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Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00. - July 03, 2026 - DLG Spirts, Inc
Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Spooky Season with Haunted Weekend of Events
Halloween festivities blend wine, costumes, and canine companions. - October 14, 2025 - Miles Wine Cellars
SOBREO Elixirs Debut in New York, Defining a New Era of Inclusive Hospitality
New York bars are debuting a new category: Elixirs. Built on SOBREO’s zero-sugar, zero-proof, oak-aged base, Elixirs are designed to serve both ways, Spirited with alcohol or Clean without. Mockingbird in Brooklyn and Hekate in the East Village are among the first to feature them. “SOBREO is one of the finest products that has ever walked through our doors,” says Eliott Edge, Head Bartender at Hekate. - August 28, 2025 - SOBREO Elixirs
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine. - August 22, 2025 - Odaingerous LLC
ArKay Beverages Promotes Safe Driving with Alcohol-Free Message: "Don’t Drink and Drive… Unless It’s ArKay"
The campaign, which coincides with ArKay’s growing presence in over 35 countries, positions the company’s alcohol-free products as a responsible alternative to traditional spirits. Designed to replicate the flavor and warmth of liquor without the risks of intoxication, ArKay’s beverages target health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and anyone seeking mindful drinking options. - July 10, 2025 - ArKay Beverages
Licor Zone Mexico Expands Global Reach as Emerging Market Specialist in Spirits Distribution
As global demand for premium spirits and beverages continues to rise, one Mexican distributor is quietly emerging as a major force in international markets. Licor Zone S.A. de C.V., based in Mexico, is rapidly earning recognition as one of Latin America’s most influential alcohol distribution... - July 09, 2025 - Licor Zone
Licor Zone Mexico Celebrates $150 Million Strategic Alliance with the World’s Leading Producer of Alcohol-Free Spirits According the Spirits Business - London
Licor Zone Mexico, a leading distributor of premium spirits and beverages in Latin America, is proud to announce the signing of a historic $150 million partnership agreement with the world’s leading producer of alcohol-free spirits according the Spirit Business - London - July 06, 2025 - Licor Zone
Wine and Spirits Veteran to head Wine Crawl Operations
Benita Johnson Winemaker and Bourbon Master CEO of Vine Wine Club and Creator of the "Exclusive" Wine Bran will helm operations for the growing Wine Crawl private wine tour business. - January 06, 2025 - Wine Crawl
Vania Hudson Expands Entrepreneurial Footprint as Head of Wine Crawl's Chicago Operation
Long time Chicago entrepreneur to take the lead in 2025 to continue building the national brand in its home city. - January 03, 2025 - Wine Crawl
Veeno.it: the New Frontier of Monthly Wine Subscriptions
Veeno.it offers a unique wine experience through a monthly subscription, delivering two carefully selected bottles to your door. Each box includes tasting notes and insights on winemaking and regions, offering an accessible way to explore wine culture. Subscribers gain access to exclusive events, tastings, and workshops, connecting them to quality wines and local producers. Veeno.it blends tradition with innovation, making it ideal for both wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers. - November 08, 2024 - Veeno Srls
McClain Cellars Unveils the Black Heroes Collection: A Tribute to American Icons
McClain Cellars, Southern California’s only Black-owned winery, is proud to announce the launch of the Black Heroes Collection, a series of five extraordinary wines dedicated to celebrating the legacies of some of America’s most revered Black heroes. This unique collection honors the... - August 23, 2024 - McClain Cellars
Von Payne Black Wins Top Honors at the 2024 International Women's Spirits Competition
Von Payne Spirits is proud to announce that Von Payne Black Whiskey has achieved outstanding recognition at the 2024 International Women's Spirits Competition, scoring an impressive 99 points. Von Payne Black was awarded Best of the Best, Best Bourbon (Infused), Best of Class, and Double Gold,... - July 19, 2024 - Von Payne Spirits, LLC
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Expands Ring Pop® Craft Soda Line with Two Exciting New Flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon - July 02, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Introducing Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop: Miami's Newest Destination for Organic and Biodynamic Wines
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is thrilled to announce its grand opening as Miami's newest haven for natural wine enthusiasts. With a wide selection of organic, biodynamic, and low intervention wines, Zero Zero aims to bring a unique and curated experience to wine lovers in the city. Also features a micro retailer aptly dubbed Zero Proof, Miami’s first and only retailer specializing in nonalcoholic beverage offerings. - May 16, 2024 - Zero Zero
Jolly Roger Brewery Introduces Liberty Light Ale: Crafted by Veterans, Supporting Veterans
Jolly Roger Brewery is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest brew, Liberty Light Ale, a light ale (4% ABV) with hints of citrus. Brewed by veterans, for veterans, this light and crisp ale embodies the spirit of camaraderie and patriotism. In a gesture of gratitude, Jolly Roger Brewery pledges to donate $1 of every pint of Liberty Light Ale sold in 2024 to the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council. - May 14, 2024 - Jolly Roger Brew
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Partners with Bazooka Candy Brands to Unveil Nostalgic Limited Edition Ring Pop® Flavors
Turn back time with every sip. Wild Bill's & Ring Pop's limited edition craft sodas in Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast are here to transport you to the sweet days of yesteryear. - February 29, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
It’s Always "Wine O’Clock" When Wine Crawl Comes to Town
Wine Crawl is a private food, wine and spirits tour. The business will expand to over 16 Cities in 2024. - February 05, 2024 - Wine Crawl
Jolly Roger Brewery Wins "Best Brew" Award
Jolly Roger Brewery is proud to announce its latest accolade, the highly coveted "Best Brew" Trophy, awarded at the Mooresville Motorsports Celebration - October 18, 2023 - Jolly Roger Brew
BlackSquare to Partner with Thirstie on Offering a Platform Integration for Global Alcohol Ecommerce
BlackSquare, a leader in global alcohol e-commerce solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Thirstie Inc., a leading alcohol delivery and e-commerce provider in the U.S. By combining BlackSquare's extensive technical, regulatory, and logistical expertise with Thirstie's innovative... - September 06, 2023 - BlackSquare Inc.
Miles Wine Cellars Presents Wine and Food Pairing Themed Dinners
Elegant and memorable four course dinners paired with estate grown wines at Miles Wine Cellars. - June 15, 2023 - Miles Wine Cellars
ProofNoMore Aims for Nationwide B2B Distribution
Liquid Ecommerce Partners LLC, operators of the largest non-alcoholic beer marketplace, ProofNoMore.com, is making significant strides towards achieving nationwide B2B distribution by 2024, with plans to open multiple regional hubs. Besides their direct-to-consumer business, PNM already services business accounts in the greater New York City metro area, central New Jersey and regular deliveries as far north as Saratoga Springs and the Hudson Valley. - May 03, 2023 - Liquid Ecommerce Partners LLC. DBA ProofNoMore
Grovedale Winery Offers Free Glass of Wine the Day After Phillies Win
Local Winery runs promotion to bring baseball fans together in the community. - April 30, 2023 - Grovedale Winery
AI Helps Pirate Brewery
Jolly Roger Brewery, a pirate-themed craft beer company, has announced that they are utilizing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to write descriptions of their beer recipes and create brewery-related content. - March 29, 2023 - Jolly Roger Brew
Von Payne Black Whiskey: Award-Winning Craft Distiller Releases Highly Anticipated Batch #4
Von Payne Spirits, LLC, a Clearwater, Florida based craft distiller, announces the release of Batch #4 of their distinctive Von Payne Black Blended Whiskey Infused with Natural Black Currant. In response to customer and industry demand, Batch #4 is the largest release thus far, with 50% of the... - March 16, 2023 - Von Payne Spirits, LLC
Indulge in the Rich Flavors of Napoleon Bonaparte's Vintage 1792 Madeira in Miami
Old Liquors Inc., a Miami-based company specializing in ultra-rare vintage wine and spirits from around the world, is hosting the “Experience of a Lifetime,” an exclusive event that will allow a select group of 24 individuals to taste some of the oldest and rarest wines and spirits in the world. This unforgettable experience will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 7 pm at Klaw Restaurant's Private Dining Room. - February 09, 2023 - Old Liquors Inc.
Miami Company Makes World Record Sale of Harewood Barbados Rum from 1780 for $29,999
Old Liquors Inc., a Miami-based company, made a world record sale of the 1780 Harewood Barbados rum for $29,999 to a collector in Switzerland. The rum has a rich history dating back to the 18th century and was discovered in 2011 in the cellar of Harewood House in England. It was previously sold at Christie's in 2013 for $9,500. The recent sale highlights the value and appeal of this unique rum to collectors. - January 06, 2023 - Old Liquors Inc.
The Zero Proof Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding to Further Its Lead in Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Upcoming “Dry January” expected to be the Company’s highest sales month ever, as consumer interest in non-alcoholic wine and spirits continues to skyrocket. - December 20, 2022 - The Zero Proof Holdings, Inc.
Sh!tshow Wine Introduces a New Wine to Their Collection: Sh!tshow Reserve
A Fine Wine for the Times announced the release of a new wine this holiday season: Sh!tshow Reserve. It’s the perfect gift for any wine lover looking for a rich, aged red wine. The wine is a single barrel aged an additional 10 months in New American Oak barrel. This aged Cabernet Sauvignon is available for sale online now, in time for the holiday season. - November 29, 2022 - Grovedale Winery
Teaz Vodka Retiring Current Bottle Style in Preparation for Upcoming Spirits Release
In preparation for the release of its upcoming new line of spirits, Teaz Vodka is retiring its current bottle style. The unique bottle was created by Tonya Grubb, the CEO and founder of Teaz, with the goal of creating a unique bottle design that would stand out from other brands. The bottle itself... - November 16, 2022 - Teaz Vodka
The World’s Largest Spirits & Wine Rating Competition, PR%F Awards 2022, Masked & Unmasked, November 5 & 6 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas
PR%F Awards Spirits, Wine & Beverage competition is set to be held in Las Vegas on November 5 and 6 at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. PR%F Awards has partnered with the college of hospitality as a platform to provide valuable education and... - October 03, 2022 - Proof Awards
Smuttynose Brewing to Host First Full Strum Music Festival Featuring Country Stars Jordan Davis and LOCASH
Outdoor Country Music Festival Featuring Popular Artists Coming to Seacoast NH Next Month. - September 08, 2022 - Smuttynose
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Named the Top Winery Restaurant in the US, Recognized by USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery was voted the number one winery restaurant in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2022. The Grapevine Grill in Ste. Genevieve, MO is one of 10 honorees in the Best Winery Restaurant category, which recognizes wineries that also operate... - August 05, 2022 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
FemAle Brew Fest, the Country’s Pioneering Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry, Returns to Fort Lauderdale
In 2021, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing was hosted at the newly opened Kimpton Goodland - Fort Lauderdale Beach and will be returning to this amazing hotel in 2022. - July 07, 2022 - FemAle Brew Fest
Jolly Roger Brewery to Host First Ever MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) Beer Pairing
First ever Beer pairing with MRE (Meals Ready to Eat). - July 07, 2022 - Jolly Roger Brew
Kachaça Spirits Awarded Unaged Cachaça of the Year in New York International Spirits Competition 2022
Newly Launched Kachaça! Earns Top Honor in Top Trade Competition - June 09, 2022 - Kachaca Spirits
Blefa is a Founding Member of New Steel Keg Association
Blefa joins Steel Keg Association, which is a marketing-focused, non-profit organization, whose focus is drive awareness of circularity, efficiency and freshness that stainless steel kegs provide at bars and restaurants while reducing carbon footprint as compared to single use containers. Steel kegs save over 400,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases (GHGs) and keep roughly 500,000 tons of packaging out of landfills each year. - April 26, 2022 - Blefa Kegs.com
FemAle Brew Fest to Partner with the Norton Museum of Art on Their Women’s Walk Community Day
The Women’s Walk Community Day will feature among many events, an Artist Demo, Women Crafting Beer: A Panel Discussion and a Beer Tasting with several Florida breweries. - March 17, 2022 - FemAle Brew Fest
