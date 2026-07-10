Recent Headlines
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
Updation.ai Appoints Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder to Accelerate Fintech-Driven Vendor Management Innovation
Updation.ai, the AI-powered SaaS platform redefining vendor and contract management through intelligent automation and embedded financial services, has named Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. Perkins will lead the company’s operational strategy, systems development, and... - August 15, 2025 - Updation
ModWash in Bridgeville, PA, Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary
ModWash is celebrating its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, with a special event on Friday, June 13, 2025. The celebration includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM in collaboration with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as a live radio remote with 100.7 Star and Y108. The event will feature giveaways, exclusive promotions, appearances by the ModDrop mascot, and family-friendly activities. - June 11, 2025 - ModWash
Hissong Group's Kenworth of Cleveland Announces Second Annual Truck Show
Kenworth of Cleveland will host its Second Annual Truck Show on August 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sheffield Village, Ohio. The event will feature truck displays, vendor exhibits, and participation from local public safety departments. Admission is free. - May 15, 2025 - Hissong Group
Premiere Services 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheels & Tires Markets
Premiere Services, the leading provider of on-site wheel and tire replacement for insurance carriers releases its 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheel & Tire Markets. - April 29, 2025 - Premiere Services
Blue Star Auto Salon Joins STEK USA’s Prestigious Black Label Installer Program
Blue Star Auto Salon, a premier automotive detailing and protection service provider located in Everett, WA, is proud to announce its acceptance into the exclusive STEK USA Black Label Installer Program. - January 09, 2025 - Blue Star Auto Salon
Signature Autohaus Management Corp. Announces Expansion and New Location
Signature Autohaus, a leader in automotive restyling, is excited to announce its expansion and relocation to a new, larger facility in Coral Springs, FL. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth. It reflects its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for quality... - November 08, 2024 - Signature Autohaus
Caballo Automotive Partners with Wild Horses 4x4 to Launch New Custom Seats for the Early Bronco
Caballo Automotive has partnered with Wild Horses 4x4 to launch Caballo Classic Seats, custom-designed for Early Broncos. These seats offer improved visibility, comfort, and support, fitting a range of body types while maintaining a classic style. Available through Wild Horses 4x4 with Bronco-specific brackets, the seats mark the start of ongoing collaborations between the two brands, offering innovative products for vintage vehicle enthusiasts. - October 10, 2024 - Caballo Automotive
Tri-County International Trucks to Host Mobile Tour
Open house event will include trucks equipped with the S13 engine, T14 transmission and Dual Stage Aftertreatment system. Tri-County International Trucks' Dearborn location will host the International S13 Integrated Powertrain Mobile Tour on Tuesday, August 20. The event at Tri-County's... - July 20, 2024 - Tri-County International Trucks
Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter
Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance
Henry Fords T's Made History: Celebrating 100 Years with the Ford Model T's Milestone Birthday Bash
Celebrate 100 Years of the Model T with The Central Texas Tin Lizzies, on May 18, 2024 / 12-4 pm. Experience the iconic car's history & legacy with Model T owners and enthusiasts, hot dogs & cupcakes. Media, can be included on a 10 am drive before the event starts. Contact the CenTEx Tin Lizzie Austin chapter for more info. - May 10, 2024 - CenTex Tin Lizzie Model T Club
Siddons-Martin Expands Emergency Fleet with North River Boats Partnership, Becoming One-Stop Shop for Land and Water Response
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading provider of emergency vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with North River Boats, solidifying its position as a comprehensive sole-source provider for emergency responders. This collaboration brings North River’s industry-leading line of... - January 30, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Becomes the Exclusive Dealer of Road Rescue Ambulances in Utah
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading emergency apparatus equipment dealer, announces that it has become the authorized representative of Road Rescue, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., for sales, service, and warranty in Utah. This strategic alliance brings together two industry... - January 16, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Boiling Springs, South Carolina
ModWash is Proud to be a Positive Ripple in the Community and Invites the Community to Celebrate the Grand Opening of their New Location Saturday, January 6. - January 06, 2024 - ModWash
ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Goose Creek, SC
ModWash (www.modwash.com), a leading express self-service car wash company, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location on Old State Road in Goose Creek this Saturday, January 6. This expansion marks the 11th ModWash facility in South Carolina and the 95th nationwide since its inception in 2020. - January 05, 2024 - ModWash
Experience the Power of Praise with "Called to Worship" a Soundtrack of Faith from John Pape
This is an announcement for the worship music album by songwriter John Pape titled Called to Worship. The album is available on all major music streaming sites. - December 19, 2023 - Mediatunes Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Expands Commercial Vehicle Offerings with Authorized Dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer, is pleased to announce that it has become the authorized sales and service dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc. (EVI), a manufacturer of commercial rescue vehicles, commercial law enforcement vehicles, and commercial specialty mobile aluminum products. - November 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Mediatunes Inc. Announces Upcoming Release of Inspirational Album "Called to Worship," October 27, 2023
This is an announcement for the upcoming worship music album by songwriter John Pape titled Called to Worship. The official release date is October 27, 2023 and will be available on all major music streaming sites. - August 27, 2023 - Mediatunes Inc.
NJ Advance Media Names CRP Industries a Winner of the New Jersey Top Workplaces 2023 Award for Second Year
CRP Industries has once again been recognized for its exceptional workplace environment by NJ.com, receiving a NJ Top Workplaces 2023 award for the second consecutive year. - June 15, 2023 - CRP Industries Inc.
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles Expands Dealer Network with South Coast Fire Equipment
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles announced today the expansion of their dealer network with the addition of South Coast Fire Equipment. This addition will further increase both service and sales for SEV customers in Southern California. Headquartered in Corona, California, South Coast Fire Equipment has... - May 26, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Modwash Makes Another Ripple in Mobile, AL
The newest ModWash location coming to Mobile is set to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 17, 2023 - ModWash
Driving Change: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Locust, NC
The brand-new ModWash in Locust offers an energetic environment with a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. Each wash at ModWash comes with free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and the famous ModAir™ freshener. The company's main focus is to... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Makes a Ripple in Butler, PA
The upcoming ModWash location in Butler is set to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Car Wash: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Washington, PA
The brand-new ModWash in Washington will have an infectious energy and feature a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. With every car wash, ModWash offers free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and their famous ModAir™ freshener. Their main... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Makes a Ripple in Pittsburg, PA
The newest ModWash location in Pittsburg is planned to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Siddons Martin Emergency Group Joins Together with G&W Diesel Service, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is now providing sales and service in Arkansas and Tennessee in closing of the acquisition of G&W Diesel Service, Inc. of Memphis, TN. - April 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
ModWash is Soon to Make a Splash This Summer in Tappahannock; Mod’s First VA Location
Tappahannock’s first ModWash will have a contagious vibe with a wide range of the latest technology and amenities. From free vacuums and air tools to automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and their popular Mod Air freshener, with every wash, ModWash’s primary goal and promise is to... - March 08, 2023 - ModWash
United Pacific Releases New LED Cargo & Brake Light for 1988-93 Chevy & GMC Trucks
With dependability and convenience in mind, UPcarparts has created a reliable Cargo and Brake light for Chevy and GMC's expansive line of 88-93 trucks. - February 13, 2023 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Releases New RigGear Floor Mat Set
A leader in the manufacturing of heavy-duty truck products, UPI introduces their durable, all-weather RigGear Floor Mat Sets for select Kenworth and Peterbilt models. - January 03, 2023 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Releases New "YourGrip™" Steering Wheel System
A steering wheel system aimed at lessening the discomfort that comes with long hours of driving. - November 29, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts Releases New 1962-1964 Chevy Nova Sequential LED Tail Lights
UPcarparts.com creates OEM-style sequential tail lights for first-generation Chevy Novas. - October 31, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries to Showcase New Products and Two Classic Trucks at 2022 SEMA Show
The aftermarket industry leader returns to SEMA with a focus on classic trucks. - October 10, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific to Showcase "Stranger" 1975 Ford F-100 at 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries, in conjunction with their subdivision UPcarparts.com, is proud to feature Luis “Nacho” Rodriguez’s custom 1975 Ford F-100, aka “Stranger” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 1-4, 2022. The LA area native states the F-100... - September 29, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts.com to Showcase "Twisted" 1976 GMC Jimmy at the 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries’ subdivision, UPcarparts.com, a premier classic car and truck parts manufacturer, is proud to showcase Terry and Sara Rose’s custom 1976 GMC Jimmy, aka “Twisted,” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, on November 1-4, 2022. Mr. Rose, of Mt. - September 12, 2022 - United Pacific
Skeeter Brush Trucks Announces the Acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC
Skeeter Brush Trucks announces the acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC, a highly respected manufacturer of specialized vehicles, Ultra High Pressure fire pumps and dump chutes for use in a variety of applications across the fire service. This expansion allows Skeeter Brush Trucks to expand its offer of vehicles and components in further support of its customers and dealers. - August 24, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
UPcarparts.com Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 Intervention
United Pacific Industries' subdivision UPcarparts.com is 2022's title sponsor for one of the biggest Chevrolet C10 events of the year, the 5th annual "C10 Intervention." - August 08, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 SLO Down
Classic C10 Trucks on display in beautiful San Luis Obispo. - July 13, 2022 - United Pacific
Siddons-Martin Announces Partnership with Holmatro Rescue Tools in New Mexico
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group announced, today, a new partnership with Holmatro USA as the exclusive sales and service distributor of Holmatro rescue tools in the state of New Mexico. The investment will provide new and existing Holmatro customers with comprehensive mobile service, local parts... - June 09, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Dealer eProcess Wins AWA Award for OTT 2022
Brian Pasch, author and industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online dealer education, marketing analytics, and digital retailing is pleased to announce Dealer eProcess (DEP) as a winner of the 2022 AWA Award in the category of OTT Advertising. According to Tim Bowles, who leads... - April 12, 2022 - Dealer eProcess
Corvette Chevy Expo Returns for Its 44th Anniversary on March 19-20, 2022
This spring, Vette Vues Magazine is proud to present the 44th Corvette Chevy Expo. The event will be held in Galveston Island Convention Center from March 19th through March 20th. It has proven to be one of the South's best Chevy car shows, bringing in enthusiasts from Texas and surrounding states. - February 18, 2022 - Corvette Chevy Expo
Raptor Steering Wheels Introduces Second Generation Wood Steering Wheels
Raptor Steering Wheels ("Raptor") has introduced its lineup of second generation wood steering wheels. The new lineup includes revised horn and center piece design, along with a more sturdier build. The second generation steering wheels build upon the success of the first generation with... - February 16, 2022 - Raptor Steering Wheels
United Pacific Releases LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck. ’73-‘80 Squarebody C10 owners now have the opportunity to convert their front ends to full-LED... - February 07, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Releases All-New ULTRALIT PLUS Full-LED Headlights for Peterbilt 359
United Pacific diversifies its commercial truck headlight product line furthermore with the all-new ULTRALIT PLUS Full LED Projector Headlight Assembly with Stainless Steel Peterbilt 359 Style Housing. Uniquely designed with double-row individual LED projectors, containing 10 super bright high... - December 01, 2021 - United Pacific
JJDiesel.com Parts Retailer Revamps Website to Maximize Consumer Savings During Downturn
With prices spiraling out of control, JJDiesel.com rolls out new website offering cost savings to diesel shops as well as direct to consumer sales. - November 12, 2021 - JJ Diesel
United Pacific Launches Newly Redesigned UPcarparts Online Store
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned online store at UPcarparts.com. The company’s online store offers user-friendly experience with improved navigation, new features and modern design while allowing... - November 08, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Showcases LED Lighting on John Oro’s K5 Blazer at SEMA Show 2021
Classic car & truck parts manufacturer United Pacific Industries is showcasing its expansive lineup of Chevrolet C10 parts at the 2021 SEMA Show, on the latest iteration of C10 Club President John Oro’s 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer AKA “Prom Queen,” built by Provost Customs. On... - October 07, 2021 - United Pacific
Joplin, MO Truck Show Poised for a Record Turnout
4 State Trucks and the Joplin 44 Petro team up & expand the Guilty by Association Truck Show. - August 14, 2021 - 4 State Trucks
Fast Track to Repair Workshop at The Prepaid Expo
Injured Gadgets, a top online distributor of wholesale cell phone repair parts, tools, accessories, and devices, is pleased to announce that it will be a featured exhibitor at The Prepaid Expo on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. - August 13, 2021 - Injured Gadgets
United Pacific Introduces All-New Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck
United Pacific’s Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck (Part # 110919 / 110920) are now available. Superb reproduction of the original outer rocker panels with all contour and detail for the 1967-72 Chevy & GMC Truck are now available to order. Made with high quality steel with... - May 07, 2021 - United Pacific