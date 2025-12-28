New York: Newburgh News
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
Cleanne Johnson - Book Author That's Captivating Readers Across America
Cleanne Lynn Johnson—author, poet, and host of the Beauty of Colors podcast—continues to inspire audiences with books that champion courage, gratitude, and self-love. Through poetry, fiction, inspirational quotes, and empowering children’s stories, Johnson encourages readers to embrace their identity, honor their heritage, and find strength in life’s challenges. - December 09, 2025 - Cleanne Johnson
Free Bitcoin Mining Now Available via HashJ Cloud Mining
HashJ Cloud Mining announced a one-stop cloud-mining service for assets such as BTC and DOGE, alongside a $118 sign-up bonus for new users. The platform highlights zero hardware requirements and no Bitcoin-mining-software setup, daily payouts, and flexible 2–50 day contracts. It also offers a... - September 18, 2025 - HashJ Cloud Mining
Dr. Fauzia Paracha Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Fauzia Paracha, MD. Dr. Paracha will see patients at 1200 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550. With over 20 years of experience treating cancer patients, Dr. Paracha is... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
AWG Crypto Launches BTC Contracts Using XRP to Attract XRP Holders
Use XRP to remotely start a Bitcoin mining machine for free. - August 01, 2025 - AWG Crypto
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Author Mariely Alicea’s New Book, "Winston the Donkey," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Donkey Who Loves to Play But Also Seems to Cause Trouble on the Farm
Recent release “Winston the Donkey” from Page Publishing author Mariely Alicea is a heartfelt story that centers around Winston, a young donkey who always seems to make a mess on the farm and upset the other animals. With the help of his friend Daisy, a young piglet, Winston manages to find a way to show that he can be a good friend. - May 19, 2025 - Page Publishing
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Heather Justian’s New Book, "My Sweet Bundle of Joy," is a Charming Tale That Perfectly Captures the Joy and Love That Enters One’s Heart After Their Baby is Born
Recent release “My Sweet Bundle of Joy” from Page Publishing author Heather Justian is a captivating tale that utilizes rhyming prose and the imagery of autumn to explore the incredible feelings that parents feel when their newborn baby arrives. Inspired by the author’s own experiences with motherhood, Justian shares her story to help other parents hold on to that feeling of joy. - February 24, 2025 - Page Publishing
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
Award-Winning Soulful Prosperity Coach, Launches Fractional Leadership to Help Businesses Thrive
Prosperous Jenn, Soulful Prosperity Coach, and Most Dedicated Transformation Coach 2024 (New York), has rebranded to reflect her journey of clarity and alignment. She’s launching Fractional Leadership, a service helping business owners scale with clarity, accountability, and freedom—without the need for a full-time executive. With a mission to help leaders align their vision with strategy, Jenn’s work empowers purpose-driven businesses to thrive. - January 14, 2025 - Prosperous Jenn
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Anurag Sharma Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Middletown
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Anurag Sharma, MD. - October 15, 2024 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Discover the Magic of NYC Through the Eyes of a French Bulldog in a New Children’s Book, "Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure"
Allison Gladstone announces the release of her debut children’s book, Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure. Inspired by her beloved French Bulldog, Zeus, the book tells the story of a curious Frenchie navigating the floors of a bustling NYC apartment building, meeting quirky characters along the way. The tale emphasizes themes of courage, exploration, and the importance of home. Filled with vibrant illustrations, this story aims to bring families together and is now available on Amazon - September 10, 2024 - Allison Gladstone
Daphne E. Hagigal’s Newly Released “From the Heart: Crochet with love” is a Charming and Inspirational Craft Guide
“From the Heart: Crochet with love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daphne E. Hagigal is a delightful and heartfelt crochet guide that combines practical instructions with inspirational reflections, highlighting the joy and love that come from creating handmade treasures. - August 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
QCWIB Implements Innovative AI Assistant to Fast-Track B2B Opportunities for Women-Owned Businesses Nationwide
Meet Quinn AI, the AI assistant helping thousands of women founders to fast track their chances at corporate contracting. - August 06, 2024 - Queen City Women in Business Inc.
