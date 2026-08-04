New York: Buffalo-Niagara Falls News
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. of Jamestown, New York, has been named a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology. About Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair,... - August 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Niagara County Holds Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chautauqua County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, July 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will have a two day closing, Day 1: Cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk will begin to... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
City of Tonawanda Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
The City of Tonawanda is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Thursday, June 25, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - May 30, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals. - April 28, 2026 - Intelligent Voice AI
ChargeSmart EV Activates 10 Level 2 Charging Ports at La Quinta Lackawanna
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new charging station at La Quinta Lackawanna, 2500 Hamburg Turnpike, Lackawanna, NY 14218. The station adds 10 Level 2 ports to ChargeSmart EV's growing network. Guests and local drivers can locate the station, check port availability, and start a session through the... - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV Opens New EV Charging Station in Amherst, NY
ChargeSmart EV today announced the opening of a new electric vehicle charging station at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara in Amherst, NY. The new station expands ChargeSmart EV’s Network, giving EV drivers in Amherst a reliable, convenient place to charge. The station offers 26 charging ports — 18 Level 2 (J1772) and 8 DC fast chargers capable of up to 240kW (CCS/CHAdeMO). - March 06, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV Brings DC Fast Charging to Hamburg, NY
New site at Arby’s on Camp Road delivers up to 320 kW across 4 ports — open now. - March 01, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Armor-Iimak Announces the Appointment of Alejandro Cuomo to Vice President, NA Sales
Armor-Iimak is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Cuomo as Vice President, North America Sales, effective December 22, 2025. Alejandro has been a driving force for their company's success in Latin America since joining in October 2001. From launching their business in the... - January 27, 2026 - Armor-Iimak
ChargeSmart EV Opens New DC Fast Charging Site at Bill Gray’s in Greece with Free Charging on January 15
ChargeSmart EV is opening a new DC fast charging site at Bill Gray’s in Greece, NY, with free charging on January 15 from 12–4 PM. Located just off the freeway, the site offers up to 320 kW speeds and 8 plugs (4 CCS, 4 NACS). New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney will attend the event. - January 08, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
IO DeFi Highlights Secure and Transparent Cloud Computing Platform Amid Market Volatility
As the cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, IO DeFi reports continued platform growth through its technology-driven cloud computing services. The company emphasizes security, transparency, and renewable energy integration as key components of its operational model. IO DeFi’s... - November 10, 2025 - IO DeFi
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
VirtuAssist Helps Businesses Streamline Operations Through Affordable Virtual Staffing Solutions
VirtuAssist, a U.S.-based virtual assistant agency helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale through affordable remote staffing solutions, has launched a new initiative to make high-quality administrative and customer service support more accessible to companies nationwide. Founded by... - October 18, 2025 - VirtuAssist Corp
ARMOR-IIMAK Welcomes Plamen Petkov as President, Americas
ARMOR-IIMAK is proud to announce the appointment of Plamen Petkov as President, Americas. With more than two decades of experience in the Thermal Transfer industry, Petkov brings not only deep expertise but also a passion for building teams, nurturing talent, and forging strong customer... - October 06, 2025 - Armor-Iimak
UNYHookup.com Launches; a Bold New Dating & Hookup Platform Focused on Upstate New York
Singles, couples, and adventurous spirits across Upstate New York now have a new way to connect, flirt, and meet. UNYHookup.com, a dynamic new dating and hookup platform, officially launches as a direct competitor to DoubleList.com—tailored specifically to the unique communities of Upstate... - September 04, 2025 - UNYHookup.com
PepperBall® Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership with Marshfield Drones™ to Implement AIMbot™ and SWATbot™ Robotic Platforms
PepperBall becomes the sole global source for the remotely operated robots that integrate with the FTC™, TAC-SA™, BLAST™, and BURST™ non-lethal launchers. Product launches at the National Sheriffs Association Conference, June 23-25, 2025, Booth 1716. - July 03, 2025 - PepperBall
FPC National Launches FPC Elevate: a Leadership Coaching Program to Transform Talent in Manufacturing
FPC National is proud to announce the launch of FPC Elevate, a specialized leadership coaching and talent development program designed to help organizations transform great hires into great leaders. This program is now part of the expanded services offered by FPC National, furthering its mission to... - June 17, 2025 - FPC National
Niagara County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - June 14, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 05, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
City of North Tonawanda Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
The City of North Tonawanda is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 05, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Talic Murphy’s Newly Released “The Ruah of Yah: God’s Ancient Word” is an Enlightening Exploration of Hidden Biblical Truths and Divine Revelation
“The Ruah of Yah: God’s Ancient Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Talic Murphy is a thought-provoking examination of the Bible's completeness, addressing the significance of the apocryphal texts and their ancient origins. - November 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
MacSolutions Plus Announces New Company President
MacSolutions Plus, a leader in Apple product sales, services, and IT solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Zach Cleversley to the position of President. Zach, who has worked within the family-owned business for over a decade, will now oversee all company operations, continuing the legacy... - October 14, 2024 - MacSolutions Plus
Rapid-Access Rocket Startup, Lesath International, & Kall Morris Inc. Join Forces to Clean Up Space
