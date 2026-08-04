Recent Headlines
Within Electronic & Precision Equipment Repair & Maintenance
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
Melbourne Households Urged to Repair Fridges and Ovens Before Winter Energy Bills Rise
Appliances Repairs Online Reports Increased Demand for Fridge and Oven Repairs Across Melbourne - July 04, 2026 - Appliances Repairs Online
Atom Repairs Expands iPhone and Apple Device Repair Services Across Bengaluru
Atom Repairs, a Bengaluru-based mobile repair service, has expanded its iPhone and Apple device repair operations across the city. The company provides structured, technician-led solutions for screen damage, battery issues, charging problems and back glass repairs for consumers and businesses. - January 02, 2026 - Atom Repairs
SignalHaven Compliance Launches Online Tech Shop and Expands IT Services Across Western New York
SignalHaven Compliance has launched an online tech shop and expanded its remote and on-site IT support across Western New York. The company offers affordable new and refurbished devices, fast support for local businesses, and cybersecurity services — all without a physical storefront. - August 29, 2025 - SignalHaven Compliance
Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors. - July 24, 2025 - Jameson, LLC
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances. - March 01, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
EK3 Technologies to Hosts Lunch and Learn Session: Executive Vision – Mastering Technology Obstacles for Business Growth
The release highlights actionable strategies for businesses to overcome technological barriers and unlock sustainable growth. It explores how leaders can effectively navigate technology-driven challenges, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency, and the tools needed to stay competitive in today’s evolving market. - January 25, 2025 - EK3 Technologies
EK3 Technologies Hosts Informative Lunch & Learn on AI, Productivity, and Cybersecurity
EK3 Technologies will host a Lunch & Learn on December 4, 2024, at 11 AM, titled “From AI Hacks to Cyber Attacks: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know.” The event will explore AI applications, productivity methods, and cybersecurity practices. Attendees will benefit from expert insights and networking opportunities. Advance registration is recommended, as space is limited. - November 16, 2024 - EK3 Technologies
EK3 Technologies Unveils LexSecure GPT: AI-Powered Legal Tool for Law Firms to Streamline Workflows and Enhance Cybersecurity
EK3 Technologies, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of LexSecure GPT, a cutting-edge AI tool specifically designed to empower legal professionals with AI-driven insights on legal tech and cybersecurity best practices. This new tool will revolutionize how law firms approach AI adoption and data protection. - November 09, 2024 - EK3 Technologies
MacMyDay, Inc. Teams Up with Universal E-Waste Collectors
MacMyDay, Inc. teams up with Universal E-Waste Recyclers to offer great e-waste services for businesses and individuals. - August 30, 2024 - MacMyDay, Inc.
SMS Datacenter Spotlighted on Ast Cybersecurity Podcast
Company Shares Expertise on Implementing a Layered Approach to Cybersecurity - August 03, 2024 - SMS Datacenter
Cynch Debuting Innovative AI Preventive Maintenance Assistant for Healthcare Equipment Repair
Launching Anahi an AI Assistant in Repairstorm a 2nd Generation CMMS solution at the June AAMI Exchange Show in Pheonix - June 13, 2024 - Cynch
Pierson Celebrates New Milestone: 30 Years in Business
CEO, President, and Owner Deb Pierson celebrates 30 years of business for Pierson Computing Connection, Inc. - September 01, 2023 - Pierson Computing Connection, Inc.
