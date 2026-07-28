Recent Headlines
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
Allied Stone Rebrands as Allied Builder Solutions, Deepening Commitment to Single-Family Builders
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations. - April 18, 2026 - Allied Interiors Group
Tehama Wireless Announces Jerry Armstrong Has Joined the Company as Industry Principal
Leadership addition supports next phase of growth, customer expansion, and market execution. - April 04, 2026 - Tehama Wireless
Junk Shot Expands to Denver, CO – Grand Opening Celebration Announced
Junk Shot is excited to announce its expansion into Denver, CO. Join them for a Grand Opening on March 23 from 3:30–4:30 PM at Broomfield CO Chamber of Commerce 26 Garden Center, Suite 4 Broomfield, CO 80020. RSVP to be part of the celebration. - March 24, 2026 - Junk Shot App
HJZ Construction & Management Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claim Repairs with Confidence
When disaster strikes a home—whether from water damage, fire, storms, or other unexpected events—homeowners often find themselves overwhelmed not only by the damage itself, but by the complicated insurance claim process that follows. HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a woman-owned... - March 16, 2026 - HJZ Construction
HJZ Construction Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claims and Rebuild Stronger After Disaster
HJZ Construction & Management, a woman-owned design-build general contracting firm serving Greater Boston, is setting a new standard for how homeowners recover after fire, water, and storm damage. Known for its calm, confident guidance and high-quality craftsmanship, HJZ Construction has become... - November 26, 2025 - HJZ Construction
Woman-Owned HJZ Construction Firm Helps Families Stay Together with Affordable ADU Solutions
HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a certified woman-owned contracting firm in Massachusetts, builds high-quality ADUs that keep families close while increasing property value. Led by Hayley Zeoli, HJZ streamlines the entire process—design, permitting, and construction—making it easy for homeowners to create independent living spaces for loved ones and gain immediate equity. - October 23, 2025 - HJZ Construction
Accelerated Waste Celebrates Tampa Success & Expands Franchise Opportunities Across Florida
Accelerated Waste is expanding its successful junk removal franchise across Florida after its Tampa location hit 1M annual revenue in just three years. - April 02, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot Brings Tech-Enabled Junk Removal Services to Chicago
Spring cleaning in Chicago just got smarter with Junk Shot, the innovative junk removal service that combines cutting-edge technology with its C.A.R.E. promise—Convenience (easy app booking), Affordability (best prices with Chicago’s largest trucks), Reporting (digital job documentation), and Environmentally friendly disposal (70%+ recycled or donated). Led by local owner Alo Howard and backed by 26 franchises nationwide, Junk Shot brings same-day, stress-free cleanouts to the Windy City. - March 31, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Junk Shot Expands to North Dallas, Bringing Tech-Enabled Junk Removal to DFW
Junk Shot, a national junk removal franchise with 26 locations across the U.S., has opened its newest location in North Dallas under the ownership of local residents The Quinton Brothers, Eli and Josh, along with their wives Lydia and Clara. The company specializes in app-based scheduling and... - March 28, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
BlueConnect Partners Introduce BuildersEdge: a Turnkey Technology Program for U.S. Home Builders
BlueConnect Partners (BCP), a leading consulting firm in consumer and IoT technologies, is proud to announce BuildersEdge, a groundbreaking program designed to help U.S. home builders elevate their technology offerings, optimize their sales and marketing operations, and enhance customer value in an... - February 24, 2025 - BlueConnnect Partners
CHOMEX Introduces J. Carter Pod in Honor of President Jimmy Carter’s Legacy of Affordable Housing
CHOMEX honors President Jimmy Carter’s legacy with the launch of the J. Carter Pod, a modular expandable home designed for affordable and dignified housing. This innovative solution provides a safe and sustainable option for homeless shelters, emergency housing, and alternative living spaces, continuing Carter’s mission to ensure housing for all. - February 07, 2025 - CHOMEX CORP
DDB Contracting Opens Second Location in Los Angeles
DDB Contracting, of Newton, NJ, opens the doors to its second location in Los Angeles, California. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Contracting
CHOMEX Proudly Achieves BBB Accreditation - Building Trust, One Home at a Time
CHOMEX has earned BBB accreditation, highlighting its commitment to trust, quality, and customer satisfaction. This recognition reinforces its mission to provide affordable, sustainable housing solutions while meeting high standards of transparency and ethical business practices. - November 20, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
DDB Contracting Completes Thermo Systems Renovation
DDB Contracting completes Thermo Systems office refit and renovation in Voorhes, NJ. - November 17, 2024 - DDB Contracting
Ultralox™ Railing Systems Partners with Iriaquez Iron Works to Expand High-Quality Railing, Aluminum Decks, and Balconies Across Texas and the Southwestern U.S.
