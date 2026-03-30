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Within Clothing Accessories Stores
Colorado Hockey-Loving Father and Sons Launch "Putt Snipe Celly" Performance Apparel Brand Celebrating the Culture of Hockey and Golf
Colorado's new golf apparel brand for the hockey community, Putt Snipe Celly, launched March 28. - March 30, 2026 - Putt Snipe Celly
Snatched Wear Officially Launches as a New Direct-to-Consumer Shapewear Brand
Snatched Wear officially launches as a new direct-to-consumer shapewear brand, debuting seamless bodysuits designed for everyday wear. With inclusive sizing, accessible pricing, and a focus on clean design, Snatched Wear enters the market to deliver comfort, reliable fit, and global online access at SnatchedWear.com. - September 08, 2025 - Snatched Wear
Tiuous Introduces Custom Embroidery Services to Address Demand for Personalized Apparel
Company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to address market shift toward individualized fashion. - June 09, 2025 - Tiuous
Borbotom Announces New Collection Featuring Fresh Designs and Premium Fabrics
Borbotom, a rising name in contemporary fashion, has unveiled its latest collection, offering a blend of fresh designs and high-quality fabrics tailored for modern consumers. The collection emphasizes comfort, durability, and style, reflecting the brand’s commitment to innovation in casual wear. - February 01, 2025 - Borbotom
Madpax Launches New Line of Creative 3D Backpacks for Kids While Championing a Cause
Madpax, a new company focused on bringing fun and joy back to the world of backpacks, today introduced a new line of creative 3D backpacks, bags and accessories for kids at the Atlanta Winter Market 2024. Led by a husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team with a track record of successful consumer... - January 20, 2024 - Madpax
Families Get an Interactive Magical Guide to Salem with the Launch of The Good Witch of Salem’s Magical Map
The Good Witch of Salem, the ambassador for family-friendly activities in The Witch City, announces the launch of her interactive Magical Map of Salem for Families. The Good Witch’s Magical Map will be released to the public in both print and digital form on Saturday September 30, 2023 with a... - September 27, 2023 - The Good Witch of Salem
Assisi Style Launches Vegan Cork Belts for Men on Amazon UK
Assisi Style, the leading UK vegan fashion accessories brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first line of products on Amazon UK. The brand is introducing stylish black and brown cork belts for men, embodying its core values of veganism, sustainability, and cruelty-free fashion. - May 29, 2023 - Assisi Style
Denver's Premier Skate Shop Has a New Location
After two months in transition, Death & Glory Skate Shop is resuming its second-to-none sales and service in their very own location on South Broadway in Denver. Specializing in quad roller skates and inline skates, D&G also has a full selection of skateboarding hard goods as well. The larger new space will soon be also accommodating skate footwear and streetwear. - August 12, 2022 - Death & Glory Skate Shop
PROHOOD® – All-in-one Laptop Case, Privacy Shield, Sun Shade & Germ Blocker
A convenient way to protect your privacy, guard against harmful bacteria, shade from light and reduce landfill. - June 16, 2022 - MNK
Each One, Teach One with The Queen’s Collection. Trendy and Impactful Fashion.
The Queen’s Collection is glad to announce their entry into the fashion industry. The new edition is made for those who require a simple, yet sophisticated touch to their every day outfit. Versatility is one of the key aspects of The Queen’s Collection. These uniquely designed T-shirts... - April 02, 2022 - The Queen’s Collection
Diva's and Diamond LLC is an Inclusive Fashion Store That Has Released a New Range of Body Positive Clothing
The progressive fashion store aims to provide women with trendy and well-fitted clothing regardless of their size. - March 16, 2022 - Diva's and Diamonds LLC.
Celebrating the Earth and the Female Spirit, Laughing Frog Studio Launches Its “Women of Nature” Collection of Upcycled Spoon Ring Jewelry
Laughing Frog Studio launches its “Women of Nature” collection to honor the unique beauty, spirit and perfectly imperfect qualities of women with handcrafted vintage silverware, upcycled into striking works of art. Laughing Frog Studio creates handmade, one-of-a-kind upcycled silverware jewelry, accessories and more. - April 09, 2021 - Laughing Frog Studio
Dreamy, Visionary Artist's Wing Designs: Fantasy Wings Collection
Artist, Deb Schlier announces her Fantasy Wings Collection of mystical fashion scarves. - February 10, 2021 - Deb Schlier
InspirationWear Announces Free VIP Program for Influencers to Create Custom Line of InspirationWear-style Clothing and Accessories
New VIP profit-sharing program grants influencers with one million or more followers access to create a self-branded private collection of InspirationWear for fans. - January 28, 2021 - InspirationWear
InspirationWear Expands Unique Line with New Yoga Wear Collection
After their January website launch, the uplifting NY-based fashion brand’s site already includes over 20 new pieces in the “Yoga” collection. - January 24, 2021 - InspirationWear
Lowell, MI Based Women’s Clothing Boutique, Bella Grace Boutique, Announces Launch of New Website
Bella Grace Boutique, an up and coming Lowell, Michigan based women’s clothing boutique, announced the launch of their new bellagraceboutique.com website today. “We are a family centric boutique that takes pride in offering trendy, quality women’s clothing and accessories at... - January 08, 2021 - Bella Grace Boutique
NY-based Fashion Brand, InspirationWear, Announces Upcoming Launch of New Website
Inspiration Wear, a New York-based fashion brand whose unique designs reflect a love of typography and language, announced today that their website will be live in January 2021. The site will include a wealth of Inspiration Wear designs that will be available exclusively on inspirationwear.com. The... - January 04, 2021 - InspirationWear
Ola Means Alive Releases Multiple Lines of Sporty, Elegant and Sustainable Sunglasses
Ola Means Alive released two new lines of sustainably manufactured sunglasses with 7 layers of protection from UVA and UVB. Ola Means Alive has also committed to donating a portion of every sale to ocean cleanup and conservation. To purchase Ola Means Alive sunglasses, or for more information about these amazing new products, go to OlaMeansAlive.com. - December 15, 2020 - Ola Means Alive
Harkiss Designs Opens Holiday Pop-Up Shop
This Holiday season, Harkiss Designs will launch its first ever holiday Pop-Up Shop in New Jersey showcasing the collection from Home Décor, Tabletops and Fashion Jewelry. This is a unique opportunity for everyone in the Jersey City area to experience the beauty of East Africa at your door. Harkiss Designs will now be available for in-person shopping, online, at HarkissDesigns.com and curbside pick-up. - November 12, 2020 - Harkiss Designs
A New Era for Bodega Body
Bodega Body today announced the launch of its brand-new apparel line, a new apparel with the mission of helping people find health and wellness. This product line offers a way for people to vocally fight for the issues they believe in, while wearing clothing items that help them build self-confidence. - October 17, 2020 - Bodega Body
For a Limited Time, Proceeds from NaTeal Boutique's Newest Collection Benefit Genesis Women's Shelter
NaTeal Boutique and Women's Energy Network North Texas are donating 20% of the proceeds from the new NaTeal collection release from October 1 to October 15 to Genesis Women's Shelter. The new collection includes luxury swimwear, coverups, lingerie, shirts, skirts and dresses, sizes S to XL and handbags, handmade by women for women. - September 28, 2020 - NaTeal Boutique
Breaking "Man-Made Ceilings for Women," Alicia Marie Phidd, Drops a Spoken Word EP During the 2020 and Recherché High Cotton to Carry the Merchandise
Recherche High Cotton Corp Will Exclusively Carry Author and Spoken Word Artist Alicia Marie Phidd's Merchandise. ¹ - September 26, 2020 - Recherche High Cotton, Corp.
Gena Graceful - A Subscription Box of Panties with a Purpose
Pick Your Panties Like You Pick Your Attitude for the Day. A subscription box empowering women with inspirational quotes and undies. Adding some attitude to women's undie drawer. - September 24, 2020 - Gena Graceful
The Launching of Blackboard Tees: Order a Shirt. Change the World.
