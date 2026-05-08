Recent Headlines
Goldie's Pest Control Launches In2Care Mosquito Stations Across Mid-Missouri
Columbia-based Goldie's Pest Control has launched In2Care mosquito stations across seven mid-Missouri counties. Unlike sprays, the system uses mosquitoes themselves to carry larvicide back to hidden breeding sites. - May 08, 2026 - Goldie's Pest Control
Veteran and Female Owned Pest Control Company Launches in Brevard County, Florida
American Family Pest Control LLC is a Veteran and Female Owned, family operated pest control company now serving Brevard County and Indian River County, Florida. The company provides professional pest control, rodent exclusion, rat removal, and wildlife services backed by over 50 years of combined local experience and an ACE-certified entomologist. - February 06, 2026 - American Family Pest Control
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Paladin Pest Control Expands Winning Streak with New Honors in "Best of North Hays" 2025
San Marcos-based Paladin Pest Control has earned high honors in the 2025 Best of North Hays competition, further expanding its award-winning reputation. Already a two-time first-place "Best of Hays" winner, Paladin continues to redefine local service through its transparent, contract-free approach. Led by Michael Flournoy, the company focuses on seasonal expertise and honest pricing, proving that a neighbor-first philosophy is the gold standard for pest protection in Central Texas. - January 24, 2026 - Paladin Pest Control
Trust Pest Control Melbourne Employs New Senior Pest Technician for Eastern Melbourne Suburbs
Leading Richmond-based pest management company strengthens service capacity with appointment of experienced senior technician as Melbourne's pest control industry experiences record growth. - November 27, 2025 - Trust Pest Control Melbourne
Nest Fumigation Services Expands Pest Control Solutions with Professional & Eco-Friendly Approach
Nest Fumigation Services (Pvt. Ltd.), a leading provider of fumigation services in Karachi, continues to deliver safe and reliable pest control solutions for homes and businesses. With a focus on eco-friendly methods, professional staff, and long-lasting results, the company offers a wide range of services including cockroach control, termite proofing, bed bug treatment, and water tank cleaning, ensuring healthier and pest-free living spaces. - October 13, 2025 - Nest Fumigation Services Pvt. Ltd.
Expert Pest Control Service in Spring, TX, Now Offering Comprehensive Wildlife Exclusion Services in the Greater Houston Area
Expert Pest Control Service, a trusted name in pest management across Spring and the Greater Houston area, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to now include professional wildlife exclusion. Homeowners and businesses in the region can now count on Expert Pest Control to safely and humanely remove and prevent common nuisance animals including raccoons, rats, bats, birds, mice, opossums, and squirrels. - April 21, 2025 - Expert Pest Control
Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control. - April 04, 2025 - Pelsis North America
Pestguard to Conduct Comprehensive Fumigation of St. Petersburg High School
Pestguard, Florida’s leading privately owned fumigation company, has been selected to perform a full-structure fumigation of St. Petersburg High School. - March 20, 2025 - Pestguard Commercial Services
Brody Brothers Pest Control Expands to Anne Arundel County
Local Pest Control Company Brings Award-Winning Services and New Jobs to the Area - July 23, 2024 - Brody Brothers Pest Control
PestControlServices.us Emerges as a Premier Provider of Pest Management Solutions
Discover PestControlServices.us, is a premier provider of effective pest control solutions. From residential to commercial needs, its skilled technicians deliver personalized service and use eco-friendly products to ensure lasting results. Trust PestControlServices.us to eradicate pests and maintain a pest-free environment for your home or business. Contact for a consultation. - May 07, 2024 - Pest Control Services
Harford County Welcomes New Business: Brody Brothers Pest Control
Brody Brothers Pest Control celebrates 40 years of award-winning service with new office in Bel Air, community donation, and job opportunities. - April 12, 2024 - Brody Brothers Pest Control
FullScope Service Expands Portfolio to Include Professional Lawn Services
FullScope Service, a leading provider of comprehensive property maintenance solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include professional lawn services. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, FullScope Service is now your one-stop destination... - February 04, 2024 - FullScope Pest Services
