Texas: Austin-San Marcos News
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
ATA Energy Logistics Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to welcome ATA Energy Logistics (AEL), a global energy supply chain and logistics company, as a member. “We are thrilled to welcome ATA Energy Logistics as a member of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. With decades of specialized expertise in nuclear... - July 30, 2026 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Confirming Its Independent Corporate Status
AI Visibility Labs LLC and its Founder, Joseph Mas, expressly state that no familial relationship, including any blood or legal familial relationship, exists with any individual or entity unless such relationship has been formally established and confirmed through the Company's official communications. As of the date of this release, no such familial relationships have been established or confirmed. - July 17, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
SAFE Alliance Welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer
SAFE Alliance welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer, effective July 15. Beatty brings a over a decade of fundraising leadership, including a $10M capital campaign, to help SAFE strengthen community partnerships and investment in survivor safety, healing, and prevention services. - July 15, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
Plotsy Signs Sci-Fi Author M.G. Herron for First Announced Plotsy vBook™ Title
Bestselling Sci-Fi Author with 100,000+ Copies Sold Brings "Starfighter Down" to the New Format - June 25, 2026 - Plotsy, Inc.
Give Dad the Gift of More Life This Father’s Day with Man Flow Yoga
How to help dad age slower, feel better, and add more high-quality, pain-free years to his life. - June 16, 2026 - Man Flow Yoga
MeBeBot Launches the Humanity in AI Awards, the First Program to Honor Practitioners Deploying AI to Serve Employees, Not Replace Them
The first awards program to honor the practitioners, not the platforms, who are making AI work for the people it’s supposed to serve. Nominations are open from June 8 to July 24, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - MeBeBot
MCS Products Highlights Automated Fly Control Systems as Livestock Producers Respond to Growing New World Screwworm Concerns
MCS Products Highlights Automated Fly Control Systems as Livestock Producers Respond to Growing New World Screwworm Concerns - Screw worm fly, new world screwworm, flies, livestock, ranching, cattle, cow, beef industry, dairy industry. - June 09, 2026 - MCS Mosquito Control Systems
Contractor Near You, LLC Launches InstallationCalculator.com to Provide Localized Home Improvement Budget Estimates
Contractor Near You, LLC has officially launched InstallationCalculator.com, a dynamic new platform empowering homeowners with hyper-local cost estimates. Debuting with calculators for Bathroom Remodeling, Kitchen Remodeling, and Roofing, the tool bridges the gap between consumer expectations and contractor pricing. With dozens of additional service categories on the product roadmap, the platform is set to revolutionize how homeowners plan and budget for their next project. - May 29, 2026 - Contractor Near You, LLC
Rima AI Launches the First AI Accounting Agent That Automates the Work ERPs Won’t Touch
Rima AI, a Y Combinator-backed startup founded by Harvard classmates Gwanygha'a Gana and Cedric Foudjet, launches public access to the first AI accounting agent that automates the manual work ERPs won't touch. Over 50% of accountants still receive client documents as email attachments, scans, and paper. Rima interviews accountants to learn their edge cases, then builds custom document workflows that run automatically. Over 100 accountants already use Rima. - May 20, 2026 - Rima
The Invisible War: Brazilian Expert Thiago Manzaro Serain Warns That the Global Shortage of Cybersecurity Professionals is Putting Economies at Risk
In this global shortage, a small group of professionals stands out for mastering highly specialized and technically demanding domains. Among them is Thiago Manzaro Serain, a Brazilian cybersecurity professional with advanced certification in SAP Security, a technology that underpins critical operations for governments, banks, industries, and multinational corporations. - May 19, 2026 - Thiago Manzaro Serain
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
SAFE Alliance to Close Forensic Exam Program; Advocacy and Survivor Support Continue Without Interruption
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026, marking the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in Austin's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Austin/Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives. - May 06, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC Announces Strategic Investment in FlowPrompt.ai and Launches Global AI Hackathon Program
