PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
SHUKR Islamic Clothing is highlighting their existing abaya collections with lines of abayas that encourage modern tones into women's wardrobes across the globe. - November 23, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing
With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continue to provide accessories and hijabs that help women piece together iconic outfits. - November 16, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA
As the season sets to change again, the abaya remains a favorite for both Muslim women and for SHUKR’s upcoming collections. - November 02, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing
To mark World Vegan Day on November 1 and World Vegan Month, Canadian-based company BOÏDA officially launched its brand new plant-powered parka.
Built with insulation partly made of corn fibre and reinforced with special patent-pending layers, VEGAGOOZ parkas are ultra warm, easy to maintain, and... - November 02, 2019 - BOIDA
With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing have become experts in combining western trends with daily fashion needs. - October 29, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing
Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC
Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.
Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers
Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed
The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed
The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed
Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
"Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed
In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic
Shirt Studio Corporate, a national, Australian corporate uniform company announced today its new name change and brand identity to The Uniform Edit. - May 04, 2019 - The Uniform Edit
Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry.
“The goal of Shop Vegan... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
Shirt Studio Corporate, an Australian custom uniform company, has carved out a niche in this market and is giving hospitality competitors the chance to be at the top of their game with their stylish new custom designs. - April 29, 2019 - The Uniform Edit
Cruelty Free For the Future is a philosophy and a vision by recently launched high fashion design website Vegan-Mode.com. The website features selected ready to wear and couture from top designer's current collections created without the use of animal products.
“We are very excited to create this... - April 24, 2019 - Vegan Mode
New tiki mug by illustrator artist Andrew Kolb for TikiFreek. - April 12, 2019 - TikiFreek.com
The public is invited to attend a free community festival with the them of All Tribes Unit, on April 14, 2019, 12 pm to 6 pm. Highlights include live music and performances by African dancers, folklorico dancers, soul singers, African drummers, and Aztec dancers; as well as art, food and maker's fair. For free tickets and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ROTVP - April 10, 2019 - Rhythms of the Village
Up and Coming Designer Fahad Bin Bader, 38 from Saudi Arabia. - March 07, 2019 - B. Curllyon
The independent designer brand Yajun Studio released its Fall/Winter 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. The theme of this collection of works is "Natural Attitude X Flesh Philosophy," which is another bold attempt of designer Melody Yajun Lin. - February 28, 2019 - Yajun Studio
Get exposed: Closing out New York Fashion Week, Street Fashion Week returns for its third year during New York Fashion Week for a jaw dropping homage to Streetwear culture. - February 15, 2019 - Street Fashion Week
Curated cookbook collection offers fine dining solutions for discerning Urban Vegans. - January 17, 2019 - Urban Vegan
San Francisco startup streetwear/citywear brand "StreetDragon" launched in late 2018 and is set to create trends in 2019 by observing local inspirations including the techies, music and street fashion. - January 14, 2019 - StreetDragon
Online Vegan Shopping Mall Features cruelty free fashion collection. - December 22, 2018 - Urban Vegan
Online Shopping Mall Exclusively Stocks Vegan Products - December 21, 2018 - Urban Vegan
Up and coming company targets skate and sports market - December 13, 2018 - AverageGirl LTD
The Dogs Until 2 Meme Contest is now open for entries on Pet Life Radio. - November 10, 2018 - Pet Life Radio
Animal Welfare Expert, Angela Marcus, Educates Audiences While Helping Pets Get Adopted. - October 22, 2018 - Pet Life Radio
For those who looked closely at the finisher shirts teased on Tough Mudders Instagram page yesterday, a hint was given about a new partnership for Tough Mudder. The brand announced today a new multi-year partnership with Alanic as the official apparel partner. Alanic is one of the world's leading activewear brands. As part of the multi-year partnership, look for some Tough Mudder obstacles to be branded with Alanic for the upcoming season. - October 12, 2018 - Alanic
Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax
Bald Head Blues is selling "BHI in my mind" t-shirts to raise money for the clean-up efforts caused by Hurricane Florence. 100% of the profits made will be donated towards the recovery. - September 26, 2018 - Bald Head Blues
Major brand names are starting to buy into the ides of connecting with the human experience side of potential buyers. NancyDeals.com, a newcomer to the e-commerce arena has decided to focus their marketing campaign almost exclusively on this strategy. - September 04, 2018 - NancyDeals.com
Bald Head Blues, a beach and island inspired apparel company distinguished by its golf cart with surfboard logo, proudly announces that company staffer Joel Dahmen has made it to the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Each PGA TOUR Professional begins the race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with points gained during... - August 30, 2018 - Bald Head Blues
$27 Million Transfer of Assets to Strengthen Market Presence in Formal Wear Industry. - August 23, 2018 - Tip Top Tux LLC
E-commerce store jmerx.com expands its offering introducing the product line Gifts for Fitness Lovers - August 16, 2018 - Novamen LLC
Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax
Franky Mouse offers its wide-ranging collection of biker clothing for men and women. The shirts and hoodies are available in a range of styles and sizes. - July 18, 2018 - Franky Mouse
Trayvax releases special edition Element leather wallet that features the U.S. Flag branded into top-grain leather. - June 23, 2018 - Trayvax
SoHoodie, the NY based startup, has revolutionized athletic performance apparel and fanwear with its patented stand-alone hood that has the utility of keeping a head warm without the whole sweatshirt. The company also has over a dozen collegiate licenses to sell the product as sideline fan wear. - June 19, 2018 - SoHoodie
Trayvax®, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering complimentary engraving on all Element leather wallets in celebration of Father’s Day. - June 02, 2018 - Trayvax
The Crux is a new kind of outerwear accessory. This Kickstarter, by Starkweather, is the catalyst to bring it to market. - May 22, 2018 - Starkweather
Trayvax introduces the first product in its women’s line. The Epiphany Clutch is now available for pre-sale. All pre-sale orders receive a complimentary strap. - May 19, 2018 - Trayvax
To help customers earn discounts on their favorite funny t-shirts, Awkward T-Shirts has launched a special rewards club so visitors can like, share, and tweet their way to rewards. - May 04, 2018 - Awkward T-Shirts