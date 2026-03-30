During a time of great global tragedy and upheaval, there is a lot of “new” in our lives. There are new challenges, new approaches and new initiatives in the “new normal.” In that spirit, Esmeralda Lambert of Esmeralda, jewelry and accessories store of Cambridge, Mass., decided to tell her story of how she pivoted her business model in the time of the new coronavirus pandemic. - May 06, 2020 - Esmeralda - Jewelry Accessories Gifts