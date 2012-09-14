PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

Ultimate Beauty Health Announces Support for the Celiac Disease Foundation; Tackles Nutritional Absorption Dilemma for People with Celiac Ultimate Beauty Health, today announced their support with the Celiac Disease Foundation, a national organization founded in 1990 to bring about an end to the suffering caused by Celiac disease. Celiac is a serious auto-immune disease that occurs genetically and effects one out of one hundred people... - December 18, 2019 - Ultimate Beauty Health

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

"Bone Science" Will Soon Launch Its Newly Developed Product "Dr’s Grow UP" The teenage years are an important and exciting time in our life. Our body goes through a lot of change and emotions play an important role. Body height, as well as physical appearance, become often important factors for teen self-esteem. They take influence on friendships, school, and dating success. - December 09, 2019 - Redmars America Co., Ltd.

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

Introducing the Multi-Sensory Be Buddy™ Breathing Tool/Comfort Pal That Actually Helps Kids Develop Healthy Stress Responses and Promotes Overall Well-Being Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

Careington Announces Breaking Ground on a Third Location in Frisco Groundbreaking of new campus in Frisco, Texas. - November 07, 2019 - Careington International Corporation

New You Cell Renew Offers NMN. The Same Product Being Researched by NASA for Use in Manned Missions to Mars. Two leading scientists won NASA's iTech competition with a proposal for using NMN to treat DNA that has been damaged by radiation exposure, repair of DNA and RNA along with slowing of the aging process. This finding has caught the attention of NASA. The pair of scientists' biological solution beat out the creations of 300 others in the competition.1. New You Cell Renew is the only company that offers NMN in doses taken and suggested by leading scientist. - October 12, 2019 - New You Cell Renew

Thrivous Upgrades Clarity Daily Nootropic with Synapsa Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has launched Formula 3 of Clarity Daily Nootropic. Formula 3 incorporates Synapsa, a standardized and patented form of bacopa monnieri that has been the subject of more than 30 years of clinical study for memory support. While most cognitive health supplements... - September 25, 2019 - Thrivous

Thrivous Upgrades Alpha with Phosphatidylserine for Healthy Brain Aging Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has upgraded Alpha, the neuroprotector, to include phosphatidylserine. Alpha is a cognitive longevity enhancement supplement that Thrivous developed to support healthy brain aging. Thrivous designed formula 2 of Alpha to enhance its efficacy, enabled by improvements... - September 19, 2019 - Thrivous

THE MAX Challenge of Ramsey Invitation to Their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to invite all Ramsey and near by area residents to their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in one of their newest location in Ramsey, New Jersey on September 28th, 2019. THE MAX Challenge... - September 08, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

Thrivous Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Utah has accredited Thrivous. After review, BBB determined that Thrivous meets its Standards for Trust: build trust, advertise honestly, tell the truth, be transparent, honor promises, be responsive, safeguard privacy, and embody integrity. Thrivous has committed to continue... - September 04, 2019 - Thrivous

Dr. David Dayton Joins Thrivous Science Advisor Board Dr. David Dayton has joined the science advisor board at Thrivous, the human enhancement company. The board informs ongoing product and service development, reflecting Thrivous' commitment to guidance from consensus science in its mission to help customers access technology with the greatest potential... - August 28, 2019 - Thrivous

Blue Trail Software Relaunch a Menopause App, My Luna, to Support Women’s Health and Wellbeing Blue Trail Software relaunch a menopause app to help women predict and reduce hotflashes when they reach menopause. My Luna is a mobile app that helps women keep control over every aspect of their health and wellbeing during menopause, the important stage with many physical and emotional changes. - August 26, 2019 - My Luna

MADSA Publishes Malaysian Dietary Supplements Industry Status & Outlook Report The Malaysian Dietary Supplements Association publishes inaugural market research data on the status and outlook of the industry in Malaysia as foreign published market research is based on remote desktop methodology. - August 25, 2019 - Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association

Thrivous Upgrades Clarity with Bioavailable Vitamin B Complex Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has upgraded Clarity, the daily nootropic, to include bioavailable Vitamin B Complex. Clarity is a cognitive enhancement supplement that Thrivous developed to improve focus, memory, and mood. Thrivous designed formula 2 of Clarity to support brain function and... - August 21, 2019 - Thrivous

Thrivous Launches Alpha, the Extended Daily Nootropic Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has developed and brought to market Alpha, the extended daily nootropic. Alpha is designed for daily use to support long-term brain function. It is also designed to complement Clarity, Serenity, and Surge, nootropics previously developed and brought to market... - August 11, 2019 - Thrivous

Board Certified OB/Gyn Publishing First Book, “Wait, Don’t Take My Uterus” Dr. Geoffrey Cly, Board Certified OB/Gyn, Founder of HonestOBGYN is publishing a light-hearted book with an message on serious topics such as hysterectomy, endometriosis and miscarriage. Dr. Cly's mission is to help women get their life back, end chronic pain and heal with confidence. - August 08, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

Rebel Herbs to Attend the 2019 AANP Annual Convention and Exhibition The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians will be holding their annual conference at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland August 15-17. This year marks 100 years of Naturopathic Licensure in the United States. Attendees are invited to “celebrate the past, present & future of naturopathic... - August 03, 2019 - NuAxon Bioscience

Thrivous Launches Surge, the Acute Nootropic Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has developed and brought to market Surge, the acute nootropic. Surge is designed for occasional use to increase energy and focus, and to reduce side effects from caffeine. It is also designed to complement Clarity and Serenity, nootropics previously developed... - August 01, 2019 - Thrivous

Salutoceuticals Announces Addition of Henry Berkowitz as CEO Salutoceuticals, LLC, the company that produces Doc Parsley’s Sleep Remedy, announced the addition of Henry Berkowitz as Chief Executive Officer. - July 25, 2019 - Salutoceuticals, LLC

Dr. Cly, Board Certified OB/Gyn, Spreading Hope for Women for Miscarriage Prevention Month, "Miscarriage is Preventable" Dr. Cly, Board Certified OB/Gyn, hosting miscarriage prevention month with daily miscarriage information all month long. - July 16, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

RxBioLabs Starts Production of CimexiShield as a Topical Bed Bug Repellent RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs

Pharmacy Town Host Grand Opening Event Pharmacy Town hosted its grand opening event on June 28th, 2019. The newest pharmacy in town is located at 1560 State Highway 35 Ocean, NJ inside the Super Foodtown of Ocean. Special guests at the Grand Opening were Mayor Christopher Siciliano, Deputy Mayor Richard Long, Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling,... - July 09, 2019 - Pharmacy Town

Honest OBGyn Launches New Internet Medical Platform Dr. Cly, a Board Certified physician for 20+ years, launches HonestOBGyn.com, a new internet medical platform that gives you the education to determine if you need a second opinion, in a way that has never been done before in America. - June 12, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

Pharmacy Town Set to Deliver Unmet Healthcare Needs to Patients in Ocean, NJ “With healthcare being so complex these days, Pharmacy Town’s main goal is to deliver quality healthcare in a caring, compassionate, and cost-effective manner. Patients come first at Pharmacy Town!” said Dev Tailor, pharmacist. - June 07, 2019 - Pharmacy Town

Plant-Based Weight Loss Pill Calocurb Rapidly Expands Globally The ground-breaking plant-based dietary supplement calocurb™ is rapidly expanding internationally. Last week Iceland joined the list of countries that the supplement is now available in, which includes the United States, China and New Zealand. According to calocurb’s maker – LifeStream... - May 31, 2019 - Calocurb

Raritan Pharmaceuticals Awarded 2018 Supplier of the Year at Walmart Canada Raritan Pharmaceuticals announced that Walmart Canada, a key customer of Raritan, has awarded its 2018 Supplier of the Year award to Raritan Pharmaceuticals in the Health and Wellness Category. Raritan Pharmaceuticals received the award for Private Brand Consumables, Health & Wellness. The award... - April 23, 2019 - Raritan Pharmaceuticals

Dream Dental Announces Mother’s Day Dream Smile Giveaway Dream Dental is giving away free full-mouth makeover to a deserving mother. On Mother's Day 2019, Dream Dental will give away a prize worth $40,000 to $50,000 to one special person. - April 18, 2019 - Dream Dental

Haas Wellness Center Presents Healthy Living Fair Experience natural healthcare and treatments, sample delicious and organic bites, and browse local, healthy goods. - April 01, 2019 - Haas Wellness Center

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

New You Cell Renew Introduces a New Supplement to Renew Your DNA and Support Overall Health New You Cell Renew has taken NMN, a nucleotide molecule and NAD precursor that renews DNA and RNA to the next level. Launching the first NMN - CoQ10 supplement that helps support Heart, Muscles, Glucose Levels, and Cells, while renewing DNA and increasing exercise endurance. New You Cell Renew supplements... - March 19, 2019 - New You Cell Renew

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Ramsey, NJ Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand Its Operations with Brand-New Location in Ramsey, NJ. THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to announce its new location in Ramsey, NJ opening this Summer. A comprehensive... - March 15, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

m16.health Announces the Launch of Its Technology Platform for Employee Health and Wellness with Pre-Loaded Services m16.health is excited to announce the launch of its technology platform for employee health and wellness with pre-loaded services, This is a self-service platform which can be used by employees of companies that have signed up with m16.health, that platform provides a seamless and easy to use interface for health & wellness needs of its members who are typically employees of subscribed companies. The platform was officially beta launched on 1st of March, 2019. - March 12, 2019 - m16.health

BioTork and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits Enter Joint Development Collaboration BioTork, LLC and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) a business unit of Lallemand Inc. are pleased to jointly announce the formalization of a collaboration for the development of improved yeast strains for the ethanol industry. “BioTork has been working with Lallemand, a world leader... - March 11, 2019 - BioTork

DrFormulas Releases New Chewable Probiotics for Kids' and Adults' Oral Health DrFormulas®, a physician founded health and nutrition company, has added Nexabiotic® Chewable Probiotics for Kids and Adults to its lineup of products meant to help with oral and gut health. Poor oral health causes cavities and bad breath. Oral health is often overlooked in its necessity to maintain... - March 05, 2019 - DrFormulas

NuAxon Bioscience Welcomes Advisory Board Member Award-winning company brings on health educator and consultant. - February 24, 2019 - NuAxon Bioscience

Santa Barbara Medical and Day Spa Celebrates 13 Year Anniversary Evolutions Medical & Day Spa Anniversary Open House will be held this year on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm - February 20, 2019 - Evolutions Medical and Day Spa

Rebel Herbs Announces Product Launch Award winning company announces the release of 10 new single herb capsule products. - February 13, 2019 - NuAxon Bioscience

Plant Extract Can Help Prevent Cancer Recurrence says the Beljanski Foundation Rauwolfia Vomitoria, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells - February 08, 2019 - The Beljanski Foundation

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Makers Nutrition Discuss Their Role as a One-Stop Shop Supplement Manufacturer Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Makers Nutrition President/CEO Jason Provenzano and Senior Vice President Steve Finnegan on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International. - February 08, 2019 - Makers Nutrition, LLC

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Warrington, PA; Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand Its Operations with Brand-New Location in Warrington, PA The MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to announce its new location in Warrington, PA opening in April of 2019. - February 08, 2019 - The MAX Challenge

Milestone in Cancer Stem Cell Research by Beljanski Foundation Research Shows Pao Pereira, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells. - February 08, 2019 - The Beljanski Foundation

Longwood, FL Direct Primary Care (DPC) Now Offers Intravenous Nutraceutical Therapy Nostalgia Family Medicine and Wellness Center Has IV Therapy for Men and Women Interested in Revitalizing Their Body. - February 04, 2019 - Nostalgia Family Medicine and Wellness Center