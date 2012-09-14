PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces the Grand Opening of Sweet Chili in Brooklyn Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

World’s Appetite for Japan Satisfied by Unique & Kawaii Subscription Box Services ZenPop, the subscription box service of ZenMarket, celebrates its third anniversary this October. Since the late 2000s, subscription box services have grown exponentially, both in popularity and number (7,000 companies as of February 2018*). In this competitive market, many services fail. The rise... - October 04, 2019 - ZenPop Japan

Fishman & Associates Designs Equipment for Renovated Pool Bar and Outdoor Kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

PaymentWorld Partners with Xcaliber Solutions for a Robust Fraud and Chargeback Management Platform PaymentWorld, a payments technology company, announces today a partnership with Xcaliber Solutions Inc. that will bring together a robust fraud and chargeback software platform. With this addition, PaymentWorld encompasses a tool that comes with a full fraud platform built-in from Xcaliber Solutions,... - September 03, 2019 - PaymentWorld

Fishman & Associates Supports Design of the New Café Venice Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

mFood Vendor App Available on iOS Feral Innovations, Inc. has today released mFood Vendor, a food truck management app for use with mFood, their consumer facing food truck discovery app. mFood Vendor allows food truck vendors to control their digital listings from their iPhone or iPad. Once a vendor registers with mFood Vendor, they... - July 26, 2019 - Feral Innovations

Catering By The Family Celebrates Two Years as The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater’s Exclusive Caterer To throw a great party, you need an incredible venue and an exceptional caterer. Now celebrating two years of partnership, Catering By The Family (CBTF) and The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater are working together to serve up unforgettable experiences. Located in Downtown St. - June 28, 2019 - Catering By The Family

Catering By The Family is the People’s Choice for Best Caterer Catering By The Family (CBTF) was named the “Best Caterer” in the 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards, presented by the Tampa Bay Times. CBTF Owner Steven Gonzalez Sr. said, “This honor means so much to us because it’s customer-driven. We always say that once you... - June 23, 2019 - Catering By The Family

Fishman & Associates Hires Jim Currie as Senior Project Manager Fishman & Associates of Venice Florida has announced the hiring of a new Senior Project Manager, Jim Currie, who bring nearly 30 years of experience in the foodservice and residential construction industries with him. - June 14, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Catering By The Family is the Preferred Caterer for Covington Farm Covington Farm in Dade City recently named Catering By The Family (CBTF) as their preferred caterer. CBTF is proud to bring its chef-driven cuisine to the venue, delivering food and service to match its scenic lakefront views. CBTF Owner Steven Gonzalez, Sr. said, “We were thrilled when Covington... - June 09, 2019 - Catering By The Family

Fishman & Associates Supports New Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility Located in North Port, Florida Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the successful development of the new Atlanta Braves Spring Training Home in North Port, Florida. The company assisted the Braves organization with food and beverage service equipment design, specifications, coordination of Health Department approval,... - June 06, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Fishman & Associates Hires Mary Silverstein as Vice President Finance Mary Silverstein, with over 30 years of experience, has recently been hired by Fishman and Associates as Vice President of Finance. - May 22, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Largest Food Tour in Cambodia Introduced by Dine With The Locals Dine With The Locals, Cambodia's biggest network for food experiences in local homes, introduces the Largest Food Tour Cambodia. Tourists traveling in Cambodia will get 6 authentic food experiences in 4 different cities and regions. - May 22, 2019 - Dine With The Locals

Launch Event for LA Social Dining Start Up Invittle Raises Over $3,000 for the Soufra Fund The private Playa del Rey dinner and fundraiser’s proceeds, paired with funds raised by Loyola Marymount student contributions, set to benefit entrepreneurial empowerment for refugees. - April 24, 2019 - Tamara Alexandre Cholakian

Locust Grove Restaurant Launches New Brand with Successful Event On Friday, March 15, 2019, a successful launch event was held to officially announce the rebranding of Heaven’s Café to Southern Fusion Dining. The new brand consisted of the name change with new logo, new menu, and updated décor to enhance the customers dining experience. During... - April 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

St. Louis Rotisserie Relocates After 24 Years Restaurant and catering company to add Sunday hours. - March 20, 2019 - St. Louis Rotisserie

Southern Fusion Dining Officially Launches New Restaurant Brand in March Southern Fusion Dining, formerly Heaven Café, will host a rebrand launch event on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to closing celebrate the rebranding of their restaurant. - March 07, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Southern Fusion Dining Takes Over Heaven Café in 2019 to Focus on New Dining Experience Locust Grove Restaurant Transforming with New Look and Menu - March 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Sharing Food and Sharing Hope: CBTF Works to Serve Local Nonprofits Great service is important to all good caterers but Catering By The Family (CBTF) is taking their commitment to service to a higher level. On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 1 PM to 5 PM, CBTF is hosting a free open house at the Mary Help of Christians Center (MHCC) in Tampa to introduce the local community... - February 27, 2019 - Catering By The Family

It's Carnival German Style at Old World Huntington Beach as Fasching Celebration Begins on Sunday, March 3 The pre-Easter festival celebrates the season of food and fun prior to Lenten and is much like Carnival and Mardi Gras. On Sunday, March 3, Old World in Huntington Beach will be hosting the German School campus and the traditional German Carnival known as Fasching. Families are invited to join in the afternoon festivities which include dancing, contests, and great German cuisine. The event is free to attend and begins at 3:00 pm. - February 23, 2019 - Old World Restaurant

Fresh Farms, LLC Drives Co-Op Style, Ultra-Fresh Food Into the Market Place Arriving as the Largest Consumer-Empowered Farm-to-Table Service in the U.S. Recently Fresh Farms, LLC concluded a series of transactions to create one of the largest Direct-to-Consumer fresh food providers in the U.S. The group purchased the million-plus customer list of Washington State based Zaycon Fresh, a popular farm-to-truck food seller that closed its doors June 2018. In addition, Fresh Farms, LLC purchased the customer list of The Fruit Club, Inc., a farm-to-truck business located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. - February 20, 2019 - Fresh Farms, LLC

Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces Sweet Chili is Now Available for Private Dining Top Chef Finalist Lisa Fernandes is now offering private dining in addition to catering, private restaurant consulting and cooking classes to New York City residents. - February 04, 2019 - Sweet Chili

First Plant-Based Public School in US, KING Charter Schools, Campaigns for Startup Funding KING Charter School is preparing to open the first completely plant-based public school in the United States. The board members of the organization are preparing to submit their application to the state of Florida on 1 February 2019 and are seeking $350,000 in funding via their ​GoFundMe campaign​ to cover interim startup costs while their application is reviewed before tax funding can be allocated from the state. - February 01, 2019 - KING Charter Schools

Masterpiece Cuisine Catering Receives Distinction in the 11th Annual WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® Masterpiece Cuisine Catering was announced a winner of the renowned WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® in Las Vegas. WeddingWire, Inc., a leading global online wedding marketplace, annually celebrates the top wedding professionals on WeddingWire across more than 20 service categories, from... - January 11, 2019 - Masterpiece Cuisine

Celebrity Chef Aliya LeeKong Takes Over the Culinary Program at RealEats Delivering Locally-Sourced, Healthy, Delicious, Low-Calorie, Chef-Prepared Meals that are Ready to Eat in about 6-minutes. - January 07, 2019 - RealEats

KINU® Presents Their New Lightweight Coffee Grinder: “M47 Traveler” Kinu presents their smaller, more affordable, aluminum body grinder for travel. M47 Traveler requires less force to operate due to an improved thumb stopper. - November 26, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Rock Hill School District Held a Successful "Roving Chef" Event, Teaching Students How to Cook with a Real Chef Students at India Hook Elementary had a fun time learning about food safety, foundational cooking techniques, even cooking with a real Chef. Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), Rock Hill’s K-12 foodservice provider, holds events like these with all of its partners. It is a part of their food... - November 14, 2018 - SFE, LLC

YouCooks Launches Website for All Cooks to Share Recipes and be Their Own Celebrity Chef YouCooks offers all food lovers a platform to share videos of themselves cooking their favorite recipes. It will also eventually serve as a great resource as the largest online video cookbook. The website also gives sponsors the opportunities to giveaway new products and provides up and coming TV cooks a platform to share videos. - October 25, 2018 - YouCooks

Ypsilanti to Host Michigan’s First Autumn Outdoor Hard Cider Street Festival at the West Cross Cider Festival Brought to You by JEM Events and the Wurst Bar Multiple Michigan Hard Cider Makers at one Outdoor festival. - October 17, 2018 - West Cross Cider Festival

Rock Hill School District Announces Its "Roving Chef" Event (Oct. 9), Where Students Experience a Hands-on Learning Event That Includes Cooking with a Real Chef Students at India Hook Elementary will learn about food safety, foundational cooking techniques, even cook with a real Chef. The “Roving Chef” event will be hosted by the culinary team of Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), Rock Hill’s K-12 foodservice provider. Here are the event... - October 05, 2018 - SFE, LLC

Chives Caterers to Appear at Hythe Food Festival Chives Caterers’ Chef, Graham Green, set to host a cookery demonstration during Hythe food festival. - August 26, 2018 - Chives Caterers

Southwest Foodservice Excellence Seeks to Help Parents do Away with Lunchboxes Southwest Foodservice Excellence presents how it partners with school districts to serve students breakfast and lunch cooked from scratch. Parents can trust that their children will eat a tasty meal and leave the lunchbox home. If your school does not have this program, then why not? It's free. - August 17, 2018 - SFE, LLC

Chives Caterers Partner with Port Lympne to Offer Exceptional Wedding and Events Packages Ashford-based catering business, Chives Caterers, announce official partnership with Port Lympne Reserve. - August 11, 2018 - Chives Caterers

New Company - KINU® Offers Two High-End Coffee Grinders and Adjustable Tamper for Enthusiasts Kinu Grinders LLC comes to market as high-end manufacturer of coffee grinders; M47 - Handheld and M68 - Tabletop, are the two models offered directly on their website - August 09, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Filippo Sinisgalli, the Italian Chef to the Stars, Congratulates Cedric the Entertainer for the Dedication of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame IL Palato Italiano Michelin Star Awarded Chef Filippo Sinisgalli joins famed celebrities including NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Comedian George Lopez in support of their friend Cedric the Entertainer as he became the 2,640th star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame for Live Performance. - July 26, 2018 - IL Palato Italiano

Catering By The Family is a Preferred Caterer for St. Petersburg’s Duncan McClellan Gallery The Duncan McClellan Gallery (DMG) in St. Petersburg recently added Catering By The Family (CBTF) to its preferred vendor list. CBTF is proud to bring its chef-driven cuisine to the venue, creating events that are a feast for all of the senses. Owner Steven Gonzalez, Sr. says, “We believe that... - July 14, 2018 - Catering By The Family

mFood Food Truck Discovery App Now Available on Apple App Store Feral Innovations, Inc. announced the immediate availability of mFood for iOS, a food truck discovery and services app with national coverage. - July 11, 2018 - Feral Innovations

Old World Huntington Beach to Celebrate German Immigration of 1600's to the United States This Sunday, July 8 Old World Village in Huntington Beach knows how to celebrate and this Sunday, July 8 they will be throwing a party to honor German Heritage. The festivities run from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm and admission is free. As an added incentive, the first 500 guests will receive a free authentic German meal. German... - July 05, 2018 - Old World Restaurant

Catering By The Family is a Preferred Caterer for the River Center The City of Tampa recently selected Catering By The Family (CBTF) as a preferred caterer for the long-awaited River Center at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, which is now open. As one of its exclusive caterers, CBTF is proud to provide quality cuisine and service that will honor the City of Tampa’s... - June 26, 2018 - Catering By The Family

The Austin Caveman Launches New Website The Austin Caveman, a company dedicated to helping people return to a primal fitness and nutritional lifestyle, just launched a new website. - May 10, 2018 - The Austin Caveman

Essex Clambake & LobsterAnywhere Partner to Bring Delicious Seafood to Your Door Essex Clambake, LLC proudly announced a partnership with LobsterAnywhere.com to now provide live lobsters, chowder and so much more delivered right to your door. Keith “Woody” Woodman, owner of Essex Clambake says, “For years I have been asked- ‘I wish I could get a clambake,... - April 20, 2018 - Essex Clambake

Kelley's Gourmet Award-Winning Mustard Available in Jewel-Osco Stores Beginning May 2018 Kelley's Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard will be available in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores beginning May 2018. The award-winning gluten-free stone ground mustard will be included in Jewel’s condiment section in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. Jewel-Osco joins other grocery... - April 16, 2018 - HK Foods

Old World’s Inaugural "April Affair to Remember" Brings One Stop Event Planning to Huntington Beach On Saturday, April 14, Old World Huntington Beach will host its inaugural April Affair to Remember Event Expo. This free event offers the public the opportunity to meet with vendors that will work hand-in-hand to create a memorable event whether it be a wedding, birthday, quinceanera, reunion or any other gathering. - April 06, 2018 - Old World Restaurant

Wild & Free Has the Coop Squawking with Its New Crispy & Craveable Dishes Wild & Free, the fast-casual restaurant serving rotisserie chicken and farm fresh sides on Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks expands its menu offering crispy & craveable dishes: Crispy Chicken Plate, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and gluten-free Mac & Cheese. - March 28, 2018 - Wild & Free

TWB Innovations Announces New and Exciting Product Additions Debuted at the 2018 Cater Source Show in Las Vegas, the new products have already received remarkable reviews. - March 15, 2018 - TWB Innovations, LLC

Mostly Healthy, Sometimes Gourmet, Always Delicious; Susan’s Table Launches Catering Service Tailored to Our Central Oregon Lifestyle Cultured but not over garnished. Healthy with a skosh of indulgence. Committed to craft, focused on community, and inspired by adventure. Susan’s Table operates on the same set of values that shape our Central Oregon lifestyle. Susan Harrell is a classically trained chef and outdoor enthusiast. - March 13, 2018 - Susan's Table