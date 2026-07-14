Recent Headlines
Within Network Security Devices
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Silent Breach Launches Retail Cyber Association to Address Industry-Wide Cybersecurity Challenges
New Industry Partnership Enables Threat Intelligence Sharing and Coordinated Response for Retail Sector - February 07, 2026 - Silent Breach
SS Support Network Sets New Standards in Call Center & BPO Services for NEMT Companies Across the United States
Leading U.S.-Focused Call Center and BPO Company Delivers Specialized NEMT Support, 24/7 Customer Service, Billing, Credentialing, and Growth-Driven Marketing Solutions - January 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Silent Breach Launches Advanced Zero-Day Research Division
Silent Breach today announced the official launch of Silent Breach’s Advanced 0-day Lab, a dedicated research division focused on threat discovery, zero-day vulnerability research, and offensive security innovation. Created to deepen the company’s offensive capabilities and expand its... - August 17, 2025 - Silent Breach
Viollis Group International Announces Launch of Secure Video Conferencing Platform "HERCULES"
Viollis Group International announces the launch of HERCULES, a secure video conferencing platform designed for professionals handling sensitive communications. HERCULES uses private, client-dedicated servers, strict access controls, and 24/7 monitoring. With no AI, recording, or data analysis, it offers a high level of privacy and control. Built as a virtual SCIF, HERCULES addresses growing concerns around confidentiality in remote communication. - August 04, 2025 - Viollis Group International
Shahzaib Shah: The Pakistani Ethical Hacker Shaping the Future of Global Cyber Defense
Shahzaib Shah, a cybersecurity expert from Balakot, Pakistan, is making global headlines for his ethical hacking achievements. From humble beginnings and limited access to technology, he rose to become one of Pakistan’s youngest cybersecurity pioneers — helping secure over 200 organizations worldwide and inspiring a new generation of ethical hackers. - May 06, 2025 - SS Support Network
Shahzaib Shah Rises from Balakot to Bug Bounty Fame After Securing Global Tech Giants
Syed Shahzaib Shah, a self-taught ethical hacker from Balakot, Pakistan, gains international recognition after discovering critical vulnerabilities in Global Tech Giants, and government platforms. As CEO of SS Support Network, Shahzaib Shah is redefining cybersecurity and support solutions across the U.S. and Global from one of Pakistan’s most remote tech-deprived regions. - April 16, 2025 - SS Support Network
Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor Advances U.S. National Security & Cyber Defense with Successful Launch on Rogue Space Systems’ OTP-2 Mission
Revolutionizing AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Space Communications to Strengthen America’s Technological Edge - March 17, 2025 - Forward Edge-AI
CyberSecOp Announces Partnership with Risk-Strategies to Revolutionize Cybersecurity and Cyber Insurance Protection
CyberSecOp, a leading Managed Security Services Provider, announced a partnership with Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm to deliver enhanced cybersecurity solutions with access to cost-effective insurance options. Under... - February 17, 2025 - CyberSecOp, LLC
emt Distribution, UAE Cyber Security Council, and Dubai World Trade Centre to Unveil Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024
Solve. Secure. Survive. emt Distribution, in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council and the Dubai World Trade Centre, is excited to announce the launch of the innovative Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024. This highly anticipated event brings an interactive cybersecurity challenge to one of... - October 13, 2024 - emt Distribution
Silent Breach Expands Penetration Testing Services with Cutting-Edge Offerings
Silent Breach today announced the expansion of their penetration testing services to include advanced capabilities for tackling modern cyber challenges. With the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks, Silent Breach remains committed to staying ahead of the curve and empowering clients with the... - February 11, 2024 - Silent Breach
San Francisco Bay Area's Leading IT Solutions Provider, Accend Networks, Wins $9.2 Million Contracts from the City and County of San Francisco
Accend Networks has recently won two contracts from the City and County of San Francisco worth $9.2 million for Data Information Network Services. - January 04, 2024 - Accend Networks
Enterprise IT Security Announces Cutting-Edge Firewall Migration to Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Service
Enterprise IT Security (EITS), a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Firewall Migration to Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Service. This new offering represents a significant advancement in network security and is... - August 22, 2023 - Enterprise IT Security
Esteemed Industry Expert, Fernando Esteban, Brings Over 29 Years of Experience to Lynx Systems as Their New National Sales Director
Lynx Systems proudly announces, Fernando Esteban, a renowned professional with a remarkable track record spanning 29 years in the Network Video, Security, and Technology Industries, as the new National Sales Director. - May 26, 2023 - Lynx Systems
Silent Breach Expands Ransomware Prevention Services
Silent Breach today announced that it has expanded its ransomware prevention and detection services, helping organizations develop resilient malware-resistant operations. “It’s no secret that ransomware remains a number one concern for security leaders around the world,” said... - March 25, 2023 - Silent Breach
A Cyber Security Company Launches First-Ever SecOps AI to Address Cyber Security Skills Shortage in Australia
An Australian Company Created SecOps AI to Minimise Security Analysts Workload and Address Cyber Security Skills Shortage. - March 22, 2023 - ThreatDefence
Modern Defense Announces Merger with Aegis Investigators
Modern Defense, a leading provider of security and risk management services, announced today that it has completed its merger with Aegis Investigators, a specialized investigations firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Aegis Investigators will become part of Modern Defense, which will continue to... - March 06, 2023 - Modern Defense
Quantum Armor Threat Intelligence Now Defends Against Ransomware
Due to the recent proliferation of ransomware attacks, Quantum Armor has added additional threat intelligence capabilities specifically targeting a wide range of ransomware strains and attack vectors. - January 18, 2023 - Silent Breach
Quantum Armor Introduces Quantum Protect to Actively Reduce Attack Surface
Intelligent External Defence platform Quantum Armor now includes Quantum Protect, a next-generation digital shield that enables active attack surface reduction and intelligent external security defence. “We’re very excited to announce the newest layer of our security suite,” said... - December 04, 2022 - Silent Breach
Silent Breach Opens Headquarters in Paris, France
Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their European headquarters to 32 Avenue Kléber in Paris, France. “Silent Breach is very excited to establish a base in Paris,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “For generations, the French capital has endured as... - September 17, 2022 - Silent Breach
Silent Breach Begins Offering Comprehensive NFT and Blockchain Security
Silent Breach today announced that it has begun offering NFT and blockchain security services to meet the unique security needs of an increasingly decentralized web. - August 30, 2022 - Silent Breach
Quantum Armor Now Supports Azure Integration
Attack Surface Management platform Quantum Armor releases integration for Microsoft Azure, powering in-depth cloud monitoring, auditing, and analytics. - August 10, 2022 - Silent Breach
How Will Siemens and elliTek Partnership Transform Automation Solutions for Area Manufacturers?
The largest industrial manufacturing company globally and a Knoxville-based industrial automation distributor sign a partnership agreement. This partnership will provide area manufacturers with a solutions-based approach to automation challenges, as well as local support and local training. Both companies share the same values of empowerment to ensure each project is a success. - July 13, 2022 - elliTek, Inc.
Attack Surface Management Platform, Quantum Armor, Now Includes Asset Mapping and Discovery
Silent Breach today announced that attack surface management platform, Quantum Armor, now includes fully-automated digital asset mapping and discovery. Quantum Armor provides real-time network monitoring, data analytics, and mitigation planning. Utilizing a range of proprietary algorithms, Quantum... - June 29, 2022 - Silent Breach
Security Startups Are Outsourcing Industry Awards with Security Awards Guru
Awards-as-a-Service provides opportunities for businesses to remove some of the burdens of applying to industry awards to painlessly build brand credibility. - April 19, 2022 - Security Awards Guru
Silent Breach Offers Ukrainian Orgs Free Cybersecurity Tools
In response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Silent Breach today announced that it is offering Quantum Armor free of charge to all Ukrainian organizations. - March 04, 2022 - Silent Breach
Rivial Data Security Releases New Cybersecurity Platform
Rivial Data Security has developed a new Security Management Orchestration (SMO) tool for financial institutions. Leveraging software never seen before, financial institutions can be more secure than ever. - February 19, 2022 - Rivial Data Security
Attack Surface Management Platform, Quantum Armor, Now Includes Threat Intelligence
Silent Breach today announced that Quantum Armor, their popular attack surface and cloud security management platform, now includes fully-automated Threat Intelligence monitoring. Quantum Armor provides real-time network monitoring, data analytics, and mitigation planning. Utilizing a range of... - February 09, 2022 - Silent Breach
BluePrint Data’s Calls for Classifying Ransomware and Internet Security as National Security Priority
Government actions can help protect businesses from devastation and financial hardships caused by bad actors on the internet. - January 08, 2022 - BluePrint Data
New Partnership Announced to Help Tennessee Manufacturers Automate
Automating industrial systems alleviates labor shortages while improving production by reclassifying labor to manufacturing processes that are more difficult to automate. - January 07, 2022 - elliTek, Inc.
Silent Breach to Serve as Strategic Advisor to SharePass
Silent Breach today announced that it is partnering with SharePass to provide secure cross-platform information sharing. - December 19, 2021 - Silent Breach
Quantum Armor Expands Beyond Continuous Monitoring to Include On-Demand Security Assessments
Silent Breach today announced that Quantum Armor, their popular attack surface and cloud security management platform, now supports security reporting on both a continuous monitoring and on-demand basis. “With the recent uptick in disruptive cyberattacks showing no signs of slowing,... - November 03, 2021 - Silent Breach
Douglas Harvey Joins IDEMIA Identity and Security North America as Chief Technology Officer
Harvey will spearhead digital transformation and cloud innovation for leading biometric and secure identity solutions. - October 21, 2021 - IDEMIA
IDEMIA Marks Milestones with 12 Million TSA PreCheck® Enrollments and 3 Million Renewals
IDEMIA drives accelerated growth as enrollment provider for popular TSA PreCheck® trusted traveler program. - October 15, 2021 - IDEMIA
Silent Breach Launches Quantum Armor, Providing Attack Surface and Cloud Security Management
Silent Breach today announced the global launch of Quantum Armor, their next-generation attack surface and cloud security management platform. “We've spent years developing a single integrated application to meet the security needs of the modern organization, and we’re extremely... - September 25, 2021 - Silent Breach
Silent Breach Expands Tampa Office
Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their Florida office to 100 S. Ashley Drive, Tampa. “Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in Florida,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “Markets across the American South continue to expand at a rapid... - September 10, 2021 - Silent Breach
elliTek, Inc. to Help Remedy Today’s Unprecedented Labor Shortages
Industrial Robots Combined with Mechanical and Industrial IoT Expertise Generates Solutions to Severe Labor Shortages by Creating Labor When It’s in Short Supply - August 20, 2021 - elliTek, Inc.
New Quantum Armor Upgrade Rolls Out Expanded Team Capabilities
Quantum Armor, a next-generation cybersecurity attack surface management product, has added a new Teams module to boost cross-functional utilization and expand access to in-depth monitoring, auditing, and analytics throughout your organization. “We’re incredibly excited to bring the... - July 24, 2021 - Silent Breach
HelpSystems Acquires Agari to Grow Data Security Portfolio
Leading Email Phishing Defense Solution Helps Companies Stop Advanced Email Attacks - May 15, 2021 - Digital Defense Inc.
HelpSystems Acquires Beyond Security to Continue Expansion of Cybersecurity Portfolio
Vulnerability management platform identifies cybersecurity problems, building on strong infrastructure protection suite. - May 13, 2021 - Digital Defense Inc.
The RANt Group Partners with rThreat to Offer Proactive Breach and Attack Emulation
The RANt Group Limited, (the "Company") a cybersecurity company providing innovative managed security and advisory services is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a partnership agreement with rThreat, a United States based cybersecurity company providing breach and attack emulation solutions to help clients prevent cyberattacks. - May 13, 2021 - The RANt Group
Silent Breach Launches Global Partnership Program
Silent Breach has expanded their partnership program with a range of competitive incentives. “The need for cybersecurity solutions is global in scope and incredibly time-sensitive,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “With that in mind, Silent Breach is ready and willing... - May 09, 2021 - Silent Breach
Hanwha Robotics and elliTek, Inc. Partnership to Help United States Manufacturers Safely Reopen
Collaborative Robots Combined with Mechanical and Industrial IoT Expertise Creates Solution to Severe Labor Shortages & Health & Safety Concerns in Post-Pandemic World While Increasing Production. - April 17, 2021 - elliTek, Inc.
BluePrint Data Celebrates Safer Internet Day with Kidsnet Internet Parental Controls and Security
BluePrint Data is developing Kidsnet, an Internet Filtering app that locks children into a safe "walled garden." - February 24, 2021 - BluePrint Data
Digital Defense CRO Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief
Bob Layton Empowers MSP, MSSP and MDR Providers to Raise their Brand Profile, Service Offerings and Proof of Value - February 19, 2021 - Digital Defense Inc.
HelpSystems Acquires Digital Defense to Enhance Cybersecurity Portfolio
Vulnerability management and threat assessment solutions build on existing suite to give organizations end-to-end infrastructure protection. - February 05, 2021 - Digital Defense Inc.
Digital Defense, Inc. Technology Integration with LogRhythm Improves Threat Detection and Response Through Risk-Based Prioritization
Frontline Vulnerability Manager and LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform Help Enterprises and Service Providers ID and Clean Up Infections Early On - January 29, 2021 - Digital Defense Inc.
Digital Defense, Inc. Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR to Automate Proactive Response Based on Vulnerability and Threat Risk
Integration Combines Digital Defense Frontline.Cloud with Cortex XSOAR to Quarantine High-Risk or Under Attack Assets. - January 14, 2021 - Digital Defense Inc.
Digital Defense Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
Digital Defense Frontline Active Threat Sweep Integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Complements Threat Detection. - December 17, 2020 - Digital Defense Inc.
Quantum Armor, Silent Breach's Attack Surface Monitoring Solution, Now Offers Cloud Integration
Quantum Armor, a next-generation cybersecurity attack surface monitoring product, can now be integrated with your cloud provider to provide in-depth monitoring, auditing, and analytics. “As more businesses transition to a virtual environment, cloud security has become the first line of... - December 13, 2020 - Silent Breach