Silent Breach Establishes Headquarters in New York City Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their global headquarters to 244 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. “Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in NYC,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe that the core of cybersecurity will... - December 07, 2019 - Silent Breach

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Launches New Channel Partner Program Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services. - November 20, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. Awarded the Platinum Medallion Award by the US Department of Labor Veteran program finds, mentors and develops company leaders. - November 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Helps Defense Contractors Prepare for CMMC with a Free Readiness Check Stealth Group, a full-service cybersecurity company, is offering a free readiness check to help defense contractors prepare for the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. - November 07, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Cyber Security Expert Adam DiStefano to Offer Hudson Valley Businesses Free Security Awareness Training With cyber security crimes on the rise, Hudson Valley resident and cyber security expert Adam DiStefano decided to help small and medium sized businesses in the area by providing free cyber security awareness training for all businesses and their employees. - November 01, 2019 - SecuVantage

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. CEO Wins Another IT Solutions CEO of the Year Award Cybersecurity company CEO, Robert Davies, awarded Global IT Solutions CEO of the Year based on innovation, ethical practice, industry recognition and service excellence. - October 18, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Ranks on Entrepreneur 360™ List Stealth Group Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. - October 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Silent Breach Launches CCPA Compliance Auditing Service Silent Breach has expanded its privacy regulations compliance services to include the California Consumer Protections Act. “CCPA is set to go into effect at the beginning of 2020 and yet many companies still have a lot of work to do to become fully compliant,” said David Adams, VP of Governance,... - September 29, 2019 - Silent Breach

Digital Defense, Inc. Technology Partnership with Cherwell Automates Prioritization and Response to Security Threats Organizations Benefit from Reduction of Noise and False Positives - August 23, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Receives Prestigious Inc. 5000 Award For the second consecutive year, Stealth Group earns a spot on the Inc. 500 list, ranking No. 368. - August 16, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Joins Cyber Huntsville as a Sustaining Member Stealth Group joins Cyber Huntsville in advocating the Tennessee Valley Region as a cyber center of excellence. - August 14, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. Debuts New Frontline Network Map™ Feature Provides Visual Topography of Network Vulnerabilities and Threats - August 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Preventing Gun Violence Through Advanced Technology Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.

Silent Breach Releases Quantum Armor, a Next-Gen Continuous Monitoring Cybersecurity Solution Silent Breach has opened applications for a beta-version of Quantum Armor, their next-generation cyber security continuous monitoring product. “We’ve spent years developing a single integrated application to meet the security needs of the modern organization,” said Marc Castejon, CEO... - August 08, 2019 - Silent Breach

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. to Exhibit at AFITC Education and Training Event Stealth Group will join industry leaders in exhibiting at the Air Force Information Technology & Cyberpower Education and Training Event in August. - August 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. Introduces Frontline Insight™ Featuring On-Demand Peer Analysis of Security Risk Metrics Digital Defense, Inc. today announced Frontline Insight, a powerful array of security analytics accessible via Frontline.Cloud, the company’s SaaS security assessment platform. - July 31, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. and UTSA Partnership Facilitates Cybersecurity Career Readiness Digital Defense, Inc. and The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Department of Computer Science jointly announced today a partnership that will provide students and faculty with access to an award-winning cloud-based information security platform to further enrich the students’ cybersecurity... - July 25, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. CEO Wins IT Solutions CEO of the Year for South East USA Stealth Group CEO, Robert Davies, wins a Global CEO Excellence award based on his commitments to innovation in his industry, positioning Stealth Group and himself as an industry leader. - June 25, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Federal Office in Huntsville, Alabama Stealth Group brings together community leaders to celebrate opening of new their new federal office in Huntsville, Alabama. - June 23, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Stealth - ISS Group® Inc. Makes a Big Impression in Huntsville, AL Since the decision to expand into Federal business and open an office in Huntsville, AL, Stealth Group has grown tremendously, won awards and committed themselves to the city, underlining their dedication to the growth of cyber in general, and the Huntsville community in particular. - June 15, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Silent Breach Establishes Security Operating Center (SOC) in Singapore Silent Breach today announced that it has established a Security Operating Center (SOC) at their Singapore headquarters in SUNTEC Towers. “Silent Breach is very excited to offer 24/7/365 cybersecurity monitoring to our APAC clients,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe... - June 13, 2019 - Silent Breach

Digital Defense, Inc. and Attivo Networks Introduce the Industry’s First Integrated Risk and Deception-Based Platform Optimizes Protection and Threat Detection for Business Critical and Unpatchable Assets Using Deception Technology. - June 12, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Frontline.Cloud™ App from Digital Defense, Inc. Now Available on Cortex by Palo Alto Networks Digital Defense, Inc. today announced the availability of its Frontline.Cloud app on Cortex™ by Palo Alto Networks – the industry’s only open and integrated AI-based continuous security platform. - June 05, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Silent Breach Partners with STOP.THINK.CONNECT. Silent Breach today announced that it has signed on as a partner of STOP. THINK. CONNECT., the global online safety awareness and education campaign, led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the US Department of Homeland Security. - June 01, 2019 - Silent Breach

Rosanna Pellegrino of Digital Defense, Inc. Honored as One of CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel Newly Structured Program Leads to 200% Partner Growth - May 23, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

First TOTP Tokens with Time Synchronization Protectimus Slim NFC Went on Sale on May 1 Protectimus Solutions LLP is announcing the sale of its reflashable TOTP tokens Protectimus Slim NFC featuring time synchronization. - May 04, 2019 - Protectimus Solutions LLP

