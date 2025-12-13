Recent Headlines
FDB Panel Fittings Announce a Wide Range of Industrial Handles for Enclosures, Cabinets, and Drawers
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce the availability of an extensive range of industrial-grade handles for enclosures, cabinets, panels, and drawers - now offered ex-stock for immediate dispatch via the FDB Online Store. Designed to meet the needs of diverse industrial environments, the... - December 13, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
120 Deg. Stainless Steel Concealed Hinge – New from FDB Online
FDB Online are pleased to announce this 120 deg. stainless steel hinge, new to their range. Designed for concealed fitting, this AISI 304 hinge features a removable pin for door removal in assembly or later service. Explains MD Gary Miles, “This is a robust and long-lived hinge suitable for... - November 25, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
New from Fdb Panel Fittings – A Black Aluminium Rear-Mounted Handle
Ideally suited for industrial applications, this new 150mm rear mounted grab handle from FDB Panel Fittings features a broad oval section which provides a natural fit in the hand. - November 01, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Advanced Gasket Sealing Systems from FDB Panel Fittings Ensure Superior Ingress Protection
FDB Panel Fittings, specialists in industrial access hardware, announce an ex-stock range of gasket sealing systems optimised for enclosure doors and specialist vehicles. - October 23, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Online Offer Slam Latch Set with Inside Safety Release
FDB Online are pleased to announce this large format Surface-Mount Slam Latch Set. It offers an inside safety release which is widely required for large-size insulated enclosures, such as cold stores or containerised units, where a surface-mounted latch is preferable to avoid breaching the thermal... - September 14, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Industrial Lift-Off Hinges for Enclosures and Panels from FDBdb Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings have a great offering of externally mounting lift-off hinges in traditional style black diecast with stud fixing for improved security and aesthetic along with a torpedo/bullet style in chrome. - July 26, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
External Grab Handles Now Available Online from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to offer their ex-stock grab handles for industrial applications – enclosures, doors, drawers, access panels, carry cases, instrumentation, with good hand clearance and ergonomic design. - July 12, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings Announces Their Rocfast Service for Streamlined Lock Assembly and Logistics
The Rocfast customer service program, available from FDB Panel Fittings, is designed to save time, reduce costs, and eliminate ordering errors, whilst guiding engineers and buyers through the complete process of lock assembly. - May 21, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Hinges for Electronic Enclosures Available from FDB Panel Fittings
The range of premium hinges from FDB Panel Fittings are designed to enhance the functionality and protection of enclosures across a wide variety of applications. - May 12, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Electrical Expands High-Quality Range of Enclosed Electrical Protection Devices for Industrial, Rail and MOD Applications
As the UK’s construction and infrastructure projects regain momentum, FDB Electrical Online is proud to announce an extensive range of enclosed electrical protection devices. These high-performance solutions are designed for industrial and commercial sites, utilities, healthcare facilities,... - May 04, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Enclosure and Cabinet Hardware Update from FDB Panel Fittings for Specialist Panel Builders
Gary Miles, MD at FDB Panel Fittings, discusses the latest updates in enclosure and cabinet hardware for specialist panel builders. - March 28, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Vibration-Resistant Quarter-Turn Locks from EMKA Ltd
EMKA has introduced a new robust vibration-resistant quarter turn lock onto the market which is suitable for a wide range of applications, including transport, machine building & plant engineering or in the design of industrial cabinets. - March 22, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Ex-Stock HG-TS Series Stainless Steel Torque Hinges from FDBPanel Fittings Online Shop
FDB Panel Fittings now have HG-TS series torque hinges available on their online store. These stainless steel hinges are suitable for marine applications and other harsh environments. - March 06, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Colour Printing on Enclosure Components from EMKA
The “Everything but the Enclosure” people at EMKA have made life a little bit easier for specialist enclosure and cabinet builders – they can now offer standard 2-colour pad printing onto swinghandles, drawing pockets, air conditioning handles, drawer handles, L handles, T handles... - February 16, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
BCTS Series Stainless Steel Ball Catches Now from FDB Panel Fittings Online Shop
The versatile BCTS series of double ball catches from the FDB Panel Fittings Online store are designed for harsh environments and generally used for interior doors where rapid access is required. - February 14, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA Agent E Electronic Swinghandles at Data Centre World Exhibition, March 2025
EMKA will again be an enthusiastic exhibitor at Data Centre World exhibition from 12 to 13 March 2025 at Excel London on stand DC115 - with an array of data centre-ready cabinet and enclosure access/security equipment. - February 07, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA Ltd Now Offer Custom Hardware OEM Designs
To meet the needs of a custom hardware design where a standard offering is not suitable, EMKA are delighted to now offer modifications to their standard portfolio or indeed completely original designs. - February 07, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Small Lift-Off Enclosure Hinges Available Ex-Stock from FDB Panel Fittings Online Shop
FDB Panel Fittings now offer small lift-off enclosure hinges ex-stock. They have been designed particularly to suit small enclosures as used in electrical/electronic controls and distribution systems located in industrial facilities. - February 01, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Concealed Diecast Enclosure Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Online Store
The FDB Panel Fittings Online store now offer these concealed enclosure hinges in natural finish zinc die, for use “as they are” or for overpainting to suit the cabinet. - January 18, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Black Diecast Butt Hinge from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce this clean design hinge for external mounting of doors on cabinets and enclosures in industrial environments. These robust hinges are part of the FDB Online ex-stock offering for specialist panel builders and custom enclosure manufacturers working with... - January 16, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings Online Offer Heavy Duty Pedestal Hinge
Specialist panel builders will be pleased to learn that the FDB Panel Fittings Online store now has ex-stock availability of pedestal style hinges for enclosure and cabinet doors. The asymmetric design of the hinge lends extra support to enhance door rigidity of large doors on cabinets and... - December 26, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA Locking Technology Especially for Rail Vehicle Construction
EMKA announce their wide range of locking technology related hardware especially for use on rail vehicles – a situation where, in order to ensure the safety of passengers and train crew, all components must perform their intended function with utmost reliability, particularly in the event of a fire. - December 24, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Slam Latch Set by Weston Body Hardware Available from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce this Surface-Mount Slam Latch Set made by leading manufacturer Weston Body Hardware. It offers a fluorescent “mushroom” inside safety release which is widely required for large-size insulated enclosures. - November 30, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Enclosure Door Support Stays Available from FDB Panel Fittings
The experienced team at FDB Panel Fittings have recently announced these enclosure door support stays which form part of the FDB Online offering of ex-stock stays, including telescopic stays. - November 10, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
New Grab Rails and Handles from FDB Panel Fittings
Newly announced by FDB Panel Fittings are these grab rails and handles, offering robust construction and simple front fixing with screws. - October 28, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Electronic Locking Systems from EMKA Ltd.
EMKA (UK) announce their range of electronic locking systems such as handles used in their Agent E systems for stand-alone cabinets and Data Centres using a card or a smartphone app. EMKA also have quick release internally mounted electronic single-point catches and e-pushlock systems for parcel collection lockers or pharmaceutical storage and distribution lockers. - October 25, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Spanner Locks from FDB Panel Fittings Now Available on Their Online Store
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce that their online store now offers many “spanner locks” ex-stock for industrial applications. These locks feature internationally recognised operating keys based on a tool, spanner or coin and so are widely referred to as “spanner... - October 05, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA Remote Smart Access with the iLOQS50
EMKA now offer customers the opportunity to use a mobile phone to unlock control cabinets, a feature that is likely to be especially useful in remote locations. The IP65 handle from their 1317 range has been adapted specially to accept the new cylinder from Finnish manufacturer iLOQ. This enables... - September 14, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Practical Bridge Handles from FDB Panel Fittings
Simple in style, robust and ergonomic in use, these practical bridge handles now offered by FDB Panel Fittings, offer a “fit and forget” solution to many manual opening situations. - August 30, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Universal Budget Latches from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce Universal Budget latches to a Deadbolt design from their sales partner Weston Body Hardware – these are available ex-stock from the FDB Online store to a traditional industry standard format in mild steel or stainless steel for home and industrial... - August 24, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings Offers Camlocks for Typical Locking Needs
FDB offer a select range of camlocks in 11mm, 16mm and 20mm sizes. Round and square format housing styles are available – complete with lock nut and assembled flat cam for immediate fitment into a pre-punched industry-standard cut-out. - August 17, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Small T Handles Now Available from the FDB Online Store
These T handles from FDB Panel Fittings sales partner Lowe & Fletcher are a great choice for cabinet handles, especially where there is plenty of space for people to pass, where their extra convenience is valued, or where it is important to match an existing installation. Gary Miles – MD... - August 08, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Locking L Handle from FDB Panel Fittings for Cabinets and Enclosures Now Ex-Stock
FDB Panel Fittings are delighted to offer traditional L handles for specialist cabinet manufacturers which are now available ex-stock and online from the FDB Online Store – one example being the Lowe & Fletcher 1602 locking L-Handle. Now available from their Online store this handle is... - July 19, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA Agent E Electronic Locking Systems
Developments with the innovative Agent E Swinghandle from EMKA (UK) Ltd offers wireless communication for cabinet security in the protection of valuable/sensitive data such as for server parks or manufacturing and utility centres. - July 04, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Robust Mid and High-Range Locks from FDB Panel Fittings with Excellent IP Sealing
