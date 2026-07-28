Recent Headlines
Lanika announces Reactis® V2026 by Reactive Systems
Test Simulink® Variants and AUTOSAR® Whole Components; MATLAB® R2026a support. - July 28, 2026 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
PRIME exits® Advise on Strategic Partnership for a 10-Location Dental Support Organization in the Midwest
Dr. Allen Nazeri, Managing Partner of PRIME exits® and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, successfully represented a 10-location Midwest Dental Support Organization (DSO) in a strategic recapitalization. The company generated approximately $15 million in revenue and $4 million in adjusted EBITDA. Following a competitive process with multiple offers, the seller partnered with an experienced financial sponsor while retaining significant equity for future growth. - June 05, 2026 - PRIME exits®
PRIME exits® Advises on the Successful Sale of a $12M West Coast Dental Laboratory
Dr. Allen Nazeri, DDS, MBA, Master Certified M&A Intermediary, Managing Partner at PRIME exits®️, and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, is pleased to announce the successful representation of a West Coast-based dental laboratory in its sale to an independent sponsor backed... - February 24, 2026 - PRIME exits®
Bilt Expands Commitment to Military Talent Through SkillBridge Program
BILT expands its DoW SkillBridge partnership, by adding a fourth veteran intern. The company has hired two graduates full-tim. New intern David Gravelle joins BILT with Air Force training and maintenance expertise. Former interns Drew Glass (USAF) and Stewart Johnson (USN) now serve in capture management and cybersecurity. The program strengthens BILT’s federal practie and supports service members transitioning to civilian tech careers. - December 10, 2025 - BILT Incorporated
Lanika Announces Reactis® V2025.2 by Reactive Systems
Reactis® for Simulink® V2025.2 adds support for MATLAB® Projects and R2025b, tracks coverage inside Stateflow® state action code, and introduces a comments feature. Reactis for C V2025 simplifies AUTOSAR® testing workflows. - December 06, 2025 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
BILT named “Series B & Beyond Startup of the Year" by Venture Dallas
BILT 3D Intelligent Instructions platform was named “Series B & Beyond Startup of the Year” by Venture Dallas for its innovation and growth in North Texas technology. The award recognizes BILT’s impact on workforce training, operational enablement, and guided work, empowering technicians, tradespeople, and DIYers worldwide. - November 18, 2025 - BILT Incorporated
BILT Hires New Chief Technology Officer to Innovate for Scale New CTO Brings Decades of Experience in 3D, Spatial Computing and AI
BILT Incorporated has appointed Mitch Dawson as Chief Technology Officer to advance innovation and scalability across its 3D Intelligent Instructions platform. With deep expertise in AI, spatial computing, and 3D visualization from roles at Physna, Zillow, and Microsoft, Dawson will lead technology and product strategy as BILT expands commercial and government operations with enhanced cybersecurity and AI capabilities. - November 10, 2025 - BILT Incorporated
EETech Announces Gold Sponsorship of WE United to Advance Female Leadership in the Industry
EETech, a leader in media and marketing solutions for the electronics industry, proudly announces its Gold sponsorship of WE United. - September 03, 2025 - EETech Media
Breadboard Appoints Industry Veteran Nemanja Jokanovic as Vice President of Sales
Strategic hire accelerates growth in AI-powered electronics supply chain automation market following EETech Group acquisition. - August 07, 2025 - EETech Media
EETech Acquires AI-Powered Breadboard to Transform Electronics Supply Chain
Deal establishes a new category of "intelligent procurement" that will define the next decade of electronics design and sourcing. - August 06, 2025 - EETech Media
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
EETech Announces Advisory Board with Strategic Addition of 4 Industry Names
Seasoned executives bring decades of experience in scaling operations, driving growth, and guiding digital transformation across global brands. - June 03, 2025 - EETech Media
Tech Soft 3D Introduces VizStreamer: A Seamless Path to Web-Based CAE Visualization
Tech Soft 3D announces VizStreamer, a new tool that lets legacy CAE desktop applications run in web browsers without major rewrites. Showcasing at NAFEMS World Congress 2025, VizStreamer streams visualization data directly to a browser-based WebGL engine, cutting development time and costs. It offers a scalable, secure alternative to remote desktops and server-based GPU solutions, helping CAE developers modernize while preserving proven functionality. - May 12, 2025 - Tech Soft 3D
Lanika Announces Release of ASAP 2025 V1 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)
ASAP 2025 V1 includes exciting new features: Thermal Irradiance and TTC Edge. Plus, a complete renovation of ASAP Help Facility. - April 13, 2025 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Access EETech’s 2024 Engineering Insights Report: An Electronics Industry Reveal of the Latest Trends and Insights
Engineering Insights Report (EIR), featuring over 4,500 highly qualified engineer responses worldwide. - January 22, 2025 - EETech Media
SelfCAD Releases Projections Tool - Create 2D Projections and Plans in 3D Software
SelfCAD released a Projections tool, a tool that, as the name suggests, allows you to generate 2D projections of all your objects in SelfCAD. - November 17, 2024 - SelfCAD
BILT Hires New SVP of Revenue
Justin Smith, former principal of Blue Bison Capital, is BILT's new senior vice president of revenue. He joins the Software as a Service guided work platform at a pivotal time of growth acceleration. - October 16, 2024 - BILT Incorporated
Prusa Research Begins Manufacturing 3D Printers and Filaments in the USA
Prusa Research, a global leader in 3D printing technology, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations to the United States through its subsidiary, Printed Solid. This strategic move aims to enhance customer service, reduce lead times, and better support the needs of American customers. - July 03, 2024 - Printed Solid
Lanika Announces Release of ASAP 2023 V1 SP3 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)
ASAP 2023 V1 SP3 includes licensing support of Windows 11 Pro Editions and upgrades licensing runtime environments to Sentinel 9.12. - June 12, 2024 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Lanika announces Reactis® V2024 by Reactive Systems
Better Test Coverage, Use API on Linux, Co-simulate TargetLink Models and C Code. - June 12, 2024 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
EngWorks Offers Free Trial of ExHAC Hazardous Area Classification Software
EngWorks, a leading provider of engineering solutions based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is happy to announce an opportunity for professionals to experience the newly released ExHAC Hazardous Area Classification Software with a complimentary two-week trial. The ExHAC software trial provides users... - May 10, 2024 - EngWorks Inc
ARKANCE and Its Subsidiary U.S. CAD, Acquire CADD Microsystems, and Extend Leadership and Coverage as a National Player in the USA
ARKANCE and its subsidiary U.S. CAD in the United States, a leading provider of technology and services to the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner-operator (AECO) industry, today announced the acquisition of CADD Microsystems, a United States-based consulting and software firm... - April 09, 2024 - U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company
SelfCAD Releases Lasso Selection - 2D Selection Tool in 3D
SelfCAD just released the Lasso Selection, an option to select objects, or regions of the object like Faces or Vertices within the freely drawn range. - February 19, 2024 - SelfCAD
Access EETech’s 2023 Engineering Insights Report: Unveiling Key Trends and Strategies in the Electronics Industry
To truly understand the intricate workings of engineers, EETech delves beyond conventional assumptions, exploring how they consume information, make purchasing decisions, adopt AI in their design process, and more. - February 01, 2024 - EETech Media
U.S.CAD, An ARKANCE Company, Acquires Kelar Pacific’s Autodesk and Bluebeam Business
U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company, a leading provider of technology and services to the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner-operator (AECO) community, has acquired Kelar Pacific’s Autodesk and Bluebeam business. U.S. CAD adds an impressive roster of Western-based AECO customers to its customer base. Several Kelar Pacific team members, including sales, technical, and marketing personnel, will join the company. U.S. CAD offers an unmatched portfolio of products and services. - December 07, 2023 - U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company
BILT Empowers Pros & Techs with Project Sharing Capability; New Feature Facilitates Teamwork & Efficiency
BILT introduces project sharing, a new app feature aimed at professional technicians and tradespeople for enhanced collaboration in training. The update enables real-time teamwork, 3D guidance, feedback collection, and allows trainees to learn to perform field tasks more quickly. - November 29, 2023 - BILT Incorporated
Industry Tech Days 2023: A Resounding Success with Record-Breaking Attendance and Exciting Enhancements
