Recent Headlines
Within Electronic Payment Systems
TourFi Launches Africa Tourism Pass, a Blockchain-Enabled Infrastructure Platform for Africa’s Tourism Economy
Africa Tourism Pass (APASS) deploys on BNB Smart Chain, expands across accommodation, mobility and tourism experiences, and begins public trading on PancakeSwap. - August 03, 2026 - Abba Payments Ltd.
The Fintech Accord Rallies Behind CLARITY Act at Wall Street Hearing
Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord and its industry alliance partners highlighted momentum behind the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). Featuring commentary from leaders Dobbin Prezzano and H. West Richards, the release details direct engagement with Committee leadership and reinforces the Accord’s role uniting market leaders and policymakers to advance clear digital asset rules. - July 24, 2026 - The Fintech Accord
TacticalPay Earns Top Industry Honors, Cementing Its Position as the Leading Payments Provider for the Firearms Industry
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions TacticalPay as the standout leader in firearms payment solutions entering the second half of 2026. - June 02, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
TacticalPay Launches TacticalPay POS, a Purpose-Built Gun Store Point-of-Sale System for FFLs and Firearms Retailers
With pre-configured hardware, flat-fee pricing, built-in FFL compliance, and industry-leading onboarding, TacticalPay POS is purpose-built for the gun store counter. - May 07, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
SoarPay Gains National Recognition as a Leading High-Risk Merchant Account Provider in 2026
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions SoarPay as a standout leader in the high-risk payments space. - March 01, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
SoarPay’s High Risk Merchant Accounts 101 Leads the Conversation on Payments in High-Risk and Regulated Industries
The SoarPay team’s educational podcast has become the go-to resource for business owners navigating credit card processing challenges in regulated and high-risk sectors. - October 21, 2025 - Soar Payments LLC
Bakstage.AI Appoints Jennifer L. Johnson as Strategy & Growth Advisor to Drive Expansion into Complex Industries
Bakstage.AI has appointed Jennifer L. Johnson, Founder of Moreton Bay Advisory, as Strategy & Growth Advisor. Johnson will guide Bakstage.AI’s expansion into industries where compliance and engagement are vital. The company’s Agentic AI platform blends human expertise with conversational AI to boost conversions, efficiency, and customer experience. - October 14, 2025 - Moreton Bay Advisory
UIC’s Latest Payment Application Achieves Another Significant Fiserv L3 Certification
UIC Payments Inc. (hereinafter referred to as UIC), a global leader in secure payment solutions, today announced that its latest payment application has achieved Fiserv Level 3 (L3) certification, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver innovative and... - September 03, 2025 - UIC Payments Inc.
Mark Fern Joins Harlan Davis as Senior Sales Executive, Bringing Over 12 Years of Expertise in Payment Solutions
Mark Fern (Fern), a seasoned leader in the Payments industry, has joined Harlan Davis as a Senior Sales Executive, bringing more than 25 years of experience in credit card processing and financial solutions. Fern’s return to the Payments arena marks a culmination of a career that began with... - January 31, 2025 - Harlan Davis
UIC Payworld Becomes UIC Payments Inc., a Payment Possibilities Company
New Name and Identity Set Course for Innovation in Payment Solutions - December 28, 2024 - UIC Payments Inc.
Paynet.Red Expands Services with Virgin Mobile UAE Voucher Sales
Paynet.Red, a trusted provider of mobile recharge solutions, has announced the launch of Virgin Mobile voucher sales in the UAE. With this addition, Paynet.Red continues its mission to simplify connectivity for residents and tourists alike. Customers can now purchase Virgin Mobile recharge vouchers... - December 16, 2024 - Paynet.Red
Paynet.red Expands Its Offerings with du Prepaid Recharge, Data Bundles, and International Calling Options
Paynet.red has introduced a range of du prepaid services, allowing customers to instantly top up their accounts, choose from flexible data packages with added social data bonuses, and enjoy affordable international call rates. - December 09, 2024 - Paynet.Red
Abba Platforms Inc. Secures $11 Million in Funding Round Led by Run4 Capital to Drive Expansion Across Africa
Africa’s rapidly growing peer-to-peer mobile payment platform, Abba App (formerly Abba Wallet), today announced the successful closing of $11 million in a funding round, led by Run4 Capital, the investment arm of RUN4 Consultoria e Gestão de Negócios, a Luanda, Angola-based business management firm. - November 24, 2024 - Abba Payments Ltd.