Call for Entries – Boston Wine Competition
Competition managers are now accepting entries across the globe for the first annual Boston Wine Competition, which will take place November 3 - 4, 2022. To promote winners, the competition will recognize all platinum, gold, and premium award winners in the Boston Globe, which reaches over 223,000... - March 08, 2022 - Boston Wine Competition
Smuttynose Introduces the Kind Series with a New Hazy Kind IPA and Double Kind DIPA
Smuttynose Releases Two New Year-Round Beers as an Extension to their Flagship Finestkind IPA. - February 18, 2022 - Smuttynose
Miles Wine Cellars Announces Valentine’s Weekend Wine Pairing Event
Local family-owned winery celebrates the romantic holiday with a weekend of decadent chocolates and award-winning wine. - February 03, 2022 - Miles Wine Cellars
Victor George Vodka Owner Awarded 2.4 Million Dollars to Build Fort Lauderdale's First Black Owned Distillery
One of the fastest growing Black owned vodka brands in the U.S. building distillery in Florida. - November 17, 2021 - Victor George Spirits LLC
Hard Seltzer Box Co. 2021 Advent Calendar Launches Now
Hard Seltzer Box Co. launched its first ever Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, featuring 24 craft hard seltzer brands from 24 craft brewers across the USA. The Hard Seltzer Box Co. 2021 Advent Calendar is a seltzer variety pack, a countdown calendar and a party sampler gift box all in one; giving... - November 08, 2021 - Hard Seltzer Box Co.
Tequila Has Become the New Bourbon Whiskey
Inclusive Brands introduces Extra Anejo and Cristalino Tequila. The meaning of the word Inclusivo "Inclusive" is straightforward it encompasses all and excludes none. Join Inclusive Brands in supporting their vision promote an environment where inclusivity and inclusion occur naturally. - September 16, 2021 - Inclusive One World Brands
Female Brew Fest to Feature Six Beers Brewed Especially for the Festival, and Three Beers Brewed by the Pink Boots Alaska Chapter
The Festival will feature brews from as far as Alaska and six beers brewed especially for the 2021 FemAle Brew Fest. - September 16, 2021 - FemAle Brew Fest
Annual Balloon Glow Taking Place at Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is announcing their plans to host the 2021 Balloon Glow event Thursday, Sept 23 and Friday, Sept 24. This annual event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Children and pets are welcome, and admission and parking are... - September 11, 2021 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Clos LaChance Winery and Grandview Restaurant Partner to Provide a New Mouthwatering Portfolio of Wines
With Clos LaChance winery’s ability to offer private labels to the wine sellers in the US, and their in-house state-of-the-art bottling line, Grandview Restaurant knew there was an opportunity there to expand the wines they carry for their customers. Within the Grandview portfolio, there will... - August 27, 2021 - Clos LaChance Wines, LLC
Inclusive Brands Leads the Wine & Spirits Industry Into a World of Inclusivity & Inclusion
Inclusive One World Brands introduces "INCLUSIVO," an iconic tequila brand that communicates an expression of warmth, friendship and acceptance. Inclusive One World Brands is a multicultural and multigenerational company owned and operated by a Native American woman, a milestone in the... - August 17, 2021 - Inclusive One World Brands
FemAle Brew Fest Announces List of Craft Beer Experiences for 2021 Attendees
FemAle Brew Fest will feature multiple Craft Beer Experiences including a Sensory Course by Yakima Chief Hops and an exclusive book signing and reading with “A Woman’s Place is in the Brewhouse” author Tara Nurin. - August 17, 2021 - FemAle Brew Fest
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Opens Hiking Center
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is announcing the opening of the Chaumette Hiking Center in Ste. Genevieve, which provides gourmet dining for guests along their two-mile loop trail, the Norton Trail. The Chaumette Hiking Center is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also... - July 02, 2021 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Announcing FemAle Brew FestTM 2021 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
In 2021, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at the newly opened Kimpton Goodland - Fort Lauderdale Beach. - June 16, 2021 - FemAle Brew Fest