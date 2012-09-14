PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral
Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare
Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith
David Riccio, VP and Principal of John Canning & Co. was formally announced as an Association for Preservation Technology (APT) Recognized Professional at the Miami conference. The APT Recognized Professional purpose is to recognize the expert skill level in individuals in the various fields of preservation technology. - November 27, 2019 - John Canning & Co.
Perfecting Preservation requires exceptional talent. - November 09, 2019 - John Canning & Co.
Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
Global Standard for Conserving Historic Plaster - October 26, 2019 - John Canning & Co.
Ponte Health Properties, LLC, developer of the geriatric-focused high-density high-rise project Vertical Medical City - Orlando, and the planned Vertical Medical City - Chicago in addition to various other locations nationally and internationally, gains momentum for additional $2.1B 90+ stories development... - October 23, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.
In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing
Sarasota, Florida sustainability architecture firm rebrands as Carbon Design & Architecture. - October 18, 2019 - Carbon Design & Architecture
The 2018 winner of Metal Construction News' top award is one of three judges to determine this year's winners. - October 02, 2019 - pod architecture + design
pod architecture + design wins AIA Kentucky Award. - September 27, 2019 - pod architecture + design
John Canning & Co.’s restoration project at the Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom has been added to the list of successfully performed courtroom restorations completed by John Canning & Co. Plans for the Common Pleas Court restoration included painting and plastering; refurbishing the... - September 14, 2019 - John Canning & Co.
The owners decide to align their firm with the town's national distinction. - August 29, 2019 - pod architecture + design
Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
So long carved bears and log cabins: modernity and minimalism arrive at Big Bear Lake, California via Colorado Lodge. - August 15, 2019 - sheet/rockLA
TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered tiles... - August 15, 2019 - TURF
Custom sign designer and fabricator, Alabama Metal Art, a division of Tri-State Metals, Inc., announced it is extending its material lineup beyond steel and other metals to include wood, polymers, and plastics. The new material lineup broadens its creative offerings to clients.
Alabama Metal Art’s... - August 10, 2019 - Alabama Metal Art
BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
HDR Remodeling Awards East Bay’s Ugliest Kitchen to Oakland Homeowner. - August 03, 2019 - HDR Remodeling
GALE Pacific, the inventors of HDPE Shade cloth, has launched a revolutionary new architectural shade fabric. This new fabric is made using a patent pending knit pattern and features a single color on one side and a complementary color on the opposite side. These two different color yarns are combined to form a single, dual-colored fabric that produces a shimmery, iridescent effect when used in a tension structure. Available in twelve color combinations. - July 10, 2019 - Gale Pacific
TURF’s newest acoustical wall tile wraps a radius. Vertical channels carved into the surface of Tubular allow it to flex to fit a cylindrical or curved wall down to 12 inches in diameter.
The carved wall tile is digitally fabricated from PET felt, of which 60% is pre-consumer recycled, using a... - June 28, 2019 - TURF
Miller Architects & Builders held a groundbreaking ceremony to officially make the beginning of construction on Temperance Lake Ridge Phase II Memory Care addition in Sherburn, MN. - June 26, 2019 - Miller Architects & Builders
In the future, DNB Roofing Northwest Washington will assess the roof, provide a detailed report and give honest answer to the client whether their roofing services are needed or not. - June 21, 2019 - DNB Roofing Northwest Washington
ISCG is pleased to announce the successful completion of its leadership succession plan. Since 2018 Shelly Powell, Angelica Nolff and Joel Miller have successfully run operations of ISCG as managing directors and minority owners. Mary Ann Lievois and Robert Martin, former CEO and President respectively,... - June 21, 2019 - ISCG
TURF, a Chicago-based acoustic solutions company, has opened their new design office in a renovated firehouse originally built in 1896. The perfect play space for TURF’s team of designers, the new Firehouse centers around an open office and prototyping space that fill the old garage. Breakout rooms,... - June 01, 2019 - TURF
Based on quantity and quality of client reviewers on verified sites. - May 24, 2019 - Arielle Condoret Schechter, AIA, Architect
Becoming Tile has mosaic designs from new lines of tile in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019. - May 05, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC
Vertical Medical City, LLC, a new Lean Mid Rise Development Project is coming to the core of Downtown Chicago in the Loop. The primary focus of the facility is to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Outpatients 60 and over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC is securing a Closing of 424-434 S. Wabash Ave. - May 04, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.
