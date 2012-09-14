PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

Triage Consignment Celebrates One Year at New South Tampa Location Triage Consignment, South Tampa’s original upscale consignment boutique, is marking its first anniversary in its new location at 4109 Henderson Blvd. with a ribbon cutting. Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon-cutting celebration will take place at the boutique on Thursday,... - December 05, 2019 - Triage Consignment

SHUKR's New Abaya Collection Promises to be a Favourite with Women Worldwide SHUKR Islamic Clothing is highlighting their existing abaya collections with lines of abayas that encourage modern tones into women's wardrobes across the globe. - November 23, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

ABC TV Showcases MEMEENO Organic, Cotton Belly Bands Celebrity Baby Trends Features Belly Band for Best in Baby Products for 2020 - November 22, 2019 - MEMEENO

Sugar Plum Perry Releases Winter Wonderland Collection A mix of women’s casual winter wear, and home decor made from cotton, polyester, and Sherpa fleece. Some have an extremely soft and comfy feel. - November 16, 2019 - Sugar Plum Perry

SHUKR Hijabs Remain a Wardrobe Favorite for Muslim Women With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continue to provide accessories and hijabs that help women piece together iconic outfits. - November 16, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA

SocksPlus1 Offers Insurance for Socks Buying a pair of socks is passe'. Buying a pair of socks from SocksPlus1 and adding a 3rd identical sock is modish and smart. - November 12, 2019 - SocksPlus1

SHUKR Abayas Transition from Summer Essential to Fall Must-Have As the season sets to change again, the abaya remains a favorite for both Muslim women and for SHUKR’s upcoming collections. - November 02, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

SHUKR Becomes a Household Name for Hijabs That Keep the Faith in Fashion With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing have become experts in combining western trends with daily fashion needs. - October 29, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

MEMEENO Showcasing at ABC Expo 2019 in Las Vegas MEMEENO, a Southern California luxury baby brand, is exhibiting at the ABC Expo in Las Vegas, October 23-25. MEMEENO was founded by Souheila Al-Jadda, a mother of a premie who experienced caring for a severely colicky baby, and reinvented an age-old, all-natural solution that works. MEMEENO will be at... - October 25, 2019 - MEMEENO

MEMEENO Swaddloop Baby Blanket Wins Product of the Year Award Another Big Awards Win for MEMEENO this Summer after earning Top Choice and Preferred Choice Awards from Baby Maternity Magazine. - September 18, 2019 - MEMEENO

Rocky Mountain Western Offers Native American Silver Concho Bolo Ties These Bolo Ties have slides that are fashioned from US silver coins. - September 07, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Western

MEMEENO Wins Preferred & Top Choice Awards For MEMEENO anti-colic, anti-gas belly band and Swaddloop blanket - August 08, 2019 - MEMEENO

EarthHero Joins "Plastic Free July" Movement, Making Plastic-Free Living Easy with Their Eco-Friendly Platform EarthHero, a proud B Corp and eco-friendly e-commerce platform, makes sustainable living accessible and attainable during Plastic Free July campaign through education & access to eco- friendly goods. - August 05, 2019 - EarthHero

Michigan Mittens Selected to Participate in Made in America Product Showcase at the White House On Monday, July 15, 2019, Michigan Mittens will represent the State of Michigan and participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. “We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made... - July 03, 2019 - Michigan Mittens

BABY POMME Opened Its Online Store for Fashionable Baby and Kids Clothes E-retailer, Baby Pomme, opened its online store which offers fashionable baby, toddler and kids clothes and accessories for children ages 3M to 10. Baby Pomme is currently offering end of season summer sale of up to 50% on select brands such as NUNUNU, Cavalier, G. Nancy and others. There is free shipping... - July 03, 2019 - BABY POMME

EarthHero Becomes Certified B Corporation Using Business as a Force for Good EarthHero, a proud B Corp. and eco-friendly e-commerce platform, makes sustainable living easy through education & access to eco-friendly goods. - June 12, 2019 - EarthHero

Former Shirt Studio Uniform Apparel Company Drops Name for Newly Branded The Uniform Edit Shirt Studio Corporate, a national, Australian corporate uniform company announced today its new name change and brand identity to The Uniform Edit. - May 04, 2019 - The Uniform Edit

Hospitality Industry Places Demands for Unique Custom Uniforms Shirt Studio Corporate, an Australian custom uniform company, has carved out a niche in this market and is giving hospitality competitors the chance to be at the top of their game with their stylish new custom designs. - April 29, 2019 - The Uniform Edit

Live Music, Dance, and Storytelling Among Free Offerings at Rhythms of the Village Spring Festival in Altadena The public is invited to attend a free community festival with the them of All Tribes Unit, on April 14, 2019, 12 pm to 6 pm. Highlights include live music and performances by African dancers, folklorico dancers, soul singers, African drummers, and Aztec dancers; as well as art, food and maker's fair. For free tickets and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ROTVP - April 10, 2019 - Rhythms of the Village

MEMEENO Partners with Miracle Babies Helping NICU Families Care for Their Infants MEMEENO is proud to partner with Miracle Babies, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) families. MEMEENO will contribute to the Miracle Babies Care Program, which distributes care bags on a monthly basis to NICU families in Southern California. MEMEENO... - March 13, 2019 - MEMEENO

Street Fashion Week: The Only Platform for Streetwear Designers Closes Out New York Fashion Week on February 16th, 2019 with Twelve Designers Get exposed: Closing out New York Fashion Week, Street Fashion Week returns for its third year during New York Fashion Week for a jaw dropping homage to Streetwear culture. - February 15, 2019 - Street Fashion Week

MEMEENO Wins NAPPA Award Mother of a preemie wins for Fashion-Forward Colic & Gas Baby Belly Band - January 24, 2019 - MEMEENO

Streetwear Popularity Continues as StreetDragon Launches in San Francisco San Francisco startup streetwear/citywear brand "StreetDragon" launched in late 2018 and is set to create trends in 2019 by observing local inspirations including the techies, music and street fashion. - January 14, 2019 - StreetDragon

LA BABY SHOW Awards MEMEENO “Honorable Mention” MEMEENO was recently picked as 1 of 10 "Best in Show" winners and honorable mentions by the LA Baby Show, the largest baby show in the country. The show took place November 3-4, 2018. “This is truly an honor considering that there were more than 250 vendors at the show!” says Alie,... - January 12, 2019 - MEMEENO

The Luxury Watch Marketplace Timepeaks Raised Funds and Established a Thai Branch Leatherball, Inc., which manages the marketplace Timepeaks, that can buy & sell luxury watches throughout the world, (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan CEO: Hitoshi Kyou) has raised funds from multiple individual investors and opened a branch to expand Thai users in Bangkok, Thailand. Leatherball, Inc. - December 20, 2018 - Leatherball, Inc.

AG Wear Clothing Brand Launches All-New Street Style Fashions Up and coming company targets skate and sports market - December 13, 2018 - AverageGirl LTD

MEMEENO “Snuggle. Soothe. Love.” Collection Launched MEMEENO Luxury Swaddloop Blanket with Innovative Elastic Loop Design Transforms into 6-1 Multi-Use Blanket Debuts. MEMEENO makes luxury baby accessories including its signature product, the baby belly band, an organic cotton band that helps relieve gas, fussiness, colic, tummy aches and constipation in babies, naturally, externally. Safe. Stylish. Effective. - December 12, 2018 - MEMEENO

LePrix Launches First Online Global Wholesale Auction for the Designer Resale Industry Leading Platform for Online Pre-Owned Luxury Innovates Wholesale Trade with Technology - November 06, 2018 - LePrix

Award-Winning Harvard Square Jewelry Store Expands to Chestnut Hill Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda Lambert

Make Halloween History as Rosie the Riveter: Let RosiesLegacyGear on Etsy Turn You Into an American Icon Want a Halloween costume that makes a statement about you? That tells everyone you are a strong, empowered, accomplished woman. Want a costume that is comfortable? All you need is jeans, shirt, bandana and a few authentic accessories. Want a costume that is affordable? Visit RosiesLegacyGear on Etsy. Designed for women by women. - October 02, 2018 - Original Rosie Legacy Gear

Los Angeles Crips and Bloods Consolidate Under a Newly Formed Corporate Structure In efforts to deter any further senseless loss of life, both gangs have placed value judgment on their cultural equity and joined forces. - September 12, 2018 - Crips LLC

Prose, New Marketing Strategy to Connect with the Buying Public; Major Brands Nationwide Are Starting to Employ This Powerful Medium Major brand names are starting to buy into the ides of connecting with the human experience side of potential buyers. NancyDeals.com, a newcomer to the e-commerce arena has decided to focus their marketing campaign almost exclusively on this strategy. - September 04, 2018 - NancyDeals.com

Natural Cutie Weekend Takeover Highlights Natural Hair, Business, and Scholarships Natural Cuties takes over the weekend helping to bring attention to natural hair, business acumen, and scholarships for young ladies over the 4th weekend in August. - August 09, 2018 - Natural Cuties

O’Ramadan, the First Online Muslim Gift Shop, Has Launched New E-Commerce Store Offers Unique Islam-Themed Gifts for Every Occasion. - August 02, 2018 - O’Ramadan

Brunswick’s High-End Riversbrook Boutique Hosts Sidewalk Sale Riversbrook Boutique hosts its 70% Off Sidewalk Sale this Friday and Saturday at the Frederica Plaza located at 5427 Altama Avenue, Brunswick, GA, 31525. (www.RiversbrookBoutique.com). They are making room for new inventory and summer wear that is in line with the fashion trends of 2018 which according... - July 20, 2018 - Riversbrook Boutique

Brunswick Georgia Community Gem Hosts Community Fun Weekend Event On September 27th through 29th 2018 Riversbrook Boutique will officially reveal its new brand during their community fun weekend event. Owner, Mrs. Emma Brown has been a staple in the Brunswick community and advocate for over 15 years. This year she decided to rebrand her business to be more productive... - July 18, 2018 - Riversbrook Boutique

SoHoodie Has Partnered with 6 Time NFL Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy SoHoodie, the NY based startup, has revolutionized athletic performance apparel and fanwear with its patented stand-alone hood that has the utility of keeping a head warm without the whole sweatshirt. The company also has over a dozen collegiate licenses to sell the product as sideline fan wear. - June 19, 2018 - SoHoodie

Starkweather’s Crux: Upgrade Your Scarf Launches on Kickstarter The Crux is a new kind of outerwear accessory. This Kickstarter, by Starkweather, is the catalyst to bring it to market. - May 22, 2018 - Starkweather

Marrakesh Launches First Sustainable Peer to Peer Global Marketplace Today, Marrakesh, the first sustainable, ethical product, global marketplace launches online. Marrakesh is a community of thousands of individuals and brands who believe in the power of sustainable living to change the world. Together, they are giving slow fashion a voice. As the first global co-op or “Glo-Op” in the world, Marrakesh shares equity with its vendors. Moreover, the platform is reducing links in the supply chain by giving sustainable producers direct access to conscious consumers. - May 17, 2018 - Marrakesh

Awkward T-Shirts Launches Awkward Rewards Club To help customers earn discounts on their favorite funny t-shirts, Awkward T-Shirts has launched a special rewards club so visitors can like, share, and tweet their way to rewards. - May 04, 2018 - Awkward T-Shirts

Enlighten Mystical Minds Announces Summer Selfie Contest The announcement of the Summer Selfie Contest and its details. - April 20, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds

Avenue Launches the Biggest Simultaneous Multi-Site Fashion Show in the United States Avenue stores across America will be part of something spectacular as the brand has designated April 14, 2018 for a unique fashion event for every store in the nation. With more women choosing to celebrate themselves every day, The Fashion Bash will highlight real bodies and real women by turning the... - April 13, 2018 - Avenue

Enlighten Mystical Minds Launches emmclothing.com Enlighten Mystic Minds launched emmclothing.com, a website devoted to the clothing brand & boutique, on April 9th. emmclothing.com will make it possible for customers to engage more with the business on the internet, including the ability to purchase clothing products on the online store and have... - April 12, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds

Binalong Beach & Co Launches New Luxury Towel Range With family holiday season fast approaching, Tasmanian owned beach accessory company, Binalong Beach & Co, has introduced its newest range of luxury beach towels to the Australian market. - April 07, 2018 - Binalong Beach & Co

The Company Formerly Known as SnobSwap Goes for LePrix (The Prize) Leading Online Pre-Owned Luxury Consignment Platform Changes Its Name to LePrix; Redefines Pre-Owned Luxury Shopping - March 13, 2018 - LePrix