Ultralox™ Railing Systems has partnered with Iriaquez Iron Works to expand their high-quality aluminum railing, deck, and balcony solutions across Texas and the Southwest. Known for its innovative interlocking technology, Ultralox brings seamless installation and durability, while Iriaquez Iron Works adds exceptional craftsmanship. This collaboration enhances local support, faster lead times and a broader range of railing options to meet growing demand in both commercial and residential markets. - November 01, 2024 - Ultralox (Division of AZEK Co)
Aureli Construction Unveils New Website to Elevate the Customer Experience
Aureli Construction has launched a new website, AureliConstruction.com, designed to enhance the customer experience by offering easy navigation, detailed service information, and project galleries. The site includes resources such as a blog with expert advice, a comprehensive FAQ section, and a streamlined consultation request process. - August 30, 2024 - Aureli Construction
Ironwood Connection Becomes Official Licensed Dealer of Ultralox® Interlocking Technology in Texas
Ironwood Connection, a premier provider of high-quality stair and railing products, announces its new status as an official licensed dealer of Ultralox® Interlocking Technology. This partnership expands Ironwood's product portfolio to include Ultralox's durable, easy-to-install aluminum railing, fencing, and framing systems, enhancing their offerings to general contractors, builders, remodelers, and discerning property owners. - July 31, 2024 - Ultralox (Division of AZEK Co)
CHOMEX Addresses Generational Wealth Disparity with Innovative Housing Solutions
CHOMEX's latest press release highlights the generational wealth gap caused by restrictive housing policies favoring Baby Boomers. CHOMEX offers a solution with affordable, sustainable container homes, designed for quick construction and customizable layouts. With Affirm financing at 0% interest for 24 months, CHOMEX aims to make homeownership accessible for all. Visit www.ContainerHomeX.com to learn more. - June 05, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
HACE Celebrates the Second Annual Scholarship Gala: Scholarship Applications Accepted Through June 30, Benefitting City of Elizabeth Residents
HACE celebrated its Second Annual Scholarship Gala with community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey. Scholarship applications are now being accepted through June 30, 2024, and will be awarded on July 15, 2024. Residents and Section 8 participants of the HACE-subsidized, owned, and/or managed properties, as well as City of Elizabeth residents, may submit an online application on HACE’s website. - May 02, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Housing Authority of Plainfield Joanne Hollis Gardens’ Community Resource Center Spring Health and Wellness Fair
Nearly 40 Organizations Seeking to Assist Low- and Middle-Income Families at Community Event. - April 26, 2024 - Wynona's House
Executive Community Leaders Came Together for a Roundtable Discussion to Battle Homelessness Crisis & Provide Wraparound Services to Residents
The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) and Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church held a roundtable discussion with executive community leaders addressing solutions for homelessness prevention. - April 15, 2024 - Wynona's House
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
HACE Presents the Second Annual Scholarship Gala: Seeking Donations to Fund Five Scholarships That Will Benefit City of Elizabeth Residents
The following community partners who have had an impact on HACE residents and further pushed HACE’s mission will be highlighted: Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services' Nancy Schneeloch and Cory Storch, Rutgers University Center for Green Building's Jennifer Senick and Deborah Plotnik, Community Foodbank of New Jersey's Elaine Sanders, and Kean University’s Department of Occupational Therapy's Claire Mulry. - March 15, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
DDB Completes 2nd of Hilton Multi-Phase Renovation
The second phase of Hilton DoubleTree's multi-phase renovation has been completed by DDB Contracting. - March 12, 2024 - DDB Contracting
Housing Authority of Plainfield Presents Black History Month Event with Proceeds Benefiting Scholarships in the Plainfield Community
The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) celebrated Black History Month with residents and the greater Plainfield community on Friday, March 1 at Richmond Towers. The event was sponsored by The Plainfield Culture and Heritage Foundation, HAP, Premier Community Development Corporation, and the... - March 07, 2024 - Wynona's House
Aureli Construction Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign for Enhanced User Experience
Aureli Construction Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign for Enhanced User Experience Aureli Construction, a leading name in innovative and sustainable construction solutions, proudly announces the launch of its revamped website, www.aureliconstruction.com. The redesigned site aims to provide... - February 18, 2024 - Aureli Construction
YouthBuild Elizabeth Marks One Year of Empowering Young Adults in the City of Elizabeth With Training and Resources to Improve Job Prospects and Earning Potential
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth is celebrating the success of the YouthBuild Elizabeth program in the City of Elizabeth over the past year. The program aims to provide participants with the “keys to success” as they pursue advantageous career paths. YouthBuild Elizabeth... - February 16, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) Showcases Recipients of Revitalized Scholarship Program: Save the Date for HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala
HACE is pleased to unveil the recipients of its newly revitalized scholarship program, which is aimed at empowering individuals within the community. The scholarship recipients have been selected from among residents and Section 8 participants of HACE, as well as City of Elizabeth residents. Community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education are invited to HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala, which will take place on April 26, 2024. - January 25, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
HAP Residents and Plainfield Community Members Celebrate the Holiday Season and Acquire Resources at HAP Events on December 14 & 21
On December 14, the Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at its Holiday Health Screening NJ Mobile Unit and Community Service Providers Event at Joanne Hollis Gardens’ (JHG) HAP Center located at 543 West 3rd Street. The festive and... - December 22, 2023 - Wynona's House
Housing Authority of Plainfield Residents and Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Joanne Hollis Gardens’ First Annual Information and Referral Health Fair
HAP welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at the 1st annual Information & Referral Health Fair at Joanne Hollis Gardens. Community organizations offered linkages to support various needs in the community. - October 30, 2023 - Wynona's House
HACE and Groundwork Elizabeth Hold Microforest Kick-Off Celebration: HACE and Groundwork Elizabeth Hold Microforest Kick-Off Celebration
As Governor Murphy notes, Groundwork Elizabeth was the first to create a microforest in the state, located behind the Elmora Public Library on West Grand Street. The microforest at Kennedy Arms, in addition to the one that was announced at O'Donnell Dempsey that is now underway, makes HACE one of the few housing authorities across the nation that can boast two microforests. - October 11, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
HACE Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart Honored with 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award: Cathy Hart Marks 39 Years of Unmatched Commitment to HACE Residents
HACE is proud to congratulate Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart for receiving a 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award. This prestigious award recognizes the lifetime career achievements of business leaders across the State of New Jersey. Cathy Hart has demonstrated steadfast loyalty in serving the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth for almost 40 years. She fosters HACE’s mission to work diligently to meet housing needs and improve the quality of life for all of the residents it serves. - July 12, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Accelerated Waste Solutions Names Ryan Kalinowski Director of Franchise Performance
As a leader in innovative waste management solutions, Accelerated Waste Solutions (AWS) is committed to recruiting top talent to support its growing franchise network. AWS is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Kalinowski as Director of Franchise Performance. In this role, Ryan will work closely... - June 22, 2023 - Accelerated Waste Solutions
HACE Achieves Fundraising Goal at First Annual Scholarship Gala: Scholarship Applications Accepted Through June 30, Benefitting City of Elizabeth Residents
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth’s (HACE) First Annual Scholarship Gala held recently at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey was a complete success. HACE’s fundraising goal was achieved and will sponsor five scholarships including the John... - May 12, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
OneSource Re-Opens Oceanside Walk-in Counter with New, Upgraded Facility
