Recent Headlines
Within Vitamins, Nutritionals & Other Health-Related Products
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
MyConcussionDR Announces Public Support for the American Center for Cures
Brain health education team joins national initiative to fund the prevention and cure of major diseases, citing its shared commitment to families, accountability, and long-term neurological health. - June 08, 2026 - MyconcussionDR
Trivelia® Wins "Hair Supplement of the Year" Award
Trivelia® is proud to announce that it has been named "Hair Supplement of the Year 2026 – Norway" in the prestigious Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Awards 2026, presented by Global Health & Pharma (GHP). - May 15, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
Movanze™ Wins Multiple 2026 Awards – Recognized as a Leading Candidate for “Best Joint Support Supplement” in Europe
Movanze™, a premium joint and muscle support supplement developed in Scandinavia, has been awarded two major industry recognitions in 2026, strengthening its position as a leading contender for the best joint support supplement in both Norway and Europe. - May 05, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
CalStop™ Named Weight Loss Supplement of the Year 2026
Norwegian-developed supplement recognised for science-aligned approach to appetite control and weight management. - April 23, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products. - April 17, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
International Vitamin Corporation Recognized by Food Business Review as Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC), a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, has been recognized as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 by Food Business Review. This recognition reflects IVC’s leadership in accelerating speed-to-market and... - April 13, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Best Joint Supplement: Movanze™ Wins Award
Best joint supplement is the title Movanze™ has now been awarded in Norway for 2026, after being recognized with the distinction “Best Joint Support Supplement of the Year, Norway 2026” in the Logistics & Supply Chain Awards, conducted by Global Brands Magazine. - March 31, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
Longevity Rx Partners with Equinox Hotels to Bring Clinical-Grade Cellular Health Supplements to Luxury Hospitality
Dr. Will Cole's functional medicine-backed supplement brand joins Equinox Hotels' curated high-performance offering at the flagship Hudson Yards location. - March 17, 2026 - Longevity Rx
Industry Legend Bodybuilding.com Launches Bodybuilding Health Plus, Expanding into Personalized Metabolic, Wellness, and Quality-of-Life Support
Bodybuilding.com, a trusted leader in fitness and performance for over two decades, today announced the launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus, a new service designed to expand access to personalized health and wellness solutions. The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health,... - March 16, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Bodybuilding.com Announces Bodybuilding Health Plus Partnership
Bodybuilding.com today announced its new health services partnership. The launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus will officially go live on March 16, marking a significant expansion into personalized metabolic, wellness, and sexual health support. Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s... - March 14, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Infinite Labs Solves Supplement Industry's Biggest Problem: Poor Absorption with Clinically-Proven Liposomal Technology
Infinite Labs launches clinically-proven liposomal supplement line with 10X better absorption than traditional supplements. Backed by six peer-reviewed studies, the technology achieves 67% faster cellular delivery and 90%+ encapsulation efficiency. Four formulas now available: Vitamin C+, Glutathione+, Magnesium+, and Vitamin D3 & K2+. - January 31, 2026 - Infinite Labs
CalStop™ Named Weight-Loss Supplement of the Year
CalStop™ has been awarded “Weight-loss Supplement of the Year” at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025, reinforcing the product’s position as a science-aligned and quality-focused brand within the weight-management supplement category. - January 16, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
Botanical Advocacy and Education (BAE) Launches to Promote Pure, Safe and Natural Solutions for Public Health
Botanical Advocacy and Education’s goal is to educate all people to the truth about botanicals. BAE is a Nonprofit that has been formed to reenergize Grassroots Advocacy and Education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use natural, unadulterated Botanicals for the purposes they choose. - November 17, 2025 - Botanical Advocacy and Education
Healing the Invisible Wounds of War: Veterans Rebuild Lives After Combat
From the battlefield to civilian life, veterans reveal how understanding the mind helped them overcome post-service stress. - November 11, 2025 - Bridge Publications
True Marker Pharmaceuticals Hits Another Trust & Credibility Milestone
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, has earned BBB Accreditation, recognizing its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The achievement aligns with True Marker’s expanding U.S. distribution network and reinforces its reputation as a trusted, DSCSA-compliant partner to independent pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide. - October 28, 2025 - True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
IVC Hosts Charity Golf Tournament, Donates $100,000 to Support Local Communities
IVC proudly hosted its annual Charity Golf Tournament on October 8 at The Cliffs at Mountain Park Golf Club, bringing together employees, partners, and community members for a day of camaraderie, giving, and impact. As part of the event, IVC donated $50,000 each to March of Dimes in Anderson, SC,... - October 11, 2025 - International Vitamin Corporation
Radial Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Second South Carolina Clinic in Downtown Conway
More than 60 community members and business leaders join for ribbon cutting ceremony with the Conway Chamber of Commerce. - October 11, 2025 - Radial
Madison Avenue Group Announces Christine Nguyen as Official Partner
In 2021, Madison Avenue Group was founded with a clear mission: to help brands scale and grow through the power of influencer marketing. What began as a solo venture by founder Hollie Nguyen has now grown into a partnership built on strength, resilience, and vision. - September 26, 2025 - Madison Ave Group
Natural Cure Labs’ Level Off Gains Traction as Americans Seek Metabolic Health
Natural Cure Labs has updated its Level Off glucose support supplement to include loquat leaf extract, expanding the formula’s evidence base for healthier post-meal glucose balance. With only 12% of U.S. adults metabolically healthy, the enhancement underscores rising demand for natural solutions. - September 24, 2025 - Natural Cure Labs
Longevity World Cup Launches: A Global Sport Where Age is the Advantage
The Longevity World Cup, launching September 16, 2025, is the first global competition where athletes win by reversing their biological age. Rankings are based on verified tests using the PhenoAge clock, with categories by gender and generation. Prize money, funded in Bitcoin, goes to the top athletes. - September 16, 2025 - Longevity World Cup
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
New Book “Life Lessons From the Overhead Bin: A Flight Attendant’s Advice on How to Be Fit, Fearless and Fulfilled After 50” Uplifts and Inspires Women to Soar in Midlife
In her debut book, author Helen Fritsch weaves observations and stories from her 40-year career in the sky with her unique inspirational advice and practical tips. - August 14, 2025 - Helen Fritsch
Fantastic Nutrition Launches Creatine Fantastic, a Science-Based Supplement Featuring Creatine and myHMB® for Enhanced Muscle Strength and Recovery
Research shows that combining creatine with myHMB can increase lean muscle mass up to 30% more than creatine alone (Wilson et al., 2014, Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition). This blend not only helps build muscle and recover faster, but also reduces muscle degradation, enhances athletic performance, and supports cognitive function—a total performance formula for both body and mind. - June 15, 2025 - Fantastic Nutrition
Good Mana Knows the Secret to Powerful Health Benefits: ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric - A Premium Organic Supplement Grown in Nutrient-Dense Hawaiian Soil
Good Mana, based in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, is raising the industry standard for potency, purity and traceability of turmeric supplements with its premium ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric brand. - May 24, 2025 - Good Mana
New QualiFam Autism Protocol Now Available in U.S. Treats Root Biological Causes Behind Symptoms
Developed by physician-scientist Dr. Ken Alibek, the QualiFam Protocol delivers results in as little as three months by targeting immune and infection-linked triggers. - May 16, 2025 - QualiFam
Truvy® and Sweet Minerals Partner to Expand Global Health & Beauty Opportunities via Bytru.com
Truvy® has integrated the product and multi-level marketing (MLM) operations of Sweet Minerals into its business at Bytru, making Sweet Minerals’ celebrated beauty products available to a broader global audience. - May 12, 2025 - Truvy
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) Appoints Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D
IVC is pleased to announce the appointment of Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D, marking a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and innovative health and wellness products. Nora brings more than 30 years of experience in regulatory compliance and quality management systems, with deep expertise in cGMP, QMS, FSMA/FSVP, training, auditing, labeling, and supplier qualifications. - April 26, 2025 - International Vitamin Corporation
matrihealth GmbH Qualifies Soluble Elastin Hydrolysate matripure® for Use in Cosmetics
matrihealth GmbH has qualified matripure® elastin for use in cosmetics, providing manufacturers with a high-quality raw material made in Germany. - March 06, 2025 - matrihealth GmbH
