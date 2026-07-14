Delaware: Wilmington-Newark News
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Earns Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, earned an Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards for its custom home office project. The national recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovative design, furniture quality craftsmanship, and custom manufacturing. The award reflects the team's dedication to creating exceptional custom interiors throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic. - July 14, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
5 Stars Locksmith Expands Automotive Locksmith Services Throughout Newark and New Castle County
5 Stars Locksmith announced the continued expansion of its automotive locksmith services throughout Newark and New Castle County, helping local drivers gain access to faster mobile assistance for vehicle lockouts, car key replacement, key fob programming, and other automotive locksmith needs. As... - June 08, 2026 - 5 Stars Locksmith
Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs
Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee
Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors. - May 27, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Agile Auto Launches a New Chrome Extension Powered by Their Patented Forecasted VIN Intelligence
Agile Auto today announced the launch of its new Chrome Extension, bringing real time Vehicle Analysis and Forecasted VIN Intelligence directly into dealership workflows. The extension allows dealers to instantly analyze vehicles across acquisition, appraisal, inventory management, and... - May 09, 2026 - Agile Auto
Axencis Formalises Public Human-Verification Standard for Every Takedown
Brand protection company Axencis has formalised a public commitment that every flagged listing receives human review by a trained analyst before any takedown action is initiated. The standard responds to growing industry scrutiny over false positives in automated enforcement that have hit legitimate sellers, authorised distributors, and unrelated businesses. Brands can now request audit logs of the verification process for any specific case. - May 08, 2026 - Axencis Inc.
Agile Auto Appoints Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager. A seasoned retail automotive leader with extensive experience in dealership operations, used vehicle strategy, sales leadership, inventory management, and performance improvement, Black brings a... - May 07, 2026 - Agile Auto
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Celebrates the Launch of Fractional General Counsel Services
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce the formal launch of a month-to-month legal support model designed for growing companies that need ongoing guidance without hiring full-time counsel. - April 27, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
Agile Auto Partners with AutoCanada to Streamline Used Vehicle Operations
AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, has teamed up with Agile Auto to roll out new operational intelligence tools across its used vehicle departments. The collaboration focuses on integrating Agile Auto’s software platform to help... - April 08, 2026 - Agile Auto
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
EMG.AI Announces Entrepreneurship Platform and Resource Partnership with Villanova University
EMG.AI, the AI agent for entrepreneurs with its patent-pending Entrepreneurs Roadmap, and EdTech Entrepreneurs Platform announced today a partnership with Villanova University and their entrepreneur program. - April 01, 2026 - EMG.AI
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Agile Auto Appoints John Hamlin to Board of Directors Effective March 1, 2026
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of John Hamlin to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2026. Hamlin brings nearly four decades of automotive industry leadership, strategic marketing expertise, and service driven executive experience to the board as Agile Auto continues to advance... - February 27, 2026 - Agile Auto
Elait Health and Airmeez Announce Merger to Create Unified AI Platform for Healthcare Data and Intelligent Engagement
Elait Health a leader in AI-powered health data management, today announced that it has reached an agreement to merge with Airmeez Inc., a U.S. based company delivering AI-enhanced business interactions centered on intelligent voice and engagement solutions. The merger brings together two highly... - February 25, 2026 - Elait Health
Agile Auto Appoints Guy-Oliver Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Guy-Olivier Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager. A disciplined operator with deep dealership experience, Guy-Olivier brings a structured, transparency-driven approach to sales execution and performance strategy across automotive retail. “As... - February 12, 2026 - Agile Auto
Carolinas & Tri-Point Delegates Shine at the 2026 World’s Universal Beauty Competition
The TriPoint Our Little Miss and the North and South Carolina Our Little Miss regional pageants proudly congratulate its delegates on an outstanding showing at the 2026 Our Little Miss World’s Universal Beauty and Universal Prince Competition in Montgomery, Alabama. “I am so proud of... - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action. - January 19, 2026 - Agile Auto
Elait Health Recognised in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms
Elait Health today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms (HDMP), authored by Gartner Analyst Laura Craft in July 2025. This recognition highlights Elait Health’s momentum as it enters its Series A... - December 28, 2025 - Elait Health
Ares Corporation SPV, LLC Appoints Fernando Green as Chief Investment Officer
Ares Corporation SPV, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Fernando Green as its Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. - November 14, 2025 - Green Global Funding
Breakwater Accounting & Advisory Launches Dedicated Private Client Segment
Breakwater Accounting & Advisory is excited to announce the official launch of its Private Client Segment, a specialized division designed to serve high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and closely held entities with a tailored, confidential, and comprehensive approach to financial... - November 12, 2025 - Breakwater Accounting + Advisory
Agile Auto Appoints Ed French as Senior Strategic Advisor
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Ed French as Senior Strategic Advisor. A respected consultant and former dealership owner, Ed has advised OEMs, dealers, and industry partners nationwide, earning recognition for his proven ability to drive profitability, strengthen performance, and... - November 07, 2025 - Agile Auto
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Promotes Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager
www.mdavisinc.com M. Davis & Sons, Inc., a leading industrial contractor and fabricator headquartered in Delaware, is proud to announce the promotion of Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Gerhart has built a strong reputation... - November 06, 2025 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Newark's Renew Integrative Health Expands Hashimoto's Treatment Access to Patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and More
Renew Integrative Health in Newark is now accepting Hashimoto's patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and surrounding areas. Patients no longer need to travel far for specialized thyroid care. The clinic treats this autoimmune disorder with both conventional medicine and functional approaches that address root causes. Andrea Dean CRNP, a certified registered nurse practitioner, provides comprehensive treatment that goes beyond managing symptoms to help patients heal their thyroid. - September 15, 2025 - Renew Integrative Health
Djigui Corporation Announces Landmark 2nd Annual West Africa - North America Trade & Business Summit
Djigui Corporation announces the 2nd Annual West Africa - North America Trade & Business Summit, Sept. 26-27, 2025, at Hilton Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia. Amid U.S.-Africa trade surging to $72B, this pivotal event unites leaders, businesses, and diaspora for investments in energy, agriculture, and tech. Engage in discussions, forge alliances, and unlock opportunities with DFC/EXIM support. Join to reshape transatlantic partnerships. - August 29, 2025 - Djigui
The Housing Authority of Chester County Welcomes Two New Coordinators to Enhance Resident Services
HACC welcomes Mary Kay Owen as ROSS Coordinator and Owen Duncan as FSS Coordinator, reinforcing its commitment to resident empowerment. Mary Kay brings 15+ years in program development; Owen brings behavioral health expertise. Both will lead initiatives that promote self-sufficiency, stability, and community well-being. - August 09, 2025 - Housing Authority of Chester County
Fatmir “Frank” Jasharaj Named a Professional of the Year 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Fatmir “Frank” Jasharaj of Wilmington, Delaware, has been selected as Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, honoring his achievements in construction and general contracting. About Fatmir “Frank” Jasharaj Jasharaj serves as... - August 08, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
AgozTech Launches Rugged RFID Reader Holster to Support Warehouse and Retail Operations
AgozTech LLC has launched a rugged RFID Reader Holster designed for warehouse, logistics, and retail professionals who rely on handheld RFID devices for inventory and asset management. Built from durable materials and developed based on direct customer feedback, the new holster offers secure, hands-free access, enhanced device protection, and improved worker efficiency. It is compatible with a wide range of RFID reader models and available for purchase now. - June 17, 2025 - AgozTech LLC
Agile Auto Appoints Stephen Wrighton as Chief of Technology
Agile Auto is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Wrighton as Chief Technology Officer. With over 20 years of experience in enterprise software development and IT leadership, Wrighton brings a unique blend of technical expertise and strategic insight to Agile Auto, Inc. As CTO, he will... - June 09, 2025 - Agile Auto
Where AI Meets Empathy: How Huntica’s Actor-Led Interviews Are Re‑wiring Talent Acquisition
Huntica, led by Dmitry Gopalov, blends AI with actor-led avatars to humanize virtual interviews. It cuts recruiter screening time by 70%, slashes time-to-hire from 44 to 16 days, and reduces candidate drop-off from 26% to 7%. As AI hiring tools grow, Huntica aims to lead by merging speed with empathy — starting in the U.S. and expanding globally. - June 03, 2025 - Huntica
Author Richard A. Felder’s New Book, "Acronyms for the Soul," is a Collection of Common Words or Phrases Turned Into Acronyms That Relate to Biblical Themes & References
Recent release “Acronyms for the Soul” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard A. Felder is a thought-provoking collection of acronyms that transform common words into something related to stories and themes from the Bible. With each acronym, Felder aims to help readers grow closer to God’s Word and thus God Himself. - May 26, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Waitlist Opens for Housing Programs in Chester County for First Time in Twelve Years
Housing Authority of the County of Chester (HACC) is reopening its waitlists for Public Housing and the Housing Choice Voucher Program for one day, beginning May 1, 2025, at 9 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. - April 17, 2025 - Housing Authority of Chester County
Agile Auto Appoints Keith Shrader as Director of Sales
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Keith Shrader as Director of Sales. Keith brings extensive experience in the automotive industry, with a strong track record of accelerating revenue growth and executing strategic sales initiatives to drive success. - April 07, 2025 - Agile Auto
HROES Welcomes Jarred Corum as Director of Healthcare & Analytics Solutions
HROES (Human Resources Operational Excellence & Systems), a leading consulting firm specializing in healthcare and retail, proudly announces the addition of Jarred Corum to its dynamic team. Corum joins HROES as the Director of Healthcare & Analytics Solutions, bringing with him a wealth of... - February 20, 2025 - Human Resources, Operational Excellence and Systems, Inc.
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC Announces Legal Victory for Roger Bendelac
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC is pleased to announce a significant legal victory for its principal, Roger Bendelac. On January 24, 2025, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued its findings of fact and law in Civil Action No. 22-10889-RGS. The court's findings, in... - January 29, 2025 - Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Dark Carz Announces Series A Funding Round, After Pre-Seed of $5.3 Million from Founders
Dark Carz is a luxury ride-share app that offers on-demand transportation services in the USA, Canada, and the UAE. The company provides on demand or scheduled rides with professional chauffeurs in luxury vehicles, including limos, party buses, and sprinter vans. Dark Carz also offers airport transfers and hourly rides. - January 03, 2025 - Dark Carz Technologies Corp
Elait Health Appoints Michael Boggs as New CEO to Drive Company Strategy and Adoption of Its AI-powered Health Data Management Platform
Michael Boggs brings decades of leadership experience to drive Elait Health’s strategy, expand its AI-powered health data management platform, and enhance healthcare innovation. - December 19, 2024 - Elait Health
Author Candace Sandal’s New Book, “The ABCs of the Christmas Story,” is a Charming Rhyming Journey for Young Readers to Celebrate the Story of Christ's Birth
Recent release “The ABCs of the Christmas Story” from Covenant Books author Candace Sandal is an engaging story designed to help young children remember and reflect on the events surrounding the birth of Jesus. With its rhythmic verses and vibrant illustrations, this book is a perfect addition to holiday traditions. - December 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Modularity Revolutionizing Aerospace Innovation with the Launch of MOSAIC
The launch of MOSAIC (Modular Open Systems Architecture In Cabin) introduces a framework for the aerospace industry, particularly in the business aviation sector, through collaboration with industry leaders to integrate cutting-edge technologies into aircraft. The specific goals of MOSAIC include... - November 22, 2024 - Mosiac Aero
UTRS Enhances IT Services with New Subsidiary, Acquisition of Cybersecurity Company
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) – a leading provider of engineering and information technology services – has formed UTRS InfoSec LLC and purchased a cybersecurity company. - November 19, 2024 - UTRS
Charles Carr’s Newly Released "Sally’s Dress" is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Story for Young Readers
“Sally’s Dress” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Carr is a poignant narrative that introduces young readers to important lessons about fairness and hard work through the eyes of an eight-year-old girl. - November 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing