Missouri: Columbia News
New Book Offers Practical Solutions to Prevent Suicide in Jails and Prisons
A correctional psychiatrist's 25-year journey into the hidden causes of suicide behind bars, and the practical lessons that can save lives and prevent lawsuits. - June 24, 2026 - Dr. A.E. Daniel with Daniel Forensic Psychiatric
Goldie's Pest Control Launches In2Care Mosquito Stations Across Mid-Missouri
Columbia-based Goldie's Pest Control has launched In2Care mosquito stations across seven mid-Missouri counties. Unlike sprays, the system uses mosquitoes themselves to carry larvicide back to hidden breeding sites. - May 08, 2026 - Goldie's Pest Control
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
The Dorper Sheep Society Advances the Way Ranchers Think About Resources
The American Dorper Sheep Breeders' Society illustrates an innovative way to increase the ROI for everyday ranchers. Adding Dorper Sheep to a cattle operation now shows that you can double the return on your land resources. These two coexist without harm to either species while adding value to your land and pocketbook. Adding sheep to a cattle operation can diversify assets with a quick return on investment. - December 24, 2025 - ADSBS
Swift Screening Solutions Launches Fast, Reliable, and Affordable Background Checks
Swift Screening Solutions, a family-owned business, proudly announces its official launch, offering affordable and reliable background checks and pre-employment screening services for businesses and organizations across all industries. While the family may be new to the industry, they have recently invested in an employment screening platform that brings over 25 years of experience to ensure clients confidently receive exactly what they need. - November 07, 2025 - Swift Screening Solutions
Session Announcement: Lauren Brychell
The 2026 Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference is proud to announce that Lauren Brychell, capital raise strategist and consultant, will present an essential session titled “The Real Cost of Raising Capital.” - October 18, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Pastor Neil Gottman’s Newly Released "Welcome to the Kingdom" is an Insightful Guide to Living a Fulfilling and Abundant Life in God’s Kingdom
“Welcome to the Kingdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Neil Gottman is an inspiring and thought-provoking exploration of what it means to truly live in God’s kingdom, encouraging believers to move beyond church life into a deeper, more meaningful relationship with Christ. - May 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Tammy Martin’s New Book, "Tam the Turtle," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Turtle Who Discovers She is Just as Special and Unique as All Her Friends Are
Recent release “Tam the Turtle” from Covenant Books author Tammy Martin is a heartfelt story that centers around Tam, a turtle who feels inadequate when she begins to compare herself to her friends. However, with the help of her friend Cletus, a chameleon, Tam discovers that she is special too, and just as God made her to be. - April 02, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Kimberly Corder’s New Book, "Jesus in the Suffering," is a Poignant and Faith-Based Guide Designed to Help Readers of All Backgrounds Grow Closer to the Lord
Recent release “Jesus in the Suffering: A 14-Day Guide to Keeping Your Eyes on Jesus in the Midst of Suffering” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Corder is a powerful and comprehensive two week guide to help readers forge a stronger relationship with God in order to overcome any of life’s obstacles. - March 25, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K)’s New Book, “Know-How of Investing in Cryptocurrencies,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Investing in the Crypto Age
Recent release “Know-How of Investing in Cryptocurrencies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K) is a fascinating and thought-provoking guide designed to help readers navigate the world of cryptocurrency, and how to invest in order to take part in this next phase of global currency. - March 21, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Stephanie Davis’s Newly Released “Pushing through the Mud” is an Inspiring Collection of Poetry That Offers Spiritual Encouragement
“Pushing through the Mud” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephanie Davis is a heartfelt compilation of poetry written over twenty years, designed to inspire, uplift, and provide spiritual guidance during both joyful and difficult times. - March 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Tanya Cooper’s New Book, "The Bear Who Didn't Care," is a Charming Story of a Bear Who Learns About the Importance of Hygiene and Taking Care of Himself
Recent release “The Bear Who Didn't Care” from Covenant Books author Tanya Cooper is a captivating tale that centers around a bear named Sparky, who has no friends because he refuses to bathe and take care of his personal hygiene. When he decides he no longer wants to be lonely, Sparky begins to take care of himself, which drastically changes his life. - February 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Joyce Miller’s New Book, "Surrendered," is a Powerful Concept Study of the Bible That Reveals How God Uses Experiences and Struggles in One’s Life to Teach
Recent release “Surrendered” from Covenant Books author Joyce Miller is a stirring and heartfelt story inspired by true events that follows a woman’s traumatic birth and struggles in caring for her micro preemie son. Throughout the tale, Miller weaves in pertinent Scriptural passages and studies to help readers see what surrendering to God can do for one’s life. - February 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
Jalaila Hardy’s Newly Released Children’s Book, “The Sandwich Way: First Day Of School,” Serves Up a Powerful Lesson on Inclusion and Diversity
Imagine a world where a simple sandwich holds the secret to understanding one another—where layers of bread, peanut butter, and jelly mirror the beautiful complexities of human differences. That world exists in “The Sandwich Way: First Day of School,” an innovative new children’s book that is already making waves in classrooms and homes. - February 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Missouri’s Woods Fort Golf Club to Unveil New Clubhouse and Horizon Center After Fire Destroys Facility in 2024
Woods Fort Golf Club is proud to reveal its newly redesigned and rebuilt clubhouse, pro shop, and Horizon Center, a special event space. The development marks a significant milestone for the golf club following a devastating electrical fire that destroyed the original clubhouse nearly a year ago. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed this spring and will offer new amenities and experiences. - February 10, 2025 - Woods Fort Golf Club
Warrior Mindset Acquires Triad Leaders, Forming a Leadership Development Powerhouse
Warrior Mindset has acquired Triad Leaders, merging two exceptional teams to fill a critical leadership and development industry gap. This partnership also attracted tier-one mental performance expert Jamey Slife, further solidifying their position as a new industry leader. With this acquisition,... - February 03, 2025 - Warrior Mindset
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Linda J. Wilson and Illustrator Bentley A. Elliott’s New Book, "Giggletown," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl as She Sets Off to a Magical Land in Her Dreams
Fulton Books author Linda J. Wilson and illustrator Bentley A. Elliott have completed their most recent book, “Giggletown”: a riveting tale that centers around a young girl who invites readers to explore the imaginative place known as Giggletown, which can only be accessed through... - January 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
Dr. Robert Corkern Introduces Prestigious Grant for Healthcare Students to Tackle Economic Challenges in Healthcare
The Dr. Robert Corkern Grant for Healthcare Students invites ambitious and dedicated undergraduate students to apply for this distinguished $1,000 grant designed to support educational and professional pursuits in healthcare. Dr. Robert Corkern, a passionate advocate for advancing the field of... - November 26, 2024 - Dr. Robert Corkern Scholarship
Area Insurance Professional Receives “Noble Achievement Award”
Neil Bruce Porter Receives Highest Honorary Award from American Equity, a Top Fixed Index Annuity Provider American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, a leading issuer of fixed index and fixed rate annuities, announces Neil Bruce Porter, President, Advisor, and Founder of The Resource... - November 15, 2024 - The Resource Center, Inc.
