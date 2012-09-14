PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

6AM Run Aims to Close 2019 Strong Come meet 6AM Run CEO and Founder Hami. Say hello to Rob who creates the content, and lastly meet new VP of Business Development Tim. The 6AM Run team will make its 1st ever stop at the Marine Corps Marathon Expo in DC on 10/25-10/26, Booth #113. Next up on 10/31-11/2 is the TCS NYC Marathon Expo, Booth #415. 6AM Run closes Marathon season on November 22 and 23 at the Philadelphia Marathon Expo, booth #200. - October 21, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

Kidini Karate is New on Amazon; Back to School Bully Prevention for Kids 3-8 Years Old Kidini Karate® helps parents teach children to be aware, avoid, and self-defense escapes and empowers very young children with knowledge and courage to escape bullies and child predators. Kidini Karate® introduces to the professional educators of very young children, a detailed educator’s manual researched by the University Of Delaware Department of Research titled: Helping Children Develop Self Protective Skills. - July 19, 2019 - Kidini Karate

6AMRun.com Hits One Year Mark A look into the first year of business for 6AMRun.com, the first ever all in one supplement for runners only. - June 27, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

Oddity Prodigy Productions Comic The Adventures of Superchum Explores the Power of Friendship in New Series Learn about the Power of Friendship from Oddity Prodigy Productions' Online Comic Superchum. The flagship character of Delaware's leading art collective is Superchum the World's Friendliest Superhero. And his new online series delves into the heart of the Power of Friendship. - June 02, 2019 - Oddity Prodigy Productions

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Join Author, Nicole Thompson, at Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee Shop for a Book Talk and Signing of Black Therapists Rock: a Glimpse Through the Eyes of Experts Join the discussion on how Black Therapists Rock: A Glimpse Through the Eyes of Experts seeks to end the mental health stigma in Black communities. Since trauma is healed better collectively, each author shares personal accounts of depression, abuse, grief, and other forms of trauma that is often ignored in the community. Nicole’s chapter reveals childhood memories of her mom’s depression that ended with her lifeless body lying next to her at age 8. - May 27, 2019 - The Urban School Psychologist

Advanced Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Announces the Launch of STUDENT TELE-HELP 24/7(sm) STUDENT TELE-HELP 24/7 is a virtual access mental health service that has been developed to support college and university students as they develop the coping skills needed to navigate through life’s challenges. STUDENT TELE-HELP 24/7 gives students another option to obtain counseling, therapy and provider services for mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, grief, guilt, PTSD due to sexual assault, substance abuse, suicidal ideation, etc. No insurance needed or accepted. - May 01, 2019 - Advanced Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

CyberCrunch Recycling Becomes One of Handful of Companies to Achieve Delaware Recycling Permit CyberCrunch becomes one of only a handful of companies authorized to provide on-site hard drive shredding in the State of Delaware. - March 26, 2019 - CyberCrunch

Internet Local Search Requires the Patented Active Search Results Page Ranking Technology Internet Local Search Requires the Use of Active Search Results' Patented Page Ranking Technology. - March 14, 2019 - Active Search Results

Barbara S. Haardt Honored with a P.O.W.E.R. Podcast by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Barbara S. Haardt of Frankford, Delaware has been Honored with a Podcast by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services. Podcasts are pre-recorded audio interviews which give P.O.W.E.R. - February 21, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

System4 of Delaware Introduces ServiceSync, a Comprehensive Software Solution to Drive Multi-Site Facility Management Delivering quality service in a consistent fashion across multiple locations in a cost efficient way can be challenging for business managers. System4 of Delaware provides ServiceSync, a web based facility services solutions that will save businesses time, effort and money while providing cost insights and control over quality. - January 31, 2019 - System4 of Delaware

GoLookUp Announces New Best Products Review Service To help online consumers purchase only quality items from well-known and licensed E-commerce stores, GoLookUp has launched a new Best Products review service. - November 20, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

NYC Marathon a Major Success for "Little" 6AM Run, so Philly Marathon Expo is Next After handing out 5000 samples, 10,000 flyers, and selling hundreds of bottles of their #1 selling supplement made for runners, 6AMRun.com is taking its talents to Broad Street. - November 06, 2018 - 6AM Run LLC

GoLookUp Announces a Special Service to Catch Cheaters To help people discover if their partners are cheating on them, GoLookUp is now providing a service dedicated to help them Catch a Cheater, and decide what to do in the matter. - October 29, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp Launches New, More Accurate People Search Data and Information GoLookUp has recently launched a new and more accurate True People Search service that allows users to find information about people of interest all across the United States. - September 26, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

IDMERIT Now Offering Global Business Verification Companies can now verify and retrieve data intelligence on businesses to secure their B-to-B interactions. - August 01, 2018 - IDMERIT

IDMERIT Launches IDMvalidate for Fast and Accurate ID Authentication App works in conjunction with IDMverify to add another level of fraud assessment to company’s global identity verification solutions. - July 11, 2018 - IDMERIT

GoLookUp Launches Advanced Reverse Phone Search Directory GoLookUp has set up the most advanced Reverse Phone Lookup directory in the country in order to give users access to information about the people and companies behind unsolicited phone calls. - May 22, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

Kevin Guy Joins Wellington Management Group Wellington Management Group is pleased to announce that Kevin D. Guy has joined Wellington as the Managing Director of the firms’ Industrial Products Manufacturing Practice. Mr. Guy is a seasoned operations professional with over 20 years of cross functional experience in various manufacturing,... - April 25, 2018 - Wellington Management Group

GoLookUp Now Providing Advanced Sex Offender Search Service As there are nearly 800,000 registered sex offenders in America today, it is important to know their whereabouts, especially when there are children living in their area. GoLookUp's advanced Sex Offender search allows users to find out the exact location of sexual offenders in their area and find their criminal records and the crimes they committed. - April 16, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp Announces Extensive Email Search Service In order to help email users discover the origins of the mails they receive from companies or even individuals, GoLookUp has launched an Email Lookup directory that conducts an email address search within minutes. - March 29, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

Information.com Launches Comprehensive Finance Section In order to help people understand the different financial aspects of their lives, Information.com has launched an extensive Finance section with all the relative topics having to do with money. - March 27, 2018 - Yolotech Media Group Ltd.

GoLookUp Now Provides an Unclaimed Money Search Service GoLookUp's Unclaimed Money search service will allow users to find money they unknowingly left behind, and also help them find out how to claim it back. - March 19, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp Now Providing a Nationwide Reverse Phone Lookup Directory GoLookUp's Reverse Phone Lookup has solved the problem of phone calls from unknown phone numbers, and it allows users to search and find comprehensive information about the person or company calling them. - March 06, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp Announces Nationwide Sex Offenders Search GoLookUp has launched a nationwide sex offender search that lets users find out who are the sex offenders living in their area, or in any other place based on a zip code number. - February 25, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp Will Now Provide a Nationwide People Search Service GoLookUp's comprehensive People Search directory allows users to find out the truth about people they meet, and also learn valuable information that cannot be easily obtained by other means. - February 20, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp Announces a Comprehensive Background Check Service GoLookUp's comprehensive background check service allows users to avoid deception by providing them with important information about any person in the United States. - February 14, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp's Unclaimed Money Search Helps to Discover Lost Funds Across the USA With nearly 60 billion dollars tied up in various funds and government agencies, millions of Americans are unaware that they are entitled to unclaimed money left behind by them or their relatives. GoLookup's Unclaimed Money Search uses advanced cross referencing of public records to help people find... - January 21, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp’s Advanced People Search Method Lets Anyone Tap Into Hundreds of Millions of People Records How does the people search work exactly? In order to search and find a person across America using the GolookUp tool, a user will need to enter basic information about the desired person on the website's search page; first and last name, state of residency. Once that information is available, Golookup allows to dig for gold in terms of people search. - January 14, 2018 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp Announces New Sex Offender Data Base Release In 2016 there were 859,500 registered sex offenders in United States. This number relates to only registered sex offenders and does not include unregistered sex offenders. Furthermore, this number does not take into account criminal offenses that relate to home invasion, domestic violence, robbery, and other crimes. - December 31, 2017 - Lucky2Media, LLC

People Search Website, GoLookUp Delivers Accurate Information in Real Time Getting the right information and trusting that same information to provide accurate results can be tricky. However, GoLookUp delivers real time contact information, images, address information, public records, background check, unclaimed money, reverse phone lookup, companies information and much more. - December 28, 2017 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp the Largest Information Portal Release New Reverse Phone Data Base Update Many people in the United States use dating websites and dating apps, GoLookUp believes their users empower themselves with knowing as many details as possible about the person they go on a date with. There is an alarming increase in criminal cases and offenses involving dates that were matched online. - December 21, 2017 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp - Unclaimed Money Search Service GoLookUp, a three year old website offering People Search records has recently announced it will allow its users to perform Unlimited Unclaimed Money and Missing Money searches within with the same log in they use to perform Background Checks. - December 11, 2017 - Lucky2Media, LLC

Barbara Anne Rose Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Barbara Anne Rose of Newark, Delaware has been honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of healing. About Barbara Anne Rose Barbara Anne Rose is... - December 09, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Golookup - National State University Scholarship Program GoLookUp, a Background Check and web information portal offering unlimited searches and access to services such as: Background checks, reverse phone lookup, arrest records, sex offender search, criminal records, court records and much more; has recently launched a National Scholarship program, helping anyone who holds a 3.0 GPA and is majoring or minoring in Computer Science Programs. - December 06, 2017 - Lucky2Media, LLC

GoLookUp Background Check Search Services Helps to Find Anyone in the United States Interacting with people can have its risks. Is it safe to date a random person from a dating app without checking his or her background first? The world can be scary, and one can never be too sure, and never too safe. GoLookUp enables its customers to take the necessary precautions when meeting new people. - November 28, 2017 - Lucky2Media, LLC

Finest Journeys Offers Free Travel Accessories with Europe Vacations This Black Friday Luxury tour operator Finest Journeys is giving away travel essentials and accessories plus a surprise gift to be enjoyed during a trip to Europe with every booking from Black Friday till New Years. - November 22, 2017 - Finest Journeys

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

ADvendio to Offer Free of Charge Google Doubleclick Dart Sales Manager (DSM) Data Migration Businesses facing the end of Doubleclick Dart Sales Manager (DSM) are being thrown a lifeline by the leading advertising business solution powered by Salesforce. ADvendio is an end-to-end SaaS solution, as smart and as powerful as DSM. As a long time Google Doubleclick partner, ADvendio is the perfect... - August 24, 2017 - ADvendio.com

Iuonut LLC Released a High Quality Product After 6 Months of Testing Scratch Off Map Company Has Got Great Feedback on Their First Product - August 10, 2017 - Iuonut LLC

The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

Metro Merchant Services Receives National Recognition as American Small Business Champion by SCORE and Local Recognition for Two More Awards Local business Metro Merchant Services has been chosen as the winner of two prestigious awards - the SCORE American Small Business Champion and the Superstars in Business Award by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. Metro Merchant Services founder and president, Mark Landis, also received the David J Freschman Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce. - July 18, 2017 - Metro Merchant Services

Highly Prized Leadership Skills Celebrated by Polished Professionals 2016 Toastmasters impromptu speaking champion, Pearl Matibe to be keynote speaker on May 13, 2017. - May 12, 2017 - Advocates for Progress

TMC Names Hubgets the 2016 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award Winner Hubgets was recognized by TMC for increasing productivity at work through converged team communication and collaboration. Hubgets uses Artificial Intelligence to help people find balance between instant communication and focused work. The instant communication platform enables people to communicate via chat with file transfer and screen sharing, voice, and video, turning work experience into searchable knowledge. - December 01, 2016 - Hubgets