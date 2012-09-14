PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

The Latest Feature Release for Sencore’s MRD 7000 Pushes the Boundaries of the Flagship IRD Platform Cutting-edge feature set taken to the next level. - October 31, 2019 - Sencore

MOG Presents New VIZZI’s Features at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces the introduction of new features to the VIZZI OTT platform. - September 11, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches mDECK at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces today the launch of a professional media deck appliance, mDECK. - September 06, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches MAM4PRO at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media unveils today one of the highlights at this year IBC Show. - August 31, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG at IBC 2019 MOG Presents New Developments at IBC 2019 - August 28, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Updated Feature Release for Sencore’s Internet Distribution Gateway (DMG 7000) Gateway between broadcast MPEG/IP networks and internet-based distribution protocols. - August 02, 2019 - Sencore

MOG Integrates NewTek NDI® Into mxfSPEEDRAIL MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces full support on NewTek’s NDI®, the most widely adopted and used IP technology in the world for transporting video, audio and metadata over standard 1Gb. Ethernet networks. - June 21, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Delicious Taste: Chocolate Awards Announced by TasteTV for Best Toffee and Best White Chocolate TasteTV and the International Chocolate Salon have selected some of the top Toffees and White Chocolates from around the world. They come from the United States, Canada, Scandinavia, England, and other far flung sources. The results of the Toffee Awards and the White Chocolate Awards have been announced. - May 18, 2019 - TasteTV

MOG Technologies Launches a New SDK for Interoperable Master Format (IMF) MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces the launch of a new Software Development Kit that supports the Interoperable Master Format (IMF). - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Presents Machine Learning at NAB with mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announced the launch of two new modules for its production analytics platform. mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE will revolutionize the insights that a user can obtain from the whole production environment. - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG at NABSHOW 2019 NABSHOW – Booth SU7510 MOG Technologies highlights advances in file-based workflows at NABSHOW 2019. MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, will be presenting the latest developments at NAB 2019, taking place 8 to 11 April, booth SU7510, at the... - March 30, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

VIVE Network Chooses Tulix for UHD HDR Delivery Tulix has today announced a deal with VIVE Network that will see Tulix distribute VIVE’s live sports events in UHD HDR across multiple platforms. As part of the deal, Tulix has designed and implemented a complete OTT streaming workflow for VIVE, including a suite of applications that are available... - February 19, 2019 - Tulix Systems

Skittles Productions Says the Future of TV Ads is in Adaptability TV commercials need to evolve in changing times if they wish to have the same impact on their audience, says Skittles Productions. - February 16, 2019 - Skittles Productions

Tulix Announces Successful Launch of Vidgo Tulix, the streaming technology incubator, has today announced the successful launch of prepaid live television service Vidgo. Tulix has been working with Vidgo in preparation for their launch throughout 2018. The agreement between the two companies sees Tulix providing Vidgo with a fully managed streaming... - January 30, 2019 - Tulix Systems

Ironsgate Films Present: Binary Star - New Interactive On-Demand Series Pre-Production has started on a new format Interactive Web-Series. Alexander Hathaway has been announced as the series lead character. - January 28, 2019 - Ironsgate Films

MOG Central Ingest System with Direct Ingest Into Adobe Creative Cloud MOG Central Ingest System new capability to ingest directly into Adobe Creative Cloud. - January 10, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG and Panasonic Together on 4K Workflows MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces to join Panasonic “4K Workflows Partners.” MOG had been collaborating with Panasonic since its first steps back in 2007. The company is a P2, and AVC-Ultra Partner due to the developments... - December 12, 2018 - MOG Technologies

Skittles Productions Involving a New Feature in Corporate Videos for Branding of Businesses or Industries Skittles Productions says that if brands want to impress clients, corporate videos are their best option. - October 29, 2018 - Skittles Productions

Vitex LLC Announces Availability of New Tunable Laser Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic components announced today that the company added an integrated tunable laser assembly to its portfolio. The LYTLS7600 is a tunable laser assembly compatible with the OIF “Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly” (ITLA) MSA -based on a novel monolithic... - October 11, 2018 - Vitex LLC

The Taste Awards Announce 2018 TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees The 10th Annual Taste Awards, the premier awards celebrating the year's best in Food, Fashion, and Lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming Video, and on Radio & Podcasts is pleased to announce the TASTE Hall of Fame inductees for the upcoming awards show in Hollywood. Sixth... - October 10, 2018 - TasteTV

Alfonso Lovo Band, Number One in Blues, and Akademia Artist of the Year, 2017 Alfonso Lovo is a very versatile multi-instrumental musician, that can go from flamenco and acoustic blues guitar, singing, to electric blues, and jazz piano. His first album was Terremoto, Richter 6.35, and followed by Freedom Fighters in the 1980's. He is at his maturity as a musician, and this was proven by his performance at Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, France on June 14, 2014. Now he is releasing in 2018, his New Orleans Sessions album. - September 24, 2018 - Alfonso Lovo

America's Got Talent Finalist Katrina "Kat" Williams to Headline Day of the African Equestrian Gala on Saturday, September 22 in North Carolina Singer, songwriter Katrina “Kat” Williams and her trio will entertain guests at the Day of the African Equestrian soirée on Saturday Evening, September 22nd at Harambee Farm in the Green Creek Township of North Carolina’s Polk County. The evening will benefit Africa focused charities. - September 21, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

BrightVR 360 4K Camera is Now Available for Pre-Order The pre-order campaign includes free access to Vizzi live streaming platform so that every creator can quickly acquire and delivery 360 production contents. - September 15, 2018 - MOG Technologies

Day of the African Equestrian: Celebration Extended to a Second Day - Singer/ Songwriter Drea D’nur to Headline Benefit Concert in Tryon, NC on Sept. 17 The celebration of African participation in the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games has been extended to a second day. A day of targeted activities has been added for Monday, September 17th in the Town of Tryon (North Carolina) - culminating with an evening of musical entertainment at the Rogers Park Amphitheater. Scheduled performers include Drea d'Nur, The Lemira Percussion Ensemble and Katrina "Kat" Williams. Beneficiaries include: Africare and the Focus on Africa Program at Merrill College. - August 29, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

UALA Announces Completion of “Lacrosse Wall Ball” Lacrosse Wall to Serve as Training Facility to Assist in UA's Tradition of Excellence in the Sport of Lacrosse. - August 10, 2018 - Upper Arlington Lacrosse Association

World Dog Surfing Championships Return on August 4th to Northern California to Hang 10 with Man's Best Friend The 3rd Annual World Dog Surfing Championships will take place on August 4th, 2018, on the Northern California coast, near San Francisco. The World championships for Dog Surfing take place on the Northern California coast, where the concept for the dog surfing sport originated, bringing together the best in local and international dog surfing talent. The world's top dog surfers as well as amateurs are invited to bring home the gold. - July 30, 2018 - TasteTV

Day of the African Equestrian: Tickets to Gala Reception Honoring African Delegation to 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in North Carolina Now on Sale Soiree celebrating African athletes at FEI World Equestrian Games and fêting the continent's contributions to equestrianism will be held at Harambee Farm - Polk County, NC. Tickets available online via Brown Paper Tickets. - July 24, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

KVIQ Thrives with New NVerzion Source Switch, NFinity Server, and NControl Package NVerzion and KVIQ have worked together to create an innovative broadcast solution that eliminates extraneous hardware with this new, Source-Switch technology. - July 21, 2018 - NVerzion

Lunkerville Adds Discovery Channel to List of Broadcast Partners The network adds 94 million combined households to the popular fishing show's already impressive reach with CBS Sports and World Fishing Network. - July 17, 2018 - Rockville Pictures Inc.

New Addiction Memoir Honored as Finalist in 2018 International Book Awards LWS Literary Services announces that "Mind on Fire: A Case of Successful Addiction Recovery," written by Philip Muls, was chosen as a Finalist in the Addiction and Recovery category of the 2018 International Book Awards. Muls’ memoir chronicles his journey from high-functioning alcoholic and corporate executive to recovered addict. Muls wrote his story in order to offer hope, support, and guidance to those struggling with addiction. - June 12, 2018 - LWS Literary Services

Gerald G.Money, CEO of GM Entertainment, International Release of Autobiography, "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era," Available on Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com From the mid ’80 to 90’s, every major city to the smallest rural community would experience the drug scourge that engulfed this country, Crack Cocaine. Not even the Heroin epidemic of the 70’s would compare to the Crack Era. "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era" is the true story of the “Original” Gerald G. Money, a real life Drug Dealer loosely depicted in the 1991 Hollywood film "New Jack City." Gangster to God, G' Money shares his life and transformation. - June 05, 2018 - GM Entertainment

World’s Largest Co-Location and Data Center Provider Approves LightBolt Transceivers Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers announced today that its’ LightBolt brand of 1G/10G transceivers were tested and approved by a leading global colocation data center provider. The company with an annual revenue of $3.5 billion operates 175+ data centers in 22 countries. - May 25, 2018 - Vitex LLC

After Stellar NAB Preview, ARAMYST is Ready to Save Stations Countless Man-Hours on Syndicated Programming ARAMYST is NVerzion's groundbreaking new automated solution that cuts down the time spent working on syndicated programming by up to 90%. - April 19, 2018 - NVerzion

"Star Trek: Discovery" Actor Romaine Waite Joins Netflix Holiday Film "Christmas Calendar" Romaine Waite (Star Trek: Discovery) has joined "Christmas Calendar," a Netflix holiday film starring Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) and Quincy Brown (Dope, Fox series Star) directed by Bradley Walsh with Brad Krevoy producing. Waite will play Mitch, the brother-in-law to Abby Sutton (Kat... - April 10, 2018 - Pisgarie Entertainment

Melissa Hull Gallemore Brings The Ripple Effect to e360tv Discovering the Far-Reaching and Surprising Effects of Simple Thought and Action - April 05, 2018 - e360tv

Award-Winning Latex Fashion Show from the UK Now on e360tv Latex Fashion Meets High Fashion - April 04, 2018 - e360tv

Season 5 of Katie O’s Food Carnival Launches on e360tv Experience food like never before. - April 03, 2018 - e360tv

Now on e360tv: American Addict and American Addict 2: The Big Lie Prescription Addiction: The Shocking Truth Behind the Growing US Epidemic - March 30, 2018 - e360tv

Cindy Ashton’s Popular and Provocative Show #CindyUncorked Comes to e360tv Uncorking Barriers to Career, Wellness and the Human Condition - March 28, 2018 - e360tv

Vitex LLC Announces Availability of 400G Transceiver Portfolio Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic interconnect solutions announced today that the company in partnership with InnoLight Technology introduced 400G transceivers to its growing portfolio of products for datacenter and telecom markets. InnoLight Technology, a leader in data center optics builds... - March 25, 2018 - Vitex LLC

Teamium Announces Strategic Partnership with Zeus Worldcast Teamium, the leading provider of cloud-based Production Management software solutions, is pleased to announce their strategic partnership with Zeus Worldcast to accelerate the development of their Production ERP application. Zeus provides media services to a wide range of content providers, servicing... - March 04, 2018 - Teamium Production

Just in Time for Cold Weather, Awards for Best Hot Chocolate & Cocoa Announced by the International Chocolate Salon TasteTV and the International Chocolate Salon have selected some of the top hot chocolates from around the World to help soothe and comfort the mind and body during any times of cold, or just chilly, winter weather. - February 14, 2018 - TasteTV

Four Top Chocolate Picks for Valentines Selected by the International Chocolate Salon TasteTV and the International Chocolate Salon have selected and awarded 4 of the Best Chocolates for Valentine’s Day, or for any time romance is on the menu. - February 14, 2018 - TasteTV