Paynet.Red Expands Services with Etisalat Visitor Line Recharge in the UAE
Paynet.Red now offers Etisalat Visitor Line recharge in the UAE, providing tourists with a seamless way to top up their accounts online for uninterrupted connectivity. With flexible plans for local and international calls and secure payments via Visa or Mastercard, travelers can avoid the hassle of finding physical recharge points. - November 13, 2024 - Paynet.Red
UIC New Payment Solution UIC Connect to Help Merchant Service Providers Boosting Valued Payment Features
With the rapid development of the payment industry, integrating software and hardware has emerged as a significant challenge. Traditionally, payment system software and hardware modules have been developed separately, each requiring extensive certification processes. This separation complicates... - November 02, 2024 - UIC Payments Inc.
FMPay Empowers UK Small Businesses with Simple & Secure Payment Solutions
FMPay, a licensed payment provider, is excited to announce its launch, offering small businesses across the UK a simple and secure way to handle payments. With no monthly fees, competitive transaction rates, and advanced fraud protection, FMPay is designed to help small businesses manage payments efficiently and affordably. - September 06, 2024 - FMPay
eCheckplan Unveils Innovative eCheck Payment Solutions for U.S. Businesses
eCheckplan, a prominent player in the payment processing industry, has announced the launch of its new eCheck payment solutions, tailored specifically for businesses across the United States. This latest offering is designed to make electronic check processing more accessible, secure, and... - August 16, 2024 - eCheckPlan
Tuzo Rewards Launches First Ever Rewards Platform for Merchants
Tuzo Rewards has launched the first of its kind, processor-agnostic, Software as a Service (SaaS) rewards platform for merchants. - July 18, 2024 - Tuzo Rewards
SendOwl Announces Strategic Integration with Square to Streamline Digital Product Delivery
SendOwl announces its integration with commerce platform Square, enhancing retailers' and customers' end-to-end digital product experience. The collaboration increases revenue opportunities and streamlines transactions. SendOwl is the first of its kind to appear in the Square App Marketplace, and the integration enables businesses to simplify digital product sales and delivery. SendOwl's partnership with Square ensures efficient, secure, and productive operations. - June 04, 2024 - SendOwl
Debt Recovery Reimagined: PaymentVision’s Digital Solutions Drive Industry Success
Collaboration in Action: Debt Collection in the Digital Age Webinar - May 07, 2024 - PaymentVision
Alcineo Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to facilitate EMV Stack Implementation and Speed Up Time-to-Market of Payment Terminals
Adds new fully featured EMV contact stack to ST’s products, technologies, and solutions. - January 20, 2024 - Alcineo
Abba Platforms Inc. to Launch Abba Digital Banking for Over 500 Million Unbanked People All Over Africa
Currently available for Android on Google Play, Abba Wallet is Africa's fastest growing peer-to-peer mobile payment and digital wallet platform providing rapid payments for contactless in-app, online, and offline purchases on mobile devices, allowing users to send and receive money, pay or get paid in real-time using a variety of secured tools as well as crowdfund and crowdraise money for any urgent needs. - January 17, 2024 - Abba Payments Ltd.
Abba Wallet, a Digital Wallet for Sending and Receiving Money Across Africa, Debuts on Google Play for Android Users
Abba Wallet is designed as a safer and secure platform, to give people in Africa a faster and lower-cost alternative platform for cross-border transactions. - November 30, 2023 - Abba Payments Ltd.
Abba Payments, the Developer of Abba Wallet, Names Julius T. Gbayange as President
Abba Wallet, as a peer-to-peer mobile payment platform, offers an extensive range of tools within a single, super everything app, allowing over 1.2 billion potential users across Africa and beyond to effortlessly send and receive money or crowdraise funds for their urgent needs from families, friends and colleagues, or even receive crowdfunding support from the community. - November 04, 2023 - Abba Payments Ltd.
Optimus Fintech Introduces Ledgers - A General Ledger Reconciliation Module, to Drive Efficiency and Transparency in Financial Close Cycles for Clients
Optimus Fintech Inc., a leading Saas platform for automating finance and payment back-office operations, announced Ledgers - a powerful general ledger reconciliation module designed to empower finance and accounting teams with unmatched precision in financial record-keeping, in-depth insights into... - November 02, 2023 - Optimus Fintech Inc.
Abba Payments Ltd. Repositions Fintech Industry in Africa, Unveils the Launch of Abba Wallet
Abba Wallet offers zero deductions from account balances, no monthly fees, no hidden charges, easy access to your cash anytime, send and receive money in real-time, crowd raise funds for immediate needs and more. - October 13, 2023 - Abba Payments Ltd.
Optimus Fintech Names Daniel Kornitzer - Ex-Paysafe Chief Product and Business Development Officer, to Its Growth Advisory Board
Daniel Kornitzer - Fintech and payments technology veteran - joins Optimus Fintech as Growth Advisor. At a time when organizations are looking to ramp up FinOps digital transformation, Optimus, the cloud platform for automated finance back-office operations - is already helping Fortune 500 companies unlock revenue and profits. With Daniel as Growth Advisor, Optimus Fintech is on course to emerge as the market leader in the back-office transformation space. - August 31, 2023 - Optimus Fintech Inc.
First Gen Founders Collaborate to Elevate Diverse Business Owners
Penelope, the retirement solution for micro and small businesses, and Goodfynd, the all-in-one operating system for mobile entrepreneurs, are joining forces to bring more value to their diverse clientele. Jean Smart, CEO and Founder of Penelope, and Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, CEO and Co-founder of... - August 01, 2023 - Goodfynd
Lawnager Unveils New Feature Empowering Landscaping Crews to Access Jobs in Spanish
Lawnager, the leading lawn care management platform, is proud to announce its latest feature that allows landscaping crews to view jobs in Spanish. This enhancement is a testament to Lawnager's commitment to inclusivity and simplifying lawn care processes for both crew members and customers. The... - July 15, 2023 - Lawnager
FMPay Relaunches Website with Bold, Dynamic Ethos
FMPay, the independent fintech company known for its out-of-the-box financial products and services, is proud to announce the relaunch of its website, FMPay.me. Four years on from start up FMPay has been working hard behind the scenes developing its products and services, slowly building up its client based and reputation. As new licences approach the revamped website lays the foundations for the launch of more exciting products and new markets. - May 04, 2023 - FMPay
Be Prepared: Equiant’s Back-Up Servicing Plans Ensure Continuity of Payments
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida in September, it served as a powerful reminder of the need to have disaster plans in place. For those who process receivables, an important part of being prepared for anything is to have a back-up servicing plan in place in case your own personnel or primary... - January 10, 2023 - Equiant
VyaPay and Opus Management Enter Strategic Partnership
Today, VyaPay, a payment facilitator (PF), and Opus Management, an industry consulting company offering business management solutions, announced a partnership in which VyaPay's payment solution will be embedded with Opus Management business solutions to build a solid foundation for their... - December 14, 2022 - VyaPay
VyaPay and RETISIO Enter Strategic Partnership to Transform Digital Payments
VyaPay, a Registered Payment Facilitator, enters strategic partnership with RETISIO to offer its digital payments solution through RETISIO’s superior eCommerce software platform. - October 13, 2022 - VyaPay
Alcineo and Coppernic Announce SoftPOS Payment Technology Integration Into Mobile Ticket Inspection Solution
Coppernic has announced that they have integrated the Alcineo SoftPOS payment solution into their rugged handheld device ticketing offering for Public Transportation markets. Coppernic is a market leader for handheld ticket inspection devices in France, with installations in 80% of French cities... - May 08, 2022 - Alcineo
ClearNow Launches The Renters Insurance Blog
ClearNow is launching The Renters Insurance Blog to answer common questions about renters insurance. - April 28, 2022 - ClearNow Inc.
Under Completes Seed Funding
Fin-Tech startup, Under, raises $2m in seed funding. - February 18, 2022 - Under, Inc.
SnapCheck Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired
Combination of SnapCheck payments platform with Payroc’s ACHeck21 Fintech Cloud to bring accelerated transformation of business payments. - December 01, 2021 - SnapCheck
Alcineo SoftPOS SDK Certified with Pure Specifications
Alcineo is proud to announce the certification of their SoftPOS SDK with Pure payment specifications. The implementation of Pure functional library in Alcineo's SoftPOS SDK allows payment solution providers to reach emerging payment markets relying on a technology compliant with international... - October 02, 2021 - Alcineo
Crypto Payments on WHMCS with NOWPayments
Stores on WHMCS can accept cryptocurrency payments. - August 22, 2021 - NOWPayments
NationalLink Announces Promotion of Pamela Farley to Director of Marketing
Congratulations to Marketing Manager, Pamela Farley, on her promotion to the Director of Marketing role. Pam says, “I’m so proud to be working with the talented team at NationalLink!” - August 13, 2021 - NationalLink
NationalLink, Inc. Announces Appointment of Waldo Banks as VP of Sales & Marketing
NationalLink Inc., a leader in ATM Solutions, Cash Management Programs and Bankcard Processing, today announced the appointment of Waldo Banks as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Waldo is a visionary senior level executive with over 20 years of experience in a broad range of leadership... - July 31, 2021 - NationalLink
Card Z3N, LLC. Acquires CyberPayments Solutions, LLC.
Today Card Z3N, LLC. (Las Vegas, NV) is pleased to announce an agreement has been reached with CyberPayments Solutions, LLC (Memphis, TN) to acquire specific assets for an undisclosed amount. Card Z3N, LLC. acquisition of CyberPayments Solutions, LLC further strengthens Card Z3N’s position... - June 18, 2021 - Card Z3N, LLC
Bora Payment Systems Debuts Commercial Card Payment Technology for Western Alliance Bank
Western Alliance Bank is the newest Bora Reseller bank to offer the convenience of Payer Direct Hub card processing for their business clients. Effective immediately, Western Alliance customers can save A/P processing time and expense while making card the preferred form of payment for the suppliers they pay. - June 16, 2021 - Bora Payment Systems, LLC
Alcineo SAS Achieves Mastercard® MCL Tap on Phone Accreditation
Alcineo is proud to announce that it obtained the full certification for Mastercard® contactless MCL transactions via smartphone. According Mastercard®, Tap on Phone allows businesses to accept payments from any contactless card or mobile wallet right from their NFC-enabled device. With no... - June 10, 2021 - Alcineo
Railsbank Partners with RationalFX as They Expand and Strengthen Product Suite for European Client Base
Railsbank, the leading global Banking-as-a-Service platform, has announced a collaboration with RationalFX, a major UK payments and foreign exchange provider, as the latter strengthens its product offering in Europe. - May 13, 2021 - RationalFX
National Link Celebrates 25th Business Anniversary
National Link, Inc., one of the largest ATM Providers in the nation, is celebrating a 25th Business Anniversary. Congratulations to all the businesses that made it through the difficulties of this past year. Especially those that didn't just survive, but thrived. National Link has big plans for this year, and the coming years, in continuing to deliver secure options for both cash distribution and credit card transactions. - April 23, 2021 - NationalLink
ASTA Releases Contactless Touch Screen for Safer and More Hygienic Touch Screen Experience During COVID-19 Pandemic
ALMEX System Technology Asia Sdn. Bhd. (hereinafter known as ASTA) is introducing the Non-Contact (Contactless) Touch Panel Monitor as a safer and more hygienic solution for touch screen monitors to prevent infections like COVID-19. The installation and usage is very simple and does not require any technical skills; can be utilized by almost any industry and business. - March 31, 2021 - ALMEX System Technology Asia Sdn Bhd
Alcineo Achieves American Express ExpressPay Certification for Its SoftPOS SDK
The certification of SoftPOS SDK validates the software based payment application embedded into Android smartphones or tablets enabling ExpressPay transactions. The softPOS technology integrates contactless smartcard payment functionality to software-based environment eliminating the hardware constraints. - March 26, 2021 - Alcineo
Mitchell Metal Products Signs on with Capital ePay Payment Gateway
Mitchell Metal Products, global metal products supplier signs on with Capital ePay, to process all website and in-house credit card payments. - January 26, 2021 - Capital ePay
CentiPenny Announces the Launch of Its Micropayment Service for Digital Publishers
CentiPenny is a startup looking to revolutionize the way content websites earn money through its “micropayments with an easy button” service. - December 23, 2020 - CentiPenny