Recent Headlines
Trinity Service Enterprises Opens New Office in Mexico City
Trinity Service Enterprises has opened a new office in Mexico City, strengthening its operational capacity and creating a more collaborative, professional environment for its growing team. The new office is located at Av. Río Mixcoac 108, Actipan, Benito Juárez, 03230 Ciudad de... - June 20, 2026 - Trinity Services Enterprises
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Draycott Place Partners Announces Strategic Alignment with Britehorn Securities
Draycott Place Partners today announced that the firm has joined Britehorn Securities’ broker-dealer platform, marking a strategic alignment rooted in a shared history of mergers and acquisitions within the title agent and real estate services sector. Draycott Place Partners and Britehorn... - February 18, 2026 - Draycott Place Partners LLC
Tuscana Properties Expands Crypto Payment Capabilities Through Stellar Integration and Shift4 Partnership
Together, Stellar, Shift4, and Tuscana Properties are advancing crypto payments as a viable option in real estate, supporting broader adoption of digital assets as a medium of exchange in one of the world’s most significant asset classes. - February 17, 2026 - Tuscana Properties
Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President
The BSC Group LLC, a commercial real estate mortgage brokerage and advisory firm with an emphasis on the self-storage asset class, has promoted Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President. - February 12, 2026 - The BSC Group, LLC
Advanta Trust Company Launches as Nationwide Custodian for Self‑Directed IRAs and Tax‑Advantaged Accounts
Advanta Trust Company, Inc., a newly established Nevada‑licensed retail trust company, is proud to announce its formal launch as a dedicated custodian for self‑directed IRAs and other tax‑sheltered retirement and savings plans. Built to serve clients of Advanta IRA, Advanta Trust offers secure, IRS‑compliant custodial services for account holders across all 50 states and around the world. - January 28, 2026 - Advanta IRA
Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Joins HeroLoan.com as Veteran Advocate
HeroLoan.com, one of America’s fastest-growing VA mortgage platforms, announced that Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dakota Meyer has joined the company as a Veteran Advocate. Meyer will help educate veterans and active-duty service members on the benefits of the VA home loan program and how HeroLoan.com makes homeownership faster and more accessible for America’s heroes. - November 05, 2025 - Hero Loan
Pilgrim Mortgage Selects Wilqo's Charlie Platform to Streamline Lending Operations
Pilgrim Mortgage®, a trusted residential mortgage lender serving homebuyers across Texas and beyond, is adopting Wilqo’s Charlie to replace their existing LOS and POS systems, ushering in a new level of innovation and growth. With a unified, AI-driven platform, Pilgrim Mortgage® aims to eliminate workflow inefficiencies, accelerate cycle times, and bring a first-to-market lending experience to its team and borrowers. - November 03, 2025 - WILQO
WILQO Acquires Brimma Tech to Accelerate AI Roadmap and Expand Lender Solutions
Wilqo, the mortgage industry's leader in tech innovation, has acquired AI-powerhouse Brimma Tech. - October 09, 2025 - WILQO
True North Home Loans Expands Regional Footprint with Experienced Leadership
True North Home Loans is expanding into Cincinnati with two new branch locations led by veteran Branch Managers Steve Ellis and Bo Kearney. Licensed in 40 states and backed by a 4.9-star service rating, True North offers a full range of mortgage solutions—including VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Doctor, Construction, Non-QM, and Renovation loans—delivering fast, transparent, and stress-free home financing. - September 02, 2025 - True North Home Loans
CENTUM Canada Appoints Lori Smith as Vice President of Growth & Development
Veteran mortgage executive joins national leadership team to accelerate network growth and deepen broker engagement. - June 02, 2025 - Centum Financial Group Inc.
Reverse Mortgage Line of Credit Grows in Popularity Among Florida Seniors
Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company highlights growi.ng trend as retirees tap into home equity for financial flexibility - May 06, 2025 - Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company
Shop Rates Shares Expert Tips for Aspiring Real Estate Investors in the Nashville Area
Shop Rates, a Nashville-based real estate lender, released tips for aspiring investors in the Nashville area. The advice covers market education, strategy definition, securing financing pre-approval, networking, starting small, understanding financials, and choosing a knowledgeable lender like Shop Rates. The goal is to empower newcomers to navigate the local market successfully. - May 02, 2025 - Shop Rates
Shop Rates Expands Hard Money Lending Services in Nashville, TN, Strengthening Support for Real Estate Investors and Contractors
Shop Rates is expanding its hard money loan services to help real estate investors, contractors, and agents secure fast, flexible financing. Offering quick approvals, high LTV ratios, and competitive rates, Shop Rates empowers fix-and-flip projects, rental investments, and new developments. By partnering with experienced professionals, Shop Rates ensures seamless transactions in Nashville’s booming market. - March 29, 2025 - Shop Rates
PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope Matches PCV Murcor's Employee Donations to Support the Los Angeles County Wildfires Relief
PCV Murcor’s nonprofit, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, is pleased to share that it has matched donations to support the people and places affected by Los Angeles County wildfires, an area we call home. - March 07, 2025 - PCV Murcor
The Mortgage Calculator Delivers Real-Time Jumbo Loan Rates with Over 5,000 Loan Program Options
The Mortgage Calculator now offers live jumbo loan rates updated in real time across 5,000+ loan programs. Borrowers can access competitive solutions for high-value properties, including full documentation and Non-QM options tailored to self-employed individuals. - November 16, 2024 - Mortgage Calculator Company LLC
Luneta Home Loans, LLC Announces New Leadership and Strategic Initiatives
Luneta Home Loans, LLC announces its new leadership team, including President Eric Halliday, CFO Rob Crawley, and COO Nathan Wagner, bringing a wealth of experience and launching strategic initiatives to drive company growth and innovation. - October 21, 2024 - Luneta Home Loans
Mortgage Professional Associates Expands Into Austin Market with Award-Winning Branch Manager Christina Beitler
Mortgage Professional Associates is expanding into the Austin market, with Christina Beitler leading the initiative as Branch Manager. Christina, awarded the 2023 Austin Board of Realtors Affiliate of the Year, brings over 15 years of experience and will build a team of top-producing loan originators. This expansion is key to MPA’s growth strategy, with Christina set to foster MPA’s culture of excellence in Austin’s thriving real estate market. - October 09, 2024 - Mortgage Professional Associates
Weclose Launches: a New Way to Simplify Residential Real Estate Closings in Ontario
Weclose, a new legal service in Ontario, simplifies residential real estate closings with transparent fixed-rate pricing and professional legal support. Founded by Michael Wills, Weclose offers in-person and virtual appointments, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience for home buyers, sellers, and refinancers across the province. - September 22, 2024 - Weclose
Premier Listings Welcomes Fashion Icon and Real Estate Expert Kenley Collins
Premier Listings, a dynamic and agent-centric boutique brokerage, is thrilled to announce that renowned fashion designer and real estate professional Kenley Collins has joined its team of elite agents. - August 22, 2024 - Premier Listings
Sun Sentinel Names Premier Listings Winner of Top Workplace in South Florida for 2024
Delray Beach, FL Real Estate Company Premier Listings Wins Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces Award Based on Outstanding Agent Satisfaction - June 20, 2024 - Premier Listings
Oakwood Holdings: Forging Successful Partnerships and Redefining Real Estate
Oakwood Holdings, a trailblazer in the real estate and escrow services sector, announces its mission to create a network of successful partnerships and alliances that benefit all stakeholders. With a focus on collaboration, excellence, and innovation, Oakwood Holdings is reshaping the escrow industry landscape. - June 15, 2024 - Oakwood Holdings Inc.
Credit Experts Seek to Raise $10,000 to Provide Free Credit Education
Bedrock Credit America is seeking to raise $10,000 during the 12th Annual Give Local of Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills on April 24 to 25. - April 12, 2024 - Bedrock Credit America
Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. Announces 2024 California Conforming Loan Limits
Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. is thrilled to unveil the eagerly awaited 2024 Conforming Loan Limits (CLL) for California, following the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) announcement on November 28, 2023. These limits delineate the maximum mortgage amounts that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac... - December 05, 2023 - Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc.
Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. Annouces Home Loan Origination Fee Reduction Program
Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. offers their Home Loan Origination Fee Reduction Program starting December 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024. TFHL, Inc. is slashing its mortgage loan origination fees to just 1/2 a point, offering an unprecedented reduction for borrowers throughout the entire state of California. - December 01, 2023 - Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc.
PCV Murcor Employees and PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope Donates to Maui Strong Fund
PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope matches donations by PCV Murcor employees and their families, friends, and communities to help with the Maui wildfires relief. - October 04, 2023 - PCV Murcor
Florida's VA Mortgage Center Expands to New Tampa Office
Florida's VA Mortgage Center (FLVMC) has announced their expansion to a new office in Tampa, to better serve the Florida Veteran and Active military population near MacDill AFB. - September 22, 2023 - Florida's VA Mortgage Center
PCV Murcor Announces Marc Tatarcuk as Vice President of National Sales
PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Marc Tatarcuk to serve as Vice President of National Sales. Tatarcuk, with over 20 years in the real estate and financial services industries, will be responsible for overseeing and guiding the... - September 05, 2023 - PCV Murcor
Local Banker Completes PA Bankers Association's School of Commercial Lending
Mars Bank’s Jennifer Klein, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking, recently completed coursework at the 2023 Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) School of Commercial Lending. - July 29, 2023 - Mars Bank
Approved Mortgage Announces a New Program for Workforce Development and Growth
Approved Mortgage, Central Indiana’s largest and oldest locally owned mortgage company, has promoted Joel Asbury to Mortgage Coach to oversee and manage a new program as part of the company’s commitment to workforce development and growth. - July 24, 2023 - Approved Mortgage Corporation
PCV Murcor Added to Fannie Mae’s Approved Service Provider List for Value Acceptance + Property Data
PCV Murcor Now Offering Fannie Mae Value Acceptance + Property Data Collection with Our Nationwide Coverage. - July 11, 2023 - PCV Murcor
Approved Mortgage Expands Team with Top Talent and Industry Experts
Approved Mortgage, Central Indiana’s largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker, continues its dedication to growth as the market evolves by expanding its team and delivering innovative solutions with superior customer service. - July 10, 2023 - Approved Mortgage Corporation
Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County Announces the Launch of Almost Home - a New Pathway to Affordable Homeownership
Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (HFHNCC) is pleased to announce the launch of Almost Home, a new program to help more low-income individuals become homeowners. The Almost Home Press Conference will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at 11 am on 2226 Lamotte Street in Wilmington. - April 27, 2023 - Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County
Mars Bank Promotes Schneider to Vice President
Mars Bank named Dan Schneider Vice President, IT Network Infrastructure. He is responsible for ensuring effective and secure operation of all computer systems. Schneider joined Mars Bank in 2015 as a network administrator and has over 20 years’ experience in the information technology industry. - April 12, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Announces Expanded Team in Mercer County
Mars Bank announced it is expanding its team serving Mercer County, Pa. Mitch McFeely, is moving to a full-time commercial banking role focusing on developing business relationships in Mercer and northwestern Pennsylvania counties. McFeely was manager of the bank’s Grove City branch since it... - April 05, 2023 - Mars Bank
Streamline Expands Houston Growth with Another Key Leadership Addition
Streamline Home Loans in Katy, TX led by industry veteran Rick Carrier - March 28, 2023 - Streamline Home Loans
Mars Bank Adds Chief Mortgage Lending Officer
Todd Fletcher joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Mortgage Lending Officer. Mr. Fletcher brings nearly 30 years’ experience in mortgage origination and sales management. He will manage the bank’s mortgage lending team. - March 23, 2023 - Mars Bank
Emerald Creek Capital Opportunity Fund Closes 57,000 SF Industrial Acquisition in Fort Worth, TX
The Emerald Creek Capital Opportunity Fund (ECCOF) has announced closing an industrial acquisition in Fort Worth, TX in an off-market, sale-leaseback transaction this March. The subject property consists of two warehouses with 57,000 square feet of combined leasable area, featuring 31 loading... - March 22, 2023 - Emerald Creek Capital
Emerald Creek Capital Lends $60.5 Million on New Condo Development in Long Island City
Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $60.5 million bridge loan in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY. The loan is secured by 84 condominium units totaling 71,519 square feet, primarily penthouses or located on the upper floors of a newly constructed 67-story tower. The building is the tallest skyscraper in Long Island City and offers amenities such as a fitness center, indoor swimming pool, and business center. - March 19, 2023 - Emerald Creek Capital
Mars Bank and Butler Radio Team Up to Support Veterans in Need
Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network (WBUT, WISR, The Rock Station 97.7) teamed up to support Butler County Veterans in Need. Through a combination of fundraising events, online donations, and donations from the bank, its customers and staff, $4,000 was donated to Veterans in Need. Veterans in... - February 16, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Donates to Karns City Foundation
Mars Bank donated $5,000 to the Karns City Scholastic Foundation (KC Foundation) through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. The KC Foundation is a non-profit education related organization. Its vision is to... - February 11, 2023 - Mars Bank
Streamline Home Loans Recognized as Top Mortgage Broker by Rocket Mortgage TPO
Awarded in six different categories for 2022 performance. - January 27, 2023 - Streamline Home Loans
Mars Bank Adds Chief Risk Officer
Travis Squyres joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Squyres brings over twenty-five years of diverse auditing experience. He is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Mr. Squyres earned a BSBA degree in Accounting at Slippery Rock University. He will oversee compliance and risk management activities for the bank. - January 26, 2023 - Mars Bank
The Mortgage Calculator Launches Self Pricing Engine so Investors Can Price DSCR Loans
Investors can now price their own loans with the DSCR Loan Calculator from The Mortgage Calculator. Investors can also tune in to see live rates every day. - January 10, 2023 - The Mortgage Calculator
SUCCESS Magazine Names Jeanne Kelly a Winner of Their First-Ever Real Estate Trendsetter Award
Leading global publication for personal and professional development SUCCESS Magazine announced the 25 finalists for their first-ever Real Estate Trendsetter Award Nationwide. SUCCESS designed this award to “recognize and celebrate the catalysts of change who are revolutionizing the real... - November 06, 2022 - Kelly Group
The Mortgage Calculator Launches New Company and New Website as a Digital Mortgage Lender
New Mortgage Company Launches with Automated Application Technology for Customers to Apply Online with Over 250 Loan Officers. - October 25, 2022 - The Mortgage Calculator
ASC Funds First $1M Bridge Loan for Mixed-Use Building in Chicago
American Street Capital has announced the funding of a $1 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 7-unit mixed-use building in Chicago, IL. - October 13, 2022 - American Street Capital
Stratton Equities Hiring Loan Officers for October 2022 Training Cycle
Stratton Equities is hiring new mortgage loan officers to start working for one of the nation's leading private lenders for real estate investors. As the leading hard money and Non-QM lender in the United States, Stratton Equities is looking to grow its licensed loan officer team. - September 29, 2022 - Stratton Equities
PCV Murcor Announces David Schiffmayer as Senior Vice President of Operations
PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is pleased to announce the hiring of David Schiffmayer to serve as Senior Vice President of Operations. Schiffmayer, with over 18 years in the appraisal industry, will oversee PCV’s Operations Management, Client Services,... - August 30, 2022 - PCV Murcor