Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

Green Dot Sign® Named “Most Innovative” Exhibitor at 2019 Greenbuild Patent-Pending ADA Signs Offer Beautiful, Environmentally Responsible Office Sign Alternative - December 13, 2019 - Green Dot Sign, Inc.

ZDT Kitchen Remodeling Announces New Redesign Solutions ZDT Kitchen Remodeling has recently announced new kitchen redesign solutions. - December 12, 2019 - ZDT Kitchen Remodeling

E. Lawrence, Ltd. Offers a Fresh Take on Real Estate Closing Gifts E. Lawrence, Ltd. announces two new decorative book sets for real estate agents looking to give clients unique closing gifts to decorate their new home. - November 16, 2019 - E. Lawrence, Ltd.

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

ZDT Kitchen Remodeling Announces Completion of Its 200th Project ZDT Kitchen Remodeling, a trustworthy kitchen remodeling and renovation company, has just announced the finishing of its 200th kitchen remodeling project. - November 05, 2019 - ZDT Kitchen Remodeling

Snyder Building Construction Named Winner of BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business Category Snyder Building Construction was named winner of the prestigious 2019 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business category. Hosted annually, the awards honor companies who demonstrate high level of personal character and ensure that their organization’s practices meet... - October 29, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Westwood Nonprofits Re:Vision and RISE Westwood Reopen Building After Extensive Renovation Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce the completion of Re:Vision’s $1.3M tenant improvement project, a renovation effort that joined two separate buildings into one cohesive 6,300 square-foot space. Partially funded by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority along with foundations... - October 16, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Foster Village Charlotte Get a New Look During Worldwide Staging Service Week Charlotte IAHSP Regional Chapter Gives Foster Village Charlotte a New Look During Worldwide Staging Service Week. - September 20, 2019 - Charlotte IAHSP Regional Chapter

ZDT Kitchen Remodeling Celebrated Completion of 100th Project ZDT Kitchen Remodeling, a respectable kitchen planning, remodeling, and installation company, has recently celebrated the successful completion of its 100th kitchen installation project. - September 20, 2019 - ZDT Kitchen Remodeling

SBID to Throw the Spotlight on Issue of Non-Payment During This Year’s Meet the Buyer Event The Society of British and International Design (SBID) is set to tackle a persistent taboo in the interior design industry – the issue of non-payment – during one of its biggest annual events for design professionals. This all-too-common industry injustice is a challenge SBID will address... - September 14, 2019 - SBID

Innovative Sign Maker Pushes ADA Signage Industry to be More Eco-Friendly Green Dot Sign founded to offer an alternative to polluting, plastic braille office signs. Order samples, custom and standard ADA room and door signs online at www.greendotsign.com. - September 14, 2019 - Green Dot Sign, Inc.

Fishman & Associates Designs Equipment for Renovated Pool Bar and Outdoor Kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Charlotte's Carolina Spaces Furniture & Design Wins SC State Design Award Charlotte's leading interior design and home staging firm, Carolina Spaces Furniture & Design, was honored with the 2019 Pinnacle Award for Best Interior Merchandising, a statewide best overall win, from the Home Builders Association of South Carolina (HBASC). - August 29, 2019 - Carolina Spaces, LLC

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Sena Hospitality Design Installs at Grand Seas Resort; Orlando-Based Resort Specialist Brings to Life Ocean-Themed Renovation Sena Hospitality Design Inc., a licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has installed a complete renovation of 16 courtside units at Grand Seas Resort by Exploria Resorts in Daytona Beach, Florida. In addition, the Orlando-based firm is now installing a similar renovation of 72 units in... - August 20, 2019 - Sena Hospitality Design

Fishman & Associates Supports Design of the New Café Venice Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Alabama Metal Art Extends Sign Product Line Beyond Metals Custom sign designer and fabricator, Alabama Metal Art, a division of Tri-State Metals, Inc., announced it is extending its material lineup beyond steel and other metals to include wood, polymers, and plastics. The new material lineup broadens its creative offerings to clients. Alabama Metal Art’s... - August 10, 2019 - Alabama Metal Art

StagingAmerica.com Unveils New Home Staging Directory Website StagingAmerica.com gives real estate agents and homeowners the ability to find and compare professional home stagers from coast to coast. - July 05, 2019 - StagingAmerica.com

