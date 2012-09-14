PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.
Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine
In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC
Hamilton Healthcare System Sees Increased Volumes and Good Patient Outcomes - November 20, 2019 - Cottage Management
IoT Marketing and Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC have finalized an agreement to facilitate the development of smart cities in the IoT arena of the wireless industry. This partnership aims to pave the way for the implementation of a Private Secure Wireless Network (PSWN), a key innovation for the future of high-value secure data transmission. - November 20, 2019 - IoT Marketing
Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers can be recognized for their work in the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. - November 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
The Dell Precision 3540 and Precision 3541 outperformed HP and Lenovo devices on several key benchmarks. - November 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products
In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Additionally, the new memory technology facilitated better CPU and RAM utilization. - November 04, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes. - October 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe
In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association kicked off a new fiscal year by electing new board members and officers. - September 20, 2019 - Austin Contractors & Engineers Association
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing older servers in a software-defined storage VMware vSAN cluster with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can help companies handle more transactional database work. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
In hands-on testing, PT found that upgrading from Windows Server 2016 to Windows Server 2019 on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors reduced storage footprint due to new features in Storage Spaces Direct. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier
Austin-based Artisanal Chocolatier is featured in the new book, "The Chocolatier's Primer." - September 06, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier
DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC
In hands-on testing, PT found that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors was able to perform the Oracle Database work of over three legacy servers while reducing rack space. - August 30, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
The recipients of the Parker Skiba Endowed Presidential Memorial Scholarship were named today. The four recipients are Erika Tan, Riddhi Bhave, Ethan Houston and Tracy Zhang. - August 29, 2019 - Parker Skiba Memorial Scholarship
Late last week, ABC Good Morning America television host Lara Spencer chastised the announcement that 6 year old Prince George of England was taking ballet lessons. Spencer’s sarcasm and comedic pause cajoled the audience into a collective snicker and further demeaning laughter with her co-host. - August 27, 2019 - Anna Bauereis
rĀthe will launch its patent pending mobile app in step with US Labor Day.
"Few labor like authors do over every aspect of their work," says founder Emily Maxx.
rĀthe mobile app creates 625-word episodes from whole stories provided by authors through their content management portal. - August 26, 2019 - rathe
Principled Technologies (PT) tested the all-flash storage arrays to see which could better handle demanding workloads while offering easier management and greater effective usable capacity. - August 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Susana Rabel, David Valaer to lead efforts in generating public support for final salute to veterans of the Greatest Generation. - August 21, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets
Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000 - August 16, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Principled Technologies (PT) compared noise from three desktop workstations with similar configurations, finding that the Dell machine was quieter overall. - August 14, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Chimene M. Van Gundy of New Braunfels, Texas has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and will be celebrated as Woman of the Year for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate... - August 13, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Chimene M. Van Gundy of New Braunfels, Texas has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate investment. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - August 08, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
"Exchanging A Cross For A Crown" inspires and encourages readers as they travel on their Healing Journey. Morine's three book series captures the perfect picture of life’s journeys in an attempt to encourage, inspire and fill the hearts and spirits of readers. - July 30, 2019 - Morine Slayton-Nixon
Technology has pushed CEOs into a 24/7 lifestyle (or lack-of-life) style. They have little time or opportunity to talk, much less go to meetings, with peers in other industries. A new community, The World's Best Connectors will take advantage of technology's capability to virally connect to employees, family, government, clients and the media. - July 29, 2019 - World's Best Connectors LLC
Salutoceuticals, LLC, the company that produces Doc Parsley’s Sleep Remedy, announced the addition of Henry Berkowitz as Chief Executive Officer. - July 25, 2019 - Salutoceuticals, LLC
XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback, certification confirms 7 of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at XTIVIA. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. - July 24, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Principled Technologies (PT) found that using ProDeploy Plus for Enterprise got Dell EMC storage and a data protection appliance ready for production sooner than an in-house administrator. - July 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
This nationwide, bi-partisan initiative was led by the nonprofit State Funeral for World War II Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt and spearheaded by state Representative Rick Miller and state Senator Brian Birdwell. - July 22, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets
Topsarge Business Solutions was awarded a 3-year, $1.8-million cooperative agreement between TBS and the U.S. Army Research Institute for Developing Noncommissioned Officers for the Future Force. This new project delivers research support that is focused on developing innovative measures and methods to improve and enhance the Soldier lifecycle. This new project allows the Central Texas-based company and its employees and associates to continue to grow and professionally develop Army leaders. - July 16, 2019 - milMedia Group
The server, powered by new 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, completed the database analytics work of 10 PowerEdge R720xd servers in less time. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies (PT) found that moving from a legacy environment to a two-server VMware vSAN cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors can empower online businesses to handle significant growth. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
The Outliers Podcast Festival has become a national traveling podcast event that brings together podcasters, content creators and technology innovators in major cities across the United States. The most recent event was held in Austin, Texas at Galvanize where podcasters and digital influencers gathered to learn from the best, network with top level entrepreneurs and connect with like-minded individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Command Your Brand
Principled Technologies (PT) set up servers and storage in a Dell EMC Cyber Recovery Vault and launched an attack on the test data. - July 08, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.