Mantua Manufacturing Announces Rebrand to Rize Industry-leading bedding support manufacturer Mantua Mfg. Co. recently completed a rebrand to become Rize and is "reawakening the idea of comfort" for their customers. - September 20, 2019 - Rize

Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

The 2019 Women of Achievement Awards to Honor 25 Distinguished Women and 1 Exceptional Young Woman Cribs for Kids to host the 14th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh. - March 13, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids Celebrates 20 Years of Eliminating Infant Sleep-Related Deaths Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through educational... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Initiative Endorses Bill That Will Help in the Fight to Eradicate Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) to introduce bipartisan Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act in US Senate and House. - October 02, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids and the City of Pittsburgh Will Light Up the City Council Building, October 1-5, to Raise Awareness for Infant Safe-Sleep Cribs for Kids has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to light up the City Council building, October 1-5, in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month. With approximately 3,500 infants dying in the United... - September 25, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Polysleep Launches Most Competitive Mattress Affiliate Program Polysleep, a leading Canadian hybrid foam mattress innovator, launches today its Affiliate Program, an exciting new partnership opportunity for customers with high online visibility to work collaboratively with the fast-growing company and benefit from the industry’s most competitive payout. Polysleep... - September 21, 2018 - Polysleep

Cribs for Kids Partners with First Responders in National Public Safety Initiative Program Cribs for Kids has proudly partnered with local, regional and national first responders in a National Public Safety Initiative. Cribs for Kids’ National Public Safety Initiative is a program seeking to educate first responders on infant safe sleep and empower them to then educate parents and caregivers... - August 27, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

MySpine Mattress, the Mattress of the Future, Now Available Founded on 33 years of spine and musculoskeletal research, the MySpine Mattress is the mattress of the future, available now. Studies continue to show how sagging mattresses can cause a long list of symptoms. Created by medical professionals, the MySpine Mattress aims to protect people from aches and pains by providing correct, customized support along with the ability to renew the foam parts that wear out over time. - May 15, 2018 - Upright Spine Solutions

Swift Bed Launches High-Quality Affordable Mattress That Ships to Your Front Door Seam Craft, Inc., a family-owned company located in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, North Carolina, is staking their claim in the mattress industry with the launch of the unparalleled Swift Bed. The Swift Bed is a high quality, affordable “Bed in a Box” mattress that ships... - April 07, 2018 - Swift Bed

22 Prominent Women and 1 Young Woman to be Honored at the Women of Achievement Awards on March 1st, 2018 The 13th annual Women of Achievement Awards will recognize and honor 22 distinguished women and one young woman for their efforts and accomplishments within their professional fields and communities. This event marks the beginning of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh and celebrates the outstanding... - February 22, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Your Pillow May be the Most Important Factor in How Well You Sleep New company focuses solely on improving the sleeping pillow. - November 17, 2017 - Luxe Pillow

Mantua Manufacturing Adds Two Sales Executives Mantua Mfg. Co., the leader in bedding support products and adjustable beds, has just added a Senior Vice President of Sales and a Director of Alternate Channel Sales to its sales team. - November 16, 2017 - Rize

Mantua Manufacturing Announces New Inspire Design Line of Bedroom Furniture Mantua Mfg. Co. has expanded their high-quality furniture offerings to create the Inspire Design line of bedroom furniture. The new products include metal beds and headboards, solid wood beds and nightstands, and upholstered headboards and beds in a wide array of styles and colors. - July 15, 2017 - Rize

New “Give A Dream” Program Tackles Child Bedlessness in Charlotte Dromma Donates a Bed to a Child in Need for Every Mattress Purchase. - March 12, 2017 - Dromma

Mantua Launches Two New Websites Mantua Mfg. Co. has just launched a new corporate website at www.mantuabeds.com and a new site for its line of adjustable beds at www.rizebeds.com. - December 22, 2016 - Rize

New Rize Adjustable Bed Offers Edge-to-Edge Lumbar Support Mantua Mfg. Co. announces the release of the new Rize Cresta adjustable bed base, which features an adjustable lumbar section for optimum back pain relief. - July 13, 2016 - Rize

MemorySleepUSA Enters the Online Mattress Market with a New Innovation in Mattress and Sleep Products The Nevada based company, which ships rolled luxury mattresses in a bag and offers a 120-night risk free trial, unlike the business model of other online mattress stores; MemorySleepUSA offers a few different varieties of new innovative cooling technology sleep and luxury mattress products. Prices for their mattress and sleeping products are very competitively priced. - June 19, 2016 - MemorySleepUSA

Win a Chance to "Sleep for Free" in the All New Get Laid Beds Monthly Photo Competition Get Laid Beds are launching an exciting New Monthly Photo Competition that gives entrants the chance to “Sleep For Free” and win up to £1000* towards the cost of their new Get Laid Beds bed. It's a social media competition in which the winner is crowned by the public and will be the person who receives the most likes and shares on their photo on Facebook. - April 03, 2016 - Get Laid Beds

Custom Bedding Orange Mattress Continues to Produce Natural Two Sided Handcrafted Mattresses Treat yourself to the best, why settle for less! What determines the best, healthiest and long lasting mattress? For one, a double sided or two sided mattress increases longevity. Salespeople try to persuade you into thinking that flipping a mattress is burdensome however, the average 2 times per year of turning your mattress over may lead to double the life span. You are worth it! - February 18, 2016 - Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

Mantua Manufacturing Extends Bedding Product Lineup Mantua Mfg. Co. has added upholstered headboards, solid wood nightstands, packaged accessories, and new models of Rize adjustable bed bases to their lineup of premium bedroom furniture. - February 17, 2016 - Rize

Champion Thread to Market Vipac Vinyl Packaging in Bedding and Fashion Market The supplier of sewing threads and other sewn-products components is partnering with the leading manufacturer of vinyl packaging products to extend the market reach and application of vinyl zipper bags in the fashion, textile and broader soft goods manufacturing market. - January 08, 2016 - Champion Thread Company

New Sales Vice President Joins Mantua Manufacturing Mantua Mfg. Co. adds Dirk Smith as Vice President of Sales for the Western Region. - December 05, 2015 - Rize

eBay for Charity Auction: X Factor Signed Glow in the Dark Bed in Support of 3 Charities A new eBay For Charity auction has been launched by Get Laid Beds to allow lucky bidders a chance to get their hands on an X Factor Signed Glow In The Dark Bed. All proceeds of the sale will be donated to 3 charities. This is a unique bed, of which only a handful were made and only three signed (by the X Factor Live Finalists 2015). - November 22, 2015 - Get Laid Beds

Mantua Manufacturing Adds New Employees Mantua Mfg. Co. recently added a Vice President of Strategic Planning and a Director of Marketing to its staff. - October 25, 2015 - Rize

Product Release of an Industry First: A Glow in the Dark Bed Get Laid Beds has handmade a Glow In The Dark Bed for a Halloween campaign, and has proven to be popular with children and families alike. With a unique appeal of a glowing bed with a stylish wooden bed design, a viral product is created. - October 21, 2015 - Get Laid Beds

Announcing Wellness Solutions for Living a Robust Lifestyle by Orange Mattress - Custom Bedding of NJ A healthy lifestyle is important to maintain in order to achieve a sound well-being. Factors such as diet, exercise, stress reduction, relaxation, comfort, sleep and physical components such as organic or natural products all contribute. Orange Mattress – Custom Bedding cares about your comfort and well-being. The company understands when you walk through their door it is not because you are looking for the greatest deal on earth, it is because you are in need of a good night's sleep. - July 20, 2015 - Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

Buying Organic Mattresses is More Easy and Feasible Now Buying an organic mattress now is more easy and feasible. The Organic Mattress Store Inc. is offering a 10% discount on your second purchase of other organic top of the bed products. The Organic Mattress Store Inc. is a Hellertown based company known for delivering the best products like Organic Mattresses,... - January 19, 2015 - The Organic Mattress Store Inc.

Give the Gift of Sweet Dreams This Holiday Season: Fieldcrest® Luxury Pillows with DACRON® Memory Fiber at Target Looking for a last-minute gift that's ideal for anyone on your list? A Fieldcrest® Luxury pillow with DACRON® Memory Fiber down alternative fiberfill is a creative yet practical choice for gift-giving. These easy-care pillows come in Standard/Queen and King sizes and are available exclusively at Target. - December 18, 2014 - INVISTA

Savoir Beds Hit Hollywood “Gone Girl” Stars Neil Patrick Harris and Rosamund Pike Extol Virtues of Savoir Bed in Key Movie Scene. - October 14, 2014 - Savoir Beds

Announcing Orange Mattress Custom Bedding is Still Manufacturing Hand Crafted Custom Mattresses for Optimal Health and Sleep Family business since 1902 still makes authentic hand crafted old fashioned natural mattresses and box springs in New Jersey. - August 05, 2014 - Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

TCS Unveils New Catalogue at May Design Series Furniture News is a leading publication for the interiors sector featuring coverage of the latest contemporary furniture trends and the furnishings trade in the UK and overseas. - June 13, 2014 - TCS Furniture Range

DAP America Named Exclusive Importer for Pfaff Industrial in Western Hemisphere The US-based distributor of Dürkopp Adler equipment has joined forces with Pfaff Industrial to improve customer service and expand distribution of Pfaff Industrial equipment and parts throughout the Americas. - May 02, 2014 - DAP America, Inc.

