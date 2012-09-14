PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Ahlers EDV Systeme Distributes IoTize Wireless Solutions IoTize SAS, suppliers of instant wireless solutions for microcontroller-based electronics and industrial systems, announced Ahlers EDV Systeme GmbH as its first regional distributor dedicated to the German, Swiss and Austrian markets. “We are very happy to announce that Ahlers will be representing... - November 30, 2019 - IoTize SAS

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore

The Latest Feature Release for Sencore’s MRD 7000 Pushes the Boundaries of the Flagship IRD Platform Cutting-edge feature set taken to the next level. - October 31, 2019 - Sencore

5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

ATS and bisco industries Announce New Distribution Partnership Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics, and bisco industries, a premier distributor of electronic components and fasteners used for production in aerospace, communication, computer, fabrication, industrial equipment, instrumentation, marine and military industries, are pleased to announce a new North American distribution partnership. - October 02, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Vecow Successfully Expands Fanless Embedded Engines for Service Robots in Asia Markets Powered by Vecow Fanless Embedded Engines, service robots are delivering cleaning tasks in public areas such as at airports, museums and galleries in Asia. They are designed to have personality, human-like, fully coordinated and act as autonomous teams for enhanced productivity and improved cleaning results. - September 28, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Eelink Introduces the Latest 4G LTE GPS Tracker TK419 Eelink Communication Technology Limited releases the latest real 4G LTE FDD GPS tracker-TK419. - September 19, 2019 - Eelink Communication Technology Limited

SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform design. Advantage... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

MOG Presents New VIZZI’s Features at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces the introduction of new features to the VIZZI OTT platform. - September 11, 2019 - MOG Technologies

ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019 After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

MOG Launches mDECK at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces today the launch of a professional media deck appliance, mDECK. - September 06, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches MAM4PRO at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media unveils today one of the highlights at this year IBC Show. - August 31, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG at IBC 2019 MOG Presents New Developments at IBC 2019 - August 28, 2019 - MOG Technologies

ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Eelink Launches the Latest Ultra-Small Temperature Tracker BTT01 Eelink Communication Technology Limited released the latest GPS tracking devices BTT01, a high accuracy temperature tracker. Meanwhile, EElink released the newest software APP Keelin-Beacon, to meet more customer's needs. - August 14, 2019 - Eelink Communication Technology Limited

Updated Feature Release for Sencore’s Internet Distribution Gateway (DMG 7000) Gateway between broadcast MPEG/IP networks and internet-based distribution protocols. - August 02, 2019 - Sencore

OctoTech, Inc. Announces New Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) for IoT Connectivity Applications Today OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company announced five new Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) to complement its existing family RFICs in mass production now. - July 07, 2019 - OctoTech, Inc.

Arastu Systems Assists a New York Based Clinical Laboratory Optimize Their Specimen Collection Process JustTrackers, an IoT based platform, designed by Arastu Systems is being successfully utilized by a New York based laboratory. The solution helps in operational enhancement, by solving challenges such as eradicating excessive paperwork, tracking and managing specimen collection in real-time, etc. Try its free trial version at, www.justtrackers.com - July 04, 2019 - Arastu Systems

MOG Integrates NewTek NDI® Into mxfSPEEDRAIL MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces full support on NewTek’s NDI®, the most widely adopted and used IP technology in the world for transporting video, audio and metadata over standard 1Gb. Ethernet networks. - June 21, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Arastu Systems Announces FPGA based Hardware Platform - ARSFPVX7-1R Arastu Systems announces an FPGA based Hardware Platform for data acquisition applications. The platform has been utilized to capture data in high-performance devices and space related applications. - June 13, 2019 - Arastu Systems

Maha Energy Introduces the All New 8-Cell Turbo Charger-Analyzer Maha Energy Corporation is excited to introduce the Powerex MH-C980 Turbo Charger-Analyzer for 8 AA and AAA rechargeable batteries. Building on the success of its MH-C801D 8-Cell 1 Hour charger and the legendary MH-C9000 WizardOne Charger-Analyzer, Maha Energy incorporated the best of both worlds by combining an 8-cell 1 hour charger with battery health analyzing features. This unique feature allows the user to know the condition of each battery and when to properly replace and recycle them. - May 07, 2019 - Maha Energy Corporation

MOG Technologies Launches a New SDK for Interoperable Master Format (IMF) MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces the launch of a new Software Development Kit that supports the Interoperable Master Format (IMF). - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Presents Machine Learning at NAB with mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announced the launch of two new modules for its production analytics platform. mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE will revolutionize the insights that a user can obtain from the whole production environment. - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG at NABSHOW 2019 NABSHOW – Booth SU7510 MOG Technologies highlights advances in file-based workflows at NABSHOW 2019. MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, will be presenting the latest developments at NAB 2019, taking place 8 to 11 April, booth SU7510, at the... - March 30, 2019 - MOG Technologies

The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019 ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA

ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019 ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

An Infrastructure Development Firm Adopts Arastu Systems Justtrackers Solution Arastu Systems announces successful deployment of their software platform - Justtrackers. It has been adopted by an Infrastructure company, but also cater to applications in diverse industries. Challenges such asset or resource tracking and management can be easily addressed using Justtrackers. Arastu’s solution helps customers reduce operational cost, improvise efforts and optimize processes. - February 28, 2019 - Arastu Systems

Arastu Systems Announces FPGA Implementation for Their Low Latency Switch Solution Financial trading systems companies require an ethernet solution that provides low latency during real-time payload. Considering the application needs, Arastu Systems, a product engineering company, has their Low latency Ethernet Switch solution validated on FPGA. They verified the real-time speed for the solution by monitoring live traffic. - February 08, 2019 - Arastu Systems

MOG Central Ingest System with Direct Ingest Into Adobe Creative Cloud MOG Central Ingest System new capability to ingest directly into Adobe Creative Cloud. - January 10, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG and Panasonic Together on 4K Workflows MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces to join Panasonic “4K Workflows Partners.” MOG had been collaborating with Panasonic since its first steps back in 2007. The company is a P2, and AVC-Ultra Partner due to the developments... - December 12, 2018 - MOG Technologies

Nebula Systems Confirm Telematic Chipset, NC1701, First Commercial Firmware Release Connected Car Innovators Nebula Systems have released an exciting new hardware solution to greatly increase access to valuable vehicle data. The NC1701 is a dedicated vehicle communications chip solution capable of extracting OEM data from any vehicle. It can be embedded into any telematic device and... - November 16, 2018 - Nebula Systems Ltd

SparkLAN Launches WNFQ-261ACNI(BT) & WPEQ-261ACNI(BT) Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module. - November 14, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Westborough High-Tech Company Receives “Manufacturer of the Year” On Tuesday, October 30th, Metamagnetics was invited to the Massachusetts State House on behalf of Representative Carolyn Dykema, to receive the award for “Manufacturer of the Year.” Hosted by the MA Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, the 3rd Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony took place... - November 07, 2018 - Metamagnetics

Kido Announces X3 Smartwatch for Kids, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform Kido (www.kido.com.cn) announced today, at the Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit event in Hong Kong, its latest flagship smartwatch designed for kids, the Kido X3. Based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform, Kido X3 is Kido’s third generation product and is packed with a rich feature-set... - October 28, 2018 - Kido

Adnoviv/UH Awarded $750K Grant from the National Science Foundation for Smart-Building Occupancy Detection Technology Adnoviv LLC has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II grant for $750,000 to commercialize innovative technology by conducting research and development (R&D) on low-cost sensors capable of real human presence detection and occupant monitoring,... - October 25, 2018 - Adnoviv LLC

Vitex LLC Announces Availability of New Tunable Laser Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic components announced today that the company added an integrated tunable laser assembly to its portfolio. The LYTLS7600 is a tunable laser assembly compatible with the OIF “Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly” (ITLA) MSA -based on a novel monolithic... - October 11, 2018 - Vitex LLC

President Electronics USA Introduces the "BILL FCC" CB Radio Ultra compact Bill FCC CB radio is loaded with features such as Weather Channels, 7 Color Display, USB charging socket, and much more. - September 18, 2018 - President Electronics USA

BrightVR 360 4K Camera is Now Available for Pre-Order The pre-order campaign includes free access to Vizzi live streaming platform so that every creator can quickly acquire and delivery 360 production contents. - September 15, 2018 - MOG Technologies

IoTize TapNLink Wins NFC Innovation Award for Best Emerging Concept Combination of ST25DV-I2C Dynamic NFC and BLE improves users' experiences with industrial systems - September 11, 2018 - IoTize SAS

A Fortune 500 F&B Manufacturer Achieves Increased Plant Efficiency Leveraging Arastu’s PlantOI Solution Arastu Systems assists a Fortune 500 Food and Beverage Manufacturer with their challenge related to capturing Breakdown and Stoppage information during downtime using their Industrial IoT solution. Arastu’s PlantOI solution helped customer optimize their production process. - September 07, 2018 - Arastu Systems

KVIQ Thrives with New NVerzion Source Switch, NFinity Server, and NControl Package NVerzion and KVIQ have worked together to create an innovative broadcast solution that eliminates extraneous hardware with this new, Source-Switch technology. - July 21, 2018 - NVerzion