Tips and Tricks from ZDT Kitchen Remodeling for a Smooth Home Renovation ZDT Kitchen Remodeling helps all its respectable clients with the home renovation in Sterling VA. This company offers a set of tips and tricks to make the process of a kitchen renovation and bathroom remodeling as smooth and fast as it can be. - June 21, 2019 - ZDT Kitchen Remodeling

ISCG Announces Senior Leadership Succession ISCG is pleased to announce the successful completion of its leadership succession plan. Since 2018 Shelly Powell, Angelica Nolff and Joel Miller have successfully run operations of ISCG as managing directors and minority owners. Mary Ann Lievois and Robert Martin, former CEO and President respectively,... - June 21, 2019 - ISCG

Fishman & Associates Hires Jim Currie as Senior Project Manager Fishman & Associates of Venice Florida has announced the hiring of a new Senior Project Manager, Jim Currie, who bring nearly 30 years of experience in the foodservice and residential construction industries with him. - June 14, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Snyder Building Construction Completes $1.8M Adaptive Reuse Project 28,000-Square-Foot Former Englewood Lighting Outlet Gets Major Rehaul. - June 07, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Fishman & Associates Supports New Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility Located in North Port, Florida Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the successful development of the new Atlanta Braves Spring Training Home in North Port, Florida. The company assisted the Braves organization with food and beverage service equipment design, specifications, coordination of Health Department approval,... - June 06, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Ta Da by KAT Showcased in Staging the World by Barb Schwarz Award Winning Staging and Design company “Ta Da by KAT” is featured in the Barb Schwarz's "Staging the World," a personal insight on Staging industry global expansion. It features stories from around the world including Kat - president of Ta Da by KAT - a Division of Living the Dream Team LLC. - June 01, 2019 - Ta Da Staging by KAT

Fishman & Associates Hires Mary Silverstein as Vice President Finance Mary Silverstein, with over 30 years of experience, has recently been hired by Fishman and Associates as Vice President of Finance. - May 22, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

More Choices: New Lines of Mosaic Tile Featured for Most Popular Mosaic Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has mosaic designs from new lines of tile in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019. - May 05, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Chelly Wentworth of C-Change Design Earns Industry Master Certification for Recognized Expertise in Kitchen and Bath Design Chelly Wentworth, Principal Designer at C-Change Design Inc., of Portland, OR has earned certification as a Master Kitchen and Bath Designer( CMKBD) from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the leading trade association for the kitchen and bath industry. The premiere hallmark for kitchen... - April 24, 2019 - C Change Design

How ARA Interiors Creates Clinics That Motivates Staff to Get Stuff Done How does the work environment make doctors feel? Most medical practitioners are time-poor but would love to work in more inspiring spaces. They spend long days and nights dealing with situations that can be highly stressful and yet, they report not having a single piece of art, greenery or even window views to allow their minds to wonder for a few minutes a day. On average, most physicians work over 60 hours per week and have less than 1 hour for daily breaks. - April 18, 2019 - ARA Interiors

Studio HTL Launched Its Architecture Firm on April 1st, 2019 Studio HTL is a full-service design firm skilled in creating a wide variety of project types. Accomplished in designing multi-family, commercial and hospitality spaces, their team collaborates to deliver incredible architecture and interior designs across all sectors. Studio HTL specializes in delivering projects on time and on budget, that are both thoughtful and successful for clients. - April 12, 2019 - Studio HTL

The Pinnacle Companies Named 2018 Summit Chamber Kaiser Permanente Business of the Year The Pinnacle Companies is proud to announce their recognition as the 2018 Summit Chamber Kaiser Permanente Large Business of the Year, awarded on Thursday, April 4, 2019. This recognition follows last year’s recognition as the Chamber’s Best Place to Work. - April 10, 2019 - The Pinnacle Companies

Virserius Studio Promotes Designer Jihee Youn to Studio Director Virserius Studio, global lifestyle interior architecture and design firm, has promoted designer Jihee Youn to the newly-created position of Studio Director. The move is part of the firm's continued expansion. - March 28, 2019 - Virserius Studio

US Sanctions on Iran, a Direct Hit on the Persian Rug Industry, Says Damoka LA On August 6th, 2018, the United States said it would be reimposing economic sanctions against Iran; sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord. The 2015 resolution opened the Iranian market to free trade, creating an international boom in Iranian commodities, most notably its hand-woven carpets,... - March 12, 2019 - Damoka

PLANTZ Delivers Nationwide PLANTZ, a Tampa-based plant sales and leasing company, has successfully delivered quality indoor foliage plants to customers in each of the lower 48 states, Alaska, and Washington, DC. With a recent shipment to a customer in Wyoming, PLANTZ hit this important milestone in its quest to become the nation’s... - March 11, 2019 - Plantz

Kitchen Magic: New Line of Backsplash and Gradient Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has new backsplash designs in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019 on both the backsplashes and most other mosaic designs. - March 09, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

CrossPurpose Celebrates Grand Opening of New Community and Career Center This grand opening culminates years of growth and expansion for CrossPurpose and serves as an important milestone for the organization’s unique and important work of abolishing relational, economic, and spiritual poverty through career and community development. - March 08, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Help for Disaster Victims: Becoming Tile's Major Discount on Mosaic Tile Designs Helps with Recovery Becoming Tile is helping victims of disasters rebuild with higher quality by offering a major discount on all mosaic designs and murals for orders in 2019. - March 07, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Everyone Wins. How Shayna Pellino, Founder of Shayna Rose Interiors, Turned Negatives Into Positives. Introducing the Triple Value Program - an effective way for Real Estate Agents to boost their income. - February 21, 2019 - Shayna Rose Interiors

18K Property Disaster Into Dream Home: HGTV Faces of Design Editors Pick Stefania Skrabak of Art Home Garden turns an 18K disaster property purchase into a countryside escape, leading to the HGTV Faces of Design Editor's Pick for 2018. - February 13, 2019 - Art Home Garden

Meet Superintendent Jake Dyck Jake has 27 years of construction experience stemming from carpenter through lead superintendent. As a superintendent, he loves the challenge of maintaining a consistent schedule and finds metal building systems to be his favorite type of construction. Some of his past projects include Cherry Creek Middle School in Denver; Fire Stations #3 and #5 in Bartlett, TN; a The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tennessee; and a Dairy Queen in Denver, Colorado. - February 13, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Leading Charlotte Interior Design and Home Staging Firm, Carolina Spaces, Awarded Best of Houzz 2019 Charlotte's leading interior design and home staging firm, Carolina Spaces Furniture & Design, was awarded Best of Houzz 2019 in Customer Service from among more than 2.1 million home building, remodeling and design professionals active on the Houzz® platform. The award was chosen by the over 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz® community. - February 12, 2019 - Carolina Spaces, LLC

Carolina Spaces, Charlotte's Leading Staging and Design Firm, Finishes 2018 with Multiple Honors Carolina Spaces Furniture & Design - an interior design, model home merchandising and luxury staging firm based in South Carolina near Charlotte, NC - has closed 2018 having received many new accolades. The firm was honored with awards from Lake Norman HBA's Best of the Lake Design Competition and the IAHSP® Staging Industry Awards, as well as merchandising a winning home in the Charlotte HBA Parade of Homes. - January 13, 2019 - Carolina Spaces, LLC

Innovations’ 2019 Color Direction A fresh swap for non-traditional neutrals push adventurous product development in the Design Studio. - January 09, 2019 - Innovations

Vedicci Has Just Launched New Collection of Luxury Stained Glass Chimes Embellished Solely with Swarovski® Crystal Luxury crystal wind chimes embellished with Genuine Swarovski® Crystal. Surround yourself in brilliant sparkle; all stained-glass wind chimes are handcrafted by Gabriella exclusively for you. There's only one of each crystal and glass chime. Vedicci’s luxurious chimes are a one of a kind hand-made product for your home décor and interior design. - December 18, 2018 - Vedicci

Immersion Wallcovering from Innovations New vinyl is a playful visual texture for hospitality, contract and residential walls. - November 22, 2018 - Innovations

Local Balloon Professional Earns Recognition as Certified Balloon Artist Stuart Gutter, owner of American Balloon Decor, earns Certified Balloon Artist designation. - October 23, 2018 - American Balloon Decor

Innovations Focuses on Texture for Fall New wallcovering collection explores tactile materials for memorable walls. - October 20, 2018 - Innovations

David Torres Joins Snyder Building Construction as Project Manager Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce the hire of David Torres, their newest project manager. His hire strengthens the company’s commercial project management team for restaurant, retail, office, and historic tenant improvement sectors. “David’s industry experience is... - October 19, 2018 - Snyder Building Construction