HVAC giant Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces its expansion to Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling
Smart Home Heating and Cooling is now providing even faster furnace repair services in Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling
Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces that, based on past experiences, now is the best time for residents of Buffalo, NY to get furnace maintenance. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling
Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm
Buffalo and Brooklyn NY Native Shifts Music Career to a Multi-Genre Performance Experience - August 07, 2019 - Johnny Buffalo Music
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Addiction Recovery Network is a top-rated drug rehabilitation, mental health and alcohol treatment organization with centres located in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The organization is proud to announce its 14th anniversary of serving Canadians suffering with Addictions and Mental Health. - May 15, 2019 - Addiction Recovery Network
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in spearheading research and conducting clinical trials in Huntington disease (HD), is excited to announce that it has credentialed Inland Northwest Research, LLC as the 100th HSG site in North America.
“On behalf of myself and our site, I wish... - March 25, 2019 - Huntington Study Group
Burgio Health specializes in designing cost-effective programs based on companies' specific healthcare cost drivers, as well as bio-metric screening results. These programs that are designed by primary care physicians, such as traditional MDs and chiropractors, will complete a company's healthcare package. - October 23, 2018 - Burgio Health
Twenty-seven years after Scott Norwood missed the final kick that lost the Buffalo Bills the Super Bowl by the narrowest margin in history, the infamous kicker returns to the Queen City to appear in ONCE IN MY LIFETIME: A Buffalo Football Fantasy, a new play celebrating the city's resilience, hope, and dedication to its team. - September 05, 2018 - Buffalo Boys Productions
Techstars’ Buffalo Startup Weekend is back by popular demand for its 8th event. The weekend-long immersion into starting a business is open to anyone who is interested in pitching and/or developing a startup idea - from high school students to adults, from anyone with an idea to seasoned entrepreneurs, developers, designers, and marketers. This year’s event, presented by Viaduct, will take place over the weekend of September 14 to 16, 2018. - August 16, 2018 - Techstars' Buffalo Startup Weekend
Each year, US Medical Specialties, Inc., an international medical consulting firm, helps physicians and other healthcare professionals find community based, “doctor friendly” financial professionals. Winthrop Partners has been recognized by MD Preferred for their service to physicians.
Every... - July 27, 2018 - Winthrop Partners
Dr. Rayna M. Gangi, and Earthwalk-USA release "Humanity, An American Memoir," a 1700 page, three-volume testament of growing up in the fifties, living in a cemetery, being trained by Native American Medicine Women, surviving the Vietnam war, and breaking through the glass ceilings she never believed existed. - June 21, 2018 - Earthwalk-USA
Anne-Fleur Andrle, founding CEO of Jack and Ferdi is one of 3 nominees for Woman Engineer of the Year. - April 23, 2018 - Jack and Ferdi
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Studies indicate medication errors have risen to the 3rd leading cause of death in the US. Seniors today take anywhere between 5 to 8 medications per day, making them especially high risk for hospitalization from a medication error. Buffalo Pharmacies is doing their part to help Seniors stay healthy and out of the hospital. - February 21, 2018 - Buffalo Pharmacies
Seraph Brass, America’s premiere all-woman brass ensemble, is hitting the road for a tour of the United States and Mexico. Fresh from recording their first studio album in Finland for Summit Records, Seraph will share their unique take on the classics in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, South Dakota, Minnesota,... - August 22, 2017 - Seraph Brass
Buffalo is a city on the rise! The City of Good Neighbors known not only for its sports obsession but for having the “Best Food in America” as well as a growing world-class medical and research community. Innovative developments are happening around town such as Canalside which is home to a collection of restaurants, shops and as well as seasonal outdoor activities. Hollywood has brought their projects to Buffalo, such as “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Marshall.” - July 22, 2017 - D I Media
Politics got you down? Or maybe you’re just looking for a superior lifestyle with affordable housing, unlimited access to nature and free healthcare? Northwestern Ontario in Canada invites you to find a new home here.
