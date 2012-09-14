PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Central Florida-Based Statewide General Contractor Completes Orlando's Newest Upscale Multi-Family Apartment Project Roger B. Kennedy Construction completes $40 million ECCO on Orange apartments in the SoDo District of downtown Orlando. - December 19, 2019 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Keene Family of Companies: Acquisition of Barrett Company After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products

The Sliding Door Company Has Tips for Maximizing Small Spaces The Sliding Door Company, a leading manufacturer of contemporary interior glass door solutions, offers tips for maximizing every inch of floor space. If you live in a home, loft, condo or apartment, you can create distinct rooms or zones within an open space or even conceal unsightly storage with room dividers, barn doors, bi-fold doors, swing doors or frameless glass walls. - August 09, 2019 - The Sliding Door Company

Continental Products & Rio Flooring Systems Welcomes New President: Byron Smith Keene Family of Companies is proud and excited to welcome Byron Smith as President of Continental Products and Rio Flooring Systems. - May 09, 2019 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products Welcomes Three New Employees Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce and welcome three new team members in the departments of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology. Doug Meredith joins Keene Building Products as the Director of Manufacturing. As a graduate engineer from Mississippi State University, Meredith... - March 20, 2019 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products Announces New Product Cylent Assurance™ Clip Keene Building Products is excited to introduce a new clip for enhancing the acoustic performance of ceilings and walls. Cylent Assurance™ Clip, developed and marketed exclusively to Keene, is a patent pending resilient channel vibration clip. The clip has been engineered to dramatically reduce... - February 14, 2019 - Keene Building Products

Electrical Distributor OneSource Updates Logo 35-year San Diego-based company updates brand to reflect changing marketplace. - October 19, 2018 - OneSource

Envision Design+Build of West Hollywood Awarded Best of Houzz 2018 Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World. - September 13, 2018 - Envision Design+Build

Modumate Raises $1.5M Seed Funding to Automate Drafting for Architects New startup aims to modernize how architects design buildings with a data-first approach that enables time-saving automations and design insights. - July 12, 2018 - Modumate

Keene Building Products Announces New Territory Manager Dan Belisario, a resident of New Jersey, joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC sales team as Territory Manager of Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, NYC Metro, and New Jersey. Belisario has more than 30 years in sales experience in the construction/building industry, including multiple... - April 13, 2018 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products Announces New Division Manager of Building Envelope Mike Griffin joins the Keene Building Products team as Division Manager of Building Envelope. Griffin comes from more than 30 years’ experience in restoration, waterproofing, cementitious materials, stucco and EIFS, and has performed in many roles such as, product management, marketing, sales,... - March 21, 2018 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products and Dependable Announces New Territory Sales Managers Tyler Baier and Brian Kauke join the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC sales team. With years of sales and marketing experience, both Baier and Kauke will make an excellent addition to the growing sales team. Brian Kauke joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC team as the Territory... - March 08, 2018 - Keene Building Products

Orlando General Contractor Breaks Ground on $25 Million Orlando Apartment Community Multi-Family Builder Starts Construction on Tract 8B Apartments at The Reserve at Alafaya - January 19, 2018 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Roger B. Kennedy Construction Starts $16 Million Orlando-Area Apartment Community for Inland Atlantic Development Corp. Central Florida Full-Service General Contractor Now Under Way on Upscale q44-unit Project - January 19, 2018 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Roger B. Kennedy Construction Collected a Truckload of Toys for the U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots Program Orlando, Florida General Contractor Participates in 2017 Holiday Program - January 18, 2018 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Vantis Apartments Honored with National Design Award Shea Properties, a leading commercial real estate firm based in Aliso Viejo, California, was recently recognized with a Gold Best in American Living Award (BALA) by the National Association of Home Builders for Vantis, a 435-unit luxury apartment community located in Aliso Viejo. “We are honored... - January 14, 2018 - Shea Properties

Sequoia Equities, Inc. Partners with PupJoy to "Elevate the Everyday" for Their Dog Loving Residents Sequoia Equities, Inc. announced today that they will be partnering with PupJoy, an award-winning personalized e-commerce brand for dog parents, to offer unique perks for their dog-owning residents. Sequoia has 50 pet-friendly communities spanning from Southern California to the Pacific Northwest. Their... - December 31, 2017 - Sequoia Equities