ART Fund SP, part of ChainBLX SPC, has invested in FlowPrompt.ai and launched a global AI builder program. Founders get 10 weeks of access, funding opportunities ($10k–$100k), and a chance to pitch in Los Angeles on June 26, with top teams invited to Davos events. - May 04, 2026 - Flowprompt.ai LLC
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
Optimus Launches Jared, an AI Sales Rep That Helps Logistics Teams Perform Like Their Top Sellers
Optimus today announced the launch of Jared, an AI sales agent designed to help logistics sales teams prospect with the same level of preparation and judgment as their top-performing rep. Jared analyzes a logistics provider's existing book of business alongside real-time market data to surface exactly where reps should be focused - and why. - April 28, 2026 - Optimus
AI Search Strategist Kaleigh Moore Unveils the "Source Signal Stack," a New AEO Framework for Earning LLM Citations
AI search and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) strategist Kaleigh Moore today introduced the Source Signal Stack, a four-layer diagnostic framework designed to explain why B2B companies that rank well in traditional search still fail to earn citations in AI-generated answers. - April 23, 2026 - Kaleigh Moore LLC
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
The Philanthropic Advisory Appoints Dr. Gary Cole as President and Practice Lead
The Philanthropic Advisory™, a venture of Elm Place Collaborative, LLC, today announced Dr. Gary Cole as President and Practice Lead. Dr. Cole brings more than 35 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, development leadership and organizational performance to the role. The Philanthropic Advisory serves nonprofits and mission-driven organizations nationwide. - April 19, 2026 - The Philanthropic Advisory
Dripping Springs Pop Warner Tigers Open 2026 Season Registration, Launch Sponsorship & Volunteer Initiatives
The Dripping Springs Youth Sports Association (DSYSA) has opened registration for the 2026 Dripping Springs Pop Warner Tigers youth football season, welcoming athletes ages 5 to 12 across the Dripping Springs community. As part of Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s largest youth football and cheer organization, the program emphasizes both athletic development and academic achievement. - April 09, 2026 - Dripping Springs Pop Warner Football
Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface: Rakhee Jain Desai Explores Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials in New Solo Exhibition
The Dougherty Arts Center presents Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Rakhee Jain Desai, on view March 7 through April 18, 2026. Anchored by the question, “Can a relationship with land be inherited, and if so, through what means,” the exhibition examines how connections to land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage, and living materials. - March 17, 2026 - Rakhee Jain Desai
Excerion Sun LLC Launches Hi Stakes Market Game on iOS and Android
Excerion Sun LLC announced Hi Stakes Market Game, a persistent multiplayer market simulator for iOS and Android. Players build virtual portfolios, trade diverse simulated instruments in a dynamic AI-driven market and participate in a shared economy. In-game credits earned through play can be used to obtain entries into scheduled giveaways for prizes. Free download available on iPhone and Android devices. - March 05, 2026 - Excerion Sun LLC
Early Voting Tops One Million as New Survey Highlights Independent Voters’ Role in 2026 Texas Primaries
More than one million early ballots cast in Texas as a survey shows a potential for Independents to shape the coming midterms. - February 26, 2026 - BallotReady
XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions
XTIVIA has announced a strategic partnership with Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration will enable RightStar’s customers to use Xurrent's advanced platform. The partnership aims to reduce friction, streamline collaboration, and help IT teams achieve a high level of service maturity. RightStar will provide a full lifecycle of support, including strategic advisory, comprehensive implementation, and long-term success services. - February 24, 2026 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Dyezz Surveillance & Security Announces Strategic Acquisition of Bestek Installs to Expand Security Footprint & Service Capabilities
Dyezz Surveillance & Security, a leader in residential and commercial security systems with over two decades of trusted service, is proud to announce its official acquisition of Bestek Installs, a respected name in custom surveillance and installation services. This strategic acquisition unites... - February 21, 2026 - Dyezz Surveillance and Security
Texas Independents Send Early Signal: Policy Alignment Alone is Not Enough
New statewide U.S. Senate primary research finds collaborative versus combative tone and alignment with President Trump shape independent support in both Democratic and Republican contests. - February 19, 2026 - BallotReady
