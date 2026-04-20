South Dakota: Sioux Falls News
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases Analysis of Navigation Impacts on the Missouri River Ecosystem
A new analysis from River Ecosystems, Inc. examines the history, costs, and ecological effects of navigation infrastructure on the Missouri River and argues for renewed consideration of alternative river management priorities. - April 20, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Racin’ for a Livin’ Returns, Introducing THE LINEUP Driver Discovery Program
Racin' for a Livin', the pioneering fan-driven motorsports platform founded in 2004, has returned with THE LINEUP driver discovery program. Originally attracting millions of visitors and evaluated by major broadcast networks, the platform now operates under JVThunderCat Media. Category winners receive $10,000 and a championship belt. Recently named Official Partner of Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing. Stock car submissions open now through January 27. - January 20, 2026 - JVThundercat Media LLC
Stark Aerospace Inc., Awarded Option Year for Major U.S. Government Contract for MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) Canister Production
Stark Aerospace Inc., a leading Defense and Aerospace provider, is pleased to announce that Naval Sea Systems Command of the U.S. Navy, has executed Option Year 1 in its Prime contract for MK 41 VLS MK 25 canister production. The Option, valued at $99,068,240, is for canister production in support... - October 05, 2025 - Stark Aerospace
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products Acquires Showseason® Animal Products – a New Era of Innovation for Professional Pet Groomers
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products, a leading supplier of pet grooming solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Showseason® Animal Products. The well-established and trusted brand is renowned for its premium shampoos, conditioners, finishing sprays, and colognes, each developed to meet the needs of discerning grooming professionals. - August 27, 2025 - Groomer's Choice
Author Leonora Wright’s New Book, "Discover Grace," is a Powerful, Faith-Based Read That Explores the Importance of Centering One’s Life Around God and His Glory
Recent release “Discover Grace” from Covenant Books author Leonora Wright is a poignant and thought-provoking series that invites readers to delve into the wonders of having God as a focal point of one’s life, as well as the importance of living a life of grace in accordance with the Lord’s teachings. - January 22, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Janice A. Yehnert’s New Book, "Being Carefree is Freedom," Guides Readers Through the Events and Situations That Have Happened in Her Life
Recent release “Being Carefree is Freedom” from Covenant Books author Janice A. Yehnert seeks to maintain a positive and spiritual view when sharing the trials, tragedies, and ultimate victories of her marriages, relationships with friends, and family members. - January 16, 2025 - Covenant Books
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Building Products Inc. Acquires Heartland Millwork, Expanding Custom Millwork Capabilities
The acquisition is effective immediately. Customers can expect a seamless transition as the two companies integrate their operations while maintaining their commitment to quality and service. - January 10, 2025 - Building Products Inc.
Sencore Continues to Evolve the AFN Platform with New 12G-SDI Input Option
Sencore, a recognized leader in video delivery solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 12G-SDI encoder input option to the Sencore AFN platform. This enhancement underscores Sencore’s ongoing commitment to advancing the AFN platform and delivering... - November 07, 2024 - Sencore
Groomer’s Choice Announces Premium Coat Care Line with Long-Lasting Scent
Groomer's Choice, a leading manufacturer and supplier of pet grooming supplies, announces the launch of their new coat care line, Crown Coat. Crown Coat combines premium cleansing ingredients with a specially designed, fragrance-enhancing formula to deliver a long-lasting scent. Groomer's Choice... - October 09, 2024 - Groomer's Choice
Sencore and Showfer to Highlight Collaborative Innovations at IBC 2024
Showcasing Advanced Content Management and Distribution Solution - August 14, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Showcases their Latest Broadcast Solutions and Products at IBC 2024
Sencore Inc., a premier provider of professional broadcast solutions, is proud to showcase its latest and most popular products at IBC from September 13-16, 2024, at the RAI in Amsterdam, where there will be a focus on enhancing broadcast contribution, content distribution, and monitoring of... - July 25, 2024 - Sencore
Black Hills Surgical Hospital to Offer Heart and Vascular Services with Fall 2024 Opening of the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (“BHSH”), the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence and Patient Safety by CareChex, is expanding its services and will begin offering heart and vascular care in conjunction with the opening of the Black Hills Heart... - June 03, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Author Richard Bryson’s New Book, "One Last String to Cut," Explores How the Author’s Relationship with Christ Led to His Ultimate Redemption and Spiritual Recovery
Recent release “One Last String to Cut” from Covenant Books author Richard Bryson is a compelling and engaging testimony that details how, after years of confusion, hurt, and suffering, Jesus Christ helped to heal the author and deliver him to salvation, forever transforming his life from a lost soul into a mature man of God. - May 16, 2024 - Covenant Books
Torri Christopher’s Newly Released "Faith Makes Me Brave" is Powerful Message of God’s Unending Comfort
