PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI
Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award for the second year in a row. - October 11, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
With the goal of providing the best products to its customers, American Microsemiconductor has been franchised for VPT Components’ semiconductors. - September 27, 2019 - American Microsemiconductor
Revolutionary breakthrough in Pseudo Holographics by cutting-edge company, psHolix, means users will now be able to view top quality three-dimensional (3D) content without any glasses. - September 26, 2019 - psHolix
Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair
CYBER CRIME is a documentary film about a growing plague in our expanding digital world. Billions of dollars a year are stolen or lost as a result. It destroys businesses and even lives. Are you the next victim? Join this journey, visiting with 10 of our nation’s leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of cyber crime, it’s impact on our society, and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim. - July 30, 2019 - Preactive IT Solutions
RAW Technologies: Robots, AI, and Wireless Home Solutions - July 22, 2019 - RAW Technologies
Pegasus Appliance Repair named Most Professional Servicer. - May 03, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair
Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company re-accredited by BBB. - April 16, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed business license in Hoffman Estates. - April 09, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed membership with Hoffman Estates business organization. - April 04, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hanbay Inc, the valve automation experts, has announced the release of a new spring return electric valve actuator that is compatible with any manufacturer’s ESV (emergency shutoff valve). This new design offers LP gas and anhydrous ammonia handlers the ability to remotely automate any ESV with... - March 16, 2019 - Hanbay Inc
Digital makers rejoice! In celebration of National Pi Day (3-14), Experimac West Houston and Experimac Pearland Parkway are launching a series of kid-focused programming workshops centered on the Raspberry Pi, a fully-functional computer that fits in your hand and opens your mind to a world of computing... - March 14, 2019 - Experimac West Houston
InTech Solutions, Inc. has been featured in the March 2019 Westmoreland Chamber Newsletter for creating a strong workplace culture. - March 13, 2019 - InTech Solutions Inc.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company wins prestigious Small Business award at the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Excellence. - February 07, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company that was nominated for Small Business of the Year is scheduled to attend special business celebration event. - January 31, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and Industry award. - January 12, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Sarasota, Florida's MTech Named Operator of Sonim Technologies' International Call Center - November 22, 2018 - MTech
InKnowTech is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Global Enterprise Management Centre in Bengaluru, India. Built on a sprawling 22000 sq.ft. area, the Centre offers key infrastructure and critical business services required for running remote IT services and operations. - October 31, 2018 - InKnowTech
Anaheim, CA, Oct 9, 2018. Parsec Automation Corp. announces that PREMIER System Integrators, a Parsec Gold Certified Partner, is now serving as a Discrete Manufacturing Center of Excellence for TrakSYS™ in North America. - October 09, 2018 - PREMIER System Integrators
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award. - August 21, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company was recently MBE recertified by the City of Chicago. - August 17, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently partnered with Microsoft Corporation. - August 16, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
President of Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology appointed Commissioner by Hoffman Estates Village Officials. - August 13, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
President of Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company met with Hoffman Estates Village officials regarding Sustainability Commission. - August 03, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
TechRestore, an award-winning Mac and iPhone repair center will now offer a Lifetime Guarantee on all iPhone repairs.
TechRestore, the proven leader in repair services for Apple Laptops, desktops iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks and more announced today that they have begun offering lifetime guarantees on... - July 19, 2018 - TechRestore
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed membership with Schaumburg business organization. - July 11, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company is featured in Hoffman Estates newsletter. - July 10, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company’s President gave remarks on winning sustainability award. - July 10, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
LCR-Reader, LCR-Reader-MP and other SMT testing tool are on sale in the LCR-Reader Store until July 6th, 2018. - July 01, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
President of Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company has been appointed as a community representative. - July 01, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company’s award ceremony is scheduled to be shown local television. - June 30, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Dave Gatton will be the special guest on the 6th Episode of CNC Talks, a podcast series live streamed fortnightly on YouTube and hosted by Jatinder of MASSO. This week’s guest, Dave Gatton, is a YouTube influencer and a passionate (hard-core) machinist know for his incredible wood works. He is also the maker of Dave Gatton CNC, a self-engineered CNC router. - June 27, 2018 - Masso
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company honored with a certificate presentation by Mayor William McLeod along with other community and organization representatives. - June 09, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
The director of Siborg Systems Inc. recently visited China to meet with new manufacturers and create a sales office for all of Southeast Asia. - June 07, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company to be honored by Village of Hoffman Estates and Mayor McLeod for being eco-friendly. - June 01, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Siborg's director outlines the future of LCR-Reader including a new model and refocusing on their software division. - May 31, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company reps attended Chicago Expo as VIP attendees. - May 30, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company to be a VIP attendee at Chicago Expo. - May 24, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon, LLC. has been recognized by the Village of Hoffman Estates as a Green Business. This honor is exclusive to Hoffman Estates businesses and recognizes companies that demonstrate sustainable practices in order to make themselves more environmentally-friendly.
"We're very pleased to have... - May 23, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
The company helps webmasters all over the world get rid of malware, migrate sites, customize themes, and more.
Fix My Site Pro is pleased to introduce their WordPress website installation and repair services. The company helps webmasters across the world fix issues and errors in a WordPress website,... - May 09, 2018 - Fix My Site Pro
TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of TRAC... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore
Red Hawk Fire & Security was named a SAMMY Award finalist in the Newsletter or Content Marketing category for its quarterly employee newsletter, News Hawk. The company was also named a finalist in the best Sales Brochure category for its Contract Sales Life Safety Inspection Handbook/National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Requirements. The awards are presented by Security Sales & Integration Magazine during the ISC West Trade Show in Las Vegas, NV on April 10, 2018. - April 03, 2018 - Red Hawk Fire & Security
New Bizconnectors.com provides responsive and richer content experience, new navigation, layout and refreshed look and feel. - March 14, 2018 - Bizconnectors
Siborg Systems Inc. has released their newest model of LCR-Reader, the MP which features 0.1% Basic Accuracy, wide range of features and traceable NIST calibration. - February 06, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Bizconnectors has partnered with a number of leading VoIP and PBX vendors to provide the best modern phone system for organization of any size with different communication, application integration and collaboration needs. Software-based PBX offers variety of advantages for businesses today. Software-based... - January 30, 2018 - Bizconnectors
Greensboro Air Conditioning Contractor Launches Information Portal on
Heating, HVAC Repairs and Duct Cleaning. - December 30, 2017 - Pro Plumbing Heating & Air
IT Asset Disposition and Electronics Recycling vendor, Technology Conservation Group, has grown its Guadalajara based processing facility from 20,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet in order to grow its storage and processing capabilities. - December 20, 2017 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc