed to bring together industry leaders, DMS experts and performance marketers. - May 21, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
From Overlooked to Sold: How Hero Brands Digital Acquires and Exits Undervalued Online Assets at Up to 20X ROI
Jason Brailow isn't looking for attention. The results found him anyway. - May 15, 2026 - Hero Brands Digital
LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 18.7% of AI Search Citations Are Directly Influenceable by Brands
Q1 2026 report reveals untapped opportunity for affiliate partnerships to drive visibility in AI-generated search results. - May 15, 2026 - LQ Digital
Hardwear.io USA 2026 Set for Santa Clara Return with Live Device Hacking and Advanced Training
Eighth Edition to Spotlight Embedded Systems, Wireless, Automotive and Industrial Device Security - May 14, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
ISMG to Host IT Innovation Series – Manufacturing Summit in Mumbai
The Summit Will Bring Together Manufacturing Tech Leaders for Focused Conversations on AI, Data, IT-OT Convergence and Smart Manufacturing - May 14, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
SmartCone and Samsung Launch RoadDefender™ to Enhance Real-Time Safety for Roadside Workers
Real-time detection, edge intelligence, and Samsung wearable alerts combine to help roadside crews respond faster to approaching hazards. - May 13, 2026 - SmartCone Technologies
Sail Tech Launches AI-Powered TikTok Advertising for Hotels
Sail Tech is bringing AI-powered TikTok guest acquisition to hotels, enabling properties to tap into one of the fastest-growing travel discovery channels without managing ad spend, creative, or targeting. - May 08, 2026 - Sail Tech
MileMark Legal Marketing Reaches 12 Year Milestone While Leading the Shift to AI Powered Legal Search
MileMark Leads the Charge on AI Optimization for Law Firms Across the Country - May 07, 2026 - MileMark Legal Marketing
Outfront Solutions Launches New Website Built for the AI Era
New platform reflects a shift in how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen. - May 07, 2026 - Outfront Solutions
Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
DMS Appoints Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer
DMS today announced the appointment of Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer. - April 29, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC