PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

Silver Mane Launches Their "Signature" Style Solutions in November 2019 Silver Mane Consulting is a startup specializing in lasting first impressions by transformations from the outside, in. The company is launching November 1st with styling solutions for women of all ages. - October 26, 2019 - Silver Mane Consulting

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

DataPath, Inc. Honors Clients, Celebrates 35 Years at Annual Conference DataPath, Inc., the longest running solutions provider in the benefits administration industry, announced the honorees of its annual partner awards. The DataPath Partner Awards were presented at the Connections 2019 conference and recognize industry success, business growth, and commitment to excellence... - June 07, 2019 - DataPath

Direct Auto & Life Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" on December 5 Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance

DataPath, Inc. Publishes New Materials for Award-Winning Benefits Education and Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration solutions, recently released new materials for its award-winning employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. The new materials include second edition comic books, videos, and fact sheets for... - September 25, 2018 - DataPath

DataPath Wins Second NHIA Award for Captain Contributor Employee Education, Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of technology solutions for benefits administration is the recipient of the 2018 National Health Information Awards’ (NHIA) Bronze Award for its employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. DataPath was honored in... - September 11, 2018 - DataPath

CWR Media Group Partners with Expert on Weight Loss and Nutrition, Jenn Hand to Reveal the Truth About Dieting and Weight Loss The numbers of Americans who are obese or overweight are staggering. Many turn to diets to help them lose weight, but do these diets work, or do they cause more harm than good? - July 23, 2018 - CWR Media Group

Friendship Public Charter School Acts in the Best Interest of Children and Families, Withdraws Request to Open Little Rock School a Year Early “Difficult” decision is deliberately-intentioned; allows time for the nationally- applauded school to execute its proven plan for a world-class education for Little Rock’s children; also allows time for thoughtful responses to all questions - June 22, 2018 - Friendship Public Charter School

DataPath Honored with Digital Health Award® Gold Award for Employee Education, Engagement Program for Clients DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of healthcare benefits administration solutions, has been chosen for the 2018 Digital Health Gold Award by the Health Information Resource Center® (HIRC). DataPath was honored in the Web-Based Digital Health category for its employee education and engagement... - June 21, 2018 - DataPath

Julia L. Reynolds Showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Julia L. Reynolds of Russellville, Arkansas has been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of music. About Julia L. Reynolds Julia Reynolds... - June 20, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

DataPath White Paper Analyzes HSA Profitability and Potential Administration Solutions for TPAs As the HSA market steadily continues to grow, more third-party administrators (TPAs) are looking to add HSA management services to their portfolio. A new whitepaper published by DataPath, Inc. addresses common TPA concerns about entering the HSA market: revenue opportunity, workload, and the need to... - May 03, 2018 - DataPath

RoofConnect Hires Wayne Gwaltney as Director of Business Development RoofConnect, the largest national commercial roofing service provider in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of Wayne Gwaltney as Director of Business Development. Gwaltney joins RoofConnect with over 26 years of sales and leadership experience, including 16 in the commercial roofing industry. - May 02, 2018 - RoofConnect Logistics, Inc.

DataPath Introduces New COBRA Materials for Innovative Employee Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading innovator of technology solutions for the healthcare benefits administration industry, has introduced a new character and new materials for its groundbreaking employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. In March 2018 at its annual client... - April 11, 2018 - DataPath

RoofConnect Hires Mallory Payne as Northeast National Account Manager RoofConnect, the largest national commercial roofing service provider in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of Mallory Payne as National Account Manager for the Northeast region of the United States. Mallory joins RoofConnect with over 7 years of roofing national account management experience. - April 09, 2018 - RoofConnect Logistics, Inc.

Avocado Tool in Time for Cinco De Mayo Responding to the tremendous popularity of avocados in North America and addressing slippery issues about how to easily prep this highly nutritious and tasty fruit without injury, Microplane® introduces the all-in-one Avocado Tool. Cleverly designed to cut, pit and slice avocados with ease, the... - April 03, 2018 - Microplane

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

DataPath Announces Addition of HSA Administration and Investments in Cloud-Based Summit Platform DataPath’s fully-unified Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution to feature FSA, HRA, HSA and COBRA administration capabilities. - March 13, 2018 - DataPath

Bourbon & Boots Named as Finalist for Best in Class Emerging eTailer Award Bourbon & Boots, the Southern-Inspired Lifestyle Brand announced today it has been selected by eTail 2018 as a finalist for their Annual Best In Class Internet Retailer Awards. eTail is a collaboration of top online brands and ecommerce visionaries with a focus on innovation and extraordinary achievement. - February 15, 2018 - Bourbon & Boots

Julia L. Reynolds Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Julia L. Reynolds of Russellville, Arkansas has been honored as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and early admission for 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the field of music. About... - December 20, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

DataPath Examines How New Technologies Can Revolutionize Benefits Administration for TPAs New white paper analyzes the current state of software technologies and the impact on CDH account and COBRA administration. - December 06, 2017 - DataPath

Encore Real Estate Investment Services is Pleased to Announce the Sale of a Class "A" Single Tenant Office Building Brandon Hanna, Ryan Vinco and Deno Bistolarides of Encore Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller in the transaction. - November 28, 2017 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services

Bourbon & Boots Release Private Label Handcrafted Home Accessories Bourbon & Boots, the Southern Lifestyle Brand announces the release of its new exclusive private label line of handcrafted home decor accessories. - November 14, 2017 - Bourbon & Boots

DataPath Summit Marks Industry First with New Billing Functionality. DataPath’s expanded Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution for seamless CDH account and COBRA administration. - November 07, 2017 - DataPath

DataPath Inc. Expands Approved Transit Options with UberPOOL Partnership Announcement DataPath Inc., a leading platform provider for tax-advantaged benefit administration, has announced a partnership with Uber's rideshare service uberPOOL. Beginning on Monday, October 16, DataPath transit account holders will be able to use their benefits debit cards to pay for an uberPOOL. "Ridesharing... - October 16, 2017 - DataPath

Julia L. Reynolds Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Julia L. Reynolds of Russellville, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the music field. About Julia L. Reynolds Julia Reynolds serves as Executive Secretary-Treasurer... - August 25, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bourbon & Boots Surpasses 85,000 Shipped Orders Bourbon & Boots, the Southern Lifestyle Brand is pleased to announce that as of July 31, 2017 the company has surpassed 85,000 shipped orders since the acquisition of the brand in May 2015. For the period of June 15, 2015 through July 15, 2017 the company shipped 85,335 individual customer orders... - August 02, 2017 - Bourbon & Boots

DataPath Announces the Release of Captain Contributor Program The healthcare administrative solutions company recently rolled out an interactive employee engagement tool. - June 15, 2017 - DataPath

DataPath Connections & Best Practices Conferences to Begin June 12 in Las Vegas, NV Two Conferences Held Consecutively by DataPath Will Benefit Users of All Levels - June 12, 2017 - DataPath

Everyone Needs a Little More Joy and Serenity in Their Life Think of this book as a recipe for your life. You must provide the ingredients and do all the work. The result, though, will be a beautiful and delicious life. - May 24, 2017 - Tullisian Books

SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Earns His Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) Designation from the National Private Truck Council This past Sunday, Steven Garrish was recognized for earning the designation of CTP at the 2017 CTP Awards Ceremony held at the National Private Truck Council’s Annual Meeting in Cincinnati, Ohio. Steven Garrish, SVP of Safety and Regulatory Compliance at SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation’s... - May 06, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

Sylvia Carmelita Smith, M.Ed. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sylvia Carmelita Smith, M.Ed. of Little Rock, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding diversity and inclusion contributions and achievements in the medical field. About Sylvia Carmelita Smith, M.Ed. Ms. Smith... - April 25, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Selected to Speak on the Importance of Fatigue Management Programs at Safety and Risk Control Workshops Cottingham & Butler schedules Steven Garrish to speak at several of its Transportation Safety and Risk Control Workshops about how fatigue management programs specialized for high-risk occupations can save lives, improve driver health, cut costs and boost recruitment and retention programs. - April 06, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Educates Truckload Carriers Association Members on the Importance of Implementing a Fatigue Management Program At the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Annual Convention, Steven Garrish will discuss how fatigue management programs specialized for high-risk occupations can save lives, improve driver health, cut costs and boost recruitment and retention programs. Steven Garrish, SVP of Safety and Regulatory... - March 25, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

