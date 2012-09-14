PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Carlsbad, CA Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Services Offered by Murrieta Mold Inspection Company EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has recently... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

EZ Mold Inspections Near Temecula Launches Asbestos Testing & Mold Inspection Services in Oceanside, CA Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. - December 09, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

Green Solutions Opens a New Company Department Green Solutions opens a new department - Due to high demand and growing focus on climate adaptation. - December 05, 2019 - Green Solutions

Water Distribution: How New Technologies Can Help Preserve and Improve Drinking Water Quality With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta Brings Services to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA EZ Mold Inspections now offers mold inspections and asbestos testing to six more communities in addition to Murrieta, Temecula and Menifee. The inspection company expands its service area to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA. - November 04, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Carlson Studio Architecture Rebrands as Carbon Design & Architecture Sarasota, Florida sustainability architecture firm rebrands as Carbon Design & Architecture. - October 18, 2019 - Carbon Design & Architecture

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

EZ Mold Inspections Expands Asbestos and Mold Testing Services to Menifee, CA EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to Menifee, CA, providing asbestos and mold testing. The company now serves 3 cities including Murrieta and Temecula. - October 14, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Annual Hong Kong Food's Future Summit | 11-12 October 2019 “The Most Important Food Event of the Year” returns with unparalleled access and beyond-the-headlines insights into key content and players across the world’s largest industry: food. - October 03, 2019 - Foods Future Summit

EZ Mold Inspections Now Provides Asbestos and Mold Testing in Temecula and Murrieta EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to include Temecula, California. The inspection company now provides asbestos and mold testing services in Murrieta and Temecula. - September 23, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Papros Demonstrates That Blockchain Turns the Table on Traditional Risk Evaluations for the Supply Chain Papros, the company behind the popular supply chain offering MRPRO(TM), demonstrated verifiably that current risk evaluations in supply chain fall short when not configuring blockchain as a factor in supply chain risk evaluations. By mitigating risk dramatically, blockchain empowers the supply chain across all sizes of companies. Small companies are particularly empowered because of this risk mitigation. - September 12, 2019 - Papros Inc.

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Powerful, Cloud-Based Commissioning and Energy Audit App Released by Singh360 Built-in Refrigerant and Moist Air Property Charts with Trade Collaboration - September 09, 2019 - Singh360

Mold Inspection Expert Launches Mold and Asbestos Testing Company in Riverside County Mold inspection specialist with over two decades of experience establishes EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta, California, providing mold and asbestos testing. - September 03, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Gone West’s New Green Ambassador Program Proves That Money Can Grow on Trees Gone West Global Ltd. have launched their new Green Ambassador program in the hope of making the world carbon neutral; joining the battle against global warming and climate change. - August 16, 2019 - Gone West Global Ltd.

Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers 5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

ANB Systems Appoints Ramesh Jagannathan as the Head of Chennai Operations Ramesh Jagannathan has taken charge as the Vice President of Operations. - August 04, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

A Strategic Alliance Between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies Set to Revolutionize Electro-Mobility in Europe In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Three Students Win Big After Scholarship Competition Expands For the second time, NaturaLawn® of America offered high school seniors and college undergraduates across the country the opportunity to enter an essay contest, for a chance to win scholarship money towards their higher education. Applications for the scholarship were accepted from March to May 2019. - July 28, 2019 - NaturaLawn of America

WiSolar Set to Roll Out Their Prepaid Decentralized Solar Electricity Solution Across Africa Leading provider of innovative clean energy solutions, WiSolar, announces the launch of their Solar-as-a-Service product in Nigeria and South Africa. - July 25, 2019 - WiSolar

Energy New England to Use eTRACK+ for Administering Mass MLP Solar Rebate Program ANB Systems Deploys eTRACK+ for Energy New England - July 24, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires HSE Consulting Business of Bureau Veritas Forms One of the Largest, Private HSE Consultancies in United States - July 01, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Door Opens for Rewilding America’s Wild Horses Via FY2020 Interior Appropriations Budget Half a Decade of Research and Political Collaboration Yields New Vision on Wild Horse Management Via Rewilding - June 27, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Receives Second Patent for Silicon Anode Electrolytes Wildcat’s successful US Department of Energy project yields a second patent for electrolytes that outperform fluoroethylene carbonate-based solutions on silicon anodes. - June 25, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Pronouncement in El Salvador Deems Forests to be Living Entities Yesterday, on World Environment Day, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved a pronouncement deeming that “forests are living entities.” The pronouncement also states that each person must commit to caring for, preserving, and respecting forests and to promoting concrete actions... - June 07, 2019 - Earth Law Center

Terragon Wins Contract for New Seabourn Ship Being Built at Mariotti Shipyard Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc. was awarded a contract to build and install one of its patented products, the Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGSTM) on a new ultra-luxury, Seabourn expeditionary cruise ship. Under this contract, awarded by Wartsila, Terragon will assist the shipowner to run... - June 06, 2019 - Terragon

It Just Got Easier to Meal Plan and Reduce Food Waste! Ends + Stems New Web App Launches Today Chef Alison Mountford’s popular, eco-friendly meal planning service Ends+Stems proudly announces today the launch of its first ever web app, available on any device at endsandstems.com. Chef Alison, formally of Square Meals and Munchery, empowers users with delicious meal plans and instant grocery lists all designed to reduce food waste while making cooking approachable and fun. Save money, time and help the environment with Ends+Stems. - June 04, 2019 - Ends+Stems

We are Guarding Earth Through Sport (We are GETS) Defending our planet is not a sport for viewership, it's about active involvement. - May 31, 2019 - We are GETS

Publisher Confirmed for First Earth Law Legal Textbook Today, Earth Law Center finalized a contract with Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, U.S., of the famed “red and black” Aspen Casebook Series, to publish the first ever law school textbook on Earth Law, including the Rights of Nature movement, entitled "Earth Law: Emerging Ecocentric Law." - May 23, 2019 - Earth Law Center

Henniker Scientific Energy Analyser Now with Upgraded Pressure Range for Xps, Ups, Arpes, Aes, Iss The Prevac Ea15-hp1 hemispherical energy analyser now allows high-resolution photoemission spectroscopy measurements in environments from uhv up to 5 mbar. (Full Version pdf available on request). - May 13, 2019 - Henniker Scientific Ltd

RECON Names Jack Gilbraith President and Chief Executive Officer Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON) announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Jack Gilbraith as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gilbraith joins RECON with 30 years of industrial experience, including oversight and management of private and federal sector environmental, geotechnical... - April 25, 2019 - Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON)

ANB Systems is Currently Expanding The workflow management solutions provider looking to increase their staff by 20% at their offshore premises. - April 19, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Avaada Group’s Clean Energy Business Raises INR 1000 Crore Investments INR 1000 Crores investments received from ADB, DEG, FMO and promoters. The company has currently 2.4 GW of renewable portfolio under implementation and is targeting to expand to 5 GW over next two years. The company has executed more than 2 GW renewable projects till date. - April 11, 2019 - Avaada Group

Environmental Leaders in El Salvador Announce Campaign to Give Legal Rights to Natural Forests Today, a coalition of environmental and social leaders - including lawyers, engineers, and university students - announced the formation of a group called Yes for the Rights of Nature (“Sí por los Derechos de la Naturaleza”). The group’s first campaign is to recognize El Salvador’s natural forests as living entities possessing fundamental rights. - March 30, 2019 - Earth Law Center

Earth Law Center Launches Community Toolkit for Rights of Nature Today, Earth Law Center (ELC) announces the launch of a Community Toolkit for Rights of Nature as a free tool for local communities wishing to strengthen their protection of Nature. - March 28, 2019 - Earth Law Center

Build It Green Launches Nation’s First Residential Pay-for-Performance Energy Retrofit Program Groundbreaking new Cool Savers program changes how home upgrades are incentivized. - March 25, 2019 - Build It Green

Denali BioSolutions Offers New Organic Product YieldBuilder Denali BioSolutions Inc. is proud to announce the release of YieldBuilder™. The innovative product of Denali BioSolutions Inc. leads the edge of the sustainable farming and organic growth. Offering environmentally friendly alternatives to farmers, organic growers, hydroponic growers, turf applications, and home gardeners. All products are manufactured here locally at our 12,000 square foot facility in Northern Minnesota. - March 20, 2019 - Denali BioSolutions

"KBAT Diver Medic" App is Now Available Safety Consultancy and Training Provider, KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd (KBAT), is proud to announce the launch of its first mobile application "KBAT Diver Medic" and it is now available. The Diver Medic Continuous Personal Development mobile application (DMT App), is developed with the aim... - February 23, 2019 - KB Associates Group of Companies

Complyrs Releases Environmental Software Designed for Underserved and Over-regulated California Businesses - February 14, 2019 - Complyrs, LLC

House Yacht Living Showcases Next-Generation Floating Home, Arkup #1 with Extravagant 5-Night Private Showing on Star Island Miami Yacht Show, Feb. 14-18, 2019 House Yacht Living (HYL) is proud to present the very first 75 ft., fully sustainable, floating villa/livable yacht ever created. This is one of the most technologically advanced vessels ever created on land or sea. Fully solar-electric, mobile and self-elevating,... - February 11, 2019 - House Yacht Living LLC

New Program Delivers No-Cost Energy and Healthy Home Upgrades to Low-Income Families in Belle Haven Oakland-based nonprofit Build It Green’s (BIG) new program leverages funding sources to deliver energy and healthy home upgrades simultaneously to benefit California’s most vulnerable populations. - February 01, 2019 - Build It Green

To Save New Orca Calf, Earth Law Center with Ocean Defenders Seek Rights for the Southern Resident Orcas A coalition of groups (NGO’s, community groups, scientists, lawyers and indigenous peoples) unveiled today their Declaration on the Rights of the Southern Resident Orcas (http://legalrightsforthesalishsea.org/petition), urging all levels of government to recognize the inherent rights of the Southern Residents. This recognition has renewed urgency with a new calf born to the Southern Residents who have not produced a surviving offspring in three years. - January 25, 2019 - Earth Law Center