Remember during the 2016 Election Night when the search “how to move from... - June 28, 2017 - MovetoNWOntario.ca
The SMS Text Marketing Industry is quickly becoming an emerging technology. Sentext Solutions has released an explosive new program for new and existing customers allowing them to earn free text marketing for life. - May 17, 2017 - Sentext Solutions Inc.
MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables and equipment for protein crystallization and single crystal X-ray, announced the opening of the NANUQ Access Facility (NAF) which provides scientists with day-use access to MiTeGen’s revolutionary automated high-speed cryocooling device (NANUQ). - April 12, 2017 - MiTeGen, LLC
Clinical Support Services Inc. (CSS), an industry leader in the delivery of Medication Therapy Management (MTM) software and services, announced the addition of Leslie Lotano-Saba as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Leslie provides operational and strategic leadership, manages day to day operations... - April 06, 2017 - Clinical Support Services, Inc.
Preferred Jewelers International Member Chooses Eastview Mall in Victor, New York for Third Location. - March 14, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Comfort Windows today announced the winner of its $25,000 Ultimate Home Makeover Sweepstakes held for the duration of 2016, in conjunction with its partner Time Warner Cable. - March 03, 2017 - Comfort Windows
Schutte-Buffalo promotes Mechanical Engineer, Mark Podgorney, to Director of Engineering. - February 06, 2017 - Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC
Former owner of Schutte-Buffalo, Tom Warne, moves in to Director of Sales role. Current Vice President and General Manager, Chris Berardi to assume role of President and General Manager. - December 21, 2016 - Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC
Size reduction equipment manufacturer Schutte-Buffalo announces new relationship with pellet mill manufacturer Muench-Edelstahl, GmbH aimed at serving the feed and grain industry. - December 06, 2016 - Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC
Agency Revolution’s latest platform, AR Connect™, is designed to automate communications with clients/prospects and streamline internal workflows, while helping the agency engage with their customers. It integrates with most industry management systems, such as AMS360, Applied TAM, QQ Catalyst, Hawksoft and more. Their software has been awarded the esteemed 5 Star Best of the Best Award by Insurance Business America. - December 01, 2016 - Agency Revolution
Tec-Ease has just launched Print Reading for Today, a computer-based course and a Quick Reference Guide for Comparing ASME Y14.5M-1994 and ASME Y14.5-2009. - October 20, 2016 - Tec-Ease
Method Clean Solutions publishes part 3 of their marketing plan for commercial cleaning and janitorial services. - October 02, 2016 - Method Clean Solution Center
Two books, one about Hillary Clinton and one that spans politics from the fifties to the present. - August 26, 2016 - Earthwalk-USA
Nickel City Opera presents "SHOT!" based on the assassination of President William McKinley at the 1901 Pan American Exposition in Buffalo, NY by Polish-American dissident and self proclaimed anarchist Leon Czolgosz. "SHOT!" dramatizes the events before, during and after President McKinley’s fatal shooting. Directed by Emmy Award Winning Director, David Grabarkewitz, Conducted by Maestro Michael Ching with Metropolitan Opera singer Valerian Ruminski as President McKinley. June 10th & 12th. - May 24, 2016 - Nickel City Opera
Strategic agreement for the development of nanoparticules with application in Cancer, Type 2 diabetes and inflammation. The NYCNMR is providing to ICAHRIS, its innovative platform dedicated to Nanomedicine. The NY center is located in the upcoming Bio-Cluster located in Buffalo NY. - April 14, 2016 - New York Center for Nanomedicine Research, Inc.
Lois Hilton is the owner of a property called Tickletown in Western New York. The old fashion general store has been used to pursue her dreams of rural regeneration, creating a sustainable community, and preserving our planet. Now she is looking for someone with their own vision to own the property. An essay describing your vision could make you the new owner of the Tickletown Property. - February 22, 2016 - WinTickletown.com
Schutte-Buffalo, leading manufacturer of custom size reduction equipment, announces the opening of their new test lab facility. Complimentary material testing is provided for customers to prove process feasibility and to recommend ideal size reduction equipment needed to reach their production goals. - February 17, 2016 - Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC
Mold testing specialists in New York and Maryland gain enhanced insights for their mold inspections through MoldRANGE Local Climate reports. Mold lab report provides better insights for outdoor mold spore levels based on the project’s zip code. - September 23, 2015 - EMLab P&K IAQ Laboratory
Precision Health Care has announced that Mount St Mary’s Hospital’s Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine in Lewiston, NY is the first center in the Niagara County to receive full National Accreditation with the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS). Precision is a comprehensive wound care and hyperbaric medicine management company located in Boca Raton, Florida. - July 25, 2015 - Precision Health Care
The Grand Court of New York, The Order of the Amaranth, State of New York is proud to introduce the new Grand Royal Matron, HL Susan Johns Greenfield and Grand Royal Patron, SK Steven Joyce 2015- 2016.
The installation of officers took place at Hudson Valley Resort and Spa on Saturday, May 16th, 2015.
The... - July 06, 2015 - Grand Court of New York, The Order of the Amaranth
Yvonne Folck, Founder of Wild Women Unite which encourages women to explore the outdoors, announced today she has named Suzanne Perry, Founder of Love Shouldn’t Hurt.TV to assume her role for Wild Women Unite Buffalo. The new partnership will allow Wild Women Unite outdoor events to provide much needed funding to help those impacted by domestic violence. - February 17, 2015 - Love Shouldnt Hurt.TV
With the Congress unable to pass Immigration Reform Bill, President pleads to take control and make changes to the current immigration system. - July 02, 2014 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova
The new book "Temptation: Lessons from Trials in the Wilderness" uses biblical texts to educate readers on dangers of temptation and the power available to help overcome. - March 14, 2014 - Kingdom Cadence Ministries
Free Event for Patients, Caregivers and Medical Community - November 04, 2013 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors
Insurance Fraud Investigations Company becomes certified by the NGLCC. - October 15, 2013 - AG Investigations
"White paper syndication is the most effective media purchase among large organisations (78% reporting) more than online ads, paid search, emails and offers in third party newsletters." (Source - Marketing Sherpa) - July 31, 2013 - H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
P&G Steel Products a TS 16949 certified supplier of metal stampings, fabrications and welded assemblies; has renewed their commitment to supplying aluminum and steel stampings as well as highly engineered welded steel assemblies to be used in vehicle cooling systems. With press sizes to 1000 tons and bed sizes to 144", their components can be found in many truck brands including Navistar, Freightliner, Caterpillar, Volvo, Mack, Prevost, Isuzu, and Blue Bird. - June 20, 2013 - P&G Steel Products Co.
HiP Managing Principal, Bret Smith, invited to join Privacy Expert Panel @ Marketing Analytics and Customer Engagement. Smith will be a featured speaker at this event, as well as @ Integrated Marketing Summit in June. - April 30, 2013 - H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
Buffalo-based EatwiseRx announced that it has launched a new service that makes free nutrition counseling services convenient and accessible for individuals with diabetes. Now, for the first time, individuals with diabetes in Western New York are able to receive free, personalized nutrition counseling in their homes. - June 06, 2012 - EatwiseRX
Reichert Technologies announces MOTOR magazine has selected the DEF-Chek™ pocket digital fluid tester as a winner of its prestigious Top 20 Tools Award. In an industry crowded with awards, MOTOR magazine’s Top 20 Tools Award stands a bit taller than the rest. Their technical editors sifted... - September 21, 2011 - Reichert Technologies
Though Hunters Help Technologies, Inc is a new company, the owners and designers are not new to hunting. The three owners have over 100 years of combined Engineering and Manufacturing experience between them. They are business partners and they are also hunting partners with the same number of combined years of hunting experience. That experience is designed into every product and the best is yet to come. HHT has several more products in various stages of design, development, and testing. - June 15, 2011 - Hunters Help Technologies, Inc
Finger Lakes Bed & Breakfast Receives National Exposure a Third Time. - April 08, 2011 - 10 Fitch Luxurious Romantic Inn