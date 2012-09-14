PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Remarketing for Talent Acquisition: Smartdreamers Launches the New REMARKETING Feature SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

SmartDreamers to Showcase Its Recruitment Marketing Automation Tech at UiPath Automation Awards SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its selection as one of three finalists for the “Scale-up Automation” category at the upcoming UiPath Automation Awards. - October 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers

SmartDreamers Named a Finalist at HEINEKEN HR Brewhouse Global Competition SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its selection as one of 3 finalists in the “Recruiting for superstars” category of the HEINEKEN HR Brewhouse global contest. - October 04, 2019 - SmartDreamers

SmartDreamers Among 30 Global Startups Selected for Pitchfest at Upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition Las Vegas SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its participation at Pitchfest, where it will compete against other global HR tech startups at HR Technology Conference & Exposition taking place on October 1-4, 2019, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. - September 28, 2019 - SmartDreamers

Jeff Martin From University Recruiters is Changing the Recruiting Industry Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters

Holiday Staff - an Online Job Board Launched for Sourcing Seasonal Staff and Holiday Job Vacancies Holiday Staff, an online jobs board for seasonal staff and holiday job vacancies, has been launched to help businesses recruit seasonal and temporary staff. Holiday Staff is a niche online jobs board, ensuring that web traffic is driven to the site by a need for seasonal staff or temporary holiday work. Returning customers comment on the high calibre of candidates and the qualified applicants they receive through Holiday Staff. - September 18, 2019 - Holiday Staff

WRS’ Construction Management Team Complete MBO to Take the Thriving Division to Market as a Standalone Business Michael McNeill and his team have completed a management buyout of the Construction Division of Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd. (WRS) for an undisclosed sum. With the MBO now complete, Mike and team will provide their services via "We Build Recruitment Ltd." (WBR). Headquartered in Manchester... - September 17, 2019 - Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd.

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

FirstScreen Releases My Voice, the Next Evolution in Personalized, Automated Interviews FirstScreen, the leader in AI phone interview automation, just released their My Voice feature enabling recruiters to capture their own voice in interviews, enabling new levels of phone interview personalization for talent acquisition professionals. - August 01, 2019 - FirstScreen

Inaugural Careers in Sports Expo, Designed to Introduce Youths to Paths Outside the Playing Arena, Set for Aug. 10th at Banc of California Stadium Careers in Sports (CIS), a newly founded non-profit organization that connects high school student-athletes to the vast career opportunities in the sports industry, will host its first expo on Saturday, August 10th in partnership with the LAFC Foundation at Banc of California Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Football Club. “Our singular purpose is to give young student-athletes a fair chance to make it in the world outside the playing arena,” said Kimberly Frelow, CIS Founder. - July 18, 2019 - Careers in Sports

CloudCall Strikes ACS Group Partnership American CyberSystems has selected CloudCall to be their integrated communications provider. - June 12, 2019 - CloudCall

Northern VA HR Solutions Firm Creates an HR Compliance Audit Checklist Smart HR, a Northern Virginia HR solutions firm, recently created a 2019 HR compliance audit checklist. Performing an HR audit is an important step in ensuring that your business is operating properly. A comprehensive HR audit touches upon every aspect of your hiring, safety, and operations procedures... - May 26, 2019 - Smart HR, Inc.

Achievers HR Solutions Celebrates 7th Anniversary Achievers HR Solutions is pleased to announce its 7th anniversary as a leading staffing & recruitment agency in India. The company which started as a humble startup in April 2012 is today a leading service provider in African Continents. The completion of seven years not only reflects their journey of success but also gives them an encouragement to be better and provide world-class services to its clients and at the same time spread its wings to the less explored parts of Africa and Middle-East. - April 15, 2019 - Achievers HR Solutions

SmartDreamers Launches SmartDreamers Academy, a Free Educational Tool for Recruiters Interested in RMA SmartDreamers, a global provider of recruitment marketing automation software, today announced the release of SmartDreamers Academy, a one-stop learning center for all things hiring, talent acquisition, and recruitment marketing automation (RMA). This new feature will be made available free of charge... - April 10, 2019 - SmartDreamers

SmartDreamers Rolls Out SmartDreamers Social, Empowering Recruiters to Manage Social Media with Just a Few Clicks SmartDreamers, a global provider of recruitment marketing automation software, today announced its latest product release: SmartDreamers Social, a content creation tool aimed at giving recruiters more control over their social media efforts. This new feature will enable users to schedule organic and... - March 21, 2019 - SmartDreamers

GreenPeas Cofounder Yogesh Kondaskar to Speak at Test Automation Summit in Denver GreenPeas co., a crowd-sourcing platform for Canary Testing of Web and Mobile Apps, announced today that Cofounder Yogesh Kondaskar will be a presenter at the Agile Testing Summit in Denver Colorado on February 14 at the DeVry University Campus. Yogesh will be discussing how Canary Testing is an essential... - February 12, 2019 - GreenPeas co.