Pinnacle Wildlife Control Identifies Squirrel Dangers to Homes, Properties and Health in Westchester County, NY
Squirrels are a common sight in Westchester County, NY, but they can cause significant damage to homes and properties. As the weather begins to warm up and squirrels become more active, residents need to be aware of the potential risks and take measures to protect their homes. Squirrels are known... - February 22, 2023 - Pinnacle Wildlife Control
Pinnacle Wildlife Control Identifies Raccoon Dangers to Homes, Properties and Health in Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY - February 21, 2023 - Raccoons, while cute and furry, can cause significant damage to homes and properties in Westchester County. As the weather starts to warm up and raccoons become more active, residents need to be aware of the potential risks and take measures to protect... - February 21, 2023 - Pinnacle Wildlife Control
Calico Building Services Introduces a Bold New Corporate Look
Calico Building Services, a leading provider of Janitorial Services, Maintenance/Repair, and Construction Services in the Western United States since 1986 is pleased to announce its new corporate brand identity. Company founder and CEO, Ron Strand, said, "We are delighted to debut our new... - February 09, 2023 - Calico Building Services
Go-Forth Pest Control Named to 2022 List of Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina
The Best Companies Group’s annual award program identifies and honors the best places of employment in North Carolina. The ranking is based on an anonymous employee survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall... - June 30, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Pro Pest Control Gold Coast Launches New Eco-Friendly Termite Protection
Protecting You from Pests, Protecting the Environment from Pollutants Pro Pest Control Gold Coast is excited to announce the launch of a new eco-friendly termite protection service. The service, which will now be available to customers in Gold Coast and its environs, promises to protect the... - May 30, 2022 - Pro Pest Control Gold Coast
Pro Pest Control Sydney Launches New Rodent Bait for Busy Summer Season
Get Rid of Rodents Before They Take Over Your Home. Pro Pest Control Sydney, a renowned pest control company based in Sydney, has announced an expansion to its product line. This time, the company is providing a simple and reliable rodent bait for its customers. With many getting ready for the... - May 28, 2022 - Pro Pest Control Sydney
Walker Pest Management Opening Branch to Service Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville, and Surrounding Cities in North Carolina
Greenville, SC-based Walker Pest Management announces the opening of a new branch in Charlotte, NC. This opening marks the 4th location in the Carolinas. - May 25, 2022 - Walker Pest Management
Eco Pest Control Warns Brisbane Homeowners of Increased Rodent Populations
Queensland and New South Wales see a record mouse plague in rural and urban areas. Eco Pest Control Brisbane along with many other pest control experts, are issuing a warning to all Brisbane homeowners against the rising rodent population throughout the city. Due to favourable climate conditions... - May 25, 2022 - Eco Pest Control Brisbane
Mosquito Mister Natural Receives 2022 Dallas Award
Mosquito Mister Natural has been selected for the 2022 Dallas Award in the Pest Control Service category by the Dallas Award Program. - May 23, 2022 - Mosquito Mister Natural, LLC
Go-Forth Pest Control Film Production Team Places in Top 2022 Hermes Creative Awards Competition
Out of more than 6,500 submissions throughout the United States and dozens of other countries, Go-Forth Pest Control was named a Platinum and Gold winner in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards international competition. The Hermes Creative Awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while... - May 15, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
ADAPT Pest Management of Rocklin and Roseville, CA Encourages Property Owners to Invest in Pest Control in 2022
ADAPT Pest Management offers pest control in Roseville, Rocklin, and throughout Sacramento and Placer County. ADAPT strongly recommends that those in the Roseville and Rocklin area consider pest control in 2022, as rain and warm weather are contributing to an uptick in pest problems. - April 01, 2022 - ADAPT Pest Management
The Employee Fitness Center at Go-Forth Pest Control is Now Open for Business
