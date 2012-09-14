PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SHUKR's New Abaya Collection Promises to be a Favourite with Women Worldwide SHUKR Islamic Clothing is highlighting their existing abaya collections with lines of abayas that encourage modern tones into women's wardrobes across the globe. - November 23, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

SHUKR Hijabs Remain a Wardrobe Favorite for Muslim Women With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continue to provide accessories and hijabs that help women piece together iconic outfits. - November 16, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA

SHUKR Abayas Transition from Summer Essential to Fall Must-Have As the season sets to change again, the abaya remains a favorite for both Muslim women and for SHUKR’s upcoming collections. - November 02, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Canadian Brand Launches New Corn-Fibre Insulated Coat for World Vegan Month To mark World Vegan Day on November 1 and World Vegan Month, Canadian-based company BOÏDA officially launched its brand new plant-powered parka. Built with insulation partly made of corn fibre and reinforced with special patent-pending layers, VEGAGOOZ parkas are ultra warm, easy to maintain, and... - November 02, 2019 - BOIDA

SHUKR Becomes a Household Name for Hijabs That Keep the Faith in Fashion With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing have become experts in combining western trends with daily fashion needs. - October 29, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Brella Brella™ Announces the Highest Waterproof Rating for a Fishing Jacket Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed

Shop Vegan Style Kickstarter Fundraising Campaign to End Animal Cruelty The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Cashes in on ETFs and Mutual Funds Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed App Doubles Down on Discounts "Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Thanks You for Being a Friend Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Offers Virtual Cards Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed

Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic

Former Shirt Studio Uniform Apparel Company Drops Name for Newly Branded The Uniform Edit Shirt Studio Corporate, a national, Australian corporate uniform company announced today its new name change and brand identity to The Uniform Edit. - May 04, 2019 - The Uniform Edit

Shop Vegan Style Launches Cruelty Free Shopping Platform with Over 30 Retail Partners Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry. “The goal of Shop Vegan... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Hospitality Industry Places Demands for Unique Custom Uniforms Shirt Studio Corporate, an Australian custom uniform company, has carved out a niche in this market and is giving hospitality competitors the chance to be at the top of their game with their stylish new custom designs. - April 29, 2019 - The Uniform Edit

Vegan-Mode.com is Pleased to Announce Launch of First Cruelty Free High Fashion Clothier and Accessories Website Cruelty Free For the Future is a philosophy and a vision by recently launched high fashion design website Vegan-Mode.com. The website features selected ready to wear and couture from top designer's current collections created without the use of animal products. “We are very excited to create this... - April 24, 2019 - Vegan Mode

Live Music, Dance, and Storytelling Among Free Offerings at Rhythms of the Village Spring Festival in Altadena The public is invited to attend a free community festival with the them of All Tribes Unit, on April 14, 2019, 12 pm to 6 pm. Highlights include live music and performances by African dancers, folklorico dancers, soul singers, African drummers, and Aztec dancers; as well as art, food and maker's fair. For free tickets and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ROTVP - April 10, 2019 - Rhythms of the Village

B. Curllyon Expanding in Los Angeles Up and Coming Designer Fahad Bin Bader, 38 from Saudi Arabia. - March 07, 2019 - B. Curllyon

Yajun Studio RTW Fall/Winter 2019 The independent designer brand Yajun Studio released its Fall/Winter 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. The theme of this collection of works is "Natural Attitude X Flesh Philosophy," which is another bold attempt of designer Melody Yajun Lin. - February 28, 2019 - Yajun Studio

Street Fashion Week: The Only Platform for Streetwear Designers Closes Out New York Fashion Week on February 16th, 2019 with Twelve Designers Get exposed: Closing out New York Fashion Week, Street Fashion Week returns for its third year during New York Fashion Week for a jaw dropping homage to Streetwear culture. - February 15, 2019 - Street Fashion Week

Urban Vegans Celebrate Veganuary Curated cookbook collection offers fine dining solutions for discerning Urban Vegans. - January 17, 2019 - Urban Vegan

Streetwear Popularity Continues as StreetDragon Launches in San Francisco San Francisco startup streetwear/citywear brand "StreetDragon" launched in late 2018 and is set to create trends in 2019 by observing local inspirations including the techies, music and street fashion. - January 14, 2019 - StreetDragon

Vegan Apparel for Urban Dwellers Online Vegan Shopping Mall Features cruelty free fashion collection. - December 22, 2018 - Urban Vegan

Vegan Lifestyle Meets Urban Chic Just in Time for Christmas Online Shopping Mall Exclusively Stocks Vegan Products - December 21, 2018 - Urban Vegan

AG Wear Clothing Brand Launches All-New Street Style Fashions Up and coming company targets skate and sports market - December 13, 2018 - AverageGirl LTD

Pet Life Radio Brings Back Holiday Meme Contest for Thanksgiving's National Dog Show on NBC The Dogs Until 2 Meme Contest is now open for entries on Pet Life Radio. - November 10, 2018 - Pet Life Radio

Get Your Pet Co-Founder is New Host of Pet Life Radio’s "Take Me Home" Animal Welfare Expert, Angela Marcus, Educates Audiences While Helping Pets Get Adopted. - October 22, 2018 - Pet Life Radio

Tough Mudder Announces Alanic as Official Apparel Partner For those who looked closely at the finisher shirts teased on Tough Mudders Instagram page yesterday, a hint was given about a new partnership for Tough Mudder. The brand announced today a new multi-year partnership with Alanic as the official apparel partner. Alanic is one of the world's leading activewear brands. As part of the multi-year partnership, look for some Tough Mudder obstacles to be branded with Alanic for the upcoming season. - October 12, 2018 - Alanic

Trayvax Returns to Kickstarter Roots with the OG 2.0 Multifunctional Wallet Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax

Bald Head Blues Raising Funds to Help in the Relief of Hurricane Florence Bald Head Blues is selling "BHI in my mind" t-shirts to raise money for the clean-up efforts caused by Hurricane Florence. 100% of the profits made will be donated towards the recovery. - September 26, 2018 - Bald Head Blues

Prose, New Marketing Strategy to Connect with the Buying Public; Major Brands Nationwide Are Starting to Employ This Powerful Medium Major brand names are starting to buy into the ides of connecting with the human experience side of potential buyers. NancyDeals.com, a newcomer to the e-commerce arena has decided to focus their marketing campaign almost exclusively on this strategy. - September 04, 2018 - NancyDeals.com

Bald Head Blues Pro Staffer Joel Dahmen’s Golf Season Expands to Include the FedEx Cup Playoffs Bald Head Blues, a beach and island inspired apparel company distinguished by its golf cart with surfboard logo, proudly announces that company staffer Joel Dahmen has made it to the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Each PGA TOUR Professional begins the race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with points gained during... - August 30, 2018 - Bald Head Blues

Tip Top Tux Acquires Memphis-Based Suit-Up, Xedo Inc. $27 Million Transfer of Assets to Strengthen Market Presence in Formal Wear Industry. - August 23, 2018 - Tip Top Tux LLC

A New Opportunity in the Fitness World Knocks on Novamen's LLC Online Store Jmerx.com E-commerce store jmerx.com expands its offering introducing the product line Gifts for Fitness Lovers - August 16, 2018 - Novamen LLC

Patriot Box Club Partners with Trayvax for Exclusive EDC Gear Box Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax

Long Sleeve Motorcycle Shirts Form New Collection from Franky Mouse Franky Mouse offers its wide-ranging collection of biker clothing for men and women. The shirts and hoodies are available in a range of styles and sizes. - July 18, 2018 - Franky Mouse

Trayvax Releases Special-Edition Old Glory Leather Wallet Trayvax releases special edition Element leather wallet that features the U.S. Flag branded into top-grain leather. - June 23, 2018 - Trayvax

SoHoodie Has Partnered with 6 Time NFL Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy SoHoodie, the NY based startup, has revolutionized athletic performance apparel and fanwear with its patented stand-alone hood that has the utility of keeping a head warm without the whole sweatshirt. The company also has over a dozen collegiate licenses to sell the product as sideline fan wear. - June 19, 2018 - SoHoodie

Trayvax Offers Complimentary Engraving on Element Leather Wallet for Father’s Day Trayvax®, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering complimentary engraving on all Element leather wallets in celebration of Father’s Day. - June 02, 2018 - Trayvax

Starkweather’s Crux: Upgrade Your Scarf Launches on Kickstarter The Crux is a new kind of outerwear accessory. This Kickstarter, by Starkweather, is the catalyst to bring it to market. - May 22, 2018 - Starkweather

Trayvax Introduces Women’s Line of Wallets, Clutches and Handbags Trayvax introduces the first product in its women’s line. The Epiphany Clutch is now available for pre-sale. All pre-sale orders receive a complimentary strap. - May 19, 2018 - Trayvax