Swoon Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client Award Swoon, a leading staffing agency, in the technology and professional services industry, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. - February 08, 2019 - Swoon

MarketResearchCareers Announces the Market Research Industry's 2019 Thought Leading Suppliers Customers of 135 individual market research suppliers identify the most forward-thinking firms within the industry. - February 05, 2019 - MarketResearchCareers

Next Level Announces Marketing Planning as Real Concern for Executives Next Level announces Marketing Planning as a real and important concern for executive's career administration because, as Next Level CEO Jack Robbins says, "Battles are not won haphazardly and a good, orchestrated approach is essential to the survivability of the men and women seeking advancement... - February 04, 2019 - Next Level

Introducing Cvmatch: a New Frontier in Recruitment and Job Searching Cvmatch, a revolutionary new job platform that harnesses artificial intelligence to help match employers with suitable candidates, will be launching soon. The jobs platform aims to disrupt the online recruitment landscape which, at present, is troubled by problems surrounding the sheer number of irrelevant... - November 28, 2018 - Cvmatch

Cool.Club Announces Winners of $1,500 Video Contest Scholarship Cool.Club, the leader in freelance writing jobs, is pleased to announce winners of $1,500 Video Contest Scholarship for Students Who Enjoy Writing. - November 21, 2018 - Cool.Club

Morisey-Dart Group Promotes Steve Spencer to Vice-President of Managed IT Services Practice The Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide execute search firm based in Naples, Florida, today announced the promotion of Steve Spencer to Vice President. He will have primary responsibility for the technology practice in executive search. “When Steve started with the firm nearly eight years ago, he... - November 15, 2018 - Morisey-Dart Group

Florida Director of Construction Recruitment Promoted to VP The Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide execute search firm based in Naples, Florida, today announced the promotion of Jill Caballero to Vice President. - November 15, 2018 - Morisey-Dart Group

Cool.Club Welcomes 500th Freelance Writer Cool.Club, the leader in freelance writing jobs, is pleased to welcome their 500th freelance writer. - November 08, 2018 - Cool.Club

Virtual Latinos is the First Company to Link American Businesses to Virtual Assistants & Marketers in Latin America Virtual Latinos helps connect North American entrepreneurs, businesses and marketing agencies to skilled virtual assistants and virtual marketers in Latin America. Hand-picked talent, university graduates, professional work experience, same time zones, yet more affordable VAs. - November 06, 2018 - Virtual Latinos

Lucidity Direct Executives to Speak at 16th Annual Healthcare Staffing Summit Lucidity Direct executives Jamie Clarke, CEO and Justin Visser, Vice President will be featured speakers at the 16th Annual Healthcare Staffing Summit this November. - October 29, 2018 - Lucidity Direct

Ponos Technologies Launches "workponos.com" - Making Its Appearance in the Gig Marketplace with a Focus on Getting Freelancers Paid Overview of the current outlook of workponos.com - October 23, 2018 - WORKPONOS

Avjobs is Now Free for Aviation Job Seekers and Applicants Aviation Job Seekers Use Avjobs Free Services and Find Gainful Employment. Take advantage of the aviation industry’s growth and apply for exclusive jobs now; Job seekers can now view and apply to aviation jobs for free; Job seekers get closer to an aviation career more quickly than ever before using Avjobs. - October 19, 2018 - Avjobs, Inc.

Cool.Club Celebrates 12 Years of Professional Writing Help Cool.Club, a leading service in freelance that offers writing jobs all over the globe, has a birthday today. It celebrates 12 years of diligent work and would like to express gratitude to its studious team and loyal customers. - September 15, 2018 - Cool.Club

Best Colleges in Religious Studies and Philosophy by Biggerfaith.org Biggerfaith.org has ranked the best 200 schools that teach Religious Studies or Philosophy. The pool of candidates was around 1150. Biggerfaith.org ranked these schools according to government data. Using that data, Biggerfaith.org finds out the universities pass rate, annual cost, and average annual pay after graduation. - September 11, 2018 - biggerfaith.org

Cool.Club Announces $1,500 Video Contest Scholarship Cool.Club, the leader in freelance writing jobs, is pleased to announce a video contest scholarship for creative students beginning September 10, 2018, 12:00 AM EST and running until October 7, 2018, 12:00 AM EST. - September 10, 2018 - Cool.Club

Avjobs Announces New Site Design for Improved User Experience Avjobs Launches High-Performance Solutions for Aviation Employer and Candidate Audience; Leading cloud-based aviation career portal delivers substantial improvements to its user interface and user experience; The release is the culmination of what’s missing from the existing aviation career platform market and user requests; Representing some of the most popular and sought after aviation career opportunities and candidates worldwide. - August 04, 2018 - Avjobs, Inc.

