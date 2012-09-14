PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Stange Law Firm, PC Lawyers Listed in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine for 2019 Stange Law Firm, PC is proud that Kirk Stange is on the list of Super Lawyers for Family Law by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. Paola Stange and Jillian Wood are on the list of Rising Stars for Family Law. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

KC MUFON to Hold the Kansas City Alien Ball October 18, 2019 The first annual Kansas City Alien Ball will be held October 18, 2019 at the Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, Missouri. This is a fundraiser for Kansas City MUFON, a chapter of the Missouri Mutual UFO Network, a non-profit association dedicated to the scientific study of UFOs. - September 30, 2019 - Missouri MUFON/ UnX Media

GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,” said... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

INTERTEL Strengthens Executive Team with Nate Hessel’s Promotion to Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy INTERTEL, the nationally recognized leader in Medical Canvassing, today announced the promotion of Nate Hessel to Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, effective immediately. A new role, based in St. Louis, Hessel will lead INTERTEL’s sales and marketing, continuing to build the company’s... - September 07, 2018 - INTERTEL, Inc.

Custom Truck One Source to be Featured on The Fox Business Network’s Manufacturing Marvels Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City. Produced by Marvel Production... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Kirk Stange and Stange Law Firm, PC Sponsors the Board of Advocates at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law Kirk Stange and Stange Law Firm, PC are proud to announce that they have agreed to sponsor the Board of Advocates at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. - February 19, 2018 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Lakefront Living International Welcomes Annie Faulstich of Missouri to Its Family of Lakefront Living Realty Offices Lakefront buyers and sellers in the Lake of the Ozarks area have an exciting new lakefront specialty brokerage for their real estate needs. - November 22, 2017 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Kansas City Breweries Company Announces Major Brewery and Beverage Manufacturing Hub Creating high growth value propositions for beverage, grocery and convenience store markets. - November 16, 2017 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC

Group Benefit Services, Inc. Earns Inc. 5000 Designation Inc. 5000 has ranked Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) in the top 50% on their list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies.” - August 30, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Appoints Michael “Mike” Calhoon as New Regional Marketing Director Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) has appointed Michael “Mike” Calhoon as its newest Regional Marketing Director (RMD) to accommodate the increased demand for GBS programs. Mike Calhoon joins GBS with nearly 33 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, having worked primarily... - August 23, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

O6 Environmental Awarded State of Missouri Contract O6 Environmental is pleased to announce receipt of the recently awarded State of Missouri, Hazardous Substance Cleanup and Disposal contract # CS170840003. As a State of Missouri preferred use contractor, O6 ENV will be working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MODNR) to provide both... - August 10, 2017 - O6 Environmental Services

GBS Becomes Only TPA Designated AM Best’s “Expert Service Provider" 12 Consecutive Times Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces that AM Best Company has branded GBS as a client recommended, “Expert Service Provider” for the 12th consecutive year. GBS is the only Third Party Administrator (TPA) to achieve this designation 12 consecutive times. President and CEO of GBS James M. - February 20, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Announces the Launch of a Highly Advanced Cloud-Based Web Portal Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces the release of their next generation highly advanced cloud-based web portal for PC and mobile devices. - February 07, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Partners with Teladoc for Telehealth Services Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces their partnership with Teladoc, Inc. - October 10, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Stange Law Firm, PC Launches New Webpage Design Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce they have launched a new website design at http://www.stangelawfirm.com - October 03, 2016 - Stange Law Firm, PC

GBS Earns Ranking as a 2016 “Fastest Growing Privately Held Company” by Inc. 5000 GBS announces that Inc. 5000 has ranked GBS number 2,393 in their list of America’s fastest growing, privately held companies. - September 12, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Wellness Shield Delivers Innovative, Affordable Options to Meet Today's Healthcare Challenges As today’s healthcare consumers consider a myriad of expensive options in advance of open enrollment, MRG & Associates announces Wellness Shield, a fully licensed discount health care program that allows members to manage their health and dental-related expenditures simply and cost effectively. Focusing... - September 12, 2016 - Thomas Galle

GBS Selects Marvin Meyer as New Regional Marketing Director GBS has selected a new Regional Marketing Director headquartered in Missouri. - January 11, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

U.S. Toy Company Names Andrew Hennessey National Account Sales Manager Andrew will concentrate on pursuing new business opportunities in different market segments across the country. - December 22, 2015 - U.S. Toy Company

EternoGen Aesthetics Completes Its Financing Round Securing $5MM to Commercialize Their First in Class Bio-Dermal Restoration Portfolio EternoGen Aesthetics, LLC developer and manufacturer of advanced collagen scaffolds, announces the successful completion of its financial round. It has secured $5MM to prepare for the 2016 European commercialization of Rapid Polymerizing Collagen (RPC Pure-Collagen), the first of a rich pipeline of products... - November 18, 2015 - EternoGen Aesthetics LLC

BIN Acquires Koldwater Software, an Electrical Controls Training Software Company St. Louis based Business Industrial Network (BIN95.com) announced today that it has acquired Koldwater Software Co. (Koldwater.com). - November 04, 2015 - Business Industrial Network

GBS Gains New Carrier, Providing Turnkey Programs for Smaller Groups GBS has entered into a relationship with Sirius America, a stop-loss carrier with over 20 years of experience and an A rating from AM Best. - July 14, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Miles McElroy Joins Group Benefit Services as Information Technology Director Group Benefit Services (GBS) is pleased to announce expansion of its Information Technology (IT) department with the addition of IT Director Miles McElroy. McElroy will contribute to GBS’ ability to continue executing technology-based projects and upgrades with the goal of further enhancing GBS... - June 10, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Engages Digital Storm for Advanced PC Technology GBS has announced that in conjunction with its current investment in company-wide technological advancements, GBS is obtaining an all new PC platform from Digital Storm. - April 21, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Makes Major Investment in Oracle Technology Group Benefit Services (GBS) has announced that as a result of robust growth over the past 24 months, GBS has entered into an ongoing agreement to deploy the complete suite of Oracle technology to support its claims operations and goals of greater capacity, additional technological solutions, significantly... - April 08, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Group Benefit Services Earns Better Business Bureau Principles of Trust Certificate Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) announced today that Better Business Bureau (BBB) is distinguishing GBS for the second year in a row with the Principles of Trust Award. This award recognizes GBS for having no customer complaints during BBB’s standard reporting period of three years. Group Benefit... - March 17, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Frederick Ntum Lobati, M.D. Frederick Ntum Lobati, of Columbia, Missouri, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare and Healthcare Education. - March 11, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Marion County Selects Group Benefit Services as Employee Benefits Third Party Administrator Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) announces that Marion County, Missouri has selected GBS as its Third Party Administrator (TPA) for Marion County’s new self-funded health plan as of February 1, 2015. It is projected that this important decision will result in significant savings for the County... - February 11, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Intelixseo Now Offers Five Custom Marketing Strategy Packages Intelixseo, an internet marketing company, has developed five marketing packages for companies who want to have an impact online, or need to further heighten their business. Intelixseo’s strategies have become of vital importance by utilizing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) approaches to help companies get known nationally, and distributed throughout the internet. - February 10, 2015 - Intelixseo

Intelixseo Offers Two Primary Services: Increasing Sales Through Internet Marketing and Mobile Apps Intelixseo, LLC helps companies increase their sales on their company’s website and helps promote their products utilizing internet marketing strategies and mobile apps. They create custom plans based on the company’s strategic direction and specific needs. They create video marketing, promotional videos, press releases, setup landing pages, blog sites and post articles to each of the sites on a monthly basis to specifically promote the company’s products. - January 30, 2015 - Intelixseo

Consumers Now Able to Quickly Locate All Professionals Needed for Real Estate Transactions and Anonymously Compare Best Quotes on New Reverse Auction Website RateBid.com, now out of initial BETA testing and with a provisional patent filed, introduces people to mortgage lenders, real estate agents, and home inspectors in a unique way. The site requires visitors to complete a short form without disclosing any sensitive data. Loan officers, real estate agents, and home inspectors are then encouraged to engage into “bidding wars” between each other. Consumers stay anonymous while they watch the competition and decide who they want to follow up with. - March 16, 2014 - RateBid.com, LLC

Group Benefit Services (GBS) Welcomes Kim Angeles as Operations Manager Group Benefit Services (GBS), an industry leading Third Party Administration firm, is proud to announce that Kim Angeles has been named as the firm's Operations Manager (OM). Kim joins the GBS team after having spent 14 years with Infinite Innovations. Ms. Angeles brings more than 21 years of successful... - December 26, 2013 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

MIZZOU's, zouLIFE, Provides Responsible Message to Young Adults to Promote Skin Cancer Awareness University of Missouri, Columbia, has partnered with Tans Are Now Safe, Custom Spray Tanning to provide a safe alternative to traditional tanning practices for their 25,000 plus students in order to reduce Skin Cancer cases among this age group. - August 22, 2013 - Tans Are Now Safe , TANS, Custom Spray Tanning

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm. Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies

Never-to-Old, From "Cripple" to World Champion Never-Too-Old – From "Cripple" to World Champion Seven years ago, doctors told Kate Walker she would have difficulty walking due to severe pain from osteoarthritis, exacerbated by years of dance training. A sedentary life didn't sit well with Kate, so she turned to powerlifting after... - September 05, 2012 - Kate Walker

L.O.I.S Kick Starts 2012 with Financial Focus Series Five Business Experts to Speak on Credit Clean-up, Real Estate Marketing Magic, Total Domination Lead Generation, Getting the "Yes" you need and Judgment and Lien Properties: Webinars launch January on LearnOthersInsideSecrets.com - December 28, 2011 - Learn Others Inside Secrets, LLC

Celebrate MLB All-Star Week with "The Home Run Alphabet," the Largest Collection of Home Run Terms Ever Assembled New "Ducks on the Pond" baseball book by award-winning author R. Scott Murphy contains nearly 1,000 ways to portray these powerful plays. "The Home Run Alphabet" is the centerpiece of the book. It is proving popular with media and baseball fans. - July 05, 2011 - Ducks on the Pond

St. Louis Area Homebuilder, Payne Family Homes’ Ed Lott Wins HBA Service Award for 3rd Year - Honored for 3 Consecutive Years for Dedication to Sales & Marketing Council Edward G. Lott, Payne Family Homes Vice President-Sales & Marketing, has been honored with the Hugh L. Pettus Award for an unprecedented third year in a row by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri. The prestigious award is presented to the HBA’s Sales & Marketing Council builder member who does the most to further the council’s goals. No other SMC member has ever won the award three consecutive times. - April 01, 2011 - Payne Family Homes

HikingBoots.com Kicks Off Logo Design Challenge The online store will award an all-new MacBook Air to the contest winner. - November 16, 2010 - Cat5 Commerce

New Internet Microbrew Index Reinvents Traditional Pub Crawl Planning With microbrewery and brewpub listings, pictures and reviews, MicrobrewIndex.com makes planning a pub crawl or other hand-crafted-beer adventure easy. - May 10, 2010 - The Microbrew Index

Educational Gifts Provide Tasteful Alternatives The Cookie Cupboard has just introduced a complete line of educational gift baskets and gifts that combine the wonder of learning with the tastiness of gourmet cookies, chocolate and candy. - June 10, 2008 - The Elegant Cookie, LLC

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Poet Published Personal Catharsis Author Shares Self-Discovery with Readers Through Verse Self-improvement is a long and difficult process. Poet George E Thompson shares insight on his method with his anthology, "Experience, Strength and Hope (now available at Borders, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and authorHouse.com). - October 05, 2007 - GET Poems, Etc.

PR.com Announces New Press Release Distribution Enhancements Including Yahoo News PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com

Carl Edwards Celebrating CD Release with a Benefit Concert NASCAR driver Carl Edwards, founder of Back40 Records, announced the January 25th release of the label’s first CD. Titled That One CD, it’s a mix of hip-hop, R&B and rock music from seven artists. Also on January 25th, the Back40 Records artists are staging a benefit concert to kick off... - January 24, 2007 - Back40 Records