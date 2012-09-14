PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips from Nova USA Accommodate the Natural Swelling & Contraction of Wood Siding ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA

Dan Schock Named Regional Sales Manager for Nova USA’s TrailerDecking.com Division Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA

Nova USA’s Apitong Oil Enhances the Durability & Luster of Automotive Wood Product Applications Nova USA’s Apitong Oil was specifically-designed to enhance the durability and beauty of nearly all exterior wood products used in heavy duty automotive and industrial applications. Developed with a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, Apitong Oil’s... - July 17, 2019 - Nova USA

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain Provides Longest-Lasting, Natural Finish for Hardwoods & Softwoods Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain was specifically-designed to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture, while creating a naturally durable finish with exceptional color stability. Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and... - May 30, 2019 - Nova USA

Centennial Woods Reclaimed Wood Products Earn GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Supporting Healthier Indoor Environments Centennial Woods, LLC, the leading producer of reclaimed wood from snow fences in Wyoming, has earned UL Environment’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for their sustainable, carbon-negative reclaimed wood products. Products that have achieved this certification are proven to meet some of the world’s... - December 17, 2018 - Centennial Woods LLC

Latest Collection of Acoustic Baffles for Modern Workspaces Sontext is an eminent company, dedicated to developing modern day office solutions to a number of architectural noise problems. You can visit the company website of Sontext to find detailed information about its products and services or schedule a consultation meeting. - May 23, 2018 - Sontext Pty Ltd

European Garden Living is Launching the Signature Planter Collection on the Wayfair in the US Today European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

Convenient and Complimentary: TruGrain® Made with Resysta® CEU Course Now Available at AECDaily.com Architects, designers, and builders can obtain valuable continuing education credits while learning about the latest in hybrid building products. - October 12, 2016 - Westech Building Products

The Building Material Architects Are Asking for: TruGrain® Made with Resysta® at 2016 AIA Convention TruGrain® made with Resysta® has the look and feel of exotic hardwood and the performance and durability of a hybrid product. See it at the 2016 American Insitute of Architects Convention. - May 08, 2016 - Westech Building Products

TruGrain® Made with Resysta® at 2016 IBS Westech Building Products will feature the full line of TruGrain® made with Resysta® bio-based decking, siding and facade profiles at the International Builder's Show, the biggest residential construction show in the United States. Westech, sister company, North American Pipe Corporation will also have their foundation building products on display. The show will be held January 19-21, 2016, in Las Vegas. - December 28, 2015 - Westech Building Products

US Builders Review Magazine Selects Westech Building Products as a 2015 Editor’s Choice Honoree US Builders Reviews selected TruGrain® made with Resysta® line of decking, siding and façade boards to be included in their list of top building products for 2015. - December 28, 2015 - Westech Building Products

Fort Worth Pallets Company Now Ships Nationwide Finding recycled pallets and reclaimed wood materials for decor and construction is made easier with an option for shipping within Continental USA when ordering from home or a smartphone. - May 30, 2015 - Fort Worth Pallets

Green Builder Magazine Selects Westech’s TruGrain™ Made with Resysta® for 2015 Hot 50 List of Green Home Products Green Builder Media recently released its annual list of the hottest new products available for today’s sustainable homes. The editors selected TruGrain™ made with Resysta® for the list in the “Roofing, Siding and Decking” category. - April 12, 2015 - Westech Building Products

Westech Building Products National Sales Manager Elected to Board of Directors of the North American Deck and Railing Association John Burkhart will utilize extensive fabrication experience to provide guidance and expertise to the NADRA Board of Directors and membership. - March 04, 2015 - Westech Building Products

One-Year Anniversary of Reclaimed Lumber Line of Products Fort Worth Pallets celebrates first year of offering recycled lumber products to creative minds. - January 06, 2015 - Fort Worth Pallets

Reclaimed DesignWorks Hires Carlisle Wide Plank Flooring Veteran as National Sales Director Reclaimed DesignWorks, a leading provider of antique hardwood flooring and other reclaimed wood products, has hired Dan O’Neill to be its National Sales Director, responsible for growing the company’s national footprint in both commercial and residential sales. Mr. O'Neill has over 8 years... - March 20, 2014 - Reclaimed DesignWorks

Cherry Forest Products Becomes Sole Distributer of Novawood Ash Decking in North America Cherry Forest Products is proud to become the sole distributer of Novawood Ash Decking products in North America effective January 1st, 2014. Novawood, an FSC certified company based out of Turkey, is internationally accredited and specializes in the manufacture of Thermowood products. Thermowood Ash... - February 16, 2014 - Cherry Forest Products

New Jersey Custom Cabinets Contractor Launches Information Portal on Cabinet Builder, Custom Cabinetry Design and Custom Millwork Capra Custom Cabinetry & Millwork LLC today announced the launch of www.capracustom.net as an information portal for New Jersey metro homeowners to find information about Custom Cabinets and Cabinet Builder solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online monthly newsletter of... - January 29, 2014 - Capra Custom Cabinetry & Millwork LLC

Dresser Mouldings (Rochdale) Ltd Launch New Timber Mouldings eCommerce Store Rochdale (UK) based timber mouldings manufacturer Dresser Mouldings (Rochdale) Ltd today launched their new eCommerce online store. After launching a new website in 2010 showcasing a large range of architectural and decorative wooden mouldings including: architraves, cornices, oak timber skirtings and... - October 01, 2013 - Dresser Moudlings Rochdale (Ltd)

SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk Announces New Case Studies Section in Development SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading provider of high quality kitchen cabinets, introduce a new case studies section to their website. Following the success of their recent sale, the team at SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk have appreciated hearing from customers regarding recent and successful purchases. - September 23, 2013 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets

INTEX Millwork Solutions is Hiring INTEX Millwork Solutions is seeking talented and hardworking individuals to add the INTEX Design Team. - August 15, 2013 - INTEX Millwork Solutions

New Cellular PVC Railing by INTEX Millwork Solutions Out Performs Composite Introducing the Hampton Extruded Rail System by INTEX Millwork Solutions - August 15, 2013 - INTEX Millwork Solutions

SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk Announces New Range of Cornices and Pelmets SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high-quality kitchen cabinets, announces a new range of solid wood cornices and pelmets. Cornices and pelmets are designed as a finishing touch to wall cabinets, disguising joints and providing a flawless bridge between frontals and carcasses. - April 17, 2013 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets

SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk Set to Launch New Solid Oak Cutlery Trays SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high quality kitchen cabinets, announce plans to launch a new range of solid oak and exotic cutlery trays. Due to the high demand for their solid beech cutlery trays, SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk is set to add a new collection of solid oak and... - February 27, 2013 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets

SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk Unveils New Drawer Sides SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high-quality kitchen cabinets, announces the expansion of their two drawer sides ranges: Tandembox Plus and Intivo. In addition to the grey-finish side design, which was previously the only finish available; the Tandembox Plus range has been expanded... - February 02, 2013 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets

Taking the First Steps to Rebuild INTEX Millwork Solutions will launch a new product line at the Lumber & Building Material Expo. - January 23, 2013 - INTEX Millwork Solutions

Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets Launches New Bi Fold Doors SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high-quality kitchen cabinets, have recently introduced the bi-fold frontal to the range of cabinet doors on their website. Bi-folding doors are used when finishing, renovating or remodelling an interior, particularly kitchens and other areas... - January 02, 2013 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets

SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk Launches New Corner Cabinet Range SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high quality kitchen cabinets, recently launched a new cabinet collection in a bid to help customers make the most of unused kitchen corner spaces. Available in a range of sizes, each of SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk's new corner cabinets is... - December 30, 2012 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets

Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets Launches New Range of Glazed Doors olidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high-quality kitchen cabinets, have added to their burgeoning frontals collection with a new glazed doors range. SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk is delighted to expand their collection of cabinet frontals with a new selection of glazed glass doors;... - December 15, 2012 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets

Local Business Joins Forces with HGTV Star Taniya Nayak and Gives Away $20K Here is your chance to win a complete flooring makeover for your home worth $20,000! Leader Carpet Hardwood & Tile joins forces with HGTV star Taniya Nayak for this exciting giveaway while supporting the non-profit organization People to People. - September 06, 2012 - Leader Carpet Hardwood & Tile

SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk Launch New Blog SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high quality kitchen cabinets, announce the launch of their new blog. The new blog from SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk will launch later this month, and web users will be able to have access to exclusive previews of their expanding range, as well... - August 05, 2012 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets

SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk Launches New Range of End Panels SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a specialist retailer of solid wood kitchens, has launched a new range of solid wood end panels to complement their frontal range. SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk’s new range of end panels is designed to provide their customers’ kitchens with a sleek and uniform... - July 26, 2012 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets

Heritage Collection Offers Limited Period Special Offers for Oak Doors & Oak Flooring Heritage Collection, UK's largest supplier of joinery products offers limited period special offers for oak doors and oak flooring. Now, customers can get 2'3'' x 1550 x 40mm thick Rustic 2 Ledged Ranch Oak Door for 102.00 pounds Inc VAT. They also offer a free planning & quotation service to help... - June 20, 2012 - Heritage Collection

Specbid.com Launches New "Buy Smarter, Build Better®" Online Exchange in NYC Metro Area Public Beta Now Open to Buyers and Sellers of Building Materials, Hardware, Tools and Equipment - April 05, 2012 - SpecBid, llc

Russwood Millwork and Stairs Offers Special Pricing on Stairs and Access Doors Russwood Millwork and Stairs is announcing the following discounts: 1. Buy 50 standard boxed stairs and get the 51st stair free. 2. Buy 1 access door and receive a 10% discount on second access door. - January 18, 2012 - Russwood Millwork and Stairs

The Murus Company Earns Forest Stewardship Certification Murus Company structural insulated panel (SIPS) products earned the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification which helps builders and specifiers gain environmental and energy credits. - October 07, 2011 - The Murus Company

Cofer/Adams Helps Homeowners Take Advantage of the 30% Energy Tax Credit The Energy Tax Credit will be reduced from 30% to 10% at the end of 2010, now is the time for homeowners to take advantage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment act of 2009 stimulus program. Homeowners can save money and get a tax credit by making their homes more energy efficient, increase the... - August 19, 2010 - Cofer/Adams Building Center, Inc.

Oakwood Veneer Adds Lemonwood Veneer to Product Line Oakwood Veneer's owner, Peter Rodgers announces the addition of Central and South American Lemonwood Veneer, a light yellow shade wood, to the Oakwood product line. - January 11, 2010 - Oakwood Veneer

New Berlin Garage Door Company Receives WBE Certification Joe Wilde Company, Inc., has received certification as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Wisconsin Department of Commerce. The designation provides validation that Joe Wilde Company, Inc. meets the requirements of being at least 51 percent woman-owned, controlled and managed. It qualifies Joe Wilde Company, Inc. to be considered for contracts with corporations and government entities that seek vendor relationships with businesses owned and operated by women. - December 22, 2009 - Joe Wilde Company, Inc.

Milgard Lends Hand to Helping Hands House Milgard Windows & Doors makes donation to Helping Hands House charity in Pierce County, Washington. - November 12, 2009 - Milgard Windows & Doors

Historic Flooring Garners Two Prizes in the 2009 Green Log Awards Historic Flooring, a local company specializing in reclaimed and antique woods, as well as old growth wood products, was the recipient of both the Judge’s Award for Flooring and the People’s Choice Award for Flooring. Steve McKinney, owner of Historic Flooring, is ecstatic. “This is... - June 05, 2009 - Historic Flooring

Kuiken Brothers Helps Homeowners Choose Products That Can Qualify for $1,500 Energy Tax Credit There’s good news for homeowners looking to save energy while improving the comfort, beauty and value of their homes. - April 03, 2009 - Kuiken Brothers Company, Inc

Gripper Edge™ Tack Strip Reaches Manufacturing Milestone Despite Poor Economy Southern Cross Building Products announces a new production milestone for GripperEdge™ carpet tack strip. More than 200,000,000 (two hundred million) lineal feet of GripperEdge™ tack strip has been sold in North America. According to Southern Cross CEO Rodrigo Vera, “Gripper Edge has... - March 26, 2009 - Southern Cross Building Products, LLC

Kuiken Brothers Hosts Installation Clinic for Its Customers Some 120 builders, remodelers and architects gathered on March 2nd for a “Frame to Finish Carpentry Clinic” at Kuiken Brothers Midland Park millwork warehouse. Despite the ordinary setting, the content was excellent and builders were able to walk away with valuable time saving techniques... - March 06, 2009 - Kuiken Brothers Company, Inc

Learning Opportunities Abound at Kuiken Brothers Product Expo 2008 Some twelve hundred tri-state area building professionals, architects and interior designers gathered on Wednesday, October 29th for the Kuiken Brothers Product Expo. - February 26, 2009 - Kuiken Brothers Company, Inc

Austin Firm Teams Up with Graffiti Artists to Convert Old Filing Cabinets Into Gleaming New Sidewalk Planters Finds a noble new role for neglected office equipment - December 17, 2008 - MINIMIS

Local Entrepreneur Opens New N-Hance Franchise Ron Furtaw Opens Floor and Cabinet Renewal Business - November 25, 2007 - N-Hance Wood Renewal of NW Michigan