EETech, the leader in electronics industry data insights, community, and digital transformation celebrates the resounding success of All About Circuits virtual conference Industry Tech Days (ITD) 2023. This annual event, renowned for its commitment to innovation and industry insights, surpassed all... - November 04, 2023 - EETech Media
BILT & ELB Learning Launch Partnership to Expand Training & Enablement Options; Immersive 3D Tools Will Enhance Customizable Mobile Learning
BILT and ELB Learning announce a partnership to create better learner and user experiences for training and operational enablement. - October 19, 2023 - BILT Incorporated
BILT Named to Inc. 5000 for 4th Year Running; 3D Instruction App Company Accelerates Growth
For the fourth straight year, BILT Incorporated is ranked in Inc. magazine's list of the 5000 fastest growing private companies in America. 3D Intelligent Instructions® on the BILT app provide immersive guidance for installation, assembly, maintenance, and repair for thousands of products worldwide. - August 15, 2023 - BILT Incorporated
BILT Founders Tapped as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award Winners; 3D App Developers Recognized for Ingenuity, Innovation, and Leadership
BILT, the global leader in 3D interactive instructions, will represent the southwest at the national EY competition in November. Regional winners will vie for the national award and the opportunity to compete for the global title in Monaco next June. - June 27, 2023 - BILT Incorporated
EETech Announces Partnership with Women in Electronics Organization
This strategic partnership underscores EETech's commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and gender equality across the electronics industry, including careers involving data intelligence, software, manufacturing, and distribution. - June 12, 2023 - EETech Media
McGeoch's Successful Participation at Combined Naval Event Showcases Expertise in Harsh Environments
McGeoch showcased expertise in harsh environments at the Combined Naval Event in Farnborough. With 1,500+ attendees from 50 nations, they highlighted bespoke electrical equipment for land, sea, and undersea applications. Their robust solutions garnered attention from international navies, solidifying their position as a trusted partner for high-quality naval solutions. - June 12, 2023 - McGeoch Technology Limited
EETech Announces the Launch of the New VDI (Vital Data Intelligence) Platform
VDI is a data toolbox for the electronics industry’s global channel management teams, marketing organizations, and worldwide sales and pricing teams. With the platform's deep insights, advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence capabilities, businesses can easily identify distribution and demand trends, web traffic and component data. Companies that use VDI will see immediate operations optimization, as well as revenue opportunities. - June 09, 2023 - EETech Media
P SOFTHOUSE Releases New Pencil+ 4 Products for Blender
Following the 3ds Max, Maya and Unity versions, PSOFT's Pencil+ 4 is now available for Blender. PSOFT Pencil+ 4 performs high-speed drawing of high-quality lines with a hand-drawn look on 3D objects and is widely used in the Japanese anime industry. - April 29, 2023 - P SOFTHOUSE
EETech Partners with Team SR2 and Dale Coyne with RWR to Launch the "Racing to Drive the Future of Engineering" Partnership
EETech, the experts on digital engineering communities, data, and eCommerce within the electronics and automation industries, is proud to announce its multifaceted partnership with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR and Team SR2’s #51 Indy car. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES reaches 223 markets in 142... - March 30, 2023 - EETech Media
Startup Kardome Receives Japanese Auto Fund Investment
Automotive Fund’s investment in the voice technology startup is its first outside Japan. Kardome will use the capital to expand its business there. - March 08, 2023 - Kardome
EETech Media Announces Control Automation Day 2023 – Welcoming Keynotes from Rockwell Automation, GE Digital and Phoenix Contact
EETech is thrilled to host the second-annual Control Automation Day, a one-day virtual event for control and automation engineers worldwide, that will be held on March 14, 2023. Register for free here: https://control.com/events/control-automation-day-2023/ After a successful inaugural event in... - February 17, 2023 - EETech Media
Best Home Products of 2023 Awarded at Design & Construction Week: 3D App is a Win for Builders & Homeowners
The future of home design and construction was on display at Design & Construction Week in Las Vegas. The National Association of Home Builders picked winners among new products and technology at the International Builders' Show Best of IBS Awards. Innovations in energy efficiency, sustainability, accessibility, and ease of use were showcased in the competition. Winners included the free-to-use BILT app for best home software product. - February 15, 2023 - BILT Incorporated
"Most Innovative Construction Tool" Tapped for "Best Home Software Product"; BILT App Guides Consumers to Perform Like Pros
The free-to-use 3D BILT app not only makes contractors & pros more efficient, but it also enables millions of consumers to tackle home projects and set up their products. With step-by-step interactive animation, BILT guides the assembly and installation of thousands of products from hundreds of brands. BILT is a finalist in the Best of International Builders' Show in the Home Software Product category. - January 31, 2023 - BILT Incorporated
EETech Releases Annual Engineering Insights Report
For the sixth year in a row, EETech Media has partnered with a third party research firm to gather and analyze data from professionals in the engineering industry from around the world to release their Annual Engineering Insights Report. For the first time in the study’s history, EETech partnered with the Electronic Component Industry Association (ECIA) to assist in creating and analyzing the survey. This year’s survey garnered 8,725 qualified respondents. - January 26, 2023 - EETech Media
3D Guide Removes Pain from Product Assembly: Yotrio & SunVilla to Provide Interactive Experience on BILT
Flat-pack furniture is popular for its style and affordability, but getting it set up can be a challenge. Yotrio & SunVilla are making it easier for consumers to be successful with a 3D-enabled app-based out-of-the-box experience. Because happy customers leave happy reviews. - January 25, 2023 - BILT Incorporated
Pool Shark H2O Partners with USA Swimming Foundation to Offer Free Swimming Lessons - Help Us Save Lives
The economic and social impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted parents' and guardians’ ability to enroll their children in swimming lessons, resulting in an increase in cases of children drowning. Pool Shark H2O is partnering with the USA Swimming Foundation to reverse this trend and make swimming lessons more accessible. - January 10, 2023 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.
January 2023: World Estimating Helps New Year Business Plan with Monthly Takeoff Plan
World Estimating Services offers monthly takeoff packages to help construction businesses win bids and increase their profit. - January 10, 2023 - World Estimating Services
ATG Engineering and Radboud Radio Lab to Partner on Astronomical Lunar Observatory Development Project
ATG Engineering and the Radboud Radio Lab of the Radboud University in Nijmegen are excited to announce their partnership on the pathfinder mission - Astronomical Lunar Observatory (ALO), as part of the Topical Team. In the context of the European Space Agency’s Large Logistic Lander... - November 23, 2022 - ATG Europe
Resoptima Partners with Aker BP, Sval Energi, and NORCE to Reduce CO2 Emissions for Oil and Gas Production
Resoptima announced today a joint project with the support of the Research Council of Norway. The partnership includes Aker BP and Sval Energi as E&P operators and NORCE as an independent research institute. The project aims at leveraging Resoptima’s reservoir modelling and reservoir management technologies to further develop specific solutions that will help reduce CO2 emissions associated with oil and gas asset development and production activities. - November 17, 2022 - Resoptima
DataJoint Launches New Cloud-Based System for Automating Neuroscience Experiments
DataJoint's New Cloud Solution Improves Lab Efficiency and Accuracy - November 11, 2022 - DataJoint
All About Circuits Hosts Industry Tech Days 2022
Industry Tech Days 2022 is back for its third year to inform and educate engineers, executives and technologists on the latest advancements and products in the electronics industry. Last year’s event reached over 40,000 attendees in 228 countries. Registration is now open and free for... - September 14, 2022 - EETech Media
Meggitt Defense Systems Leverages AxSTREAM to Develop Next Generation of Turbomachinery & Propulsion Technology
SoftInWay is proud to announce a new collaboration with Meggitt Defense Systems. Two powerhouses within their respective industries, these companies will be working together to bring the next generation of Meggitt’s turbomachinery technology to the Aerospace and Defense Industry. - July 24, 2022 - SoftInway
Lanika Announces Release of ASAP SAGUARO from Breault Research Organization (Bro)
ASAP SAGUARO offers new features, new commands, bug fixes, and additions to the Light Source Library. - June 24, 2022 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited