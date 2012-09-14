PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Visual Marketing Australia - Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready for the New Decade? A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2019 Named by Web Marketing Association The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - December 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Making the Most of the Network: Ezzey Founder Michael Hamburger Keynote Speaker at ANMP 2019 Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey

Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA

Best Websites for Advertising to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Best Online Video Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Email Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The Entry deadline is January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Branching Out to Medical: Ezzey Digital Marketing Launches Sister Company in Ezzey Medical Marketing It’s not uncommon for marketing companies to expand the professional verticals they work with. What works for one type of marketing client should work for another, as most companies would believe. Ezzey Digital Marketing has taken that idea one step further to launch Ezzey Medical Marketing, which... - December 05, 2019 - Ezzey

Ansel Pineiro Earns Kentico Marketer Certification BizStream team member joins four others in earning the Kentico Marketer Certification. - December 05, 2019 - BizStream

TDA Announces Munch Studio as Winners in Global Agency Awards Munch Studio is November’s top agency in the category of Graphic Design in the UK. - December 04, 2019 - Munch Studio

S-PRO is Recognized as a Top Fintech Software Development Company by Clutch S-PRO has been named a Top Financial Services Custom Software Development Company by Clutch and appeared on the list of the financial industry leaders. - December 03, 2019 - S-PRO

Brig Agency Offers Innovative Reputation Management Brig Agency of Naples, FL offers businesses, executives, and celebrities innovative reputation management to enhance public relations. - November 30, 2019 - Brig Agency

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Giving Back for the Holidays: Ezzey Digital Marketing to Participate in the Annual Toys for Tots Program For over seven decades, The Marine Toys For Tots program has provided hope and joy during the holiday season by giving toys to less fortunate children around the world. To honor this tradition, Ezzey Digital Marketing will be a proud partner and drop off location for the 2019 Toys For Tots drive. “During... - November 28, 2019 - Ezzey

Shift CRM Wins Partner Innovation Award Shift CRM has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. - November 27, 2019 - Shift CRM

New KDG Website Wins UI/UX Design Team Gold MarCom Award KDG’s Allentown web design team won a gold MarCom award for its 2019 website redesign. - November 26, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

NYU Shanghai Appoints IOSIGNITE to Manage Their India Recruitment Drive NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event. In its endeavor... - November 25, 2019 - IOSIGNITE

Political Campaigns Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Emotion in Videos with CampaignTester™ Leading technology companies will be meeting this week at the Campaigns and Elections Innovation summit on Wednesday and Thursday showcasing the latest trends and techniques for optimizing the effectiveness of political campaigns. CampaignTester™ will be demonstrating its mobile focus group platform... - November 22, 2019 - CampaignTester

NexG Apparels LLP Equipment Chooses ebizframe ERP Software NexG Apparels LLP has chosen ebizframe ERP to automate and integrate their functions to improve their operational effectiveness and efficiencies across all departments. ebizframe is a state-of-the-art Gen-Next ERP Software being used by 30,000+ users in 1,100+ client sites across 25 countries. NexG... - November 21, 2019 - Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Making the Cut: Ezzey Digital Marketing Recognized by Phoenix Business Journal for Being Veteran-Owned The time has come once again for the Phoenix Business Journal to release its annual lists and Ezzey Digital Marketing is proud to have been recognized as one of the "Largest Phoenix-Area Veteran-Owned Businesses" by the nationally renowned publication. "Looking back, enlisting and serving... - November 21, 2019 - Ezzey

JRM Web Marketing Names Jason Pesigan Website Consultant JRM Web Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Pesigan as Website Consultant, based in West Covina, CA. Pesigan will represent JRM Web Marketing in the Los Angeles County area and surrounding markets. Pesigan joins JRM Web Marketing with almost 20 years of tech sales and digital marketing... - November 21, 2019 - JRM Web Marketing

TDA Announces TypeTrail Media as a Winner of a Global Agency Award TypeTrail Media is November's top agency in the category of Data Science in the United States in their global agency awards. This award recognizes TypeTrail Media's commitment to providing innovative Data Science expertise in the united States. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on... - November 20, 2019 - TypeTrail Media