Cole Technologies Announces NextGen, a Unified Managed IT, Security, and Compliance Solution Specifically for SMBs
Cole Technologies, a managed IT service provider, today announced the launch of NextGen - a combined managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance solution for businesses that have government contracts or otherwise have a need for heightened security and regulatory requirements. Through this new... - July 08, 2023 - Cole Technologies
Spartaco Acquires Bulldog Bender™
Spartaco Companies (“Spartaco”) is pleased to the announce the acquisition of the Bulldog Bender brand of cable benders. Tim Beed, Chief Business Development Officer, explains, “Spartaco has a long history of providing products and solutions that help professional tradespeople get the job done right the first time. The addition of Bulldog Bender’s products, which make the difficult task of bending large gauge power cable faster, safer, and easier for professional electrical installers." - March 13, 2023 - Jameson, LLC
CORE Networks Announced as a Top Louisiana IT Service Provider by UpCity
CORE Networks Named Louisiana's Best IT Service Provider by UpCity. CORE Networks is thrilled to announce that it has been named Louisiana's Best IT Service Provider by UpCity. This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional quality and service provided by CORE Networks to its clients. "We... - December 29, 2022 - CORE Networks
WPS Completes Audio System Renovations at Michigan State's Spartan Stadium
The latest audio renovations by WPS at Michigan State's Spartan Stadium are part of a $4.1 million capital renewal investment into the 99 year-old football stadium. - September 10, 2022 - WPS | Washington Professional Systems
WPS Begins Audio System Renovations at Michigan State's Spartan Stadium
WPS has begun decommissioning and demolishing the existing audio system at the famous Spartan Stadium, where a new, state-of-the-art audio system will be installed in time for Michigan State's first home game in September. - July 24, 2022 - WPS | Washington Professional Systems
LD Parker Joins WPS | Washington Professional Systems as Project Executive
WPS | Washington Professional Systems, a nationally-recognized commercial audiovisual technology integrator, is pleased to announce the hiring of AV veteran, LD Parker, as Project Executive. "LD has built a reputation for managing some of the largest projects in the industry. We couldn't be... - May 12, 2022 - WPS | Washington Professional Systems
Award Winning Multimeter Showing at Upcoming Trade Shows in Canada and USA
The LCR-Reader family of multimeters will be showing at three trade shows this spring: EDS Summit in Las Vegas, NV, DMEMS in San Diego, CA and 12TMC in Ottawa, Canada. - April 15, 2022 - Siborg Systems Inc.
MTech Mobility Moves Global Headquarters to Jupiter, Florida
New World-Class Collaboration and Distribution Center to Add Over 100 Jobs in 2022 - April 03, 2022 - MTech Mobility
Renova Technology is Registered with the Massachusetts Gaming Commision
Renova Technology is registered with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to perform repairs on out-of-warranty commercial security equipment. - December 16, 2021 - Renova Technology
TotalBC Completes Acquisition of Enterprise Technologies, Inc. (ETI)
Technology company TotalBC, Inc., with offices in North and South Carolina, completes the acquisition of Enterprise Technologies, Inc. (ETI). - December 09, 2021 - TotalBC, Inc.
AVPro Edge’s MXNet Elevates Premium Digital’s Unique Penthouse Project
Premium Digital Control & Automation used MXNet, an AV over IP video distribution ecosystem from AVPro Edge as well as other top-of-the-line technology systems, for a prestigious Ritz Carlton Penthouse project in south Florida. Premium integrated the best audio, video, lighting, automated window treatments, climate control, surveillance, flood protection and secured networks. - October 22, 2021 - Premium Digital Control & Automation
Your Tech Team Finds Increasing Demand for Ransomware Defense
Managed service provider Your Tech Team finds demand increasing sharply for ransomware defenses. Talks about the demands of clients, and the 3-2-1 rule of data backups. - August 09, 2021 - Your Tech Team, LLC
Offix Announces Opening of New Eastern Shore, Virginia Location
Offix is proud to announce the opening of its newest location, servicing the Eastern Shore region of Virginia and Maryland. The recent acquisition will allow Offix to further expand its position as premier dealer of document technology in Virginia. - August 04, 2021 - Offix
Renova Technology is Now Licensed to Perform Repairs of Commercial Security Equipment for Casinos in New Jersey
Renova Technology, a leader in aftermarket electronics repair, is now licensed to perform repairs of commercial security equipment for casinos in New Jersey, USA in accordance of with the Division of Gaming Enforcement. According to Renova, casino customers save substantially on each camera repair... - July 21, 2021 - Renova Technology
Drucker Diagnostics Aligns with Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI) to Enhance and Expand Sales and Post Sales Service in Canada
Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI) will begin to market and service Drucker Diagnostics’ world leading line of clinical centrifuges in the Canadian market. The alignment combines NOI’s deep understanding of the Canadian market with Drucker’s carefully designed medical centrifuges. - July 08, 2021 - NOI
SBE Canada Ltd. Acquires Northern Optotronics Inc.
Acquisition further enhances leadership position in Healthcare field service. - June 24, 2021 - SBE Canada Ltd.
LCR-Reader-MPA All-in-One Multimeter Wins Bronze Spot for Product of the Year 2020
Siborg's LCR-Reader-MPA multi tester wins bronze prize for Product of the Year presented by Plant Engineering; multimeter offers record high basic accuracy and unrivalled testing capabilities - May 30, 2021 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Optics11 and Optics11 Life Secure Funding to Accelerate Growth
Optics11 and Optics11 Life have secured funding from Rabobank. The funding will be used to strongly accelerate growth across global markets, to further build the team for the future and to strategically expand the high-tech product portfolios of both business units. “This is the right moment... - March 29, 2021 - Optics11
MTech Mobility Announces Expansion of Operations in Atlanta
New Facility in Norcross Signals Strong Customer Demand in the Region - March 07, 2021 - MTech Mobility
Versatile Multitester LCR-Reader-MPA is One of the Prize Winners for Product of the Year as Decided by Plant Engineering Subscribers
LCR-Reader-MPA do-it-all multimeter from Siborg Systems Inc. has been chosen as one of the winners of Product of the Year. - February 18, 2021 - Siborg Systems Inc.
All-in-One Multimeter in Finals for Product of the Year
LCR-Reader-MPA is a finalist for Plant Engineering’s Product of the Year; Digital multimeters offer high basic accuracy and no set-up between measurements. - January 23, 2021 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Trivium Signs with Fieldmotion
Trivium Technology signs with Fieldmotion for New England. - October 27, 2020 - Trivium Technology Inc.
MTech Mobility Joins ATA to Advance Telehealth Initiatives
Participation in the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) Further Supports its Commitment to Enabling Telehealth for Healthcare Patients, Plans and Providers. - October 22, 2020 - MTech Mobility
Affordable Bluetooth Data Acquisition Tool with Pass/Fail Feature for SMT
New all-in-one multi tester offers remote measurement recording in real time, automatic pass/fail for components. - October 09, 2020 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Fall Sale on Multi Testers, Including New Bluetooth Data Acquisition Tool
Siborg Systems Inc. is offering a discount on their test equipment, including the line of LCR-Reader multimeters and new Bluetooth enabled model. - October 09, 2020 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Media Moon Receives Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification by the State of Illinois
Award-Winning Hoffman Estates technology company was recently MBE certified by the State of Illinois. - October 03, 2020 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon Receives Prestigious BBB Complaint Free Award for 2019
Award Winning Hoffman Estates technology company received prestigious BBB Complaint Free award for 2019. - September 28, 2020 - Media Moon, LLC.
MTech Mobility Introduces Accessory Series for Smartphones and Tablets
Leveraging its earlier acquisition of ION Parts, MTech now offers a comprehensive catalog of mobile accessories. - September 05, 2020 - MTech Mobility
MTech Mobility Addresses Increase in Telehealth Initiatives with Enhanced Device Sanitization and Data Privacy Procedures
MTech Mobility, a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace, is adapting its processes for the growing telehealth industry. Especially in the pandemic era, telehealth services are necessary to extend the capacity of the... - July 25, 2020 - MTech Mobility
4 The Office Now Offering GoSafe Body Temperature Scanners
Go safely back into public spaces. GoSafe, a Qualcomm-based device. Scan for temperature, mask presence and facial recognition. Eliminate the need for personnel checking temperatures. - July 25, 2020 - 4 The Office
Jerry Whiston Named General Manager of European Operations for MTech Mobility
Managed services veteran Jerry Whiston has been named General Manager of European Operations for MTech Mobility (MTech), a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace. “I am delighted to join the MTech Mobility... - July 16, 2020 - MTech Mobility
MTech Mobility Announces Significant Expansion Into European Markets
MTech Mobility (MTech), a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace, has announced its expansion into the European market. Following several years of rapid growth, MTech has leased a 14,000-square-foot facility in... - July 16, 2020 - MTech Mobility
Northern Optotronics Inc. to Introduce DEKA’s Industry Leading Surgical Laser Products to the Canadian Market
Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with DEKA, an El.En. company, to market and service its surgical line of CO2 lasers and accessories in Canada. The CO2 laser has been long regarded as the gold standard for laser surgery. - July 13, 2020 - NOI
Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI) Accelerates Growth Through Expansion
NOI continues its expansion with the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with LASIT. - June 10, 2020 - NOI
MTech MDM is Now MTech Mobility, Relocates Global Headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Global Provider of Device Lifecycle and Repair Services for the Enterprise Scales Its Branding and Operations to Meet Demand Growth - March 06, 2020 - MTech Mobility
MTech Mobility Announces Acquisition, Launches Atlanta Office and Expands Global Footprint to Asia
Global Provider of Device Lifecycle and Repair Services for the Enterprise Acquires Atlanta-Based Industry Pioneer to Expand Product Portfolio and Grow Global Operations - March 06, 2020 - MTech Mobility