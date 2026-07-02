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Within Interior Design Services
S&W Kitchens Promotes Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager, Names Him Head of Builder Division
S&W Kitchens, Florida's trusted design-build remodeling company with seven showrooms and nearly 50 years of experience, announces the promotion of Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager. In addition to his continued leadership of the Winter Park showroom, Druschel will head the company's... - July 02, 2026 - S&W Kitchens, Inc.
Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom
Colorado's Premier Luxury Tile and Stone Specialist Strengthens Mountain Market Presence - May 28, 2026 - Decorative Materials
Sena Hospitality Design Up for Four Awards from the American Resort Development Association
Sena Hospitality Design Inc., an Orlando-based licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has been named a finalist for four resort design awards from the American Resort Development Association. Sena has been recognized in the Refurbishment Unit Category for the Lakeside Houses at... - April 01, 2026 - Sena Hospitality Design
Master Feng Ip Redefines Traditional Feng Shui with New Digital Audit Platform for Global Clients
Combining 30 years of classical expertise with modern geospatial technology, Master Feng Ip launches remote Online Feng Shui Surveys to harmonize international homes and businesses. - March 31, 2026 - Master Feng Ip
Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface: Rakhee Jain Desai Explores Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials in New Solo Exhibition
The Dougherty Arts Center presents Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Rakhee Jain Desai, on view March 7 through April 18, 2026. Anchored by the question, “Can a relationship with land be inherited, and if so, through what means,” the exhibition examines how connections to land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage, and living materials. - March 17, 2026 - Rakhee Jain Desai
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C. Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C., the premier provider of custom in-home and garage organization solutions throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, Maryland, today announced leadership promotions designed to support the company’s continued growth and operational scale. - February 04, 2026 - The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C.
Elevating the "Crown"
8 Architecture goes large on Crown expansion project and walks into Global recognition. - January 02, 2026 - 8 Architecture
EVOLV Named Best PPF Film Manufacturer at SEMA 2025
At SEMA 2025, EVOLV was officially voted Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP, a respected global industry recognition led by professional installers, wrap shop owners, and brand leaders. This award underscores EVOLV’s leadership in high-performance Paint Protection Film, installer-first product engineering, and advanced Color PPF innovation, further strengthened by the launch of 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films at the event. - December 22, 2025 - EVOLV
Blackdove Presents “Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome” at CONTEXT Art Miami 2025
During Miami Art Week 2025 (December 2–7), Blackdove will present Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome, an exhibition that celebrates the world’s premier digital artists and the new ways people experience art in the digital age. The showcase unites art, technology, and emotion, transforming every screen into a living canvas. - November 07, 2025 - Blackdove
101domus Expands Global Presence with Curated Luxury Dining Table Collection
101domus, international curator of Italian luxury interiors, expands its global presence with a curated focus on luxury dining tables. Beyond function, the dining table is presented as a symbol of lifestyle and cultural identity. Through refined materials and artisanal excellence, 101domus strengthens its role as a global reference in Made in Italy design, offering architects, designers, and clients curated collections that blend tradition and innovation. - September 28, 2025 - Domus International srl
EVOLV and Paint Is Dead Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch PID PPF — Paint Protection, Reimagined
EVOLV has partnered with Paint Is Dead (PID) to launch PID PPF, a new line of premium paint protection films designed for installers who demand performance, style, and speed. Combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, the collaboration delivers a professional-grade product with a culture-first edge. - August 21, 2025 - EVOLV
Universal Fibers and Circular Building Solutions Join Forces on Accelerating Flooring Circularity