“Faith Makes Me Brave” from Christian Faith Publishing author Torri Christopher addresses personal and familial experiences, crises at local and global levels, presenting itself as a futuristic and preparatory guide for Christians and all readers alike. Through biblical scriptures on love, revelatory knowledge, and life experiences, Christopher delivers a work that encourages children to believe in the transformative power of love to overcome adversity. - March 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Sencore and Showfer Announce Collaboration at NAB 2024, with a Brand-New Content Management and Distribution Solution
Sencore, a leading provider of professional content delivery solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Showfer, a pioneer in content management platforms. Together, they are set to redefine the landscape of content transport, monitoring, playout, and workflow scheduling... - March 27, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Unveils Exciting Lineup at NAB 2024: Showcasing Comprehensive Solutions for Managed Content and Distribution, Monitoring, Contribution Encoding, and ATSC 3.0
Sencore, a leading innovator in cutting-edge video solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2024, April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As a trusted industry player, Sencore is set to showcase a dynamic range of solutions... - March 08, 2024 - Sencore
Roslyn Merritt Bullion’s Newly Released “My Treasure My Story: Miracles Do Happen” is a Touching Account of a Family’s Legacy
“My Treasure My Story: Miracles Do Happen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roslyn Merritt Bullion is a unique and enjoyable memoir that presents a story going back generations for the enjoyment of generations to come. - March 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Author Pauli Peter’s New Book, "Brushstrokes," is a Collection of Short Stories, Some Based on True Events, Others Entirely Fictional, That Highlight Shared Humanity
Recent release “Brushstrokes” from Page Publishing author Pauli Peter is a celebration of everyday life brought forth on the page by a passionate observer of the human condition, examining the thoughts and feelings that lurk beneath the surface of every seemingly mundane interaction. - February 19, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Tami Johnson’s New Book, “Bird Scratch Ranch: The Perfect Christmas Present,” Follows Animals Living on a Ranch as They Search for a Christmas Gift for Their Human
Recent release “Bird Scratch Ranch: The Perfect Christmas Present” from Covenant Books author Tami Johnson is an adorable story that centers around a group of farm animals on the hunt to find Christmas presents for their humans. Along the way, they befriend an abandoned puppy, and bring him home to become the ultimate gift. - January 10, 2024 - Covenant Books
Jim Jackson’s Newly Released "Wild Turkeys I Have Known" is an Enjoyable Collection of Tales from the Field and Beyond
“Wild Turkeys I Have Known” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Jackson shares a selection of favorite hunting tales that will entertain, inspire, and amuse as readers journey vicariously out into the wilderness for a rousing hunt. - December 06, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Sencore Introduces Enhanced Descrambling Capabilities for ARD 3000 Series, Facilitating Seamless ATSC 3.0 Deployment
Sencore, a leading innovator in professional receiver decoder platforms, announces a significant advancement in its ARD 3000 series, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the evolving ATSC 3.0 landscape. The new update, integrated into version 1.17.0 of the unit software, introduces... - November 17, 2023 - Sencore
Arctek Celebrates Success with the Afiniti Platform, Anticipates Future Growth with Sencore
Arctek, a leader in live sports transmissions, is thrilled to mark their partnership with Adtec's Afiniti Platform and is looking forward to the promising future of this collaboration with industry leader Sencore. Brian Stanley, Owner of Arctek, provides insights into this remarkable journey,... - November 03, 2023 - Sencore
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Sencore Expands Its Broadcast Solutions Portfolio with the Acquisition of Adtec Digital's Afiniti Platform
Sencore, a leading technology solutions provider in the broadcast industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Adtec Digital's renowned Afiniti platform. Adtec Digital's Afiniti has made significant strides in contribution, news gathering, and REMI applications, and its... - August 25, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore to Showcase Cutting-Edge Internet Delivery, Monitoring, and Analysis Solutions at IBC 2023 – Stand 1.F72
Leading Provider of Signal Transmission and Content Delivery Solutions to Unveil New Product - August 18, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Enhances the VideoBridge RF Monitoring System with the Addition of ATSC 3.0 and Increased Density, with New VB258
Sencore, a global leader in cutting-edge broadcasting and video delivery monitoring solutions, is proud to unveil the new Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade - VB258. Designed to revolutionize RF monitoring and analysis, the VB258 sets a new standard in performance, efficiency, and... - August 11, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore to Display Its Extensive Range of Solutions at NAB 2023
Includes New Centra Platform for Broadcasters - March 30, 2023 - Sencore
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranks #1 in America for Major Orthopedic Care
The nation's top orthopedic hospital is located in the middle of one of America's biggest tourist destinations, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many of the surgeons and staff are from South Dakota, and people from nearly every state seek out the high quality care and memorable patient experience BHSH delivers. - February 08, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and... - February 02, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Sencore Introduces the Impulse 400D Commercial TV 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder
Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, is again adding to their vast Commercial TV portfolio, with the release of the Impulse 400D 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder. The Impulse 400D is a 1RU receiver/decoder with an expanded port selection boasting multiple ASI inputs/outputs, dual SDI outputs,... - October 07, 2022 - Sencore
