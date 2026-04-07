Recent Headlines
Pro‑Tek5™ Introduces 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, Delivering Robust High‑Speed Data Protection for Critical Equipment
Pro‑Tek5™ today announced the 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, a next‑generation signal isolation solution engineered to protect high‑speed Ethernet links while maintaining full 10G performance. “We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Pro‑Tek5 product line with the... - April 07, 2026 - HALO Electronics
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs. - October 11, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Communication and USB PTP Timestamp Technologies at IAS 2025
ASIX is set to showcase its latest industrial Ethernet ICs, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stack, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at IAS 2025 in Shanghai. - September 12, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones
The legendary tones of the Warm Audio WA-47 and WA-87 R2 studio microphones are now available in two new formats: the feature-rich Jr Series and the streamlined Jr Studio Essential Series—both built around the same professional capsules as their flagship studio counterparts, at prices that bring iconic studio sound to a wider creative audience - September 04, 2025 - Warm Audio
Lightsand Unveils Next-Generation SAN Extension Machines: A New Era in Data Connectivity and Protection
LightSand, a leader in Storage Area Network (SAN) connectivity, has launched its G3 HCi-1248 series, marking a transformative leap in data transfer and protection technology. Designed for mission-critical IT environments, this next-generation solution combines ultra-low latency, advanced compression, and high availability features to meet the increasing demands for long-distance data replication and disaster recovery. - November 28, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Lightsand Partners with TheSumMeet to Build a Startup in 24 Hours at Web Summit Lisbon
Lightsand is proud to support TheSumMeet.com in a groundbreaking initiative to create a fully operational startup within 24 hours during Web Summit Lisbon. This bold social experiment brought together a diverse team of 100 strangers – including developers, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs – to turn a concept into reality, highlighting the power of rapid collaboration and innovation. - November 15, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Sencore Continues to Evolve the AFN Platform with New 12G-SDI Input Option
Sencore, a recognized leader in video delivery solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 12G-SDI encoder input option to the Sencore AFN platform. This enhancement underscores Sencore’s ongoing commitment to advancing the AFN platform and delivering... - November 07, 2024 - Sencore
Wireless Power Consortium Names Four New Board Members
New Members Add Further Industry Leadership to WPC’s Board - October 08, 2024 - Wireless Power Consortium
Sencore Partners with StreamVX to Deliver Turnkey OTT Workflow Solution, to be Showcased at SCTE TechExpo24
Sencore, a leading provider of video delivery and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with StreamVX, a pioneer in OTT workflow software. Together, Sencore and StreamVX are introducing a low-cost, turnkey OTT workflow solution designed to meet the evolving needs of... - September 24, 2024 - Sencore
ASIX to Showcase Latest IO-Link Software Stacks Solutions at IAS 2024
ASIX Electronics is set to showcase its latest ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks, AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX IO-Link Master Software Stack, and AXM57104A TSN PCIe NIC solutions at IAS 2024 in Shanghai. - September 22, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Sencore and Showfer to Highlight Collaborative Innovations at IBC 2024
Showcasing Advanced Content Management and Distribution Solution - August 14, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Showcases their Latest Broadcast Solutions and Products at IBC 2024
Sencore Inc., a premier provider of professional broadcast solutions, is proud to showcase its latest and most popular products at IBC from September 13-16, 2024, at the RAI in Amsterdam, where there will be a focus on enhancing broadcast contribution, content distribution, and monitoring of... - July 25, 2024 - Sencore
Electro Rent Expands Professional Services Portfolio to Include Test Equipment Calibration Services
A comprehensive solutions provider for customers to rent, lease, purchase, calibrate, and optimize test and measurement equipment - May 10, 2024 - Electro Rent
Sencore and Showfer Announce Collaboration at NAB 2024, with a Brand-New Content Management and Distribution Solution
Sencore, a leading provider of professional content delivery solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Showfer, a pioneer in content management platforms. Together, they are set to redefine the landscape of content transport, monitoring, playout, and workflow scheduling... - March 27, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Unveils Exciting Lineup at NAB 2024: Showcasing Comprehensive Solutions for Managed Content and Distribution, Monitoring, Contribution Encoding, and ATSC 3.0
Sencore, a leading innovator in cutting-edge video solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2024, April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As a trusted industry player, Sencore is set to showcase a dynamic range of solutions... - March 08, 2024 - Sencore
Gray Water Ops' Patented Smart Coin™ Revolutionizes Charitable Giving, Harnessing the Power of Donor Dedication
Inspired by Einstein's famous theory of relativity (E=mc²), Gray Water Ops introduces the Theory of Donor Dedication (C=md²). In this model: C represents the potential for charitable impact through a custom-designed, patented Smart Coin™. m represents the mission or the cause of the non-profit. d stands for donors and dedication, multiplied by itself to underscore the exponential power of passionate supporters. - February 23, 2024 - Gray Water Ops, LLC
ASIX Unveils New Generation PCIe to Multi I/O Controller
ASIX Electronics unveils the new generation "AX99100A PCIe to Multi I/O (4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, LB) Controller," providing a cost-effective PCIe to multiple serial/parallel ports & I/O bridge controller solution. Using this solution, customers can easily support multiple serial ports, parallel ports, SPI or local bus I/O interface through the PCIe interface for industrial computers, medical equipment and embedded system applications. - February 01, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils New IO-Link Device Software Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics presents a comprehensive solution, incorporating the EtherCAT to IO-Link Master Gateway and IO-Link Device Software Protocol Stack solutions. This enables customers to seamlessly integrate the latest IO-Link smart sensors and actuators into EtherCAT industrial Ethernet networks, thereby achieving a more flexible and efficient smart factory production environment. - January 18, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
SAF Tehnika Unveils Integra-X2: High Capacity Meets AES 256 Encryption
Building upon the success of the Integra-X series, the Integra-X2 is designed to meet the advanced security needs of government institutions, utilities, and public safety entities. The Integra-X2 includes significant safety features of the preceding Integra-X model, such as secure web access (HTTPS), secure monitoring via SNMP V3, and a Secure Command Line Interface by SSH. Additionally, the Integra-X2 offers multi-level user login access for enhanced security management. - December 21, 2023 - SAF Tehnika
ASIX Unveils USB Ethernet iPXE Solution for Network Booting
ASIX USB Ethernet iPXE solution integrates the iPXE network booting technology with ASIX’s latest USB Ethernet controllers to provide users with a new powerful, flexible, and efficient iPXE network booting experience. - December 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Sencore Unveils AG 2700: A Revolutionary Solution for Future-Proof Retransmission Reception Infrastructure
Sencore, an innovator in broadcast solutions, is thrilled to introduce the AG 2700, a versatile and dense solution engineered for receiving ATSC RF signals, transforming them into ASI and IP outputs, and enabling seamless retransmission for MVPDs and other broadcast entities. Future-Proof... - December 06, 2023 - Sencore
ASIX Unveils AX88772E: a Low-Power, Driverless USB 2.0 Fast Ethernet Controller
ASIX launches the latest AX88772E USB 2.0 to 10/100M Fast Ethernet Controller, featuring a small form factor, low power consumption, and driverless capabilities, which not only satisfies customers' demands for energy-saving and carbon-reducing products, but also enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - November 29, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Sencore Introduces Enhanced Descrambling Capabilities for ARD 3000 Series, Facilitating Seamless ATSC 3.0 Deployment
Sencore, a leading innovator in professional receiver decoder platforms, announces a significant advancement in its ARD 3000 series, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the evolving ATSC 3.0 landscape. The new update, integrated into version 1.17.0 of the unit software, introduces... - November 17, 2023 - Sencore
Arctek Celebrates Success with the Afiniti Platform, Anticipates Future Growth with Sencore
Arctek, a leader in live sports transmissions, is thrilled to mark their partnership with Adtec's Afiniti Platform and is looking forward to the promising future of this collaboration with industry leader Sencore. Brian Stanley, Owner of Arctek, provides insights into this remarkable journey,... - November 03, 2023 - Sencore
ASIX Unveils AX88179B: Instantly Experience Driverless USB Ethernet Connectivity
ASIX launches the new generation of driverless USB Ethernet controller solution - “AX88179B USB 3.2 Gen1 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller.” This solution eliminates the need for annoying driver download and installation steps, enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - October 21, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Ethernet Total Solution at IAS 2023
ASIX to showcase their latest AXM57104 TSN Development Platform & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN total solution, AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution, as well as various EtherCAT slave typical application scenarios at IAS 2023 in Shanghai. - September 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Sencore Expands Its Broadcast Solutions Portfolio with the Acquisition of Adtec Digital's Afiniti Platform
Sencore, a leading technology solutions provider in the broadcast industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Adtec Digital's renowned Afiniti platform. Adtec Digital's Afiniti has made significant strides in contribution, news gathering, and REMI applications, and its... - August 25, 2023 - Sencore
Explore the 2.5G Ethernet World with ASIX’s New AX88279 USB Chip
ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller supports advanced driverless and plug-and-play features by supporting in-box network drivers on different platforms such as macOS, Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc. - August 24, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Sencore to Showcase Cutting-Edge Internet Delivery, Monitoring, and Analysis Solutions at IBC 2023 – Stand 1.F72
Leading Provider of Signal Transmission and Content Delivery Solutions to Unveil New Product - August 18, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Enhances the VideoBridge RF Monitoring System with the Addition of ATSC 3.0 and Increased Density, with New VB258
Sencore, a global leader in cutting-edge broadcasting and video delivery monitoring solutions, is proud to unveil the new Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade - VB258. Designed to revolutionize RF monitoring and analysis, the VB258 sets a new standard in performance, efficiency, and... - August 11, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore to Display Its Extensive Range of Solutions at NAB 2023
Includes New Centra Platform for Broadcasters - March 30, 2023 - Sencore
KeyCast Upgrades AI Virtual Green Screen Software for Professional Broadcast
KeyCast, a leading provider of virtual green screen software for professional broadcast, has announced major upgrades to its user experience, support for 1080p, 60fps formats and IP protocols SRT, NDI as well as plans to add full-body support, single GPU hardware requirement in 2023. These new... - March 24, 2023 - KeyCast
Introducing NUROUM C40 - A Premium Meeting Camera for Small Teams with Budget
NUROUM, an innovative audio-video solution provider based in Philadelphia, introduced their new video conference webcam: NUROUM C40, a camera, mic and speaker all in one. NUROUM C40 is designed for creating a more immersive video conference experience for hybrid work teams. It works with versatile conferencing apps: Zoom, Skype, Teams, Google Hangouts, and other major video conference platforms. - February 02, 2023 - NUROUM
Fan-Assisted Heat Sinks are Designed for Analog Devices Evaluation Boards
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now providing fanSINK heat sinks specifically for cooling the processors on Analog Devices (ADI) evaluation boards for AD9166, AD9986/8, AD9081/2, and on the QUAD-MxFE Platform. - December 23, 2022 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
Mruik's Display is Taking an Active Part in CSR Activities by Reducing Carbon Emissions from Their Manufacturing Plant
Climate change is effecting many countries in this current era and manufacturers all around the world are taking steps towards reducing the emission of harmful gasses to the environment, and Mruik's Display from China is one of them. - December 22, 2022 - Mruik's Display
Sencore Introduces the Impulse 400D Commercial TV 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder
Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, is again adding to their vast Commercial TV portfolio, with the release of the Impulse 400D 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder. The Impulse 400D is a 1RU receiver/decoder with an expanded port selection boasting multiple ASI inputs/outputs, dual SDI outputs,... - October 07, 2022 - Sencore
Sencore to Launch Centra at IBC 2022
Transport and orchestration platform builds upon decades of IP broadcast experience. - August 22, 2022 - Sencore
Vitex Expands 400G Copper Cables Portfolio, Introduces Re-Driver AECs
Leading New Jersey-based fiber optics supplier launches copper re-driver type Active Electrical Cables for data centers expanding its copper network cables product range - August 21, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex to Showcase 5G Transceivers and Active Electrical Cables at SCTE Cable-Tec
Leading New Jersey-based optical transceiver supplier will exhibit its technologically advanced Active Electrical Cables and transceivers in booth 9119 at the upcoming SCTE Cable-Tec in Philadelphia - August 20, 2022 - Vitex LLC
NVISO Announces It Has Reached a Key Interoperability Milestone with BrainChip Akida Neuromorphic IP
NVISO has implemented full interoperability of four AI Apps from its Human Behavioural AI catalogue on the BrainChip Akida neuromorphic processor, achieving average model throughput at more than 1000 FPS and average model storage less than 140 KB. - July 19, 2022 - NVISO SA
Vitex Welcomes Rakesh Sambaraju, Ph.D. as Director of Sales and Technology
Seasoned fiber optics business and technical specialist has joined the New Jersey-based specialty fiber optics supplier. - July 13, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Embedded World Features New Ultra-Compact Antenna Range from Synzen
Synzen’s Constellation Class of Ultra-Compact Flexible Antennas for Small IoT Devices to be Unveiled at Embedded World - June 20, 2022 - Synzen
Touch&Heat Convinces Customers with NFC-Enabled Radiators
New mobile apps beat LCD interfaces hands down for efficient product programming. - May 11, 2022 - IoTize SAS
DIY Cold Plates Can be Customized for Precise Attachment to Hot Electronic Devices
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now providing DIY (do it yourself) cold plates for engineers to custom fit onto devices whose electronics need to be thermally managed for proper performance. ATS’s family of DIY high-performance aluminum cold plates let engineers safely drill holes in patterns in a mounting pattern that matches the specific connection points of hot devices that need cooling, such as IGBTs, MOSFETs, or other power electronics. - May 09, 2022 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
Vitex Expands Product Line, Launches High-Speed, Low Power Active Electrical Cables
Leading fiber optics supplier based in New Jersey introduces high-speed Active Electrical Cables, cost-effective alternative to Active Optical Cables. - April 29, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC Expands Its TAA Compliant Optical Transceiver Portfolio
Vitex LLC, a leading New Jersey-based fiber optics provider to telecom, datacom, and military markets is expanding its TAA-compliant product portfolio to include 100G and 200G transceivers. - April 02, 2022 - Vitex LLC