The FDB Online store now offers ex-stock mid and high-range enclosure lock programs which include quarter turn latches, locks, wing-knobs, spanner locks, all with excellent IP ratings, typically to IP65 degrees of sealing. - June 28, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Lift-Off and Other Diecast Hinges for Heavy Enclosure Doors - from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce that they now offer traditional style diecast hinges for use on the outside of enclosures where they can facilitate lift-off operation, to ensure easy removal of doors for access to internal equipment during installation or maintenance. They provide a... - June 20, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA – Smart Access with Mobile Phone App
EMKA's new “EMKA mobile” app transforms a smartphone into a digital key for sophisticated and secure locking of cabinets and enclosures. - June 09, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
IP65/67 Quarter Turn L and T Handles Online from FDB Panel Fittings
The team at FDB Panel Fittings Online store is delighted to announce that they now have full stock of easy to fit traditional L and T style lock handles for all types of generic industrial applications, from production line to office, specialist vehicles to marine, offshore to hangers, control... - June 08, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA at The Security Event, April 2024
This April EMKA (UK) Ltd will welcome visitors to their stand No. 4/N67 in The Security Event at the NEC from April 30 to May 2 where they will demonstrate their wide range of innovative security hardware including locks, latches, hinges and seals used across all sectors of industry. - April 12, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA at the Commercial Vehicle Show, April 2024
EMKA (UK) Ltd are delighted to be at the Commercial Vehicle Show this year – to be held at the NEC on April 23 to 25 where they will be showing their program of innovative locking, sealing and hinging products on stand no. 5E85. - April 11, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Quarter Turns from FDB Panel Fittings - Thousands of Possible Combinations Simplified with Rocfast Assembly
The team at FDB Panel Fittings have calculated that there are now over 116,000 possible combinations of standard components available at their Online store. - March 29, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA at Data Centre World, March 2024
EMKA will be demonstrating their “Agent E Wireless” wireless locking system at the forthcoming Data Centre World Exhibition at Excel London from 6 to 7 March on stand no D220. Visitors will be able to see how, by leveraging a combination of electromechanical handle, software and... - March 03, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Remote and Electronic Locking Systems from EMKA for Enclosures and Cabinets
EMKA UK recently informed that their new Rack Management Systems are installed worldwide in data centres and server parks of banks and co-location centres where a combination of electromechanical handles, software and radio technology is considered the best choice – such as the "Agent... - February 20, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Fdb Panel Fittings Offer a Latch Solution to Keep Supply Chains Open, Flexible and Working Fas
The Online team at FDB Panel Fittings are delighted to announce their solution to keeping supply chains open, flexible and working fast, with their ex-stock urgent delivery of a wide range of Cam latches with barrel body and inserts. These often resemble a nut or screwhead and so are referred to as a “spanner” lock, a type of quarter turn mechanism for secure closure of cabinet and enclosure doors. - January 10, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Updated Standard Program Swinghandles for Enclosures and Cabinets from EMKA
EMKA recently issued an update on their standard program of low profile swinghandles for enclosures and cabinets covering the benefits of this design technology, these include smooth doors with no marked protrusions offering increased safety as there is no danger of snagging on clothes as people... - December 02, 2023 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
New Stainless Compression Latches with Wing Knob Inserts Available from FDB Panel Fittings
New stainless steel compression latches to IP65/67 now from the DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings sales partnership allow flexible use, especially in outdoor situations where their wing knob inserts enable quick and easy operation even with a gloved hand. - November 09, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
Transport Hardware for Commercial and Specialist Vehicles, from EMKA
Electronic locking systems from EMKA are also of value for sectors far removed from electrical and electronic cabinets, in applications such as commercial vehicles and caravan manufacture where they offer a way that closure and locking systems may be completely mounted internally and therefore not visible from the outside. - November 04, 2023 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
FDB Panel Fittings Handles – Bridge, Bow, Grab, Lift and "D" Styles
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce that their online store now has an extensive stock of handles for doors, drawers, panels, equipment and cases from a range of manufacturers, in various materials. Handles of this type are often the last component to be fitted and can be needed as a matter... - October 20, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
New DIRAK Flush Compression Rotary Latches in Stainless Steel from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce a new flush-mounted design of compression rotary latch in stainless steel with precise compression. They are now rated to IP65 and up to IP69K for protection from dust and water. Typically, this series is suitable for doors and panels in public places... - October 14, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
Panel Building Hardware for Road and Rail Specialist Vehicles Available from EMKA
EMKA have developed application focussed products for road and rail specialist vehicles such as the Double-Red, ePush and eCam lock mechanisms which are coupled with various stainless steel quarter turn locks and hinges, plus the concealed fitting 180° Gear hinge. - October 14, 2023 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.