TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments

SurchX and Mode Effect Partner to Bring Surcharging Solution to WooCommerce SurchX, the industry experts in compliant dynamic surcharging, and 10-year-old ModeEffect, the WordPress and WooCommerce specialists, have announced a partnership to bring SurchX’s surcharging solution to WooCommerce customers. “We will do whatever it takes to make our merchants more successful,”... - November 23, 2019 - SurchX

DialAmerica and SurchX Partner to Improve Merchant Margins SurchX, the trusted surcharging solution for card-not-present merchants, and Dial America, one of the largest privately held teleservices centers in the United States, are pleased to announce a partnership to introduce DialAmerica’s call center brands to the SurchX SaaS integration. SurchX works... - October 28, 2019 - SurchX

Crowdz and SnapCheck Team Up to Rethink Invoices and Disrupt Business Payments Crowdz is speeding up cashflow with an automated solution that helps businesses thrive. Invoices are at the heart of everything small and mid-sized enterprises do. They impact hiring, buying products and growth. Every day spent waiting to receive a receivable is a missed opportunity. Crowdz's goal is... - October 21, 2019 - SnapCheck

SurchX Brings Fully Compliant Surcharging to Magento Merchants SurchX gets every dollar allowed while keeping you in compliance. This can increase your net margin by 30%. Overnight. For free. - October 14, 2019 - SurchX

SurchX and Konnektive Partner to Help Konnektive Customers Recover Credit Card Fees SurchX, the only dynamic compliant surcharging solution for ecommerce merchants, and Konnektive CRM are pleased to announce they have partnered to help Konnektive’s customers seamlessly recover their credit card processing fees. The partnership enables Konnektive’s ecommerce merchants to... - October 09, 2019 - SurchX

SurchX Now Integrates with Braintree Live on the Braintree Partner Page SurchX, the dominant surcharging and compliance partner for ecommerce merchants, has announced that its integration with Braintree Payments is live on the Braintree partner page here. Braintree is the latest in a series of partnerships SurchX has signed during its first year of going to market with its... - September 28, 2019 - SurchX

PaymentWorld Partners with Xcaliber Solutions for a Robust Fraud and Chargeback Management Platform PaymentWorld, a payments technology company, announces today a partnership with Xcaliber Solutions Inc. that will bring together a robust fraud and chargeback software platform. With this addition, PaymentWorld encompasses a tool that comes with a full fraud platform built-in from Xcaliber Solutions,... - September 03, 2019 - PaymentWorld

GDP Inc. Launches PEZZAPay, the First P2P Platform Set to Change How Businesses Make Cross-Border Payments SMEs in the Philippines will be able to have someone settle their payments in Japan and China as if they were making these payments locally. - August 28, 2019 - GDP Inc.

Card Z3N, LLC Announces True Global Merchant Solutions High savings on interchange and FX fees when you sell cross-border. Card Z3N platform takes care of your entire payments flow, across markets, currencies and channels. - August 15, 2019 - Card Z3N, LLC

Card Z3N, LLC Launches AerospacePay AerospacePay is the premier merchant service payment provider for the Aerospace & Defense Industry. - August 14, 2019 - Card Z3N, LLC

ClearNow is Launching a New Tool - ShareMyForm – Easy and Cheap Esignatures ShareMyForm is a new tool that enables anyone with a document to convert it to an online form for esignature. - July 21, 2019 - ClearNow Inc.

Equiant Relocates to Chandler, Arizona Larger Footprint Accommodates Fast Growing Staff and Services - July 09, 2019 - Equiant

Equiant Adds to Customer Service Team -- Bradford Beverlin New Director of Client Experience Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, is again expanding its customer service team to better tailor its offerings to each client's individual needs. Bradford Beverlin has an extensive background in technology, portfolio management, and resort operations, making him uniquely suited to his new role as Director of Client Experience. - June 04, 2019 - Equiant

Chargezoom Achieves PCI-DSS Compliance Chargezoom, an emerging Software as a Service provider, today announced that the company has validated compliance with the PCI-DSS version 3.2 as a Level 1 service provider. The organization underwent a rigorous audit by Sectigo, to ensure that it meets the industry’s security controls that are... - May 28, 2019 - Chargezoom

New Ownership for Secure Trading Limited, Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. - a New Era Under Tru//ST Payments Payments group Secure Trading Limited (STL), Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (STFS) (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. (STI) (the “Group”), a leading provider of omnichannel payment processing and business solutions in Europe and North America, announces new ownership beginning today. - May 09, 2019 - Secure Trading

