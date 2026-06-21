Recent Headlines
Within Mattress & Bed Manufacturing
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Mobile Wallpaper App to Inspire Interior Design Enthusiasts and DIYers
Kasentex, a recognized leader in premium home bedding, today announced the launch of its new mobile application, "Home & Bedding Wallpapers." This mobile-first platform offers design enthusiasts, professional interior decorators, and DIY homeowners a curated collection of... - June 21, 2026 - Kasentex
Keetsa Announces Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event: Savings on Premium Quality Mattresses Online and in Stores
As Memorial Day approaches, Keetsa, the leading provider of stress-free mattress shopping, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event. Now through May 31, 2024, Keetsa will offer exclusive discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of premium mattresses, both... - May 13, 2024 - Keetsa
Sleep Green: Orange Mattress - Custom Bedding Introduces Eco-Friendly Custom Bedding Solutions
With a gentle step towards a more sustainable future, Orange Mattress Custom Bedding is delighted to unveil its new line of eco-friendly custom bedding solutions. This thoughtful collection, designed with both comfort and the environment in mind, caters to the increasing preference for... - February 08, 2024 - Orange Mattress - Custom Bedding
Kasentex Bedding Prepares for Prime Day with Major Discounts
Kasentex bedding, a leading provider of high-quality bedding products, is gearing up for Prime Day with major discounts on its entire line of products. From quilts and pillowcases to comforters and duvets, Kasentex has something for everyone. Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping event that is... - June 11, 2023 - Kasentex
NXTbed Studio Announces the Launch of Their "Bed Compass" Mobile App
NXTbed Studio has announced the launch of their "Bed Compass" mobile app, a device-based 3D mattress fitting system. The Bed Compass 3D mattress fitting system utilizes advanced A.I. machine learning technology from Size Stream, a body scanning industry leader. It empowers online... - May 15, 2023 - NXTbed Studio
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Line of Chenille Bath Rugs
Kasentex Home Bedding, a leading provider of high-quality bedding and home décor products, today announced the launch of its new line of bathroom rugs. The new bath rugs are made from soft, durable materials and are available in a variety of styles and colors to match any décor. The... - April 10, 2023 - Kasentex
Kasentex Releases New Line of Cat and Dog Beds
Kasentex is known for their home bedding, has released a new line of bedding for cats and dogs. The bedding is made from high-quality materials and is designed to keep your pet comfortable and stylish. "We're extremely fortunate our comforters and quilts have been well received," says... - March 06, 2023 - Kasentex
KASENTEX Home Bedding Introduces California King Size Comforter Sets
If you're in the market for a new comforter set, you'll want to check out the latest release from KASENTEX Home Bedding. The california king size comforter sets are sure to add a touch of luxury to any bedroom. The comforters are soft to the touch and features a down-like fill that will keep you... - October 28, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Reaches Top 20 of Amazon's Bedding Comforters List
Comforters are a type of bedding that are meant to keep you warm. They come in many different materials, but one of the most popular types are the sherpa comforter. A popular destination to find comforters is Amazon. There are many items on Amazon's Top "Bedding Comforters" list. - September 23, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Introduces Silky Smooth Pillowcases
Kasentex has introduced a new line of soft and breathable pillowcases that are ideal for people who get warm at night. These silky smooth pillowcases won't stick on your body when you perspire, and provide a cool, refreshing night's sleep. Although summer is a time for luxuries, sometimes those... - August 04, 2022 - Kasentex
Announcing NJ Family Business Making Handmade Horse Hair Natural Mattresses for 120 Years
Custom Handmade Horse Hair Mattresses Made in the US. Orange Mattress and Custom Bedding Company create tailored horse hair and cotton innerspring mattresses. These are customized to the firmness the customer requests (soft, medium, firm, or super firm) and can easily be customized for your unique bed size. - June 27, 2022 - Orange Mattress - Custom Bedding
KASENTEX Bedding Introduces New Spring Quilt Colors
KASENTEX quilt sets can be all season or uniquely designed for a nice spring day or summer day. With each bedding item being OEKO TEX Standard 100 Certified, these quilts are tested for harmful substances to ensure it's good for our health. Proudly introducing its new Spring color quilts. The... - May 28, 2022 - Kasentex
KASENTEX Bedding Donates Blankets to Ukraine
More than 8 million people have fled Ukraine as reported by NPR. Many organizations are helping with aid relief including New Jersey bedding brand KASENTEX. The donation of bedding and blankets were made possible with support from Mirek Bogdanowicz of M.B. Turnkey Design, LLC and Lukasz Dziewulski,... - May 07, 2022 - Kasentex
KASENTEX Sherpa Comforter Becomes an Amazon Top 20 Bedding Essential
KASENTEX comforters can be all season or uniquely designed for a nice spring day or the cold winter nights. With each bedding item being OEKO TEX Standard 100 Certified, these comforters are tested for harmful substances to ensure it's good for our health. "Soft, not too lightweight but also... - April 24, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Makes Top List of Best Comforters on Amazon
The Kasentex All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Set has been named one of The Best Comforters to Shop on Amazon. - April 10, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Reaches Five Best Amazon's Deals
Kasentex bedding sets are now in Amazon best deals/ - March 27, 2022 - Kasentex
2021 Holiday Gift Ideas with Amazon Small Business Kasentex
Black Friday is right around the corner. However it's always good to support local and small businesses no matter the time of year. Many small businesses now rely on Amazon in this highly sophisticated retail world to meet customer expectations. Who doesn't love free shipping and 2 day delivery? - October 29, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Makes Top Bedding List by Bustle Magazine
Bustle is a premiere magazine for women for the hottest trends, entertainment and lifestyle. Kasentex has been named on of "The 13 Best Comforters On Amazon For A Restful Night’s Sleep" in Bustle magazine. "We're so glad for our bedding comforters to be featured with such a... - October 29, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Introduces New Quilt Sets for the Fall Season
The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching and will be here before you know it with Black Friday around the corner. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our spring bedding sets after... - October 21, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Introduces New Sherpa Comforter Colors for Holiday 2021
The holidays are approaching and will be here before you know it. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our sherpa comforter bedding after they gave it as a gift," says Gloria Comforter, the... - August 28, 2021 - Kasentex
New Jersey Retailer Kasentex Donates Bedding to Local Non Profit
Kasentex has donated over 1000 bedding items to local non profits including Fish, Inc., a service organization of volunteers who respond with compassion to the needs of the poor, the elderly, the homeless, and those who "fall between the cracks" of public assistance. The New York Times... - August 13, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Makes Top List of Best Comforters by Bustle
Bustle is a premiere magazine for women for the hottest trends, entertainment and lifestyle. Kasentex has been named on of "The 13 Best Comforters On Amazon For A Restful Night’s Sleep" in Bustle magazine. "We're so glad for our bedding comforters to be featured with such a... - August 07, 2021 - Kasentex
Holiday Gift Ideas 2021 with Amazon Small Business Kasentex and Many Others
Small Business Saturday is now a national day. However it's always good to support local and small businesses no matter the time of year. Many small businesses now rely on Amazon in this highly sophisticated retail world to meet customer expectations. Who doesn't love free shipping and 2 day... - July 31, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Holiday Guide 2021
The holidays are approaching and will be here before you know it. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our bedding after they gave it as a gift," says Gloria Comforter, the social... - July 29, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Home Introduce the Perfect Kid's Bedding Set
What's included in a bedding set? You would expect everything from sheets to pillow cases. However some bed sets include a comforter and a pillow case. Some bed sets on Amazon include two pillows. However the Kasentex Bed In A Bag Comforter Bedding Set includes a minimum of 5 different pieces... - July 25, 2021 - Kasentex
Amazon Shoppers Love This Kasentex Sherpa Comforter That's Currently on Sale
Kasentex is an online retailer featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine and Bustle Magazine. Their newest edition, a luxury sherpa comforter has reached top #25 on Amazon's Best Comforters list. "We're so fortunate our sherpa comforter has been well received," says Gloria Randall, Kasentex... - July 17, 2021 - Kasentex
Rize Launches New Catalog with Streamlined Pricing
Updated product information and pricing make it easier to order. - July 03, 2021 - Rize
Kasentex Reaches Amazon's Top 100
Kasentex indoor/outdoor chair cushions are now an Amazon top 100 item. - June 17, 2021 - Kasentex
In a Mattress Store Chain First, Texan Mattress to Start Accepting Crypto
Texan Mattress will be the first in mattress store chain in Texas to accept cryptocurrency. - June 11, 2021 - Texan Mattress
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches Wholesale Catalog
Small business and boutiques can now include one of Cosmopolitan Magazine's top rated comforters to their collection. Kasentex, an online home bedding retailer, has joined Faire.com to offer wholesale pricing. Kasentex ranks in at number 9, according to Cosmopolitan. Here is what Cosmopolitan... - June 05, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Gears Up for Amazon Prime Day: June 21-22
Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be June 21-22 according to Amazon. This annual event brings deep discounts, especially to those with an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime Day is not only a sales event. Amazon has previously included concerts featuring Taylor Swift in 2019. "Prime members saved... - June 04, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Named as One of Cosmopolitan's 11 Best Down Comforters
Everyone has heard of Cosmopolitan, the American fashion and entertainment magazine has published their "The 11 Best Down Comforters for the Dreamiest Sleep of Your Life." Kasentex ranks in at number 9. Here is what Cosmopolitan said, "This much-loved blue comforter is made with a... - May 22, 2021 - Kasentex
Local New Jersey Bedding Brand Kasentex is a Cosmopolitan Best Seller
Hillsborough New Jersey's very own bedding company has made Cosmopolitan's "The 11 Best Down Comforters for the Dreamiest Sleep of Your Life" list. The local company is number 9 on the listing which is quite an accomplishment for any small business. Here's what Cosmopolitan said about... - May 15, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Home Adds 2 New Throw Blankets to Its Collection
You wouldn't wear winter boots during summer. So why use winter bedding during summer? Kasentex has always created function home bedding products that are functional, vertisile, and just makes sense. The Kasentex 100% cotton premium lightweight throw blanket is designed for the spring and summer... - May 14, 2021 - Kasentex
New Jersey Online Retailer Donates Bedding to Local Non Profit
Kasentex, a New Jersey online retailer, donates hundreds of bedding items to local non profit - Fish Inc. - April 28, 2021 - Kasentex
Amazon Shoppers Love This 5 Star Rated Comforter from Kasentex
How do you differentiate yourself from a sea of endless comforters? By being unique. Kasentex has prided themselves with offering comforters that are always multifaceted. - April 24, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Home Bedding Helps Combat Indoor Bedroom Allergies
The majority of our time is spent indoors. And while our homes have always been considered a respite from the outside world, research shows we might need to look a bit closer at our indoor environment. - April 22, 2021 - Kasentex
Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Love This Comforter from Kasentex
You deserve the best sleep. Getting the right amount of sleep at night is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Kasentex's well known quality reversible comforters has provided hundreds of Amazon shoppers the sleep that is deserved. - April 19, 2021 - Kasentex
Rize Introduces New, Easy-to-Ship Line of Upholstered Beds
Four stylish, comfortable models come with all parts in one box. - April 15, 2021 - Rize
Premium Silk Mask Brand UNCU London to Redefine Luxury with Launch of New Sleepwear and Self-Care Line
UNCU London, the luxury silk mask and accessories brand, has today announced the launch of its eagerly anticipated line of Mulberry Silk sleepwear and self-care products. Set to hit the shelves later this month, its aim is to bolster its premium collection of 100% Mulberry Silk masks, which have... - March 11, 2021 - UNCU London
Rize Launches a Complete Mattress Protection Program
Four mattress protectors, an encasement, and complementary in-store sales tools are now available. - January 08, 2021 - Rize
Rize Welcomes Greg Brent to Sales Leadership Role
Rize, a leader in the bedding support industry, has added Greg Brent to its sales team to increase their reach in the western US. - October 31, 2020 - Rize
Rize Announces Enhanced Leadership Roles
Rize® has announced several changes to key leadership roles as the company continues its rapid growth and expansion into new products. David Jaffe, who has served as the company’s President since 2009, will take on the role of CEO. “Our company has grown significantly in the past... - October 02, 2020 - Rize
Rize Live Launches for Interactive Online Product Tours
Learn more about the Rize line of bedding products on a guided, personalized tour - without ever leaving your office. - May 23, 2020 - Rize
Wink & Nod Launched Back Support Pillow to Help Relieve Back Pain
Wink & Nod launches a premium back support pillow - Spyne, which helps you in aligning your spine and relieves back pain. Know what makes these lumbar support pillows a must-shop for all those who have to sit for long hours. - March 19, 2020 - Wink & Nod
Rize Announces Arrival of New Top-of-Bed Line
Rize, a division of Mantua Manufacturing, announces the arrival of their new top-of-bed line. These products include a copper-infused pillow, three types of mattress protectors, and a mattress/foundation encasement. - March 08, 2020 - Rize
Cribs for Kids® Honors More Than 20 Women at 2020 Women of Achievement Awards
Nonprofit celebrates Pittsburgh women making a difference at 15th annual ceremony. - February 26, 2020 - Cribs for Kids
Be Wrapped in Luxury with Wink & Nod’s Nature-Fresh Bamboo Towels
Wink & Nod, an innovative sleep-focused online start-up that crafts cutting-edge sleep products, has launched its ultra-soft natural bamboo fiber towels for the modern Indian consumer. Learn how this cozy addition can make your showers magical. - February 06, 2020 - Wink & Nod
Mantua Manufacturing Announces Rebrand to Rize
Industry-leading bedding support manufacturer Mantua Mfg. Co. recently completed a rebrand to become Rize and is "reawakening the idea of comfort" for their customers. - September 20, 2019 - Rize
Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll
Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids