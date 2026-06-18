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Within Men's Clothing Stores
Lila Nikole Presents the “Amazonia” Fashion Show and Immersive Experience During Miami Swim Week 2026
Acclaimed designer Lila Nikole returns to Miami Swim Week 2026 with a bold, high-energy fashion presentation and immersive experience centered around the debut of her newest collection, Amazonia, taking place on May 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Tequila Town, Miami. - June 18, 2026 - Lila Nikole LLC
Colorado Hockey-Loving Father and Sons Launch "Putt Snipe Celly" Performance Apparel Brand Celebrating the Culture of Hockey and Golf
Colorado's new golf apparel brand for the hockey community, Putt Snipe Celly, launched March 28. - March 30, 2026 - Putt Snipe Celly
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Charlie by Matthew Zink Launches Its Most Seductive Holiday Season Yet
Charlie by Matthew Zink announces its holiday season offerings with a focus on bold design, sensual craftsmanship, and the brand’s most coveted collections. Just in time for the holidays, Charlie highlights its signature Classic Swimwear and Underwear, the new 2025 Cashmere Collection, and the highly anticipated Leather Collection—showcasing the label’s continued commitment to luxury, confidence, and modern elegance. - November 14, 2025 - Charlie By MZ
Ginchy Redefines Luxury Fashion by Making Premium Brands Accessible to All
Ginchy (www.shopginchy.com), the innovative online destination, is transforming the world of high-end shopping by pairing iconic luxury brands with affordability. With a bold commitment to making “Luxury Meets Smart Savings” a reality, Ginchy offers an unprecedented selection of over... - September 19, 2025 - Ginchy
SHUKR Unveils Summer Islamic Clothing Collection for Modern Modest Dressers
SHUKR Islamic Clothing leads the way in faith-conscious fashion with its latest summer collection designed for comfort, modesty, and modern style. - July 27, 2025 - SHUKR
SHUKR Welcomes Summer with Light, Elegant Abayas and Hijabs for the Modern Muslim Woman
As the warmer months begin, SHUKR Islamic Clothing offers a refreshing take on modest fashion with breathable, stylish abayas and hijabs. - July 02, 2025 - SHUKR
Shukr Islamic Clothing Launches Elegant New Jilbab Collection for the Modern Muslim Woman
Blending faith, fashion, and functionality, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continues to redefine modest wear with the launch of their latest collection of beautifully crafted jilbabs. - June 12, 2025 - SHUKR
Borbotom Announces New Collection Featuring Fresh Designs and Premium Fabrics
Borbotom, a rising name in contemporary fashion, has unveiled its latest collection, offering a blend of fresh designs and high-quality fabrics tailored for modern consumers. The collection emphasizes comfort, durability, and style, reflecting the brand’s commitment to innovation in casual wear. - February 01, 2025 - Borbotom
Danini Debuts New Menswear Collection at Dallas Market Center
Danini, a leading name in high-quality menswear, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Menswear Tradeshow at the Dallas Market Center from January 25 to January 27, 2025. Located at Showroom No. 7614 at the WTC Dallas, Danini will unveil its latest innovations and classic... - January 22, 2025 - Danini Menswear
Breaking Barriers: Kene Kaya to Showcase Peruvian Indigenous Art at Miami Swim Week
Kené Kaya, Alessandra Durand's ethical fashion brand, is set to unveil a unique swimwear collection at Miami Swim Week® The Shows on May 30. Featuring indigenous art from the Peruvian Amazon, the collection blends elegance with cultural depth, showcasing intricate textile artwork of geometric patterns and vibrant colors. Alessandra's vision aims to celebrate diversity and empower indigenous artisans within the fashion industry, making a profound statement at Miami Swim Week. - April 26, 2024 - Kene Kaya
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AV Universal Corp.
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AVUC Footwear, parent company of Anthony Veer and Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men. - April 09, 2024 - AV Universal Corp
Real People Discover the Wellness Power of the Balance Tee at 110 Fitness in Rockland, MA
The New Biotech Balance Tee's Value is Felt During Self-Testing at 110 Fitness on August 15. - August 23, 2023 - BalanceTee.com
Assisi Style Launches Vegan Cork Belts for Men on Amazon UK
Assisi Style, the leading UK vegan fashion accessories brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first line of products on Amazon UK. The brand is introducing stylish black and brown cork belts for men, embodying its core values of veganism, sustainability, and cruelty-free fashion. - May 29, 2023 - Assisi Style
Streetwear Becomes More Sustainable and Eco Friendly with New Brand BOLD IN PEACE
When it comes to sustainability and ethical production in fashion, only recently have the large manufacturers of clothing in the world been challenged to make changes to their long standing practices. Small steps are being made, but there is a long way to go for these major companies. Many still... - May 15, 2023 - BOLD IN PEACE
Wild Western Wears Launches New Website for Western Wear and Accessories
The online retailer Wild Western Wears, which sells premium western wear and accessories, has just recently announced the launch of its new website, which features all new product pages and easy shopping with just one click. The website WildWesternWears.com is a one-stop shop that can satisfy all... - November 21, 2022 - Wild Western Wears
Story Spark Wins WebAward for Standard of Excellence
Story Spark Wins WebAward for Standard of Excellence in the Other Category - September 18, 2022 - Story Spark
Denver's Premier Skate Shop Has a New Location
After two months in transition, Death & Glory Skate Shop is resuming its second-to-none sales and service in their very own location on South Broadway in Denver. Specializing in quad roller skates and inline skates, D&G also has a full selection of skateboarding hard goods as well. The larger new space will soon be also accommodating skate footwear and streetwear. - August 12, 2022 - Death & Glory Skate Shop
Suitcafe Introduces Limited Edition Sneaker Designs That Can be Customized for Individuality
With the advent of customized sneaker website tools, Suitcafe has created a customized dress sneaker for sporty casual or suits with a new stencil studio product. - April 22, 2022 - Suitcafe LLC
Suitcafe Announces Strategic Partnership with Artisan Spanish Shoe Manufacturer Releasing the First Virtual Custom Shoe Creator in the Metaverse
Suitcafe's Virtual Custom Shoe Creator, real world shoe design is transformed into the Metaverse. Create a one of a kind design. Suitcafe is the first clothing company to offer shoe design in the Metaverse. - March 27, 2022 - Suitcafe LLC
Diva's and Diamond LLC is an Inclusive Fashion Store That Has Released a New Range of Body Positive Clothing
The progressive fashion store aims to provide women with trendy and well-fitted clothing regardless of their size. - March 16, 2022 - Diva's and Diamonds LLC.
African American Owned Peer-to-Peer, Multi-Vendor Marketplace Enters the Fashion Resell Market
Thesuitexchange.com is the newest way to buy and sell new or lightly worn contemporary and luxury clothing, shoes, bags and accessories for resell enthusiasts, fashion icons and influencers. - January 25, 2022 - Thesuitexchange
Suitcafe Launches New Bespoke Suits in CashLana2.0™ Fabric Online
After two years of research and development into the newest of textile combinations, Suitcafe LLC has created an extremely lightweight, comfortable suiting fabric deemed CashLana2.0™. The fabric reserved for suit making allows for extended daily wear and long haul travel with virtually no wear and tear on suits made to measurements. - January 15, 2022 - Suitcafe LLC
Private Label Clothing LLC. Announces a New Service Facilitating Bulk Apparel Manufacturing in China
Private Label Clothing LLC. Launched a new service China Gateway; allowing apparel companies to access wholesale manufacturing in China. - December 30, 2021 - Private Label Clothing LLC
Lowkey Apparel to Open First Retail Store in L.A.
Online streetwear company Lowkey Apparel will take sales to the streets this November with the opening of the brand's first brick-and-mortar clothing store in L.A. The new locale will represent the popular wants and needs of the local South Bay Los Angeles community. At Lowkey, you'll find new clothes from brands like New Era, '47, Levis, Dickes, Pro Club, Champion, Cookies SF, Vans, and more at the best of retail prices. - November 19, 2021 - Lowkey Apparel Company
EatSleepPizza.com Lets Everyone Wear Their Pizza
The Largest Pizza Apparel Store on the Planet is Cooking up Sizzling Styles from Around the Pizza World. - November 05, 2021 - Eat Sleep Pizza
Christian Women Stand United to Support Faith Based Hoodies
Freedom to Wear Religious Apparel is a Constitutional Right - October 22, 2021 - Christian Hoodies
dropout, the First Innovative SME of Limited Edition Sneakers Resale, Goes Public by Landing on Mamacrowd
dropout, business specialized in the resale of refined and limited edition clothing and sneakers, announces the launch of a campaign on Mamacrowd, Italian platform for investment via equity crowdfunding. - September 23, 2021 - Dropout SRL
Workwear Express Create 100 Jobs in North East
Workwear Express Creates 100 New Jobs in the North East as Sales Surge - June 17, 2021 - Workwear Express
God Is 1st Place Launches God Inspired Clothing Brand and Prayer Ministry
God Is 1st Place has launched a new clothing brand and prayer ministry. The brand will carry the message to keep God 1st place, in all things. The prayer ministry will help meet the need of many searching for prayers during uncertain times. Soon, the brand will be adding more designs to its... - June 14, 2021 - God Is 1st Place
AfricanCaterers.com Launches Its Online Marketplace to Help Customers Quickly Hire African Caterers
AfricanCaterers.com announces the grand launch of the world's largest online marketplace for African catering services. Customers can use the AfricanCaterers.com marketplace to search and find the best African caterers near their local area for creating unique experiences and events featuring... - May 15, 2021 - African Caterers
Printed Clothing Brand Quotemartial Begins India Operations with Its Exclusive Range of Statement Apparel
QuoteMartial, the first printed apparel company ever with entire focus on never-before quotes, has started its operations in India. It offers a variety of t-shirts and hoodies that are designed with quotes that are unique to the company. You can order them right from their website! While the most... - April 20, 2021 - QuoteMartial
Second Chance Boutique Brings More New Life to Tekamah Main Street
Mike and Ryann Pagels, the owners of M&R’s Nightly Rentals, announced they have revitalized yet another piece of the century old building found on 1216 J Street by converting a portion of the space into a boutique. Second Chance Boutique is an upscale second-hand store offering gently used top-tier clothing. - March 16, 2021 - Second Chance Boutique
A New Era for Bodega Body
Bodega Body today announced the launch of its brand-new apparel line, a new apparel with the mission of helping people find health and wellness. This product line offers a way for people to vocally fight for the issues they believe in, while wearing clothing items that help them build self-confidence. - October 17, 2020 - Bodega Body
Breaking "Man-Made Ceilings for Women," Alicia Marie Phidd, Drops a Spoken Word EP During the 2020 and Recherché High Cotton to Carry the Merchandise
Recherche High Cotton Corp Will Exclusively Carry Author and Spoken Word Artist Alicia Marie Phidd's Merchandise. ¹ - September 26, 2020 - Recherche High Cotton, Corp.
Story Spark Releases Three New Character Designs
Story Spark Releases Net New Character Driven Designs on Super Soft Unisex Shirts - September 12, 2020 - Story Spark
Story Spark Releases New Resin Figure
Own your very own Story Spark original resin figure. - September 12, 2020 - Story Spark
The Launching of Blackboard Tees: Order a Shirt. Change the World.
Socially Conscious T-Shirt Fundraising Company, Blackboard Tees Launches with a Plan to Fund Animal Rescue Group, The 13th Floor. - August 27, 2020 - Blackboard Tees
Pet Life Radio Unleashes "Rappaport to the Rescue"
The #1 Pet Podcast and Radio Network Premiers New Rescue And Adoption Podcast and Radio Show Hosted By Jill Rappaport. - June 24, 2020 - Pet Life Radio
Story Spark Kicking Off Summer with Giveaway
Lifestyle brand Story Spark is kicking off summer with their Supercharged Summer Giveaway. - June 21, 2020 - Story Spark
Original Stitch, in Partnership with Apple Corps Ltd., is Excited to Announce the Launch of the Beatles Custom Collection
The Beatles are a true original and now, for the first time ever, fans will be able to create their own original The Beatles shirt, starting by voting which patterns go into production. Fans pick their favorite patterns from a career-spanning set of graphics going all the way back to their first single, 1962's “Love Me Do” and right up through “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be,” etc. Fans can vote now through May 31 at https://shop.originalstitch.com/pages/beatles-voting Enter to win! - May 07, 2020 - Original, Inc.
Story Spark Joins Brands X Better Coalition to Contribute to COVID-19 Relief Efforts
Lifestyle brand Story Spark has joined the Brands X Better Coalition to give back to the community during this time of crisis. Brands X Better is a joint effort of different businesses to contribute 10% of their proceeds to the charity of their choice. As of April 20th, the coalition has raised... - April 23, 2020 - Story Spark
Change Your Work from Home Wardrobe with a New Graphic Tee from Story Spark
Story Spark Releases New Graphic Shirt "Tetra Wave." - April 17, 2020 - Story Spark
Bayside Apparel Donating Masks to Hospitals
Bayside Apparel has started making cotton masks to donate to hospitals around the US. As the largest vertical apparel manufacturer in America, we have a duty to help our front line medical personnel in any way we can. - March 20, 2020 - AST Sportswear Inc.
Online Legging Boutique Reveals New Collection Supporting Dog Rescues
The online legging boutique, Legs of Anarchy has released a bold new collection of unique and undeniably head-turning selection of handmade leggings in support of dog rescues nationwide. Their mission is simple: Saving dogs, one pair of leggings at a time. - February 29, 2020 - Legs of Anarchy
Scarborough Custom-Made Suits Are Tailored for Silicon Valley Success
Scarborough suits are revolutionizing the way San Francisco’s upper echelon operate, one businessman at a time. With over a decade of high-end industry experience in the Bay Area, each custom-made design brings a traditional, yet elaborate sense of style, grace and confidence. Rather than... - February 27, 2020 - Scarborough
Joe Burrow (Courtesy of Fanatics) Headlines LSU Championship Autograph Signing
Three LSU national champions will be signing autographs and meeting fans at The Mall of Louisiana on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Headlining this appearance is 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, courtesy of Fanatics. Also signing at the event will be running back Clyde... - February 27, 2020 - Sports Collectibles
Black Love Experience Partners with Washington Performing Arts and WHUR to Celebrate Black Excellence
The Black Love Experience, an annual event geared towards celebrating music, business and Black culture, returns on March 21 at 7:00 PM with Washington Performing Arts as its programming partner and 96.3 WHUR as its media partner. This year’s event promises to amplify the theme of Black Love... - February 19, 2020 - Nubian Hueman
History Being Made in Manasota as the First Ever Empowerment with Networking and 3 Speakers/3 Course Luncheon is Brought to This Area at the Recherché Masterpiece Event
History Making Empowerment with Networking Event Debuts Next Week and it's Called Recherche Masterpiece 2020. - January 24, 2020 - Recherche High Cotton, Corp.
Recherché Masterpiece 2020 Knows Luxury and It is Saks Fifth Avenue at the UTC Mall. High Value Raffle Donated.
3 Course meal Empowerment and Networking Luncheon catering to business owners and CSuite. 3 Course meal, 3 speaker. 1 focus- you; Come empty, leave full. - January 16, 2020 - Recherche High Cotton, Corp.