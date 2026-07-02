Recent Headlines
Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen. - July 02, 2026 - Avionte
2025 Survey Reveals Widespread Pay Gaps for Therapists Across Practice Settings
A new 2025 Therapist Pay Transparency Survey reveals consistent pay gaps across therapy settings. Therapists reported earning $20,000–$40,000 less than what they believe reflects fair compensation. Associate therapists experienced the largest gaps. Findings align with national workforce data and point to structural issues in compensation models. - January 07, 2026 - CultivateCare
CultivateCare Launches Recruiting and Consulting Services to Integrate Mental Health Into Healthcare and Workplaces
CultivateCare, founded by Elizabeth Uhles, connects licensed therapists, social workers, and mental health specialists with healthcare providers and organizations. The firm also consults with clinics, hospitals, and businesses to design sustainable behavioral health programs. Its mission is to make mental health a standard part of medical care and organizational wellbeing. - October 02, 2025 - CultivateCare
Tryfacta Appoints Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to Expand Government Business
Tryfacta has appointed Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to strengthen its government business. With 14+ years in federal and SLED contracting, Singh brings expertise in proposal strategy and business development. His leadership supports Tryfacta’s mission to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions across industries. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.
Tryfacta Expands Leadership Team with Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development
Tryfacta, Inc. has appointed Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development. Based in Austin, Texas, Douglas brings over 13 years of experience in IT staffing and public sector procurement. He will lead client development efforts, focusing on SLED partnerships. CEO Ratika Tyagi praised his expertise in IT contracting. This move reinforces Tryfacta’s commitment to innovative staffing solutions and public sector growth. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.
PeopleNTech LLC Unveils New Website to Showcase Staffing Expertise
PeopleNTech LLC introduces a refreshed website highlighting innovative staffing solutions, empowering businesses with tailored talent across diverse sectors. - June 12, 2025 - PeopleNTech LLC
Construction in Crisis: Inter/Arch Jobs Raises Awareness for Men’s Mental Health Month
Leading job board addresses suicide rates and mental health stigma among male workers in the built environment. - June 05, 2025 - InterArch Jobs
Inter/Arch Jobs Launches “Inter/Arch Next Gen” – A New Networking Series Celebrating Emerging Talent in Architecture and Design
Inter/Arch Jobs is proud to announce the launch of Inter/Arch Next Gen, a dynamic new networking event series designed to spotlight and connect emerging and notable interior designers and architects with influential brands, studios, and thought leaders in the built environment. The inaugural event... - May 25, 2025 - InterArch Jobs
Hiring Steps Launches New DISC Benchmarking Feature
Helping Clients Hire Smarter by Matching Applicants to Roles Using Proven Behavioral Science - May 06, 2025 - Hiring Steps
Ivyngton Inc. Launches Everest: A Revolutionary Equity Freelancing Platform Transforming Work and Decentralizing Silicon Valley
Equity-first transactions will redefine freelance work by enabling the execution of business ideas without upfront capital, while decentralizing Silicon Valley. - April 03, 2025 - Ivyngton Inc.
Inter/Arch Jobs Launches "Behind The Design" Podcast, Exploring the Built Environment
Inter/Arch Jobs, a leading job board and staffing firm for the built environment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new weekly podcast, Behind The Design. Hosted by built environment expert Richard Eib, the podcast dives into the fascinating world of architecture, interior design, and... - March 11, 2025 - InterArch Jobs
Cleaning WorkSource Shares Important Hiring Trends in the Growing $90 Billion Cleaning Industry
The $90 billion U.S. cleaning industry is rapidly expanding, with rising demand across residential, commercial, and specialized sectors. This growth highlights the challenge of sourcing skilled talent, as employer needs outpace available workforce. Cleaning WorkSource addresses this hiring gap by connecting job seekers with employers and sharing key hiring trends. The platform offers tools like custom career pages and Google Jobs listings to support effective recruitment in this essential field. - November 04, 2024 - Cleaning WorkSource
ConverzAI Accelerates Industry Transformation with Groundbreaking AI-Powered Virtual Recruiters
Company pioneers the first AI-driven Virtual Recruiters for the staffing industry; Celebrates significant milestones and announces participation at Staffing World 2024. - October 17, 2024 - ConverzAI
Cleaning WorkSource: Helping Florida’s Small Businesses Fill Open Jobs Amid Worker Shortage
Job Board for Cleaning Industry Employers Offers Cost-Effective Solutions During Hiring Crisis - September 15, 2024 - Cleaning WorkSource
StaffHealth Welcomes Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing
StaffHealth proudly announces Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing. A retired Air Force veteran with a stellar recruitment and leadership background, Wendy will lead our PRN division. Her expertise will drive innovation and growth, ensuring StaffHealth continues to deliver top-tier staffing solutions. Wendy is eager to contribute to StaffHealth's mission and client success. - August 29, 2024 - StaffHealth
Cleaning WorkSource Goes Nationwide with Over 8,500 Searchable Jobs
Cleaning WorkSource, a job board for the cleaning industry, announces its nationwide launch with over 8,500 searchable jobs in just a month. Founded by Steven and Kristina Pajevic, the platform offers AI-powered matching and a chatbot for job suggestions. It provides affordable job posting packages, ensuring efficiency for small businesses. Job seekers can search and apply for jobs for free. - June 21, 2024 - Cleaning WorkSource
Bench International Adds Industry Veteran Dr. Renee P. Tannenbaum to Executive Leadership Team
Tannebaum Brings Deep Industry Experience in Pharma and Biotech and Board Expertise to Meet Evolving Life Sciences Talent Demands - March 19, 2024 - Bench International
Sabina Ewing Awarded Bench and Deloitte Inaugural Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award
Award Recognizes Exceptional Contributions by Women in the Life Sciences Industry - March 15, 2024 - Bench International
Bench International and Deloitte Launch the "Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award" to Celebrate Outstanding Women in Life Sciences
First-ever award to be presented on March 14, during LAMedTechWeek, at BioscienceLA. - February 13, 2024 - Bench International
GDH Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Client, Employee, and Talent Awards for Service Excellence
GDH, a leading technology workforce solutions provider/firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing 15 Year Diamond Award for Client, Best of Staffing Talent 10 Year Diamond Award and the Best of Staffing Employee Award for providing an exceptional experience for their clients,... - February 10, 2024 - GDH Inc.
Morisey-Dart Group Strengthens Commercial Construction Team with New Recruiter Hire
The Morisey-Dart Group announced the addition of Kayse Duffy as a dedicated recruiter within their Commercial Construction practice. - January 14, 2024 - Morisey-Dart Group
Bench International Enters Into Ground Breaking Strategic Alliance with Ashton Tweed
First of Its Kind Alliance Extends Mutual Service Offerings to Better Serve Clients - January 03, 2024 - Bench International
Crowdstaffing Announces Product Rebranding to Prosperix and Unveils Enhanced VMS Technology Solutions
Prosperix, a leading contingent workforce vendor management system (VMS), today announced that it has successfully completed a product rebrand from its previous name, Crowdstaffing, and has added more innovative functionality to its already feature-rich vendor management system. “This... - December 04, 2023 - Prosperix
Elevate Your Lifestyle with Irving Scott: Introducing International and Domestic Private Staff Placement
Experience the Irving Scott difference - London's leading staffing agency dedicated to finding you the ideal private staff. - November 19, 2023 - Irving Scott
Fuse Cooperative Acquires Gustav to Elevate Staffing and H-1B Partnerships
The ability to efficiently partner in the highly competitive staffing industry is getting a major upgrade with Fuse Cooperative’s acquisition of Gustav, which transforms staffing’s largest vendor marketplace into a platform cooperative that is owned and managed by its staffing firm members. - June 12, 2023 - Fuse Cooperative
Shtudy Partners with RSJ Inclusion Consulting to Revolutionize Workplace Diversity in New England and Beyond
Shtudy, the leading talent marketplace for people of color to land tech jobs at the world’s most inclusive companies, has partnered with RSJ Inclusion Consulting, a renowned diversity and inclusion consulting firm, to bring a new wave of diversity to the corporate workplaces of New England. This partnership will help companies in the region to establish a more inclusive and diverse culture that is reflective of the community. - May 30, 2023 - Shtudy, Inc.
Scout Talent Launches AI Studio: The New AI-Powered Recruitment Tool for Organizations
Scout Talent, a leading provider of recruitment software solutions, has launched its latest innovation, AI Studio. The AI-powered tool aims to help organizations save time and streamline their recruitment processes. - April 28, 2023 - Scout Talent
The UpTeam Honors Black History Month
The UpTeam Consultants is proud to celebrate Black History Month as a Black-Owned Business with a commitment to the community. - February 06, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
Banking & Finance Search Partners Join Recruitment Firm to Help Banking and Lending Institutions
Experts in Banking & Lending, Compliance, and Risk Staffing help banks and lending institutions face challenges in an unstable economic climate by finding highly-qualified industry professionals. - January 28, 2023 - Morisey-Dart Group
Morisey-Dart Group Announces Hiring of Managing Director to Lead Expansion Into Aerospace & Aviation Industry
Pat Reynolds hired as Managing Director to lead Aerospace & Aviation talent acquisition team in an industry already suffering from labor shortage. - January 26, 2023 - Morisey-Dart Group
The UpTeam is Awarded Membership in the American Staffing Association
The UpTeam Consultants received news that they are now members of the American Staffing Association. - January 24, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
The UpTeam Has Received HUB Certification from the State of Texas
The UpTeam Co. LLC recently received HUB certification from the State of Texas. This certification opens the door for State agencies to secure services from The UpTeam. - January 18, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
The UpTeam Receives Verification as a Veteran-Owned Business in the State of Texas
Jaque Hopson, Co-Founder of The UpTeam Co. LLC (dba The UpTeam Consultants) recently received verification through the Texas Veterans Commission as a Veteran-Owned Business in the State of Texas. - January 11, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
A New Book by Mia Russell and Girvin Liggans, "Fired Up! A Guide to Transforming Your Team from Burnout to Engagement,” Can Help You Create a Culture of Engagement
Burnout, one of the most pressing challenges of our time, is an organizational problem that is contagious – but can also be mitigated using evidence-based strategies. Mia B. Russell and Girvin Liggans, organizational leadership experts, offer a practical three step approach that leaders can employ to improve their work environment and drive engagement in the newly released book, "Fired Up! A Guide to Transforming Your Team from Burnout to Engagement.” - August 29, 2022 - Mia Russell
myHRcounsel Partners with AkkenCloud to Provide On-Demand HR Advice and Compliance for Staffing and Recruiting Agencies
Employment, corporate and ERISA legal solutions provider myHRcounsel, announced today its strategic partnership with AkkenCloud, the Front Office, Middle Office, Back Office, and Payroll platform provider that helps staffing and recruiting organizations revolutionize their efficiencies. - August 01, 2022 - myHRcounsel
Bench International Launches "Digitization of Healthcare Technology" Practice
Practice Supported by Visionaries in Digital Technology to Complement Bench’s 45+ Years in Life Sciences Executive Search - June 23, 2022 - Bench International
Crypto Project Dollo Coin Sold Out Upon Launch as It Aims to Spread Wide Adoption
Dollo Coin aims to use its token as incentives in the staffing and retail commerce sectors. - March 09, 2022 - Dollosoft, Inc.