The International Feng Shui Guild Announces 2024 Board of Directors
The International Feng Shui Guild held elections in September for the 2024-2027 term of their Board of Directors. One member returned to board leadership and three new members added their collective experience and vision for Feng Shui to the organization’s board. IFSG Professional and Red Ribbon members were eligible to vote on the official ballot. Voting concluded September 25, with an overwhelming affirmative vote from IFSG membership. The new board term began October 1. - November 15, 2024 - International Feng Shui Guild
Author Steven J. Ottolini, PhD’s New Book, “Revelation 52 Devotions,” is a Collection of Devotionals Aimed at Unlocking the Mysteries Within the Book of Revelation
Recent release “Revelation 52 Devotions” from Covenant Books author Steven J. Ottolini, PhD is a transformative guide to understanding and embracing the book of Revelation. Designed for modern Christians who find Revelation challenging or intimidating, this devotional work provides insightful commentary and reflections that reveal the profound hope and encouragement embedded in Scripture. - September 17, 2024 - Covenant Books
The Finalists Have Been Selected for the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Pitch Contest
The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference has announced the finalists for its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest. The four companies selected are Cactus, Building.inc, Hover City, and PropRise Beacon, each offering innovative solutions for the commercial property and self-storage industries. The finalists will pitch their ideas at the unConference in October, competing for recognition and industry exposure. - August 01, 2024 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Author Emina and Halima Bajric Mehic’s New Book, “Be Unique, Be Different, Be Like Abid,” is a Heartfelt Tribute to the Author’s Grandfather That Chronicles His Life
Recent release “Be Unique, Be Different, Be Like Abid” from Page Publishing author Halima Bajric Mehic and translated by Emina Bajric is a poignant and captivating tale that celebrates the life and wisdom of the author’s beloved grandpa and honors him through heartfelt recollections and stories focusing on the enduring bonds of family. - July 08, 2024 - Page Publishing
Melvin E. West’s Newly Released “The Memories and Ponderings” is a Heartwarming Collection of Reflections
“The Memories and Ponderings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melvin E. West is a touching compilation of stories and reflections that span a lifetime. Through his heartfelt narratives, West invites readers on a journey of discovery, offering wisdom, insight, and inspiration along the way. - June 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lee Saalfeld’s Newly Released “THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador” is a Riveting Tale of Faith and Survival
“THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lee Saalfeld is a gripping narrative that explores themes of faith, resilience, and the power of divine intervention. Through his own harrowing experience in the depths of the Amazon Jungle, Saalfeld shares profound insights into preparing for life's unexpected challenges and finding strength in moments of crisis. - June 07, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Announces the Selection of Semi-Finalists for Its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest
The contest, which closed for applications on May 5, 2024, seeks to identify and support innovative companies with the potential to revolutionize the self-storage industry and broader commercial real estate landscape. After careful consideration by a distinguished panel of advisors and mentors, four companies were selected to move to the next round of the pitch contest. - May 29, 2024 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Author Renee Barton’s New Book, "Judiah, Rosalie, and Me," is an Engrossing Romance Between People from Two Completely Different Worlds
Recent release “Judiah, Rosalie, and Me” from Page Publishing author Renee Barton introduces Morgan Hollister, who is on her own trek into the complete unknown when she happens to meet a man in dire need of some major help, who happens to be from a totally different walk of life from her own. - March 28, 2024 - Page Publishing
Ronda (Backer) Whitson’s Newly Released "Oh No! I Forgot My Coat" is a Lighthearted Narrative That Helps Young Readers Understand Emotions
Ronda (Backer) Whitson’s newly released “Oh No! I Forgot My Coat” is a lighthearted narrative that helps young readers understand emotions.Ronda (Backer) Whitson’s newly released “Oh No! I Forgot My Coat” is a lighthearted narrative that helps young readers understand emotions. - January 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dr. Mike Friesz’s Newly Released "What Would Jesus Say?" is a Potent Message of the Challenges Facing Modern America
“What Would Jesus Say?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Mike Friesz is a clarion call for acknowledgment of the cultural shifts away from once fiercely held beliefs and how that has shaped the landscape of the modern world. - December 26, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Jeffery Moore’s New Book, "Puddle Jumping," is a Thought-Provoking Story That Follows a Warehouse Worker Who Suddenly Finds Himself Living a Life of Luxury
Recent release “Puddle Jumping” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffery Moore is a captivating story about a warehouse worker who falls into a life of luxury. - December 18, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
The International Feng Shui Guild Announces 2023 Board of Directors
The International Feng Shui Guild held elections in September for the next term of their Board of Directors. Two individuals return to board leadership and three new members add their collective experience and passion for Feng Shui to the organization’s board. IFSG Professional and Red Ribbon members were eligible to vote on the official ballot. Voting concluded September 27, with an overwhelming affirmative vote from IFSG membership. - October 06, 2023 - International Feng Shui Guild
Journey Options to Migrate Mainframe Environments to the Oracle Cloud
Leading mainframe modernization software company mLogica LLC will be participating at Oracle CloudWorld and hosting a Genius Bar session on Thursday, September 21, from 8:00 – 9:00 AM PT. mLogica’s LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite ensures each organization’s mainframe modernization journey to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is completed fast, seamlessly and cost-efficiently. - September 18, 2023 - mLogica LLC
Author Lynn Davis’s New Book, "The Outcast," Follows a Young Girl Who Discovers Her Desire to do the Will of God and Bring Peace and Understanding to Those Around Her
Recent release “The Outcast,” from Covenant Books author Lynn Davis, is a faith-based read that centers around young Jennica, a teen who finds herself constantly seeking out the praise and acceptance of others. Despite the pervasive hopelessness she feels, Jennica's journey leads her to a powerful relationship with God, and a final acceptance of who she truly is. - February 17, 2023 - Covenant Books
Brooke Spicer Joins Sureguard LLC as Director of Operations
The industry disrupting laboratory services company continues expansion to improve the experience of long-term care facilities. - December 08, 2022 - Sureguard LLC
Clicks and Bricks Announces Interview with Leni Rivera, Founder of Workplace Experience
Clicks and Bricks announces episode 126 of their podcast, an interview with Leni Rivera of Workplace Experience. - January 13, 2022 - Clicks and Bricks Podcast
Marjorie A. Graf and the Late Robert E. Graf Honored as Influential Business Professionals for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Marjorie A. Graf and the late Robert E. Graf of Mexico, Missouri have been honored as Influential Business Professionals for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for their outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of finance and retail management. About Marjorie A. - October 07, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
William B. Harris Jr. of Hloyal Management and PR Expands Company with Continued Growth
The small business owner is now the president of a growing corporation; Sharing tips on dealing with struggles while hustling to build Hloyal Management and PR - April 14, 2021 - Hloyal Management And PR
MobilDrTech Releases Updated White Paper on Telemedicine Stethoscopes
MobilDrTech, Inc. releases updated white paper comparing telemedicine stethoscopes. The July, 2020 update identifies and compares design, features and cost for the most frequently used real-time telemedicine stethoscopes in the U.S. market. - July 14, 2020 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Hempton Farms to Host Free Missouri Hemp Summit
Speakers and industry experts align to help farmers considering hemp as a crop. - March 02, 2020 - Hempton Farms
Patient Safety, EMS Leaders Are Focus of New Webinar Series
The Center for Patient Safety, in partnership with Ninth Brain, Quick Med Claims, and eServices Platform, has developed the 2020 Road to High Reliability Webinar Series. The continuing education activity is approved by Air Evac EMS Inc., an organization accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Pre-Hospital Continuing Education. The webinars also provide EMS and nursing continuing education units (CEUs). - January 06, 2020 - Primaris Healthcare Business Solutions
Stange Law Firm, PC Lawyers Listed in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine for 2019
Stange Law Firm, PC is proud that Kirk Stange is on the list of Super Lawyers for Family Law by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. Paola Stange and Jillian Wood are on the list of Rising Stars for Family Law. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC
KC MUFON to Hold the Kansas City Alien Ball October 18, 2019
The first annual Kansas City Alien Ball will be held October 18, 2019 at the Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, Missouri. This is a fundraiser for Kansas City MUFON, a chapter of the Missouri Mutual UFO Network, a non-profit association dedicated to the scientific study of UFOs. - September 30, 2019 - Missouri MUFON/ UnX Media
GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director
In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,”... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director
In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
INTERTEL Strengthens Executive Team with Nate Hessel’s Promotion to Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy
INTERTEL, the nationally recognized leader in Medical Canvassing, today announced the promotion of Nate Hessel to Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, effective immediately. A new role, based in St. Louis, Hessel will lead INTERTEL’s sales and marketing, continuing to build the... - September 07, 2018 - INTERTEL, Inc.
Custom Truck One Source to be Featured on The Fox Business Network’s Manufacturing Marvels
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City. Produced by Marvel... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Kirk Stange and Stange Law Firm, PC Sponsors the Board of Advocates at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law
Kirk Stange and Stange Law Firm, PC are proud to announce that they have agreed to sponsor the Board of Advocates at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. - February 19, 2018 - Stange Law Firm, PC
Lakefront Living International Welcomes Annie Faulstich of Missouri to Its Family of Lakefront Living Realty Offices
Lakefront buyers and sellers in the Lake of the Ozarks area have an exciting new lakefront specialty brokerage for their real estate needs. - November 22, 2017 - Lakefront Living International, LLC