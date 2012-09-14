PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Big Trees Inc. Transplants Memorial Trees During Winter Street Expansion Big Trees Inc. had an opportunity to transplant memorial trees out of the way of street expansion work this winter. - December 03, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Seattle Company Transplant Large Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to help an iconic Seattle company transplant some large trees as part of the company’s relocation of their headquarters. - November 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Big Trees Inc. Successfully Transplants Four Fruit Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to look into a construction project on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound. - October 08, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place

Big Trees Inc. Assists with Landscaping Between Two Estates Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to assist with a landscaping situation between two estates in Medina, WA. - September 12, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Installs Large Japanese Maple for Client Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, helped install a large Japanese Maple into a landscape for their clients under short notice, and the project went off without a hitch. Big Trees was approached by their clients asking for help with a special, new specimen... - August 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

HVAC Company Helps Homeowners Redesign Their Outdoors HVACDirect.com, the leading e-commerce website for HVAC products is proud to announce a new website for its outdoor and fireplace division of products at BBQDirect.com. The new website helps homeowners redesign their indoor and outdoor living spaces by featuring the best in outdoor kitchens, high-end... - July 26, 2019 - BBQDirect.com

Big Trees Inc. Helps Transplant Large Palm Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was approached by a new client and was asked to help with a transplanting project involving a number of large palm trees. - July 19, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Transplanted Large Fruit Trees in Central Washington Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was asked to come to Central Washington and transplant a number of large fruit trees from an apple growing property, to the owner's property a few miles down the road. - June 09, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center Spend the day on Saturday, June 22nd, wandering through the gardens as you explore over 30 local artists, enjoy live music from singer/songwriter Jason Benefield, and munch on tasty food from Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. This year’s garden talks feature Andrew Parravano of Andrew’s... - May 22, 2019 - The Growing Place

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Fox&Summit™ Smart Home Devices are Coming to a Fry’s Electronics Store Near You Fox&Summit™, a Simpler Smart Home Solution, today announced the availability of its Wi-Fi® connected home products in all Fry’s Electronics store locations in the United States and online through frys.com. This national rollout to all 34 stores will include the full range of smart home products from Fox&Summit™ – smart plugs, smart lighting, and security sensors. - May 10, 2019 - Fox & Summit USA, LLC

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Named a Distributor for Baseline Irrigation Control Systems Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Big Trees Inc. Provides Large Tree Privacy Screen to Home Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, provided a large tree privacy screen, consisting of 10 trees, to the back yard of a home since a builder had recently removed the native forest. A woman had called into Big Trees with her story of the forest having been... - April 28, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Saves and Transplants 26 Trees from Construction Site Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted to save and transplant a number of trees in the footprint of a new major construction effort. There were 37 trees in total that were slated to be relocated during a construction project at a local community... - April 06, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Wild Birds Unlimited Continues to Soar in Franchisee Satisfaction Wild Birds Unlimited Continues to Hold the Second Place Position in Franchisee Satisfaction based on the 2019 Franchise Business Review Awards. - March 13, 2019 - Wild Birds Unlimited

Big Trees Inc. Helps Relocate a Large Japanese Maple Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was asked to help relocate a large Japanese Maple tree for a group of residents involved in a local school remodel. The tree had a long standing heritage at the entrance to the school. When the school started its remodeling... - March 05, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Dig in Day at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora Soon birds will be chirping, bulbs will be blooming and leaves will be budding. Welcome spring on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Growing Place Garden Center, located at 2000 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora, 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave./Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center. Talks, tours and special guests... - February 14, 2019 - The Growing Place

Big Trees Inc. Helps a Local University on Renovation Project Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was recently contacted by a local university to help save existing trees from demolition during a large campus remodel. Big Trees helped relocate the trees to a storage area and save them for future landscape use after... - February 10, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Victory Tractor Implements: A New Way for Farmers to Economically Source Tractor Attachments and Spare Parts Victory Tractor Implements provide high quality tractor attachments at the lowest prices available online. In the past, farmers and land maintenance professionals have had limited options when it came to acquiring quality machinery, often requiring costly, time consuming travel and transport. By providing an online resource, farm professionals are now able to access the machinery needed for the job from the comfort of their home. - February 01, 2019 - Victory Tractor Implements

Big Trees Inc. Helps Transplant Large Trees at a Private Seattle School Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, recently helped transplant a large number of Linden trees at a private school in the Seattle area. - January 20, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Real Web Marketing Designs New Web Site for Big Trees Inc. in Seattle New Web Site Features Large Custom Tree Finder Feature. - November 01, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Builder Move a Large Landscape Tree Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted by a builder to move a large landscape tree on their property. The builder had been speculating on a property for some time, and in making their intentions for the property known, the city inspectors realized... - October 21, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Big Trees Inc. Salvages Large Rhododendrons from a Local Property Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, salvaged a number of large Rhododendrons from a local property earlier this season, which allowed Big Trees to gain a number of large Rhododendron specimens for their inventory. - August 28, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Transplanted Large Evergreen Trees for a Developer Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted by a developer in Sequim, WA in regard to a project for transplanting a number of large evergreen trees. - August 08, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Replaces a Significant Hedge Between Two Properties Big Trees Inc. recently replaced a significant hedge between two properties that had been lost during an accident. - July 07, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Homeowner with a Large Scale Screening Situation Big Trees Inc. recently helped a client with a large scale screening situation that needed to be resolved before the client could sell their home. - June 29, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Gibbons Pools Named One of the Top Pool Builders in the US Gibbons Pools was recently recognized by Pool & Spa News magazine as one of the Top 50 Builders in the nation in the magazine’s annual ranking of America’s best pool builders. - June 22, 2018 - Gibbons Pools

Gardener’s Art Fest Artist Elizabeth Murray once said, “Gardening is the art that uses flowers and plants as paint, and the soil and sky as canvas.” On June 23, 2018, the Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville brings art and gardening together. This year’s theme “Enjoy! - June 13, 2018 - The Growing Place

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with The Home Depot The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Classic Accessories, LLC Launches Kingsford™ Grill Covers Classic Accessories officially launched Kingsford™ Grill Covers at the National Hardware Show in Vegas this past week. They are excited to be a licensee under the Kingsford™ brand and have designed covers to fit Kingsford™ Cart, Kettle, Barrel and Charcoal grills. With eight grill cover... - May 18, 2018 - Classic Accessories

Garden Shop Online Launches Brand New Online-Only Store for Modern Garden Owners in the UK Garden Shop Online is a UK-based online-only retailer that provides garden planters, furniture, structures, storage and urban and contemporary furniture and lifestyle products. The selection is chosen from the UK’s finest garden brands and products from lesser-known suppliers. Garden Shop Online... - May 17, 2018 - Garden Shop Online

Big Trees Inc. Completed a Privacy Screening Project for a Homeowner in Bothell Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, has recently completed a significant privacy screening project for a homeowner in Bothell. - April 29, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Classic Accessories, LLC Adds Duck Covers to Its Collection of Brands Classic Accessories is excited to announce that it is adding Duck Covers to its collection of brands. Two of the nation’s leading cover manufacturers will be combining to form the world’s largest outdoor cover company. “Duck Covers’ approach to product development, the customer... - April 25, 2018 - Classic Accessories

K-Rain Manufacturing Announces Carl Kah, Irrigation Innovator, to be Honored Carl Kah, CEO and founder of K-Rain Manufacturing will be honored at the Green Industry Hall of Fame for his contribution to the irrigation industry on May 19, 2018. - April 25, 2018 - K-Rain Manufacturing

ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Introduces New Era of Portable Generator Safety, Reduces Carbon Monoxide Risks Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. - April 25, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Big Trees Inc. is Having a Successful First Quarter Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, has been having a successful first quarter with plenty of new inventory and consistent transplanting work. - April 09, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Robotic Lawn Mower Distributor Paradise Robotics Seeks Hollywood Agent The success of robot lawn mowing in Europe leaves many scratching their heads about why robot mowers have not taken off in the USA. One theory is that Hollywood has done such a great job of demonizing robots that a significant “fear factor” exists in the minds of consumers. Paradise Robotics intends to change this perception by seeking a Hollywood agent for its robotic lawn mower Ambrogio Robot. - April 04, 2018 - Paradise Robotics

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Opening of Classic Accessories’ New Location Classic Accessories is pleased to announce that it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly constructed 230,000 square foot building onsite at 9:00 AM PST on March 29th, 2018. Founded in 1983, Classic Accessories is one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of protective covers for vehicles... - March 24, 2018 - Classic Accessories

Harris Seeds Expands Organic Vegetable & Flower Seed Line Harris Seeds is excited to carry over 90 new varieties of certified organic vegetable seed and cut flower seed varieties in addition to their already robust product offering. Other new offerings include cover crops, organic seed garlic, and OMRI/organic approved supplies. Growers can find these organic... - March 23, 2018 - Harris Seeds

Dig in to Spring at the Growing Place in Aurora, IL On April 7, 2018 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora will have day packed with information and inspiration to jump into spring. This year’s keynote speaker is Julia Fitzpatrick Cooper. Her talk, "Perennials for Success" at 9:30 am, utilizes the work of Perennials in Focus, a group... - March 16, 2018 - The Growing Place

GenTent® Safety Canopies Releases Upgrades and Improvements to the XKi & XKu Hardware Kits, for Fully Encased & Inverter Portable Generators GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. - March 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Big Trees Inc. Saves an Oak Tree for an Elementary School Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was contacted by an elementary school to help save a large oak tree that was in the way of a school renovation project. Big Trees first evaluated the access to the tree and gave estimates of what all... - February 25, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Extracts and Saves Two Large Japanese Maples Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was offered an opportunity to extract and save two very large Japanese Maple trees from a residence in Bellevue this month. The trees were slated to be demolished, but are now successfully root balled and back in Big Trees’... - February 10, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

GenTent® Commands Increased Share of Portable Generator Safety Market GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. - January 16, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies