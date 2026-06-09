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Global Lens Photography Awards Opens 2026 Call for Entries
Photographers worldwide are invited to submit work across the 2026 Global Lens Photography Awards program, with early-bird entries open through July 30, 2026. - June 09, 2026 - Global Lens Awards
International Photographic Council Celebrates Imaging Excellence at Annual Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council (IPC) held its annual Professional Photographer Achievement Awards luncheon at the United Nations on May 6 - an interactive celebration of the work of both active and emerging photographers. “A key part of the IPC’s mission is inspiring,... - May 23, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Artist Yevette Lynn Featured in “Appalachian Awakening” Exhibit at Create Appalachia
Yevette Lynn Photography announces three works from the Appalachian Backroads Collection are on view in the juried Appalachian Awakening exhibit at Create Appalachia through May 26, 2026. The limited-edition series (20 images, editions of 12) is available for acquisition, offering collectors a refined, intentional body of work rooted in Appalachian landscape and presence. - April 12, 2026 - Yevette Lynn Photography LLC
Platypod Launches a Kickstarter Campaign to Reimagine the Flash Bracket
Platypod has introduced the Bracket & Bounce, a compact lighting solution designed to help photographers create clean, flattering light anywhere without bulky gear or reliance on ceiling bounce. Launching on Kickstarter, the system supports both flash and constant lighting and is small enough for a camera bag while remaining comfortable for all-day use. Bracket & Bounce offers an accessible way for photographers to achieve more consistent, professional results. - March 27, 2026 - Platypod
Don Mammoser Photography Announces Colorado Fall Color Tour
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for October this year. Participants will learn how to best capture the gorgeous fall color of Colorado in photos. - March 16, 2026 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours
AutoFocus Founder Jason Welch is Redefining How Dealerships Present Inventory Online
AutoFocus, founded by Jason Welch, is a US-based automotive media company redefining how dealerships merchandise inventory online. By combining professional photography and video services with a streamlined Lot-to-Listing™ workflow and proprietary software, AutoFocus helps dealerships publish consistent, high-quality listings faster and with full visibility. Built on the principles of accountability, communication, transparency, and service, AutoFocus operates as a long-term partner to dealer. - February 09, 2026 - AutoFocus
The International Photographic Council (IPC) Launches Dynamic New Website Celebrating Photography as a Universal Language
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to celebrate and recognize photography’s profound impact as a universal language connecting people across the globe. The redesigned website showcases artist spotlights featuring... - February 07, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Announcing the Personalized Edition of the 2026 "African American Who's Who, Past & Present, Greater Rochester Area"
This edition is only available by pre-order; will only be printed once. Every book will be personalized with the buyer's name on the first page. Each book will be serialized according by order received. Full Color Hardcover; 8.5"x11" Full Color Book.; 400 pages. 195 Listees; 145 color illustrations. Introduction by Mayor Malik Evans One Time Printing-Has to be Pre-ordered; Pre-order stops Feb 28-2026. - February 02, 2026 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
Jesús Manuel Mena Garza Photography Exhibition at The Cheech
2026 Chicano Photography Exhibition at the Cheech Several photographs by documentary photographer Jesús Manuel Mena Garza of Fort Worth, Texas, have been selected to be part of an upcoming photography exhibition at The Cheech in Riverside, California. Jesús Garza is a photographer,... - January 08, 2026 - Jesús Manuel Mena Garza Photography
"Things We Lost In The Fire": A Photographic Initiative Honoring Resilience, Renewal, and the Spirit of Community
Forged by the devastating 2025 California wildfires, "Things We Lost In The Fire" documents the aftermath and beauty of resilience in a large format photobook. Through striking images and voices from residents, community leaders and first responders the book honors what was lost and what endures. Eighty percent of net proceeds from the book sales will be donated to The California Community Foundation: Wildfire Recovery Fund and The Recording Academy and MusiCares® Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort. - January 07, 2026 - Mark Maryanovich Photography
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices," a New Fine Art Photography & Creative Writing Collection by Andrew B. Clark
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices" is a curated collection of fine art floral photographs, gritty street photography, and written reflections—including prose, poems, and haikus. Together, the pieces invite readers to discover hidden narratives, appreciate overlooked details, and see the world with renewed curiosity. - November 26, 2025 - Andrew B. Clark
"Yukiguni: Honshu Winter Studies" - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, North Bend, WA
This fine art photography exhibit showcases images of high-alpine winter environments, from rugged mountain depths to the quiet beauty of Japan. North Bend, WA (Friday, December 5, 2025). - November 25, 2025 - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
Carol’s Little World Celebrates Five Years of Fine Art Innovation
Local Online Gallery Marks Milestone with Unique Art Gifts, Museum-Quality Prints, and Virtual Room Previews. - August 28, 2025 - Carol's Little World
Personalities" by Round Rock Arts Featuring Artwork by Carol Schiraldi Opens at Penfold Theatre Gallery
Award-winning photographer and storyteller Carol Schiraldi brings her signature blend of humor, color, and Texas spirit to the Penfold Theatre Gallery with “Personalities,” a new exhibition from Round Rock Arts opening August 12. Featuring three vibrant portraits that celebrate... - August 06, 2025 - Carol's Little World
Business Expert Press Launches Photography Business Basics Updated Edition to Help Photographers Thrive Financially
Updated edition released on June 24, 2025 offers creative entrepreneurs a proven blueprint to build their business with intention. - June 24, 2025 - Mark Maryanovich Photography
North Carolina Photographer Greg Ghia Launches New Website Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Fine Art Prints Showcasing Grand Landscapes
Greg Ghia, a NC-based photographer known for his striking landscapes and macro fine detail, is proud to announce the launch of his new website, www.gregghiaphotography.com. The site features a curated collection of grand photographic and artistic prints from around the world, with a special focus... - June 12, 2025 - Greg Ghia Photography
International Photographic Council (IPC) Celebrates May Photography Month with Its Annual Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council held its 2025 Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon during the month of May which is National Photography Month. Four students were named as recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. Fourteen professional photographers were honored for their achievement. - May 23, 2025 - International Photographic Council
Announcing Michel Frantz Molaire - Poetry on Canvas: Poetry Written Over Six Decades of My Life. An 11" X 8.5" Hardcover Photobook | Mike Molaire
A Hardcover 11" x 8.5" Photobook | Mike Molaire Fine Art. Experience the artistic fusion of poetry and photography in this new edition. Michel Frantz Molaire began writing poetry at the age of fourteen, and just a year later, he picked up a camera — two passions destined to intertwine. Now, six decades later, he beautifully marries his poetic expressions with fine art photography, crafting a unique visual and literary experience. - May 15, 2025 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
Denny Manufacturing Launches Premium Seamless Paper Backdrops – Available in 24 Vibrant Colors
The Denny Manufacturing Co. Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of photographic backdrops, props, and studio equipment, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Seamless Paper Backdrop line. Designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators, this new product range... - March 27, 2025 - The Denny Manufacturing Company
Markus Photography LLC Expands Services to Scottsdale, AZ, and Surrounding West Valley Cities. Professional Real Estate Photography Now Available with 3D Virtual Tour.
Markus Photography LLC announces its expansion into the real estate market in Scottsdale, AZ, and nearby cities, offering high-quality real estate photography, 3D virtual tours, and easy online booking. Certified by ARMLS, they bring exceptional quality, fast turnaround, and a customized approach to help real estate professionals showcase their properties. - February 19, 2025 - Markus Photography LLC
International Photographic Council (IPC) Announces Keynote, Hall of Fame and Service Award Recipients for Upcoming Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025
The International Photographic Council (IPC) will host its annual IPC Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025. The special event will take place in the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations and celebrate some of the world’s most... - February 18, 2025 - International Photographic Council
HummingBird Aerial Solutions: a New Business Ready to Elevate Its Clients
HummingBird Aerial Solutions is an aerial photography company that aims to elevate its clients' presence via aerial photography and videography. Willing to travel anywhere around the world to capture the right moment for the right client. - February 12, 2025 - HummingBird Aerial Solutions
DeMayne Earvin Opens Premium Headshot Studio in Downtown Cleveland
DeMayne Earvin, a premier headshot and branding photographer, announces the grand opening of his new studio in the renowned 5th Street Arcades in Downtown Cleveland. From his origins in Youngstown, Ohio, to his recent relocation to downtown Cleveland, DeMayne Earvin has set the professional... - February 07, 2025 - DeMayne Earvin Headshots
Robert's Drone Zone: Saving Time & Money with Drone-Based Construction Monitoring
Robert's Drone Zone Introduces Construction Progress Monitoring. Robert's Drone Zone launches a new service utilizing drones to track construction progress. Regular drone flights provide valuable insights, including early issue detection, cost savings, and improved safety. This service offers enhanced project visibility and streamlines communication between stakeholders. Contact Robert's Drone Zone for more information. - January 19, 2025 - Robert's Drone Zone, LLC
West Coast Aerial Photography Inc.’s Mark Holtzman Featured on "Just a Good Conversation" Podcast
West Coast Aerial Photography's Mark Holtzman sits down with Matt Brown on Just a Good Conversation, providing a glimpse into the intricate balance of art and technical expertise behind Mark Holtzman's aerial photography. - December 23, 2024 - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Don Mammoser Tours Announces a Guided Wildlife Photo Tour Experience to Photograph the Amazing Birds of Florida
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for February of 2025. Participants will learn how to best capture the amazing birds and other wildlife of Florida, including fishing Osprey, endless colorful birds in flight, nesting herons and much more. - October 27, 2024 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours
The Foggy Dog and Gray Malin Collaborate on a Cozy, Chic Winter Collection for Dogs
Limited edition pet accessories collection from fine-art photographer Gray Malin, launching October 22. - October 22, 2024 - Gray Malin
Richard S. Chow Debuts New Works in "Present Tense" Solo Exhibit at Gallery 825
The title Present Tense symbolizes the re-purpose of vintage darkroom photo paper into contemporary art, transforming black and white photo paper into colorful creations, reflecting Chow's unique artistic vision. - October 21, 2024 - 3C Gallery
Panovolo 1.7.0 Released with the Fill Sky Feature
PanoVolo, a leader in drone panorama image stitching software, has announced the release of version 1.7.0, available for both Windows and macOS users. Fill Sky: The new “Fill Sky” feature automatically fills the hole in the zenith, typically left by most drones in their 360-degree... - August 07, 2024 - Panovolo
Houston’s Most Famous Indian Restaurant "Himalaya" Does It Again
"Himalaya," owner / chef Kaiser slated to start filming a cooking show soon. Which will include recipes that are named after Bourdain himself, and have been on the menu for years. - June 12, 2024 - MKLB Partners
Lotus House Offers Couples a Mansion They Can Personalize in Las Vegas
Couples eloping in Southern Nevada with the help of the original Las Vegas micro wedding experts at Cactus Collective Weddings can now personalize their ceremonies and receptions like never before. - June 08, 2024 - MTaylor Inc
International Photographic Council (IPC) Honors Renowned Photographers at 50th Anniversary IPC Professional Photographer Awards Luncheon
Special event honored Douglas and Francoise Kirkland, Benjamin Von Wong, Lindsay Adler, Peter Hurley, David McLain, Shotti NYC, Deanne Fitzmaurice, Anna and Jordan Rathkopf. - May 26, 2024 - International Photographic Council
Announcing YoloLiv Church Tech Summit Live 2024: Shaping the Future of Digital Worship
YoloLiv, a leading provider of live streaming and video production solutions, is proud to announce the 2024 Church Tech Summit Live, a virtual gathering of church leaders, tech enthusiasts, and ministry professionals from around the world. The event will take place from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST on... - April 17, 2024 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
James Rice Releases New Book "Shooting," Chronicling Trauma and Healing Through the Leica Lens
New photo book explores the transformative role of photography on healing childhood trauma. - March 12, 2024 - James Rice Photography
International Photographic Council (IPC) to Celebrate 50 Year Anniversary at the IPC Professional Photographers Awards Luncheon on May 15, 2024
IPC honors Douglas Kirkland with special IPC Lifetime Achievement Award, Benjamin Von Wong with the IPC Environmental Photographer Award, and several professional photographers with IPC Professional Photographer Achievement Award on May 15, 2024. - February 16, 2024 - International Photographic Council
Las Vegas Tradeshow Photographer Christian Purdie Uses Cutting-Edge Technology for Real-Time Visual Impact in Las Vegas
Christian Purdie Photography in Las Vegas is advancing tradeshow photography with state-of-the-art equipment and technology. Their real-time event coverage, featuring advanced cameras, wireless lighting, and efficient editing processes, allows clients to instantly share impactful visuals on social media. The company's commitment to innovation positions them as a top choice for dynamic content in the competitive Las Vegas tradeshows scene. - February 07, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Tradeshow Photographer Christian Purdie Incorporates Cutting-Edge Technology: High-Speed Mirrorless Cameras, Fast Prime Lenses, and Wireless Lighting
Christian Purdie Photography Elevates Corporate Imagery with Cutting-Edge Technology: High-Speed Mirrorless Cameras, Prime Lenses, and Wireless Lighting in Las Vegas - February 05, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
Innovative Photography: Las Vegas Corporate Event Photographer Shines with Wireless Strobes in Convention Halls
Christian Purdie Photography revolutionizes Las Vegas event photography with wireless strobes for professional precision, adaptability, and elevated image quality. In the realm of social media, this innovation enables real-time capture and sharing of significant moments. Renowned for pushing boundaries, Christian Purdie Photography offers an immersive experience at grand corporate events in Las Vegas. - January 25, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
Christian Purdie Photography Corporate Headshots with Innovative Technology and Lighting Techniques in Las Vegas
Christian Purdie Photography revolutionizes Las Vegas corporate headshots with advanced technology for a polished, personalized look. Efficiency and quick turnaround times define their service, and a mobile option adds convenience. With over 25 years of experience, they set a new standard for captivating, individualized success portraits. - January 23, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
Michael J. Ayers Named Vice President of International Photographic Council’s Executive Board of Directors
Renowned photographer and teacher brings unique experiences and contributions to worldwide photography organization. - January 15, 2024 - International Photographic Council
YoloLiv Introduces YoloBox Ultra: Elevating Live Streaming to New Heights
YoloLiv, a leader in innovative live streaming solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest and most advanced product, the YoloBox Ultra. The YoloBox Ultra is engineered to redefine the benchmarks of live broadcasting, delivering a live streaming experience that is unparalleled in... - November 12, 2023 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
International Photographic Council Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon Huge Success for Industry
International Photographic Council Honors Hall of Fame Recipient, Six Professional Photographers and Two Scholarship Award Winners for 2023 - October 26, 2023 - International Photographic Council
Don Mammoser Photography Tours Announces a Guided Wildlife Photo Tour Experience to Mainland Ecuador
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for November of this year. Participants will learn how to best capture the amazing wildlife of Ecuador, including incredible hummingbirds, endless colorful tropical birds, frolicking monkeys and much more. - August 26, 2023 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours
International Photographic Council (IPC) Awards Luncheon Date Announced
The International Photographic Council (IPC), a non-governmental organization of the United Nations, is excited to announce the upcoming IPC Awards Luncheon. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM in the Delegates Dining Room of the United Nations in New York City. - July 29, 2023 - International Photographic Council
YoloLiv Launches Its Own Network Bonding - Make Your Livestreams Unbreakable
YoloLiv, a provider of innovative livestreaming solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its network bonding feature. In today's fast-paced digital world, livestreaming has become an essential tool for content creators, businesses, and individuals to engage with their audiences in real... - July 06, 2023 - YoloLiv
North American Debut Screening at San Francisco's Presidio Theatre of the Muralists' Beautiful Pain
Enduring Chicanx artists who artistically fight to help resist gentrification and the status quo. Accepted to numerous film festivals and receiving awards around the globe, the Muralists' Beautiful Pain documentary will be a featured event at the newly renovated Presidio Theatre on Friday, August 11, 2023. - June 20, 2023 - RMFL
Don Mammoser Photography Tours Announces a Guided Photography Tour to the World-Famous Galapagos Islands
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for April of next year, 2024. Participants will experience life on a privately chartered yacht that will cruise to the best of the best Galapagos Islands. You'll be guided by a pro every step of the way. Capture the amazing wildlife of the Galapagos Islands, including birds, mammals and reptiles. Snorkel, photograph and frolic with underwater marine life. All-inclusive trip designed for any level photographer or wildlife lover. - May 24, 2023 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours
Hive Media Launches Cutting-Edge Website to Enhance Real Estate Media Services
Hive Media unveils its new website, revolutionizing real estate media services. Featuring captivating visuals and innovative solutions, the user-friendly site showcases photography, videography, virtual tours, and digital marketing expertise. Serving San Diego, Orange County, and the Inland Empire, Hive Media empowers real estate professionals to elevate their marketing strategies and stand out in a competitive market. - May 10, 2023 - Hive Media
Claire Thom Photography Launches Business Branding
Claire Thom Photography launches service for entrepreneurs to help them be seen online. - February 28, 2023 - Claire Thom Photography