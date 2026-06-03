Since February 2022, over 1500 Ukrainian children have tragically lost their lives or been injured in the ongoing war, with an alarming 20,000 reported missing by the Ukrainian authorities. In a heartfelt response to this devastating situation, acclaimed musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew has released a new song titled "Fly Away - Відлітати" to pay tribute to the mothers who have lost their children in the conflict. - October 14, 2023 - Newport River Music