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Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook is One of Three 2026 IBPA AAPI Finalists
Filipino-American chef Maricel Gentile's debut cookbook is shortlisted for one of independent publishing's highest honors, recognizing a growing movement to bring Filipino and Asian cuisine to the American table. - April 27, 2026 - Maricel's Kitchen
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
A Chef’s Decade Long Global Exploration of Fire Becomes a New Learning Framework: Introducing Foundations in Fire and the Northern Barbecue™ Method
Chef Mike Belobradic’s decade-long global exploration of live-fire cooking has evolved into Northern Barbecue™, a principles-based learning framework focused on universal fire mechanics. Its first course, Foundations in Fire, teaches transferable skills like heat control, airflow, and fuel behavior, empowering cooks to confidently use any grill, anywhere. - April 10, 2026 - Smoke Fire Grill
Chef Mike Belobradic of SmokeFireGrillca Releases 2026 Canadian Barbecue Trend Overview
Chef Mike Belobradic of SmokeFireGrill.ca shares his 2026 Canadian BBQ trend outlook, highlighting a return to real fire, compact multi-use grills, global flavours, value-driven proteins, and a move away from single-purpose gear. His Northern Barbecue™ approach reflects a growing demand for authenticity, simplicity, and deeper connection to live-fire cooking. - February 04, 2026 - Smoke Fire Grill
Chef Mike Belobradic Introduces Northern Barbecue™: A Distinctly Canadian Live‑Fire Cooking Style Blending Southern Tradition with Global Influence
Northern Barbecue™ is the trademark live‑fire cooking style created by Chef Mike Belobradic. Rooted in Southern barbecue fundamentals and shaped by global grilling traditions, this learning methods reflects Canada’s multicultural identity through authentic techniques, hardwood heat, and a disciplined method that transforms worldwide fire‑cooking into a cohesive, distinctly Canadian culinary style. - February 04, 2026 - Smoke Fire Grill
Chef Anna of Florea Cakes Announces Strategic Shift to High-Level Coaching for Wedding Cake Designers
Award-Recognized Six-Figure Baker Repositions Brand to Help Home Bakers Build Profitable $1,000+ Wedding Cake Businesses - December 31, 2025 - Florea Cakes
Hugh's Catering Announces New Leadership, Elevated Service Standards
Fort Lauderdale's 40-year catering institution brings restaurant expertise to event-scale service. - November 27, 2025 - Hugh's Catering
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Elevating Taste: Rasool Limited Launches in the UK with Himalayan Salt, Basmati Rice & Fine Seasonings
Rasool Limited, a UK-based importer and distributor of premium food products, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing carefully sourced Himalayan pink salt, authentic basmati rice, and specialty seasonings to the UK market. Rasool Limited ensures products are sourced with integrity,... - October 08, 2025 - Rasool Limited
Pantri App, the Tech-Enabled Lifestyle Marketplace for Chefs, Laundry, and Organizing, Pre-Launches Personal Chef Pilot in Houston
Pantri App, a tech-enabled lifestyle marketplace for chefs, laundry pickup and delivery, and home organizing, announces the pre-launch of its Cart-to-Table Personal Chef Pilot in Houston. Built for busy professionals, families, and seniors, the pilot offers chef-prepared meals at home using customers’ own groceries — reducing stress, saving time, and maximizing convenience. - October 01, 2025 - Pantri App Inc.
