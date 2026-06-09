Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for April of next year, 2024. Participants will experience life on a privately chartered yacht that will cruise to the best of the best Galapagos Islands. You'll be guided by a pro every step of the way. Capture the amazing wildlife of the Galapagos Islands, including birds, mammals and reptiles. Snorkel, photograph and frolic with underwater marine life. All-inclusive trip designed for any level photographer or wildlife lover. - May 24, 2023 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours