Recent Headlines
Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems. - July 17, 2026 - Osie Lewis III, Author
GoSharpener Concludes Academic Year 2025–26 and Welcomes New Academic Session 2026–27 with Renewed Purpose
GoSharpener is India's leading youth-focused sustainability platform that transforms schools and students to take quantifiable eco actions through simplified gamified learning, digital toolkits, and SDG challenges. GoSharpener empowers the next generation of eco-leaders while supporting India’s progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discover. Achieve. Build Impact Profile. - May 03, 2026 - GoSharpener
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Dragun Adds Geologist and Environmental Engineer
Dragun Corporation has hired a geologist at its Farmington Hills, Michigan, office and an Environmental Engineer at its Windsor, Ontario office. - April 06, 2026 - The Dragun Corporation
GoSharpener Hosts Award Ceremonies Across Schools to Celebrate Student Sustainability Achievements
Celebrating Young Eco-Leaders. GoSharpener award ceremonies across schools recognized students for their dedication to sustainability, active participation, and impactful eco-actions throughout the academic year 2025–26. Inspiring change, one student at a time. - March 14, 2026 - GoSharpener
Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPD for Sustainable Building Products, Enabling LEED v4.1 and BREEAM Compliance
Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPDs for Sustainable Building Materials Envirolink announces independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its construction products. The Type III Environmental Labels provide carbon footprint data supporting LEED v4.1 and BREEAM compliance. Developed through rigorous Lifecycle Assessment, the EPDs enable architects and contractors to reduce embodied carbon and achieve Net Zero Construction goals. - January 25, 2026 - Envirolink
SME Elevates Leaders, Sharpens Focus for the Road Ahead
With business expanding and new opportunities ahead, SME announced leadership transitions that reinforce the company’s long‑term strategy and operational excellence. These changes put experienced, trusted people in key roles and reflect our commitment to building on what works. - January 22, 2026 - SME
PESTEZE® Introduces Reflective Bird Deterrent Rods for Year-Round Outdoor Spaces
New blue reflective rods support humane, eco-friendly bird management in outdoor living areas. - January 01, 2026 - Pesteze Imtek Environmental Corporation
WeCycle USA Announces Strategic Pivot Into Rare Earth Element (REE) Recycling
WeCycle USA is excited to help lead the transition toward a more secure, sustainable, and domestic supply of rare earth materials. - December 31, 2025 - WeCycle USA
EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360
Workshops for Biodiversity: 100 Stakeholders Define 5 Focus Areas and 30 Projects for a Quebec Economy in Harmony with Nature
To accelerate the integration of biodiversity into economic decisions, Workshop for Biodiversity is today publishing a report based on the Economy, Biodiversity, and Transformative Change dialogue day. This meeting, held on September 23, 2025 in Montreal, brought together nearly 100 participants from more than 12 economic, municipal, community, academic, and Indigenous sectors. - November 27, 2025 - Workshops for biodiversity
Workshops for Biodiversity at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi
Workshops for Biodiversity (Ateliers pour la Biodiversité) will attend the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi from October 9–15, 2025. David Roy, Executive Director, will represent the organization in sessions and workshops on biodiversity, stakeholder engagement, and conservation innovation, bringing insights back to support action in Quebec. - October 14, 2025 - Workshops for biodiversity
Pettigrew & Associates Eliminates Plastic Water Bottles Company-Wide, Partnering with Open Water to Fight Ocean Pollution, Improve Employee Health
Pettigrew & Associates announced a bold step in its sustainability efforts: eliminating single-use plastic water bottles across all offices and job sites. Effective immediately, the company will exclusively provide Open Water, a 100% recyclable aluminum alternative, to employees and... - September 09, 2025 - Pettigrew & Associates
Nest Earth Guides Parents to Raise the Future, Not Pollute It
Environmental consultancy helps parents create green, nurturing homes without the overwhelm. - August 07, 2025 - Nest Earth
IWC Innovations Launches HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart, a Significant Advancement in Scalable Premise Water Treatment technology and application
IWC Innovations introduces the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart (HDC), designed to ensure water safety during high-risk events like outbreaks and disruptions. The cart provides rapid pathogen elimination, seamless plumbing integration, and biofilm removal using HydroTreat™ technology. Now available, the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart offers an adaptable, hands-free solution for enhanced water safety. - June 23, 2025 - IWC Innovations
Renewable Platform Launches AI Tool to Digitize Handwritten Public Meeting Records
Learnewable transforms community sign-in sheets into real-time, actionable insights for developers and planners. - May 19, 2025 - Learnewable
Industry-First Platform Combines AI-Powered Simulation and Lab Testing for Faster Biodegradation Assessment
Aropha's Biodegradation Studio is transforming how product developers approach biodegradability testing. The new platform combines rapid, AI-powered simulation with accredited laboratory services. Users can manage and accelerate every stage of biodegradability testing — from virtual screening to lab validation —through one, centralized hub. The studio helps R&D teams cut costs, screen more chemicals, speed up development and bring biodegradable materials to market faster. - May 06, 2025 - Aropha
Cloudsyte to Debut New Resilience & Sustainability Enhancements at SSDN 2025 Annual Meeting
Cloudsyte, the leading sustainability and resilience management solution for local governments, will unveil a powerful suite of new features at the 2025 Southeast Sustainability Directors Network (SSDN) Annual Meeting, taking place May 6–9 in Richmond, Virginia. As a proud sponsor of this... - May 01, 2025 - Cloudsyte
The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale Documentary Screening Nationwide on World Channel, Monday, April 28, 2025 @ 7pm EDT
“The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale,” documentary follows urban environmentalists that have joined together to change the landscape, redefining what “greening” is to include environmental, social, and economic justice. In the mix of this activism is Sustainable South Bronx, a green collar jobs training program that looks at not only how one “greens” urban communities, but also the people within that community. - April 25, 2025 - Aardvark Alley Films
Future 500 Releases Annual “Force for Good Forecast” Identifying the Top Trends Likely to Reshape Corporate Responsibility and Environmental Advocacy in 2025
Energy policy veteran Bob Stout and Future 500 will host a webinar to share exclusive insights and explore opportunities for collaboration and durable solutions. - April 22, 2025 - Future 500
WIH Resource Group Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Solid Waste, Recycling, Transportation, and Expert Witness & Consulting Services
WIH Resource Group (WRG), a leading national consulting and legal expert witness services firm, proudly announces its 20-year anniversary, marking two decades of trusted partnerships, innovation, and industry leadership in the solid waste, recycling, and transportation sectors. Founded in 2005 by... - April 03, 2025 - WIH Resource Group
Inland Empire Renewable Energy Company Launches Workforce Development Division
Green Energy Solutions Holdings LLC, a leading advocate for sustainable energy solutions, today announced the launch of its new Workforce Development division. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to not only providing cutting-edge clean energy technologies but also to cultivating the skilled workforce necessary to drive the industry forward. - April 01, 2025 - Green Energy Solutions Holdings LLC
Canopy Power Brings Renewable Energy to Soneva Luxury Resorts in the Maldives, Saving 2 Million Liters of Diesel Annually
Canopy Power sets a high standard of sustainability in Maldives with the installation of 5.2MWp solar PV and 4.7MWh of battery storage at Soneva luxury resorts, ensuring that 50% of their electricity comes from renewable sources. And that is not all: Canopy Power is installing the largest floating solar system in Maldives at the third Soneva resort, Soneva Secret. - February 21, 2025 - Canopy Power
ANB Systems Unites Global-AI-ze at Energize 2025 in India and the U.S.A
ANB Systems successfully concluded its annual global conference, Energize 2025, held from January 20–22 in Chennai and January 28–30 in Houston. Centered around the theme GlobalAIze, the event brought together industry pioneers, technology leaders, and AI experts from around the world... - February 15, 2025 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun Team Up to Bring Floating Solar to Australia
A new generation of floating solar is being introduced to Australia, by Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun, offering a comprehensive approach to renewable energy and to sustainable water management, addressing the following challenges: 1-Land scarcity, freeing up land for other uses such farming. 2-Water scarcity reducing water evaporation and harvesting rainwater. 3-Water quality, limiting algae blooming 4-Energy transition, providing a renewable energy solution. - February 07, 2025 - Canopy Power
Cloudsyte Introduces New Features Strengthening Local Government Sustainability and Resilience Efforts
New Features drive accountability, analytics/insight, and provide support for managing Sustainability/Resilience initiatives. - January 28, 2025 - Cloudsyte
WiSolar Introduces Basic Pay for Merchant Partners, Empowering Solarpreneurs in Africa
WiSolar, Africa’s prepaid solar company, has announced the introduction of a basic pay policy for its Merchant Partners. This bold move reinforces the company’s commitment to empowering its partners and creating sustainable livelihoods while driving the adoption of clean energy... - January 27, 2025 - WiSolar
WiSolar Expands WiGo Platform to Third-Party Installers and Merchants in Nigeria
WiSolar, Africa’s leading clean energy provider, has unveiled an exciting expansion of its WiGo platform, now accessible to third-party installers and merchant partners. This initiative empowers solar installation professionals and businesses to leverage WiSolar’s cutting-edge solutions... - December 24, 2024 - WiSolar
RWB Group UK: Utility Mapping Innovation for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency
RWB Group UK has announced an expansion of its Utility Mapping services, emphasising its dedication to precision, safety, and innovation within the infrastructure sector. As a leading entity in infrastructure development, RWB Group UK recognises that precise utility mapping is essential for project success, aiding in the optimisation of project efficiency and adherence to safety standards. - December 04, 2024 - RWB Group UK
The Elevate Institute is Now Enrolling for the Alaska Healing Cruise
The Elevate Institute Presents the Alaska Healing Cruise. Round trip from Seattle, Washington on Cunard's Queen Elizabeth. Scheduled from August 21 through 28 2025. A Woman Only Retreat for professionals going through a life transition and want support with the transformation. For this voyage, when you attend with them, you'll receive life-changing healings, activations and attend workshops that change how you think about what it means to truly heal, forever. - November 15, 2024 - Eva Vennari
KBA Training Launches Client Worksite Representative New E-Learning Course
Making training accessible to everyone. - October 28, 2024 - KB Associates Group of Companies
WiSolar Secures US$9 Million Revolving Credit from China for Its "Climate Zero Initiative"
WiSolar, a leading renewable energy company, is thrilled to announce it has successfully secured $9 million in revolving credit from Chinese financial institutions to support its ambitious “Climate Zero Initiative." This initiative aims to deploy solar electricity across 10 Nigerian... - October 16, 2024 - WiSolar
Ghana’s Kpone Landfill Using ClosureTurf® Earns Global Recognition at Recent International Conference
The Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project, an initiative by the Government of Ghana under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, received global acclaim at the World FIDIC Conference held in Geneva from September 7 to 10, 2024. The projects's success, including the use of ClosureTurf, highlights the essential role of infrastructure in improving lives and fostering a better world. - September 25, 2024 - Watershed Geo
WiSolar Unveils the WIS 5.0L-B1 Battery: a Breakthrough in Solar Power Storage
WiSolar, a trailblazer in solar energy and green power solutions, is excited to announce the release of its latest innovation in energy storage, the WIS 5.0L-B1 Battery. This state-of-the-art lithium battery is designed to complement solar power systems, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and capacity for both residential and commercial users. - September 22, 2024 - WiSolar
Green Edge Systems Introduces Combination Breakfast and Lunch MyPlate School Menu Boards
By offering both dry erase and LED flashing options, Green Edge Systems' combination boards provide schools with a practical, user-friendly, and flexible tool to promote healthy eating and increase participation in school food services. - September 16, 2024 - Green Edge Systems, Inc
Nature & Business Summit: Montreal to Host an Event Dedicated to Accelerating Corporate Engagement in Biodiversity Protection
Workshops for Biodiversity (Ateliers pour la biodiversité) is excited to announce the first Montreal Nature & Business Summit, taking place on November 26, 2024, at HEC Montréal’s Hélène-Desmarais Building. This premier event aims to accelerate corporate... - August 22, 2024 - Workshops for biodiversity
MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd Aims to Deliver Sustainable Solutions to Malaysia’s Circular Economy
The newly founded Malaysian company MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd is focusing on developing the circular economy in Malaysia. The company has a strong local presence and is part of the international activities of MBP Solutions. - August 22, 2024 - MBP Solutions
Birch Citadel: a Law Firm on the Cutting Edge of Climate Change, Decarbonization, and Renewables
Birch Citadel, founded by Matthew F. Chalmers, focuses on environmental law, specializing in climate, energy, and renewable deployment. With expertise in navigating complex regulatory landscapes like CEQA and NEPA, they advocate for sustainable and equitable futures. Addressing emerging challenges from climate change to regulatory compliance, Birch Citadel offers legal and consulting services, influencing policy and facilitating green energy projects. - July 29, 2024 - Birch Citadel
Servpro Aids Colleton Medical Center in Restoring Services After A/C Outage
Colleton Medical Center temporarily shut down inpatient services due to a loss of air conditioning. The hospital quickly installed replacement units and worked with Servpro to dehumidify and sanitize the facility. By Thursday, most services were restored, and patients were returned. Elective surgeries will resume on Monday. The emergency department remained open throughout the disruption, with support from Colleton County Fire Rescue. - July 20, 2024 - Servpro of South and West Charleston
Servpro of South and West Charleston Tackles Chiller Failure at Colleton County Medical Center
Servpro of South and West Charleston successfully restored Colleton County Medical Center (CMC) after a chiller failure caused high humidity and temperature throughout the facility. Within 48 hours, the team deployed 38 employees and necessary equipment to dehumidify and restore air quality, ensuring the hospital's vital services were resumed quickly. This demonstrates Servpro's expertise in disaster recovery and dedication to serving their community. - July 19, 2024 - Servpro of South and West Charleston
National Freshwater Foundation Granted 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Status by Internal Revenue Service
In a significant leap forward for freshwater conservation and sustainability, the National Freshwater Foundation is thrilled to announce its official IRS designation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The IRS determined that the National Freshwater Foundation is a public charity under section 509(a)2. - June 10, 2024 - National Freshwater Foundation
21st Annual Tour de Elizabeth Draws Over 800 Cyclists in a Scenic Journey Through Elizabeth, NJ: Participants from all over the U.S. gathered for "Riding with Heart"
A portion of the proceeds from the event contribute to non-profit Groundwork Elizabeth's mission of improving the physical environment and promoting environmental justice. To learn more about Groundwork Elizabeth and future events, visit www.groundworkelizabeth.org. - May 23, 2024 - Groundwork Elizabeth
Calling All Bike Riders: Join the 21st Annual Tour De Elizabeth - 21st Tour Theme is "Riding with Heart"
Registration for the Tour de Elizabeth is open online at www.groundworkelizabeth.org, and the non-profit organization is inviting cyclists of all ages and skill levels to be a part of this exciting event that draws people from across the country. - May 16, 2024 - Groundwork Elizabeth
Wild Horse Fire Brigade Announces Historic Environmental Initiative on Earth Day - Plan to ReWild 1,000 Wild Horses
Wild Horse Fire Brigade ('WHFB') has received formal letters of endorsement from the Nevada Lands Council and Elko County Nevada Commissioners who voted unanimously to support Wild Horse Fire Brigade's large-scale Rewilding project for up to 1,000 wild horses. - April 22, 2024 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Garrison Flood Control Systems Deploys Innovative Flood Protection Solutions Across Florida
These recent mitigation projects highlight the essential need for reliable flood defense solutions and showcase Garrison’s capabilities and experience in protecting homeowners, businesses, infrastructure and government facilities. - March 27, 2024 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
January Marks a Banner Month For Radon Awareness in Illinois
The Illinois Tenant Radon Protection Law Becomes Effective January 1, 2024 during National Radon Action Month - January 28, 2024 - Midwest AARST
The Midwest Chapter of AARST Supports the New Tenant Radon Protection Law That Promises to Protect Renters in Illinois
Effective January 1, 2024 the new Tenant Radon Protection Law goes into effect for the state of Illinois. - December 07, 2023 - Midwest AARST
Bartlett Tree Experts Expands on the East End of Long Island with New Office in Riverhead
Bartlett Tree Experts, founded by Francis A. Bartlett in 1907 and the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce it has expanded its presence on the East End of Long Island with the opening of a new office in Riverhead. With the addition of... - November 22, 2023 - Bartlett Tree Experts
IHMM Announces January 2024 Board Re-Election of Melissa A. Hamer and Daniel S. Blankfeld
The Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM) is pleased to announce the board re-election of Melissa A. Hamer, Esq., CHMM and Daniel S. Blankfeld, CSMP, CSHM. Ms. Hamer looks forward to continuing the work she began during her first term as an IHMM At-Large Director and IHMM Board... - November 22, 2023 - Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM)
Cloudsyte Introduces New Initiative to Fund Local Government Climate Projects
Cloudsyte Launches Revolutionary "Sponsor a City" Partnership Program to Deliver Cost-Effective Climate Resilience Program Management for Cities and Counties - November 13, 2023 - Cloudsyte