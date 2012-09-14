|
This GivingTuesday, Native Light: Faces of Native America will celebrate giving by seeking to raise funds to complete the project that will contribute to a better empathic understanding of contemporary Native America. GivingTuesday taking place December 3rd, is a global day of giving that harnesses the... - November 25, 2019 - Craig Varjabedian Photography, LLC
Photographer and visual artist Norm Yip announces the release of his first online magazine MOXIE ASIA in Hong Kong, an online publication featuring superb fine art photography of Asian and exotic men. Articles include interviews with creatives such as visual artists, fashion stylists, photographers, composers and multi-talented individuals in the region and abroad. - September 23, 2019 - Studio 8 HK Publishing Ltd.
Multi-media production company sponsors highly anticipated podcast. The production company, most known for their short films and photography, corners the market with their association with Keep it a Bu¢k Podcast. - August 21, 2019 - Point of You Films
LEMPA is the world's first and only conference dedicated to erotic, fetish and fine art nude photography. Special emphasis on models rights and best practices will be moderated by Marne Lucas. Reception party, full day of conference with mini-trade show and then limited student 12 hour workshop make LEMPA the leader in this genre. - July 22, 2019 - Suspect Photography LLC
This new 764-page eBook, published by Kruger-2-Kalahari, provides tips, tools and techniques to enable all levels of photographers to find and photograph the Kruger National Park's flora and fauna. - May 31, 2019 - Kruger-2-Kalahari
This special photo tour will allow clients to experience the incomparable Galapagos islands aboard a chartered yacht with a crew of 8 including licensed naturalist and professional photographer to help you get the most out of your time in this World Heritage site. Cruise between islands, be surrounded by wildlife and new friends, eat and drink well and photograph it all. - April 25, 2019 - Don Mammoser Photo
GRALLIM.com free fitness images portray real people doing real workouts as well as images of the gym and exercise equipment. Images are 100% free, no strings attached. - April 24, 2019 - GRALLIM.com
As Duchess Meghan prepares to reveal her baby to the world, London newborn photographer shares her tips on how to prepare for and capture baby portraits that make everybody say, "Awwww..." - April 12, 2019 - Magic Rainbow Photography
Celebrating 15 years in business and expanded expertise. - April 11, 2019 - f8 Photo Studios
Announcing an official photography exhibit supported by Month of Photography Los Angeles, celebrating its 11th year annual exposition during the entire month of April. Common Threads II opens April 11, running through April 30. - April 10, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography
Mike Danen is a distinctive wedding photographer and film maker in Santa Cruz, Monterey, Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach, Big Sur, San Jose, and the San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California.
Mike Danen: "Because I'm passionate about my work, and I care about each of my couples. My approach to... - March 27, 2019 - Mike Danen Photography + Cinema
The exhibit is supported by Art Share L.A., a non-profit at the DTLA Arts District who provides a creative environment for artists to develop, perform, and exhibit. The submission fee will benefit LA Center of Photography for annual fund raising and for 20th anniversary. Photographer/artist should be available in Los Angeles during the exhibit, artwork preferred to be dropped off versus mailing. Contact curator Richard S. Chow for submission details. - March 04, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography
Vexpo, an interactive online marketplace that connects brides with curated event vendors, launches their first-annual Bridal Vexpo in Nashville. - February 16, 2019 - Vexpo
Cinematic Wedding Film is the latest service Subodh Bajpai Photography is offering to its clients. - February 07, 2019 - Subodh Bajpai Photography
Greater Than Gatsby announces its $10,000 Annual Scholarship for the 2019 scholarship year. - January 25, 2019 - Greater Than Gatsby
Starting January 1, 2019, J&J Video Productions and Sunset Canyon Photography of Cleveland OH are expanding to provide wedding video and wedding photography to Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. - January 15, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio
J&J Video Productions of Cleveland Ohio enters the Knot Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography on it first year of eligibility. - January 09, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio
Show of conceptual art project in progress to be updated throughout the month as Dover, NH artist Phoenix Mayet continues her work. - December 18, 2018 - Phoenix Mayet Photography
Experience Travel and high-end quality Documentation easily and live with the exclusive partnership of Thrillophilia and GoPro. Capture best of the adventures around and win best of the offers from Thrillophilia. - December 13, 2018 - Thrillophilia
The Meyer Photo + Video Group has funded a donation of Chromebooks to a special needs classroom in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. - November 05, 2018 - The Meyer Photo + Video Group
Local artist, Connie Casparie compiles a select group of photographs of Bidwell Park, Chico, CA to be printed in 2019 calendar. After 20 years of photographing Bidwell Park in Chico, California, Ms. Casparie has chosen to share a few of her best photos. To add a bit of whimsy she has added silhouettes... - October 19, 2018 - Connie Casparie
Gina Lantz, owner and proprietor of Gina Lantz Photography, LLC was recently awarded eight bronze awards in the Portrait Masters Image Competition at the Portrait Masters 2018 Conference that was recently held September 5-7th in Phoenix, Arizona. - September 25, 2018 - Gina Lantz Photography
Dramatic stories of Paris told through the photographs of local resident & photographer, Bob Friday. Opening Reception in the Michelle Danner Studio Gallery at the Edgemar Center for the Arts on Main Street, Santa Monica, Saturday September 15th, 2018 from 5-8PM. - September 11, 2018 - Bob Friday Photography
Treasures of a Bronx Warrior, Photographs and Memories of a Devout New Yorker, Movie Star Hopeful and Loving Mother is a photo book memoir and tribute from a daughter L.D. Sargent to her mother, Doris Banbury (1930-2015). The three-book collection features conversations between Doris and L.D., both who fancied becoming actresses, and photos Doris took in New York during 1950s of legendary movie stars. Such legends include Sammy Davis Jr., Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Dandridge. - June 29, 2018 - L.D. Sargent, Author
VivekkVikas has been the gold-standard for wedding photography and cinematography in Delhi-NCR for the past four decades. They pride themselves on changing with the times, yet preserving the beauty of your wedding day in the best possible way. Experts craftsmen behind the lens, VivekkVikas transform ordinary moments into scenes fit for the silver screen. Without a doubt, their wedding photography, candid photography, cinematography and videography stand apart from the rest. - June 14, 2018 - VivekkVikas Photography
High quality photos of iconic Arizona attractions and destinations now may be used by news media, web designers, and individuals for websites, publications, and marketing at very economical prices. - June 01, 2018 - Tyger Gilbert
“Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.” C4H is partnered with Georgia Land & Cattle. - May 17, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.
Join eight photographers on Saturday, May 19th from 1-4 pm for an opening reception, artist panel discussion, and gallery show celebrating the “Eight Photographers in China” exhibition at Camera Commons Gallery in Dover, New Hampshire. - May 15, 2018 - Carol Schiraldi Photography
Georgia Land & Cattle Presents “Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day. The event will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.”
Companions for Heroes and Georgia... - May 09, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.
Documentary photographer Steven Edson was selected for his winning image in the 2018 Communications Arts Photography Annual competition. Of the 3,401 entries to the 59th Photography Annual, only 127 were accepted, representing the work of 123 photographers, making the Photography Annual the most exclusive major photography competition in the world. - April 27, 2018 - Steven Edson Photography
The Relief United Team, working with the Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees has partnered with Companions for Heroes and Infield Media & Promotions to present a Fundraising Event called “Project Hero.” This event will directly benefit Companions For Heroes (C4H) and is being held this weekend... - April 25, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.
PM Studios splits into 2 companies, PM Studios and Wedding Boutique, JMinner - April 19, 2018 - PM Studios
Birds Eye Alternative, LLC will be bringing in another Pilot by May, meanwhile they have available the Matterport Pro2 HD VR Camera available for businesses across the region to showcase their locations on the Web in High Definition Virtual Reality. - April 11, 2018 - Birds Eye Alternative, LLC
Infield Media & Promotions has partnered with Companions for Heroes and Georgia Land & Cattle to present and promote a Fundraising Event called “Barks & Brews.” This event will be held on May 19th at 1733 E. President St, Savannah, GA 31404.
The event will be held from 11:00 AM... - April 07, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.
Infield Media & Promotions has partnered with Companions for Heroes and The Relief United Team to present and promote a Fundraising Event called “Project Hero.” This event will be held on April 27th, 2018 at the Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow, NY. The event will be held from 5:30 to 10:00 PM. The Relief United Team has pledged 100% of the donations and profits will go directly to Companions For Heroes. - April 05, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.
New multimedia fine art photography digital book, "Reflections of Venice – Art and Beauty in the Water," available now in 51 iBooks Stores worldwide. "Reflections of Venice," by writer, photographer, videographer and designer, David C Phillips, is a very different view of Venice, and will open the eyes of any visitor, past or future, to aspects of the city not usually observed: a beautiful, rich media book and a great contribution to the literature on Venice, Italy, to photography and the arts. - March 29, 2018 - David C Phillips
Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World
Dream Decor LLC of Ewa Beach, HI has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The 2-year... - March 18, 2018 - Dream Decor LLC
Photographs of and interviews with feminists from the Seacoast area, all taken during the year following the Women’s March of 2017 are on exhibit along with the words of the participants. A reception and artist talk by photographer Phoenix Mayet about the making of the series will be held on March 24th 6-9 pm. - March 14, 2018 - Phoenix Mayet Photography
This April, PIXEO Inc. will launch the PIXEO app. Designed for professional and hobbyist photographers alike, PIXEO solves the problem of finding good locations to take pictures. Photographers can easily view, navigate, and contribute to a global map of more than 10,000 picturesque vistas. Blending GPS data and inspiring photography, PIXEO makes photo scouting effortless. - March 04, 2018 - PIXEO Inc.
Japanese Photographer Kiyoshi Niiyama's collection made available for e-commerce purchases with free worldwide shipping. - March 02, 2018 - Kiyoshi Niiyama
Announces the launch of a new business "Infield Media & Promotion, Inc." by a well-known Washington, DC executive. - February 14, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.
Richard S. Chow is honored to have his solo exhibit at the North Gallery of MOAH, as part of the IT TAKES A VILLAGE event from February 10 to April 22. He is presenting his fine art photography series "Distant Memories," debut new work and unique installation never before seen. His limited edition books will be available at the Museum store. Complementary opening reception on Feb 10th 4-6pm PST. Richard S. Chow will lead an artist talk and tour of his work on February 25 beginning at 1 p.m. PST. - February 05, 2018 - Richard S. Chow Photography
Candid Sky Productions gets authorization to fly in controlled class C airspace of Reno Nevada. - February 02, 2018 - Candid Sky Productions
Shawna Shenette Photography is a boutique photography studio located in Millbury. The business schedules maternity photoshoots between 32 and 36 weeks of the pregnancy and shoots the session in the client's home, in the studio, or at an outdoor location. The photographer also shoots photos of newborns, kids, families, and weddings. Clients say that Shawna makes her subjects feel comfortable in front of the camera and captures stunning photos. - January 22, 2018 - Shawna Shenette Photography
Goodman Photography today announced its recognition as a winner of the esteemed 2018 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice AwardⓇ for Wedding Photography in Georgia.
WeddingWire Inc., the leading global online marketplace for the wedding and events industry, annually recognizes the top five percent... - January 11, 2018 - Goodman Photography
Three of Mike Masin’s photographs will be be exhibited and judged with other photographer’s art in Cape Coral Art League’s "Art Thru the Lens" gallery show. Art Thru the Lens is open to all Cape Coral Art League Members and Non-Members. Masin will be at the show Reception on Thursday, January 11 from 5pm to 7pm. The Reception is free, and open to the public. - January 10, 2018 - Mike Masin
Norm Yip is an independent artist that has fully adopted the use of Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency, as his preferred currency for his artwork. - January 02, 2018 - Studio 8 HK Publishing Ltd.
Everybody's favorite cryptocurrency Bitcoin now has its own coloring book. - December 30, 2017 - Bruce Herwig
In the bustling, yet quiet town of Amherst, New Hampshire, situated between the cities of Nashua and Manchester, a new business is opening its doors, intent to change the face of birth in America.
According to pattch.org, around 30 percent of US women report having experienced a traumatic birth, a birth... - November 12, 2017 - KissaBelly Birth Arts
Bud Branding provides creative marketing solutions for cannabis professionals. - November 03, 2017 - 3D Studios, Inc.