SleepSafe Drivers® Assembles Unique Panel for the 10th International Conference on Managing Fatigue The panel assembled to discuss the challenges and advantages of implementing a Fatigue Management Program (FMP) within transportation operations based on the FMCSA, ATRI and other regulatory and industry groups blueprint, found at NAFMP.com SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation's leaders in Fatigue Management... - March 16, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

DataPath Meets with Congressional Leaders at the 36th Annual Employers Council on Flexible Compensation Conference The healthcare administrative solutions company expressed support for proposed initiatives aimed at making healthcare affordable for TPAs, businesses and consumers. - March 16, 2017 - DataPath

Back-to-School Shopping in Style with NorthPark Center and The Fairmont Dallas Savvy shoppers are invited to experience a fashionable back-to-school getaway at The Fairmont Dallas just in time for Texas’ Tax Free Weekend, which takes place August 5-7, 2016. Shop at Dallas’ premier shopping destination, NorthPark Center, with over 230 unique retailers, restaurants and... - August 01, 2016 - The Fairmont Dallas

Bourbon & Boots to Purchase Southern Media and Distribution Company Tales from the South Bourbon & Boots, the Southern-Inspired Lifestyle Brand announced today that it has entered into agreement to purchase Tales from the South, the southern story radio show and media company. - November 02, 2015 - Bourbon & Boots

Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Central Defense Security Celebrates Top Ranking and 10 Years of Growth Central Defense Security (CDS), a leading provider of business, retail and warehouse security, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on July 3. Since the company’s founding in 2005 in Memphis, it has opened four additional branches in three different states. These branches include North Little Rock,... - September 23, 2015 - Central Defense Security

Dr. John M. Davis, D.C. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. John M. Davis, D.C. of Colorado Springs, Colorado has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of chiropractic healthcare. About Dr. John M. Davis, D.C. Dr. Davis has over 15 years experience in the... - August 26, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

School of Rock Takes Its Show on the Road The 4th annual SCHOOL OF ROCK DFW SUMMER TOUR is ready to get under way on July 30. The School of Rock is the world leader in performance-based music education. In keeping with the philosophy that the best way to learn to do something is by actually doing it, they decided to pack up the van with candy bars and juice boxes and hit the road. - July 06, 2015 - School of Rock

Hamilton Center Names LWSI to Provide Electronic Health Records for Regional Behavioral Health System Hamilton Center, Inc. has selected Essentia™ electronic health records (EHR) software from Lavender & Wyatt Systems, Inc. (LWSI) to enhance care coordination and improve process efficiencies. Hamilton Center, Inc. provides a broad array of behavioral health services for adults, children and... - June 26, 2015 - Lavender & Wyatt Systems, Inc. (LWSI)

ESPN’s Mike Golic Secures Patent for Innovative Tailgating Cooler Cantor Colburn LLP, one the largest full-service intellectual property law firms in the country, announced today that U.S. design patent number 731,858 was issued to Mike Golic, host of ESPN’s popular Mike & Mike morning show and former NFL defensive lineman, and his son Jake Golic. The patent... - June 16, 2015 - Cantor Colburn LLP

Equity Resources, LLC Acquires Park Avenue Lofts Apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas Equity Resources, LLC has acquired Park Avenue Lofts Apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas, a 258-unit Class-A Apartment Community built in 2015. Upon acquisition, Equity Resources selected Pegasus Residential as the management company for the property. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the... - June 01, 2015 - Pegasus Residential

Fisher & Phillips LLP Attorneys to Address HR Challenges, Trends at May Seminar Attendees to Learn Practical Solutions for Workplace Problems at Memphis Event - April 02, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Army Officer Turns to Top Level Domain to Launch Domain.Buzz Investing Website Military Intelligence Officer Tim Culpepper began his online business in 2009 to pay off his college loans. - March 17, 2015 - dotStrategy, Co.

Local Arizona Valley REALTOR Provides Smooth and Safe Way to Rent Private Properties for Super Bowl XLIX and Pro Bowl 2015 Joyce Corsi Hazen, REALTOR with Realty ONE Group, based in Glendale, Arizona, was interviewed by Channel 3 On Your Side in February 2014. Hazen gave tips to homeowners during the interview, on how to safely rent their home during events such as the upcoming Super Bowl 2015 and Pro Bowl. Since the interview, Hazen has listed more than 150 Phoenix area properties for the 2015 Super Bowl and Pro Bowl Valley visitors. - January 04, 2015 - Joyce Corsi Hazen