Halloween Industry Icon and new author Leonard Pickel will be sharing his expertise at the West Coast Haunters Convention, May 10-12 in Portland, OR. Speaking on various topics including Effective Fright Concepts and Scry Façade Design. - May 01, 2019 - Hauntrepreneurs(R)
Halloween Industry Icon Leonard Pickel will be sharing his expertise at the Ohio Halloween & Haunters Convention, May 17-19. Speaking on various topics including Effective Fright Concepts and Opening a Halloween Event. - May 01, 2019 - Hauntrepreneurs(R)
Global eTraining adds ISO 19650 Compliant Global BIM Standards Courses inside the "GeT Everything" library. - April 28, 2019 - Global eTraining
Studio HTL is a full-service design firm skilled in creating a wide variety of project types. Accomplished in designing multi-family, commercial and hospitality spaces, their team collaborates to deliver incredible architecture and interior designs across all sectors. Studio HTL specializes in delivering projects on time and on budget, that are both thoughtful and successful for clients. - April 12, 2019 - Studio HTL
The Pinnacle Companies is proud to announce their recognition as the 2018 Summit Chamber Kaiser Permanente Large Business of the Year, awarded on Thursday, April 4, 2019. This recognition follows last year’s recognition as the Chamber’s Best Place to Work. - April 10, 2019 - The Pinnacle Companies
Office Interiors has hired a new VP who was recently with Teknion. - April 01, 2019 - Office Interiors
Virserius Studio, global lifestyle interior architecture and design firm, has promoted designer Jihee Youn to the newly-created position of Studio Director. The move is part of the firm's continued expansion. - March 28, 2019 - Virserius Studio
Groundbreaking new Cool Savers program changes how home upgrades are incentivized. - March 25, 2019 - Build It Green
Becoming Tile has new backsplash designs in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019 on both the backsplashes and most other mosaic designs. - March 09, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC
Becoming Tile is helping victims of disasters rebuild with higher quality by offering a major discount on all mosaic designs and murals for orders in 2019. - March 07, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC
Grozny’s Hussein bin Talal Park, designed by Strelka KB in collaboration with Oslo- and New York-based firm Snøhetta and Strelka Architects, was a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the Middle East. The international jury recognized Strelka KB’s work in Best Community Development, acknowledging the company’s efforts to engage Grozny’s community and design a world-class public space for the city’s unique local context. - February 22, 2019 - Strelka KB
Custom acoustic solutions company TURF has launched a new ceiling system that addresses the aesthetics and acoustics of spaces with existing tee grid.
The Switchblade ceiling system—“for the fight against ho-hum and humming”—is made of individual baffles that attach to a tee... - February 21, 2019 - TURF
H. Stephen Jones & Associates, Inc. hires three new employees in December 2018 to accelerate business. - February 15, 2019 - H. Stephen Jones and Associates, Inc.
Silverman Trykowski Associates (STA) from Boston has recently joined the Vertical Medical City design team. The firm whose tag line reads “Design to the Power of Research” will participate in helping lead the project’s sustainability efforts, develop and deploy select smart interior systems, and design select architectural interiors in the facility. Vertical Medical City, facility to be built on the north end of the Business District in downtown Orlando, is slated to open in 2023. - February 14, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.
Stefania Skrabak of Art Home Garden turns an 18K disaster property purchase into a countryside escape, leading to the HGTV Faces of Design Editor's Pick for 2018. - February 13, 2019 - Art Home Garden
Oakland-based nonprofit Build It Green’s (BIG) new program leverages funding sources to deliver energy and healthy home upgrades simultaneously to benefit California’s most vulnerable populations. - February 01, 2019 - Build It Green
The results of the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing in Russia were announced. The competition’s main objective was to test Russia’s newly proposed Integrated Guidelines for Urban Development by expanding the typology of comfortable apartment layout solutions for standardized housing complexes. Strelka KB, a Russian urban consultancy, ran the competition, with a total prize fund of over $700,000. - January 31, 2019 - Strelka KB
An Atlanta based office interiors firm is hitting the upstate running. Georgia’s oldest Teknion dealer is thrilled to announce the opening of another office in Greenville, SC. This is a wonderful opportunity for the firm. Office Interiors is part of a group of affiliates that address real estate, property management, and architecture solutions, which is comprised of approximately 200 employees. - January 28, 2019 - Office Interiors
TURF, a custom acoustic solutions company, has a fresh perspective on operations from outside the industry. New team leader Rob Perri, a mechanical engineer with an MBA from Carnegie Mellon, brings a wealth of experience from Hewlett-Packard, Motorola, Sara Lee and PepsiCo to the team.
“What makes... - January 10, 2019 - TURF
As Master Planning speeds up and preliminary land tests get underway for VERTICAL MEDICAL CITY at 1000 N Orange Avenue, and after a Christmas Eve FAA Approval to become tallest structure in downtown Orlando's Central Business District, PONTE HEALTH opens first bid for naming privileges offering the Public Courtyard to the highest bidder. - January 09, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.
A fresh swap for non-traditional neutrals push adventurous product development in the Design Studio. - January 09, 2019 - Innovations
Wildfire Design & Build has been selected for the 2018 Best of Napa Award in the Contractor category by the Napa Award Program.
"At Wildfire Design & Build, we are honored to be selected for the 2018 Napa Award Program in the category of best contractor," says Jeff Goodrich, CEO of... - January 04, 2019 - Wildfire Design & Build