The new year has begun and there are many options for healthy new year resolutions in store for the employees at Go-Forth Pest Control. This year, Go-Forth Pest Control will continue to provide awareness for healthy lifestyles. Vice President of Go-Forth Pest Control and chairperson of the Guilford... - March 13, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Local Business Leaders Renovating 53,000 Sq. Ft. High Point Building to Create Wellness Destination for NC Residents
Two Triad entrepreneurs have purchased a 53,000 sq. ft. building off Penny Road with plans to transform the corporate space into a wellness oasis for central North Carolina. Brent Allen, who owns Amplifi, LLC, and Chase Hazelwood, owner of Go-Forth Pest Control, and both prior recipients of the... - March 11, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
New Multi-Sensory Bird Control Technology Disk Efficacy Rate Revealed in Four-Year Univeristy Study
A four-year university study was released by Bird Barrier America, as a first of its kind scientific study of a new multi-sensory technology disk using an all-natural materials. The study focused on the pigeon, the most common pest bird worldwide and the disk, Optical Gel, proved a one hundred percent efficacy rate of keeping pest birds and their nesting away from buildings and structures for up to 2 years and more. - March 10, 2022 - Bird Barrier America
Go-Forth Participates in Go Red Day with American Heart Association as Guilford Go Red Sponsor
Go-Forth Pest Control will be participating in Go Red Day with the American Heart Association as the Guilford Go-Red for Women Platform Sponsor for the second year in a row. - February 04, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Residential & Commercial Manager Graduates from NCPMA Premier Technician Program
Brad Orr, a tenured Account Manager at locally-owned Go-Forth Pest Control, recently graduated from the NC Pest Management Association’s Premier Technician Program. The NCPMA Premier Technician Program is an 18-month, intensive, hands-on training program designed to recognize and grow pest... - December 30, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Leah Hazelwood, VP at Go-Forth Pest Control and Business Development Officer at Triad Lifestyle Medicine, Selected in Triad Business Journal 40 Under 40
Triad Business Journal announced the 2022 class of 40 Under 40 award winners on December 15th, 2021. The Honorees were selected from a competitive group of nominees. These Honorees represent a group of leaders who are making great contributions to our region all before the age of 40. - December 30, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Real Fleet Solutions Partners with Premier Truck Center
Real Fleet Solutions (RFS), Florida's largest vehicle body builder for the lawn and pest control industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Premier Truck Center (PTC), located in the Palmetto / Bradenton area of Florida. "Teaming up with a great company like PTC will... - November 19, 2021 - Real Fleet Solutions
Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth 4th Year in a Row
Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2021. The event aims to honor the fifty most rapidly growing privately-held companies in the Triad that have been positively impacting the growing, local... - September 26, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Becomes Title Sponsor of Carolina Velocity, FC
This year, Go-Forth Pest Control became the title sponsor of Carolina Velocity, FC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth soccer club that was established in 2018 and is located in the Raleigh, NC area. - September 18, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
ExtermPRO is Expanding Its Service Area to West Fairfax, Ashburn and Manassas, VA
ExtermPRO's success in the Gainesville, VA region has helped fuel its growth to other cities and towns in Northern Virginia, offering a combination of low cost pest control with high end, technologically advanced service. - August 18, 2021 - ExtermPRO
Vice President of Go-Forth Pest Control to Lead 2021-2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Movement with Focus on Wellness at Work
Go-Forth Pest Control is proud to announce Leah Hazelwood, Vice President, as the chairperson for the 2021-2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Campaign. This year’s campaign will focus on the importance of women making their health and wellness a priority, with an emphasis on wellness at work. The... - July 21, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Ryan Lawn & Tree Names Phillip Fisher as Chief Operating Officer
Phillip Fisher has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer at Ryan Lawn & Tree. - July 02, 2021 - Ryan Lawn & Tree
