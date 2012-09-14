PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Honored with Asia Quality Brands Award 2019 MerPerle Hon Tam Resort today announced that it received a prestigious accolade known as Aisa Quality Brands Award 2019 organized by the Asia Industry Information Promote Association (AIPA) in cooperation with some other specialized units on December 14th, 2019. - December 19, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

The Excellence Collection Announces Opening of Finest Punta Cana for September 2020 Finest Punta Cana reservations launched December 10, 2019. - December 16, 2019 - Finest Punta Cana

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Opens a New Property as MerPerle Beach Hotel Last week, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that it will be opening a new hotel in the coastal city of Nha Trang in December 2019. This is an addition to its portfolio of three properties in unique cities of Nha Trang & Ho Chi Minh City. - December 02, 2019 - MerPerle Beach Hotel

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Given the Loved By Guests Award 2019 On November 27, 2019, Expedia Group held a workshop in Nha Trang to update the area on business figures and trends, and summarize the travel landscape in 2019 as a result of it research on this coastal city. - November 29, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Painting Contest "My Parent at Work” The children of Metaxa Hospitality Group’s employees painted the way they imagine their parents at work. - November 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Country Christmas at The Ingleside Hotel Opens Friday, November 29, 2019 Now in its 24th year, Country Christmas has become one of the area’s most anticipated holiday traditions. This popular drive through holiday lights display is held on the grounds of The Ingleside Hotel located at 2810 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI. Country Christmas 2019 dates of operation are: November... - November 21, 2019 - The Ingleside Hotel

Mahmoud Saffarini Has Been Appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmoud Saffarini as Director of Sales and Marketing. Joining Ajman Hotel from Salalah Rotana Resort in Oman, Saffarini brings solid experience in the areas of sales, business development, strategic planning and team management. In... - November 06, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Creta Maris Welcomes 50 Students, Aiming to Raise Their Awareness on Sustainability Issues 2019 Open School Days - November 06, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

Newly Launched Saltwater Grande is Changing the Face of Vacation Rental Opportunities A newly launched realty company is reimaging the possibilities of the Grand Strand’s most luxurious rentals for vacations and long-term rentals. Offering the best possible guest experiences in top quality rental units, Saltwater Grande does things differently. - October 30, 2019 - Saltwater Grande

Bukhara Ajman at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Presents a Special Diwali Menu This October Guests will enjoy a culinary feast highlighting traditional dishes from Northern India at Bukhara, an award-winning restaurant. - October 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

Fripp Island and Pledge the Pink Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos Fripp Island, along with Fripp Island Resort and Pledge the Pink will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos on October 12, 2019. - October 12, 2019 - Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort

Significant Distinction for Creta Maris Beach Resort at the “World Luxury Spa Awards 2019” Creta Maris is the Luxury Hammam Experience-Regional Winner in Southern Europe for the provision of top Wellness Services by Aegeo Spas - October 09, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Zeman RV Celebrates Construction Milestone at The Tides RV Resort Zeman RV today announced the completion of the structural framework for all of its amenity buildings at its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located in Palmetto, FL and scheduled to open in January 2020, The Tides will offer 389 elite RV sites, as well as a broad array of world-class... - October 09, 2019 - The Tides

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Awarded as "The Ultimate Wellness Destination in Vietnam” MerPerle Hon Tam Resort last week announced that it was just awarded a new accolade as "The ultimate wellness destination in Vietnam” by The Guide in a yearly well-known award-winning ceremony. - October 05, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

Voluntary Cleanup Action by Creta Maris Beach Resort A major initiative under the “World Cleanup Day” program and in coordination with “Let's do it Greece” actions. - September 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Heavlin Management Company - People on the Move Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties. Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Hires New Director of Sales Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort welcomes Kellie Gustin to their team. - September 27, 2019 - Best Western Aku Tiki Inn

Creta Maris Beach Resort Actions for a Sustainable Development and the Support of the Local Community Active participation in the project “TUI Care Foundation | Futouris.” - September 15, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participated in ITE HCMC 2019 On September 5, 2019, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels kicked off a three-day participation in the ITE 2019 HCMC (The International Travel Expo 2019 Ho Chi Minh City) where MerPerle Hon Tam Resort and MerPerle Crystal Palace co-sponsored a VIP Lounge that welcomed hundreds of buyers, potential partners and visitors who were looking for ways to build a fruitful business relationship with this resort & hotel group. - September 10, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Ajman Hotel Launches Eminence Organic Skin Care at the Spa Pamper and rejuvenate your skin this autumn with extremely effective facial treatments based on organic ingredients to revive skin radiance and reduce visible signs of ageing - September 04, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Hospitality Heavyweights Takeover Fleuve Congo Hotel Pioneers of luxury hospitality bring unparalleled management expertise to Fleuve Congo Hotel under the Blazon Hotels Brand. - August 31, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Started a New Promotion Campaign to Enter Pre-Winter Confidently Last week, the management of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort launched an attractive promotion campaign that offers more discount on a variety of services. These services range from the mud bath, sea sports games, food and beverage to airport transfer with different levels of discounts that go with room bookings. - August 22, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Heavlin Management Company Partners with Hotel Effectiveness Solutions Heavlin Management Company has announced that the company has chosen to move all of their managed hotel properties to the Hotel Effectiveness Solutions suite of on-line labor management tools. Darlene Heavlin, President of Heavlin Management Company says, “Our partnership with Hotel Effectiveness... - August 10, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

DoubleTree Rocky Mount Wins Readers’ Choice Award Again The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rocky Mount won Rocky Mount Telegram’s Readers’ Choice Award for "Best Hotel." This is the 3rd year in a row the hotel has received this accolade. The property is owned by AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. The Rocky Mount... - August 08, 2019 - AD1Global

Creta Maris Green Team in Action Tree Preservation & Guests’ Information on Cretan Flora - August 02, 2019 - Maris Hotels

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Beat Its Growth Record MerPerle Hon Tam Resort today announced that it beat its own record of highest revenue for the first time in the last 6 months compared to the same period of 2018. - August 01, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

4 Great Distinctions for Creta Maris Beach Resort The favorite hotel of thousands of tourists according to Hotels.com, Jet2Holidays, Apollo & Holidaycheck - July 29, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Ajman Hotel Announces New Financial Controller Ajman Hotel, managed by Blazon Hotels, is announcing the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as Financial Controller. Abhishek joins Ajman Hotel from Landmark Group in Dubai and brings more than 10 years of finance experience in the retail and hospitality sector. In his new role, he will be responsible for... - July 25, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks

Merperle Hon Tam Resort Awarded as Leading Family Resort 2019 MerPerle Hon Tam Resort announced today that it received a new trophy as Leading Family Resort 2019 awarded by Wanderlust Tips, a bilingual travel magazine that collected reviews and ratings from thousands of affluent travelers. - July 19, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Blue Flag Mediterranean Week 2019 Metaxa Hospitality Group at the forefront of the “Blue Flag Mediterranean Week 2019,” cleaning of two beaches in Crete and one in Santorini. - July 19, 2019 - Maris Hotels

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Has Announced Its New Group Director of Sales & Marketing On the 10th of July 2019, the well-known resorts & hotels group appointed Imroz Uddin to lead its group sales & marketing efforts in order to achieve the set target of revenue and to build an even stronger brand name in the market. - July 13, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Park Inn by Radisson Orlando Converts to Days Inn by Wyndham Hotel The former Park Inn by Radisson Resort & Conference Center - Orlando is now the Days Inn by Wyndham Kissimmee - Celebration and will be converted into a full-service Wyndham resort in 2020, following a series of multimillion-dollar renovations and improvements to the property. “We’re... - July 08, 2019 - AD1Global

“Donate Blood, Save Lives” Creta Maris Organized Blood Donation Day for 27th Consecutive Year In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Social Responsibility Program, on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, the annual Blood Donation Day was organized for 27th consecutive year. - July 05, 2019 - Maris Hotels

The BNKR to Launch the First Beach CrossFit Box in Sri Lanka to Get Tourists Back to the Region The first beach CrossFit box in Sri Lanka has been built to tap into the fitness travel market and drive more tourists to the region after the Easter bombings. - June 27, 2019 - The Bunker Camp (PVT) Ltd.

Kastri/ Creta Maris Beach Receives the “Blue Flag” for 6th Consecutive Year Kastri/ Creta Maris beach, the beach of Creta Maris Beach Resort, was awarded for sixth consecutive year with the voluntary eco-label “Blue Flag” of the international “Blue Flag” program. - June 26, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Global Acquires Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center AD1 Global announced the purchase of the Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center that will be converted into a Crowne Plaza. AD1 will also develop a Holiday Inn Express adjacent to the current hotel. The 199-room Crowne Plaza conversion and 120-room new construction Holiday Inn Express are... - June 20, 2019 - AD1Global

Summer Offers at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Experience the ultimate summer with amazing packages at Laguna Beach Club. - June 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway to Unveil Newly Renovated Hotel AD1 Global’s Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway is ready to unveil their newly renovated extended-stay hotel. After a full year of renovations, the property’s public spaces and condo-style guest rooms featuring full kitchens are ready for guests to enjoy. - June 18, 2019 - AD1Global

Creta Maris Beach Resort Celebrates Biodiversity by Holding Special Activities Guided tour in the resort’s gardens, Information on the resort’s participation in Stray Animals’ Program, Traditional Sheep Shearing and Cheese-Making. - June 16, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Global Hotels Earn 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence AD1 Global announced today that six of its properties received the TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award and two hotels were enshrined in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for having earned a Certificate of Excellence every year for the past five years. The Certificate of Excellence program celebrates... - June 13, 2019 - AD1Global

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Officially Offers New Service: Mud Baths On June 12, 2019, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort inaugurated its mud bath service to the public in order to offer more options to guests who have been seeking new experiences. - June 13, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Wyndham Dania Hotel Partners with Community Vegetable Garden The Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port hotel is partnering with The PATCH, a local outdoor urban farmer’s market in Dania Beach to offer guests organic and locally grown products. Conveniently located less than a mile away from the hotel, The PATCH has a large selection of natural Florida-grown... - June 11, 2019 - AD1Global