The grand opening event for the newly remodeled storefront will take place on June 22. - May 08, 2023 - OneSource
PowwwerSoft Announces Release of PMQS v2 (Project Management-Quotation System)
PowwwerSoft Announces New & Updated Software Release PMQS v2 (Project Management-Quotation System) PowwwerSoft announced immediate availability of their comprehensive general contractor software, PMQS v2, enabling current owners of PMQS v1 to upgrade immediately to the new release. Formerly,... - May 04, 2023 - PowwwerSoft
HACE Revitalizes Scholarship Program: Launches First Annual Scholarship Gala Seeking Donations to Fund Five Scholarships That Will Benefit City of Elizabeth Residents
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) has revitalized their scholarship program and is inviting all community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education to its First Annual Scholarship Gala being hosted on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Kean University STEM Building... - April 03, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
MM and Co Roofing Launches New Website
Guildford-based MM and Co Roofing brings their website up to modern standards. - January 06, 2023 - MM and Co Roofing
Grand Opening of Two New Models Located in Denver, 10 Minutes from Cherry Creek, Denver University and Other Popular Destinations
Lokal Homes, a Colorado-based home builder, opens two new model homes in the Virginia Village neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. Two professionally, decorated model homes are set to open to the public on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1980 S. Holly Street. The Hub at Virginia Village is located... - October 09, 2022 - Lokal
The Future of Senior Living is Finally Open in Middletown – and Already the "Best of" Upstate Delaware
Meadowcrest, Middletown’s first and only full-service retirement community is now open and welcoming new residents every day to their brand new, state-of-the-art community filled with exceptional amenities, convenient services and new friends to enjoy them with. Since opening in early September, the community is on-pace to welcome more than 60 residents in its first 60 days of operation – an extraordinary feat, especially in today’s world. Not only that, Meadowcrest at Middletown - November 03, 2021 - Vantage Point Retirement Living
Gold Heat Plans to Introduce Its Low-Profile Radiant Floor Heat Film Product at 2022 KBIS Show in Orlando, Florida
The greatest thing to meet LVP. Gold Heat introduces its pre-terminated, electric radiant floor heat film designed for today’s popular, low-profile flooring options. - October 12, 2021 - Gold Heat
Keene Building Products and AMICO Introduce the Ultimate Wall Ventilating and Draining Solution
Keene Building Products and AMICO join forces to combine their world class moisture solutions to offer an ICC code compliant, self-draining vented wall system for use behind stucco, veneer stone, fiber cement and other exterior claddings. This innovative combination creates a dedicated drainage... - July 13, 2021 - Keene Building Products
Keene Family of Companies Welcomes New Director, Business Development
Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce and welcome Richard Muller to the sales organization. Rich joins Keene Building Products as the Director, New Business Development. Born and raised in New York with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Iona College and a Master of Business... - June 18, 2021 - Keene Building Products
Capstone Homes Wins Big at the 2021 Regal Awards in Delaware
Capstone Homes, a Lewes based custom home building company, won 3 Regal Awards: Best Affordable Custom Home, Best Single-Family Custom Home, and Best Logo; Taylor Dockety won Designer of the Year; Jake Booth was one of only four individuals nominated for the newly created HERO Award; and eight Capstone Homes’ sales people were inducted into the Million Dollar Club. - May 27, 2021 - Capstone Homes
Gatewise Releases New Online Management Portal for Multifamily Communities
The new release offers the simplest access control solution for multifamily while providing powerful tools for community managers. - April 14, 2021 - Gatewise
KH Properties LLC Finalizes Renovation of 351-Unit Bethalto, IL Apartment Community
KH Properties LLC is celebrating the completion of its most recent multi-family community. After purchasing the neglected property in 2018, KH Properties has directed the multimillion-dollar project toward restoring and revitalizing this community. Joining KH Properties’ other apartment communities in Collinsville, Wood River, and Granite City, Metro Apartments at Bethalto is the most significant Illinois investment KH Properties has made in the last three years. - February 05, 2021 - KH Properties