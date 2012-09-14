PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Visits United Wholesale Mortgage Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is excited to announce its loan officers’ recent visit to United Wholesale Mortgage headquarters for continuing education. As part of their loan officer training, Prospect Financial has begun sending new officers to UWM’s... - December 04, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Bay Equity Finds New Kentucky Home with Century Mortgage Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. - November 15, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

Charli Bullard Joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City, Bullard Joins International Real Estate Company Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor. “I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC

Mars Bank’s Todd Receives Statewide Banking Award Stefanie Todd, Vice President, Loan Operations at Mars Bank, received the Developer Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) annual Emerging Leaders Conference. The Developer Award is presented as part of the new Highlighting Young Professionals’ Excellence (H.Y.P.E.)... - October 24, 2019 - Mars Bank

Introducing Prospect Financial Group, Inc.’s Top Loan Officer for Quarter 3, 2019 Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, presents it’s Q3 Top Loan Officer award to Senior Loan Officer Jessie Beckett. Following Prospect Financial Group’s biggest fiscal month ever, Senior Loan Officer Jessie Beckett has emerged as their official “Top... - October 19, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Celebrates 13 Years in Business Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, celebrates 13 years in business this month. CEO Jason Vondrak reflects, “I’ve been in the mortgage industry since 2004, and the industry has undergone many changes which require us to remain agile and adaptable. - October 02, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Mars Bank Step Forward Campaign Raises Awareness Funds for Firefighter Scholarships For the fourth year, Mars Bank is sponsoring the Step Forward Campaign which honors first responders, active military and veterans. Police, fire, emergency personnel and military Step Forward when others are backing away or turning to run. Mars Bank wants to honor their bravery and share their stories... - September 28, 2019 - Mars Bank

Bay Equity Home Loans Announces Northeast Expansion Bay Equity Home Loans announces its expansion into the Northeast market with the acquisition of assets of Village Mortgage in Connecticut and Massachusetts. “We are pleased the people of Village Mortgage have chosen to join Bay Equity,” said Bay Equity Chief Executive Officer Brett McGovern. - September 17, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

Mars Bank Hires McFeely for Grove City Market Mars Bank hired Mitch McFeely to serve as Banking Center Manager in its soon-to-open Grove City banking center. The bank, which currently serves Mercer County through its mortgage and commercial lending teams, will open a full-service banking center in December 2019 at 109 Broad Street, Grove City. McFeely... - September 14, 2019 - Mars Bank

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Managing Partner Coby Camerer Completes LendingTree Sales Certification Course Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is proud to announce Managing Partner, Coby Camerer’s completion of LendingTree's “Gold Leaf” Sales Certification Course. LendingTree's “Gold Leaf” Course focused on the “Mortgage Champions... - August 30, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Progress Capital Secures $16 Million for Lehigh Student Housing Portfolio Brad Domenico arranged $16,000,000 in financing for a valued client to acquire a 44 unit, 219 bed, multi-site Student Housing Portfolio adjacent to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Student Housing is known to be recession resilient and offers a degree of stability that is seldom present in other... - August 17, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

CreditSnap, a Consumer Lending FinTech Platform, Emerges from Stealth Mode After Reaching 100K Consumer Loan Applications Milestone CreditSnapTM Re-Imagines Consumer Lending Experience for Both Borrowers and Lenders (Banks and Credit Unions). Focused on High Performance Digital Experience, Soft Inquiry based PreQualification and LOS Automation, CreditSnap Consistently Generates +30% More Loans While Lowering Originations Costs by 40%. - August 16, 2019 - CreditSnap Inc.

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Announces their Top Sales Leader for Quarter 2 of 2019 Prospect Financial Group, Inc. is proud to announce the Sales Competition winner for Quarter 2. Senior Loan Officer, Jessie Beckett came in first place for four and second place for another four more, giving her the title of Quarter 2 Champion. - July 17, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Mars Bank’s Mark Drenchko Appointed to Statewide Committee Mark Drenchko Senior Vice President, Commercial and Retail Banking at Mars Bank has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Professional Development Policy Committee. The committee directs, monitors, and approves the association’s schools, conferences and seminars... - July 11, 2019 - Mars Bank

Abe Mann of Progress Capital Secures $22.3 Million to Refinance Retail Shopping Center in Sicklerville, NJ Progress Capital, a commercial mortgage advisory firm, closed a $22,300,000 loan from Valley National Bank to refinance The Shoppes at Cross Keys, a 176,000 square foot retail shopping center located in Sicklerville, NJ. Abe Mann of Progress Capital secured financing options that were tailored to the... - June 30, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

$23 Million Secured for Refinance of "Hudson Heights" Multifamily Property in Union City Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital negotiated $23,353,000 for the refinance of a newly constructed high-rise apartment building located at 115-129 37th Street in Union City, NJ. The 10-story property, also known as “Hudson Heights,” is comprised of 96 high-end residential apartment... - June 16, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

