Shtudy, the leading talent marketplace for people of color to land tech jobs at the world’s most inclusive companies, has partnered with RSJ Inclusion Consulting, a renowned diversity and inclusion consulting firm, to bring a new wave of diversity to the corporate workplaces of New England. This partnership will help companies in the region to establish a more inclusive and diverse culture that is reflective of the community. - May 30, 2023 - Shtudy, Inc.