Universal Fibers® has announced its collaboration with Circular Building Solutions to advance circularity in flooring systems. This partnership brings together Universal Fibers’ industry-leading sustainable yarns—like Thrive® matter, the world’s first carbon-negative recycled yarn—with Circular Building Solutions’ innovative adhesive-free, reversible fixing systems. Together, they aim to promote a holistic approach to flooring design that supports disassembly, reuse, and recycling. - July 18, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fiber Systems Appoints Jonathan Craig as New Chief Executive Officer
Universal Fiber Systems℠, LLC, a global leader in high-quality synthetic fiber production and technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Craig as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 5, 2025. - May 12, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fiber Systems Expands Their Market Leadership by Welcoming FIT as Their Latest Acquisition
Universal Fibers, Inc. is pleased to announce the latest addition to the Universal Fiber Systems portfolio, FIT. Known as a leader in fiber technology, FIT (formerly known as Fiber Innovation Technology) is now a part of Universal Fiber Systems. This latest investment in Johnson City, Tennessee,... - March 31, 2025 - Universal Fibers
EVOLV Introduces 36 Bold New Colors of Paint Protection Film (PPF)
EVOLV has launched 36 new colored Paint Protection Films (PPF), combining custom aesthetics with durable protection. Car owners can enhance their vehicle’s look while safeguarding the original paint from scratches and wear. Featuring Dry-X™ Technology for wet or dry application, the film offers 36 color options, a smooth, self-healing surface, and hydrophobic properties for easy maintenance. - March 18, 2025 - EVOLV
Universal Fibers(R) Announces Latest Investment Into Japanese Market
Universal Fibers, Inc. is delighted to announce its latest facility, now operating in Japan. - March 01, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Award-Winning Interior Designer Mark Brunetz Launches Virtual Design Consultation Service, MB Live
Award-winning designer Mark Brunetz launches MB Live, a virtual consultation service offering one-on-one design advice via Zoom to clients worldwide. With 30+ years of expertise, Mark helps individuals tackle space planning, furniture selection, decluttering, and more—making expert design guidance accessible to anyone looking to transform their space. - February 25, 2025 - Mark Brunetz + Co
Bell Design Group Welcomes Three Exceptional New Team Members
Bell Design Group, an international architecture and design studio, has announced the addition of three talented professionals to its growing team: Laura Dinarés Couto, Ioanna Kalyvioti, and Nora Leon. Each brings unique expertise, creativity, and passion, further strengthening the... - January 31, 2025 - Bell Design Group
Bell Design Group Names Deborah Richmond, AIA as New Principal
Bell Design Group (belldesigngroup.com) is proud to announce the appointment of Deborah Richmond, AIA, as its newest Principal. A visionary architect with extensive experience in design excellence, team leadership, and cross-disciplinary collaboration, Deborah brings an impressive portfolio and a... - January 22, 2025 - Bell Design Group
HER Home Design Academy, Inc. Opens Its Doors to Aspiring Design-Build Professionals
HER Home Design Academy, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in Indianapolis, announces its grand opening. The academy offers hands-on education in architecture, interior design, construction, and remodeling, led by industry experts. With planned state-of-the-art facilities, it provides programs for beginners and professionals. The public is invited to the Dusty Boots Tour on January 20 and 22. Applications for the inaugural semester are open. - January 19, 2025 - HER Home Design Academy, Inc.
Natage Launches with Sustainable, Timeless Furniture Crafted from Reclaimed Wood
New high-end furniture brand brings natural luxury to the market, blending sustainability with minimalist design. - November 03, 2024 - Natage
ASID Allied Interior Designer Alexis King Launches 2117 Collective
Interior Designer Recruits Craftsman Parker Brooks to Provide Custom Design Services and Furniture - October 27, 2024 - 2117 Collective
Universal Fibers Expands Partnership with Forbo Flooring Systems with the Introduction of the New Tessera Topology Collection Featuring Thrive Matter Yarn
Universal Fibers is excited to announce the launch of Forbo Flooring Systems' New Tessera Topology, the first collection in their Exolve+ series using Thrive matter yarn from Universal Fibers. Thrive matter is the lowest carbon footprint yarn in the industry, made from 100% solution-dyed nylon 6... - October 14, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Bi-Coastal Designer Nicole Yee of NY Interiors Earns Top Honors at the 2024 Interior Design Society (IDS) National Designer of the Year Awards
Bay Area Interior Designer Nicole Yee once again named "Designer of the Year" in multiple categories: Luxury Kitchen first runner up and first place winner Sustainable Design. - October 11, 2024 - NY Interiors
Universal Fibers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Snapshot, Highlighting Industry-Leading Achievements in Environmental Stewardship and Global Social Impact
Since its last published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a “Virtual Zero Waste Company” and, earlier this year, earned Cradle to Cradle v4 material health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive® matter. - September 25, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Introducing Snowfall® by Burmatex®, the Latest in Sustainable Flooring Featuring Thrive® Matter Yarns by Universal Fibers®
Introduction of the newest flooring collection by Burmatex, snowfall. Sustainable carpet collection featuring certified carbon negative nylon fibre by Universal Fibers. - September 12, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Sthapati Associates Ltd. Expands Its Leadership in Architecture and Engineering Solutions in Bangladesh
Sthapati Associates Ltd., a premier provider of comprehensive architectural and engineering services, is proud to announce its continued expansion and commitment to excellence in the Bangladeshi market. Established in 2001, the firm has consistently delivered innovative and high-quality solutions across various sectors, including land surveying, geotechnical engineering, construction, and environmental studies. - September 01, 2024 - Sthapati Associates Ltd
IGroup Design Unveils Upcoming Hospitality Projects, Building on Award-Winning Expertise
IGroup Design, the award-winning hospitality design firm known for its visionary leadership and "one-stop-shop" approach, is buzzing with excitement as they unveil their upcoming projects across California. Building on the success of their acclaimed Willows Hotel project, IGroup Design is poised to redefine the guest experience in Oceanside, San Diego, Silicon Valley, and Palm Springs. - August 27, 2024 - IGroup Design
Santa Barbara's Iconic Whale House to be Featured on HGTV’s "Zillow Gone Wild"
A young Santa Barbara couple has acquired the renowned Santa Barbara Whale House for a reinvigoration. This architectural marvel, celebrated for its whimsical design and artistic craftsmanship, will soon captivate a national audience as it is set to be featured on HGTV’s popular show,... - June 17, 2024 - Santa Barbara Whale House
S&W Kitchens Unveils New Design Center in Sarasota’s Rosemary Design District
S&W Kitchens, a leader in the home remodeling industry, is excited to announce the opening of their latest design center located in the heart of Sarasota’s Rosemary Design District. - June 16, 2024 - S&W Kitchens, Inc.
R McKague Enterprises Inc. Now Offering Custom Design Options Home Furnishings and Interior Design
With over 80 manufacturers and vendors in nearly in every state throughout the USA, R McKague Enterprises Inc.'s reach is far and wide for assisting in design or customize anything that anyone's home, office or commercial establishment may be seeking. - May 07, 2024 - R McKague Enterprises Inc.
Sena Hospitality Design Wins American Resort Development Association Award
The Penthouses at Grand Seas Resort by Exploria Resorts Provide Elevated Experience - April 29, 2024 - Sena Hospitality Design
New "Shore Points" Art Collection by Sook & Hook Features Symbols Familiar to Those on the Jersey Shore
10 Unique Designs Highlight Everything from Coastal Weathervanes to Lighthouses and Sand Dollars - March 22, 2024 - Sook & Hook
Emerging Artist Nicole Simmons Launches "Transformation Collection": A Reflection of Personal Rebirth Through Art
Nicole Simmons, an emerging artist, unveils her "Transformation Collection," a series of paintings born from her profound journey through personal growth and healing. Inspired by her battle with restrictive eating and a transformative path to recovery, Simmons' latest collection offers a visual narrative of resilience, hope, and rebirth. - February 03, 2024 - Nicole Simmons Art LLC
The Smart Designer Launches Proxy Plus
The Smart Designer launches Proxy Plus, a new data entry and procurement tracking service built on the most powerful project management software for interior designers available. Boston, MA-based The Smart Designer announced today their launch of Proxy Plus. Proxy Plus is a data entry and... - January 03, 2024 - DesignSmart
Emerald Group Builders Opens West Palm Beach Office
Emerald Group Builders, a leading name in the construction and real estate development industry, is delighted to announce the opening of its new office in West Palm Beach, Florida. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow and serve clients in... - November 08, 2023 - Emerald Group Builders
Professional Home Organizing Company Launches to Help People Transform Their Living Spaces
weOrganize is a dynamic female-owned professional home organizing company founded by Nicole Brown and Jocelyn Bennett. With a shared passion for transforming living spaces, weOrganize offers tailored solutions that blend expertise with empowerment. From decluttering to sustainable organizational systems, weOrganize brings harmony to homes and promotes mindful living. Through their combined vision Nicole and Jocelyn change the way people approach organization and its impact on living joyfully. - August 25, 2023 - weOrganize
FleischmanGarciaMaslowski Architecture: Redevelopment for the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee Campus
FleischmanGarciaMaslowski (FG+M), the design team, has been deeply involved in shaping various aspects of the expansive 33-acre campus for The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee over several years. As the project looks toward the future, a comprehensive redevelopment of the entire campus is taking shape. The Wolfgroup design firm is creating an iconic and sculptural canopy that will serve as a striking focal point at the entrance of the upcoming revitalized Jewish Federation Campus. - August 19, 2023 - Fleischman Garcia Maslowski Architecture
Artificial Intelligence Wall Art Company Art Prints AI Launches New Collection
Art Prints AI Launches New AI-Generated Wall Art Collection. Artificial intelligence wall decor company Art Prints AI has unveiled a new line of imaginative, affordable wall art and prints. Created through collaborations between prompt artists and algorithms, the pieces range across styles and subjects. Founder Ricki Mountain says the goal is to disrupt the decorative art industry. - July 28, 2023 - Art Prints AI
Sena Hospitality Wins Award from American Resort Development Association
The Estates at Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts Provides Elevated Experience. - April 27, 2023 - Sena Hospitality Design
WallArt.co.uk Launches New Range of Tree Wall Stickers, Vinyl Wall Stickers and Wall Quotes
WallArt.co.uk announces the launch of a new range of wall stickers and decals, featuring tree wall stickers, vinyl wall stickers and wall quotes. The new collection is designed to add a touch of elegance and creativity to any home or office space, and is made from high-quality materials that are easy to apply and remove without causing damage to walls. WallArt.co.uk is offering special promotional prices for a limited time to celebrate the launch of the new range of products. - April 19, 2023 - Wall Art
Tim Tadder’s Finzione da Vinci (AI Mona Lisa) to Go on View at Avant Gallery
World-renown photographer Tim Tadder, who has become one of the pioneering voices of AI art, will unveil his version of the Mona Lisa at Avant Gallery’s booth at the forthcoming Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art fair, March 23-26, 2023. With Finzione da Vinci (AI Mona Lisa), Tim Tadder... - March 19, 2023 - Avant Gallery
DressMyCrib Releases Free Augmented Reality Tool to Make Choosing a Rug Easier
DressMyCrib, a Home Decor items marketplace, has released its new augmented reality tool. Augmented reality-based marketplace, DressMyCrib, announces its new augmented reality tool designed to help make choosing a rug easier. DressMyCrib helps users to choose rugs and floor coverings for their... - February 16, 2023 - DressMyCrib
New Online Home Decor Store Launches; Offering Unique and Stylish Home Decorations
Glam Style Home Decor, a new online store, offers unique and stylish home decorations at affordable prices. The store features a curated collection of decor items and accessories from around the world, handpicked to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The store has a... - February 08, 2023 - Glam Style Home Decor
Kesslr© Announces All-Aluminum Line of Space Decor
Cosmic retailer, Kesslr©, announces its release of their all-aluminum line of decor showcasing the solar system and beyond. The company also reveals plans for future products, releases, and philanthropic missions. - January 25, 2023 - Kesslr© | Fine Cosmic Decor™
Expanded ADA & Wayfinding Signage Declare Label
Exciting new, broadly expanded, certified sustainable signage options for healthy people, the environment, and communities. - January 11, 2023 - Green Dot Sign Inc.
BAMO, Renowned Interior Design Studio Expands with East Coast Office
BAMO, an award-winning interior design studio based in San Francisco, CA, has opened an office in Providence, RI to capitalize on strategic opportunities in the Northeast region. The firm has active projects along the East Coast: Boston, Providence, New York City, and Miami. - November 15, 2022 - BAMO
Dubai’s Exhibition Industry is Bouncing Back After a Tough Year
It looks like the sun is finally rising at the end of a dark, long pandemic. A recent survey shows the quickening pace of Dubai’s exhibition industry’s recovery in 2022, mostly driven by global expos and business events. The exhibition industry’s recovery is accelerating and the... - September 29, 2022 - Strokes Exhibits LLC
Midlothian, VA Firm Offers a New Way to Work with an Interior Designer
Contented Interiors LLC of Midlothian, VA has a new offering that is evolving with changing needs of homeowners. - August 15, 2022 - Contented Interiors
S&W Kitchens and Wolfe-Rizor Interiors Win Remodeling Award
S&W Kitchens and Wolfe-Rizor Interiors won top honors with a National win in the Whole House category for the 2022 Chrysalis Awards. Designers Krista Agapito of S&W Kitchens and Abigail Rizor of Wolfe-Rizor turned a very run-of-the-mill condominium into the perfect home for the clients. - July 22, 2022 - S & W Kitchens, Inc