MCS Austin Expands Outdoor Comfort and Insect Control Solutions for Restaurants and Hospitality Venues Across Austin and Central Texas
As restaurants and hospitality venues across Austin, the Hill Country, and Central Texas continue to invest in outdoor dining and guest experiences, MCS Austin announced an expansion of its outdoor comfort and patio solutions to meet growing demand for heat relief, fly control, and comprehensive... - February 19, 2026 - MCS Mosquito Control Systems
Local Business Owner Joins a Community of Bold Leaders Dedicated to Ending Breast Cancer
As a Susan G. Komen® VIPink Ambassador, Jason Landtroop is Raising Vital Funds to Support Research, Advocacy, Patient Care, and Education in the Fight Against Breast Cancer - February 18, 2026 - Landtroop Insurance Agency
Cody Pools Executive Appointed to PHTA Commercial Council
Cody Pools announced that Matt Trissel, General Manager of its Commercial Division, has been appointed to the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) Commercial Council. Trissel will help advance safety standards, regulatory initiatives, and best practices in commercial aquatics. The appointment reinforces Cody Pools’ leadership and commitment to shaping the future of the industry nationwide. - February 13, 2026 - Cody Pools
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
AutoFocus Founder Jason Welch is Redefining How Dealerships Present Inventory Online
AutoFocus, founded by Jason Welch, is a US-based automotive media company redefining how dealerships merchandise inventory online. By combining professional photography and video services with a streamlined Lot-to-Listing™ workflow and proprietary software, AutoFocus helps dealerships publish consistent, high-quality listings faster and with full visibility. Built on the principles of accountability, communication, transparency, and service, AutoFocus operates as a long-term partner to dealer. - February 09, 2026 - AutoFocus
Too Alive: A Young Human Brings an AI Singer to Life
Too Alive is a first-ever live concert where a young human brings AI character Chaisen Hale to life. Thirteen-year-old John Victor embodies Chaisen on stage while Chaisen’s voice leads the show, with John singing one song in his own voice. Blending live music, theatrical storytelling, and immersive video, Too Alive shares a story of resilience and hope—a raw human–AI collaboration where technology creates opportunity. - February 06, 2026 - Chaisen Hale
Veteran-Owned Austin Construction Firm Wins Two Prestigious NARI Awards for Luxury Remodeling Excellence
A locally-owned Austin home-remodeling company has announced its latest milestone, highlighting recent project successes that supports Austin areas growing demand for quality home upgrades. The release showcases the company’s awards, commitment to craftsmanship, customer experience, and community-centered service—reinforcing its role as a trusted remodeling partner for Austin-area homeowners. - February 05, 2026 - Absolute Design Build
CMG Alliance Launches Integrated Opportunity Management Platform with Artificial Intelligence to Streamline Government Contracting
CMG Alliance has launched a new integrated opportunity management platform that combines expert-led opportunity sourcing with AI-driven decision support to simplify government contracting. The unified system replaces multiple tools with one secure environment, helping contractors focus on qualified, winnable opportunities while managing the full lifecycle from evaluation to award tracking. - February 02, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Paladin Pest Control Expands Winning Streak with New Honors in "Best of North Hays" 2025
San Marcos-based Paladin Pest Control has earned high honors in the 2025 Best of North Hays competition, further expanding its award-winning reputation. Already a two-time first-place "Best of Hays" winner, Paladin continues to redefine local service through its transparent, contract-free approach. Led by Michael Flournoy, the company focuses on seasonal expertise and honest pricing, proving that a neighbor-first philosophy is the gold standard for pest protection in Central Texas. - January 24, 2026 - Paladin Pest Control
Vince Trust Introduces a Digital Asset Management Platform for Cryptocurrency Users
Founded in 2019, Vince Trust is a digital platform designed to support cryptocurrency users through structured asset management tools. The company reports that its services are used by millions of registered users worldwide and are intended to combine professional management practices with... - January 15, 2026 - Vince Trust
Steadfast Partners Helps OP Consulting Group NW Achieve CMMC Level 1 Self-Attestation
Steadfast Partners, a leading cybersecurity consultancy, is proud to announce its successful collaboration with OP Consulting Group NW, enabling the organization to complete its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 self-attestation. This achievement underscores both... - January 12, 2026 - Steadfast Partners LLC
Mythic Guitar Company Announces Expansion and Three-Year Plan to Rebuild U.S. Guitar Manufacturing
Founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, Mythic Guitar Company is a growing U.S.-based guitar manufacturer expanding toward full-scale domestic production. The company builds true one-off custom guitars, offers OEM and ghost manufacturing under NDA, and supports artist-owned guitar brands, challenging offshore production and traditional industry models. - January 04, 2026 - Mythic Guitar Company
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
EVOLV Named Best PPF Film Manufacturer at SEMA 2025
At SEMA 2025, EVOLV was officially voted Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP, a respected global industry recognition led by professional installers, wrap shop owners, and brand leaders. This award underscores EVOLV’s leadership in high-performance Paint Protection Film, installer-first product engineering, and advanced Color PPF innovation, further strengthened by the launch of 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films at the event. - December 22, 2025 - EVOLV
Newborn Care Guide by Let Mommy Sleep Honored with a Mom’s Choice Award
"Your First Week Home with Baby: A Postpartum Recovery & Newborn Care Guide," has been awarded the Mom’s Choice Awards® Gold Seal, recognizing trusted, high-quality resources for families. - December 21, 2025 - Let Mommy Sleep
Brohn Homes Expands Into Houston, Growing Its Texas Legacy of Heart-Driven Homebuilding
Brohn Homes is expanding into Houston, bringing its heart-driven, people-first approach to homebuilding as communities formerly under the HistoryMaker Homes name transition to Brohn Homes. The move builds on a more than 75-year legacy in Houston, combining trusted local roots with Brohn Homes’ commitment to attainable pricing, thoughtful design, and a personalized homebuying experience for more Texans. - December 21, 2025 - Brohn Homes
Motorcycle Arrive and Ride at Circuit of the Americas
Scoot ATX offers a complete "Arrive and Ride" motorcycle track service in Austin, providing bikes, coaching, technical support, fuel, data analysis, and hospitality. The program serves all skill levels from beginners to CMRA racers at local track days with 3:16 Track Days, RideSmart, and Harris Hill Road. Riders need a valid motorcycle license or racing license. Let's Go Ride. - December 21, 2025 - Scoot ATX
Autumn Arock Brockman Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Autumn ARock Brockman of San Angelo, Texas, has been named Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her exceptional leadership and accomplishments in the beauty and cosmetology industry. About Autumn ARock Brockman Autumn... - December 05, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author and Designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan Emerges as a Leading Voice in AI-Driven Creativity
Author and designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan is bringing her creative expertise to the world of AI with a clear mission: teach beginners how to use ChatGPT as a powerful partner. Through her books and new Made It Myself TV series, she offers simple, practical tools that help people learn faster, create more, and open new opportunities. - December 04, 2025 - Sugar Gay Isber McMillan
“Fearful Meets Dismissive” — Johanna Sparrow Launches the First Trademarked Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™ Novel in the Attachment Drama Healing Series™
Johanna Sparrow announces Fearful Meets Dismissive, the first full-length novel in her trademarked Attachment Drama Healing Series™ and Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™ category. Blending real-life emotional insights with dramatic storytelling, the book offers a groundbreaking new lens on avoidant and insecure attachment dynamics. - December 03, 2025 - Johanna Sparrow
The SAFE Alliance Announces Appointment of Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as Chief Executive Officer
Austin nonprofit The SAFE Alliance announces Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as CEO effective December 1, 2025. He succeeds Julia Spann after nearly 30 years of leadership. Dr. Berastaín brings two decades of executive experience across national nonprofits and philanthropy, most recently as Regional Director for North America at the Centre for Public Impact. He will lead 300 staff serving 1,000+ people nightly through integrated shelter, housing, counseling, legal advocacy, and crisis services. - November 21, 2025 - The SAFE Alliance
Kaydoh Launches KayClips, Letting Real Estate Agents Send Personalized Videos with Built-In Lead Capture
Kaydoh, the invite-only real-estate marketing platform, announces KayClips™, a new built-in video feature that empowers agents to record, upload, and share personalized videos directly inside the Kaydoh app. With built-in lead-capture tools and mobile flexibility, KayClips helps agents connect authentically, showcase listings, and follow up with clients faster than ever. - November 18, 2025 - Kaydoh