Dan Crowley Joins Alliance Group Mortgage Dan Crowley Named Loan Officer for Alliance Group Mortgage in Sarasota, Florida - June 05, 2019 - Alliance Group Mortgage

“She for She”: Business and Professional Women of Colorado Celebrates 100 Years with Centennial Celebration Business and Professional Women of Colorado (BPW Colorado) was founded in 1919. This organization has, and continues to be, a leader for women's rights at the local, state, national, and international levels. (BPW) of Colorado’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through... - May 26, 2019 - Business and Professional Women of Colorado

Approved Mortgage Expands Workforce with New Licensed Loan Officers Approved Mortgage, Central Indiana’s largest and oldest locally owned mortgage company, makes key additions by adding new licensed loan officers to its team of over 30 experienced mortgage originators. - May 24, 2019 - Approved Mortgage Corporation

Premier Lender Expands Local Presence in Fresno Platinum Home Mortgage opens new branch location in Fresno, California. - May 23, 2019 - Platinum Home Mortgage

Nonprofit Lender BCL of Texas Appoints David Brennan as New Board Chair Local non-profit economic development organization Business and Community Lenders (BCL) of Texas has appointed David Brennan of Waco, TX, as its new Board of Directors Chair. This designation comes as BCL’s retiring Chair, Andres Garza, Jr., is honored with the prestigious designation of Chair... - May 08, 2019 - BCL of Texas

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Named Among Top Brokers in the Nation by Two Industry Associations Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s leading realtors, has been recognized by two leading real estate industry groups for its outstanding sales accomplishments in 2018. RIS Media ranked Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty 48th among its Top 500 Power... - May 04, 2019 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Announces Their Top Sales Leaders for Quarter 1 of 2019 The Quarter 1 Sales Contest measures Mortgage Loan Originator performance in a number of categories throughout the quarter. Metrics include performance indicators like number of loan submissions, loan submission pull-through, overall volume, online reviews, fastest closings, and many more categories. Points are awarded to the top three loan officers in each category. - April 27, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Hosts Nassau County Executive Laura Curran for Property Assessment Seminar Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s leading realtors, recently invited Nassau County Executive Laura Curran to meet with a group of its real estate advisors to discuss changes to the County’s property assessment program. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International... - April 13, 2019 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Chosewood Blows Up Edible Neighborhood The identity of Chosewood is blooming as the BeltLine development grows nearer. Atlanta has seen the BeltLine alter how people think about transportation and outdoor culture. Edible Neighborhood is changing the perception of how and where food can be harvested while adding value to community spaces in the city of Atlanta. - March 23, 2019 - Beltwood Property Management

Mars Bank Promotes Two to Vice President Mars Bank promoted Hope Pifer to Vice President, Senior Financial Analyst and Stefanie Neff to Vice President, Loan Operations Manager. Each plays an integral role in the operations of the bank. “Hope and Stefanie are part of the next generation leaders that are so critical to our industry,”... - March 23, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Promotes Mortgage Originator to Officer Position Mars Bank promoted Megan Legursky, a mortgage originator with the bank since 2017 to the position of Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. Ms. Legursky serves customers in the greater Pittsburgh area with mortgages for purchase or refinance, home equity loans, and connects customers with personal... - March 23, 2019 - Mars Bank

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. to Launch New Company Website Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is excited to launch their new and improved company website. The new website was designed to help homeowners and homebuyers learn more about their home finance and how Prospect Financial Group can help. It will be easy to navigate... - March 02, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Residential Home Funding Corp. Leverages Total Expert to Cultivate Stronger Customer Relationships The Total Expert Marketing Operating System® (MOS) accelerates marketing and sales efforts with personalized, automated engagement – at scale. - March 01, 2019 - Residential Home Funding Corp.

Mars Bancorp Named to 2019 OTCQX Best 50 Mars Bancorp (OTCQX: MNBP) is pleased to announce it was named to the 2019 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year. Mars Bancorp is the parent company of Mars Bank. - February 22, 2019 - Mars Bank

The Brevity Group Cracks the Code in Saving Homes The Brevity Group is a professional team of experts leveraging banks into fair negotiation terms. - February 21, 2019 - The Brevity Group LLC

Brad Domenico Secures $60,000,000 for Multifamily Portfolio in Hudson County Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital, negotiated a $60,000,000 acquisition loan for a portfolio of 18 multifamily buildings located in Hudson County, NJ. The portfolio was purchased for $75,000,000. Niko Nicolaou of Gebroe-Hammer represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction. Domenico... - February 17, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Adds Loan Coordinator Program Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is proud to announce that the company has added a Loan Coordinator program to their expanding mortgage business. Loan Coordinators at Prospect Financial Group work directly with Loan Officers to expedite the home purchase/refinance... - February 07, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

The Digital House Hunt - Mortgage Guardian & Glow Move Join Forces Convenience and time often lead many people towards on-line shopping and now uniquely, home-buyer on-line mortgage specialist Mortgage Guardian and also on-line based estate agency Glow Move have partnered up to offer the whole package of finance, property and advice effectively via the web. Research... - February 07, 2019 - Mortgage Guardian

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Names Deborah Hauser Chief Operating Officer, Tom Calabrese Senior Executive Advisor New leadership roles appointed at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. - January 25, 2019 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Kathy Anderson of Progress Capital Secures $10 Million in Acquisition Financing for Mixed-Use Property in Brick, NJ Kathy Anderson, Founding Partner of Progress Capital negotiated a $10,000,000 permanent mortgage loan on behalf of Jerald Jerald Development Group, for a mixed-use building located at 101 Prosper Way in Brick, NJ. This 4-story property has 20,000 SF of ground floor retail space and 44 residential apartments... - January 18, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

DLP Dream Live Prosper “Launches” New Ultra-Luxe Brand of Waterfront Apartment Living Overlooking the Rocket Launches in Titusville, FL DLP Property Management, the rental management and operating entity of the DLP Dream Live Prosper family of companies, owned by Don Wenner, expands its multifamily operations into the luxury market with its newest acquisition and first branded ultra-luxe apartment community, DREAM Space Coast. Located... - January 17, 2019 - DLP Real Estate Capital

Mars Bank, Butler Radio Team Up to Support Veterans in Need Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network presented a check for $3,200 to Veterans in Need of Butler County. The bank and WISR, WBUT, and 97.7 The Rock Station donated as well as raised funds at community events, the Veterans Day Parade in Butler, and at Mars Bank locations. Veterans in Need provides emergency... - January 17, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank’s Shawn Proper Appointed to Statewide Policy Committee Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President Mortgage and Consumer Lending at Mars Bank, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Government Relations Policy Committee. - January 10, 2019 - Mars Bank

Expert Mortgage Assistance Launches MSuite, an End-to-End Doc Management Tool for Lenders Expert Mortgage Assistance (EMA) (a part of Flatworld Mortgage Solutions LLC - leading licensed mortgage back office support provider) has launched MSuite, an automated tool for document management and data validation. The new tool will enable mortgage lenders to eliminate the need to seek human intervention... - December 14, 2018 - Expert Mortgage Assistance

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty to Launch MyHQHome.com to Target HQ2 Workers Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Collaborates with Affiliates to launch website to target Amazon HQ2 workers. - December 07, 2018 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

MC Financial, Inc. Endorses the FHFA Conforming Loan Limit Increase for 2019 Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) will increase conforming loan limits for mortgages acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. - December 01, 2018 - MC Financial, Inc.

Abe Mann of Progress Capital Secures $23 Million for Newly Constructed Retail in Harlem, NYC On behalf of Jeff Sutton and Wharton Properties, Abe Mann of Progress Capital secured $23,000,000 to refinance 324 West 125th Street. Located on a prime corner in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, the subject property is a newly constructed retail development anchored by CVS and Zwanger Pesiri Radiology. Mann... - November 30, 2018 - Progress Capital Advisors

Mars Bank’s Shawn Proper Graduates from PA Bankers Leadership Institute Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President Mortgage and Consumer Lending at Mars Bank, recently graduated from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) Leadership Institute. A 15-month program, the Leadership Institute features a rigorous, participation-based curriculum with assignments completed individually and as teams. The learning is immediately applicable to work situations and long-term professional growth. - November 29, 2018 - Mars Bank

Three Fire Units Win Mars Bank’s Facebook Contest; Receive Donation As part of Mars Bank’s Step Forward campaign, three local fire units received donations from the bank for their involvement in the bank’s Step Forward for first responders Facebook contest. The Step Forward campaign was a two-month celebration of first responders, active military, and veterans. It ran from September 11 to November 11, Veterans Day. - November 23, 2018 - Mars Bank

Abe Mann and Brit Zamoyta of Progress Capital Close $8.7M in Refinance for New York Townhomes in 4 Days Abe Mann and Brit Zamoyta of Progress Capital closed $8.7M to refinance two luxury New York Townhomes and closed in 4 days. Property 1: 123 East 61st Street is an 8,500 SF property located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The subject property was in need of construction proceeds for hard and soft... - November 19, 2018 - Progress Capital Advisors

Ignite Advisory Group Presents The MORE Conference for Mortgage & Real Estate Professionals Ignite Advisory Group, a speaker and event management agency, is pleased to announce the launch of The MORE Conference, a fresh event for mortgage and real estate executives and professionals. The event takes place January 23-25, 2019, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX. The MORE Conference was developed... - October 24, 2018 - Ignite Advisory Group

One Global Index Consulting Expands Operations to Include Business Funding for U.S. Companies One Global Index Consulting expands operations to include funding business venture within the United States under its brand, One Global Business Financing. One Global Business Financing will provide and facilitate funding and capital sourcing for small, medium and large businesses across the United States. - October 19, 2018 - One Global Business Financing

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Adds Alexa and Google Home to Its Marketing Innovations Consumers can ask their home’s worth, find available properties through voice search. - October 18, 2018 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty