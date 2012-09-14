PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Native Light is Joining the Global GivingTuesday Movement This GivingTuesday, Native Light: Faces of Native America will celebrate giving by seeking to raise funds to complete the project that will contribute to a better empathic understanding of contemporary Native America. GivingTuesday taking place December 3rd, is a global day of giving that harnesses the... - November 25, 2019 - Craig Varjabedian Photography, LLC

Digital Magazine Moxie Asia Features Skin, Art & Culture: Norm Yip Launches Online Male Magazine in Hong Kong Photographer and visual artist Norm Yip announces the release of his first online magazine MOXIE ASIA in Hong Kong, an online publication featuring superb fine art photography of Asian and exotic men. Articles include interviews with creatives such as visual artists, fashion stylists, photographers, composers and multi-talented individuals in the region and abroad. - September 23, 2019 - Studio 8 HK Publishing Ltd.

Point of You Films Bridges the Gap Between What is Seen and What is Heard Multi-media production company sponsors highly anticipated podcast. The production company, most known for their short films and photography, corners the market with their association with Keep it a Bu¢k Podcast. - August 21, 2019 - Point of You Films

Announcing LEMPA - The Light Eros Muse Photography Arts Conference in NYC LEMPA is the world's first and only conference dedicated to erotic, fetish and fine art nude photography. Special emphasis on models rights and best practices will be moderated by Marne Lucas. Reception party, full day of conference with mini-trade show and then limited student 12 hour workshop make LEMPA the leader in this genre. - July 22, 2019 - Suspect Photography LLC

Kruger-2-Kalahari Publishes New eBook to Help All Levels of Photographers Capture Stunning Wildlife Images in the Kruger Park This new 764-page eBook, published by Kruger-2-Kalahari, provides tips, tools and techniques to enable all levels of photographers to find and photograph the Kruger National Park's flora and fauna. - May 31, 2019 - Kruger-2-Kalahari

Photographer Don Mammoser Launches Special Yacht-Based Photography Tour to the Galapagos Islands This special photo tour will allow clients to experience the incomparable Galapagos islands aboard a chartered yacht with a crew of 8 including licensed naturalist and professional photographer to help you get the most out of your time in this World Heritage site. Cruise between islands, be surrounded by wildlife and new friends, eat and drink well and photograph it all. - April 25, 2019 - Don Mammoser Photo

GRALLIM.com Now Offers Free Fitness Stock Images GRALLIM.com free fitness images portray real people doing real workouts as well as images of the gym and exercise equipment. Images are 100% free, no strings attached. - April 24, 2019 - GRALLIM.com

What Mums Need to Know. Magic Rainbow Photography Shares Tips on Capturing the Cutest Newborn Photographs. As Duchess Meghan prepares to reveal her baby to the world, London newborn photographer shares her tips on how to prepare for and capture baby portraits that make everybody say, "Awwww..." - April 12, 2019 - Magic Rainbow Photography

f8 Photo Studios Announces Evolution of Brand Identity Celebrating 15 years in business and expanded expertise. - April 11, 2019 - f8 Photo Studios

2019 Month of Photography Los Angeles Presents Fine Art Exhibit Entitled Common Threads II Announcing an official photography exhibit supported by Month of Photography Los Angeles, celebrating its 11th year annual exposition during the entire month of April. Common Threads II opens April 11, running through April 30. - April 10, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Mike Danen Photography + Cinema Celebrates 20 Years of Photography, an Award Winning Wedding Photographer in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Carmel Valley Mike Danen is a distinctive wedding photographer and film maker in Santa Cruz, Monterey, Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach, Big Sur, San Jose, and the San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California. Mike Danen: "Because I'm passionate about my work, and I care about each of my couples. My approach to... - March 27, 2019 - Mike Danen Photography + Cinema

Photography Exhibit in Los Angeles - Call for Submissions The exhibit is supported by Art Share L.A., a non-profit at the DTLA Arts District who provides a creative environment for artists to develop, perform, and exhibit. The submission fee will benefit LA Center of Photography for annual fund raising and for 20th anniversary. Photographer/artist should be available in Los Angeles during the exhibit, artwork preferred to be dropped off versus mailing. Contact curator Richard S. Chow for submission details. - March 04, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Female Founding Team of Wedding Professionals to Launch First-Ever Bridal Vexpo Vexpo, an interactive online marketplace that connects brides with curated event vendors, launches their first-annual Bridal Vexpo in Nashville. - February 16, 2019 - Vexpo

Subodh Bajpai Photography is Stamping Its Presence with Cinematic Wedding Films Cinematic Wedding Film is the latest service Subodh Bajpai Photography is offering to its clients. - February 07, 2019 - Subodh Bajpai Photography

Greater Than Gatsby Seeking Scholarship Applicants for $10,000 Annual Scholarship Greater Than Gatsby announces its $10,000 Annual Scholarship for the 2019 scholarship year. - January 25, 2019 - Greater Than Gatsby

Corbin Video Productions and Wedding Photography Now Covering Pittsburgh and Allegheny County Starting January 1, 2019, J&J Video Productions and Sunset Canyon Photography of Cleveland OH are expanding to provide wedding video and wedding photography to Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. - January 15, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio

J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio Inducted Into The Knot Magazine's Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography J&J Video Productions of Cleveland Ohio enters the Knot Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography on it first year of eligibility. - January 09, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio

The Memory Game - A Fine Art Photography Project in Process Show of conceptual art project in progress to be updated throughout the month as Dover, NH artist Phoenix Mayet continues her work. - December 18, 2018 - Phoenix Mayet Photography

Thrillophilia Introduces All New GoPro Passport Program Experience Travel and high-end quality Documentation easily and live with the exclusive partnership of Thrillophilia and GoPro. Capture best of the adventures around and win best of the offers from Thrillophilia. - December 13, 2018 - Thrillophilia

The Meyer Photo + Video Group Donates Chromebooks to NJ Classroom The Meyer Photo + Video Group has funded a donation of Chromebooks to a special needs classroom in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. - November 05, 2018 - The Meyer Photo + Video Group

Local Photographer, Connie Casparie, Captures Many Cats in the Trees of Bidwell Park Local artist, Connie Casparie compiles a select group of photographs of Bidwell Park, Chico, CA to be printed in 2019 calendar. After 20 years of photographing Bidwell Park in Chico, California, Ms. Casparie has chosen to share a few of her best photos. To add a bit of whimsy she has added silhouettes... - October 19, 2018 - Connie Casparie

Local Photographer Wins an Astonishing Eight Bronze Awards in the 2018 Portrait Masters Image Competition Gina Lantz, owner and proprietor of Gina Lantz Photography, LLC was recently awarded eight bronze awards in the Portrait Masters Image Competition at the Portrait Masters 2018 Conference that was recently held September 5-7th in Phoenix, Arizona. - September 25, 2018 - Gina Lantz Photography

Edgemar Center for the Arts to Host "Paris Scenes" Photography Exhibit by Local Santa Monica Photographer Bob Friday Dramatic stories of Paris told through the photographs of local resident & photographer, Bob Friday. Opening Reception in the Michelle Danner Studio Gallery at the Edgemar Center for the Arts on Main Street, Santa Monica, Saturday September 15th, 2018 from 5-8PM. - September 11, 2018 - Bob Friday Photography

L.D. Sargent Releases "Treasures of a Bronx Warrior," a 3-Book Collection Treasures of a Bronx Warrior, Photographs and Memories of a Devout New Yorker, Movie Star Hopeful and Loving Mother is a photo book memoir and tribute from a daughter L.D. Sargent to her mother, Doris Banbury (1930-2015). The three-book collection features conversations between Doris and L.D., both who fancied becoming actresses, and photos Doris took in New York during 1950s of legendary movie stars. Such legends include Sammy Davis Jr., Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Dandridge. - June 29, 2018 - L.D. Sargent, Author

Vivekk Vikas Photography Expands Its Services to Pan India VivekkVikas has been the gold-standard for wedding photography and cinematography in Delhi-NCR for the past four decades. They pride themselves on changing with the times, yet preserving the beauty of your wedding day in the best possible way. Experts craftsmen behind the lens, VivekkVikas transform ordinary moments into scenes fit for the silver screen. Without a doubt, their wedding photography, candid photography, cinematography and videography stand apart from the rest. - June 14, 2018 - VivekkVikas Photography

Travel Photographer Offers Arizona Images as Stock Photos High quality photos of iconic Arizona attractions and destinations now may be used by news media, web designers, and individuals for websites, publications, and marketing at very economical prices. - June 01, 2018 - Tyger Gilbert

Armed Forces Day Event to be Held in Savannah. "Barks & Brews," Will be Held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah “Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.” C4H is partnered with Georgia Land & Cattle. - May 17, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Camera Commons Gallery in Dover, New Hampshire to Host "Eight Photographers in China" Opening, Artist Panel, and Exhibition Featuring Photography by Carol Schiraldi Join eight photographers on Saturday, May 19th from 1-4 pm for an opening reception, artist panel discussion, and gallery show celebrating the “Eight Photographers in China” exhibition at Camera Commons Gallery in Dover, New Hampshire. - May 15, 2018 - Carol Schiraldi Photography

Georgia Land & Cattle Sponsors Armed Forces Day (May 19th) Event Supporting Companions for Heroes Georgia Land & Cattle Presents “Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day. The event will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.” Companions for Heroes and Georgia... - May 09, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Boston Photographer Receives International Attention Documentary photographer Steven Edson was selected for his winning image in the 2018 Communications Arts Photography Annual competition. Of the 3,401 entries to the 59th Photography Annual, only 127 were accepted, representing the work of 123 photographers, making the Photography Annual the most exclusive major photography competition in the world. - April 27, 2018 - Steven Edson Photography

Fundraising Event This Weekend in Sleepy Hollow to Support Companions For Heroes The Relief United Team, working with the Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees has partnered with Companions for Heroes and Infield Media & Promotions to present a Fundraising Event called “Project Hero.” This event will directly benefit Companions For Heroes (C4H) and is being held this weekend... - April 25, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

PM Studios Announces Split PM Studios splits into 2 companies, PM Studios and Wedding Boutique, JMinner - April 19, 2018 - PM Studios

Birds Eye Alternative, LLC Announces Plans for Spring 2018 Birds Eye Alternative, LLC will be bringing in another Pilot by May, meanwhile they have available the Matterport Pro2 HD VR Camera available for businesses across the region to showcase their locations on the Web in High Definition Virtual Reality. - April 11, 2018 - Birds Eye Alternative, LLC

Georgia Land & Cattle Presents “Barks & Brews,” a Fundraising Event Supporting “Companions For Heroes” on Armed Forces Day in Savannah, Georgia Infield Media & Promotions has partnered with Companions for Heroes and Georgia Land & Cattle to present and promote a Fundraising Event called “Barks & Brews.” This event will be held on May 19th at 1733 E. President St, Savannah, GA 31404. The event will be held from 11:00 AM... - April 07, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Relief Team United Hosts Fundraiser for Companions for Heroes April 27th at Kingsland Park in Sleepy Hollow, NY Infield Media & Promotions has partnered with Companions for Heroes and The Relief United Team to present and promote a Fundraising Event called “Project Hero.” This event will be held on April 27th, 2018 at the Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow, NY. The event will be held from 5:30 to 10:00 PM. The Relief United Team has pledged 100% of the donations and profits will go directly to Companions For Heroes. - April 05, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

New Multimedia Digital Photo Book Shows Venice in a Whole New Light – "Reflections of Venice–Art and Beauty in the Water" Available Now on iBooks New multimedia fine art photography digital book, "Reflections of Venice – Art and Beauty in the Water," available now in 51 iBooks Stores worldwide. "Reflections of Venice," by writer, photographer, videographer and designer, David C Phillips, is a very different view of Venice, and will open the eyes of any visitor, past or future, to aspects of the city not usually observed: a beautiful, rich media book and a great contribution to the literature on Venice, Italy, to photography and the arts. - March 29, 2018 - David C Phillips

Dream Decor LLC of Ewa Beach, Hawaii Awarded Best of Houzz 2018 Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World Dream Decor LLC of Ewa Beach, HI has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The 2-year... - March 18, 2018 - Dream Decor LLC

The Face of Feminism Now: Conversations with Feminists on Display at The Art Center in Dover, NH Photographs of and interviews with feminists from the Seacoast area, all taken during the year following the Women’s March of 2017 are on exhibit along with the words of the participants. A reception and artist talk by photographer Phoenix Mayet about the making of the series will be held on March 24th 6-9 pm. - March 14, 2018 - Phoenix Mayet Photography

"PIXEO" - Available April 2018 in the Apple App Store This April, PIXEO Inc. will launch the PIXEO app. Designed for professional and hobbyist photographers alike, PIXEO solves the problem of finding good locations to take pictures. Photographers can easily view, navigate, and contribute to a global map of more than 10,000 picturesque vistas. Blending GPS data and inspiring photography, PIXEO makes photo scouting effortless. - March 04, 2018 - PIXEO Inc.

Umico Launches Worldwide E-Commerce Site for Japanese Photographer Kiyoshi Niiyama Japanese Photographer Kiyoshi Niiyama's collection made available for e-commerce purchases with free worldwide shipping. - March 02, 2018 - Kiyoshi Niiyama

Gil Smith Launches Infield Media & Promotion, Inc. Announces the launch of a new business "Infield Media & Promotion, Inc." by a well-known Washington, DC executive. - February 14, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Richard S. Chow, Fine Art Photographer, Solo Exhibit at MOAH Museum of Art and History in Lancaster CA Richard S. Chow is honored to have his solo exhibit at the North Gallery of MOAH, as part of the IT TAKES A VILLAGE event from February 10 to April 22. He is presenting his fine art photography series "Distant Memories," debut new work and unique installation never before seen. His limited edition books will be available at the Museum store. Complementary opening reception on Feb 10th 4-6pm PST. Richard S. Chow will lead an artist talk and tour of his work on February 25 beginning at 1 p.m. PST. - February 05, 2018 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Candid Sky Productions Secures C Airspace in Reno Candid Sky Productions gets authorization to fly in controlled class C airspace of Reno Nevada. - February 02, 2018 - Candid Sky Productions

Shawna Shenette Photography Voted Best Maternity Photographer in Massachusetts 2018 Shawna Shenette Photography is a boutique photography studio located in Millbury. The business schedules maternity photoshoots between 32 and 36 weeks of the pregnancy and shoots the session in the client's home, in the studio, or at an outdoor location. The photographer also shoots photos of newborns, kids, families, and weddings. Clients say that Shawna makes her subjects feel comfortable in front of the camera and captures stunning photos. - January 22, 2018 - Shawna Shenette Photography

Goodman Photography Honored for Excellence in 10th Annual WeddingWire Couples’ Choice AwardsⓇ Goodman Photography today announced its recognition as a winner of the esteemed 2018 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice AwardⓇ for Wedding Photography in Georgia. WeddingWire Inc., the leading global online marketplace for the wedding and events industry, annually recognizes the top five percent... - January 11, 2018 - Goodman Photography

Photographer Mike Masin Exhibiting in Cape Coral Art League's "Art Thru the Lens" Show Three of Mike Masin’s photographs will be be exhibited and judged with other photographer’s art in Cape Coral Art League’s "Art Thru the Lens" gallery show. Art Thru the Lens is open to all Cape Coral Art League Members and Non-Members. Masin will be at the show Reception on Thursday, January 11 from 5pm to 7pm. The Reception is free, and open to the public. - January 10, 2018 - Mike Masin

Hong Kong Artist, Norm Yip is Now Accepting Bitcoin as Preferred Currency Norm Yip is an independent artist that has fully adopted the use of Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency, as his preferred currency for his artwork. - January 02, 2018 - Studio 8 HK Publishing Ltd.

World's First Bitcoin Coloring Book Now Available Everybody's favorite cryptocurrency Bitcoin now has its own coloring book. - December 30, 2017 - Bruce Herwig

KissaBelly Birth Arts, a Perinatal Wellness Collaborative, Opens a New Location in Southern NH, Bringing Care to New Mothers Who Need It Most In the bustling, yet quiet town of Amherst, New Hampshire, situated between the cities of Nashua and Manchester, a new business is opening its doors, intent to change the face of birth in America. According to pattch.org, around 30 percent of US women report having experienced a traumatic birth, a birth... - November 12, 2017 - KissaBelly Birth Arts