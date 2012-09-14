PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Melvina J. Newman Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for July 2019 and as a VIP Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Melvina J. Newman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for July 2019 and as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. Each month,... - August 08, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

RSLFC Receives A Rating Raise on Portfolio from S&P Global Ratings S&P Global Ratings has raised the ratings on student loan portfolio where RSLFC is the master servicer and administrator. - May 15, 2019 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC

Melvina J. Newman Recognized as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Melvina J. Newman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been recognized as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. These women are up and coming in their professions. They have... - November 09, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Inclusive Play Places, LLC Launches “Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym” in Minneapolis/St. Paul One in 59 children in America will be diagnosed with autism every year. Inclusive Play Places, LLC will open Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym in Northtown Mall, Blaine Minnesota, in October 2018 to provide support for families with children on the spectrum as well as those with other abilities to create an inclusive play place where children of all abilities may play together. - August 09, 2018 - Inclusive Play Places LLC

Melvina J. Newman Honored as a Women of the Month by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Melvina J. Newman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been honored as a Women of the Month for June 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of real estate. Each month women are featured to represent... - July 31, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

David W. Luke Honored as a Professional of the Year for Three Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication David W. Luke of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been honored as a Professional of the Year for three consecutive years, 2016, 2017 and 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 32 years in the culinary field. About... - June 27, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

iHELP Student Loans Offers New Borrower Options iHELP has added a new loan option for both private student loans and student loan consolidation. The fixed hybrid rate (FX5) is a 20 year term loan with the interest rate fixed for every 5 years. Additionally, iHELP borrowers are now eligible to receive a 0.25% Auto Pay Interest Rate Discount for payments made via automatic debit. - June 12, 2018 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC

Education Lender Expands Loan Consolidation Opportunities Helping Borrowers Take Control of Their Financial Future - January 17, 2018 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC

Homes for Heroes Honors Affiliate Real Estate and Lending Specialists Who Gave Back More Than $1.94 Million to Over 1,400 Heroes Homes for Heroes, Inc. is proud to recognize eight of their affiliate real estate and lending specialists who have reached significant milestones and who will be inducted into the prestigious Homes for Heroes “Heroes Served Club” in recognition of their achievements. These eight individuals... - November 01, 2017 - Homes for Heroes

European Patent Issued for Human and Pet Anti-Obesity Vaccine to Braasch Biotech European Patent issued in the United Kingdom for anti-obesity vaccine technologies. Applications for human and pet therapeutic vaccines to treat adult onset obesity. - July 14, 2017 - Braasch Biotech LLC

Lifebrook - The Aronia Company Opens for Business Lifebrook produces and markets high quality Aronia berry products in the United States, using domestic berries, from American farmers. - June 23, 2017 - Lifebrook - The Aronia Company

Since 1997 This Community in South Dakota Has Been Practicing Modern "Barn Raising" Using Enterprise Facilitation - 20 Years of Local Sustainability The South East Facilitation project in rural South Dakota celebrates 20 years of helping local entrepreneurs with Sirolli Enterprise Facilitation social technology. - April 19, 2017 - Sirolli Institute

David W. Luke Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication David W. Luke of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2016 and 2017, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 32 years in the culinary field. About David W. Luke Mr. - April 01, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Chaplain Marilyn Rensink Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Chaplain Marilyn Rensink of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of religion. About Chaplain Marilyn Rensink Chaplain... - January 17, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

David W. Luke Honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication David W. Luke of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the culinary field. These professionals have a passion and dedication for their chosen... - September 06, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Kingdom Trust Expands Business Development Team with Hire of Reggie Karas and Brian Snyder Firm’s dynamic growth in the institutional custody space enhanced by pair of key strategic hires. - August 18, 2016 - Kingdom Trust

David W. Luke Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication David W. Luke of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the culinary field. About David W. Luke Mr. Luke has over 32 years experience in the culinary... - June 18, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Langson Energy’s Steam Machine Uses Waste Saturated Steam Pressure to Make Green Power Langson Energy Inc. awed over 100 onlookers who saw how they use waste saturated steam pressure to make green electricity at an ethanol plant in SD. This is the first time this award-winning company’s latest green steam technology has been installed in the US. Langson’s low cost, scalable clean energy production units are significant to the global energy landscape because traditional turbines have difficulties with saturated steam, but the Steam Machine seamlessly converts it to clean power. - April 13, 2016 - Langson Energy Inc.

ShippingSidekick.com Introduces an Easier, Cheaper Way to Ship International Multiple Carriers, Instant Discount Rates & Free Package Pickup at Your Home or Office - November 04, 2015 - Webplus, Inc.

Israel Patent Allowance for GH, IGF-1 and Obesity Vaccines to Braasch Biotech Israel Patent Office allows patent for treatment of hormone deficiencies and obesity in humans and pets. - August 01, 2015 - Braasch Biotech LLC

Life Floor Opens Flooring Manufacturing Center in South Dakota New Facility Creates U.S. Manufacturing Hub for Innovative Company, a Leader in the U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance. - July 01, 2015 - Life Floor

China Patent for Therapeutic Vaccine Treatment of Obesity to be Granted to Braasch Biotech China's State Intellectual Property Office to grant Braasch Biotech's patent on Therapeutic treatment of human and pet obesity. - March 13, 2015 - Braasch Biotech LLC

Sioux Falls Wedding Officiants, of Sioux Falls, SD Were Recently Awarded with the Couples’ Choice Award, 2015 One of the most prestigious awards in the business of wedding officiants, the Couples’ Choice Award renders any wedding officiant service provider as a part of the highly reputed topmost 5 percent among Officiant businesses in the country. Recently this great recognition was awarded to the Sioux Falls Wedding Officiants company for the year 2015. This great honor stands testament to the consistent reception of outstanding reviews from their satisfied clients on Wedding Wire. - January 17, 2015 - Sioux Falls Wedding Officiants

Braasch Biotech Bolsters Intellectual Property with Patent Acceptance in the Philippines Braasch Biotech LLC continues patent portfolio expansion with new issue in the Philippines. Novel technologies allow safe enhancement of livestock productivity by use of vaccination rather than exogenous pharmaceuticals. - January 15, 2015 - Braasch Biotech LLC

Kingdom Trust and Alternative Capital Advisers, LLC (ACA) Form Strategic Relationship, Offering World-Class Hedge Funds in Tax Efficient IRA Accounts Alternative Capital Advisers, LLC and The Kingdom Trust Company announce a strategic relationship in which Kingdom will custody investments by IRA owners in alternative strategies through ACA’s Master Select Fund. - June 05, 2014 - Kingdom Trust

Couple Retires from Family Owned Livestock Market After 50 Years Gail and Janet Sohler have owned the Stockmen’s Livestock Market in Yankton, South Dakota since 1952. During that time they established a reputation for outstanding customer service. Gail implemented new technologies in the 50 year long operation of the sale barn including strong advocates for... - April 18, 2014 - Stock Realty and Auction Co.

Aberdeen Development Corporation Selects Search Firm Jorgenson Consulting selected as executive search consultant in CEO search. - December 03, 2013 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

EarthBend Announces Its Acquisition of Minnesota Based Sage Technology Group, LLC. EarthBend, Your Edge In Technology, announced today that it has acquired the assets and intellectual property owned by Sage Technology Group, LLC. Sage Technology Group, LLC, a Bloomington, MN company, focused on virtualization, assessments, proof of concepts, and implementation of solutions mainly in... - August 02, 2013 - EarthBend

EarthBend Continues Its Upward Growth by Acquiring East River Technologies EarthBend, Your Edge In Technology, announced today that it has acquired the assets and intellectual property owned by East River Technologies. East River Technologies, a Sioux Falls based company, specializes in business-to-business technology consulting, product procurement, cloud based solutions and... - July 27, 2013 - EarthBend

Red Mango Introduces New Super Biotics Smoothies Expands popular smoothie menu to over 30 new varieties, and announces superhero-themed consumer giveaway on June 29, 2013. - June 25, 2013 - Red Mango, Inc.

Your Edge in Technology is Headed to the 2013 Mitel Business Partner Conference in Hollywood Florida EarthBend, Your Edge in Technology, will be attending the 2013 Mitel Business Partner Conference June 25th through the 27th located at the Westin Diplomat in Hollywood, FL. The Mitel Business Partner Conference is Mitel’s premier event where they showcase a wide range of technology vendors during... - June 22, 2013 - EarthBend

Status Solutions Becomes Technology Provider for EarthBend Situational awareness technology added to EarthBend’s integrated telephony-based solutions portfolio; multimedia and self-service platform also offered for enhanced communications - June 11, 2013 - EarthBend

EarthBend Celebrates New Company with Ribbon Cutting and Announces Plans for Future Growth EarthBend (of Sioux Falls, SD) celebrates new company with ribbon cutting and announces plans for future growth. - May 08, 2013 - EarthBend

Augustana College Showcases Emmy®-Nominated Filmmakers' "Ioway" Films for South Dakota Humanities Council Screening Event April 21 The new critically-acclaimed documentaries "Lost Nation: The Ioway 2 & 3" by Emmy® nominated filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films will be presented at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD on Sunday, April 21, 2013 at 1:00 p.m. The free South Dakota Humanities Council event will also feature Q&A with Ioway artist Reuben IronHorse-Kent, Augustana Professor of Anthropology Dr. L. Adrien Hannus, and the filmmakers. - April 19, 2013 - Fourth Wall Films

Brennan Rock & Roll Academy Opening Raises $1.2 Million Gene Simmons Makes Surprise Guest Appearance During Celebrity-Packed Events. - April 03, 2013 - Brennan Rock & Roll Academy

Exposing a Diamond in the Rough ProPatterns, Inc. encounters a new experience while filming Exposed. - February 15, 2013 - ProPatterns, Inc.

Diabecline Antibiotic Receives Drug Store News Award Diabecline® first aid antibiotic, offered by pharmaCline®, has been named the winner of the Drug Store News Best New Product award. This recognition was by vote of key pharmacy industry decision makers at the ECRM® Marketgate™ 2012 meetings held in Charlotte, N.C. Drug Store News is... - October 05, 2012 - pharmaCline

pharmaCline's Diabecline Antibiotic Receives 2012 American Business Award pharmaCline® has received the prestigious Silver Stevie Award for the Best New Health & Pharmaceutical Product of the Year. This award recognized the importance of pharmaCline’s Diabecline® first aid antibiotic. The Stevie Awards ceremony was held Monday evening, September 17, in San... - September 21, 2012 - pharmaCline

pharmaCline Announces Poster Presentation at the Symposium for the Advancement of Wound Care Fall 2012 The poster entitled, “Multi-case Human Field Studies of Diabetic Foot Injuries Treated with Tetracycline delivered by SSPT™: A Novel Delivery System Yields Effective Results” is authored by Dr. Christopher Ayo Otiko, DPM, and features three unique clinical case studies. - September 13, 2012 - pharmaCline

pharmaCline Announces Merger Agreement and New Dental Division pharmaCline, a manufacturer of innovative pharmaceutical products, announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with Concept Two Solution, LLC, a dental wound care products company located in Goodrich, Michigan. Concept Two Solution focuses on developing innovative minimally invasive dental... - May 31, 2012 - pharmaCline

Minor Wounds Can Become a Major Problem for the Elderly pharmaCline® continues its First Aid Wound Care mini-series on “The Balancing Act” on Lifetime Television. The third episode of the four-part miniseries will address the topic of Elderly Wound Care and will air May 21, 2012 at 7:00 am ET/PST. pharmaCline CEO Steve Keough and The Balancing... - May 18, 2012 - pharmaCline

Diabecline Antibiotic Receives Edison Award for Best New Pharmaceutical Product pharmaCline's Diabecline antibiotic ointment has been recognized as the Bronze Award winner for Best New Pharmaceutical Product by the Edison Awards. - May 01, 2012 - pharmaCline

Carbase.com Announces Launch of Total Lead Maximizer Carbase.com provider of car dealer websites, launches their automotive CRM at the South Dakota Independent Auto Dealers Association Convention. - October 06, 2010 - Carbase.com

Compare Motorcycle Shipping Quotes Free with Shipping Sidekick Compare motorcycle shipping quotes from multiple shippers fast & free! Shipping Sidekick, the web's leading shipping rate comparison website, announced today that it has added motorcycle shipping quotes to its lineup of free services. By filling out a short form, users can compare pricing from up... - May 26, 2010 - Webplus, Inc.