Two Peoria Residents Win $20,000 in National Transformation Contest
Wayne Galpin and Kaitlyn Willis of FXB Peoria have won the 2024 Farrell’s National Challenge, each earning $10,000 for their remarkable yearlong fitness transformations. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping (FXB) combines kickboxing, strength training, nutrition coaching, and accountability to help members achieve lasting health results. Their dedication not only transformed their lives but also inspired their community. - February 19, 2025 - Farrell's Extreme Body Shaping
HealthPub Publishes Comprehensive FODMAP Statistics Report
Research highlights that up to 86% of IBS sufferers experience significant symptom relief by following a low-FODMAP diet, emphasizing its effectiveness in managing bloating, abdominal pain, and irregular bowel movements. - November 23, 2024 - Healthpub
VitaMist® New Wholesale Purchasing Service
New Wholesale Business Offering is Geared for Distributors and Retailers - November 02, 2024 - VitaMist
VITAMIST® Launches New MultiPlus Multivitamin Oral Spray
Multi-Vitamin Plus Oral Spray is a Comprehensive Blend of Essential Nutrients - November 02, 2024 - VitaMist
Bloom Lab Launches The Menopause Playbook on World Menopause Day
In honour of World Menopause Day, Bloom Lab is launching The Menopause Playbook, a no-nonsense guide for today's forward-thinking woman with everything she needs to know to tackle menopause like a pro without having to sift through endless books, articles or studies. Created by Kristina von... - October 20, 2024 - Bloom Lab
Nebula Scientific Announces Private Label Service
New Private White Label Service for Oral Spray Vitamins and Supplements - October 19, 2024 - VitaMist
Aker BioMarine Launches New Website Dedicated to Krill Oil Science and Education
KrillOil.com, a new consumer website for all things related to krill oil, is launching today. - October 06, 2024 - Aker BioMarine
CURE Pharmaceutical Appoints Raymond Watt to Board of Directors
CURE Pharmaceutical, renowned for its innovative sublingual delivery systems, is proud to announce the appointment of Raymond Watt to its Board of Directors. - October 01, 2024 - CURE Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Official CelluCare Product Launch: Don’t Fall for Fake Websites
CelluCare, a leader in natural health supplements, announces the official launch of its newest product - a natural supplement designed to support healthy blood sugar levels. With increasing demand, concerns about counterfeit products being sold online have also risen. CelluCare advises consumers to purchase exclusively from the official website to ensure product authenticity and secure transactions, backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. - August 21, 2024 - CelluCare
VitaMist® Announces Exciting Competition: Win a Year’s Supply of Vitamins for You and a Friend
VitaMist®, a leader in Oral Spray Vitamins and Supplements, is thrilled to announce an exciting new competition offering participants the chance to win a year’s supply of vitamins for both themselves and a friend. - August 16, 2024 - VitaMist
Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Innovative, Patented Non-Invasive Brain Treatment Technology
Silver Scott Mines will be acquiring the assets of AddBrain, Inc.’s technology. It has been used to treat Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s and Suicidal Depression with excellent results. There are ongoing clinical trials in Canada. - August 02, 2024 - Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
New Study Explores Potential Benefits of Biophoton Generators in Alzheimer's Care
Study results shared at Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Philadelphia. - July 30, 2024 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Clinical Studies Highlight the Potential of Tesla BioHealing Biophoton Generator in Improving Mobility for Chronic Stroke Patients
Clinical studies indicate that the Tesla BioHealing® Biophoton Generator may help enhance mobility in patients with chronic stroke conditions. - July 24, 2024 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. Achieves ISO 13485 QMS Certification
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. manufactures unique wellness devices while using a quality management system recently certified by American Systems Registrar (ASR). - July 01, 2024 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
VITAMIST® Unveils New Enhanced Website for Premium Vitamin Oral Sprays
VITAMIST®, inventor of vitamin oral sprays, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.vitamist.com. This significant update underscores VITAMIST's commitment to providing high-quality, science-backed vitamin solutions. - June 13, 2024 - VitaMist
Snova's Halal Extract Wins Its Third Consecutive Gold at the Monde Selection
Snova’s Halal Extract has won the gold award for its third consecutive year at the Monde Selection 2024. ・Snova’s Halal Extract is a skincare product manufactured in accordance with Islamic law (Halal). In Islam, certain ingredients and manufacturing processes are prohibited, so... - May 15, 2024 - Snova Co.
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program