Bird Dog Hospitality Acquires AmericInn Hotel in Park Rapids, MN
The Name Remains, but Improvements, Expanded Job Opportunities Come With New Ownership. - August 29, 2022 - Bird Dog Hospitality
VRC Metals Announces Their Memorandum of Understanding with Flame-Spray Industries Inc. (FSI)
VRC Metal Systems entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Flame-Spray Industries, Inc. (FSI), a leader in thermal sprayed coatings based out of New York. - August 25, 2022 - VRC Metal Systems
Sencore to Launch Centra at IBC 2022
Transport and orchestration platform builds upon decades of IP broadcast experience. - August 22, 2022 - Sencore
VRC Metal Systems Has Been Chosen for U.S. Navy’s 2022 Navy REPTX, Sponsored by NAVSEA 05T
VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, announced today that they have been selected by the U.S. Navy to take part in the 2022 Navy REPTX, sponsored by NAVSEA 05T to provide solutions for pier-side and shipboard cold spray corrosion and battle damage repair and... - July 25, 2022 - VRC Metal Systems
New Leadership Podcast, the Art of Seeing Clearly with Dr. Alison R. Tendler, Launches as a Headliner on C-Suite Radio
The ART of Seeing Clearly with Dr. Alison R. Tendler launched today as a headliner on C-Suite Radio, the premier source for the world’s leading business podcasts for c-suite leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs. Through insightful questions, intelligent conversation and illustrative examples and storytelling Dr. Alison R. Tendler and her guests provide listeners the opportunity to learn from leading executives, thought leaders and entrepreneurs - their struggles and triumphs. - January 21, 2022 - Dr. Alison R. Tendler
Sencore's SCP 2100 Adds More Encoding and Ad Insertion Features
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, recently announced the next major feature release to its innovative SCP 2100 Internet delivery encoder. MPEG2 encoding and transcoding has been added as well as SCTE 104 to SCTE 35 ad insertion conversion. With the addition of these two features, the... - December 10, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore’s DMG 7000 - Internet Distribution Gateway Adds Powerful RIST Features
Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, recently announced another feature release to its ever-expanding Internet Distribution Gateway platform, the DMG 7000. RIST, the reliable internet streaming protocol, now includes two new features: link bonding and seamless switching. These two powerful... - November 04, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore’s MRD 7000 Becomes Even More Flexible with the Latest Software Release
Multichannel Multiformat Receiver Decoder Platform - August 05, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Offers Comprehensive Suite of New ATSC 3.0 Solutions
As ATSC 3.0 deployments continue to expand; broadcast, cable and other MVPD providers are constantly looking for innovative new products to help them manage these new workflows. As transmissions hit the airwaves, Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again blazing the trail with... - July 22, 2021 - Sencore
Bird Dog Hospitality Debuts The Harmony Inn & Suites
Midwestern Hospitality Group Converts Former Valentine, NE Hotel to Newly Created Harmony Inn & Suites Upper-Economy Hotel Brand - July 02, 2021 - Bird Dog Hospitality
Sencore Releases First-of-Its-Kind ATSC 3.0 Transcoder
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again leading the way with an innovative new product that adds to their extensive portfolio of ATSC 3.0 broadcast solutions. The new Sencore TXS 3800 is a powerful transcoder appliance that converts multiple ATSC 3.0 services into ATSC 1.0-like... - June 25, 2021 - Sencore
Advancements Made to Sencore's VB440 - Uncompressed Video Over IP Monitoring Appliance
System Monitoring - June 10, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Announces a New Product Release with the VB330-APPLIANCE Along with Enhancements Made to the VB330 Software Probe
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is pleased to announce two new enhancements related to Sencore’s VB330 and VB380 software-based video monitoring probes. The first is the release of the new version 6 software and the many new features that this encompasses. The powerful server... - May 14, 2021 - Sencore
RIST, the Latest in Internet Distribution Protocols, Has Been Added to the Sencore DMG 7000. Start Transporting Your Content for a Fraction of the Cost.
RIST, the reliable internet streaming protocol, has officially been added to the Sencore DMG 7000. This new protocol is shaking things up in internet distribution. Thanks to the folks at the VSF, RIST is bringing a standards-based approach to transporting content over the open internet with... - April 15, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Introduces New Decoder for Internet Delivery Applications
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery and industry leader of professional receiver decoders, is proud to announce the release of a new decoder for the commercial AV market. The Impulse 300D is a portable single channel network decoder with support for SRT, HLS, ZIXI, RIST and RTMP inputs. - April 02, 2021 - Sencore
JPEG XS is Now a Part of Sencore’s DMG 4000 Platform; All the Benefits of ST 2110 Workflows But with Half the Calories
High-Capacity Digital Media Gateway - March 19, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore's Industry Leading MRD 7000 Continues Its Tradition of Innovating with New Features in the Latest Software Release
As technology grows and customer needs evolve, Sencore; the gateway to better video delivery, continues to innovate and deliver. Sencore is widely known as an industry leader with their suite of professional receiver decoders and the MRD 7000 is no exception. The MRD 7000 utilizes a software-based... - March 10, 2021 - Sencore
Melvina J. Newman Featured as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.
Melvina J. Newman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been featured as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women... - March 10, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized