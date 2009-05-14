PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Launches in Buffalo, NY HVAC giant Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces its expansion to Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Now Offering Rapid Response for Furnace Repair in Buffalo, NY Smart Home Heating and Cooling is now providing even faster furnace repair services in Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Announces That the Best Time for Furnace Maintenance in Buffalo, NY is Now Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces that, based on past experiences, now is the best time for residents of Buffalo, NY to get furnace maintenance. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Addiction Recovery Network, Top Drug Rehab, Mental Health & Alcohol Treatment Centres Across Canada, Announces Their 14 Year Anniversary Addiction Recovery Network is a top-rated drug rehabilitation, mental health and alcohol treatment organization with centres located in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The organization is proud to announce its 14th anniversary of serving Canadians suffering with Addictions and Mental Health. - May 15, 2019 - Addiction Recovery Network

Huntington Study Group Achieves 100th Credentialed Research Site Milestone The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in spearheading research and conducting clinical trials in Huntington disease (HD), is excited to announce that it has credentialed Inland Northwest Research, LLC as the 100th HSG site in North America. “On behalf of myself and our site, I wish... - March 25, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

Burgio Health Announces New Healthcare Cost Driver Solutions Burgio Health specializes in designing cost-effective programs based on companies' specific healthcare cost drivers, as well as bio-metric screening results. These programs that are designed by primary care physicians, such as traditional MDs and chiropractors, will complete a company's healthcare package. - October 23, 2018 - Burgio Health

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME: A Buffalo Football Fantasy Brings Infamous Bills Super Bowl Kicker Scott Norwood Back to Buffalo Twenty-seven years after Scott Norwood missed the final kick that lost the Buffalo Bills the Super Bowl by the narrowest margin in history, the infamous kicker returns to the Queen City to appear in ONCE IN MY LIFETIME: A Buffalo Football Fantasy, a new play celebrating the city's resilience, hope, and dedication to its team. - September 05, 2018 - Buffalo Boys Productions

Techstars’ Buffalo Startup Weekend Techstars’ Buffalo Startup Weekend is back by popular demand for its 8th event. The weekend-long immersion into starting a business is open to anyone who is interested in pitching and/or developing a startup idea - from high school students to adults, from anyone with an idea to seasoned entrepreneurs, developers, designers, and marketers. This year’s event, presented by Viaduct, will take place over the weekend of September 14 to 16, 2018. - August 16, 2018 - Techstars' Buffalo Startup Weekend

MD Preferred Recognizes Thomas Saunders, Brian Werner, Ryan Carney and William Sands Each year, US Medical Specialties, Inc., an international medical consulting firm, helps physicians and other healthcare professionals find community based, “doctor friendly” financial professionals. Winthrop Partners has been recognized by MD Preferred for their service to physicians. Every... - July 27, 2018 - Winthrop Partners

An American Memoir, Now Available Dr. Rayna M. Gangi, and Earthwalk-USA release "Humanity, An American Memoir," a 1700 page, three-volume testament of growing up in the fifties, living in a cemetery, being trained by Native American Medicine Women, surviving the Vietnam war, and breaking through the glass ceilings she never believed existed. - June 21, 2018 - Earthwalk-USA

French-American Female Founder Nominated as Woman Engineer of the Year Anne-Fleur Andrle, founding CEO of Jack and Ferdi is one of 3 nominees for Woman Engineer of the Year. - April 23, 2018 - Jack and Ferdi

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Buffalo Pharmacies, a Local Family Owned Business is Doing Their Part to Keep Seniors Out of the Hospital Studies indicate medication errors have risen to the 3rd leading cause of death in the US. Seniors today take anywhere between 5 to 8 medications per day, making them especially high risk for hospitalization from a medication error. Buffalo Pharmacies is doing their part to help Seniors stay healthy and out of the hospital. - February 21, 2018 - Buffalo Pharmacies

Seraph Brass Embarks on North American Tour Following Successful Run in Finland Seraph Brass, America’s premiere all-woman brass ensemble, is hitting the road for a tour of the United States and Mexico. Fresh from recording their first studio album in Finland for Summit Records, Seraph will share their unique take on the classics in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, South Dakota, Minnesota,... - August 22, 2017 - Seraph Brass

Buffalo to Host 3rd Annual Christian Film Festival Buffalo is a city on the rise! The City of Good Neighbors known not only for its sports obsession but for having the “Best Food in America” as well as a growing world-class medical and research community. Innovative developments are happening around town such as Canalside which is home to a collection of restaurants, shops and as well as seasonal outdoor activities. Hollywood has brought their projects to Buffalo, such as “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Marshall.” - July 22, 2017 - D I Media

Worried About That New Healthcare Plan? Canada’s Got You Covered - Literally. Leave Your Woes Behind; Northwestern Ontario is Waiting for You. Politics got you down? Or maybe you’re just looking for a superior lifestyle with affordable housing, unlimited access to nature and free healthcare? Northwestern Ontario in Canada invites you to find a new home here. Remember during the 2016 Election Night when the search “how to move from... - June 28, 2017 - MovetoNWOntario.ca

Sentext Solutions Offers FREE4LIFE Text Marketing, the 1st of It's Kind in the Text Marketing Industry The SMS Text Marketing Industry is quickly becoming an emerging technology. Sentext Solutions has released an explosive new program for new and existing customers allowing them to earn free text marketing for life. - May 17, 2017 - Sentext Solutions Inc.

MiTeGen Opens NANUQ Access Facility MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables and equipment for protein crystallization and single crystal X-ray, announced the opening of the NANUQ Access Facility (NAF) which provides scientists with day-use access to MiTeGen’s revolutionary automated high-speed cryocooling device (NANUQ). - April 12, 2017 - MiTeGen, LLC

Clinical Support Services Expands Leadership Team Naming New Chief Operating Officer, Leslie Lotano-Saba, RPh, MS Clinical Support Services Inc. (CSS), an industry leader in the delivery of Medication Therapy Management (MTM) software and services, announced the addition of Leslie Lotano-Saba as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Leslie provides operational and strategic leadership, manages day to day operations... - April 06, 2017 - Clinical Support Services, Inc.

Three’s a Charm for The Source Fine Jewelers of New York Preferred Jewelers International Member Chooses Eastview Mall in Victor, New York for Third Location. - March 14, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International

Comfort Windows Announces Winner of $25,000 Home Makeover and How to Enter in 2017 Comfort Windows today announced the winner of its $25,000 Ultimate Home Makeover Sweepstakes held for the duration of 2016, in conjunction with its partner Time Warner Cable. - March 03, 2017 - Comfort Windows

Schutte-Buffalo Names Director of Engineering Schutte-Buffalo promotes Mechanical Engineer, Mark Podgorney, to Director of Engineering. - February 06, 2017 - Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC

New Leadership at Schutte-Buffalo Former owner of Schutte-Buffalo, Tom Warne, moves in to Director of Sales role. Current Vice President and General Manager, Chris Berardi to assume role of President and General Manager. - December 21, 2016 - Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC

Schutte-Buffalo and MÜNCH-Edelstahl GmbH Join Forces to Serve Animal Feed Industry Size reduction equipment manufacturer Schutte-Buffalo announces new relationship with pellet mill manufacturer Muench-Edelstahl, GmbH aimed at serving the feed and grain industry. - December 06, 2016 - Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC

The Iroquois Group Adds Agency Revolution as a Preferred Vendor Partner Agency Revolution’s latest platform, AR Connect™, is designed to automate communications with clients/prospects and streamline internal workflows, while helping the agency engage with their customers. It integrates with most industry management systems, such as AMS360, Applied TAM, QQ Catalyst, Hawksoft and more. Their software has been awarded the esteemed 5 Star Best of the Best Award by Insurance Business America. - December 01, 2016 - Agency Revolution

Tec-Ease Releases New Training / Reference Materials Tec-Ease has just launched Print Reading for Today, a computer-based course and a Quick Reference Guide for Comparing ASME Y14.5M-1994 and ASME Y14.5-2009. - October 20, 2016 - Tec-Ease

Method Clean Publishes Marketing Plan for Janitorial Services Method Clean Solutions publishes part 3 of their marketing plan for commercial cleaning and janitorial services. - October 02, 2016 - Method Clean Solution Center

Rayna Gangi Releases Two Books for Election Season Two books, one about Hillary Clinton and one that spans politics from the fifties to the present. - August 26, 2016 - Earthwalk-USA

Buffalo’s Nickel City Opera Presents SHOT!: The Assassination of President William McKinley at The 1901 Pan American Exposition June 10th & 12th Nickel City Opera presents "SHOT!" based on the assassination of President William McKinley at the 1901 Pan American Exposition in Buffalo, NY by Polish-American dissident and self proclaimed anarchist Leon Czolgosz. "SHOT!" dramatizes the events before, during and after President McKinley’s fatal shooting. Directed by Emmy Award Winning Director, David Grabarkewitz, Conducted by Maestro Michael Ching with Metropolitan Opera singer Valerian Ruminski as President McKinley. June 10th & 12th. - May 24, 2016 - Nickel City Opera

The New York Center for Nanomedicine Research, Inc. is Signing a Strategic Agreement to Provide Drug Delivery Systems to ICAHRIS in Canada Strategic agreement for the development of nanoparticules with application in Cancer, Type 2 diabetes and inflammation. The NYCNMR is providing to ICAHRIS, its innovative platform dedicated to Nanomedicine. The NY center is located in the upcoming Bio-Cluster located in Buffalo NY. - April 14, 2016 - New York Center for Nanomedicine Research, Inc.

Wintickletown.com Gives You the Chance to Win Your Sustainability Dream Lois Hilton is the owner of a property called Tickletown in Western New York. The old fashion general store has been used to pursue her dreams of rural regeneration, creating a sustainable community, and preserving our planet. Now she is looking for someone with their own vision to own the property. An essay describing your vision could make you the new owner of the Tickletown Property. - February 22, 2016 - WinTickletown.com

Schutte-Buffalo Opens New Size Reduction Test Lab Facility Schutte-Buffalo, leading manufacturer of custom size reduction equipment, announces the opening of their new test lab facility. Complimentary material testing is provided for customers to prove process feasibility and to recommend ideal size reduction equipment needed to reach their production goals. - February 17, 2016 - Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC

EMLab P&K Helps Mold Testing Specialists in New York and Maryland Through Patent-Pending Lab Report Mold testing specialists in New York and Maryland gain enhanced insights for their mold inspections through MoldRANGE Local Climate reports. Mold lab report provides better insights for outdoor mold spore levels based on the project’s zip code. - September 23, 2015 - EMLab P&K IAQ Laboratory

Precision Health Care Announces UHMS Accreditation for Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Precision Health Care has announced that Mount St Mary’s Hospital’s Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine in Lewiston, NY is the first center in the Niagara County to receive full National Accreditation with the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS). Precision is a comprehensive wound care and hyperbaric medicine management company located in Boca Raton, Florida. - July 25, 2015 - Precision Health Care

Grand Court of New York, the Order of the Amaranth, Announces New Grand Officers The Grand Court of New York, The Order of the Amaranth, State of New York is proud to introduce the new Grand Royal Matron, HL Susan Johns Greenfield and Grand Royal Patron, SK Steven Joyce 2015- 2016. The installation of officers took place at Hudson Valley Resort and Spa on Saturday, May 16th, 2015. The... - July 06, 2015 - Grand Court of New York, The Order of the Amaranth

Wild Women Unite Founder Handing Reins to Domestic Violence Advocate Suzanne Perry Yvonne Folck, Founder of Wild Women Unite which encourages women to explore the outdoors, announced today she has named Suzanne Perry, Founder of Love Shouldn’t Hurt.TV to assume her role for Wild Women Unite Buffalo. The new partnership will allow Wild Women Unite outdoor events to provide much needed funding to help those impacted by domestic violence. - February 17, 2015 - Love Shouldnt Hurt.TV

Alena Shautsova, New York Immigration Lawyer, Comments on Immigration Reform Developments With the Congress unable to pass Immigration Reform Bill, President pleads to take control and make changes to the current immigration system. - July 02, 2014 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova

Ira Pope Helps Readers Overcome Temptation Using "True" Faith in God in New Book "Temptation: Lessons from Trials in the Wilderness" The new book "Temptation: Lessons from Trials in the Wilderness" uses biblical texts to educate readers on dangers of temptation and the power available to help overcome. - March 14, 2014 - Kingdom Cadence Ministries

LGBTBE Certified Investigative Firm Insurance Fraud Investigations Company becomes certified by the NGLCC. - October 15, 2013 - AG Investigations

HiP Moves Into the Inbound Marketing Business with Its New Pro's Guides "White paper syndication is the most effective media purchase among large organisations (78% reporting) more than online ads, paid search, emails and offers in third party newsletters." (Source - Marketing Sherpa) - July 31, 2013 - H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

P&G Furthers Commitment to Commercial and Heavy Truck Industry with 5 Year Supply Agreement P&G Steel Products a TS 16949 certified supplier of metal stampings, fabrications and welded assemblies; has renewed their commitment to supplying aluminum and steel stampings as well as highly engineered welded steel assemblies to be used in vehicle cooling systems. With press sizes to 1000 tons and bed sizes to 144", their components can be found in many truck brands including Navistar, Freightliner, Caterpillar, Volvo, Mack, Prevost, Isuzu, and Blue Bird. - June 20, 2013 - P&G Steel Products Co.

HiP Principal Takes Seat on Privacy Expert Panel @ Marketing Analytics and Customer Engagement / Smith is Featured Speaker Twice in June HiP Managing Principal, Bret Smith, invited to join Privacy Expert Panel @ Marketing Analytics and Customer Engagement. Smith will be a featured speaker at this event, as well as @ Integrated Marketing Summit in June. - April 30, 2013 - H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

EatwiseRx Launches New Program to Give People with Diabetes Access to Free Nutrition Counseling Buffalo-based EatwiseRx announced that it has launched a new service that makes free nutrition counseling services convenient and accessible for individuals with diabetes. Now, for the first time, individuals with diabetes in Western New York are able to receive free, personalized nutrition counseling in their homes. - June 06, 2012 - EatwiseRX

Reichert DEF-Chek™ Pocket Digital Fluid Tester Chosen by MOTOR Magazine in Their Prestigious Top 20 Tools Award Category for 2011 Reichert Technologies announces MOTOR magazine has selected the DEF-Chek™ pocket digital fluid tester as a winner of its prestigious Top 20 Tools Award. In an industry crowded with awards, MOTOR magazine’s Top 20 Tools Award stands a bit taller than the rest. Their technical editors sifted... - September 21, 2011 - Reichert Technologies

HHT Starts Production of New Patent Pending Field Dressing Tool Though Hunters Help Technologies, Inc is a new company, the owners and designers are not new to hunting. The three owners have over 100 years of combined Engineering and Manufacturing experience between them. They are business partners and they are also hunting partners with the same number of combined years of hunting experience. That experience is designed into every product and the best is yet to come. HHT has several more products in various stages of design, development, and testing. - June 15, 2011 - Hunters Help Technologies, Inc