Recent Headlines
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GreenwoodNursery.com Unveils Premium Fruit Collection: Rare Strawberry Varieties, Robust Berries, and Muscadine Vines Ready to Plant Now
GreenwoodNursery.com, a leading online supplier of quality nursery stock, today announced the availability of a premium selection of container-grown fruit plants for immediate shipment, offering gardeners the fastest path to a bountiful harvest. - October 21, 2025 - Greenwood Nursery
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
WCTractor Acquires Houston County Equipment – Kubota Dealer in Crockett, Texas
Award winning Kubota dealer in Texas acquires neighboring dealer’s location. - April 30, 2025 - Washington County Tractor, Inc.
GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies
SENIX Tools Wins a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award
YAT USA Inc. | SENIX Tools received a prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award for the CSPX6-M X6 60V Pole Saw. A distinguished panel of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals, has completed the vote tally for the world's most innovative... - September 16, 2024 - YAT USA In. | SENIX Tools
Durable GreenBed Unveils Redesigned Garden Bed Kits
Offering enhanced convenience and elegance, Durable Greenbed's redesigned garden bed kits are now available for purchase on their website. - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBed Empowers 10,000 People Nationwide to Cultivate Community Garden Spaces
Durable GreenBed, a leading provider of sustainable raised garden beds, proudly announces a remarkable milestone. As a testament to their commitment to sustainable gardening, Durable GreenBed has successfully aided 10,000 individuals, schools, non-profits, and other organizations across the nation... - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBed Unveils Exciting New Brand Design, Including Logo, Colors, and Identity
Durable GreenBed, a leading eco-friendly garden bed company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its fresh, new brand identity, complete with a new logo, color scheme, and overall visual aesthetic. As the industry landscape continues to evolve, Durable Greenbed recognizes the importance of... - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBeds Steals the Spotlight at the New York State Fair: a Showcase of Sustainability
Durable GreenBeds, a renowned leader in sustainable gardening solutions, made an unforgettable mark at the New York State Fair this past fall, where they introduced their latest design features to an eager and eco-conscious audience. The event followed the conclusion of the Fair, an event that continuously underscores its commitment to showcasing the best of New York State agriculture and providing a memorable entertainment destination for families. - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission
Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Trimyxs, a Start-Up Firm, Has Launched Its New Universal Push Lawn Mower Attachment That Enables Users to Trim, Edge, and Mow with the Push of a Finger
The Trimyxs company is excited to announce its product, the universal push lawn mower attachment called Trimyxs. Trimyxs will allow consumers to not only mow their lawn but also trim and edge it all at the same time. Every day people look for convenient, affordable, and adaptable ways to trim and... - May 24, 2023 - Trimyxs
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
iMyPower Launches Upgraded Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Light (600mAh Power Capacity)
iMyPower, a leading global provider of outdoor solar lights, has just released the new 2022 product model - Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Lights (600mAh Power Capacity). It is a solar powered outdoor lighting fixture that provides lighting, security for decks, fences, steps, patios, patios, gardens, patios or swimming pools. - December 04, 2022 - iMyPower
GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors
The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release. - August 29, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace
With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+. - June 18, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition
GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. - June 06, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Sunflowers for Ukraine: Harris Seeds Donates $20,000 to Ukrainian Relief Efforts
Since March, Harris Seeds has been assisting in the Ukrainian relief effort through a new campaign, Sunflowers for Ukraine. Through the campaign, which ran for the entire month of March before picking back up mid-April, Harris Seeds has donated 100% of proceeds from their online Sunflowers for... - May 20, 2022 - Harris Seeds
Introducing Cape Furl® Algaecide by Lake Restoration
Cape Furl® Algaecide is a non-copper based algaecide/fungicide for use in water features containing live fish and plants. - May 04, 2022 - Lake Restoration
Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies Quality Products Sourced from Reputed Manufacturers
Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies offers a wide range of premium quality irrigation and farm fencing supplies that are sourced from Australia’s most respected brands. - April 01, 2022 - Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies
Tree Transplanting Company Helps Salvage Landscape After Fire
Big Trees Inc. Saves Trees from Being Demolished in Local Neighborhood. - August 03, 2021 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
ServeScape, a Farm-to-Landscape Marketplace Connecting Atlanta's Home Gardeners and Landscape Pros with Georgia Growers, Selected for 2021 Techstars Atlanta Program
ServeScape, a Techstars company, is poised to evolve the plant nursery industry by offering 1,000s of live Georgia-Grown plants with real-time inventory and pricing, delivered within a week of ordering. - July 22, 2021 - ServeScape
URICIDE® Solves Pet Odor Problems with Amazing New Technology
Remarkable New Technology Completely Eliminates Pet Odors - July 07, 2021 - URICIDE
Big Trees Saves Local Trees in Northern Washington Neighborhood
Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA (https://bigtreesupply.com), is a large tree nursery that in addition to selling mature trees, can transplant a tree from one place to another. - May 24, 2021 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
GenTent® Announces Continuation of Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization
GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - May 03, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Research by RobotMowerCenter.com Shows How Changing from Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers to Robotic Mowers and Electric Lawn Equipment Saves Lives Due to Reductions in Pollution
RobotMowerCenter.com releases assessment highlighting the link between traditional lawn mowers causing deaths from poor air quality in the USA. - March 05, 2021 - Robot Mower Center
Big Trees Inc Saves School Memorial Trees
Tree Transplanting Company Helps Save Memorial Trees Mid Renovations - February 12, 2021 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Helps Family Preserve Memorial Tree
Tree Transplanting Company Helps Family Save an Important Family Memorial Tree - January 21, 2021 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
GenTent® Continues to Grow Portable Generator Safety Market
GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth and Committed to Humanitarian and Disaster Relief During COVID-19 Pandemic and Active Hurricane Season. - January 20, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Big Tree Planting Company Helps Restore Yard After Fire
Big Trees Inc. Helps Handle Yard Affected by Accidental Fire in Olympic Peninsula Area. - December 17, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Tree Transplanting Company Makes Local Remodel Possible
Successful Transplanting Reputation Makes Remodel Easier for Lake Sammamish Resident - November 18, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
North East Garden Machinery Specialists Extends Reach "Online" for the Supply of New Equipment
Gateshead Lawnmower Centre bring their wealth of expert knowledge and range of high quality new garden machinery "online" with delivery direct to your door. From new Lawn Mowers and Lawn Tractors to Petrol Chainsaws and Hedge Trimmers, they new ship Finland's best selling Diesel Heaters for Patios + Workspaces + Warehouses. - October 23, 2020 - Gateshead Lawnmower Centre
Popular Metal Landscape Edging Now Available to Retailers
Dakota Tin Announces Wholesale Offering of Best-Selling Product Line - October 08, 2020 - Dakota Tin
Property in the San Juan Islands Gets a “Living” Fence
Tree Transplantation Company Helps Homeowners Set Up Privacy Screen Trees for Yard - October 01, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Tree Transplanting Company Helps Resolve Neighborhood Conflict
Big Trees Inc. Helps Neighbors in North Seattle Area Resolve Dispute. - September 26, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Corbie’s Place Announces 24/7 Live Chat Support for Customers
Corbie’s Place is a family run USA business and online eCommerce store. They are proud to announce adding 24/7 Live chat Support starting today in addition to its #1 Customer Service focus. - September 24, 2020 - Corbie's Place
GenTent® Safety Canopies Announces the Consolidation and Simplification of Several Products
GenTent® Safety Canopies today announced the consolidation of several products and simplification of the overall product offerings for the consumer. - August 31, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Tree Transplantation Company Saves Memorial Tree in Washington
Big Trees Inc., a tree transplanting and big tree nursery, located in Snohomish, WA, undertook a project on behalf of a local family to save a memorial Giant Sequoia. Big Trees was able to perform the seemingly impossible task of transplanting a massive tree to its new home. - July 17, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
StayConnect® Electrical Solutions Announces Agreement with Distribution America
Today, StayConnect Electrical Solutions announces a partnership agreement with Distribution America – a hardware store retailers' cooperative with 15,000 affiliated retail locations. “This partnership with Distribution America (DA) is a logical next step in expanding distribution of... - July 13, 2020 - StayConnect Electrical Solutions
Tree Transplantation Company Saves Large Maple Trees at Remodeling Site
Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Big Trees Inc Still Committed to Saving Scenic Trees - June 11, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Announcing Victory Tractor’s New Flail Mower Line for 2020
Victory Tractor are excited to announce the upgraded line of tractor implements and 2020 flail mower buyer’s guide. Read below for a description of each item to decide which one is right for you. - June 11, 2020 - Victory Tractor Implements
National Wildlife Federation Certifies New Wildlife Habitat Garden in Bonner Springs
The National Wildlife Federation (NWF), America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, is pleased that Kaw Valley Window & Lawn Care in Bonner Springs, KS, has successfully created a Certified Wildlife Habitat® through its Garden for Wildlife™ program. In addition, Kaw Valley's habitat has been co-certified with NWF’s state affiliate, the Kansas Wildlife Federation. - June 08, 2020 - Kaw Valley Window & Lawn Care
Big Trees Inc. Moved Large Blueberry Bushes for a Family
Big Trees Inc. was hired to move large blueberry bushes for a family whose mother had recently passed away. - April 29, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
GenTent® Announces Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization
GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - March 27, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Big Trees Inc. Provided Trees for Garden Creators
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area,, recently provided a large number of trees for various garden creators during the Northwest Annual Flower and Garden Show. - March 13, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
GenTent Introduces New Portable Generator Folding Handles Kit
GenTent introduces their newest portable generator accessory for wide distribution - the Portable Generator Folding Handle Kit. GenTent's new handles will outfit thousands of different portable generators. - March 02, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
TEDx Boise Selects Monique Evancic as Master of Ceremonies
Monique Evancic, Founder of Seed Play Love, will serve as the host to TEDx Boise this spring. Evancic is a former TEDx Speaker. This day-long, annual event will take place on Saturday, April 11 at JUMP in downtown Boise. - February 26, 2020 - Seed Play Love
Seed Play Love Founder Delivered Talk at Idaho Horticulture Expo
Seed Play Love founder delivered an extension of her TEDx Boise Talk titled, “The Unexpected Meanings of Flowers Revealed” at Idaho Horticulture Expo. - February 14, 2020 - Seed Play Love
Big Trees Inc. Helps a Couple with a Screening Project for Their Island Home
Big Trees Inc. was recently contacted by a couple who needed privacy screening on their property on an island. - February 08, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.