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Within Architectural Services
W.L. Martin Home Designs Releases New Collection of Tiny Homes, Duplex Plans, and Single Family Designs Built to Save Developers Time and Money
W.L. Martin Home Designs is proud to announce the release of an all-new collection of home plans spanning tiny homes, innovative duplex designs, and single family homes, all engineered around the company's core "Affordable by Design" philosophy. The new plans are immediately available for... - July 19, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
W.L. Martin Home Designs Expands Small Home Plan Collection Amid Rising Housing Demand
New home plans designed for smaller lots, workforce housing, and cost-conscious residential development across North America. - July 19, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
W.L. Martin Home Designs Launches New Closed-Concept Home Plans with Classic Separation and Today’s Top Features
JW.L. Martin Home Designs is excited to announce the release of new home plans featuring a closed concept layout, offering developers and homebuyers an alternative to the open concept designs that have dominated the market in recent years. These plans are designed to better define living spaces by... - March 25, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado
Inclusive Pixelation Launches Funding Round for A11ySpaces App Development
Inclusive Pixelation, an impact-driven organization dedicated to empowering truly inclusive workplaces, today announced the launch of a funding round, powered by an Indiegogo campaign, for A11ySpaces. This mobile-first application is the latest tool in the company’s mission to provide... - January 05, 2026 - Inclusive Pixelation
Elevating the "Crown"
8 Architecture goes large on Crown expansion project and walks into Global recognition. - January 02, 2026 - 8 Architecture
Blackdove Presents “Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome” at CONTEXT Art Miami 2025
During Miami Art Week 2025 (December 2–7), Blackdove will present Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome, an exhibition that celebrates the world’s premier digital artists and the new ways people experience art in the digital age. The showcase unites art, technology, and emotion, transforming every screen into a living canvas. - November 07, 2025 - Blackdove
Acclaimed Distillery Designers Repurpose Old Butler Building for New Distillery and Cocktail Bar
Construction is now underway on a new, capacious Liberty & Plenty Distillery in Wilson, NC, as pod architecture + design (pod) of Chapel Hill works to repurpose an old, pre-engineered metal building – aka PEMB, aka Butler building – into a much larger, more ambitious spirits distillery for its owner and master distiller Tina Williford - November 02, 2025 - pod architecture + design
Trusted Architects in Indore: Srishti Spatial Studio Expands Residential & Industrial Services
Srishti Spatial Studio, a rising name in the architectural landscape of Indore, has announced the expansion of its design services to include a stronger focus on new residential homes, interior spaces, and industrial shed projects. This strategic move comes as the firm continues to build its... - September 24, 2025 - Srishti Spatial Studio | Architects And Planners Indore
Inclusive Pixelation LLC Announces Formation
Inclusive Pixelation, LLC officially announced its formation today as a consulting agency created with one purpose: to help organizations include people with disabilities. Co-founded by Britne Jenke, CPACC and Michael Bodman, the company aims to partner with businesses and organizations to create... - August 12, 2025 - Inclusive Pixelation
Hawaii Off Grid’s Kupono Hale Project Wins 2025 AIA Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design
Hawaii Off Grid is proud to announce that its innovative Kupono Hale project has been recognized with the Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design at the 2025 AIA Honolulu Design Awards. The project was honored during a July 25 Design Awards Gala in Waikiki, HI. “We’re honored... - August 01, 2025 - Hawaii Off Grid
Dean Larkin Design Opens New Los Angeles Office
Architectural firm Dean Larkin Design is excited to announce the opening of its new Los Angeles office at 7319 Beverly Blvd, Suite 5, Los Angeles, CA 90036. The new location is an ideal place for the firm to continue providing cutting-edge, bespoke residential and commercial design solutions in the... - May 22, 2025 - Dean Larkin Design
UniquesCADD Acquired Business Excellence Awards 2025 for Best BIM Innovation
Business Excellence Awards recognized UniquesCADD for Best BIM and Data-Driven Solutions in 2025. The firm is recognized for its determination, adaption of new approaches, and driving innovative solutions. - April 26, 2025 - UniquesCADD
InCord Introduces Hatch Nets: A Continued Commitment to Workplace Safety
InCord, the leading manufacturer of custom safety netting solutions, proudly announces its latest product: InCord Hatch Nets. Designed to protect workers from dangerous falls through open hatches and hazardous access points, InCord Hatch Nets provide a reliable safety solution that meets OSHA standards when used properly. - March 05, 2025 - InCord
Bell Design Group Welcomes Three Exceptional New Team Members
Bell Design Group, an international architecture and design studio, has announced the addition of three talented professionals to its growing team: Laura Dinarés Couto, Ioanna Kalyvioti, and Nora Leon. Each brings unique expertise, creativity, and passion, further strengthening the... - January 31, 2025 - Bell Design Group
Bell Design Group Names Deborah Richmond, AIA as New Principal
Bell Design Group (belldesigngroup.com) is proud to announce the appointment of Deborah Richmond, AIA, as its newest Principal. A visionary architect with extensive experience in design excellence, team leadership, and cross-disciplinary collaboration, Deborah brings an impressive portfolio and a... - January 22, 2025 - Bell Design Group
ClearPower Selected as a 2024 Product of the Year by Architectural Record
Stellaris Corporation, the leading manufacturer of electricity-generating inserts for insulated glass windows, announced today that it has been selected as an Editor's Pick, 2024 Products of the Year by Architectural Record Magazine. Stellaris's ClearPower insert is the only transparent... - December 11, 2024 - Stellaris Corporation
Myles Nelson McKenzie Design Has Won a Project Design Award from BUILD Magazine
BUILD Magazine unveils the winners of this year’s Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design has won project design awards from BUILD Magazine for "Most Trusted Bespoke Residential & Commercial Design Firm 2024-USA and Best Contemporary Beach Side Property Design.” - November 08, 2024 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
Natage Launches with Sustainable, Timeless Furniture Crafted from Reclaimed Wood
New high-end furniture brand brings natural luxury to the market, blending sustainability with minimalist design. - November 03, 2024 - Natage
Bi-Coastal Designer Nicole Yee of NY Interiors Earns Top Honors at the 2024 Interior Design Society (IDS) National Designer of the Year Awards
Bay Area Interior Designer Nicole Yee once again named "Designer of the Year" in multiple categories: Luxury Kitchen first runner up and first place winner Sustainable Design. - October 11, 2024 - NY Interiors
Renowned Cigar Critic Thomas Coletto Launches "Coletto Cigars" Following Instagram Hack
Thomas Coletto, a Certified Consumer Tobacconist and cigar critic, recently rebranded to "Coletto Cigars" after his previous Instagram account, "Sigaro Privato," was hacked. With over a decade in the industry, Thomas remains a leading voice, offering insightful critiques on flavor, construction, and overall experience. His website will also transition to align with "Coletto Cigars," marking a fresh start in his continued commitment to excellence in the cigar community. - August 30, 2024 - Coletto Cigars
IGroup Design Unveils Upcoming Hospitality Projects, Building on Award-Winning Expertise
IGroup Design, the award-winning hospitality design firm known for its visionary leadership and "one-stop-shop" approach, is buzzing with excitement as they unveil their upcoming projects across California. Building on the success of their acclaimed Willows Hotel project, IGroup Design is poised to redefine the guest experience in Oceanside, San Diego, Silicon Valley, and Palm Springs. - August 27, 2024 - IGroup Design
Clean Heat Technologies Wins Empire State Energy Prize with CO2 Heat Pump Solution
Clean Heat Tech is looking for partners after it received a $250,000 prize, with another $750,000 after a demonstration in NY and up to $2 million total from NYSERDA and Wells Fargo. - August 12, 2024 - Clean Heat Technologies
Venice Calling: Projects by pod architecture + design to be Featured in 2025 Showcase of Architecture in Italy
The European Cultural Centre in Venice has invited a small, husband-wife design duo in Chapel Hill, NC, to display the studio's work for Rabbit Hole Distillery in its international biennial exhibition. - August 02, 2024 - pod architecture + design
Exciting News: Ashly Coggins Promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) at BIM Designs, Inc.
Ashly Coggins, a seasoned industry professional with over 19 years of construction project experience at industry giants Fluor and Turner, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at BIM Designs, Inc. - March 07, 2024 - BIM Designs, Incorporated
John Canning & Co. Earns the 2023 Bulfinch Award in the Historic Preservation Category
John Canning & Co. is honored to receive the Historic Preservation 2023 Bulfinch Awards from the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art (ICAA) New England Chapter for our work at St. Mary- St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Boston, MA. The Institute of Classical Architecture & Art is a... - September 19, 2023 - John Canning & Co.
Amy Marie Zucca, Ph.D. Joins John Canning & Co. as Resident Art Historian
Dr. Zucca joins John Canning Co. as its resident Art Historian with a doctorate in Art History, specialization in the Renaissance period. Zucca will bring her expertise to bear, as sacred and historic sites are evaluated and provide context for the architectural styles and symbolism that these spaces reveal. - September 07, 2023 - John Canning & Co.
Mark Stewart Home Design, a Very Familiar Name in Architectural Design, Proudly Presents Its Latest Collection of New House Plans
Mark Stewart Home Design has long been revered for its exceptional craftsmanship and visionary approach to residential design. The newly unveiled house plans reaffirm the company's position as a leader in the industry, catering to the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of homeowners seeking unparalleled elegance and sophistication. - June 21, 2023 - Mark Stewart Home Design
Arellano Custom Designs Now Offers Virtual Reality (VR) Options on Home Design
Arellano Custom Designs offers new virtual reality (VR) options with their home design package; their VR options in VR Hotspots and VR Walkthroughs. - June 04, 2023 - Arellano Custom Designs
Arellano Custom Designs Offers Free In-Town Delivery for Architectural Prints
Arellano Custom Designs offers architectural printing, engineering printing, and construction plans printing. ACD will deliver prints at no cost within the City of Marble Falls. You may send your print requests to printing@acustomd.com with a PDF file and if you need b/w or color. - April 27, 2023 - Arellano Custom Designs
Miller Architects & Builders Starts Construction on SoRoc on Maine
Miller Architects & Builders is proud to be partnering with Northland, a national real estate private equity firm that acquired the 186-unit community. They look forward to delivering exceptionally built apartments completing the vision for SoRoc on Maine. - March 10, 2023 - Miller Architects & Builders
RiskFootprint Launches New Tool for Flood Damage Assessments
RiskFootprint, a leading provider of resilience risk assessment solutions, has announced the launch of its new tool for estimating flood damage losses based on Hazus methodology, the Max Flood Damage/Loss Percentage. RiskFootprint’s new tool uses Hazus data and algorithms to calculate the... - March 03, 2023 - RiskFootprint
InCord Welcomes Brian Cox to Their Sales Team
InCord Custom Nettings Solutions is pleased to announce the addition of Sales Manager, Brian Cox to its Construction division. - March 03, 2023 - InCord
Morrissey Goodale AE Firm Survey Reveals More Raises in Store for Architects and Engineers and the Outlook for 2023 is Positive
According to a January 2023 survey of 200 AE firm executives conducted by management consulting firm, Morrissey Goodale, 70% are anticipating that 2023 will be an even "better year than 2022," which was a record year for many firms across the country. - January 30, 2023 - Morrissey Goodale
Genesis AEC Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Leading AEC firm’s milestone includes 8,300+ projects for 600+ life sciences leaders nationwide. - January 18, 2023 - Genesis AEC
InCord Awarded (WOSB) Women-Owned Small Business Certification
InCord is honored to announce that InCord has been certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). For InCord, this is a milestone and a transition from its founding years, recognizing Meredith Shay and Robin Ritz as sole owners of InCord, a... - December 09, 2022 - InCord
BAMO, Renowned Interior Design Studio Expands with East Coast Office
BAMO, an award-winning interior design studio based in San Francisco, CA, has opened an office in Providence, RI to capitalize on strategic opportunities in the Northeast region. The firm has active projects along the East Coast: Boston, Providence, New York City, and Miami. - November 15, 2022 - BAMO
Historic Preservation and Design Projects That Included John Canning & Co. on Their Teams Awarded 2022 Bulfinch Awards
Two projects that John Canning & Co. was involved in have been awarded 2022 Bulfinch Awards from the New England chapter of the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art. - November 07, 2022 - John Canning & Co.
John Canning & Co. Awarded The 2022 McKim, Mead and White Award for Artisanship
John Canning & Co. has been awarded The 2022 McKim, Mead and White award for artisanship by the New York chapter of the Institute of Classical Art and Architecture for their project at San Joselito Chapel. - November 07, 2022 - John Canning & Co.
Luzerne County Courthouse Restoration Earns the Preservation Pennsylvania 2022 Local Government Leadership Award
John Canning & Co.'s Luzerne County Courthouse restoration project earned the 2022 Local Government Leadership Award from Preservation Pennsylvania. - November 07, 2022 - John Canning & Co.
Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC Celebrated Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Building Addition
Aerospace Fabrication to construct new building addition in Farmington, Minnesota and kicked off the construction project with a groundbreaking ceremony on November 2, 2022, with many key community members to help celebrate the occasion. - November 03, 2022 - APPRO Development & CERRON Properties
AAPI Architect Lira Luis Wins the RSA Fellowship Councillor Elections in US
The Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) announced the results of its 2022 Fellowship Council Elections, where voting opened September 12, 2022 and there were live elections with the whole Fellowship for the Area Councillors. Lira Luis, a Filipino-American architect, has been elected as Councillor in the United States. - October 08, 2022 - Leapfrog Project
pod architecture + design Reveals Plans for Boutique Community Hotel in Louisville
The Devonian is designed to offer amenities to local residents as well as travelers. - August 27, 2022 - pod architecture + design
RSA Presents Mark Beilman Leadership Awards
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) recognized two industry experts with the Mark Beilman Leadership Award for outstanding service to the RSA. The two awards were presented for the years 2020 and 2021 as RSA members once again gathered in person for their annual Spring Meeting and to... - May 24, 2022 - Reprographic Services Association
RSA Spring Conference Back with Style
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) announces a winning combination of content, destination, vendor participation and speakers at their spring conference in Lexington, Kentucky on April 20-22,2022. Almost 80 percent of the membership gathered after not meeting for over two years. The... - May 05, 2022 - Reprographic Services Association
Diffuse Logic Introduces Its New Saturn Solver
Diffuse logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella 22.3, which introduces its new Saturn solver. - March 31, 2022 - Diffuse Logic
New Multi-Sensory Bird Control Technology Disk Efficacy Rate Revealed in Four-Year Univeristy Study
A four-year university study was released by Bird Barrier America, as a first of its kind scientific study of a new multi-sensory technology disk using an all-natural materials. The study focused on the pigeon, the most common pest bird worldwide and the disk, Optical Gel, proved a one hundred percent efficacy rate of keeping pest birds and their nesting away from buildings and structures for up to 2 years and more. - March 10, 2022 - Bird Barrier America
Cognitive Corp. Partners with Verum Consulting to Elevate Visibility of Hybrid Workplace ESG Reporting Using Blockchain Smart Contracts
Cognitive Corp. today announced a partnership with Minneapolis-based Verum Consulting that will utilize the Cognitive CWX blockchain project to bring the Verum Remote Work Index to market. “Cognitive’s CWX blockchain project was developed to foster innovation within the built... - December 01, 2021 - Cognitive Corp.