Suabix™ Now Live; Revolutionizing Healthcare with Cutting-Edge AI Human Factors Copilot and Consulting Services for Product Development Teams
Suabix™ by Successful Human Factors™, is the first AI Human Factors Copilot for medical product teams, revolutionizing the future of healthcare and patient safety. Successful Human Factors™ is also offering AI integration services tailored to stakeholders needs, powered by Suabix. - May 21, 2024 - Successful Human Factors™
Industrial Parts Distributor HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply
HVH Industrial Solutions expands its reach in North Jersey with the strategic acquisition of Metro Industrial Supply. The acquisition of Metro will position HVH as a strong supplier and distributor of power transmission and motion control parts in the New Jersey area with extensive inventory. - May 02, 2024 - HVH Industrial Solutions
Steven Turner’s Newly Released “A Journey: A Rafter’s Life in Pictures” is an Exhilarating Glimpse Into the Thrills of Rafting
“A Journey: A Rafter’s Life in Pictures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Turner is a captivating collection of photographs showcasing the exhilarating experiences of rafting on four wilderness rivers. Through stunning imagery, Turner provides readers with a brief but immersive glimpse into the adventures and camaraderie found on these daring journeys. - April 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jackie Clyburn’s Newly Released "I Can Tap Into Greatness" is a Helpful Resource for Learning to Handle Negative Emotions
“I Can Tap Into Greatness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jackie Clyburn is an enchanting children’s book that helps young minds navigate and embrace their emotions. Through a delightful narrative and colorful characters, kids learn how to handle nervousness, sadness, and anger, discovering their unique super feelings. - April 16, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Attorney Pankaj Malik Opens Full-Service Law Firm Focusing on Litigation, Corporate, M&A, Divorce, Child Custody, Commercial Real Estate, Foreclosure Defense, Immigration
Pankaj Malik: “If you have a legal problem, we are the advocates you want on your side. Our goal is to find a solution to your issue – whatever it might be – using our knowledge of the law to find sophisticated solutions.” - April 09, 2024 - PM Law PC
Author Amy Shannon Releases Her First Historical Nonfiction Book: "Ball’s Town: A community of history, friends, neighbors, and lingering spirits"
Ballston Spa, resident author Amy Shannon announces the release of her first historical nonfiction book, Ball’s Town: A community of history, friends, neighbors, and lingering spirits. - March 21, 2024 - Amy Shannon
Author Florence Condidorio’s New Book, "How We Grow," is a Stirring Tale of the Author’s Life and Her Family, Revealing the Struggles & Triumphs They Faced Along the Way
Recent release “How We Grow” from Page Publishing author Florence Condidorio is a poignant autobiographical account of the author’s life, beginning from her earliest memories as a child and following her as she gets married, starts an ever-growing family, and eventually moves into the world of education. - January 22, 2024 - Page Publishing
Khoury Porter’s New Book, “A Father's Love: Words of Wisdom to Live By,” is an Inspiring Series of Life Lessons to Help Readers Make Informed Decisions Throughout Life
Fulton Books author Khoury Porter has completed his most recent book, “A Father's Love: Words of Wisdom to Live By”: a collection of valuable life lessons written by a father who has seen it all, designed to help guide readers through the ups and downs of life. Born in the Bronx, New... - December 29, 2023 - Fulton Books
Author Robert Grems’s New Book, "Mindfulness For The Here and Now," is a Collection of Quotes That Will Encourage Meditation and Thoughtfulness Every Single Day
Recent release “Mindfulness For The Here and Now” from Page Publishing author Robert Grems is a thought-provoking series of inspirational quotes and thoughts written by the author during his retirement to help readers meditate and find the peace of mind required to remain present in the here and now. - December 07, 2023 - Page Publishing
SHADOWLAND STAGES Presents "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" – a Holiday Classic
SHADOWLAND STAGES, a Hudson Valley-based theatre company celebrating its 38th season, invites audiences to indulge in the holiday spirit with the hit comedy "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. The family-friendly romance will run from December 1 to December 17. - November 27, 2023 - Shadowland Stages
Successful Human Factors™ Unveils Services Addressing Project Delays and High FDA Failure Rates in MedTech
Notably, FDA data revealed alarmingly high failure rates in Human Factors (HF) submissions (as high as 96.1%). Leading the charge in optimizing HF projects in MedTech product development, Successful Human Factors™ unveils innovative, purpose-fit services. - October 25, 2023 - Successful Human Factors™
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
FPC Peachtree, GA, a New Executive Search Firm, Announces Its Launch
F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 65 franchised executive recruitment offices, today announced the opening of FPC Peachtree, GA. Owned by Daniel Singer, in partnership with David Singer, FPC Peachtree will specialize in Finance, Accounting, and Technology... - September 19, 2023 - FPC National
Aref Agheli, MD Joins NYCBS in Newburgh
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation's leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of Aref Agheli, MD. Dr. Agheli will practice at 611 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550, and 419 E. Main St., Suite 110, Middletown, NY 10940. "We are excited to... - September 07, 2023 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Jatheon Technologies Wins Eastern Suffolk BOCES RFP for Cloud Archiving
