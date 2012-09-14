PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot.
Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes
A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia
NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing
The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network
Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company.
The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO
The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - December 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey
Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA
The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
The best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The Entry deadline is January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
It’s not uncommon for marketing companies to expand the professional verticals they work with. What works for one type of marketing client should work for another, as most companies would believe. Ezzey Digital Marketing has taken that idea one step further to launch Ezzey Medical Marketing, which... - December 05, 2019 - Ezzey
BizStream team member joins four others in earning the Kentico Marketer Certification. - December 05, 2019 - BizStream
Munch Studio is November’s top agency in the category of Graphic Design in the UK. - December 04, 2019 - Munch Studio
S-PRO has been named a Top Financial Services Custom Software Development Company by Clutch and appeared on the list of the financial industry leaders. - December 03, 2019 - S-PRO
Brig Agency of Naples, FL offers businesses, executives, and celebrities innovative reputation management to enhance public relations. - November 30, 2019 - Brig Agency
XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
For over seven decades, The Marine Toys For Tots program has provided hope and joy during the holiday season by giving toys to less fortunate children around the world. To honor this tradition, Ezzey Digital Marketing will be a proud partner and drop off location for the 2019 Toys For Tots drive.
“During... - November 28, 2019 - Ezzey
Shift CRM has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. - November 27, 2019 - Shift CRM
KDG’s Allentown web design team won a gold MarCom award for its 2019 website redesign. - November 26, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event.
In its endeavor... - November 25, 2019 - IOSIGNITE
Leading technology companies will be meeting this week at the Campaigns and Elections Innovation summit on Wednesday and Thursday showcasing the latest trends and techniques for optimizing the effectiveness of political campaigns. CampaignTester™ will be demonstrating its mobile focus group platform... - November 22, 2019 - CampaignTester
NexG Apparels LLP has chosen ebizframe ERP to automate and integrate their functions to improve their operational effectiveness and efficiencies across all departments. ebizframe is a state-of-the-art Gen-Next ERP Software being used by 30,000+ users in 1,100+ client sites across 25 countries.
NexG... - November 21, 2019 - Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.
The time has come once again for the Phoenix Business Journal to release its annual lists and Ezzey Digital Marketing is proud to have been recognized as one of the "Largest Phoenix-Area Veteran-Owned Businesses" by the nationally renowned publication.
"Looking back, enlisting and serving... - November 21, 2019 - Ezzey
JRM Web Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Pesigan as Website Consultant, based in West Covina, CA. Pesigan will represent JRM Web Marketing in the Los Angeles County area and surrounding markets.
Pesigan joins JRM Web Marketing with almost 20 years of tech sales and digital marketing... - November 21, 2019 - JRM Web Marketing
TypeTrail Media is November's top agency in the category of Data Science in the United States in their global agency awards.
This award recognizes TypeTrail Media's commitment to providing innovative Data Science expertise in the united States. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on... - November 20, 2019 - TypeTrail Media
Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.
To celebrate World Kindness Day Digital Geek Media are offering to work with a chosen charity for a whole year, completely free of charge. - November 15, 2019 - Digital Geek
The best mobile applications in 86 industries will be named by the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their mobile development work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 14, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
CreativeWorks Marketing, a reputable agency based in Markham, Ontario, was recently awarded high marks in the Branding Refresh category of The MarCom Awards. The overall competition, globally held by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes excellence in marketing... - November 14, 2019 - CreativeWorks Marketing
Recruitive are proud to announce the launch of their job board website for Birmingham, UK-based TheRecBank.com. The Rec Bank is the first of a kind, a job site built exclusively for the recruitment agency industry and features over 100,000 vacancies by some of the UK’s leading recruiters. - November 13, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.
Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO; Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020. - November 12, 2019 - JRcmo.com
Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform
Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers can be recognized for their work in the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. - November 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
KDG has helped design, develop, and support Drexel’s day of giving for over four years. - November 12, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
With the newest iOS 13 version lots of cool new features are rolling out. A vast range of modifications is introduced for the developers by iOS 13 i.e. new frameworks, new APIs, new UI changes and more. - November 10, 2019 - MAAN Softwares Inc.
BizStream, a West Michigan based software development company and Kentico Gold Partner, is proud to announce that it has achieved Kentico’s Microsoft Azure Competency. This competency is designed to recognize the Kentico Gold Partners, who have successfully launched Kentico projects in a Microsoft... - November 10, 2019 - BizStream
Matcha Design, an award-winning design firm brings home two Silver Awards at this year's International Davey Awards Competition for recent projects in website design and corporate logo branding. Sanctioned and judged top-tier professionals, Matcha Design continues to establish their history of acclaim... - November 10, 2019 - Matcha Design
NEB Publishing's latest book, "The John Fresolo Saga," written by Richard F. Wright Claims Shocking Political Conspiracy. - November 09, 2019 - NEB Publishing
Website design firm, UBU Enterprises of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, completes responsive website design for client Forever-Ever Entertainment. - November 09, 2019 - UBU Enterprises
Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform.
With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce
The 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Award program is looking for qualified Internet Advertising Professionals to help adjudicate this year’s award program. - November 07, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
Social Media Marketing can be an invaluable place to invest your marketing dollars, though it can also become the void that those marketing dollars disappear in. Ezzey Digital Marketing names Daren Haywood its Director of Digital Marketing after years of mastering the data which drives paid advertising... - November 07, 2019 - Ezzey
The best online interactive apps in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Anyone wishing to nominate their applications work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 06, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards had added a category for Voice Skills or Actions. This marks the first time an international award program will judge the exploding use of voice assistants like Alexa skills or Google Actions in branding and advertising. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate.
Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations
Verndale, a Boston-based customer experience agency, has been recognized as the 2019 Episerver App Marketplace Solution Partner of the Year. The award recognizes Verndale for its value-added applications that enhance and extend use cases within Episerver, the customer-centric digital experience company. - November 04, 2019 - Verndale