Tonic Design Partner Appointed to Raleigh Appearance Commission The Raleigh City Council has appointed architect Katherine Hogan, AIA, co-owner of Tonic Design the Raleigh Appearance Commission. The City Council established The Appearance Commission in 1973 to provide guidance, advice, and recommendations regarding the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics... - November 29, 2017 - Tonic Design / Tonic Construction

Go Fish Poke Bar Coming to River Oaks Plaza Fast-casual poke bowl concept to join newly upgraded retail center. - November 02, 2017 - Shea Properties

The Oregonian Names Sequoia Equities, Inc. a Winner of the Oregon/Southwest Washington 2017 Top Workplaces Award Sequoia has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Oregonian. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects... - October 21, 2017 - Sequoia Equities

Holly Lynn Fully Launches BAMF Website – Bay Area Multi Family The queen of capital, Holly Lynn, fully launches BAMF website, the Bay Area Multi Family Education. A hub for multifamily real estate education and other resources. The website is congruent to Holly’s goal of Building bridges among Investors, Mavens and Organizers. Across Holly’s expansive... - October 21, 2017 - Bay Area Multi Family

Sequoia Equities, Inc. Launches “Open Door” Program to Provide Relief for Northern California Fire Victims Sequoia announced today that they will be offering available apartment homes at a reduced rate in an effort to help those affected by the fires in Northern California. With nine communities located within Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Vacaville, Benicia, and Martinez, Sequoia hopes that these discounted, flexible... - October 13, 2017 - Sequoia Equities

Announcing Facility Expansion for Keene Building Products Keene Building Products is pleased to announce the expansion of the Euclid manufacturing facility. The industrial complex’s 11 acres allows room for expansion to create more available space for products due to continuing growth of the company. Future plans include a new 25,000 square foot manufacturing... - September 29, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products Announces Mike Eglin as New England Regional Sales Manager Mike Eglin joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC team as the New England Regional Sales Manager. With more than 18 years of sales and marketing experience, including owning and operating his own business, Eglin will make an excellent addition to the growing sales team. Eglin is an experienced... - September 20, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Wahoo Decks Completes Load and Span Certification for 48 States Increased Safety & Expedited Inspection Processes Benefit Both Residential and Commercial Customers. - September 15, 2017 - Wahoo Decks

Modern Home in Historic Cameron Park by Tonic Design to be Open for Public Touring During the "ModHop" tour of modern houses in Raleigh, NC. - September 05, 2017 - Tonic Design / Tonic Construction

Keene Building Products Announces New Roofing Product Keene Building Products announces the launch of a new roofing product, VIPER VENT™. - September 01, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Roger B. Kennedy Construction Breaks Ground for $8 Million Tapestry Tallahassee Walden Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility Orlando, Florida Based Contractor Begins New Project to Grow Senior Housing Market in Florida's Capitol. - August 28, 2017 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Roger B. Kennedy Construction Ranks as 12th Largest Florida-Based General Building Contractor, 81st Among Southeast's Top Contractors Orlando Area Construction Management Firm Ranked in National Contractor Survey. - August 25, 2017 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Roger B. Kennedy Construction Breaks Ground for Unicorp's Griffin Farm at Midtown Town Center Buildings A & B in Lake Mary Orlando Area General Contractor Begins Construction on $3 Million Seminole County, Florida Project. - August 24, 2017 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Keene Building Products Hires Darren Keegan, Director of Keene Manufacturing Keene Announces New Director of Keene Manufacturing Hire. - August 23, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Roger B. Kennedy Construction Collected and Donated $8,525 in Cash Contributions for the Seminole County, Florida 2017 "Tools 4 Seminole Schools" Supply Drive Orlando, Florida Construction Management Firm Participates in Annual Seminole County Public School Fundraiser - August 23, 2017 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Announcing Acquisition of Village Plastics Company Keene Building Products’ and Dependable LLC would like to announce the acquisition of Village Plastics Company to KEENE Family of Companies. - July 01, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Shea Apartments Portfolio Receives National Recognition for Resident Satisfaction Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, announced that its apartment portfolio received two national awards for resident satisfaction: the 2016 “Top Rated” Award from ApartmentRatings.com and 2016 National Resident Satisfaction Award from SatisFacts. The awards were given based on... - June 11, 2017 - Shea Properties

Shaddock Development Purchases Land for New Homes Near Legacy West Shaddock Development Company has purchased a 3.6-acre tract of land located in the City of Plano and Collin County. Preston Hollow-Phase II, situated just north of Hedgcoxe Road on Preston Meadow, is an ideal location for new homes due to its proximity to the $2 billion Legacy West development. Legacy... - May 03, 2017 - Shaddock Development

Halcyon House Celebrates Grand Re-Opening - A Complete 200 Unit Renovation for One of the Last Remaining Affordable Properties in Downtown Denver In a rapidly gentrifying and increasingly unaffordable market, 197 elderly residents and individuals with disabilities will be ensured an affordable home in Downtown Denver, at the Halcyon House Apartments. While two similar towers recently converted from affordable to high end, market rate, Halcyon House remains one of the few Section 8 subsidized properties in downtown after new owners, GHC Housing Partners signed a 20-year contract to ensure the property remains affordable. - May 02, 2017 - GH Capital

Buffalo Ridge to Host Open House Event on Saturday, April 29 Buffalo Ridge, Phoenix’s premier manufactured home community, announced today that it will host an Open House event from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, April 29th. The event is open to the public and will feature tours of new homes, food, giveaways, and more. Attendees can also receive free lot rent... - April 20, 2017 - Buffalo Ridge

Reata Oakbrook Village Celebrates Lease-Up Less than a year after opening, luxury apartment community achieves stabilization. - April 06, 2017 - Shea Properties

Pulse Modular Homes Appoints Barry Hawkins as Projects Director Pulse Modular Homes has further strengthened its top management team with the appointment of Barry Hawkins as Projects Director. - March 31, 2017 - Pulse Modular Homes

New Team Members for Growing Companies Keene Building Products’ announces new hires for growing companies. - March 30, 2017 - Keene Building Products

Renova Flooring Top-Rated Flooring Company Racks Up Awards Renova Flooring, Top-Rated Flooring Company Announced Today Awards for 5-Star Customer Service and Customer Recognition, Best Carpet, Best Laminate, Best Flooring, Top-Rated Local Flooring and Awards and 5 Start Ratings from Leading Home Service Providers and Realtors. - March 10, 2017 - Renova Flooring

Texas Seniors Have a New Place to Call Home Heartis Clear Lake opens doors to their first residents. - March 08, 2017 - Heartis

Pulse CEO Reiterates Call for the Building Industry to Modernise or Die at Offsite Conference Speaking at the Building Research Establishment’s "Offsite Outlooks" conference joint CEO David Brown of Pulse Modular Homes reiterated the call for the industry to modernise or die. He outlined the opportunities for imaginative brownfield housing schemes such as the modular housing scheme to be built over a carpark in central Scunthorpe. - March 03, 2017 - Pulse Modular Homes

Ascent Apartments Honored with National Design Award Ascent Apartments, the 650-unit luxury apartment community developed by Shea Properties and Ivanhoé Cambridge in south San Jose, received a gold award in the category of “Development up to 4 Stories, For Rent” from the 2016 Best in American Living™ Awards (BALA) by the National... - February 09, 2017 - Shea Properties

Central Florida General Contractor Announces the Start of New Multi-Family Projects in Orlando and Atlanta Roger B. Kennedy Construction has started construction on 2 apartment complexes to be completed in the fall of 2017. - February 03, 2017 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Shea Apartments Goes Smoke-Free to Promote Healthy Living Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, announced that as of Jan. 1, 2017, all 21 properties in its portfolio would transition to 100% smoke-free communities. The wellness initiative is part of the company’s commitment to providing a completely healthy living environment for its residents. The... - January 13, 2017 - Shea Properties

Orlando, Florida, General Contractor Participates in U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots Program Central Florida Hospitality & Multi-Family Construction Company is Spearheading a Toy Drive This Holiday Season - December 05, 2016 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Restaurant Roster at Alhambra Place Growing Shea Properties’ latest retail development, Alhambra Place, will be adding to its restaurant roster with the opening of Big Catch Seafood House and Tokyo Table. Big Catch is slated to open at the end of October or early November, with Tokyo Table following in December. “These two signature... - October 29, 2016 - Shea Properties

Local Building Company, Village Builders Offers Vermont Homeowners Synchrony Bank Financing Options to Fund Their Needed Home Renovations and Repairs Local Building Company President Fred Martin of Village Builders Offers Vermont Homeowners Synchrony Bank Financing Options to Fund Their Needed Home Renovations and Repairs - October 29, 2016 - Village Builders, Inc.