Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

Jolly Roger Brew Introduces Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat at the Langtree Lakefront Hops Fest, Saturday, September 21, 2019 Jolly Roger Brew will introduce their Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat beer at the Langtree Hops Fest this Saturday, September 21. Huzzah! fuses a delicate raspberry flavor into Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat, which earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American... - September 19, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat Earns 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition Bronze Award Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American Hybrid category. This year’s competition, held in Mocksville, NC, included 104 North Carolina craft breweries offering 710 entries for the 31 style categories. Walk... - September 05, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Jolly Roger Brew Offers Limited Re-Release of RoY’ALL (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale Just in time for college football kick-off, Jolly Roger Brew is offering a limited re-release of it’s RoY’ALL Championship Ale at their tasting room at 4:00 pm on August 29 & 30. RoY’ALL is a delicious, smooth Pale Ale with a hint of orange (of course) that was originally released... - August 28, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale: Ecliptic Brewing’s New Summer Seasonal Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus notes... - May 02, 2019 - Ecliptic Brewing

Anarchist Wine Co., Founded on a Passion for Creative Offerings, Debuts Enticing Releases in Its New Napa Tasting Room Declaring independence from conformity, Anarchist Wine Co. recently released its fresh and innovative lineup of wines challenging the status quo. Anarchist Wine Co. began as a project at The Wine Foundry in Napa, which specializes in ultra-premium custom-made wines. Alongside The Wine Foundry’s... - March 28, 2019 - Anarchist Wine Co.

Giovanni Rosso to Officially Join the Vias Imports Portfolio Barolos from the legendary Vigna Rionda Parcel will be imported starting on April 1, 2019. - March 25, 2019 - Vias Imports Ltd.

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Donates $5,000 to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation Billy Busch and Family of the William K. Busch Brewing Company are donating $5,000 to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) in order to support conservation and youth education statewide. “My family has always supported the environment and conservation here in Missouri for generations,”... - March 14, 2019 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

FemAle Brew Fest to Feature the Special Collaboration Brew Created by the Pink Boots Society Florida Chapter Members in Celebration of International Women’s Day FemAle Brew Fest continuous its highlight of women in brewing at this incredible annual beer festival featuring female beer experts and brewsters. - March 09, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

V.E.S Organic Vodka & Gin Appoints US Model Manager V.E.S "No Hangover" Spirits is proud to appoint Lance Manibog to the position of Social Media Manager. - February 17, 2019 - V.E.S Enriched Creations

Let Sangre de Vida® Tequila Steal Your Heart This Valentine’s Day Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Iconic Brands is rolling out an exciting package fit for both singles and lovers alike. Open your heart to Sangre de Vida® Tequila, the top-shelf 100% agave spirit that took home a coveted Double Gold and Best of Show awards at the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers... - February 08, 2019 - Iconic Brands

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest® 2019 - South Florida’s 3rd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry The now popular female-focused beer festival is back for its third year and moving to the incredible Pegusus Park in partnership with Gulfstream Park. - January 29, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Vias Imports Announces the Inclusion of Five Italian Wineries to Portfolio in 2019 New Italian Wines Being Offered Include First-Ever Bottled Rosé in Italy/First Rosé to be Sold in US - January 10, 2019 - Vias Imports Ltd.

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Gets Green Light to Build Farm Brewery in Defiance Great-grandson of beer legend bringing Busch legacy back to Missouri with a focus on artisan, small batch brews and craft whiskeys. - December 12, 2018 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

Two Years After Launch, Award-Winning Teaz Vodka is One of the World’s Finest Teaz Vodka is an exotic, premium, award-winning vodka made in France, featuring a silky, soft, fresh flavor and packaged within a carefully crafted, easily recognized bottle accentuating the female figure. - November 12, 2018 - Teaz Vodka

A Year of Beer for The Casual Pint in Rivergate (Charlotte, NC) For husband and wife Bruce and Theresa Allen, the doors to their passions opened for the first time November 2017. With the annual celebration marked Saturday, November 10th, The Casual Pint Rivergate looks back on the journey in its first year of business, community and family. “Bruce has a serious... - November 01, 2018 - The Casual Pint

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Planning to Build Farm Brewery in Defiance, Roll Out New Beers William K. Busch Brewing Co. is expanding their horizons locally after applying for approval of a Conditional Use Permit at 4151 Benne Road to build a farm brewery and distillery on Blue Heron Farm. The site is located near Busch Wildlife on the old Bridlespur Hunt Club property. Construction is slated... - September 15, 2018 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Partners with Realtree to Launch Camouflage Packaging Proceeds from limited edition camouflage cans will benefit the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation. - August 25, 2018 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Wins Silver, Bronze at Major Beer Competitions Missouri brewery continues successful 2018 beer competition season. - June 20, 2018 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

William K. Busch Brewing Co. to Hold Golden Hop Sweepstakes Starting May 28 William K. Busch Brewing Co. will be giving consumers in Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas a chance to win free Kräftig gear during the Golden Hop sweepstakes. From Mon., May 28 through Tues., July 31, participants may find a Golden Hop sticker in any 30-pack or 12-pack of Kräftig Lager or Kräftig... - May 22, 2018 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold (Again) Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold at the 12th Annual San Diego International Beer Competition. - May 07, 2018 - Moonlight Meadery

Just Wines Doubles Product Offering to 6,000 Australians’ thirst for diversity has driven the company’s expansion to become 2nd biggest online retailer. - March 15, 2018 - Just Wines

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Wins Bronze, Named Missouri Lager Brewer of the Year at the New York International Beer Competition Missouri brewery starts the 2018 beer competition season on a high note. - March 08, 2018 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

Organic Tequilas Target Strategic Growth Destilería Casa de Piedra, producer of award-winning, USDA-certified organic tequilas is set to continue expansion in the United States through 2018 with April launch in New Hampshire. - March 06, 2018 - Whalebone Spirits Consulting

FemAle Brew Fest® 2018 Announces Growing List of Participants in the 2nd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry List of the breweries and partners for the FemAle Brew Fest® keeps growing - February 20, 2018 - FemAle Brew Fest

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest® 2018 - South Florida’s 2nd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry The Lillith Fair of Craft Beer returns for its second year and is moving to Huizenga Plaza in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. - February 06, 2018 - FemAle Brew Fest

Columbia Distributing Acquires General Distributing, Inc. Columbia Distributing today announced it will purchase all stock of General Distributors, Inc. (GDI), based in Oregon City, Oregon. The nearly 100-year-old GDI represents a portfolio of more than 100 international, national and local beer, energy and water suppliers. The transaction is expected to close... - January 31, 2018 - Columbia Distributing

Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker The Next Generation Winemaking Team; Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker Eric Pignal - December 15, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

Announcing the Launch of Whiskey Lab Web Store. With the Launch of Their Web Store Whiskey Lab Brings Spirit Aging to Maker Homes Everywhere. After completing a successful Kickstarter campaign, the BRAIN Labs team is now able to produce their Whiskey Lab vessels on a larger scale. The team is now launching online sales through their website, http://www.whiskeylab.net/shop/. Visitors to the online store can order the Whiskey Lab aging kit, replacement Barrelheads, engraved tasting glasses, and other accessories. To celebrate the team is offering a 10% discount on all items sold through their web store October 13-15. - October 10, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

Jolly Roger Brew Opens Brewery in Mooresville, NC A new brewery opens on Lake Norman, in Mooresville NC. - October 04, 2017 - Jolly Roger Brew

Royal Dragon Vodka Presents World's Most Valuable Bottle of Vodka, The Eye of The Dragon Royal Dragon Vodka will unveil “The Eye of the Dragon” at Studio City Casino's Anniversary Gala Dinner, on 7th October 2017 in Macau. This beyond luxury masterpiece is a 6 liter bottle of the most premium Royal Dragon “Imperial” Vodka, incorporating an extremely rare, round and fancy intense yellow diamond of 50 carat (GIA certified) plus almost 15,000 additional diamonds and nearly 2 kg/4.5 lbs of 18 karat gold. - October 03, 2017 - Dragon Spirits Limited

Local Whiskey Lab Company Supports Habitat for Humanity Women Build at Hard Hat and Black Tie Event BRAIN Labs, LLC donated a Whiskey Lab Double Barrel Gift Pack for auction at Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro/East Hard Hat & Black Tie Event. These unique vessels are designed for home enthusiasts to explore “barrel aging” whiskey or other spirits, without the barrel. The seventh annual event will be held at the Portland Art Museum Friday, October 6th. - October 02, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

Château de Pommard Reboots Burgundy A New Brand Image Sets the Stage for the Future - July 20, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

Columbia Based Owner Opens 2nd Casual Pint in Lexington South Carolina Doug Harmon, owner of The Casual Pint in the Vista section of Columbia, will open his second location in Lexington this Friday. - July 12, 2017 - The Casual Pint

Critically Needed Houston Startup Velour Imports Listed in Tech.co Competition, Your Vote Critical to Reach Semifinals & to Equalize Access to $300 Billion Beer Market The secret to equalize access to $300 billion beer market lies within the opportunity to expand a craft brewer’s distribution network abroad. - July 10, 2017 - Velour Imports

Gray Wolf Craft Distilling Releases Timber Sassafras Rested Gin Maryland Distillery gets Sassy with Barrel Rested Gin Debut Gray Wolf Craft Distilling is proud to announce the newest addition to its spirit line, Timber Sassafras Finished Gin. Gray Wolf Craft Distilling expands its trade, with gin, eight months after launching its premier spirit, Lone Single Malt... - July 01, 2017 - Gray Wolf Craft Distilling

NZ Wine Navigator Provides Wines at "NZ Meets LA" Dinner at LA Food Bowl 2017 Sianne Dixon-Hall recently represented NZ Wine Navigator at the LA Food Bowl 2017 event, NZ Meets LA, dinner at Tangaroa Fish Market & Raw Bar. https://winepredator.com/2017/05/19/nz-meets-la-dinner-at-tangaroa-during-la-food-bowl-2017/ Tangaroa is a restaurant and fish market with a friendly neighborhood... - June 09, 2017 - NZ Wine Navigator

World’s Best Breweries Battled It Out at the 11th Annual San Diego International Beer Competition: Moonlight Meadery Wins Two Medals Moonlight Meadery wins Gold and Silver medals at International Beer Competition. - May 06, 2017 - Moonlight Meadery

Wine Industry Veteran Michael Ditch Partners with Beverage World Specialties Beverage World Specialties (BWS), the upstart international beer, wine, and spirit supplier, has attracted another beverage industry veteran with the addition of former RNDC wine guru Michael Ditch as partner and vice president – director of wines. With his broad wine experience spanning several... - April 30, 2017 - Beverage World Specialties

300 Years Later: Burgundy Unmasked Château de Pommard’s New Wine Experiences Explore the Mystery of UNESCO’s World Heritage Climats. - April 20, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

Minnesota Hard Cider Makers Form Guild, Organize Minnesota Cider Week Minnesota Cider producers have formed a guild for the purpose of developing and promoting Minnesota-made Cider. Together they are organizing Minnesota Cider Week June 5-10, a week-long celebration of cider with multiple events at different venues throughout the Twin Cities. The Craft Cider Festival on Saturday June 10 at City Place in downtown St. Paul offers a tasting of 50 different ciders from around the world. - April 19, 2017 - Minnesota Cider Guild

New Trade Show Debuts in Lafayette, Louisiana This Summer The new, semi-annual Southern Wholesale Gift Show debuts in Acadiana in July, welcoming boutique and retail buyers and wholesalers to the Cajun Dome Convention Center in Lafayette for a weekend of fun and profit. - April 07, 2017 - Southern Wholesale Gift Show

Beverage World Specialties: New International Consortium Brings Broader Access for Today’s Specialty Beverage Trends Recognizing that consumer appetites clash with recent distribution challenges, Jeff Coleman, a former Paulaner USA executive, is launching Beverage World Specialties (BWS). - March 24, 2017 - Beverage World Specialties

Craveyon CloudWines Conquers The Chronicle Craveyon CloudWines is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with, and it is indeed their wines that are catapulting them to success like never before. This year alone, three of Craveyon’s wines were awarded at the reputable San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, including their uber popular... - March 16, 2017 - Craveyon CloudWines®