Brewing Change: Costa Rican-Born Coffee Roaster Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters, founded by Costa Rican-born Steven Fonseca, together with his wife, Linda Juarez, of Mexican origin, celebrates its third anniversary in Bordentown, NJ. Rooted in Fonseca’s childhood in Costa Rica’s coffee fields, the café has become a local hub for connection and culture. On August 30, 2025, guests can enjoy tasting workshops, learn about roasting, enjoy live entertainment and prizes. Plus, 20% of all sales will be donated. - August 28, 2025 - Turtle Beans
Dough Bottega Celebrates One Year of Artisanal Pizza & Community in Vallejo, CA
Dough Bottega, Vallejo’s beloved micro-enterprise home kitchen, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary serving handcrafted NY-style with California love pizzas every Friday and Saturday from 3–7 PM. In its first year, this small but mighty operation, has built a loyal... - May 14, 2025 - J. Branded DBA Dough Bottega
Copper Hills Golf Club: Building Multiple Venues for Golf, Events, and Celebrations
New construction of the venues include the Copper Club, a full-service restaurant, and a special events space capable of accommodating up to 300 guests. The 27-hole golf course will hold outdoor wedding ceremonies, large golf outings, funeral wakes, luncheons, and numerous other occasions. - April 12, 2025 - Copper Hills Golf Club
Avenida Brazil Steakhouse to Close The Woodlands Location
Avenida Brazil Steakhouse, a staple in Houston’s vibrant dining scene, has announced that its Woodlands location will close after eight years of serving authentic Brazilian steakhouse fare. The final day of service will be March 23, 2025, marking the end of an era for the beloved dining... - March 16, 2025 - Avenida Brazil
Chef Maricel Gentile Announces Debut Cookbook Exploring Everyday Asian Cuisine
Celebrity Chef and TV personality Maricel Gentile, seen on Food Network, PBS, and Hulu, announces pre-orders for Maricel’s Simply Asian Cookbook, featuring 70+ authentic Filipino, Cantonese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Korean recipes. - March 06, 2025 - Maricel's Kitchen
Iconic STL Restaurant Launches New Line of "At Home" Products Now Available in Local Stores
Award-winning Italian restaurant Charlie Gitto’s is excited to announce the expansion of its At Home line, offering a range of premium sauces, dressing, and wine for patrons to recreate fine-dining experiences at home. - November 20, 2024 - Gitto Restaurant Group
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Tyler Caiden Joins Sirocco Nightclub as CEO, Bringing Inclusive Events and Fresh Energy to Palm Springs' Nightlife Scene
Sirocco Nightclub Welcomes New CEO, Tyler Caiden, with exciting plans for Palm Springs nightlife. - October 28, 2024 - Sirocco Nightclub
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Local Entrepreneur Cooks Up Business to Fight Rising Restaurant Costs
Coming off the acquisition of his most recent venture, Procoto, St. Pete entrepreneur Michael Otis has launched FareFood to help restaurants fight rising food spend. FareFood is saving restaurants hours previously spent placing orders and as much as 27% on their food costs by pulling food distributors into a single app. At a time when the restaurant space needs more help than ever, Otis and his team believe they’ve built the answer. - October 08, 2024 - FareFood
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival: a Celebration of Plant-Based Delights and Community Connection
The Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival will take place on October 12, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 438 FAMU Way, Tallahassee, FL. Featuring 15 local vegan vendors, the event will offer a variety of plant-based foods, live music, spoken word performances, a yoga session, painting activities, and networking opportunities. Timed during a bi-week for FAMU and FSU football games, the festival invites students and locals to engage with the community and discover vegan options. - September 13, 2024 - Hawt Tastes
Joseph's Tea is Now Franchising
Owning a Joseph’s Tea Room or Joseph’s Tea Bar is now possible through franchising! - July 19, 2024 - Joseph's Tea LLC
Fleur de Cuisine Continues Expansion with Restaurant and Non-Profit
A Culinary Celebration of Family and Philanthropy, Bringing the Community to the Table with a Heartfelt Mission. Fleur de Cuisine adds restaurant, memoir, and non-profit foundation to their family brand. - May 23, 2024 - Fleur de Cuisine
NCFoodTrucks.com Builds on Its Momentum as the Definitive Resource for Event Organizers and Food Truck Owners in North Carolina for 2024
As it continues to amass food truck listings since its launch in 2020, NCFoodTrucks.com has become the most effective platform connecting food trucks with party planners and event organizers in the State of North Carolina. - April 08, 2024 - NC Food Trucks
Masterpiece Cuisine Honored with Best Customer Service Award at the 23rd Economic Development and Small Business Awards
Masterpiece Cuisine, a leading provider of gourmet catering services in Henderson, is proud to announce its recent accolade as the recipient of the Best Customer Service Award from the the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon Masterpiece Cuisine at the 23rd... - March 06, 2024 - Masterpiece Cuisine
Love the Food You Make with Bake It With Love's Upcoming Cookbook
Angela has been creating delicious family meals for 30 years, and she shares them on Bake it With Love. She's sharing some of her most popular family dinners in her first cookbook. - January 27, 2024 - Bake It With Love
Local Bloomington Company Farmogic Takes on Challenge of Progressing Agriculture Industry Through Support of Local Farms
Farmogic is a southern Indiana company that has created a store-front brand for local farm produce that is grass-fed/grass-finished, and has no additives, hormones, or antibiotics. Farmogic is serving the farmer by delivering their produce to homes, and serving the consumer by brining it to them. - November 01, 2023 - Farmogic
Miami University Receives Certified Free From™ Status
Leading the way in the Aramark System, Miami University is the first location to become Certified Free From the top food allergens in the country for this amazing food service provider. - October 11, 2023 - MenuTrinfo
First Gen Founders Collaborate to Elevate Diverse Business Owners
Penelope, the retirement solution for micro and small businesses, and Goodfynd, the all-in-one operating system for mobile entrepreneurs, are joining forces to bring more value to their diverse clientele. Jean Smart, CEO and Founder of Penelope, and Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, CEO and Co-founder of... - August 01, 2023 - Goodfynd
FindMobileBars.com Celebrates Amassing More Than 1,000 Bars in Its Expansive National Database
Launched in June 2021, FindMobileBars.com has quickly become the definitive directory of mobile bars and has now crossed the threshold of 1,000 mobile bars in its nationwide database. Founder Chris Pooley attributes the site’s exponential growth to its simple fee structure and proven results for event organizers and mobile bar owners alike. - July 12, 2023 - Find Mobile Bars
Baked by Michela Announces Grand Opening of Bakery in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Baked by Michela, a renowned bakery known for its delectable treats and mouthwatering creations, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its first location in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, promising to be a celebration of... - May 26, 2023 - Baked by Michela
ProofNoMore Aims for Nationwide B2B Distribution
Liquid Ecommerce Partners LLC, operators of the largest non-alcoholic beer marketplace, ProofNoMore.com, is making significant strides towards achieving nationwide B2B distribution by 2024, with plans to open multiple regional hubs. Besides their direct-to-consumer business, PNM already services business accounts in the greater New York City metro area, central New Jersey and regular deliveries as far north as Saratoga Springs and the Hudson Valley. - May 03, 2023 - Liquid Ecommerce Partners LLC. DBA ProofNoMore
FULFLLD Acquires Nillam Logistics to Expand White Glove Delivery Services for Brands
www.fulflld.com/disorder FULFLLD, the tech-enabled white-labeled delivery service, announced today the acquisition of Nillam Logistics, a concierge courier service specializing in the logistics and delivery of everything from medical samples to meal delivery programs, corporate catering, liquor... - April 13, 2023 - FULFLLD
CoBank Donates $2 Million to Dc Central Kitchen to Combat Hunger and Poverty
CoBank has donated $2 million to DC Central Kitchen (DCCK), a Washington, DC-based social enterprise nonprofit that combats hunger and poverty through job training and job creation, while promoting a market for locally sourced, fresh produce – spending over $600,000 in 2022 with small and... - March 28, 2023 - DC Central Kitchen
Marriott Commits Over $5 Million to DC Central Kitchen, Expanding Its Iconic Culinary Job Training Program
Marriott International and The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation have committed $5.125 million to DC Central Kitchen (dccentralkitchen.org), the iconic Washington, DC-based community kitchen, as part of the nonprofit’s Bringing the Kitchen Home comprehensive campaign. - March 14, 2023 - DC Central Kitchen
MagicKitchen.com is Celebrating National Nutrition Month with a Big Sale
At MagicKitchen.com, they are excited to announce a big sale to help you celebrate National Nutrition month. They want to encourage and support people to work towards their personal goals of eating healthier by providing delicious, nutritious, and convenient frozen meals. - March 06, 2023 - MagicKitchen.com
CHEF360 Catering: #4theUpstatewithLove Free Wedding Giveaway
CHEF360 Catering and partnering vendors are joining again to give away their Fourth free wedding valued at over $25,000. - October 09, 2022 - CHEF360 Catering
Chef and Humanitarian José Andrés Announces a $500,000 Challenge for DC Central Kitchen’s Transformative Expansion
At an exclusive event featuring DC Central Kitchen’s forthcoming new headquarters this afternoon, elected officials, top philanthropists and community advocates gathered for a "first look" at the nation's most ambitious community kitchen and urban food hub before it opens in... - September 24, 2022 - DC Central Kitchen
Edibles by Jack Promotes Plastic Use Reduction
Edibles by Jack promotes sustainable plastic reduction and incorporates several production processes in alignment with the UN roadmap designed toward achieving implementation of a Global Plastics Treaty. - July 08, 2022 - Edibles by Jack
DC Central Kitchen Prepares to Move Into the House That Good Business Built
Iconic DC-Based Social Enterprise Nonprofit Secures New Markets Tax Credit Investment to Help Bring the Kitchen Home to New Klein Center for Jobs & Justice Later This Year. - June 07, 2022 - DC Central Kitchen
Gastronomica Global Gives American Foodservice Buyers Access to Emerging European Gourmet Food & Wine Brands
Foodservice & HoReCa buyers attending the National Restaurant Association Show in May will have the opportunity to discover premium brands that have never been available before to the U.S. market by visiting booth 8661. - May 05, 2022 - Gastronomica Global LLC
Doner Grill Introduces Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Catering Services for Weddings and Private Parties for San Diego Residents
Besides serving dine-in and take-away customers, the Middle Eastern restaurant now serves delicious and fresh Mediterranean foodto private events in San Diego. - February 02, 2022 - Doner Grill
My Doner Grill Spreads the Love for the Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern Cuisine Through Its Authentic Dishes in San Diego
My Doner Grill offers authentic Middle Eastern cuisine across San Diego at their restaurant and through their newly launched catering services. - January 29, 2022 - Doner Grill
Chocolat-e Inc. Launches Its Gourmet Chocolate on the American Market and Enhances the Tasting Experience
Chocolat-e (pronounced chocolate) is a brand new chocolate company with a mission: offer a gourmet chocolate experience to their customers. “You should see their face when our chocolate hits their taste buds!” - Jeanyves Verdu, co-founder, never tires of the unexpected pleasure of his customers. “Chocolate is a truly amazing ingredient, especially the one we’re sourcing. Our chocolate is so complex and rich in savors that we’re using it naked, without inclusion nor addition.” - January 20, 2022 - Chocolat-e
10 Feast Turns One. A Milestone Birthday with Big Consumer Benefits.
10 Feast just celebrated a major milestone as a company – their first full year in business. This monumental moment for the meal delivery company is only possible because of the support and loyalty of their customers, and 10 Feast is very thankful for that. To celebrate one year in business,... - January 16, 2022 - 10 Feast
DC Central Kitchen Launches Comprehensive Campaign with $2 Million Public Match
DC Central Kitchen has launched the Bringing the Kitchen Home campaign as it prepares to move into a new home on Buzzard Point in Southwest DC. Craig Newmark Philanthropies (craigstable) and three area family foundations have pledged to collectively match the next $2 million in donations. - October 01, 2021 - DC Central Kitchen
Corporate Catering Startup CaterPlace Provides Unique Loyalty Program with Amazon Rewards
Corporate catering startup CaterPlace announces company launch. - September 30, 2021 - CaterPlace