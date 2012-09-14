PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Melvina J. Newman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for July 2019 and as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. Each month,... - August 08, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
This once in a lifetime race happens on August 13th, 2019. - June 20, 2019 - Huset's Speedway
S&P Global Ratings has raised the ratings on student loan portfolio where RSLFC is the master servicer and administrator. - May 15, 2019 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC
Melvina J. Newman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been recognized as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. These women are up and coming in their professions. They have... - November 09, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
One in 59 children in America will be diagnosed with autism every year. Inclusive Play Places, LLC will open Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym in Northtown Mall, Blaine Minnesota, in October 2018 to provide support for families with children on the spectrum as well as those with other abilities to create an inclusive play place where children of all abilities may play together. - August 09, 2018 - Inclusive Play Places LLC
Melvina J. Newman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been honored as a Women of the Month for June 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of real estate. Each month women are featured to represent... - July 31, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
David W. Luke of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been honored as a Professional of the Year for three consecutive years, 2016, 2017 and 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 32 years in the culinary field.
About... - June 27, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
iHELP has added a new loan option for both private student loans and student loan consolidation. The fixed hybrid rate (FX5) is a 20 year term loan with the interest rate fixed for every 5 years. Additionally, iHELP borrowers are now eligible to receive a 0.25% Auto Pay Interest Rate Discount for payments made via automatic debit. - June 12, 2018 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC
Participants Can Use Pre-Tax Commuter Benefits Dollars in Additional Cities. - February 13, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Helping Borrowers Take Control of Their Financial Future - January 17, 2018 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC
Homes for Heroes, Inc. is proud to recognize eight of their affiliate real estate and lending specialists who have reached significant milestones and who will be inducted into the prestigious Homes for Heroes “Heroes Served Club” in recognition of their achievements.
These eight individuals... - November 01, 2017 - Homes for Heroes
European Patent issued in the United Kingdom for anti-obesity vaccine technologies. Applications for human and pet therapeutic vaccines to treat adult onset obesity. - July 14, 2017 - Braasch Biotech LLC
Lifebrook produces and markets high quality Aronia berry products in the United States, using domestic berries, from American farmers. - June 23, 2017 - Lifebrook - The Aronia Company
The South East Facilitation project in rural South Dakota celebrates 20 years of helping local entrepreneurs with Sirolli Enterprise Facilitation social technology. - April 19, 2017 - Sirolli Institute
David W. Luke of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2016 and 2017, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 32 years in the culinary field.
About David W. Luke
Mr. - April 01, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Chaplain Marilyn Rensink of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of religion.
About Chaplain Marilyn Rensink
Chaplain... - January 17, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
David W. Luke of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the culinary field. These professionals have a passion and dedication for their chosen... - September 06, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Firm’s dynamic growth in the institutional custody space enhanced by pair of key strategic hires. - August 18, 2016 - Kingdom Trust
David W. Luke of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the culinary field.
About David W. Luke
Mr. Luke has over 32 years experience in the culinary... - June 18, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Langson Energy Inc. awed over 100 onlookers who saw how they use waste saturated steam pressure to make green electricity at an ethanol plant in SD. This is the first time this award-winning company’s latest green steam technology has been installed in the US. Langson’s low cost, scalable clean energy production units are significant to the global energy landscape because traditional turbines have difficulties with saturated steam, but the Steam Machine seamlessly converts it to clean power. - April 13, 2016 - Langson Energy Inc.
Multiple Carriers, Instant Discount Rates & Free Package Pickup at Your Home or Office - November 04, 2015 - Webplus, Inc.
Israel Patent Office allows patent for treatment of hormone deficiencies and obesity in humans and pets. - August 01, 2015 - Braasch Biotech LLC
New Facility Creates U.S. Manufacturing Hub for Innovative Company, a Leader in the U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance. - July 01, 2015 - Life Floor
China's State Intellectual Property Office to grant Braasch Biotech's patent on Therapeutic treatment of human and pet obesity. - March 13, 2015 - Braasch Biotech LLC
One of the most prestigious awards in the business of wedding officiants, the Couples’ Choice Award renders any wedding officiant service provider as a part of the highly reputed topmost 5 percent among Officiant businesses in the country. Recently this great recognition was awarded to the Sioux Falls Wedding Officiants company for the year 2015. This great honor stands testament to the consistent reception of outstanding reviews from their satisfied clients on Wedding Wire. - January 17, 2015 - Sioux Falls Wedding Officiants
Braasch Biotech LLC continues patent portfolio expansion with new issue in the Philippines. Novel technologies allow safe enhancement of livestock productivity by use of vaccination rather than exogenous pharmaceuticals. - January 15, 2015 - Braasch Biotech LLC
Tony Holscher, Appointed to Lead Service Operations for the Watertown, South Dakota Branch. - June 10, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.
Alternative Capital Advisers, LLC and The Kingdom Trust Company announce a strategic relationship in which Kingdom will custody investments by IRA owners in alternative strategies through ACA’s Master Select Fund. - June 05, 2014 - Kingdom Trust
Gail and Janet Sohler have owned the Stockmen’s Livestock Market in Yankton, South Dakota since 1952. During that time they established a reputation for outstanding customer service. Gail implemented new technologies in the 50 year long operation of the sale barn including strong advocates for... - April 18, 2014 - Stock Realty and Auction Co.
Jorgenson Consulting selected as executive search consultant in CEO search. - December 03, 2013 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
EarthBend, Your Edge In Technology, announced today that it has acquired the assets and intellectual property owned by Sage Technology Group, LLC. Sage Technology Group, LLC, a Bloomington, MN company, focused on virtualization, assessments, proof of concepts, and implementation of solutions mainly in... - August 02, 2013 - EarthBend
EarthBend, Your Edge In Technology, announced today that it has acquired the assets and intellectual property owned by East River Technologies. East River Technologies, a Sioux Falls based company, specializes in business-to-business technology consulting, product procurement, cloud based solutions and... - July 27, 2013 - EarthBend
Expands popular smoothie menu to over 30 new varieties, and announces superhero-themed consumer giveaway on June 29, 2013. - June 25, 2013 - Red Mango, Inc.
EarthBend, Your Edge in Technology, will be attending the 2013 Mitel Business Partner Conference June 25th through the 27th located at the Westin Diplomat in Hollywood, FL. The Mitel Business Partner Conference is Mitel’s premier event where they showcase a wide range of technology vendors during... - June 22, 2013 - EarthBend
Situational awareness technology added to EarthBend’s integrated telephony-based solutions portfolio; multimedia and self-service platform also offered for enhanced communications - June 11, 2013 - EarthBend
EarthBend (of Sioux Falls, SD) celebrates new company with ribbon cutting and announces plans for future growth. - May 08, 2013 - EarthBend
The new critically-acclaimed documentaries "Lost Nation: The Ioway 2 & 3" by Emmy® nominated filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films will be presented at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD on Sunday, April 21, 2013 at 1:00 p.m. The free South Dakota Humanities Council event will also feature Q&A with Ioway artist Reuben IronHorse-Kent, Augustana Professor of Anthropology Dr. L. Adrien Hannus, and the filmmakers. - April 19, 2013 - Fourth Wall Films
Gene Simmons Makes Surprise Guest Appearance During Celebrity-Packed Events. - April 03, 2013 - Brennan Rock & Roll Academy
ProPatterns, Inc. encounters a new experience while filming Exposed. - February 15, 2013 - ProPatterns, Inc.
Diabecline® first aid antibiotic, offered by pharmaCline®, has been named the winner of the Drug Store News Best New Product award. This recognition was by vote of key pharmacy industry decision makers at the ECRM® Marketgate™ 2012 meetings held in Charlotte, N.C. Drug Store News is... - October 05, 2012 - pharmaCline
pharmaCline® has received the prestigious Silver Stevie Award for the Best New Health & Pharmaceutical Product of the Year. This award recognized the importance of pharmaCline’s Diabecline® first aid antibiotic. The Stevie Awards ceremony was held Monday evening, September 17, in San... - September 21, 2012 - pharmaCline
The poster entitled, “Multi-case Human Field Studies of Diabetic Foot Injuries Treated with Tetracycline delivered by SSPT™: A Novel Delivery System Yields Effective Results” is authored by Dr. Christopher Ayo Otiko, DPM, and features three unique clinical case studies. - September 13, 2012 - pharmaCline
pharmaCline, a manufacturer of innovative pharmaceutical products, announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with Concept Two Solution, LLC, a dental wound care products company located in Goodrich, Michigan. Concept Two Solution focuses on developing innovative minimally invasive dental... - May 31, 2012 - pharmaCline
pharmaCline® continues its First Aid Wound Care mini-series on “The Balancing Act” on Lifetime Television. The third episode of the four-part miniseries will address the topic of Elderly Wound Care and will air May 21, 2012 at 7:00 am ET/PST. pharmaCline CEO Steve Keough and The Balancing... - May 18, 2012 - pharmaCline
pharmaCline's Diabecline antibiotic ointment has been recognized as the Bronze Award winner for Best New Pharmaceutical Product by the Edison Awards. - May 01, 2012 - pharmaCline
Schiltz Foods, America’s largest goose farmer, introduces a hickory chip smoked whole goose for the 2010 holiday season. - October 20, 2010 - Schiltz Foods
Carbase.com provider of car dealer websites, launches their automotive CRM at the South Dakota Independent Auto Dealers Association Convention. - October 06, 2010 - Carbase.com
Compare motorcycle shipping quotes from multiple shippers fast & free! Shipping Sidekick, the web's leading shipping rate comparison website, announced today that it has added motorcycle shipping quotes to its lineup of free services. By filling out a short form, users can compare pricing from up... - May 26, 2010 - Webplus, Inc.
Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com
Webplus, Inc. (www.WebplusShop.com), the leader in affordable ecommerce website hosting, announced today the launch of its free shipping scale web hosting promotion. Through this promotion, businesses and individuals who open an ecommerce website with Webplus Shop will receive a Weighmax Pozo 75 lb capacity... - April 01, 2009 - Webplus, Inc.