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a leading provider of data archiving, ediscovery and compliance solutions for regulated industries is announcing that it has been selected as the preferred vendor for Eastern Suffolk BOCES’ cloud archiving requirements. - August 17, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival Joins Forces with NYS Sheep and Wool Festival to Present a Spectacular Culinary Experience with Celebrity Chefs
The Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival is excited to announce a collaboration with the NYS Sheep and Wool Festival, This year's highly anticipated event will feature the culinary brilliance of not one but two celebrated celebrity chefs - Vincent Tropepe and Marcus Guiliano - as they take center... - August 02, 2023 - Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival
Music for Humanity will Announce $16,000 in Music Scholarships Bringing Their Grand Total to $167,000
To date Music for Humanity has given 61 scholarships totaling $151,000. On July 15 at Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall NY they will announce another 5 scholarships for $16,000 as follows: $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship, Two Honorable Mentions of $1,000 each. - June 29, 2023 - Music for Humanity
Nationally Recognized RESTORE Hair Transplant & Restoration Joins NYC
Dr. Glen Ross of New York City and RESTORE team up to tackle balding. - May 09, 2023 - RESTORE Hair
Author Linda Van Soest Tintle’s New Book, "Multisensory God Connections: Actively Growing Closer to God," is a Guide for Readers to Deepen Their Connection with God
Recent release “Multisensory God Connections: Actively Growing Closer to God,” from Covenant Books author Linda Van Soest Tintle, shares the story of the author’s spiritual learning quest and the specific strategies that were effective for her spiritual growth. - February 06, 2023 - Covenant Books
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Expands Cancer Care Network to Upstate Locations
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, and OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, announce its plan to expand cancer care access to Orange County. The expanded footprint will provide patients... - January 30, 2023 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Eastdale Village Welcomes Fine-Dining Asian Restaurant, Tomo Asian Fusion
Award-Winning Orange County Restaurant to Open This Spring at Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, NY - January 27, 2023 - Eastdale Village Town Center
Author Lorna Wright-Bovell’s New Book, "A Traveled Journey," Centers Around One Woman's Journey to Discovering God After a Lifetime of Struggles and Seeking Him Out
Recent release “A Traveled Journey,” from Newman Springs Publishing author DIME (Deep in My Evangelism) aka Lorna Wright-Bovell, is a faith-based read that centers around a woman whose life has led her to seek out the Lord in whatever way possible. Through the challenges of life, she discovers truths through the Holy Spirit that lead her to discovering all that God has in store for her. - January 24, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Richard Suter’s New Book, "The Common Man's Guide to Christianity," is an Excellent Roadmap for Those Who Have an Interest in Becoming a Born-Again Christian
Recent release “The Common Man's Guide to Christianity,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Suter, is a guide to being a Christian and learning how to live life as God intended. It's written in a way that makes it easy to read and understand, but also makes it fun. - December 30, 2022 - Newman Springs Publishing
Trizar® Technology Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
Fast Company Magazine List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. - December 23, 2022 - Clean Textile Technology
Christina Campion’s New Book, "Time to Eat," Follows the Author's Struggles with Eating Disorders and the Path of Recovery She Discovered That Changed Her Life
Fulton Books author Christina Campion, who currently resides in the lower Catskill Mountains and has worked as a chef with a wide range of styles, has completed her most recent book, “Time to Eat: Healing Mind, Body and Soul with a Modern-day Macrobiotic Lifestyle: The Story of a Once-Starved... - December 21, 2022 - Fulton Books
Author Anne Pinchera's New Audiobook, "Secrets Under the Apple Tree," is the Fascinating Tale of Two Young Boys Who Discover Their Town's Decades Old Secret
Recent audiobook release “Secrets Under the Apple Tree” from Audiobook Network author Anne Pinchera is a thrilling mystery that follows two young boys, Corey and Bobby, who discover a buried map and accompanying note that leads them on an unforgettable journey to discover the secrets hiding within their small farming town in upstate New York. - December 05, 2022 - Audiobook Network
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Long Island-Based Equipment and Service Provider
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) has acquired Coastal Fire Systems, Inc. on October 13, 2022. Founded in 2005, Coastal Fire Systems is the leading 3M™ Scott™ sales and service provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Long Island, New York. Tom... - October 14, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced it has become a member of the Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Association. The PWC supports, advances and connects women within the architecture, engineering, construction and related industries. Anthony... - July 27, 2021 - Durante Rentals