Technogel: Six Bedroom Must-Haves for Better Sleep Technogel Sleep Experts Describe How to Transform Bedrooms Into Sleep Sanctuaries - May 01, 2014 - Technogel

Announcing Custom Authentic Handcrafted Old Fashioned Natural Mattresses by: Orange Mattress and Custom Bedding. Family Business Since 1902. Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress has been handcrafting natural mattresses for over 100 years. Their mattresses are made to order to customers' specifications. While searching for modern mattresses you may experience wear and tear much sooner as opposed to the old fashioned type. Custom Bedding - Orange... - April 17, 2014 - Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

Family Continues Legacy of Mattress Manufacturing Firm Founder Since the passing of Winn Butterworth, the founder of Custom Comfort by Winn, Ltd. and creator of the Winndom mattress, his widow and son-in-law are assuming the roles President and Vice President and working with Winn's long time, dedicated staff to continue the family business. - December 12, 2013 - Custom Comfort by Winn, Ltd.

Replacement-Mattress.com Launches New, Improved Website A new day has dawned for the internet from central New Jersey, as Replacement-Mattress.com, the internet home of Walt's Furniture, is pleased to announce the opening of their new, improved and updated website, ready to assist customers nationwide with replacement mattresses for all their needs. - October 09, 2013 - Replacement-Mattress

Amerisleep Says Labor Day Weekend Could be Mattress Industry's Black Friday/Cyber Monday Leading E-Commerce Visco Memory Foam Mattress Retailer Creates Special Promotions to Help Consumers. - August 31, 2013 - Amerisleep

MFI International Announces New President Manufacturer, MFI International has announced the promotion of Lawrence Wollschlager to the post of President and Chief Operating Officer of the company. - August 28, 2013 - MFI International., MFG., LLC

Mattress Industry Supplier, MFI International Participating at Interzum Trade Fair in Cologne, Germany MFI International, a major supplier of soft goods (zip-on mattress covers and top-of-bed accessories) to the mattress industry in North America, plans to exhibit its services to the European market - April 07, 2013 - MFI International., MFG., LLC

Announcing Orange Mattress and Custom Bedding Authentic Handcrafted Horse Hair Mattresses Availability Custom Bedding Orange Mattress is currently producing Horse hair natural mattresses in any shape or size. - April 04, 2013 - Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

Zen Bedrooms to Launch New Product Line of Cotton Bed Linen Zen Bedrooms to launch a new collection of cotton bed linen. The cotton bed linen will add to their already popular collection of luxury bedding supplies. - March 14, 2013 - Zen Bedrooms

MFI International Receives Corporate Mexican Customs Broker’s License Manufacturer leads the way by being the only company with this type of permit for the textile industry in Mexico. - February 28, 2013 - MFI International., MFG., LLC

Zen Bedrooms to Launch New Luxury Products at an Affordable Price Zen Bedrooms unveils their latest product launch of luxury memory foam products, providing high-quality items at an affordable price. - February 09, 2013 - Zen Bedrooms

Top Home-Based Business Honored in National Annual Ranking The Twovet™, Wins Top Honors in StartupNation Home-Based 100 Business Competition - January 19, 2013 - TDV LLC

New Site, TheTwovet.com, Offers Free U.S. Shipping on Its Innovative Couples Comforter TDV LLC’s new web site is offering a unique cotton comforter that solves an important problem for many couples. The comforter, appropriately dubbed the Twovet, is constructed with a thick (warm) side and thin (cool) side - allowing individuals to enjoy a more comfortable night’s sleep. - November 22, 2012 - TDV LLC

So-Fa so Good The2013 International Product Design Awards Shortlist Begins - October 27, 2012 - The Sofa and Chair Company

INVISTA Names Christopher T. Basinger Sales and Marketing Manager for DACRON® Fiberfill Business Christopher T. Basinger has joined INVISTA as Sales and Marketing Manager for DACRON® fiberfill North America. Basinger, who is based in North Carolina, will lead the strategic sales and branding of INVISTA’s DACRON® fiberfill products for the North American bedding industry. “Chris... - September 28, 2012 - INVISTA