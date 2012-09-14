PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Clocr Announces Launch of Safe and Secure Cloud Locker for Digital Estate Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

Principled Technologies Finds That Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Offer a Significant Boost for Compute-Heavy, Apache Hadoop Big Data Workloads In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

XtraLight Adds High Tech Human Centric Lighting to LED Collection XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC

Rural Hospital Finds Success in Cottage’s Intensive Outpatient Therapy Model Hamilton Healthcare System Sees Increased Volumes and Good Patient Outcomes - November 20, 2019 - Cottage Management

IoT Marketing Partners with Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC for Midwest PSWN Development IoT Marketing and Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC have finalized an agreement to facilitate the development of smart cities in the IoT arena of the wireless industry. This partnership aims to pave the way for the implementation of a Private Secure Wireless Network (PSWN), a key innovation for the future of high-value secure data transmission. - November 20, 2019 - IoT Marketing

Best Social Media Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers can be recognized for their work in the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. - November 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Introducing ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Incident Management and Server Deployment Using Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Integrations vs. Manual Methods In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Organizations Running Data Analysis in Their Private Clouds Can Benefit from Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 Server Nodes, Principled Technologies Finds Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes. - October 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

rāthe Unlocks Books to Provide New Entertainment for iPhone Users The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe

Principled Technologies Tests Predictive Capabilities of Laptops with Dell ProSupport Plus and Premium Support Plus, Both with SupportAssist Technology In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

New Leaders Elected for Austin Contractors & Engineers Association The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association kicked off a new fiscal year by electing new board members and officers. - September 20, 2019 - Austin Contractors & Engineers Association

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Principled Technologies Publishes Report That Shows How Organizations with Ecommerce Applications Can Benefit from Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing older servers in a software-defined storage VMware vSAN cluster with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can help companies handle more transactional database work. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Assessing the Capacity Impact of Upgrading to Windows Server 2019 from an Older Version on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers In hands-on testing, PT found that upgrading from Windows Server 2016 to Windows Server 2019 on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors reduced storage footprint due to new features in Storage Spaces Direct. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier

Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

Principled Technologies Releases Study Showing the Consolidation Possible with a Move from Legacy Database Servers to the New Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 In hands-on testing, PT found that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors was able to perform the Oracle Database work of over three legacy servers while reducing rack space. - August 30, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Recipients of the Parker Skiba Endowed Presidential Memorial Scholarship Announced The recipients of the Parker Skiba Endowed Presidential Memorial Scholarship were named today. The four recipients are Erika Tan, Riddhi Bhave, Ethan Houston and Tracy Zhang. - August 29, 2019 - Parker Skiba Memorial Scholarship

Network Television Host's Mocking Response to Young Prince George of Wales's Interest in Ballet, Evokes Local Response About Bullying in the Dance Arts Late last week, ABC Good Morning America television host Lara Spencer chastised the announcement that 6 year old Prince George of England was taking ballet lessons. Spencer’s sarcasm and comedic pause cajoled the audience into a collective snicker and further demeaning laughter with her co-host. - August 27, 2019 - Anna Bauereis

Once Upon a Time - All Grown Up. rĀthe Prepares Labor Day Launch. rĀthe will launch its patent pending mobile app in step with US Labor Day. "Few labor like authors do over every aspect of their work," says founder Emily Maxx. rĀthe mobile app creates 625-word episodes from whole stories provided by authors through their content management portal. - August 26, 2019 - rathe

State Funeral for World War II Vets Names Co-Chairs for Texas Campaign Susana Rabel, David Valaer to lead efforts in generating public support for final salute to veterans of the Greatest Generation. - August 21, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

Chimene M. Van Gundy Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Will be Celebrated as Woman of the Year for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. Chimene M. Van Gundy of New Braunfels, Texas has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and will be celebrated as Woman of the Year for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate... - August 13, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Chimene M. Van Gundy Recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Chimene M. Van Gundy of New Braunfels, Texas has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate investment. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - August 08, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

New Book, "Exchanging A Cross For A Crown, Healings Journey" Now Available by Morine Slayton-Nixon "Exchanging A Cross For A Crown" inspires and encourages readers as they travel on their Healing Journey. Morine's three book series captures the perfect picture of life’s journeys in an attempt to encourage, inspire and fill the hearts and spirits of readers. - July 30, 2019 - Morine Slayton-Nixon

The World’s Best Connectors Provides Virtual Networking for Too-Busy CEOs Technology has pushed CEOs into a 24/7 lifestyle (or lack-of-life) style. They have little time or opportunity to talk, much less go to meetings, with peers in other industries. A new community, The World's Best Connectors will take advantage of technology's capability to virally connect to employees, family, government, clients and the media. - July 29, 2019 - World's Best Connectors LLC

Salutoceuticals Announces Addition of Henry Berkowitz as CEO Salutoceuticals, LLC, the company that produces Doc Parsley’s Sleep Remedy, announced the addition of Henry Berkowitz as Chief Executive Officer. - July 25, 2019 - Salutoceuticals, LLC

XTIVIA Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019 XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback, certification confirms 7 of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at XTIVIA. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. - July 24, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Report That Compares a ProDeploy Plus for Enterprise Deployment to an In-House Deployment Principled Technologies (PT) found that using ProDeploy Plus for Enterprise got Dell EMC storage and a data protection appliance ready for production sooner than an in-house administrator. - July 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Texas Legislature Calls for President to Provide Last World War II Medal of Honor Recipient with Full State Funeral Honors This nationwide, bi-partisan initiative was led by the nonprofit State Funeral for World War II Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt and spearheaded by state Representative Rick Miller and state Senator Brian Birdwell. - July 22, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

Topsarge Business Solutions Wins $1.8M U.S. Army Contract Topsarge Business Solutions was awarded a 3-year, $1.8-million cooperative agreement between TBS and the U.S. Army Research Institute for Developing Noncommissioned Officers for the Future Force. This new project delivers research support that is focused on developing innovative measures and methods to improve and enhance the Soldier lifecycle. This new project allows the Central Texas-based company and its employees and associates to continue to grow and professionally develop Army leaders. - July 16, 2019 - milMedia Group

A PowerEdge R740xd Performed the Database Analytics Work of 10 Five-Year-Old Servers, According to Principled Technologies Study The server, powered by new 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, completed the database analytics work of 10 PowerEdge R720xd servers in less time. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Comparative Content That Details the Proven Benefits of Moving e-Commerce Business to New Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers Principled Technologies (PT) found that moving from a legacy environment to a two-server VMware vSAN cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors can empower online businesses to handle significant growth. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Create Your Own Life Show Host Spoke at Outliers Podcast Festival The Outliers Podcast Festival has become a national traveling podcast event that brings together podcasters, content creators and technology innovators in major cities across the United States. The most recent event was held in Austin, Texas at Galvanize where podcasters and digital influencers gathered to learn from the best, network with top level entrepreneurs and connect with like-minded individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Command Your Brand