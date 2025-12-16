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Within Lumber, Plywood, Millwork, & Wood Panel Merchant Wholesalers
A New Chapter in 2025: TransTint® Joins General Finishes
General Finishes has officially welcomed TransTint® Wood Dyes into its family of premium, American-made brands. This partnership unites two companies rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Trusted for over 20 years by furniture makers and woodworkers, TransTint® now benefits from expanded support and distribution while maintaining the same vibrant color performance makers rely on. - December 16, 2025 - TransTint Wood Dyes
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life. - October 14, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Construct CRM Democratizes E-Commerce for the Building Products Industry, Over $1 Billion in 2026 Material Sales Forecasted
Construct CRM launches free, distributor-branded CRMs for contractors, integrating with ERPs like DMSI and Epicor. Partners like Richards Building Supply (60+ locations) report strong sales team excitement and customer adoption. Serving 25,000+ contractors, it offers project management, financing, and more, forecasting $1B in 2026 online sales. License it to streamline operations and boost contractor efficiency. - September 18, 2025 - Construct CRM
Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network - September 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Relocates to New Strategic Location in San Diego, CA
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its San Diego store to 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B, opening July 15, 2025. The new location offers enhanced convenience, a modern showroom, and access to its sister store, Cabinets To Go. This move supports customer needs with a wide flooring selection, expert services, and reinforces the company’s commitment to value and community engagement. - July 15, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country. - July 08, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings
Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement. - July 01, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction. - June 10, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new store in Franklin, TN at 1124 W McEwen Dr. Opened May 9, 2025, the location offers hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and more—plus expert design help and installation. CEO Jason Delves says the new store reflects the brand’s commitment to quality flooring at great prices. With hundreds of stores nationwide, Lumber Liquidators continues to lead in flooring value and service. - June 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
DuxxBak Composite Decking Now Available Nationwide Through Lowe’s Online, Offering Water-Shedding Technology for Elevated Outdoor Spaces
DuxxBak Composite Decking has announced nationwide availability through Lowes.com. Known for its patented water-shedding technology, DuxxBak creates dry, usable space beneath elevated decks. This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic partnership with AmeriLux International and brings the full product line—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, Optima, and Commercial Dekk—to homeowners and contractors across the U.S. - May 20, 2025 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go honored as One of the Best Places To Work in 2025
Cabinets to Go has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 17th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates companies that prioritize on-the-job experiences, and unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’... - January 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
F9 Investments Completes Purchase of LL Flooring
F9 Investments, LLC completed the acquisition of 219 LL Flooring stores, which will now operate as Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators, originally founded by Tom Sullivan—owner of F9 Investments—returns to the F9 Brands portfolio, which includes companies in home improvement and décor. Sullivan expressed excitement about reuniting with Lumber Liquidators, while Jason Delves, CEO of F9 Brands, will lead the company, focusing on offering over 400 - October 01, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
F9 Brands Signs Agreement with LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to Purchase Going-Concern Business
F9 Brands, Inc., a division of F9 Investments, LLC, has signed an asset purchase agreement that includes the acquisition of 219 stores and inventory from LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., which has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since August 2024. This deal, led by Tom Sullivan, will keep more than 200 stores open and save up to 1,000 jobs. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September, pending court approval. - September 10, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
AmeriLux International Named Master Distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking
Duxxbak Composite Decking (Duxxbak) is proud to announce its partnership with AmeriLux International, a leader in the distribution of building materials. AmeriLux International will become the master distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking products, effective August 1, 2024. This strategic... - August 06, 2024 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
Angie Watson Joins TrailerDecking.com Sales Support Staff
Angie Watson has joined the sales support staff of TrailerDecking.com, a leading international supplier of tropical hardwood decking and flooring. She is responsible for the dissemination of product and service information, facilitating orders and aiding the company’s overall new business and... - October 10, 2023 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood’s ExoClad® QuickClip® Hidden Siding Fasteners Named Preferred Rainscreen Siding Fastening System by Hewn
Hewn, a leading manufacturer of boutique, prefinished wood products, has named Nova’s ExoClad® QuickClip® as the preferred Rainscreen siding fastening system for their Accoya® and Western Red Cedar siding products. Nova’s ExoClad QuickClips were specifically designed and... - September 14, 2023 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Now Offers Product Details to Thousands of Architects Through SpecLink
Highlights Include Nova’s ExoClad® QuickClip® Hidden Siding Fastening & Tropical Hardwood Rainscreen Siding Systems - September 12, 2023 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Adds Reclaimed Tropical Hardwoods to Real Wood Solutions Product Line
Reclaimed Tropical Hardwoods Gain Increased Popularity for Large & Small Environmentally Conscious Projects - August 23, 2023 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Partners with Bingaman to PackageExoClad® QuickClip® Hidden Siding Fastening System with Lumber Company’s Thermally Modified Rainscreen Siding Products
Nova USA Wood Products, a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has partnered with Bingaman & Son Lumber Inc., manufacturer of Americana™ brand sustainably-harvested, premium domestic hardwoods, to package Nova’s ExoClad® QuickClip® hidden... - July 06, 2023 - Nova USA
Zachary Wich Named Southeastern Outside Sales Manager at Nova USA Wood Products
Zachary Wich has been named the Outside Sales Manager for the Southeastern United States by Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. He is responsible for advancing the client relations and new business efforts of both Nova USA and its... - April 18, 2023 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Officially Debuts Rhino Wood at IBS 2023
High-Density, Low-Maintenance & Durable Alternative to Hardwoods Like Ipe Captures the Attention of Thousands of IBS Attendees - March 16, 2023 - Nova USA
Jeff Neal Named Chief Financial Officer at Nova USA Wood Products
Jeff Neal has been named the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. He is responsible for supervising the company’s accounting, human resources, IT and financial strategic planning... - February 23, 2023 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Named Exclusive U.S. Provider of Rhino Wood
Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality wood products and accessories, has been named the exclusive provider of Rhino Wood in North America. Rhino Wood is a modified timber produced through a patented two-stage process that uses thermal modification and pressure to... - January 30, 2023 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products to Showcase Full Line of Real Wood Solutions at IBS 2023
New Introductions Include Rhino Wood: a High-Density, Low-Maintenance & Durable Alternative to Hardwoods Like Ipe. - January 23, 2023 - Nova USA
Matt Kenton Named Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Nova USA Wood Products
Matt Kenton has been named the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations, sales initiatives, hiring processes and new business... - January 05, 2023 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Announces New Additions to Exotic Wood Product Line at 2022 Traders Market
Nova USA Wood Products recently announced the addition of several exotic wood products and species to its existing line of tropical hardwood decking and siding products at the 2022 Traders Market held in Phoenix, Arizona. The new entries include classically beautiful and stylish products like Rhino... - December 06, 2022 - Nova USA
Laurens van Kleef Named Timbers & Marine Lumber Program Manager at Nova USA Wood Products
Laurens van Kleef has been named the timbers & marine lumber program manager at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. He is responsible for the development of new products in the Eastern United States as well as supporting the... - October 13, 2022 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Captures Widespread Attendee Interest for New Decking & Rainscreen Siding Systems at Build Expo Los Angeles
Nova USA Wood’s new ExoDek® and ExoClad® QuickClip® hidden fastening systems for decking and siding captured the widespread interest of builders, contractors, architects and developers attending the 2022 Los Angeles Build Expo. This was due to each system’s unique and... - October 11, 2022 - Nova USA
Marco Manchego Named Sales Agent at TrailerDecking.com
Marco Manchego has joined Nova USA Wood Products Inc. as a sales agent within its TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring and accessories to retailers, small business operators, fleet... - July 19, 2022 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Enhances ExoShield Wood Stain Color Retention & Palette Choices
Nova USA Wood Products, Inc. has enhanced the color retention of its ExoShield Wood Stains by 30 percent as well as the formulations of its Walnut and Mahogany ExoShield colors based on the input of the company’s many business partners and customers. These changes included reducing the red... - June 28, 2022 - Nova USA
Kevin Walsh Promoted to Sales Representative at TrailerDecking.com
Kevin Walsh has been promoted to sales representative at Nova USA Wood Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the direct sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring and accessories to retailers, small business... - April 28, 2022 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Launches New Line of ExoDek® QuickClips®
New Hidden Deck Fasteners Now Available at Novausawood.com & Select Distribution Centers. - April 12, 2022 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products to Showcase Full Line of Real Wood Solutions at IBS 2022
Leading Supplier of Topical Hardwood Building Products to Demonstrate New Line of ExoDek® & ExoClad® QuickClips® Hidden Fastener Systems for Decks & Siding - January 06, 2022 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Introduces New Line of ExoDek® QuickClips®
New Hidden Deck Fasteners Expand & Contract to Accommodate Natural Swelling & Shrinking of Wood Decking; Perfect for Hardwoods like Ipe, Batu, Cumaru & Mahogany. - December 02, 2021 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Adds South Pacific Redwood to Exotic Hardwood Decking Line
Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has added South Pacific Redwood, also known as Manilkara, to its exotic hardwood decking line. Known for its strength, durability and lustrous dark brown or reddish-brown color tones, Manilkara is... - October 15, 2021 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Introduces AEC Daily Technology & Trends in Sustainable Tropical Hardwoods CE Course
Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has introduced a new online course dedicated to helping contractors, architects, interior designers and engineers stay up-to-date with the latest Technology & Trends in Sustainable Tropical... - September 23, 2021 - Nova USA
Katja Wahl Named Marketing Manager at Nova USA Wood Products
Katja Wahl has been named the marketing manager at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. She will be responsible for leading the company’s sales, marketing and public relations efforts. “Our goal is to be recognized in this... - September 14, 2021 - Nova USA
Naomi Comstock Joins USA Wood Products as Mechanical Engineer
Naomi Comstock has joined the mechanical engineering team of Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. As a mechanical engineer, Comstock was hired to support the ongoing development of cutting-edge fastening and installation technologies... - August 17, 2021 - Nova USA
TrailerDecking.com Partners with Champion Cutting Tool Corp. to Provide Premium Solutions to Truck & Trailer Industries
TrailerDecking.com has partnered with Champion Cutting Tool Corp. to provide customers nationwide with the high-grade solutions needed to install and repair the hardwood flooring used in flatbed trailer, truck and van body applications. These solutions now include Champion’s countersink and... - June 23, 2021 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Expands ExoClad® QuickClip™ Line with New Nylon Rainscreen Siding Clips
Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has expanded its line of Rainscreen siding clips with a new ExoClad® QuickClip™ designed with 6/6 ballistic grade nylon. Lightweight and easy to handle, the new Nylon ExoClad QuickClips are... - June 08, 2021 - Nova USA
TrailerDecking.com Expands Laminated Truck Flooring Inventory to Accommodate Truck Body & Dry Van Applications
TrailerDecking.com, a leading supplier of tropical hardwood decking and flooring for automotive applications, has expanded its inventory of Apitong Laminated Truck Flooring products and accessories to accommodate the growing maintenance, repair and installation needs of the dry van and truck body... - April 20, 2021 - Nova USA