Lesath International and KMI have signed an LOI for Lesath to provide payload delivery for KMI’s orbital technology. Lesath's methane-based propulsion systems offer reduced carbon emissions for space launches. KMI's innovative technology addresses the growing challenge of orbital congestion. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the approach to maintaining a clean space environment. This partnership highlights the growing importance of sustainability in space. - October 10, 2024 - Lesath International
Author Rob Ciminelli’s New Book, “Yes, We Do Come with Directions: Instructions for a Happy Life,” Offers a Roadmap to Achieving Dreams and Living One’s Best Life
Recent release “Yes, We Do Come with Directions: Instructions for a Happy Life” from Page Publishing author Rob Ciminelli presents an accessible guide with tools and strategies to help readers achieve their dreams. Drawing upon years of professional experience, Ciminelli provides a clear roadmap for overcoming mental blocks, gaining clarity, and mastering the art of living a fulfilling life. - September 12, 2024 - Page Publishing
Charles Buday’s New Book, "The Healing of Flynn," is a Compelling Tale That Follows the Lives of Two Individuals Navigating Profound Challenges and Unexpected Connections
Fulton Books author Charles Buday, a retired sergeant of the New York State Department of Correctional Services who resides in a small town in the Hudson River Valley with his wife, Janie, has completed his most recent book, “The Healing of Flynn”: a poignant tale of healing and... - August 20, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Christine Morton’s New Book, "Bully," is a Daunting Tale About How Various Forms of Unjustifiable Bullying Led to an Unimaginable Act of Brutality
Recent release “Bully” from Page Publishing author Christine Morton is a harrowing novel that underscores the harmful impact of bullying of all those it touches. - July 25, 2024 - Page Publishing
Point Grey Holdings New Acquisition of An-Cor & Precisioneering
Point Grey Holding Acquires Group DKG: Precisioneering DKG Corp. and An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc. - July 18, 2024 - An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc
Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management Announces Promotion on Medical Practice Tune-Up Packages
Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management is excited to announce a limited-time promotion on their highly sought-after medical practice tune-up packages. Medical practices now have the opportunity to access these comprehensive services at a 60% discount. Reduce Your Practice's Expenses A... - June 12, 2024 - Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management
Groundbreaking Study Shows Promise in AAV9 Gene Therapy for FOXG1 Syndrome; Rescue of Brain Structure Abnormalities and Deficits.
New publication shows groundbreaking result in FOXG1 AAV9 gene therapy studies, rescuing structural brain abnormalities caused by the pediatric rare disease, FOXG1 syndrome. This paper summarizing work done by the FOXG1 Research Center, led by Dr. Soo-Kyung Lee, Dr. Jae W. Lee and Dr. Kathrin Meyer (responsible for the SMA gene therapy), shows remarkable rescue of brain abnormalities using AAV9 gene therapy. - June 10, 2024 - FOXG1 Research Foundation
CHBO Expands the Development Process to Build the First "GloCal" Miniature Park in Your Country
In a previous press release, Planet Miniature had the pleasure of announcing the private development of a Tourist-Cultural project consisting of the reconstitution, reproduction-replica, represented by models of unique architectural Community Monuments in Miniature. Since the press release of February 27, 2024 numerous requests & telephone calls have been sent to CHBO to build a miniature park in specific countries, said Nadhem Nouisser, President of Health Culture in Business Organization/CHBO. - April 30, 2024 - Culture of Health in Business Organization
Huntington Study Group Launches Project AWARE 2.0 Observational Study
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce the launch of Project AWARE 2.0, an observational study developed in collaboration with Roche Products Limited and Genentech to understand and improve Awareness, Willingness, and... - April 10, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Avoid Counterfeit Solar Eclipse Glasses - Check the Glasses for an Address
Millions of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses are flooding the US. One easy way to check if they could not meet all of the ISO 12312-2 standards for solar viewers is to check to see if they have a name and address of the manufacturer printed on the glasses. Most counterfeit glasses do not, and any glasses without the address cannot pass 100% of the ISO standards. - March 25, 2024 - Lunt Solar Systems
Author Sherri Belisle’s New Book, "Pet Tales: Luciano’s Surprise Birthday!" is a Charming Children’s Story About the Importance of Friendship
Recent release “Pet Tales: Luciano’s Surprise Birthday!” from Page Publishing author Sherri Belisle is the delightful and gorgeously illustrated story of a young puppy who just wants to play with his friends. - March 15, 2024 - Page Publishing
First Patient Enrolled In Thrombolex’s RESCUE II Study – On-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis Without Post-Procedural Infusion
Thrombolex, Inc. announced the enrollment of the first patient in the RESCUE II study using the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of acute intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism by Drs. Riyaz Bashir and Vladimir Lakhter, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - January 22, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
James Howard Jr.’s New Book “Reflections on a Father and His Son: A Memoir of my Early Life Ages Five through Eighteen” is a Remarkable Story of Childhood Transformation
Fulton Books author James Howard Jr., a retired educator with a slew of achievements under his belt, has completed his most recent book, “Reflections on a Father and His Son: A Memoir of my Early Life Ages Five through Eighteen”: a gripping and potent memoir highlighting the plucky... - January 10, 2024 - Fulton Books
Private Practice Finds New Hope with Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting
Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management are bringing private practice back for doctors across the country. The consulting firm provides a comprehensive solution to help physicians open and operate successful private practices. - December 12, 2023 - Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Honored as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair, LLC, a computer and electronics repair company located in Jamestown, New York. With almost 40 years experience, Bouvier is responsible for CNC repairs, specializing in troubleshooting and repairing computer and electronic products built by... - December 08, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide