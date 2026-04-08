Arkansas: Little Rock-North Little Rock News
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Launches "Pitch In with Paschal ProPath" Campaign to Support Youth Sports Access Across the Region
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations. - April 08, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
RepairUSA is Now Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal brings expanded HVAC capabilities and world-class service to the Jonesboro community and marks its first location in Northeast Arkansas. - April 03, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Former Global Restaurant Executive Darryl L. Webb, Sr. Releases Powerful Memoir “Who’s On Fries” — A Story of Faith, Family, Failure, Leadership
Darryl L. Webb, Sr., former restaurant executive and CEO, releases Who’s On Fries, a powerful memoir tracing his journey from the fry station to executive leadership. Blending personal storytelling with leadership insights, the book explores faith, resilience, setbacks, and comeback—offering inspiration for youth, entrepreneurs, and professionals navigating career and life transitions. - March 18, 2026 - Darryl L. Webb, Sr.
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
DSV Announces Strategic Transition of USA Truck
DSV announces that, following the acquisition of USA Truck via DB Schenker, it has completed a strategic review and determined that USA Truck’s operations are not an optimal fit within DSV’s asset-light business model and will initiate a sales process of USA Truck. DSV will maintain... - October 31, 2025 - DSV
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Named Official Air, Plumbing & Electric Provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is proud to announce its partnership as the official Air, Plumbing & Electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks. As a company rooted in Arkansas for more than 50 years, Paschal is excited to support the state’s flagship athletic program and connect with Razorback fans across the region. - October 09, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Huntington Learning Center Russellville Highlights New NAEP Data
Arkansas Must Rally to Recover Post COVID Learning Loss. As of September 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) has released the 2024 Nation’s Report Card (NAEP), confirming a sobering reality: student performance in reading, math, and science remains below pre-COVID baselines, and in many cases continues to decline. - October 08, 2025 - Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
Wonder Street Management Signs Costa Rican-American Actor and Award-Winning Writer A.J. Castro
Wonder Street Management, led by Travis Huff, has signed Costa Rican-American actor and award-winning writer A.J. Castro to its theatrical and literary roster. Known for roles on 9-1-1 and Will & Grace, Castro brings bilingual range and acclaimed writing to a lineup including Tara Reid and Alexis Knapp. Wonder Street will expand his presence across TV, film, and literary adaptations, with a focus on bilingual and Latinx-driven stories. - October 03, 2025 - A.J. Castro
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville Earns MSA-CESS Accreditation
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville has earned accreditation from the Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), a mark of excellence recognizing high standards in education. This achievement reflects John and Ashly Crawford’s commitment to helping River Valley students succeed. Accreditation ensures eligibility for Arkansas EFA and Literacy Grant funding and opens additional federal opportunities. Families can trust Huntington for proven, individualized tutoring and test prep. - August 12, 2025 - Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Acquires JAK Services, LLC, Expanding Footprint in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metro
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the central U.S., proudly announces the acquisition of JAK Services, a trusted name in heating and air conditioning in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded in 2003 by David and Piper... - July 23, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Paul Mowery’s Newly Released “Finding Myself With Jesus: A Poetic Journey From Addiction to Redemption” is a Powerful Collection of Heartfelt Poetry
“Finding Myself With Jesus: A Poetic Journey From Addiction to Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Mowery is a moving poetic memoir that shares his transformative path through addiction, loss, and renewal through faith. - July 22, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
Carol Gaunt Coolidge’s Newly Released "The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl" is a Nostalgic and Heartwarming Memoir of Childhood Mischief and Rural Life
“The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Gaunt Coolidge is a delightful reflection on a spirited childhood spent in the American Midwest, filled with family, farm life, and unforgettable moments. - July 01, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Expands to Little Rock, Arkansas
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Little Rock, Arkansas. Seasoned Leader Brian Wood Appointed as General Manager of New Location. - June 03, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
HVS Plumbing Services Joins CrackerJack Plumbing Pros, Expanding Premier Plumbing Services in Los Angeles
CrackerJack Plumbing Pros has merged with HVS Plumbing Services, strengthening its presence in the San Fernando Valley while maintaining a family-owned, customer-focused approach. Founded in 2012 by Sevan, Harand, and Sevada Aghazarian, HVS brings over 30 years of plumbing expertise and a team of skilled professionals to the CrackerJack Home family, which operates in multiple states. - March 08, 2025 - CrackerJack Plumbing Pros
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
DDB Miner's Users Are About to Exceed 10 Million, and Users Are Distributed All Over the World
DDB Miner aims to provide an efficient and stable platform so both novices and experienced experts can easily get started. - January 31, 2025 - DDB Miner
Author Rodney Dwayne Butler’s New Book "The Nexus Graft" is a Gripping Novel That Follows Mankind’s Battle Against a Dangerous Alien Race That Plans to Destroy the Earth
Recent release “The Nexus Graft” from Page Publishing author Rodney Dwayne Butler is a thrilling sci-fi tale that centers around an alien invasion by a race called the Sventii, who plan to use up Earth’s resources and destroy the planet. But after humans develop a way to communicate with animals and lead them into battle, the tide of the war changes, and soon mankind gains the upper hand. - January 23, 2025 - Page Publishing
Sons of the Flag Appoints Combat Veteran Johnnie Yellock II as New Chief Executive Officer
Sons of the Flag (SOTF), as leading non-profit organizations supporting burn survivors and advancing burn treatment, announced the appointment of Johnnie Yellock II as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective, January 6, 2025. Yellock will work alongside outgoing CEO Sherry Whidby throughout... - January 14, 2025 - Sons of the Flag
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
William Maxwell’s Newly Released "Grandparenting 101A" is a Practical Guide for Empowering Future Generations
“Grandparenting 101A: Ten Lessons on Wealth Creation and Management by Grandparents to Grandchildren” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Maxwell is an innovative and inspiring manual that combines timeless wisdom with practical strategies to help grandparents guide their grandchildren in building and managing wealth. - January 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Terrica Sims’ Newly Released “FREEDOM for your SOUL” is a Transformative and Empowering Guide to Spiritual Liberation
“FREEDOM for your SOUL” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terrica Sims is an inspiring resource that combines personal testimonies, practical guidance, and faith-based encouragement to help readers break free from the chains of life’s struggles and achieve true spiritual freedom. - January 02, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Area Insurance Professional Receives “Noble Achievement Award”
Neil Bruce Porter Receives Highest Honorary Award from American Equity, a Top Fixed Index Annuity Provider American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, a leading issuer of fixed index and fixed rate annuities, announces Neil Bruce Porter, President, Advisor, and Founder of The Resource... - November 15, 2024 - The Resource Center, Inc.
Author Tiffany Henson’s New Book, "Growing Righteousness," Provides Essential Guidance for Overcoming Challenges in Farm Life Through Faith and Community
Recent release “Growing Righteousness: A Study on Bridging the Gap of Loneliness, Mental Stress, and Work-Home Balance on the Farm” from Covenant Books author Tiffany Henson is designed to address the unique mental and emotional challenges of farm life, combining practical solutions with spiritual growth to guide readers to heal and thrive through faith and community support. - September 30, 2024 - Covenant Books
Authors Christopher and LeeAnna Cornwall’s New Book, “Puppy's First Book,” Explores the Wonderful Activities That Puppies Love to Help Humans Bond with Their Dogs
Recent release “Puppy's First Book” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Christopher and LeeAnna Cornwall is a delightful and engaging story of a puppy’s first day in his new home as he explores all there is to do and see. From going on walks in his new neighborhood to bath time and playing outside, “Puppy’s First Book” will reveal all the ways in which humans and dogs can spend time together. - September 10, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Daniel Rosan’s Newly Released "Followers of Christ Bible Study" is a Helpful Guide to Understanding Scripture
“Followers of Christ Bible Study” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Rosan provides readers with a structured approach to studying the Bible. Rosan emphasizes the importance of studying Scripture systematically and offers valuable insights to help readers gain a deeper understanding of God's Word. - August 20, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Billy D. Cole’s New Book, "Miranda and God's Mouse," is a Heartfelt and Thought-Provoking Novel Exploring Divine Intervention and Personal Revelations
Recent release “Miranda and God's Mouse” from Page Publishing author Billy D. Cole is a poignant tale set in Republic, Missouri, and follows a young woman named Miranda Dodson as she grapples with secrets, personal struggles, and unexpected revelations. Through Miranda's journey, Cole offers readers a moving exploration of faith, redemption, and the profound ways in which God works. - August 06, 2024 - Page Publishing
Kristie Ratliff’s Newly Released "Encouragement for Our Daily Walk: (365 Quotes/Thoughts of the Day)" is an Uplifting Daily Companion
“Encouragement for Our Daily Walk: (365 Quotes/Thoughts of the Day)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristie Ratliff is a year-long collection of motivational quotes and biblical verses designed to inspire and guide readers through their daily lives. - July 31, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Beth Annen’s Newly Released "Crooked Cross: A Mother’s Love" Unveils the Power of Faith Amidst Family Trials
“Crooked Cross: A Mother’s Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Annen who delves into the poignant journey of a mother's resilience and unwavering faith as she navigates the challenges of loss, adoption, and mental illness within her family. - July 03, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Josiah Smallwood’s Newly Released "The Inglorious River" is an Enchanting Tale of Courage and Discovery
“The Inglorious River” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josiah Smallwood is an adventurous tale following Uriah, a young owl-dragon boy, as he embarks on a perilous journey to save his island from a foreign empress. Armed with a special stone promising a wish at the Inglorious River, Uriah faces daunting challenges, confronts deep-seated beliefs, and encounters unexpected allies. - June 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Shawn Paul Jones’s New Book, "Divinity at a Distance," is a Reflective Novel Exploring Controversial Topics About Humanity’s Existence and Life in the Universe
Recent release “Divinity at a Distance” from Page Publishing author Shawn Paul Jones is a profound journey of self-discovery and enlightenment that invites readers from all walks of life to explore the age-old question of humanity's place in the cosmos and reconsider conventional notions about one’s understanding of the divine. - June 06, 2024 - Page Publishing
George Campora’s Newly Released "Jo’s Promise" is a Heartfelt Journey of Love and Resilience
“Jo’s Promise” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Campora is a profoundly moving narrative that delves into the complexities of human relationships, the depths of grief, and the resilience of the human spirit. - May 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Hannah Martin’s Newly Released "Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie" is a Whimsical Tale of Classroom Unity and Learning Through Laughter
“Miss Norman’s Water Cycle Boogie: A Heartwarming Story of Inclusion and Embracing Mistakes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Martin is a delightful narrative that celebrates the joy of learning, the power of friendship, and the beauty of embracing mistakes. Through the lens of an elementary classroom, the book explores themes of inclusion and resilience. - May 06, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Jerry Darsey’s New Book, "A Guide to Primitive Camping," is a Thorough Handbook for Readers Seeking to Experience the Thrill of a Primitive Campout
Recent release “A Guide to Primitive Camping: Tips for Any Type of Outdoor Camping” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerry Darsey is designed for those who wish to camp with minimal equipment, covering topics like how to build shelters, how to minimize biting insects, how to construct a campfire, how to boil water with and without a pot, how to secure food, and many other survival methods. - April 25, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports. - March 14, 2024 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Barbara Hanvey’s Newly Released “Fentanyl: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Son’s Addiction” is an Eye-Opening Account of the Realities of Addiction
“Fentanyl: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Son’s Addiction” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Hanvey is a powerful testimony that raises awareness of an overwhelming epidemic that is affecting thousands of individuals daily. - March 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
David Crowden’s Newly Released "Abba’s Garden" is a Journey of Discovery and Divine Encounters
“Abba’s Garden” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Crowden is a potent narrative which follows a young boy's transformative journey as he stumbles upon an extraordinary garden and, in the process, discovers profound truths about life, purpose, and the Creator's relentless pursuit. - March 06, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Phyllis Conly’s Newly Released "Thank You God" is an Enjoyable and Simple Way to Show Young Readers All That God Provides
“Thank You God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phyllis Conly, otherwise known as Mrs. Phyllis, is a sweet celebration of the small moments throughout the day that give us opportunity to be thankful to God. - February 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Libertarian Michael White Enters Previously Uncontested Arkansas State House Race in District 75
Race becomes Libertarian vs Democrat. Michael White Poised for Win. Michael White has officially filed his candidacy for the Arkansas State Legislature in District 75, a previously uncontested race that presents the rare opportunity for a path to victory for a Libertarian candidate. A two way... - February 28, 2024 - Michael White Campaign
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Author Michael G. Whitely, Sr.’s New Book, “The Life and Times of a Door-to-Door Salesman,” Shares the Background and Career of a Door-to-Door Salesman Named Burt
Recent release “The Life and Times of a Door-to-Door Salesman” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael G. Whitely, Sr. is a fascinating account that shares the highs and lows of the life of a door-to-door salesman named Burt. - January 30, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Maxine Lindsey Pulley’s New Book, "Chimes from the Wind of Time," Explores the Author’s Childhood Memories of How Her Family Endured Despite the Struggles They Faced
Fulton Books author Maxine Lindsey Pulley, a loving wife, mother, and great-grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “Chimes from the Wind of Time”: a gripping memoir documenting the author’s family as a child and how they managed to survive the hardships of poverty... - January 19, 2024 - Fulton Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Larson Heating & Air to Expand to New Service Markets in Missouri
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services with a strong presence in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Larson Heating & Air. This strategic move will further solidify Paschal's position as a... - September 29, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Recognized as One of Arkansas’ Best Places to Work in 2023
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Arkansas' Best Places to Work in 2023. This prestigious award, presented by The Arkansas Business Journal, celebrates companies that... - September 16, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Eric J. Velliquette Named as President of Lakeside Construction Fasteners, Inc.
Lakeside Construction Fasteners, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Eric J. Velliquette to President. Eric has been with Lakeside Construction Fasteners for 10 years, during which time he held the position of Vice President Sales & Marketing, proving himself expanding the LCF family... - June 30, 2023 - Lakeside Group Company
New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Conway, Arkansas
Local acquisition of Absolute Storage of Conway is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Conway. The facility is located at 640 Hogan Lane, Conway, AR 72034. This facility is comprised of 305 units totaling 37,325 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure... - June 30, 2023 - Absolute Storage Management