Ballard’s Professional Pest Control Beats Out Major Competitors; Local Mom and Pop Business Earns "Top Three" Spot in Houston Area, Second Year in a Row
Local mom and pop business earns “top three” spot in Houston area, second year in a row - June 26, 2021 - Ballard’s Professional Pest Control
How to Stop Termites from Invading Home by Loveall Pest Control LLC
Termites are most active during the hot summer months. Learn how to find if termites are invading your home and how to get rid of them. - June 25, 2021 - Loveall Pest Control, LLC
Ryan Lawn & Tree Named to "Lawn & Landscape Top 100" for 2021
Ryan Lawn & Tree ranked forty-fourth on the 2021 Lawn & Landscape Top 100 list, making the list for the twelfth consecutive year. Ryan Lawn & Tree represents the lone company on the list headquartered in the state of KS. - June 24, 2021 - Ryan Lawn & Tree
Ryan Lawn & Tree No. 45 on Landscape Management's LM150 List of Largest Landscape Companies for 2021
Ryan Lawn & Tree ranks in the top 50 largest landscape companies for 2021. - June 23, 2021 - Ryan Lawn & Tree
Go-Forth Pest Control Chosen as a Finalist for the 2021 Better Business Bureau "Torch Awards for Ethics"
Go-Forth Pest Control has been chosen as a finalist for the 2021 Better Business Bureau “Torch Awards for Ethics.” The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor Better Business Bureau can present to a business. Better Business Bureau congratulated two Winston-Salem... - June 17, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Chase Hazelwood, CEO of Go-Forth Pest Control, Selected as an Honoree for Triad Business Journal’s C-Suite Awards
Chase Hazelwood has been selected as an Honoree for “Journal’s C-Suite Awards” by the Triad Business. Hazelwood is the owner and CEO of Go-Forth Pest Control, headquartered in Greensboro, NC. - June 17, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Named One of 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina Magazine
Go-Forth Pest Control was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina Magazine. This program was created by Best Companies Group. This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in North Carolina. This... - June 15, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Walker Pest Management Promotes Tara Park to Executive Director
Walker Pest Management owner, Caleb Walker, today named Tara Park as its Executive Director. Tara Park joined Walker Pest in 2018 as a customer service representative in the Greenville, SC office. In October of 2018, she assumed the role of Office Manager for all branches. Since that time, and... - May 28, 2021 - Walker Pest Management
Pestico Launches Newly Designed & Highly Functional Website
Pestico, a reliable company offering pest control services, has launched a brand-new official website. Read this press release to get an idea about the website. - April 26, 2021 - Pestico
Go-Forth Account Manager Graduates from State’s Premier Technician Program
Brandon Tilley, a tenured Account Manager at locally owned Go-Forth Pest Control, recently graduated from the NC Pest Management Association’s Premier Technician Program. The NCPMA Premier Technician Program is an 18-month, intensive, hands-on training program designed to recognize pest... - April 20, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Launches Two New Websites
This week, Go-Forth Pest Control and Lake Norman Pest Control officially launched their respective new websites, https://go-forth.com and www.lakenormanpest.com. With these mobile-friendly websites, Go-Forth and Lake Norman Pest Control visitors will see a vast improvement in their user experience. - March 20, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
ADAPT Pest Management of Roseville and Rocklin, CA Prepares for Bug Filled Summer
ADAPT Pest Management recommends Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, and Auburn, CA homeowners start pest control early this year, and use ongoing solutions to protect against what looks to be a busy pest season. - March 08, 2021 - ADAPT Pest Management
New Bed Bug Inspection Company Opens in Burlington, Uses Bed Bug Sniffing Dogs for Detection
Bed Bug Sniffers, a bed bug inspection service in Burlington, NJ, announces the opening of its new business. It will help identify bed bug infestations for residents and business owners in Burlington County and Camden County. - February 15, 2021 - Bed Bug Sniffers
Strategic Pest Management, LLC Earns 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award
Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service. Strategic Pest Management, LLC, Woman-Owned Small Business receives 2020 Angie's List Super Service Award. - February 01, 2021 - Strategic Pest Management, LLC