Socially Conscious T-Shirt Fundraising Company, Blackboard Tees Launches with a Plan to Fund Animal Rescue Group, The 13th Floor. - August 27, 2020 - Blackboard Tees
MEMEENO Wins 2020 Top Choice of the Year Award
Baby Maternity Magazine has awarded the patent-pending MEMEENO belly band for gas and colic relief the 2020 Top Choice of the Year Award in the belly support category. "We are so happy that this band and this way of soothing babies is becoming recognized," says Founder, Alie Al-Jadda. - July 15, 2020 - MEMEENO
TooFaced Launches Style-Conscious Masks Amid Government-Mandated Face Mask Requirement
London-based brand TooFaced London launches their unique line of face masks this week, in line with the new government regulations which require every individual using public transport to wear a face mask to protect those around them. - June 25, 2020 - TooFaced London
Special Father's Day Pricing on iBeam Watches; Turn Your Dad Into James Bond
The patented watch with a 3X pop up magnifying lens and powerful LED flashlight all at the press of a button. - May 29, 2020 - iBeam Watches
SafeStyle Mask by Nevena Couture House Has Been Presented in Spain, Austria and Greece
The new SafeStyle Mask product line has been presented in Spain, Austria and Greece, so presently the masks can be purchased online in five European countries. SafeStyle masks were initially released for sale in Germany and Italy, and soon they will be spread in more countries within the borders of... - May 10, 2020 - Nevena British Couture House
Harvard Square Store Owner Shifts from Fashion to Face Masks: Local Community Supports Mompreneur’s Pivot Thru Lockdown
During a time of great global tragedy and upheaval, there is a lot of “new” in our lives. There are new challenges, new approaches and new initiatives in the “new normal.” In that spirit, Esmeralda Lambert of Esmeralda, jewelry and accessories store of Cambridge, Mass., decided to tell her story of how she pivoted her business model in the time of the new coronavirus pandemic. - May 06, 2020 - Esmeralda - Jewelry Accessories Gifts
Nevena British Couture House Releases SafeStyle Mask in Italy and Germany
Established in 2001, Nevena is a British Couture House, manufacturing hand finished and exquisitely detailed pieces, using high quality materials. Due to the high demand from clients in Europe, Nevena Couture House decided to rearrange its manufacture and to focus on producing protective masks... - April 24, 2020 - Nevena British Couture House
North Bay Designer Responds to Shortage of Masks
Designer of wearable art, Lisa Jones of Throckmorton Jones, in response to demand for face masks due to COVID-19, switches gears from handbags and leather goods to fitted face masks. Throckmorton Jones, a local design house creating and producing bold, sustainable accessories and apparel, began... - April 24, 2020 - Throckmorton Jones
Get CVRD! Mask Making Coalition Rises Up to Cover Essential Farm Workers
Several established LA-based clothing companies have joined forces to make masks with the mission of sustaining local employees and protecting essential farmworkers. The coalition, called CVRD (Covered) Mask, is working with the United Farm Workers to distribute the donated masks. CVRD Mask's reusable face coverings are made with sustainable bio-based fabrics to reduce the amount of waste going into landfills. - April 22, 2020 - CVRD Mask
OneCare COVID-19 Special Program, Bridging the Space Between People in Critical Time of Social Distancing, Free of Charge
Revolutionary CareWatch Remote Mobile Connection Platform Empowers Health, Wellness and Confidence for the Wearer and Easily Allows Families, Caregivers and Employers to Embrace a Watchful Lifestyle. Special Offer Reduces the Space For Those Taking Care of and Watching over Others. - April 19, 2020 - OneCare, Inc.
Bulk Coronavirus Masks Now Available to the General Public After Shortage Announced
With the shortage of reusable, cloth face masks around the world due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Gunslinger Business Development in partnership with DMS Coalition has announced how the general public and businesses needing these masks and reusable gowns can access the much needed supplies in bulk. These masks and gowns are 100% American made with American material from some of the top clothing manufacturers across the nation. - April 13, 2020 - Gunslinger Business Development
Joe Burrow (Courtesy of Fanatics) Headlines LSU Championship Autograph Signing
Three LSU national champions will be signing autographs and meeting fans at The Mall of Louisiana on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Headlining this appearance is 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, courtesy of Fanatics. Also signing at the event will be running back Clyde... - February 27, 2020 - Sports Collectibles
Black Love Experience Partners with Washington Performing Arts and WHUR to Celebrate Black Excellence
The Black Love Experience, an annual event geared towards celebrating music, business and Black culture, returns on March 21 at 7:00 PM with Washington Performing Arts as its programming partner and 96.3 WHUR as its media partner. This year’s event promises to amplify the theme of Black Love... - February 19, 2020 - Nubian Hueman
History Being Made in Manasota as the First Ever Empowerment with Networking and 3 Speakers/3 Course Luncheon is Brought to This Area at the Recherché Masterpiece Event
History Making Empowerment with Networking Event Debuts Next Week and it's Called Recherche Masterpiece 2020. - January 24, 2020 - Recherche High Cotton, Corp.
Recherché Masterpiece 2020 Knows Luxury and It is Saks Fifth Avenue at the UTC Mall. High Value Raffle Donated.
3 Course meal Empowerment and Networking Luncheon catering to business owners and CSuite. 3 Course meal, 3 speaker. 1 focus- you; Come empty, leave full. - January 16, 2020 - Recherche High Cotton, Corp.
Recherche High Cotton, Corp. Chose Its First of Three Charities to Support for 2020 and It is Turning Points of Manatee’s Soccer Tournament
Iron sharpenth iron and Recherche High Cotton, Corp. is staying committed to the local community. - January 13, 2020 - Recherche High Cotton, Corp.
Recherché Masterpiece 2020 Luncheon Billed as Where Luxury Meets Success Vows to Only Serve Fine Water to Its Guests at This Signature Empowerment and Networking Event-20
Recherché Masterpiece 2020 gets major partner to sponsor Fine Water at the event and this year's guests will get Voss, Artesian still water from Norway, served. Recherche High Cotton, Corp.'s slogan is Recherche, where success and luxury is not an option. It's their core. - January 08, 2020 - Recherche High Cotton, Corp.
Recherche Masterpiece 2020 Empowerment and Networking Luncheon Gets Top Notch Billing for Keynote Speaker-Mark Huey, CPA, MBA-Former CEO, EDC-Sarasota
Recherche Masterpiece Empowerment and Networking 3 Course Meal Luncheon starts 2020 with top notch billing-Former CEO of the Economic Development Corporation, Mark Huey, CPA, MBA on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bayside Community Church. Iron Sharpeneth Iron and so Will The... - January 01, 2020 - Recherche High Cotton, Corp.
Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris
Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien
Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019.
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the... - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs
Triage Consignment Celebrates One Year at New South Tampa Location
Triage Consignment, South Tampa’s original upscale consignment boutique, is marking its first anniversary in its new location at 4109 Henderson Blvd. with a ribbon cutting. Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon-cutting celebration will take place at the boutique on... - December 05, 2019 - Triage Consignment
SHUKR's New Abaya Collection Promises to be a Favourite with Women Worldwide
SHUKR Islamic Clothing is highlighting their existing abaya collections with lines of abayas that encourage modern tones into women's wardrobes across the globe. - November 23, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing
ABC TV Showcases MEMEENO Organic, Cotton Belly Bands
Celebrity Baby Trends Features Belly Band for Best in Baby Products for 2020 - November 22, 2019 - MEMEENO
Sugar Plum Perry Releases Winter Wonderland Collection
A mix of women’s casual winter wear, and home decor made from cotton, polyester, and Sherpa fleece. Some have an extremely soft and comfy feel. - November 16, 2019 - Sugar Plum Perry
SHUKR Hijabs Remain a Wardrobe Favorite for Muslim Women
With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continue to provide accessories and hijabs that help women piece together iconic outfits. - November 16, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing
Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA
SocksPlus1 Offers Insurance for Socks
Buying a pair of socks is passe'. Buying a pair of socks from SocksPlus1 and adding a 3rd identical sock is modish and smart. - November 12, 2019 - SocksPlus1