J.P. Morgan and Bora Payment Systems Debut New Payment Automation Technology Bora Payment Systems, operating under a strategic collaboration agreement with J.P. Morgan Chase bank will now provide advanced payment processing technology to automate delivery of J.P. Morgan's Single-Use Accounts (SUA) payments. - May 07, 2019 - Bora Payment Systems, LLC

Element Zero Launches Public TestNet Showcasing New Protocol, Effectively Eliminating Volatility Element Zero Network, a not-for-profit next generation payment network that addresses the weaknesses of existing stablecoin methodologies, announced today that the Testnet phase for the new Stability Protocol methodology has been completed. Public audiences will be able to interact with the world’s first algorithmic stablecoin prior to fundraising. - April 20, 2019 - Element Zero Network

New Crypto-Currency and First-Ever Payment-and-Trading eWallet The app company Octave-UCME launched last week a new crypto-currency held in the first-ever eWallet which combines payment and trading functions. Called "Bartcoins," they are blockchain-based tokens which allow users to shop, share payments and make free money transfers securely. Bartcoins... - April 11, 2019 - UCME

ClearNow Announces It Has Incorporated E-Signatures Into Its Online Enrollment Process for Tenants Making It Faster and Easier to Complete To make the online enrollment process easier and faster for tenants, ClearNow has incorporated e-signatures so now tenants do not have to print anything as they can complete and submit the enrollment form entirely on their smartphones. - February 15, 2019 - ClearNow Inc.

Secure Trading / acquiring.com Partner with AEVI to Drive Vendor-Agnostic POS and Omnichannel Solutions Secure Trading / acquiring.com have partnered with fintech company, AEVI to provide a white-labelled, stand-alone and semi-integrated POS solution, including hardware, apps and services. - February 05, 2019 - Secure Trading

PayClearly Appoints Dan Rosario as Director of Portfolio Development Rosario to Manage Strategic Relationships Across All PayClearly Verticals. - January 24, 2019 - PayClearly

Paytah App Goes Live and Customers Now Have Access to IBAN Accounts Running on the Blockchain Paytah Payment Solutions announced the release of its new digital platform: The Paytah Wallet – a multicurrency account App running on the blockchain. - January 04, 2019 - Paytah Payment Solutions

Invoira Selects SnapCheck to Streamline Business Payments SnapCheck, the leading API-based digital payments platform, today announced support for Invoira, a pioneer in accounts payable automation for accountants and bookkeepers. The combined offerings will provide end-to-end bill payment automation for the millions of SMBs throughout the United States. The... - November 05, 2018 - SnapCheck

Platinum Choice Bancard LLC Makes Inc. 5000 for Second Time Platinum Choice Bancard LLC (PCB), a leading merchant services provider, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second time. “We are very proud to be named to the list for a second time,” stated Gary Wishnia, PCB’s Chief Executive... - September 04, 2018 - Platinum Choice Bancard LLC

Equiant Strengthens Team for Future Growth Kim Kreiger named Chief Information Officer. - August 27, 2018 - Equiant

Omanye Limited Raising £500,000.00 on Crowdcube The funds will go in support of plans to reach millions of the world’s unbanked and underbanked in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. - July 04, 2018 - Omanye Limited

SnapCheck Receives Prestigious Red Herring Award as Top Startup in 2018 SnapCheck, Inc., a leader in digital payments solutions, today announced it has been named winner of the prestigious Red Herring Top 100 North America award. SnapCheck received the award during a special ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Hotel in Los Angeles on June 20, 2018. “2018’s crop of... - June 29, 2018 - SnapCheck

BlocSide Sports Partners with Cape Town City FC to Deliver 5G Fan Engagement Venture-funded BlocSide Sports Ltd., creator of MVP Token, the first digital token within professional football, announced a new partnership with Cape Town City FC, a team that strives to represent and empower all the ethnic and racial diversities of Cape Town. The new partnership will focus on utilizing... - April 11, 2018 - BlocSide Sports

XYO Network Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Blockchain leader in crypto-location technology strengthens framework and alliances - March 29, 2018 - XYO Network

Paul Hynek Joins XYO Network as Board Advisor for Smart Cities XYO Network, an industry leader in crypto-location technology, today announced that Paul Hynek has joined the firm’s advisory board. He will focus on providing input and guidance for technologies that will meet the demand and growing interest in developing Smart Cities projects around the world. Hynek... - March 29, 2018 - XYO Network

Equiant Promotes Moody and Kim Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, has promoted two senior executives to new roles. Peter Moody has been named senior vice president of sales and service, and Don Kim has been named chief product visionary. “Our organization move has one objective, and that... - March 07, 2018 - Equiant

Equiant to Co-Sponsor SFIG Vegas 2018 Equiant to Co-Sponsor SFIG Vegas 2018, which is the World’s Largest for Capital Markets and will be meeting with leaders in the structured finance industry to discuss how Equiant’s PCI Level 1/SSAE compliant receivables solutions are a great fit for issuers, investors and trustees in the capital markets. - February 21, 2018 - Equiant

SnapCheck and CeleritiFinTech Partner to Arm Financial Institutions with Innovative Technology to Compete and Win in the Digital Space Alliance provides clients with easy access to the next generation in digital checking. - January 18, 2018 - SnapCheck

Omanye Money Opens a New Shop in Dubai for Its Payments and Transfer Services Omanye Money, the money transfer and payment solutions provider, announced on Monday that Dubai will be the regional hub for its operations across the Middle East following the opening of its shop in the city to oversee its operations in the UAE and beyond. Omanye Money already enables many people around... - January 17, 2018 - Omanye Limited

PayGOV Partners with First Biometrics to Take PCI Security to the Next Level PayGOV announced their partnership with First Biometrics. - December 22, 2017 - PayGOV.US

SnapCheck Releases Next Generation of Digital Checking Platform SnapCheck, the leading provider of business payment solutions, today announced the next generation of the SnapCheck Digital Checking Platform. The expanded API supports payments interfaces for partners in key industries including: banking, accounts payable, payroll, insurance, government, and marketplaces. SnapCheck’s... - October 27, 2017 - SnapCheck

FPi and uniCenta Join Forces FPi - First Payment International announced today it's PCI/EMV compliant card payment solution with uniCenta oPOS. Available as a plugin it comes as standard with all DejaVoo hardware and is also available through FPi's future add-on marketplace. Jack Gerrard, uniCenta Founder is excited to be working... - October 25, 2017 - First Payment International

Dataprovider.com Measures Internet Economy at Big Data Matters Conference Company discusses how big data creates valuable insights into intangible market - August 24, 2017 - Dataprovider.com

Cachet Financial Services Enjoys Rising Profile Fast-Growing ACH Firm Makes Google's First Page of Results in Wake of Trademark Dispute - August 23, 2017 - Cachet Financial Services

Omanye Limited Launches Omanye Globile – A Telecommunication Service Omanye Globile enables people to save over 80% on International calls from anywhere in the world and offers phone numbers from over 35 countries. - August 23, 2017 - Omanye Limited

New Option for Nonprofits Will Reduce Online Fundraising Costs and Increase Security Another new payment processing option from Acceptiva will enable nonprofit organizations of all sizes to use Stripe to cut processing costs, eliminate PCI DSS compliance and offer the professional-looking and secure online interface donors demand. "Many nonprofits who would like receive online... - August 09, 2017 - Acceptiva

Equiant Names Ericka Schwarm as Director of Client Development Loan servicing and technology company adds to staff in wake of explosive growth. - August 09, 2017 - Equiant

FinTech Payments Corp Selected for Startup Pitch at Money20/20 FinTech Payments Corp was chosen from Hundreds of Applicants as One of the Most Innovative and Relevant Startups in FinTech. The company, which has a patent-pending software to upgrade payments processing using data analytics and machine learning, will appear on stage as one of an elite group selected to present at the prestigious conference, which is attended by over 11,000 people in October. - July 27, 2017 - FinTech Payments Corp

Metro Merchant Services Receives National Recognition as American Small Business Champion by SCORE and Local Recognition for Two More Awards Local business Metro Merchant Services has been chosen as the winner of two prestigious awards - the SCORE American Small Business Champion and the Superstars in Business Award by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. Metro Merchant Services founder and president, Mark Landis, also received the David J Freschman Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce. - July 18, 2017 - Metro Merchant Services

ClickDebit Launches Innovative Online Bank Payment Solution ClickDebit announces launch of industry's first true SaaS platform for real time bank payments - fully white-labelled for Merchants and PSPs. - July 05, 2017 - ClickDebit

New Tool Helps Nonprofits Add Cost-Savings & Functionality A new tool from Acceptiva will enable grassroots nonprofit organizations to use PayPal to cut costs while also offering the professional-looking and secure online interface donors demand. "Many smaller nonprofits who receive online payments for event tickets or fundraising campaigns do so exclusively... - June 19, 2017 - Acceptiva