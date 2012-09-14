PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HARVEY’S Pest Control Provides Top Tips to Prevent Bugs from Spoiling the Holiday Season Since 1974, HARVEY’S Pest Control has provided local service in Los Angeles and professional grade pest control supplies nationwide. Their slogan is, "The science behind the pest that’s bugging our customers." (www.harveyspestcontrol.com) Helping people solve their problems dealing... - December 14, 2019 - HARVEY'S Pest Control

Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Local Business Owner Receives National Award Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem. It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Named 27th Fastest Growing Company in North Carolina Triad Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Flash Exterminating is Introducing "E Bike" Technology to the Pest Control Industry Reinvent the wheel. Build a better mouse trap. Flash Exterminating is bringing an innovative, fresh look to pest management that will improve performance to field technicians. - September 24, 2019 - Flash Exterminating Inc.

Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth Third Year in a Row Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Acquires Intersect Pest Control in China Grove, NC Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Purchases New Office in Charlotte, NC Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Inc. Magazine Names Go-Forth Pest Control One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Country Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193. The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as number... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Back to School Pest Prevention Tip from Go-Forth Pest Control There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Announces Headline Sponsorship of NC Fusion Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

New Study Shows That Bug Bombs Are Ineffective; Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Other Effective Solutions for Pest Control Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations. Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide shoots... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Real Fleet Solutions Announces Acquisition of R&K Pump & Equipment Service Vehicle Upfitting Company to Expand Footprint with South Florida Acquisition. - June 26, 2019 - Real Fleet Solutions

System4 of Delaware Introduces ServiceSync, a Comprehensive Software Solution to Drive Multi-Site Facility Management Delivering quality service in a consistent fashion across multiple locations in a cost efficient way can be challenging for business managers. System4 of Delaware provides ServiceSync, a web based facility services solutions that will save businesses time, effort and money while providing cost insights and control over quality. - January 31, 2019 - System4 of Delaware

Accurate Home Services Has Been Nominated for the Lone Star Community College Small Business of the Year Award Accurate Home Services has been nominated for the Lone Star Community business of the year award. What an honor it has been to have been nominated for this award on four occasions, as well as, a finalist for the award in 2010. Each year, members of the LSC-SBDC Advisory Council recognize successful... - October 12, 2018 - Accurate Home Services

Food Contamination and Hygiene Practices in Supply Chain Industry Do you know how food contamination happens in supply chain management? Find out more information on how to achieve a better sustainable supply chain risk management? - August 22, 2018 - Rentokil Initial

Service First Termite and Pest Prevention Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award Service First Termite and Pest Prevention is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2017. “The... - July 28, 2018 - Service First Termite and Pest Prevention

Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

Rentokil Initial Continues Its Efforts in Strengthening Food Safety Standards with GFSI Think about the number of meals we have in a day, and the different varieties of food that we eat, are we confident that it is safe for consumption? In a recent 2016 Food Safety Survey, 5 out of 10 respondents think it is more common to get food poisoning from restaurants compared to food prepared at... - March 08, 2018 - Rentokil Initial

Pest Soldier's Ultrasonic Pest Controller Earns Positive Reviews and Receives Order Surge After Release Pest Soldier's Ultrasonic Pest Controller continues to earn commendations and positive reviews from users, months after its initial release. It's the company's best repellent for unwanted creatures like cockroaches, rodents, flies, ants, mice, fleas and spiders. - March 04, 2018 - Pest Soldier

Safari Tree Release Its Top Tips Preparing Trees & Shrubs for Spring Even with snow on the ground, it is not too early to begin thinking about spring and how to ease the transition from cold to warm weather for trees and shrubs. - February 13, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

EHS Pest Services Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service. - January 25, 2018 - Environmental Health Services, Inc.

New Lush Lawn and Safari Tree Branch Location in Plymouth, Michigan Lush Lawn & Safari Tree, the leading lawn, tree and pest control provider for Southeastern Michigan is expanding its efforts this week and opening a new branch location in Plymouth, Michigan. The building officially opened for business on January 5th and will offer customers a local team that will... - January 18, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

Slug-A-Bug’s Core Values Shine After Irma A Heart Warming Story of Community Service When Times Get Tough. Slug-A-Bug of Brevard county lived out their core values during the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. With the monstrous cleanup facing their customers; it was evident that the routine services they provide the community would not be top of mind. - November 24, 2017 - Slug-A-Bug

Rentokil Initial Malaysia Shares if Malaysians’ Attitude are Contributing to Increasing Dengue Cases The words dengue and Aedes are no stranger to fellow Malaysians. With the alarming figures rising on dengue cases across nations, could this be a wake up call for Malaysians to take proactive steps and fight against this deadly pest? - October 24, 2017 - Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Malaysia Kicked Off Supply Chain Risk Management Workshops and Launched PestConnect and Lumnia Themed “Innovating Supply Chain Risk Management Through Science And Technologies,” experts from Rentokil Initial demonstrate to the participants just how important innovations are in managing food safety. The workshops were held at Spice Convention Centre in Penang and Double Tree by Hilton... - August 27, 2017 - Rentokil Initial

Family Pest Control Now Offering High Caliber Bug Removal in San Antonio, Texas San Antonio, Texas-based Family Pest Control is now working in homes throughout the region as part of their bug removal services. Their team has many years’ experience dealing with mosquito, black fly and wasp infestations and can remove the bugs with precision using the latest in environmentally-friendly removal techniques. - July 07, 2017 - Family Pest Control

Family Pest Control Guiding Clients on Ant Removal in San Antonio, Texas San Antonio, Texas-based Family Pest Control is now highlighting the importance of investing in their ant removal services. The company’s latest campaign is designed to guide homeowners on how to control ant infestations in the home and the steps to take when an infestation occurs. - July 07, 2017 - Family Pest Control

Rentokil Initial Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Malaysia Rentokil Initial shares insights on their innovations as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary in Malaysia. - May 27, 2017 - Rentokil Initial

San Antonio Exterminators Family Pest Control Highlight Pest Removal Services San Antonio-based exterminators Family Pest Control are now highlighting their full range of pest control services. The company offers a broad range of extermination options for the removal of large animals such as racoons and skunks as well as small creatures such as termites and bed bugs. It’s the full pest control service local homeowners require to safeguard their property. - May 26, 2017 - Family Pest Control

Ant Removal and Control Experts Family Pest Control Explain Common Ant Entry Points Around the Home San Antonio, TX-based leaders for ant removal and control, Family Pest Control are now working with local families to help them identify common ant entry points in the home. The company’s latest campaign is designed to highlight how best to protect properties from ant infestation and how to mitigate the danger of the infestation within the home for the coming years. - May 26, 2017 - Family Pest Control

Mosquito Tek Opens New Offices Mosquito Tek LLC which has been located at 1502 N Duke St Durham NC, 27701 for several years just recently announced opening new offices at 2210 Page Rd Suite 108, Raleigh, NC 27703. This new location is expected to offer a centralized location for rapid mosquito control technician dispatch to Raleigh,... - May 12, 2017 - Mosquito Tek

Bates Exterminating Adopts Integrated Pest Management Solutions Recognized pest control service provider, Bates Exterminating implements Integrated Pest Management technique to maximize pest control results. - May 06, 2017 - Bates Exterminating

Family Pest Control’s Wildlife Control Experts Highlight Large Pest Removal Services in San Antonio San Antonio, TX-based wildlife control leaders, Family Pest Control are now helping families remove large pests from their home. - April 30, 2017 - Family Pest Control

San Antonio-Based Family Pest Control Explain How to Treat a Bed Bug Bite San Antonio, TX-based experts for bed bug treatment services, Family Pet Control are now explaining how to treat a bed bug bite to mitigate damage to the skin. - April 30, 2017 - Family Pest Control

Survey Reveals That Malaysians’ Attitude Could be Contributing to Termites Infestation Termites are commonly found in Malaysia due to our tropical climate that is conducive to their growth. Besides that, could termites also strive due to our actions? - April 19, 2017 - Rentokil Initial

Natran Green Pest Control Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award "Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the pest control companies in Houston were able to do it." - March 10, 2017 - Natran Green Pest Control

Ticks Carrying Potentially Deadly New Disease Found in New England The CDC and state agencies are tracking a new and potentially fatal tick-borne virus, adding to an already significant threat from mosquitoes and ticks in New England that Environmental Health Services, Inc. is working to counter with environmentally responsible treatments. - March 08, 2017 - Environmental Health Services, Inc.

Mosquito Hunters Can Help You Take Back Your Yard Former Tampa school teacher and mosquito hater Brandon Allen has opened the first Mosquito Hunters in Florida. Mosquito Hunters treats yards and common areas with environmentally friendly products that are custom designed specifically based on the size of the area and the plants in the landscaping. Mosquito... - March 06, 2017 - Mosquito Hunters

Environmental Health Services, Inc. Looking Ahead to Worst Termite Season Ever Seen Predicted by Experts in 2017 Two Dangerous New Exotic Species Mating to Potentially Create the Most Destructive Hybrid Termite in the World - March 04, 2017 - Environmental Health Services, Inc.

Environmental Health Services, Inc. is Working to Stop Use of Honeybee Killing "Neonic" Pesticides Local environmentally-conscious pest control company, Environmental Health Services, Inc. is working to change its industry from within, making it more environmentally friendly. - March 03, 2017 - Environmental Health Services, Inc.

Bed Bug Infestations Continue to be an Increasing Concern in the US and Worldwide Environmental Health Services, Inc. working to keep a highly-effective, pesticide-free thermal pest remediation unit eliminating bed bugs around the clock. - February 18, 2017 - Environmental Health Services, Inc.

Local Green Pest Control Company EHS Celebrates 30+ Years in Business Environmental Health Services, Inc. has worked since its inception to set a new environmental standard in pest control. - February 09, 2017 - Environmental Health Services, Inc.

Rentokil Aims to Break the Mosquito Life Cycle Through Collective Efforts to Save Lives Acting as Aedes Fighters, dedicated volunteers from Rentokil Initial Malaysia have worked together on a mission to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds, reducing the mosquito population, and to create healthier and safer environments for our communities. This nationwide initiative is part of the organisation’s... - January 04, 2017 - Rentokil Initial

Survey by Initial Hygiene Reveals That Unhygienic Workplaces Are Affecting Employees' Productivity A hygienic workplace should be a mandatory practice to keep the workforce happy, both employers and employees alike. Spending longer hours at work makes it all the more crucial to implement proper workplace hygiene. - December 22, 2016 - Rentokil Initial

NaturePest Announces 100% Natural Organic OMRI Listed Certified Organic Lawn and Garden Pest Control After studying hundreds of published studies, ten years of research and development has enabled NaturePest to create a truly 100% organic lawn and garden pest control program to control insect pests, diseases and fertilizing all from OMRI listed products approved for residential and commercial applications. - November 29, 2016 - NaturePest

Family Pest Control in Stone Oak, TX, Announces Winter Pest Control Services Family Pest Control, which has proudly provided pest control in Stone Oak, TX, and the surrounding areas for nearly 35 years, has announced services aimed at protecting a home from winter pests, and preventing infestations in the coming spring. Services include both maintenance and insect specific treatments. - November 10, 2016 - Family Pest Control