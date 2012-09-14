PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Westchester Cosmetic Dentist Receives AACD Accreditation at 2019 Scientific Session Dr. Rioseco reaches a career defining milestone as he becomes an Accredited Member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. - April 09, 2019 - The Center for Cosmetic Dentistry

Paul J. Napoli Convinces Second Circuit to Reinstate Jimmy Nolan’s Law After the New York Court of Appeals answered two burning questions, a federal appeals court reinstated Jimmy Nolan’s Law. The move opens up the possibility for an entire group of 9/11 injury victims to obtain relief in court. “We worked hard to get Jimmy Nolan’s law passed. So, it... - June 08, 2018 - Napoli Shkolnik PLLC

James P. McGuire Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication James P. McGuire of Carmel, New York has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of the performing arts. About James P. McGuire After 35 years as a Parole Officer, James McGuire retired and... - May 18, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

K104's Skywalker Celebrates 20 Years Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media

Real Equity Films Announces DigiStreamTV Brian Sterling-Vete, Ph.D., award winning BBC documentarian has been named as president of DigiStreamTV, a division of Real Equity Films Associates. DigiStreamTV is a global streaming media channel featuring classic Science Fiction, Horror and other genres and original content. - March 30, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Business Foresight Strategies Show Sharpens Its Direction Towards Futures Futurist share their expertise on trends, futuring, and scenarios, to help entrepreneurs discover how they can grow their businesses exponentially. - January 24, 2018 - Foresight Strategies Group

Dr. Nilda Business Foresight Radio Kicks Off January Radio Program Financial Series "Business Finances are one of the most crucial concerns to small businesses. And especially those seeking growth. Making a wrong decision can determine the demise of a small business. Therefore, understanding financial operations is imperative and starting the New Year on this topic paramount," said Dr. Nilda Perez. - January 14, 2017 - Foresight Strategies Group

Robert H. Anderson Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Robert H. Anderson of Poughkeepsie, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 34 years in the field of energy. About Robert H. Anderson Mr. Anderson is a Project Specialist... - December 30, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

2016 Customer Satisfaction Survey Reaches All-time High for M&C Customer and Business Partner results match up when surveyed - good to extremely satisfied. - December 22, 2016 - M&C Associates LLC

West Rock Marketing: A Growing Firm in the Hudson Valley The firm continues to kick-off growth with expansion into three Fortune 400 to 500 retail companies since it's grand opening in June 2016. President Naomi West has big plans for the future of her business starting her United States Naval career in 2006 immediately following high school. Naomi had goals... - November 08, 2016 - West Rock Marketing

Art and Advocacy Unite for Shelter Pets: HeARTs Speak Receives Generous Support from Petco Foundation HeARTs Speak announced today that it has been awarded a generous grant from the Petco Foundation in support of its mission to unite art and advocacy, in an effort to increase the visibility of shelter pets. HeARTs Speak is a nonprofit organization working to ensure that no shelter animal goes unseen. - October 26, 2016 - HeARTs Speak

John M. Lalli, C.O.O. Honored as a Prominent Business Leader and a Top Executive by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John M. Lalli of Pound Ridge, New York has been recognized as a Prominent Business Leader and Top Executive for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success with over 35 years of technology and business experience in the field... - October 21, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Stacey L. Gallagher Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Stacey L. Gallagher of Newburgh, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Stacey L. Gallagher Ms. Gallagher has over 30 years experience... - September 16, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

New Children's Book Inspired by Theater-Loving Squirrel ASD Publishing announces release of children’s book author Gregory G. Allen's third book, "Irving the Theater Nut!" that celebrates theater, chasing dreams, and teamwork. - September 08, 2016 - ASD Publishing

The Law Office of Andre Sedlak Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary Hudson Valley Attorney, Andre Sedlak, Esq., is proud to announce the first year anniversary for his Law Office. The Poughkeepsie lawyer opened his practice on September 4, 2015 and has successfully represented clients facing all levels of criminal charges, from violations to misdemeanors and major felonies. - September 07, 2016 - The Law Office of Andre Sedlak

The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund Honors Dr. Edmund F. La Gamma The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund honored Edmund F. La Gamma, MD, Chief, Newborn Medicine at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, a Member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, with the inaugural Lily Pedro Award for Excellence. The event, The 1st Annual Morgan's FunDay, was held at the Mahopac... - May 05, 2016 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.

Sosemo Hires New Manager of Search and Media Sosemo is pleased to announce that Katie Baldesweiler has joined the digital marketing agency as the new Manager of Search and Media to further bolster capabilities. Katie will be responsible for managing a team of analysts while helping to lead process improvement efforts across the agency’s... - May 02, 2016 - Sosemo

International Pursuit of the Accused Killer of Two US Citizens Leads to Trial in Russia Scheduled for May 12th "Rakossi fled from the US, but the cooperation of the two law enforcement agencies from Russia and the US will ensure the alleged killer faces trial and does not evade justice by crossing the country borders," says RIP Larisa and Tatyana Prikhodko organization. - May 11, 2015 - RIP Larisa and Tatyana Prikhodko

Popular Healthy Lifestyle Company, Quitgate.com, Introduces Weight Loss/Management Products to Its Growing Product List As staying over-weight becomes outdated, a teeming number of people want to take control of their diet, weight and life. They range from ex- smokers who are dealing with weight gain from quitting to non-smokers who just want to keep fit. Quitgate remains in the business of helping people live free. - February 12, 2015 - Quitgate, LLC

Jody Kriss Announces Launch of New Website for East River Partners Jody Kriss, Principal and Co-Founder of East River Partners, LLC announced the launch of the company’s new website, www.eastriverpartners.com. The website offers a wealth of information useful to both current and prospective customers alike. ERP’s new site has an improved interface, making... - December 18, 2014 - East River Partners

East River Partners: Landslide Sell-Out of Every Condo Up for Grabs in Carrol Gardens, Brooklyn East River Partners, LLC announced today that the sale of condo units at the newly renovated building at 364 Union Street in Brooklyn, has ended quickly with a highly successful sell-out. The brownstone in Carroll Gardens, on one of the most desirable blocks in the neighborhood, was led by ERP’s... - December 13, 2014 - East River Partners

The Magic of a Personalized Children’s Gift We are in full swing in the season of thanks; a time that is special for many of us, regardless of what we celebrate. Whether it is Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, we tend to buy the people who are special to us gifts that reflect our sentiments. There is no greater person to give a gift to than a child. Giving a special gift to a child, particularly a customized gift, is incredibly rewarding to the gift giver and absolutely special to the one who receives it. - November 14, 2014 - MyFairyTaleBooks

Integrative Psychiatrists Richard P. Brown and Patricia Gerbarg Lead NY APA Breath-Body-Mind Workshop for MDs and Other Healthcare Providers Nov 14-16 in New York An opportunity for physicians, health care professionals, and educators to experience physical and psychological benefits of voluntary regulated breathing practices, Qigong, Open Focus and other training to improve personal well-being and mental health of patients. - October 16, 2014 - Drs. Richard Brown and Patricia Gerbarg

North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center Announces Ground Breaking Medical Approach to Sub-Acute Rehabilitation North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center announces its cutting edge approach to sub-acute medical management and has successfully reduced hospital re-admissions. North Westchester Restorative’s intensive medical oversight, in addition to rehabilitation, has led to improved patient... - June 06, 2014 - North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center

LGBTBE Certified Investigative Firm Insurance Fraud Investigations Company becomes certified by the NGLCC. - October 15, 2013 - AG Investigations

Mohonk Preserve Loses Latest Land Grab Lawsuit In late May, New York State Supreme Court Judge Christopher E. Cahill issued a decision after a nine-year lawsuit that involved Mohonk Preserve claiming title to 75 acres of land that the court held actually belonged to its neighbors, Karen Pardini and Michael Fink. Testimony alledged that both Mohonk and the seller were aware who the real owners were. The scenario calls into question the tactics of organizations trying to achieve what most would agree is the worthy goal of land preservation. - August 06, 2013 - Planet Waves, Inc.

New Children's Self Help Book Series Gives Children Confidence to Overcome Their Fears and Better Succeed in Life! "The Adventures of Tess" New children's book author, cancer survivor, Pamela Grunstein follows her passion creating a new and unique book series aimed to help children 2-6 years of age overcome various fears and anxieties. The books are narrated by Tess, a stuffed Chihuahua who comes to life around children taking them on an adventure in a fun, colorful, magical and relatable way. - March 21, 2013 - Chihuahua World Inc

Gebbie Press Continues to Provide a Comprehensive, Single-Volume Media Contact Directory for 2013 With the recent demise of some long-standing and well known ink-on-paper media directories, Gebbie Press, publishers of the All-In-One Media Directory, is now the last comprehensive, single-volume media contact directory left standing. Since 1955, Gebbie Press has offered quality media contact information... - February 06, 2013 - Gebbie Press

Friends in Adoption to Hold Adoption Workshop in New York City November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting two educational adoption seminars in New York City, on November 15th and November 17th, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. - November 06, 2012 - Friends in Adoption

JLT Reintroduces New York Lawyers Professional Liability Policy JLT Facilities, Inc., part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Group, has reintroduced a new updated Lawyers Professional Liability coverage form for 1 to 25 attorney(s) located in New York. JLT now insures attorneys in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NC, NJ, NY,... - January 06, 2011 - JLT Facilities, Inc.

Next-Generation Unlocked Phones and Accessories Available from Cellhut Light up someone's life this holiday season with a brand new accessory that will cost very little. Gifts don't have to be extravagant in order to make an impact. Sometimes it's the little things that really make a difference. That point is clear when it comes to the accessories that Cellhut sells on... - November 27, 2010 - Cellhut

Lena Live! Radio Show on BBSRadio.com Re-Makes Format with Strong Focus on Education Inspired by the documentary film, “Waiting For Superman,” BBSRadio.com radio personality and host, Elyena Miremonde, has re-vamped the format of her radio show, LenaLive!, to focus on education themed shows, along with the performing arts. - October 25, 2010 - LenaLive! Radio Show

Mama Theresa's Second Annual Meat Ball Eating Contest to Benefit The Arthritis Foundation and The Vails Gate Volunteer Fire Department Mama Theresa’s welcomes everyone to join them on Sunday, October 10 , 2010 at 1:30 PM at the Big V Shopping Plaza in New Windsor, New York for their Second Annual Meatball Eating Contest to benefit the The Arthritis Foundation and The Vails Gate Volunteer Fire Department. The Meatball Eating Contest... - October 04, 2010 - Mama Theresa's

Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.

HPNG Announces the 2nd Annual Latino Leadership Conference in New York The Hispanic Professionals Networking Group announces its 2nd Annual Latino Leadership Conference at New York City's Harvard Club on May 24, 2010. This one-day conference is focused on taking a look at how companies are developing the pipeline of future Latino leaders and will have a pragmatic focus... - May 11, 2010 - The Hispanic Professionals Networking Group

IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010 IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times

Central Hudson Propane Plant Utilizes New Thermablok Aerogel® Insulation, Saving Money and Surpassing Government Regulated Fire Codes Faced with a failing fire protection system at eight, 30,000-gallon above-ground propane storage tanks, Central Hudson engineers have designed a new system using Thermablok aerogel insulating material to restore safety features to the tanks that actually surpass the National Fire Protection Association... - January 20, 2010 - Acoustiblok, Inc.

Audio CD from YouTube Playlist - It is So Easy with Free YouTube to MP3 Converter from DVDVideoSoft A leading developer of multimedia software, DVDVideoSoft recently released more updates for users' favourite tool Free YouTube to MP3 Converter. - October 29, 2009 - DVDVideoSoft Limited

Clean Air Action Corporation Receives CDM Validation for Their Award Winning Environmental Initiative, TIST Farmers in India and Africa have planted more than 7 million trees as a part of the Clean Air Action Corporation's (CAAC) international award winning environmental initiative TIST (The International Small Group and Tree Planting Program). TIST has received validation under the United Nations international treaty for global climate change program Clean Development Mechanism (CDM). - October 15, 2009 - clean Air Action Corporation

Mama Theresa's Meatball Eating Contest Winners Mama Theresa’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery along with Mama Theresa’s Italian Specialties is pleased to announce that the first annual Meatball Eating Contest held on Sunday, September 6, 2009 was a great success raising a total of $1900.00 to be split equally and donated to Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. - September 14, 2009 - Mama Theresa's

Musical Tribute to a Majestic Beauty “Hudson Champlain Quadricentennial: A 400 Year Musical Journey” September 13th in Newburgh, NY. - September 03, 2009 - Delano Systems Inc.

Mama Theresa’s Meatball Eating Contest to Benefit Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps Mama Theresa’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery along with Mama Theresa’s Italian Specialties announces their First Annual Meatball Eating Contest. All proceeds will benefit Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Sunday, September 6, 2009 at 1:30 PM at the Big V Shopping Plaza in New Windsor, New York. Winner will receive a trophy and $250 cash prize. Please call (845)561-6262 for registration information. - September 02, 2009 - Mama Theresa's

“Street Noise” Welcomed at the Newburgh Free Library Hudson Valley Musician and Artist will be honored on September 13th in Newburgh. - August 25, 2009 - Delano Systems Inc.

Professional Certification Program in Anger Management Expanded Marriage and Family Therapists of New York expands its Anger Management Certification Program to include on-site training. - June 22, 2009 - Marriage and Family Therapists of New York

Frolic with the Stars on Astroteaze: Zodiacts™ Celestial Lunar Tees Wear the stars. Artist Donna McGarry joyfully presents her celestially inspired line of astrology t-shirts and paraphernalia. The whimsical lunar oriented tees can be found on cafepress.com/Astroteaze. Find your inner star in a reflective Pisces tee or jet with daredevil Andy Aries on a skate through the cosmos. - May 26, 2009 - Zodiacts