ResultsResourcing® Announces Business Partnership with Virtual Expert® to Fuel Growth Opportunities for Both Freelance Professionals and Small to Mid-Size Businesses
ResultsResourcing®, a leading freelance talent platform that comes with your own recruiter, announces a business partnership with Virtual Expert®, an expert training and coaching organization for Virtual Assistants to fuel growth opportunities for both freelance professionals and small to mid-size businesses. - November 20, 2021 - ResultsResourcing
Introducing TruPay Partnership with myHRcounsel(TM)
Introducing a new partnership between TruPay and myHRcounsel. - October 13, 2021 - myHRcounsel
Another Source Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Businesses Find Top Talent
Another Source, a recruiting firm based in Seattle, WA, is celebrating three decades of serving businesses nationwide this August. Another Source was founded in 1991 to change the way recruiting works for mid- to director-level talent searches. With an innovative model that includes customized... - July 31, 2021 - Another Source
allnurses.com Announces First Ever Live Learning Event "The Keys to Passing NCLEX" Webinar Event, July 20, 2021 at 6 PM EST
First time offered: Live learning event designed for recent nursing graduates preparing to take NCLEX or test-takers that have not yet passed NCLEX. Participants will learn to maximize study efforts and focus NCLEX preparation in order to pass the NCLEX exam. Live session will occur on July 20 at 6 PM EST, and registered participants will have access to digital book and recorded materials after event has ended. - July 14, 2021 - allnurses.com, Inc.
Talenteria, an Innovative Career Site Builder and Recruitment Marketing Platform, Has Been Released
Introducing Talenteria, a Career Site Builder and Recruitment Marketing Platform that promotes your employer brand and delivers an outstanding candidate experience. - July 02, 2021 - Talenteria
Jobma Launches Highly Anticipated Update and New Service Plans
Jobma is introducing a new interface for their digital interviewing software along with upgraded features and new service plans. - June 23, 2021 - Jobma
ChoozeHire CEO Kishore Pallapothu Works Towards Closing the Skill Shortage Gap in IT and Eradicating Poverty
Kishore Pallapothu is a well-known figure in the US. He is a tech-guru, an entrepreneur, an investor and a philanthropist. Having won several awards, he is a figure who is recognised across the US for his work in “Invest In Yourself.” - June 17, 2021 - Chooze Hire
IEC-BC Partners with Future Skills Centre on Program to Fill Long-Term Care Jobs
FAST expands into healthcare to prepare newcomers arriving in Canada. - May 21, 2021 - Immigration Employment Council of BC
Bench International Expands West Coast Presence with Linda Sierra
Linda Brings Deep Industry Experience and Human Resources Expertise to Meet West Coast Talent Demands - April 26, 2021 - Bench International
Fox Search Group, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with D&S Professional Coaching
Fox Search Group has entered into a strategic partnership with D&S Professional Coaching. The collaboration originated from several years of working together successfully to prepare IT leaders for their next career, and will allow both companies to offer a seamless experience including resume writing, professional branding, and marketing of IT leaders and executives as they venture into the job market. - April 22, 2021 - Fox Search Group, LLC
ResultsResourcing Announces Partnership with The Freelance Coach to Match High-Quality Virtual Freelancers with Small Businesses Who Need Talent
ResultsResourcing, a leading freelance platform that comes with your own recruiter, partners with The Freelance Coach, a training and coaching organization for freelancers, to fuel growth opportunities for both freelance professionals and small to mid-size businesses. - April 10, 2021 - ResultsResourcing
Equal Business Opportunities in Recruitment: Funnelting is Changing the Industry
Netherlands, Funnelting Technologies B.V., (funnelting.com) a Dutch-based startup, reinvented the staffing industry. With two Software platforms, they are changing a 500 billion dollar industry. This to provide equal business opportunities between companies, recruiters, and jobseekers. The... - March 31, 2021 - Funnelting Technologies B.V.
ResultsResourcing, a Leading Freelance Platform That Comes with a Recruiter, Signed a Global Partnership Agreement with Val.Expert, a Division of Imprimis Group
ResultsResourcing, the leading platform for hiring freelance talent that comes with its own recruiter, announced it has signed a global partnership agreement with Val.Expert. Val.Expert is a unit of the Imprimis Group of staffing/HR companies, formed to disrupt contract staffing models by... - January 28, 2021 - ResultsResourcing