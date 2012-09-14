PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA
Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA
Nova USA’s Apitong Oil was specifically-designed to enhance the durability and beauty of nearly all exterior wood products used in heavy duty automotive and industrial applications.
Developed with a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, Apitong Oil’s... - July 17, 2019 - Nova USA
Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business.
“After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC
Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain was specifically-designed to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture, while creating a naturally durable finish with exceptional color stability. Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and... - May 30, 2019 - Nova USA
Centennial Woods, LLC, the leading producer of reclaimed wood from snow fences in Wyoming, has earned UL Environment’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for their sustainable, carbon-negative reclaimed wood products.
Products that have achieved this certification are proven to meet some of the world’s... - December 17, 2018 - Centennial Woods LLC
Sontext is an eminent company, dedicated to developing modern day office solutions to a number of architectural noise problems. You can visit the company website of Sontext to find detailed information about its products and services or schedule a consultation meeting. - May 23, 2018 - Sontext Pty Ltd
European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC
European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC
Architects, designers, and builders can obtain valuable continuing education credits while learning about the latest in hybrid building products. - October 12, 2016 - Westech Building Products
TruGrain® made with Resysta® has the look and feel of exotic hardwood and the performance and durability of a hybrid product. See it at the 2016 American Insitute of Architects Convention. - May 08, 2016 - Westech Building Products
Westech Building Products will feature the full line of TruGrain® made with Resysta® bio-based decking, siding and facade profiles at the International Builder's Show, the biggest residential construction show in the United States. Westech, sister company, North American Pipe Corporation will also have their foundation building products on display. The show will be held January 19-21, 2016, in Las Vegas. - December 28, 2015 - Westech Building Products
US Builders Reviews selected TruGrain® made with Resysta® line of decking, siding and façade boards to be included in their list of top building products for 2015. - December 28, 2015 - Westech Building Products
Finding recycled pallets and reclaimed wood materials for decor and construction is made easier with an option for shipping within Continental USA when ordering from home or a smartphone. - May 30, 2015 - Fort Worth Pallets
Green Builder Media recently released its annual list of the hottest new products available for today’s sustainable homes. The editors selected TruGrain™ made with Resysta® for the list in the “Roofing, Siding and Decking” category. - April 12, 2015 - Westech Building Products
John Burkhart will utilize extensive fabrication experience to provide guidance and expertise to the NADRA Board of Directors and membership. - March 04, 2015 - Westech Building Products
Fort Worth Pallets celebrates first year of offering recycled lumber products to creative minds. - January 06, 2015 - Fort Worth Pallets
Reclaimed DesignWorks, a leading provider of antique hardwood flooring and other reclaimed wood products, has hired Dan O’Neill to be its National Sales Director, responsible for growing the company’s national footprint in both commercial and residential sales.
Mr. O'Neill has over 8 years... - March 20, 2014 - Reclaimed DesignWorks
Cherry Forest Products is proud to become the sole distributer of Novawood Ash Decking products in North America effective January 1st, 2014. Novawood, an FSC certified company based out of Turkey, is internationally accredited and specializes in the manufacture of Thermowood products. Thermowood Ash... - February 16, 2014 - Cherry Forest Products
Capra Custom Cabinetry & Millwork LLC today announced the launch of www.capracustom.net as an information portal for New Jersey metro homeowners to find information about Custom Cabinets and Cabinet Builder solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online monthly newsletter of... - January 29, 2014 - Capra Custom Cabinetry & Millwork LLC
Rochdale (UK) based timber mouldings manufacturer Dresser Mouldings (Rochdale) Ltd today launched their new eCommerce online store.
After launching a new website in 2010 showcasing a large range of architectural and decorative wooden mouldings including: architraves, cornices, oak timber skirtings and... - October 01, 2013 - Dresser Moudlings Rochdale (Ltd)
SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading provider of high quality kitchen cabinets, introduce a new case studies section to their website.
Following the success of their recent sale, the team at SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk have appreciated hearing from customers regarding recent and successful purchases. - September 23, 2013 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets
INTEX Millwork Solutions is seeking talented and hardworking individuals to add the INTEX Design Team. - August 15, 2013 - INTEX Millwork Solutions
Introducing the Hampton Extruded Rail System by INTEX Millwork Solutions - August 15, 2013 - INTEX Millwork Solutions
SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high-quality kitchen cabinets, announces a new range of solid wood cornices and pelmets.
Cornices and pelmets are designed as a finishing touch to wall cabinets, disguising joints and providing a flawless bridge between frontals and carcasses. - April 17, 2013 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets
SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high quality kitchen cabinets, announce plans to launch a new range of solid oak and exotic cutlery trays.
Due to the high demand for their solid beech cutlery trays, SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk is set to add a new collection of solid oak and... - February 27, 2013 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets
SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high-quality kitchen cabinets, announces the expansion of their two drawer sides ranges: Tandembox Plus and Intivo.
In addition to the grey-finish side design, which was previously the only finish available; the Tandembox Plus range has been expanded... - February 02, 2013 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets
INTEX Millwork Solutions will launch a new product line at the Lumber & Building Material Expo. - January 23, 2013 - INTEX Millwork Solutions
SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high-quality kitchen cabinets, have recently introduced the bi-fold frontal to the range of cabinet doors on their website.
Bi-folding doors are used when finishing, renovating or remodelling an interior, particularly kitchens and other areas... - January 02, 2013 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets
SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high quality kitchen cabinets, recently launched a new cabinet collection in a bid to help customers make the most of unused kitchen corner spaces.
Available in a range of sizes, each of SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk's new corner cabinets is... - December 30, 2012 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets
olidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high-quality kitchen cabinets, have added to their burgeoning frontals collection with a new glazed doors range.
SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk is delighted to expand their collection of cabinet frontals with a new selection of glazed glass doors;... - December 15, 2012 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets
Here is your chance to win a complete flooring makeover for your home worth $20,000! Leader Carpet Hardwood & Tile joins forces with HGTV star Taniya Nayak for this exciting giveaway while supporting the non-profit organization People to People. - September 06, 2012 - Leader Carpet Hardwood & Tile
SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a leading UK provider of high quality kitchen cabinets, announce the launch of their new blog.
The new blog from SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk will launch later this month, and web users will be able to have access to exclusive previews of their expanding range, as well... - August 05, 2012 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets
SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk, a specialist retailer of solid wood kitchens, has launched a new range of solid wood end panels to complement their frontal range.
SolidWoodKitchenCabinets.co.uk’s new range of end panels is designed to provide their customers’ kitchens with a sleek and uniform... - July 26, 2012 - Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets
Heritage Collection, UK's largest supplier of joinery products offers limited period special offers for oak doors and oak flooring. Now, customers can get 2'3'' x 1550 x 40mm thick Rustic 2 Ledged Ranch Oak Door for 102.00 pounds Inc VAT. They also offer a free planning & quotation service to help... - June 20, 2012 - Heritage Collection
Public Beta Now Open to Buyers and Sellers of Building Materials, Hardware, Tools and Equipment - April 05, 2012 - SpecBid, llc
Russwood Millwork and Stairs is announcing the following discounts: 1. Buy 50 standard boxed stairs and get the 51st stair free. 2. Buy 1 access door and receive a 10% discount on second access door. - January 18, 2012 - Russwood Millwork and Stairs
Murus Company structural insulated panel (SIPS) products earned the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification which helps builders and specifiers gain environmental and energy credits. - October 07, 2011 - The Murus Company
The Energy Tax Credit will be reduced from 30% to 10% at the end of 2010, now is the time for homeowners to take advantage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment act of 2009 stimulus program.
Homeowners can save money and get a tax credit by making their homes more energy efficient, increase the... - August 19, 2010 - Cofer/Adams Building Center, Inc.
Oakwood Veneer's owner, Peter Rodgers announces the addition of Central and South American Lemonwood Veneer, a light yellow shade wood, to the Oakwood product line. - January 11, 2010 - Oakwood Veneer
Joe Wilde Company, Inc., has received certification as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Wisconsin Department of Commerce. The designation provides validation that Joe Wilde Company, Inc. meets the requirements of being at least 51 percent woman-owned, controlled and managed. It qualifies Joe Wilde Company, Inc. to be considered for contracts with corporations and government entities that seek vendor relationships with businesses owned and operated by women. - December 22, 2009 - Joe Wilde Company, Inc.
Milgard Windows & Doors makes donation to Helping Hands House charity in Pierce County, Washington. - November 12, 2009 - Milgard Windows & Doors
Historic Flooring, a local company specializing in reclaimed and antique woods, as well as old growth wood products, was the recipient of both the Judge’s Award for Flooring and the People’s Choice Award for Flooring.
Steve McKinney, owner of Historic Flooring, is ecstatic. “This is... - June 05, 2009 - Historic Flooring
There’s good news for homeowners looking to save energy while improving the comfort, beauty and value of their homes. - April 03, 2009 - Kuiken Brothers Company, Inc
Southern Cross Building Products announces a new production milestone for GripperEdge™ carpet tack strip. More than 200,000,000 (two hundred million) lineal feet of GripperEdge™ tack strip has been sold in North America.
According to Southern Cross CEO Rodrigo Vera, “Gripper Edge has... - March 26, 2009 - Southern Cross Building Products, LLC
Some 120 builders, remodelers and architects gathered on March 2nd for a “Frame to Finish Carpentry Clinic” at Kuiken Brothers Midland Park millwork warehouse. Despite the ordinary setting, the content was excellent and builders were able to walk away with valuable time saving techniques... - March 06, 2009 - Kuiken Brothers Company, Inc
Some twelve hundred tri-state area building professionals, architects and interior designers gathered on Wednesday, October 29th for the Kuiken Brothers Product Expo. - February 26, 2009 - Kuiken Brothers Company, Inc
Finds a noble new role for neglected office equipment - December 17, 2008 - MINIMIS
Ron Furtaw Opens Floor and Cabinet Renewal Business - November 25, 2007 - N-Hance Wood Renewal of NW Michigan
Southern Cross Building Products donated a 24' Catalina sailboat to a local sea scout ship.
"We are always looking for ways to strengthen our ties to the local community and felt that the young adults of Sea Scout Ship (SS247) give back a positive message to our community." said Rodrigo Vera,... - July 26, 2007 - Southern Cross Building Products, LLC