Recent Headlines
Within Specialized Freight Trucking
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
Willamette Valley Moving Highlights Ongoing Concerns About Uncertified Household Goods Movers in Oregon
As Oregon updates enforcement rules for household goods movers, Willamette Valley Moving is encouraging consumers to verify mover certification and understand the protections that apply when hiring a licensed company. - April 16, 2026 - Willamette Valley Moving, Inc.
Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC Joins The National Van Lines Agent Network
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce the addition of Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC to its agent network. Based in Mesa, Arizona, the company brings more than 20 years of experience to the network, a fleet of approximately 25 trucks, and two warehouse locations to the network. Founded in 2005... - April 15, 2026 - National Van Lines
Johnnie T. Melia Moving Named 2025 Mover of the Year by Move For Hunger
National Van Lines is proud to announce that agent Johnnie T. Melia Moving was awarded 2025 Mover of the Year by Move For Hunger. Move For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that works with moving companies to reduce food waste and fight hunger by collecting and donating surplus food... - January 25, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Achieves FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification
National Van Lines has successfully achieved FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification and is now a FIDI Affiliate, following the completion of a rigorous, yearlong compliance and audit process. Developed by the FIDI Global Alliance, FAIM (FIDI Accredited International Mover) certification is one of the... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Welcomes Secure Moving & Storage as New Agent
National Van Lines announced today that Secure Moving & Storage has joined its nationwide network of professional moving agents. Based in Pelham, Alabama, Secure Moving & Storage brings a century of experience supporting residential, commercial, and specialized transportation needs. Secure... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Welcomes Preferred Moving & Storage as New Agent
National Van Lines has announced the addition of Preferred Moving & Storage, based in Harrison Township, Michigan, to its nationwide network of affiliated agents. Founded in 1983, Preferred Moving & Storage is owned by Nic Shabro, whose background includes founding the staffing firm Career... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Expands Northern New York Coverage with Carpenter Brothers and Watertown Moving & Storage
National Van Lines is pleased to welcome Carpenter Brothers Moving & Storage and Watertown Moving & Storage as new agents within its nationwide network, expanding service coverage across Northern New York and strengthening support for residential, commercial, and government-related... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Delivers Holiday Cheer with Aspire Partnership
Employees and agents “play Santa” by donating and delivering gifts to individuals with disabilities in Aspire’s Community Homes. - December 18, 2025 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Recognized Among America’s Best Movers for 2026 by USA Today
National Van Lines was named one of America’s Best-in-State Moving Companies 2026 by USA Today, based on customer satisfaction data from surveys and online reviews. The recognition highlights the company’s nearly century-long commitment to reliable, compassionate service and its strong performance in care of belongings, punctuality, professionalism, and transparency. - November 22, 2025 - National Van Lines
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
Reelow CRM Launches to Break the Stranglehold of High-Priced Moving Software
Reelow CRM is officially live, offering moving companies a simple and affordable alternative to high cost CRMs. With no contracts or onboarding fees, Reelow is built for small to mid sized movers who want to grow without being locked into overpriced software. - September 01, 2025 - Reelow
A MOVING BLOG Invites Real Estate Companies, Agents, and Realtors to Share Their Expertise
MOVING BLOG, a go-to source for moving tips and home lifestyle advice, invites real estate companies, agents, and realtors to submit guest articles. Share insights on market trends, buying/selling tips, neighborhood guides, leasing, staging, or advice for first-time buyers and business owners. Reach readers planning a move. - July 21, 2025 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
National Van Lines and K9s For Warriors Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Special Match Gift Campaign
National Van Lines has partnered with K9s For Warriors to honor veteran mothers this Mother’s Day with a $20,000 donation for a matching gift campaign. The initiative supports K9s For Warriors’ mission to pair service dogs with veterans suffering from invisible wounds of war. From now through May 31, every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for warriors and their service dogs. - April 25, 2025 - National Van Lines
Main Street Movers Joins National Van Lines as Newest Agent
Main Street Movers, a woman-owned and family-run moving company with nearly 40 years of experience, has joined the National Van Lines network. Led by Karen Mantzouranis, the company specializes in local, regional, national, and international moves, focusing on customer satisfaction. Main Street Movers also supports local charities and organizations like Move for Hunger. The partnership will enhance service and operational efficiency for both companies. - March 01, 2025 - National Van Lines
From Laborer to Leader: Paul Gregory Promoted to Vice President of Sales at National Van Lines
National Van Lines is proud to announce the promotion of Paul Gregory to Vice President of Sales. With 16 years of dedication and expertise at the company, this promotion is a recognition of his outstanding contributions, leadership, and commitment to growth within the industry. Paul began his... - January 08, 2025 - National Van Lines
Mighty Moving Names Robbie Seidel as President, Driving Innovation and Growth
Mighty Moving and Storage, the trusted local moving brand under the National Holding Company, is proud to announce the promotion of Robbie Seidel as President. This exciting development comes as the company continues to set new standards in the moving industry, delivering exceptional service to... - December 29, 2024 - National Van Lines
East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast... - December 09, 2024 - East Coast Towing
East Coast Towing Acquires John E. Link Trucking, Expanding Heavy Haul Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of John E. Link Trucking, a specialized provider of heavy haul and oversized transport services. This strategic move significantly expands East Coast Towing's service... - October 28, 2024 - East Coast Towing
Express Packers and Movers Expands Services to Sector 65, Gurugram
Express Packers and Movers, a leading name in the relocation and logistics industry, is proud to announce the expansion of its trusted services to Sector 65, Gurugram. With a reputation for providing hassle-free and efficient packing and moving solutions, the company is now ready to serve both... - September 12, 2024 - Express Packers and Movers
Smart Move Moving and Storage Enhances Moving Experience with Expert Tucson Movers
Smart Move Moving and Storage, a top provider of moving services in Arizona, has expanded its operations in Tucson to meet growing demand. Known for reliability and excellent customer care, the company offers comprehensive moving solutions, including residential, commercial, and in-state relocations. With over 30 years of experience, Smart Move’s Tucson movers ensure a stress-free, professional moving experience, supported by their commitment to the local community. - September 02, 2024 - Smart Move Moving and Storage
Laxmi Packers and Movers Unveil New Website Design to Enhance Customer Experience
Laxmi Packers and Movers, led by Ravi Kumar, has launched a redesigned website to enhance user experience. The site offers a streamlined booking process, detailed service information, and valuable moving tips. Serving Delhi and Noida, the company remains committed to providing reliable, affordable moving services. - August 20, 2024 - Laxmi Packers and Movers Noida
Veterans Move - a Veteran-Owned Business
Veterans Move is Las Vegas' #1 local mover and relocation source. Veteran-owned-and-operated. "We keep you moving." - July 19, 2024 - Veterans Move
Packhorse Moving® Continues Growth in the Garden State
Packhorse Moving is proud to announce the opening of a second location in the Garden State. The company launched the first franchise in Burlington, New Jersey, just one year ago and is now expanding north to deliver the same excellent service to the communities around Newark, New... - July 05, 2024 - Packhorse Moving
National Van Lines Partners with Instant Teams to Enhance Awareness About PPM Moves for Military Personnel
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Instant Teams to document Personally Procured Moves (PPM), commonly known as DITY (Do It Yourself) moves, for our esteemed U.S. military personnel. This collaboration aims to provide a seamless, efficient, and stress-free... - July 01, 2024 - National Van Lines
Green Road Energy & Hultsteins Bring Sustainable Refrigeration Solutions to the US & UK
Discover how Green Road Energy and Hultsteins are revolutionizing transport refrigeration with innovative, eco-friendly technologies. - June 13, 2024 - Green Road Energy
Joe Bonnie Moving and Storage Signs Additional 10 Yrs. with National Van Lines
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce that Joe Bonnie and Son Moving & Storage, a powerhouse in the moving business and nearly 30-year agent of National Van Lines, has officially sealed the deal for another decade of partnership. Founded in 1941, Joe Bonnie and Son, a trusted choice for... - May 31, 2024 - National Van Lines
Lion Gold Coast Removals Introduces High Rise Moving Services, Redefining Urban Relocation
Lion Gold Coast Removals introduces High Rise Moving Services, catering to Gold Coast's urban relocations with precision and efficiency. This strategic expansion fills a market gap and targets urban residents, property developers, and real estate agents. - May 02, 2024 - Lion Gold Coast Removals
National Van Lines Wins 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Compensation & Benefits
National Van Lines proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner, as recognized by Energage. This prestigious award highlights our dedication to creating an outstanding workplace environment that places a premium on employee satisfaction and... - April 30, 2024 - National Van Lines
Saluting Sacrifice: National Van Lines Honors Military Spouses on Appreciation Day
National Van Lines proudly announces its sponsorship of the groundbreaking Military Spouse Appreciation Day event, organized by military spouse-owned Instant Teams and Twelve Million Plus. This event, set to unfold near Fort Liberty on May 2, 2024, promises an immersive experience celebrating the... - April 25, 2024 - National Van Lines
STORsquare Portable Storage Moving Containers Open Their 4th Location with a Unique Franchise Model
STORsquare is now available in its 4th service area in the United States. STORsquare is currently servicing metro Atlanta from two facilities in Marietta and Gainesville, Georgia, along with Knoxville, Tennessee. Storsquare is excited to now be serving all of Polk County and surrounding areas in Lakeland, Florida. - February 23, 2024 - StorSquare
National Van Lines Releases 2024 Domestic Migration Report: a Synthesis of User Engagement Data and Future Predictions
National Van Lines has released its 2024 Domestic Migration Report, a comprehensive analysis that combines current user engagement data with future predictions in the moving and relocation sector. The report focuses on evolving trends in American relocation, providing valuable insights for policymakers, businesses, and researchers. - December 16, 2023 - National Van Lines
Green Road Energy's TAG System Named Finalist in Prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023
Green Road Energy is thrilled to announce that its innovative TAG System has been selected as a finalist in the Commercial Technology of the Year category at the prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023. Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, this recognition underscores Green Road... - October 18, 2023 - Green Road Energy
FreightValidate 2.0 Launches with Facial Recognition and Compliance Verification to Combat Fraud and Enhance Freight Industry Security
In an industry-first initiative, Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers are joining forces to combat fraud, double brokers, identity theft, and illegal dispatch services with the highly anticipated launch of FreightValidate 2.0. This goal of this platform is to to redefine the logistics landscape; it... - October 05, 2023 - FreightValidate
SIO Logistics Listed on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Rankings
With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 898%, Texas-based 3rd-party logistics Ranks No. 650 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - August 31, 2023 - SIO Logistics
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 CTMA Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's CTMA Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - July 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Official Partnership Memorandum of Agreement Between the United States Army and National Van Lines, Inc.
The U.S. Army and National Van Lines announced their partnership, solidifying their commitment to the success and future of soldiers. The partnership reinforces the value of military service to the nation and demonstrates the mutual dedication of both organizations to support the development and success of soldiers. Connecting first-term Army/Army Reserve/Army National Guard soldiers and Reserve Component to the civilian workforce by providing guaranteed job interviews and possible employment. - July 24, 2023 - National Van Lines
EnvioHQ Launches Open Beta Program, Empowering Small Owner-Operated Trucking Companies to Scale Seamlessly
EnvioHQ, a leading logistics solutions provider, has announced the launch of its open beta program for small owner-operated trucking companies. The program offers a comprehensive Transportation Management System (TMS) platform designed to address the unique needs of these companies and support their growth from a single truck operation to a fleet of 100 trucks. - June 29, 2023 - EnvioHQ
Dave Amoss Named Top Value Add Salesman for May
Liberty and Freedom Moving & Storage is proud to announce that Dave Amoss has been named the Top Value Add Salesman for May by UniGroup. This recognition is a testament to Amoss' dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers. According to Dan McCartney, Director of... - June 14, 2023 - Liberty Moving & Storage
All Around Moving Company Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Various Moving Services
All Around Moving Services Company, a trusted leader in the moving industry, is thrilled to announce its 20th anniversary of delivering exceptional services for local, long distance, commercial, office moving, and international shipping customer’s needs. Since its inception in 2003, the... - June 09, 2023 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
An Exciting Opportunity for Experienced Moving & Relocation Consultants
All Around Moving Services is offering its Moving Consultants program, an opportunity for those with experience in the moving industry to quickly start a lucrative business from anywhere in the U.S. The Relocation and Moving Consultants Program provides agents with everything needed to start and... - May 24, 2023 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
DP Techlink and Hendrix Genetics Announce New Logistics and Support Partnership
DP Techlink, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hendrix Genetics, a global leader in animal genetics. Under the agreement, Hendrix Genetics will be using DP Techlink’s Agistics platform to help with fleet tracking and... - April 26, 2023 - DP Techlink
National Van Lines’ Danielle Perri Elected to the Professional Movers Association of Florida Board of Directors
Director of Network Development Danielle Perri was elected to the PMAF Board of Directors. - April 14, 2023 - National Van Lines
Tucker Company Worldwide Attending TIA 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TIA Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2023 for Second Consecutive Year
Tucker has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Welcomes Greg Testa, VP of Business Development
Greg Testa joins Tucker Company Worldwide as Vice President of Business Development. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
National Van Lines Welcomes New Agent: Top Notch Moving Services
Top Notch Moving Services of Stafford, VA has joined National Van Lines. - March 26, 2023 - National Van Lines
B&C Moving Joins National Van Lines
National Van Lines welcomes B&C Moving to the team. - March 26, 2023 - National Van Lines
Moving Company Retains Employees by Offering Them Another Job
The Best Movers in Charlotte, NC, is dedicated to retaining its employees through creative perks and career advancement programs. They offer resources such as helping current employees find new jobs, resume building, notary services, and obtaining driving records to help employees grow in their careers. The company also provides free Netflix subscriptions, gym memberships, and other cost-effective retention tools. - March 16, 2023 - The Best Movers Inc
Liberty Named 2023 No.1 Residential Booker by United Van Lines
Liberty Moving & Storage Wins Top Residential Booker Award for The Third Straight Year. - March 10, 2023 - Liberty Moving & Storage