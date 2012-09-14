PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Calsoft Continues to Positively Impact the OpenSource Technology Space The company added immensely to the Akriano Edge family and StarlingX all-in-one simplex EdgeX deployment. - November 21, 2019 - Calsoft Inc.

Avolution Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools Avolution recognized as Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools 2019. - October 30, 2019 - Avolution

Calsoft Honoured with Pune Best Employer Brand Award 2019 The award is conferred to organizations that are exemplary in HR and Marketing Communications. - October 27, 2019 - Calsoft Inc.

SoftInWay, Inc. Supports Future Engineers Competing in TEKNOFEST 2019 SoftInWay, Inc. is proud to announce its sponsorship of more than 130 undergraduates and graduates from universities including İstanbul Teknik Üniversitesi and Yıldız Teknik Üniversitesi who took part in the TEKNOFEST Turbofan Motor Design Competition; offering competitors access... - October 17, 2019 - SoftInway

Calsoft Delves Deeper Into IoT and Data Management Segments; Eyes a Sizable Market Share The company strengthened its portfolio by introducing Digital Transformation solutions for Technology companies as well as Enterprises promising agility and engineering innovation. - July 13, 2019 - Calsoft Inc.

Lanika announces Reactis® V2019 by Reactive Systems Newly supported Simulink® features, enhanced Embedded MATLAB® Support. - July 04, 2019 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited

SoftInWay, Inc. Announces AS9100 Certification Powerhouse turbomachinery software and consulting firm demonstrates continued commitment to high quality standards for aerospace products and services. - June 13, 2019 - SoftInway

University of Waterloo’s Kimia Lab and Huron Digital Pathology to Participate in $126M Industry Consortium Led by Sunnybrook Research Institute The Canadian government, through its Strategic Innovation Fund, will invest up to $49 million to support the initiative, which, in addition to Kimia Lab and Huron Digital Pathology, consists of more than 70 partners from industry, academia, government organizations and not-for-profits. The consortium’s mandate is to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to deliver better health outcomes, faster diagnoses and safer treatments. - June 03, 2019 - Kimia Lab, University of Waterloo

Calsoft Reports 50% YoY Growth, Signs Long-Term Engineering Contracts The company signed-off FY 2018-19 with multi-year, multi-million dollars R&D and development projects, doubling up its employee strength and expanding with new development center in Bengaluru. - May 22, 2019 - Calsoft Inc.

SoftInWay and GTI Develop Design for Revolutionary New Engine SoftInWay, Inc. and GTI announce the concept of a new kind of heat engine with the potential to achieve greater than 65% net electrical or mechanical power-conversion efficiency and provide ultra-low pollutant emissions at a competitive cost. In this DOE-funded project led by GTI, the partners are working... - May 02, 2019 - SoftInway

Global eTraining Releases ISO 19650 Global BIM Standards Global eTraining adds ISO 19650 Compliant Global BIM Standards Courses inside the "GeT Everything" library. - April 28, 2019 - Global eTraining

Calsoft Becomes Citrix Ready Verification Testing Partner Calsoft extends the association with Citrix by becoming Citrix Ready Verification Testing Partner. - April 13, 2019 - Calsoft Inc.

Sensuron Expands Product Offering – Now Official US Distributor of Technobis Fiber Optic Interrogator Systems Partnership with Technobis offers fast and affordable, miniature measurement solutions based on integrated photonics for high performance market segments such as aerospace, medical, energy, mobility, high-tech systems and automotive testing industries. - March 26, 2019 - Sensuron

Calsoft Attends the NASSCOM Partnership Program in Israel; Fosters Collaboration in Disruptive and Datacenter Technology Landscapes NASSCOM, the National Association of Software and Services Companies, recently led a delegation to Israel with an objective to promote trade and interaction between NASSCOM member companies and Israeli companies. - March 20, 2019 - Calsoft Inc.

Pool Shark H2O Receives Center for Disease Control Certification Pool Shark H2O Inc.’s patented web application, which helps commercial pool managers ensure water quality, safety and compliance to health department regulations, has been awarded certification from the Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC). This certification confirms that Pool Shark... - February 22, 2019 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.

Yogesh Anyapanawar Joins the SNIA India Technical Council SNIA India recently announced the SNIA Technical Council with 5 members onboard with a charter to develop and strengthen the Storage community in India. - February 20, 2019 - Calsoft Inc.

Enduvo to Demonstrate That Anyone Can Create and Share AR/VR Content at IMSH Jan. 26-30 in San Antonio, Texas Enduvo, the leading immersive content authoring and delivery platform for training healthcare, mechanical, and technical industries, will be demonstrating that anyone can create and share AR/VR immersive experiences at IMSH booth 10 in Government row from January 26 – 30 in San Antonio. Representatives... - January 25, 2019 - Enduvo

Color Harmony Digital Swatching Tool Simplifies Color Decisions Old World Concept Used by Architects Goes Digital - January 23, 2019 - Chameleon Power

GRAITEC ACQUIRES Opentree – Publisher of Cabinet EDM Solution for Document Lifecycle Management GRAITEC, an international BIM, Fabrication and Design software developer for AEC, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Opentree, a U.K based company that provides EDM solutions for the management of the entire document lifecycle of projects, and conforms to BIM standards and BS1192 workflows. - January 20, 2019 - GRAITEC Group

NEW VE 810 S5 Engraver with V-Touch Technology Vision Engraving & Routing Systems releases new VE 810 S5 engraving machine. The VE 810 S5 is equipped with V-Touch Technology a multi-functional touch enabled display. - January 19, 2019 - Vision Engraving Systems

Chameleon Power's Advanced Visualization Technology Showcased at The International Surface Event Chameleon Power’s Expert Technology on Display at Booth #6573 - January 09, 2019 - Chameleon Power

Flooring Industry Has Evolved Its Technology to the Next Level With Chameleon Power's Visualization Tools Auto Upload Feature Makes Visualizers Affordable and Useful - January 07, 2019 - Chameleon Power

Calsoft Closes CY2018 at a Splendid 55% Growth Rate Calsoft released its annual revenue growth statement declaring a steady growth rate of 55% in the end quarter of 2018. - January 06, 2019 - Calsoft Inc.

Lanika Announces Reactis® V2018.2 by Reactive Systems The new version adds support for MATLAB® R2018b, supports Simulink® signals of greater than two dimensions, and offers cumulative coverage tracking of referenced subsystems and models. - December 23, 2018 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited

New Express S5 Small Engraving Machine Vision Engraving & Routing Systems releases new Express S5 Small Engraving Machine with V-Touch Technology. A user friendly, multi-functional touch-enabled display. - December 21, 2018 - Vision Engraving Systems

Carnival Cinemas Implements Rooftop Solar from ENACT SYSTEMS Carnival Cinemas, one of India’s largest chains of movie theatres, has partnered with ENACT to implement Rooftop Solar on several of its facilities as part of a nationwide plan. - December 20, 2018 - ENACT SYSTEMS

New Update of Origin Apps is Now Available for Download A new update of Origin Apps is now available with added support for critical Calypso and PC DMIS functions that used to require manual editing. - December 20, 2018 - Origin International Inc.

Orbex and University of Alabama Leverage SoftInWay’s Newly Launched AxSTREAM Space™ Bundle Orbex and the University of Alabama have become the latest commercial and educational organizations respectively, to leverage AxSTREAM Space™, specifically developed for space application and design of turbopump components and systems in rocket engines. - December 13, 2018 - SoftInway

Calsoft Announces New Office Space in Bengaluru, India Calsoft is pleased to announce the official opening of its new facility in Bengaluru, India. - November 22, 2018 - Calsoft Inc.

Enterprise Architects Get Visual Algorithms, AI and Browser-Editable Portfolios with ABACUS 6.0 Avolution’s ABACUS 6.0 – introduced today – features over 100 updates and new capabilities, putting architecture at the heart of a connected digital business. - November 12, 2018 - Avolution

Avolution Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools New Gartner research again positions Avolution in Leaders Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools. - October 31, 2018 - Avolution

DWG FastView Has Its Plus Version Now DWG FastView is cross-platform DWG Viewer and Editor, there are three of them: DWG FastView for Web, DWG FastView for Mobile and DWG FastView for Windows. - October 19, 2018 - GstarCAD software Co., LTD

Calsoft Co-Hosts the T/E/N Storage Meetup with SNIA India The meetup was held at Calsoft Pune office on 28th of September 2018, and witnessed huge participation from Storage delegates who networked and shared experiences amongst themselves across the span of 5 hours. - October 13, 2018 - Calsoft Inc.

Things Needed to Know About GstarCAD 2019 Collaborative Design Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., the world’s leading supplier of innovative CAD solutions, released and presented GstarCAD 2019 on its 5th GstarCAD Global Partner Symposium starting from September 10th. GstarCAD 2019 was unveiled with Collaborative Design system which is a new breakthrough for CAD design/drafting, drawing intensive attention and interest from global partners and industry experts. - October 11, 2018 - GstarCAD software Co., LTD

BehaviorCloud Awarded $220K NIH Grant to Advance Biomedical Research Tools BehaviorCloud announced today that the company has been awarded a $220,420 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I award from the Office of the Director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant will support development of BehaviorCloud’s Bridge technology that enables live... - October 01, 2018 - BehaviorCloud

Gstarsoft Successfully Held 2018 GstarCAD Global Partner Symposium Gstarsoft, the world’s leading suppliers of innovative CAD solutions, has successfully held the 5th GstarCAD Global Partner Symposium in Suzhou, China with the launch of GstarCAD 2019 released during the symposium. - September 29, 2018 - GstarCAD software Co., LTD

Orbital VR Launches to Bring Hands-on Shopping Experience to E-Commerce with 360⁰ Images Orbital VR launches to revolutionize e-commerce by creating fully interactive CGI images that rotate, providing shoppers with an engaging way to see 240 angles of any product. www.orbital-vr.com - September 28, 2018 - Orbital VR

GRAITEC Acquires Fabrication Management Software Publisher Arma Plus for Construction Delivery GRAITEC, an international BIM, Fabrication and Design software developer for AEC, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Arma Plus, a French based company that provides IT and Fabrication Software solutions for the construction, steel and concrete... - September 12, 2018 - GRAITEC Group

Calsoft Registers 50% Growth Rate in the First Quarter of 2018 Calsoft, a San Jose based Product Engineering Services Company, registered 50% growth in revenues, by successfully growing within existing customers and on-boarding new ones in disruptive and conventional datacenter technology domains. - September 09, 2018 - Calsoft Inc.

Calsoft Announces Its Presence at VMworld 2018 Calsoft will be attending VMworld 2018 that will be held in Las Vegas from the 26th to 30th of August 2018. - August 04, 2018 - Calsoft Inc.

Avolution Cited in Gartner’s Market Guide for Technologies Supporting a Digital Twin of an Organization A digital twin of the organization helps EA and technology innovation leaders prioritize, guide, plan, monitor, analyze and scale complex initiatives. - July 25, 2018 - Avolution

Graitec Announces the Launch of Its New Graitec Advance 2019 Suite GRAITEC, an international BIM, Simulation and Fabrication software developer for the AEC industry, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, with additional locations across the US and Canada continues its expansion worldwide and is delighted to announce the launch of the GRAITEC Advance 2019 Suite, providing unrivalled modelling, design & detailing software solutions to the AEC and Fabrication markets. - July 18, 2018 - GRAITEC Group

Lanika Announces Reactis® V2018 by Reactive Systems New features include a revamped user-guided simulation, a capability to open scopes from the test suite browser, and a facility to include comments with excluded coverage targets. - June 30, 2018 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited

Calsoft to Attend Cisco Live in Florida Calsoft, an ISV preferred product engineering services partner in Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, IoT and analytics domains will be attending the Cisco Live. - June 09, 2018 - Calsoft Inc.

TechVariable Introduces Big Data Analytics Services Specialised for Healthcare Industry TechVariable has announced their Big Data Analytics services specifically catering to the healthcare industry. The company will be currently concentrating on five aspects of healthcare for delivering their service - disease management, precision and personalized medication, genomic data analysis, health records analysis, and population health analysis. - May 24, 2018 - TechVariable

$3.7M Research Grant Awarded to Artificial Intelligence Project for Medical Imaging University of Waterloo’s Kimia receives $3.7M for its AI project for digital pathology. - May 16, 2018 - Kimia Lab, University of Waterloo

CADopia Announces the Release of CADopia 18 Software for Engineers and Architects New release provides perpetual license of a production worthy CAD software to users and frees them from the mandatory annual subscription requirement of other CAD vendors. - May 10, 2018 - CADopia

iOPEX Technologies Welcomes Fernan Elacio Kalaw as the Vice President – Customer Experience, Support & Success iOPEX Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Fernan Elacio Kalaw as the Vice President of Customer Experience, Support & Success. iOPEX is a new-generation business services provider offering optimized IT management services. “We’re extremely pleased that Fernan has taken... - May 03, 2018 - iOPEX

Calsoft to Sponsor SNIA SDC India 2018 as “SDC India Premier Partner” Calsoft, an ISV preferred product engineering services partner in Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, IoT and analytics domains, announced its participation as “SDC India Premier Partner” at the Storage Developer Conference (SDC) organised by SNIA from May 24-25 in the IT city Bengaluru. - April 20, 2018 - Calsoft Inc.