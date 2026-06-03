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Within Television Broadcasting
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Atlanta Filmmakers Launch New Series Exploring Black Boyhood in South Atlanta
Bottom of The Net Filmworks has announced the production of "For Kings." A six‑episode dramatic series set in Atlanta. The story follows three young black boys and their families navigating friendship, identity, racism, systemic bias and life altering decisions. The series blends character‑driven drama with socially relevant storytelling, offering a grounded, emotional portrait of black life in America. - February 12, 2026 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world. - October 02, 2025 - TCT
Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. - September 23, 2025 - TCT
San Francisco Chocolate Week Arrives This September with Region-wide Tasting Adventure
San Francisco’s most delicious week is back! SF Chocolate Week returns September 20–28, 2025, uniting over 20 of the Bay Area’s top chocolate shops, bakeries, cafés, and bars in a week-long celebration of cocoa, craft, and creativity. From handmade truffles and gourmet... - September 03, 2025 - TasteTV
Christian Artist Mikey Loy Releases Powerful Single “SUICID3” for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Christian artist Mikey Loy releases his fourth single, SUICID3, on Sept. 1 during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Produced by Grace Path, the song and music video share Loy’s personal journey of loss, depression, and hope through Jesus Christ. Inspired by the death of his brother to suicide, SUICID3 offers a message of life and redemption, pointing those struggling with despair to the saving power of Christ. - August 31, 2025 - Grace Path
Los Angeles Chocolate Salon Comes Back on October 5 as the Premiere SoCal Artisan Chocolate Festival
The Annual Los Angeles Chocolate Salon and Festival takes place this Fall on October 5, 2025. - August 29, 2025 - TasteTV
Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon Returns on November 23 to San Francisco Bay Area
TasteTV's Annual Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon and Festival takes place this season on November 23, 2025 in San Francisco. Chocolate aficionados, fanatics, lovers and addicts can taste & experience a wide range of artisan, gourmet & premium chocolate in one of the world’s most... - August 29, 2025 - TasteTV
TasteTV's 2nd Annual San Francisco Science Fiction Short Film & TV Awards Announce 2025 Winners
The 2nd Annual San Francisco Science Fiction Short Film & TV Awards, produced by TasteTV, are proud to announce the 2025 winners and finalists, honoring this year’s most imaginative, creative, and boundary-pushing storytelling in short films, streaming, and television. “This... - August 29, 2025 - TasteTV
Forge Film Studios Launches at Historic TCT Broadcast Facility with Grammy Winner Kaya Jones and Boxing Legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini
On Wednesday, August 6, Forge Film Studios officially launched at the historic TCT Network television facility in Akron with a high-energy grand opening featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Kaya Jones and boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. The event marked the debut of a... - August 12, 2025 - TCT
Christian Worship Artist Mikey Loy to Release Debut Singles "Proverbs 31 Woman," "Free Indeed," and "G.O.D." – a Journey from Brokenness to Worship
Grace Path is proud to announce the debut release of Christian worship artist Mikey Loy, whose first three original singles - “Proverbs 31 Woman,” “Free Indeed,” and “G.O.D.”—will be available on all major music platforms starting August 3–4, 2025. - August 01, 2025 - Grace Path
Newport River Music Releases Mysterious Single "Needles and Chains" by Mark Anthony Bartholomew
Newport River Music announces the release of "Needles and Chains," a spiritually encrypted single by Mark Anthony Bartholomew. The song tells a redemptive story of addiction and deliverance, integrating ancient languages and faith-based AI research. Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. - May 09, 2025 - Newport River Music
Avitech Appoints Don Hosmer as New U.S. National Sales Manager
Avitech International Corp., multiview pioneer and innovative designer and manufacturer of user-friendly KVM technologies and multi-functional video processing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hosmer as the company’s new U.S. National Sales Manager. With new solutions, Avitech can provide flexible multi-functional KVM multiview and switching solutions that are proven in control room environments, operations centers, live event productions, meeting rooms, and more. - April 22, 2025 - Avitech International Corp.
After a Successful Theatrical Run, "Unraveled" Now Streaming Nationwide on Amazon Prime
Following its acclaimed theatrical release, "Unraveled" - a gripping psychological thriller - is now available on Amazon Prime. Written and Directed by award-winning filmmaker Alfred Robbins, the film takes viewers on an emotional suspense filled journey. When a devoted wife tragically... - April 10, 2025 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
New Book Offers Biblical Principles for Healing Emotional Wounds
New Book Release: "How to Heal Your Broken Heart," by Author Rita J. Cartwright shares her journey of healing from heartbreak caused by domestic violence, infidelity, and loss. Through faith and eight biblical principles, she found emotional restoration and now offers readers a path to healing. This inspiring book provides practical, faith-based strategies to overcome pain and find peace. - February 06, 2025 - Rita Cartwright
Spexster Unveils Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025
Spexster’s Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025 report reveals key innovations like AI-powered editing, immersive storytelling through VR, and sustainable production practices. It’s a roadmap for creators and brands to embrace innovation, authenticity, and impactful storytelling. - January 30, 2025 - Spexster
Right Now TV Expands Reach to Over 72 Million Households in Top Television Markets
Broadcast Network for Men Strengthens Presence in 16 of the Top 20 U.S. Markets. - January 01, 2025 - Right Now TV
5th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports to Stream Worldwide from Tryon International via YouTube and SQITV
The 5th Tom Bass Seminar will examine issues relating to diversity in equestrian related enterprises. Hosted on the campus of the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort (TIEC), the hybrid meeting will connect locally and internationally based horse enthusiasts. The theme of the 2024 seminar focuses upon “The Business of Horses.” - November 21, 2024 - SportsQuest International, LLC
TasteTV Releases New Edition of "The Fragrance Designer's Primer Book" for the Holidays
Perfumers on Business Success, Design, Branding, and Creative Inspiration - November 21, 2024 - TasteTV
Sencore Continues to Evolve the AFN Platform with New 12G-SDI Input Option
Sencore, a recognized leader in video delivery solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 12G-SDI encoder input option to the Sencore AFN platform. This enhancement underscores Sencore’s ongoing commitment to advancing the AFN platform and delivering... - November 07, 2024 - Sencore
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Sencore Partners with StreamVX to Deliver Turnkey OTT Workflow Solution, to be Showcased at SCTE TechExpo24
Sencore, a leading provider of video delivery and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with StreamVX, a pioneer in OTT workflow software. Together, Sencore and StreamVX are introducing a low-cost, turnkey OTT workflow solution designed to meet the evolving needs of... - September 24, 2024 - Sencore
Cinematographer Kevin Otterness Joins "The Travelers Team" Project
Renowned Chicago-based cinematographer to lend his expertise to 6MP Films' debut sci-fi feature film "The Travelers Team" set for production in early 2025. - August 23, 2024 - 6MP Films
GoPhrazy Reinvents Media Localization with a Culture - First Approach
Bringing Multilingual Dubbing, Voice Over, Subtitling, and Captioning to New Heights Through the Lens of Culture - August 15, 2024 - GoPhrazy
Sencore and Showfer to Highlight Collaborative Innovations at IBC 2024
Showcasing Advanced Content Management and Distribution Solution - August 14, 2024 - Sencore
Pro-Cam Opens Las Vegas Branch, Expanding Rental Operation
Pro-Cam Rentals, North America’s largest stabilized remote heads and camera cranes provider, has expanded rental operations with a new full-service branch in the heart of Las Vegas near Allegiant Stadium at 3380 West Hacienda Avenue, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The new Nevada shop... - August 09, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Sencore Showcases their Latest Broadcast Solutions and Products at IBC 2024
Sencore Inc., a premier provider of professional broadcast solutions, is proud to showcase its latest and most popular products at IBC from September 13-16, 2024, at the RAI in Amsterdam, where there will be a focus on enhancing broadcast contribution, content distribution, and monitoring of... - July 25, 2024 - Sencore
Prairie Pictures Releases Stunning New Documentary Film About Storm Chasers Ahead of "Twisters" Movie
From the creator of “The Chasers of Tornado Alley” (1996) comes a new look at storm chasing. Written and directed by filmmaker and veteran storm chaser Martin Lisius, "The Chasers of Tornado Alley: Touching the Sky" (July 2024) is a documentary film about storm chasers and their quest to find answers through nature. - July 17, 2024 - Prairie Pictures
"Hotel Incredible" Season 3 Premieres Late Summer 2024 Showcasing Unique U.S. Lodging
The highly anticipated third season of "Hotel Incredible" premieres late summer 2024 on TV Asia Network. Hosted by travel expert Brandy Conner, the show explores unique and unusual lodging across the U.S., including Jules Undersea Lodge in Florida, Titan Ranch in Arkansas, and the new Mirror Hotel in North Carolina. Available on multiple platforms including Dish, Xfinity, and Roku. - June 14, 2024 - Hotel Incredible
Sencore and Showfer Announce Collaboration at NAB 2024, with a Brand-New Content Management and Distribution Solution
Sencore, a leading provider of professional content delivery solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Showfer, a pioneer in content management platforms. Together, they are set to redefine the landscape of content transport, monitoring, playout, and workflow scheduling... - March 27, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Unveils Exciting Lineup at NAB 2024: Showcasing Comprehensive Solutions for Managed Content and Distribution, Monitoring, Contribution Encoding, and ATSC 3.0
Sencore, a leading innovator in cutting-edge video solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2024, April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As a trusted industry player, Sencore is set to showcase a dynamic range of solutions... - March 08, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Unveils AG 2700: A Revolutionary Solution for Future-Proof Retransmission Reception Infrastructure
Sencore, an innovator in broadcast solutions, is thrilled to introduce the AG 2700, a versatile and dense solution engineered for receiving ATSC RF signals, transforming them into ASI and IP outputs, and enabling seamless retransmission for MVPDs and other broadcast entities. Future-Proof... - December 06, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Introduces Enhanced Descrambling Capabilities for ARD 3000 Series, Facilitating Seamless ATSC 3.0 Deployment
Sencore, a leading innovator in professional receiver decoder platforms, announces a significant advancement in its ARD 3000 series, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the evolving ATSC 3.0 landscape. The new update, integrated into version 1.17.0 of the unit software, introduces... - November 17, 2023 - Sencore
Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon Returns on November 19 to San Francisco Bay Area
The Annual Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon takes place this season on November 19, 2023 in San Francisco. Chocolate aficionados, fanatics, lovers and addicts can taste & experience a wide range of artisan, gourmet & premium chocolate in one of the world’s most well-known culinary... - November 16, 2023 - TasteTV
Arctek Celebrates Success with the Afiniti Platform, Anticipates Future Growth with Sencore
Arctek, a leader in live sports transmissions, is thrilled to mark their partnership with Adtec's Afiniti Platform and is looking forward to the promising future of this collaboration with industry leader Sencore. Brian Stanley, Owner of Arctek, provides insights into this remarkable journey,... - November 03, 2023 - Sencore
Announcing the Official Selections for the Videos for Change 2023 Global Festival
Videos for Change – it's where storytelling and social action intersect. - October 30, 2023 - Videos for Change
Innerspace Cases Unveils Cutting-Edge Cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, Elevating Protection and Portability
Innerspace Cases launches ATA-rated cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, ensuring durability and mobility. Precision-engineered for a snug fit and easy access, these cases reflect a commitment to form and function. Available at www.InnerspaceCases.com. - October 25, 2023 - Innerspace Cases
Renowned Musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew Releases Touching New Song in Honor of Ukrainian War Victims
Since February 2022, over 1500 Ukrainian children have tragically lost their lives or been injured in the ongoing war, with an alarming 20,000 reported missing by the Ukrainian authorities. In a heartfelt response to this devastating situation, acclaimed musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew has released a new song titled "Fly Away - Відлітати" to pay tribute to the mothers who have lost their children in the conflict. - October 14, 2023 - Newport River Music
Spincast TV Opens Casting Call for Broadcast-Quality Content in Outdoor, Sports, and Lifestyle Categories
New Business Model Allows Independent Producers to Benefit from Network Growth and Sponsorship Revenues - September 06, 2023 - Spincast, Inc
Sencore Expands Its Broadcast Solutions Portfolio with the Acquisition of Adtec Digital's Afiniti Platform
Sencore, a leading technology solutions provider in the broadcast industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Adtec Digital's renowned Afiniti platform. Adtec Digital's Afiniti has made significant strides in contribution, news gathering, and REMI applications, and its... - August 25, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore to Showcase Cutting-Edge Internet Delivery, Monitoring, and Analysis Solutions at IBC 2023 – Stand 1.F72
Leading Provider of Signal Transmission and Content Delivery Solutions to Unveil New Product - August 18, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Enhances the VideoBridge RF Monitoring System with the Addition of ATSC 3.0 and Increased Density, with New VB258
Sencore, a global leader in cutting-edge broadcasting and video delivery monitoring solutions, is proud to unveil the new Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade - VB258. Designed to revolutionize RF monitoring and analysis, the VB258 sets a new standard in performance, efficiency, and... - August 11, 2023 - Sencore
Introducing Production Solved: Your Partner for Event Production and Corporate Video Production
With an unwavering commitment to quality and a team of seasoned professionals, Production Solved - a leading event production company, is thrilled to announce its comprehensive services for event production and corporate video production. Delivering tailored-fit experiences that captivate audiences and elevate brands. - July 22, 2023 - Production Solved
Christopher Hibma Appointed as Global Director of Videos for Change
Videos for Change, an initiative of the not-for-profit Human Responsibility Accelerator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Hibma, also known as Topher, as the new Global Director. With his extensive background in the arts, culture, and social impact sectors, Hibma will lead... - June 10, 2023 - Videos for Change
Indianapolis Production Studio Invests $1.5M in Original TV Series and Opportunities for College Students in the Film Industry
Zaahi Studios launches MetalMarks Media Group, investing $1.5M in original TV series and educational experiences. Aimed at fostering local talent and providing production opportunities for college students, they strive to captivate audiences with compelling content. The initiative reinforces their commitment to the Indianapolis community and supports the growth of the entertainment industry. - May 19, 2023 - Zaahi Studios
Sencore to Display Its Extensive Range of Solutions at NAB 2023
Includes New Centra Platform for Broadcasters - March 30, 2023 - Sencore
Insight TV Set to Launch the World’s First Cryptocurrency TV Game Show, “The Next Crypto Gem”
Insight TV and bspoketv collaborate for an innovative new game show where crypto project leaders compete. - March 01, 2023 - bspoketv
Erik Escobar Wins Legrity’s Looking for the Next Big TV Comic: Comedy Special to Air April 2023
Comedian Erik Escobar is the winner of the Legrity's Looking Contest series. This first talent competition was the search for the next big TV Comic sponsored by the Legrity streaming TV network. - February 20, 2023 - Legrity Media LLC
4th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports to Stream Worldwide via YouTube and SQITV
The 4th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports will be held as an online webinar on Saturday, February 25th. A live feed of the meeting will be available worldwide via YouTube and SQITV. - February 19, 2023 - SportsQuest International, LLC
Bruce Bellocchi, Writer and Director of the Feature Film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane," Opens a South Florida Production Office
Writer and director, Bruce Bellocchi has found footing and worldwide distribution with his first feature film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane," but promises bigger things from his second release, "Love Kills," which starts filming in April of this year. - February 09, 2023 - B. Bellocchi Films