Digital Defense, Inc. Seeing Dramatic Partner Sales Growth Partners Increase Revenues by Helping Customers Transition to SaaS Security - May 04, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

CloudOptics Unveils New Offering to Enable Enterprises Automate Rapid Cloud Security The latest offering provides the competence for enterprises to quickly and accurately assess, report and remediate cloud security-related issues. - April 29, 2019 - CloudOptics

Digital Defense, Inc. Gains Five Star Rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide Annual Guide Recognizes the IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs - April 18, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

SoftNAS® Vulnerability Disclosed by Digital Defense, Inc. Researchers Digital Defense, Inc., a leading security technology and services provider, today announced that its Vulnerability Research Team (VRT) discovered a previously undisclosed vulnerability in SoftNAS Cloud® data storage platform.​ If customers have not followed SoftNAS deployment best practices... - March 23, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Silence Breach Joins Cybersecurity Tech Accord Silent Breach partners with Cisco, Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft, and others to build a safe and secure internet. - March 17, 2019 - Silent Breach

Leading American Network Security Platform to Launch Into ANZ SentryWire, the network security platform employed by America’s big businesses, government institutions, the military and NASA is being launched into Australia and New Zealand by Axim. - February 19, 2019 - Axim Global

Once again, Frontline VM is Designated Best Vulnerability Management Solution Finalist by SC Magazine Digital Defense recognized as a Trust Award finalist for the 2019 SC Awards. - January 19, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. Named Top 10 Cybersecurity Company of 2018 SaaS Report Adds Digital Defense to list of Highly Recognized Security Brands - January 10, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

BluePrint Data Launches Wireless Access Point to Securely Segment IoT Network Traffic Worried about Internet Security threats posed by the Internet of Things (IoT)? BluePrint Data solves that. Their new “WebHawk Mini IoT Secure” stand-alone wi-fi router segments IoT traffic from your network keeping desktop and laptop computers, tablets, and phones safe from rogue or nefarious IoT network traffic. - December 20, 2018 - BluePrint Data

Kemp Releases Application Experience Fabric for Enterprise Multi-Cloud Environments Kemp, the leader in powering multi-cloud application experience (AX), announced today the release of the Kemp 360 AX Fabric, an elastic and infinitely scalable application delivery, and load balancing interconnect. The Kemp 360 AX Fabric enables enterprise customers to deliver an optimal application user experience while maintaining the centralized insight required to be in total control regardless of the type or number of cloud delivery platforms. - December 18, 2018 - Kemp

Skrumble Network Announces Much Anticipated TestNet, LUNA Communication-centric blockchain focusing on decentralized P2P connections announces release of Private Alpha TestNet reaching over 3,000 TPS. - December 18, 2018 - Skrumble Network

NUUO Firmware Vulnerabilities Disclosed by Digital Defense, Inc. Researchers Could allow an attacker to access or modify camera feeds. - December 03, 2018 - Digital Defense Inc.

Silent Breach nominated top 10 Cyber Security Solution Provider for 2018 Retail CIO Outlook magazine has selected Silent Breach as one of the top 10 cyber security solution provider for 2018 in the retail sector. - November 22, 2018 - Silent Breach

Digital Defense Announces Frontline Active Threat Sweep™ Fast, Easy to Deploy, Cost-Effective Alternative to Threat Hunting Platforms. - November 17, 2018 - Digital Defense Inc.

Multiple Arcserve® Zero-Day Vulnerabilities Disclosed by Digital Defense, Inc. Researchers Digital Defense, Inc., a leading security technology and services provider, today announced that its Vulnerability Research Team (VRT) uncovered four previously undisclosed vulnerabilities within the Arcserve Unified Data Protection platform. The vulnerabilities can open the door for potential compromise... - October 25, 2018 - Digital Defense Inc.

First Ever Lineside Appliance Server - Introducing IIoTA™ “IT Optional” machine visualization and local database storage within a single appliance. - October 06, 2018 - elliTek, Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. Named a 2019 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor Digital Defense, Inc. a leading cyber security technology and services provider, is proud to announce its designation as a Distinguished Vendor in this year’s 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual. Digital Defense has once again joined the list of influential cyber security companies that have been chosen... - September 27, 2018 - Digital Defense Inc.

Silent Breach Announces New Continuous Shield Protect Solution for Retailers Continuous monitoring and breach response tailored for the Retail industry. - September 19, 2018 - Silent Breach

Digital Defense, Inc. Achieves Certified Integration with McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator Through the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance Integrated Solutions Deliver Enhanced Security Capabilities to Provide Real-Time Visibility - September 14, 2018 - Digital Defense Inc.

Stealth – ISS Group® Inc. Earned Top 4% at Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 2018 Stealth – ISS Group® Inc., an Arlington based, full-service IT and cyber security services and consulting provider, was recently ranked 167th in the Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for 2018. The winners were announced by the popular business magazine on August 15th, 2018. - August 27, 2018 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

MNTech Makes Strategic Investment in BluePrint Data India and Acquires Its "WebHawk Mini" Low Cost Wireless Access Point with Internet Filtering and Security BluePrint Data India (an independent entity from BluePrint Data) has partnered with MNTech to expand the sales efforts for the white label, brandable BluePrint Data “WebHawk Mini,” a small form, low cost wireless access point with Internet Filtering and security. - August 18, 2018 - BluePrint Data