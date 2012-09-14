PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

David Riccio of John Canning & Co. Has Received APT Professional Recognition David Riccio, VP and Principal of John Canning & Co. was formally announced as an Association for Preservation Technology (APT) Recognized Professional at the Miami conference. The APT Recognized Professional purpose is to recognize the expert skill level in individuals in the various fields of preservation technology. - November 27, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Richard Barrow Joins John Canning & Co. as Director of Plastering & Specialty Finishes Perfecting Preservation requires exceptional talent. - November 09, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

John Canning & Co. Becomes Authorized Installer of HPCS Plaster Products Global Standard for Conserving Historic Plaster - October 26, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

PONTE HEALTH Starts Gaining Momentum for New $2.1B Vertical Medical City Near Bayfront Park, in Downtown Miami Ponte Health Properties, LLC, developer of the geriatric-focused high-density high-rise project Vertical Medical City - Orlando, and the planned Vertical Medical City - Chicago in addition to various other locations nationally and internationally, gains momentum for additional $2.1B 90+ stories development... - October 23, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Carlson Studio Architecture Rebrands as Carbon Design & Architecture Sarasota, Florida sustainability architecture firm rebrands as Carbon Design & Architecture. - October 18, 2019 - Carbon Design & Architecture

NC Architect Tapped as Judge for "Metal Construction News" 2019 Awards The 2018 winner of Metal Construction News' top award is one of three judges to determine this year's winners. - October 02, 2019 - pod architecture + design

Chapel Hill, NC, Firm Receives Second Design Award for New Bourbon Distillery in Downtown Louisville, KY pod architecture + design wins AIA Kentucky Award. - September 27, 2019 - pod architecture + design

John Canning & Co. Completes Restoration of Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom in Wauseon, OH John Canning & Co.’s restoration project at the Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom has been added to the list of successfully performed courtroom restorations completed by John Canning & Co. Plans for the Common Pleas Court restoration included painting and plastering; refurbishing the... - September 14, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Hybrid Design Firm Moves Into Downtown Chapel Hill, NC The owners decide to align their firm with the town's national distinction. - August 29, 2019 - pod architecture + design

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

These Black Modern Cabins from sheet/rockLA Are Redefining the Big Bear Experience So long carved bears and log cabins: modernity and minimalism arrive at Big Bear Lake, California via Colorado Lodge. - August 15, 2019 - sheet/rockLA

TURF Refines Collection of Carved Wall Tiles TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered tiles... - August 15, 2019 - TURF

Alabama Metal Art Extends Sign Product Line Beyond Metals Custom sign designer and fabricator, Alabama Metal Art, a division of Tri-State Metals, Inc., announced it is extending its material lineup beyond steel and other metals to include wood, polymers, and plastics. The new material lineup broadens its creative offerings to clients. Alabama Metal Art’s... - August 10, 2019 - Alabama Metal Art

BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

HDR Remodeling Names a Winner in Their Ugly Kitchen Contest HDR Remodeling Awards East Bay’s Ugliest Kitchen to Oakland Homeowner. - August 03, 2019 - HDR Remodeling

GALE Pacific Launches Commercial DualShade® 350 Globally GALE Pacific, the inventors of HDPE Shade cloth, has launched a revolutionary new architectural shade fabric. This new fabric is made using a patent pending knit pattern and features a single color on one side and a complementary color on the opposite side. These two different color yarns are combined to form a single, dual-colored fabric that produces a shimmery, iridescent effect when used in a tension structure. Available in twelve color combinations. - July 10, 2019 - Gale Pacific

TURF Designs New Acoustical Tile for Curved Walls TURF’s newest acoustical wall tile wraps a radius. Vertical channels carved into the surface of Tubular allow it to flex to fit a cylindrical or curved wall down to 12 inches in diameter. The carved wall tile is digitally fabricated from PET felt, of which 60% is pre-consumer recycled, using a... - June 28, 2019 - TURF

Miller Architects & Builders Celebrates Groundbreaking at Temperance Lake Ridge Miller Architects & Builders held a groundbreaking ceremony to officially make the beginning of construction on Temperance Lake Ridge Phase II Memory Care addition in Sherburn, MN. - June 26, 2019 - Miller Architects & Builders

DNB Roofing Northwest Washington Announces Its Special Offer: No Obligation Estimate Regarding a Client’s Roof Condition In the future, DNB Roofing Northwest Washington will assess the roof, provide a detailed report and give honest answer to the client whether their roofing services are needed or not. - June 21, 2019 - DNB Roofing Northwest Washington

ISCG Announces Senior Leadership Succession ISCG is pleased to announce the successful completion of its leadership succession plan. Since 2018 Shelly Powell, Angelica Nolff and Joel Miller have successfully run operations of ISCG as managing directors and minority owners. Mary Ann Lievois and Robert Martin, former CEO and President respectively,... - June 21, 2019 - ISCG

TURF Opens New Design Office in Renovated Firehouse TURF, a Chicago-based acoustic solutions company, has opened their new design office in a renovated firehouse originally built in 1896. The perfect play space for TURF’s team of designers, the new Firehouse centers around an open office and prototyping space that fill the old garage. Breakout rooms,... - June 01, 2019 - TURF

Homeowners' Happiness Lifts Chapel Hill, NC Architect Arielle Condoret Schechter to "Top Rated" Status Based on quantity and quality of client reviewers on verified sites. - May 24, 2019 - Arielle Condoret Schechter, AIA, Architect

More Choices: New Lines of Mosaic Tile Featured for Most Popular Mosaic Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has mosaic designs from new lines of tile in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019. - May 05, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

PONTE HEALTH Brings Vertical Medical City to Downtown Chicago at the Loop to Serve the City's Elders Vertical Medical City, LLC, a new Lean Mid Rise Development Project is coming to the core of Downtown Chicago in the Loop. The primary focus of the facility is to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Outpatients 60 and over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC is securing a Closing of 424-434 S. Wabash Ave. - May 04, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Frightmaster Leonard Pickel to Speak at Portland Convention, May 10-12 Halloween Industry Icon and new author Leonard Pickel will be sharing his expertise at the West Coast Haunters Convention, May 10-12 in Portland, OR. Speaking on various topics including Effective Fright Concepts and Scry Façade Design. - May 01, 2019 - Hauntrepreneurs(R)

Frightmaster Leonard Pickel to Speak at Mansfield Convention, May 17-19 Halloween Industry Icon Leonard Pickel will be sharing his expertise at the Ohio Halloween & Haunters Convention, May 17-19. Speaking on various topics including Effective Fright Concepts and Opening a Halloween Event. - May 01, 2019 - Hauntrepreneurs(R)

Global eTraining Releases ISO 19650 Global BIM Standards Global eTraining adds ISO 19650 Compliant Global BIM Standards Courses inside the "GeT Everything" library. - April 28, 2019 - Global eTraining

Studio HTL Launched Its Architecture Firm on April 1st, 2019 Studio HTL is a full-service design firm skilled in creating a wide variety of project types. Accomplished in designing multi-family, commercial and hospitality spaces, their team collaborates to deliver incredible architecture and interior designs across all sectors. Studio HTL specializes in delivering projects on time and on budget, that are both thoughtful and successful for clients. - April 12, 2019 - Studio HTL

The Pinnacle Companies Named 2018 Summit Chamber Kaiser Permanente Business of the Year The Pinnacle Companies is proud to announce their recognition as the 2018 Summit Chamber Kaiser Permanente Large Business of the Year, awarded on Thursday, April 4, 2019. This recognition follows last year’s recognition as the Chamber’s Best Place to Work. - April 10, 2019 - The Pinnacle Companies

Office Interiors Welcomes Anna Mangione to the Team Office Interiors has hired a new VP who was recently with Teknion. - April 01, 2019 - Office Interiors

Virserius Studio Promotes Designer Jihee Youn to Studio Director Virserius Studio, global lifestyle interior architecture and design firm, has promoted designer Jihee Youn to the newly-created position of Studio Director. The move is part of the firm's continued expansion. - March 28, 2019 - Virserius Studio

Build It Green Launches Nation’s First Residential Pay-for-Performance Energy Retrofit Program Groundbreaking new Cool Savers program changes how home upgrades are incentivized. - March 25, 2019 - Build It Green

Kitchen Magic: New Line of Backsplash and Gradient Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has new backsplash designs in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019 on both the backsplashes and most other mosaic designs. - March 09, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Help for Disaster Victims: Becoming Tile's Major Discount on Mosaic Tile Designs Helps with Recovery Becoming Tile is helping victims of disasters rebuild with higher quality by offering a major discount on all mosaic designs and murals for orders in 2019. - March 07, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Strelka KB and Snøhetta’s Hussein bin Talal Park Among the Finalists for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards Grozny’s Hussein bin Talal Park, designed by Strelka KB in collaboration with Oslo- and New York-based firm Snøhetta and Strelka Architects, was a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the Middle East. The international jury recognized Strelka KB’s work in Best Community Development, acknowledging the company’s efforts to engage Grozny’s community and design a world-class public space for the city’s unique local context. - February 22, 2019 - Strelka KB

TURF Launches New Magnetic Acoustic Ceiling System Custom acoustic solutions company TURF has launched a new ceiling system that addresses the aesthetics and acoustics of spaces with existing tee grid. The Switchblade ceiling system—“for the fight against ho-hum and humming”—is made of individual baffles that attach to a tee... - February 21, 2019 - TURF

HSJ is Preparing for Further Growth in 2019 H. Stephen Jones & Associates, Inc. hires three new employees in December 2018 to accelerate business. - February 15, 2019 - H. Stephen Jones and Associates, Inc.

Silverman Trykowski Associates Joins Developer PONTE HEALTH and the JACOBS-Led Team for the Planning and Design of Vertical Medical City Silverman Trykowski Associates (STA) from Boston has recently joined the Vertical Medical City design team. The firm whose tag line reads “Design to the Power of Research” will participate in helping lead the project’s sustainability efforts, develop and deploy select smart interior systems, and design select architectural interiors in the facility. Vertical Medical City, facility to be built on the north end of the Business District in downtown Orlando, is slated to open in 2023. - February 14, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

18K Property Disaster Into Dream Home: HGTV Faces of Design Editors Pick Stefania Skrabak of Art Home Garden turns an 18K disaster property purchase into a countryside escape, leading to the HGTV Faces of Design Editor's Pick for 2018. - February 13, 2019 - Art Home Garden

New Program Delivers No-Cost Energy and Healthy Home Upgrades to Low-Income Families in Belle Haven Oakland-based nonprofit Build It Green’s (BIG) new program leverages funding sources to deliver energy and healthy home upgrades simultaneously to benefit California’s most vulnerable populations. - February 01, 2019 - Build It Green

Flexible, Comfortable and Rational: Young International Architects to Create Alternative Standard Housing for Russian Cities The results of the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing in Russia were announced. The competition’s main objective was to test Russia’s newly proposed Integrated Guidelines for Urban Development by expanding the typology of comfortable apartment layout solutions for standardized housing complexes. Strelka KB, a Russian urban consultancy, ran the competition, with a total prize fund of over $700,000. - January 31, 2019 - Strelka KB

Office Interiors is Exploding Into New Markets An Atlanta based office interiors firm is hitting the upstate running. Georgia’s oldest Teknion dealer is thrilled to announce the opening of another office in Greenville, SC. This is a wonderful opportunity for the firm. Office Interiors is part of a group of affiliates that address real estate, property management, and architecture solutions, which is comprised of approximately 200 employees. - January 28, 2019 - Office Interiors

TURF Hires Outside Talent to Streamline Operations TURF, a custom acoustic solutions company, has a fresh perspective on operations from outside the industry. New team leader Rob Perri, a mechanical engineer with an MBA from Carnegie Mellon, brings a wealth of experience from Hewlett-Packard, Motorola, Sara Lee and PepsiCo to the team. “What makes... - January 10, 2019 - TURF

PONTE HEALTH Opens First Bid for VERTICAL MEDICAL CITY Naming Privileges in Downtown Orlando As Master Planning speeds up and preliminary land tests get underway for VERTICAL MEDICAL CITY at 1000 N Orange Avenue, and after a Christmas Eve FAA Approval to become tallest structure in downtown Orlando's Central Business District, PONTE HEALTH opens first bid for naming privileges offering the Public Courtyard to the highest bidder. - January 09, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Innovations’ 2019 Color Direction A fresh swap for non-traditional neutrals push adventurous product development in the Design Studio. - January 09, 2019 - Innovations