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

Manchester Based Digital Geek Media to Work for Free for an Entire Year for World Kindness Day To celebrate World Kindness Day Digital Geek Media are offering to work with a chosen charity for a whole year, completely free of charge. - November 15, 2019 - Digital Geek

Best Mobile Apps to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best mobile applications in 86 industries will be named by the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their mobile development work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 14, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

CreativeWorks Marketing Wins Another Industry Gold CreativeWorks Marketing, a reputable agency based in Markham, Ontario, was recently awarded high marks in the Branding Refresh category of The MarCom Awards. The overall competition, globally held by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes excellence in marketing... - November 14, 2019 - CreativeWorks Marketing

Recruitive Ltd. Launches The Rec Bank, a Tech-Driven Job Board for Recruitment Agencies and Candidates Recruitive are proud to announce the launch of their job board website for Birmingham, UK-based TheRecBank.com. The Rec Bank is the first of a kind, a job site built exclusively for the recruitment agency industry and features over 100,000 vacancies by some of the UK’s leading recruiters. - November 13, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.

Joshua Ramsey Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Speaking in Austin, TX Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020 Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO; Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020. - November 12, 2019 - JRcmo.com

New Feathers in the Hat of Simform, California: AI, ML, AR, and VR Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform

Best Social Media Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers can be recognized for their work in the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. - November 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

KDG Wins Silver Davey Award for Drexel University Crowdfunding Design KDG has helped design, develop, and support Drexel’s day of giving for over four years. - November 12, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

MAAN Softwares Commence Work on the Newest iOS 13 Version Frameworks With the newest iOS 13 version lots of cool new features are rolling out. A vast range of modifications is introduced for the developers by iOS 13 i.e. new frameworks, new APIs, new UI changes and more. - November 10, 2019 - MAAN Softwares Inc.

BizStream Achieves Kentico Microsoft Azure Competency BizStream, a West Michigan based software development company and Kentico Gold Partner, is proud to announce that it has achieved Kentico’s Microsoft Azure Competency. This competency is designed to recognize the Kentico Gold Partners, who have successfully launched Kentico projects in a Microsoft... - November 10, 2019 - BizStream

Matcha Design Recognized for Website & Corporate Logo Design at the 2019 International Davey Awards Matcha Design, an award-winning design firm brings home two Silver Awards at this year's International Davey Awards Competition for recent projects in website design and corporate logo branding. Sanctioned and judged top-tier professionals, Matcha Design continues to establish their history of acclaim... - November 10, 2019 - Matcha Design

"The John Fresolo Saga," Published by NEB Publishing's Author, Richard F. Wright, Will be Featured at Book Signing November 13, 2019 NEB Publishing's latest book, "The John Fresolo Saga," written by Richard F. Wright Claims Shocking Political Conspiracy. - November 09, 2019 - NEB Publishing

UBU Enterprises Develops Website for Wedding Entertainment Company Forever-Ever Entertainment Website design firm, UBU Enterprises of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, completes responsive website design for client Forever-Ever Entertainment. - November 09, 2019 - UBU Enterprises

Elogic Has Become an Official Adobe Solution Partner Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform. With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce

Online Ad Professionals Needed to Judge Best Online Advertising Awards The 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Award program is looking for qualified Internet Advertising Professionals to help adjudicate this year’s award program. - November 07, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

The Power of the Pixel: Navigating the Marketing Landscape of Social Media with Ezzey Digital Marketing Social Media Marketing can be an invaluable place to invest your marketing dollars, though it can also become the void that those marketing dollars disappear in. Ezzey Digital Marketing names Daren Haywood its Director of Digital Marketing after years of mastering the data which drives paid advertising... - November 07, 2019 - Ezzey

Best Interactive Applications to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online interactive apps in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Anyone wishing to nominate their applications work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 06, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Internet Ad Competition to Name Best Alexa Skills and Google Assistant Actions 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards had added a category for Voice Skills or Actions. This marks the first time an international award program will judge the exploding use of voice assistants like Alexa skills or Google Actions in branding and advertising. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Online Newsletters to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Marc Brailov Public Relations Addressing How to do Media Relations in Digital Age Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate. Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations