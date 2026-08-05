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Within Resorts
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Half of AD1 Hospitality's Portfolio Earns 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
11 hotels recognized with 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards - August 04, 2026 - AD1Global
Conrad Fritz Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. as Director of Property Services
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Conrad Fritz has joined Thomas as Director of Property Services. - June 01, 2026 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Sail Tech Launches AI-Powered TikTok Advertising for Hotels
Sail Tech is bringing AI-powered TikTok guest acquisition to hotels, enabling properties to tap into one of the fastest-growing travel discovery channels without managing ad spend, creative, or targeting. - May 08, 2026 - Sail Tech
Launch of the "Singing from the Heart" Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026 at MerPerle Nui Sam
In the morning April 17, 2026, the launching ceremony of the “Singing from the Heart” Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026, organized by An Giang Newspaper and Radio – Television, officially took place at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - April 20, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Wellness-Oriented Travel Gains Momentum in Chau Doc for Summer 2026
As demand for wellness-focused travel continues to rise, more Vietnamese families are seeking destinations that offer tranquility, nature, and culturally enriching experiences. This summer, Chau Doc is emerging as a compelling choice, blending spiritual heritage with serene landscapes in the Mekong Delta. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participates in VITM Hanoi 2026, Strengthening Partnerships and Expanding Brand Presence
The Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2026, held from April 9–12, 2026 at I.C.E Hanoi, is one of the most prestigious annual tourism events in Vietnam, gathering over 600 domestic and international enterprises. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Records Strong Booking Momentum for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the Upcoming April 30 – May 1 Holiday
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort has reported a steady rise in reservations for the upcoming Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day (10th day of the 3rd lunar month) as well as the Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day holiday (April 30 – May 1). - March 29, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Mana Hotels Leads Boating & Star Gazing Initiatives to Expand Ranakpur’s Tourism Appeal
Mana Hotels leads boating & star gazing initiatives in Ranakpur, expanding tourism beyond the Jain Temple and leopard sightings. - March 28, 2026 - Mana Hotels
Mana Hotels Positions Ranakpur Adventure Park as a Venue for Corporate Team-Building and Outdoor Events
Mana Hotels positions the Ranakpur Adventure Park as a safe, well-managed venue for outdoor corporate events and team-building sessions, offering adventure activities, flexible spaces, strong safety standards, and a clean natural setting near Ranakpur. - February 04, 2026 - Mana Hotels
Diverse Services – a Commitment to Thoughtful Experiences
After more than a year of operation, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort continues to refine and expand its service portfolio, aiming to better accommodate the evolving and diverse needs of domestic and international guests. - January 21, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Discovery Hospitality Names Jonathan Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal
Discovery Hospitality today announced the appointment of Jonathan Michael Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal, effective January 17, 2026. Bartlett succeeds Stanley Lau, who has overseen the resort since its opening in July 2023. - January 20, 2026 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Rising Year-End Bookings Reflect Growing Demand for Peaceful Tet Retreats at MerPerle Nui Sam
As the Lunar New Year approaches, the fast-paced rhythm of urban life has led many travelers to seek quieter destinations that offer rest, reflection, and reconnection. During the pre-Tet period, MerPerle Nui Sam has recorded a noticeable increase in booking interest, particularly from families and small groups looking for a calm and meaningful year-end escape. - January 13, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Introduces Kids Club – Creating Endless Fun for Young Guests
In its ongoing commitment to providing meaningful family-friendly experiences, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly introduces Kids Club, a dedicated recreational space designed especially for children to enjoy fun, creativity, and joyful moments throughout their stay. - December 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Chuck Wolf’s "A Ranch Day Retreat" Offers a Natural Model for Effective Leadership
The 10th anniversary edition blends equine-facilitated learning with practical tools for communication, collaboration, and self-awareness in professional and personal settings. - December 20, 2025 - A Ranch Day Retreat
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with a Commitment to Sustainable Growth
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly celebrates its first anniversary on December 21st, 2025, marking an important milestone in its journey of establishment, operational stability, and sustainable development within the hospitality landscape of the Mekong Delta. - December 20, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Hotel Rebranding and Renovation Announcement Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia
Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia, located at 2500 33rd St, Orlando, FL 32839, announces the completion of an extensive interior renovation and the official rebranding of the property. - December 19, 2025 - AD1Global
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa Introduces Complimentary 15-Minute Massage Experience Following Official Opening
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa has officially opened its doors, marking the launch of a wellness destination focused on in-depth therapeutic care within a tranquil resort setting at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - December 19, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces Year-End Holiday Offering Focused on Relaxation and Tranquility
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort today announced its year-end holiday program designed to provide guests with a calm and comfortable environment during the festive season. As travelers increasingly look for spaces that offer privacy and peaceful surroundings, the Resort introduces a range of services intended to support restful year-end stays. - November 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces the Soft Opening of Its New Spa in Mid-November 2025
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort is pleased to announce the Soft Opening of the MerPerle Nui Sam Spa, an all-new wellness sanctuary officially welcoming guests in mid-November 2025. - November 21, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
AD1 Hospitality Wins Gold at 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards
Recognized in Technology Solutions Category for "Extend Your Stay" with a Click: Using SMS to Generate Additional Revenue. - October 24, 2025 - AD1Global
Mana Hotels Announces Event Details for New Year’s Eve 2026 Celebrations
Celebrate New Year 2026 at Mana Hotels Ranakpur! Enjoy live music, dance, games & a gala dinner. Explore new attractions – Ranakpur Adventure Park & thrilling Leopard Safari. - October 23, 2025 - Mana Hotels
Paramount Hospitality Management Welcomes Cynthia Younes as District Director of Sales & Catering for Four Orlando Hotels
Paramount Hospitality Management™ (PHM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cynthia Younes as District Director of Sales & Catering. With a distinguished career in the hospitality industry, Younes will be instrumental in driving strategic sales initiatives to elevate business growth and success across PHM’s Orlando portfolio. - September 01, 2025 - Paramount Hospitality Management
Ranakpur Gains Ground as a Wildlife and Adventure Tourism Destination
A new offbeat destination for adventure & wildlife lovers in the heart of Rajasthan! Explore Ranakpur with ManaHotels. - August 12, 2025 - Mana Hotels
World’s First Multi-Level Indoor Padel Club Coming to the James Residences in Downtown Miami
In a World Of Firsts, Sonesta, Mint Developers And Sunrise Padel Capital Will Come Together to Offer Unique Experience At Game Changing Miami Development - August 06, 2025 - AD1Global
More Than a Loyalty Program: My Discovery Elite Raises the Standard for Filipino Hospitality
Discovery Hospitality, the trailblazing Filipino hotel group behind some of the country’s most celebrated hotel and resort brands in the Philippines, is elevating its signature loyalty program, My Discovery Elite, with a refreshed suite of benefits that reflect the brand’s enduring promise: heartfelt service, meaningful connection, and a deep understanding of what makes Filipino hospitality truly exceptional. - July 24, 2025 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Mana Hotels Announces Long Weekend Package for August 15–17, 2025
Mana Hotels Ranakpur announces a special package for the August 15–17 long weekend. Includes meals, activities & discounts for families. Enjoy monsoon greenery & cool weather. - July 08, 2025 - Mana Hotels
AD1 Hospitality Welcomes TownePlace Suites Raleigh-Durham Airport to Its Portfolio
AD1 Hospitality is proud to welcome the TownePlace Suites Raleigh-Durham Airport/Morrisville to its growing managed portfolio. The 112-room extended-stay property marks another important third-party management partnership for AD1 as it continues to strengthen its presence in key markets across the Southeast. - June 27, 2025 - AD1Global
Escape Into a Story: Sterling Ridge Announces Exclusive Reading Retreat with Katherine Center
Sterling Ridge Resort will host its popular Reading Retreat from November 14–16, 2025, featuring bestselling author Katherine Center. Set in Vermont’s scenic Green Mountains, the event offers a cozy weekend of author meet-and-greets, group discussions, and time to relax in private log cabins. Highlights include signed books, curated gifts, and a community book swap. Booking opens by phone only on June 16 at 1:00 PM EST. - June 16, 2025 - Sterling Ridge Resort
Mana Hotels Launches the Vibrant Saturday Carnival in Ranakpur to Delight Weekend Travelers
Mana Hotels, a leading boutique hospitality destination in Ranakpur, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Saturday Carnival, a weekly celebration of music, entertainment, and cultural experiences designed to offer guests a memorable and engaging weekend stay. Held every Saturday evening at... - May 02, 2025 - Mana Hotels
The Harrison Hotel Downtown Hollywood is Planning a Grand Opening
Previously operating under a national brand, the newly renamed Harrison Hotel Downtown Hollywood, located at 1925 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020, has officially launched its rebrand as an affordable boutique hotel now managed by AD1 Hospitality. A Grand Opening is planned for the first half... - April 24, 2025 - AD1Global
The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel Rebrands, Marking a New Chapter in Hospitality
Formerly operating as the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta North Druid Hills, the newly reimagined Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel, located at 2061 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, has officially rebranded under new ownership and will be managed by AD1. Nestled in the vibrant North Druid Hills... - April 19, 2025 - AD1Global
Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks Joins IHG Portfolio
Formerly known as Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration Area, the newly reflagged Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks, located at 3011 Maingate Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34747, has officially joined the IHG Hotels & Resorts family. Conveniently situated just minutes from... - April 18, 2025 - AD1Global
Celebrate Spring in Style: Luxe Sunset’s Signature Seasonal Brunches Return with Easter & Mother’s Day Experiences
This April and May, Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel hosts two signature spring brunches on its scenic garden terrace. Easter Brunch (April 20) features decadent cuisine, live entertainment, bottomless mimosas, and a festive egg hunt with the Easter Bunny. Mother’s Day Brunch (May 11) offers a refined culinary experience with specialty sparkling beverages, live music, and floral gifts for moms. Both events showcase Luxe’s signature blend of luxury and family-friendly charm. - April 10, 2025 - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel
Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Hosts Grand Opening Celebration
AD1, a leading hospitality management company, announced the grand opening of Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill, located atop the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport, one of the company’s newest properties. The celebration took place on April 8, 2025, and featured an afternoon of curated culinary experiences, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, all overlooking the airfield of Melbourne International Airport (MLB). - April 10, 2025 - AD1Global
Alaska Kenai Adventures Partners with Salmon for Soldiers to Support Veterans Through Fishing
Alaska Kenai Adventures, a family-owned fishing lodge on the Kenai River, is honored to announce its partnership with Salmon for Soldiers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans through the healing power of fishing. This June, the lodge will host a group of veterans for a once-in-a-lifetime... - April 02, 2025 - Alaska Kenai Adventures
Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Opening - Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport
AD1 officially opened the Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill on February 10, 2025, at the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport. Situated atop the hotel, the venue provides guests with direct views of Melbourne International Airport’s (MLB) runways, offering a unique setting for dining and entertainment for both locals and travelers. - February 11, 2025 - AD1Global
New Sonesta James Hotel to be Tallest Building in Miami
Sonesta International Hotels Corporate has announced a deal with South Florida’s Mint Developers, in partnership with AD1, to build The James Hotel & Residences in Downtown Miami, Florida, an estimated $850 million development that is expected to open in January 2028. - February 01, 2025 - AD1Global
The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel Rebrands from Doubletree Atlanta North Druid Hills
The former Doubletree Atlanta North Druid Hills has officially rebranded as The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel, ushering in a new era for the well-established property in one of Atlanta's most vibrant neighborhoods. This rebranding represents a fresh identity, enhanced service offerings, and a continued commitment to delivering exceptional accommodations in one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods. - January 27, 2025 - AD1Global
Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel Reopens After Palisades Fire, Supporting Brentwood and Palisades Communities
Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel has reopened after a temporary closure due to the Palisades Fire. A Brentwood landmark since 1983, the hotel served as a refuge for displaced families, evacuees, and first responders. To support recovery efforts, Luxe offers special discounts, affordable dining, waived pet fees, and community events. Additionally, the hotel is encouraging donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, reaffirming its dedication to the Brentwood and Palisades communities. - January 15, 2025 - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel
Mana Hotels Announce Event Details for New Years Eve 2025 Celebrations
In order to attract tourists from Rajasthan & the neighboring states of Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh, Mana Hotels has unveiled exciting offers for the New Years Eve period. - December 05, 2024 - Mana Hotels
AD1 Wins Bronze Adrian Award for Hospitality Innovation
AD1 is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 HSMAI Adrian Award winner, earning the Bronze Award in the Digital - Innovation category. This prestigious honor celebrates the launch of Hospitality’s First Cutting-Edge AI Bartender Experience, an initiative that debuted at the Wyndham... - November 21, 2024 - AD1Global
Chetola Resort Welcomes Acclaimed Executive Chef Tony Bates to Culinary Team
Chetola Resort is excited to announce the appointment of Executive Chef Tony Bates to lead its culinary team. With a rich history of culinary excellence, Chef Bates brings extensive experience and an innovative vision that will elevate the dining experience at Chetola. - November 15, 2024 - Chetola Resort
From Valencia, Spain, Emilio Modern Gypsy Unveils "Reborn" Music Video and Announces Global Performance Availability
Modern Spanish guitarist Emilio Modern Gypsy debuts his new music video, "Reborn," filmed in Tarragona, Spain, capturing his signature blend of flamenco fusion, modern and global rhythms. Now based in Valencia, Emilio is available for performances worldwide, bringing a renewed passion to his modern Spanish guitar. - November 13, 2024 - Emilio:Modern Gypsy
Introducing a New Club for Travel & Hospitality Brands
Arrimo proudly announces the launch of the Travel & Hospitality Club, an exclusive membership designed for brands in the travel and hospitality industry seeking to innovate, push boundaries, and lead the next chapter of travel marketing. Arrimo’s experience within the industry have... - November 04, 2024 - Arrimo
Go Rentals Partners with Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival®, the Premier Culinary Event in the Pacific
Elite vehicle-rental service Go Rentals is partnering for the second consecutive year with the Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival, providing services for Festival chefs and esteemed guests through local teams on the ground. - October 08, 2024 - Go Rentals
Discovery Hospitality Transforms Property Management Through Exceptional Service
Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC), a leading hospitality brand in the Philippines, introduces cutting-edge property management services that are set to transform the industry. DHC, known for its acclaimed and award-winning properties, demonstrates a comprehensive and dynamic approach that endures throughout time, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and exceptional guest experiences. - September 02, 2024 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Discovery Hospitality Corporation, Crowned as the Leading Hospitality Brand in the Philippines
Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) proudly added three more awards to its collection after receiving three recognitions at the World Business Outlook Awards held at the Marriott Marquis in Bangkok, Thailand. - August 31, 2024 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
McClain Cellars Unveils the Black Heroes Collection: A Tribute to American Icons
McClain Cellars, Southern California’s only Black-owned winery, is proud to announce the launch of the Black Heroes Collection, a series of five extraordinary wines dedicated to celebrating the legacies of some of America’s most revered Black heroes. This unique collection honors the... - August 23, 2024 - McClain Cellars