MyHuntPath – “Headhunting” Job Search Skills Now Available to All Job Seekers SearchPath International announces the launch of MyHuntPath, the first Career Education Platform offering a self-directed technology solution that shares the techniques and methodologies of the executive recruiter with job seekers at every stage of their career path. MyHuntPath (www.myhuntpath.com)... - April 11, 2018 - SearchPath International

Free to Public: Virtual Job Fair - National Work at Home & On-Site Employers Free Virtual Job Fair in April 19, 2018, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Eastern; Amazon and Enterprise Holdings are two of the nineteen employers participating in a free national on-line job fair hosted by Employment Options, an authorized Social Security Administration Employment Network for the voluntary Ticket To Work Program. Hiring managers will be in public and private chat rooms and will answer questions or discuss specific job opportunities and how to apply. Registration required. - April 06, 2018 - Employment Options

The Greatest Asset in Business is Good Coaching and Jeff Martin Knows How to Coach A mentor or coach is an advantage that the best in business use. Jeff Martin, CEO and founder of Jeffrey Agency and University Recruiters, knows a thing or two about mentorship. He has coached thousands of aspiring and new entrepreneurs. - April 04, 2018 - University Recruiters

Burning Creative LLC Now Launched in NYC After a discussion with The New York Times, BurningCreative.com decided to discuss the now before what is neXt. - March 21, 2018 - Burning Creative

Hundreds of Work from Home Career Opportunities - Fast Growing Site Helps Job Seekers Find the Right Position and It Assists Employers in Finding the Right Candidate My Virtual Commute has officially launched their website: It is a work from home job posting website that serves the entire United States. The site shows available work-from-home jobs to job seekers while helping employers fill their growing number of open work-from-home positions. - March 10, 2018 - My Virtual Commute

Innovative Career Education Platform Uplifts Women in Afghanistan; SearchPath, MyHuntPath and USAID Partner to Promote Afghan Women in Economy MyHuntPath are empowering individuals around the world to take control of their careers, starting with a presence in Afghanistan, India, Lebanon, and the United States. The MyHuntPath platform actively provides career coaching to college students, midcareer professionals and senior executives, and uplifts... - March 09, 2018 - SearchPath International

Hirematch.io Announces Appointment of Joseph Abrams to Board of Advisors Co-founder of Inter-Mix Media and The Software Toolworks Brings Expertise in Building Hirematch technology. - January 25, 2018 - HireMatch

Recruitment Agency Increases Email Engagement to 750% Above Industry Average At a time when chatbots and AI are the buzzwords in marketing, one International Recruitment Agency is re-invigorating their email campaigns with significant impact. - January 10, 2018 - FlipRSS

Latcareers.com Reviews Hundreds of Toy Requests for Annual Holiday Toy Drive Bilingual Diversity recruitment job board to provide toys to families in need at 15th Annual Holiday Toy Drive. - December 21, 2017 - Latcareers.com

Latcareers.com Leading the Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Employment Initiative Bilingual Latino Career Company to spearhead the Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Employment Initiative to assist Puerto Ricans with employment opportunities. - December 20, 2017 - Latcareers.com

Highbury College Launches New Apprenticeship Portal and E-Recruitment System Highbury College, a further education college in Portsmouth providing vocational and academic education and training, has successfully launched a new apprenticeship portal and e-recruitment platform from Eploy. Being market-led and forward thinking, Highbury have an Apprenticeship Programme covering... - November 23, 2017 - Eploy

Keller Williams Allentown Has Surpassed $1,000,000 in Associate Profit Sharing As part of Keller Williams' historic $1 billion profit sharing mark met this week, KWA has reached its own one million dollars in profit sharing with its associates. - November 23, 2017 - Keller Williams Allentown

Careerleaf Inc. Announces VP of Revenue Operations Leading provider of job board and recruiting technology, Careerleaf Inc., announces the promotion of Jonathan Page to Vice President of Revenue Operations. - October 23, 2017 - Careerleaf Inc.